FRIDAY
Football: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: North Lake/Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football: Beaverton at Summit, 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 12:15 p.m.; Redmond vs. Hermiston, 2:45 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 2:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at Mountain View, 2 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, noon; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 1 p.m.
Football
Thursday’s Game
Culver vs. Gervais, late
Volleyball
Wednesday’s Late Games
Ridgeview 3, Redmond 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-14)
Sisters 3, Sweet Home 1 (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20)
Thursday’s Games
La Pine 3, North Lake/Paisley 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21)
Culver 3, Delphian 1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22)
Central Christian 3, Chiloquin 0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-12)
Bend vs. Summit, late
Sisters at Woodburn, late
Hosanna-Triad vs. Central Christian, late
Boys soccer
Wednesday’s Late Game
Hood River Valley 8, Crook County 1
Thursday’s Games
Pendleton 3, Redmond 1
Hood River Valley vs. Ridgeview, late
Sisters vs. Stayton, late
Girls soccer
Thursday’s Games
Redmond 2, Pendleton 0
Hood River Valley vs. Ridgeview, late
Stayton vs. Sisters, late
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 28 13 .683 —
Brooklyn 28 13 .683 —
Milwaukee 26 14 .650 1½
Miami 22 19 .537 6
Charlotte 20 19 .513 7
Atlanta 21 20 .512 7
New York 21 21 .500 7½
Boston 20 20 .500 7½
Chicago 18 21 .462 9
Indiana 17 22 .436 10
Toronto 17 23 .425 10½
Cleveland 15 25 .375 12½
Washington 15 25 .375 12½
Orlando 13 27 .325 14½
Detroit 11 29 .275 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 29 11 .725 —
Phoenix 26 12 .684 2
L.A. Lakers 27 13 .675 2
L.A. Clippers 26 16 .619 4
Denver 24 16 .600 5
Portland 23 16 .590 5½
San Antonio 21 16 .568 6½
Dallas 21 18 .538 7½
Golden State 21 20 .512 8½
Memphis 18 19 .486 9½
New Orleans 17 23 .425 12
Oklahoma City 17 24 .415 12½
Sacramento 16 24 .400 13
Houston 11 28 .282 17½
Minnesota 9 31 .225 20
Wednesday’s Late Games
Denver 129, Charlotte 104
Memphis 89, Miami 85
Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 89
Thursday’s Games
Washington 131, Utah 122
Atlanta 116, Oklahoma City 93
New York 94, Orlando 93
Minnesota at Phoenix, late
New Orleans at Portland, late
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, late
Friday’s Games
Sacramento at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 5 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
FIRST FOUR
Thursday’s Games
In Bloomington, Ind.
Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary’s 52
Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53
In West Lafayette, Ind.
Drake 53, Wichita St. 52
Michigan St. (15-12) vs. UCLA (17-9), late
Golf
PGA Tour
Honda Classic Partial Scores
Thursday at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Yardage: 7,048; Par: 72
First Round
Matt Jones 31-30—61
Aaron Wise 32-32—64
Russell Henley 31-33—64
Scott Harrington 34-32—66
Kevin Chappell 33-33—66
Cameron Davis 31-35—66
Steve Stricker 34-32—66
Joseph Bramlett 35-31—66
Cameron Tringale 31-36—67
Shane Lowry 33-34—67
Zach Johnson 32-35—67
C.T. Pan 33-34—67
Chase Seiffert 33-34—67
Will Gordon 33-34—67
John Huh, 34-34—68. D.J. Trahan, 34-34—68. Adam Long, 34-34—68. Jason Dufner, 33-35—68. Nate Lashley, 33-35—68. Mackenzie Hughes, 31-37—68. Mark Hubbard, 35-33—68. Chris Kirk, 36-32—68. Sungjae Im, 35-33—68. Sepp Straka, 35-33—68. Harry Higgs, 34-34—68. Denny McCarthy, 33-35—68.
Camilo Villegas, 34-35—69. Cameron Percy, 35-34—69. Adam Scott, 35-34—69. Joaquin Niemann, 35-34—69. Richy Werenski, 34-35—69. Jimmy Walker, 35-34—69. Robert Streb, 34-35—69. Bronson Burgoon, 35-34—69. .
Sam Ryder, 36-33—69. Keegan Bradley, 34-35—69. Keith Mitchell, 34-35—69. Kevin Streelman, 35-34—69. J.B. Holmes, 34-35—69. William McGirt, 36-33—69. Brandon Hagy, 33-36—69. Chase Koepka, 37-32—69.
Charl Schwartzel, 37-33—70. Patrick Rodgers, 32-38—70. Wyndham Clark, 35-35—70. Jim Herman, 33-37—70. Ryan Armour, 33-37—70. Ted Potter, Jr., 36-34—70. Chez Reavie, 35-35—70. Matthew NeSmith, 32-38—70. Seung-Yul Noh, 37-33—70. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 35-35—70.
Erik Compton, 35-35—70. Tyler McCumber, 34-36—70. Erik van Rooyen, 37-33—70. Lee Westwood, 36-34—70. Russell Knox, 34-36—70. Rickie Fowler, 37-33—70. Jim Furyk, 35-35—70. Satoshi Kodaira, 33-37—70. Rafael Campos, 35-35—70. Lucas Herbert, 34-36—70.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88
N.Y. Islanders 31 19 8 4 42 90 71
Pittsburgh 30 18 11 1 37 96 85
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 28 15 10 3 33 92 99
N.Y. Rangers 28 12 12 4 28 85 76
New Jersey 27 10 13 4 24 68 86
Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 106 69
Florida 29 19 6 4 42 100 83
Carolina 29 20 7 2 42 99 75
Chicago 31 14 12 5 33 94 102
Columbus 31 12 12 7 31 83 101
Nashville 30 13 16 1 27 73 98
Dallas 26 9 10 7 25 74 71
Detroit 31 10 17 4 24 71 101
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 27 20 6 1 41 90 61
Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 91 65
Minnesota 28 18 9 1 37 87 69
St. Louis 29 14 10 5 33 89 96
Los Angeles 28 12 10 6 30 83 79
Arizona 29 12 13 4 28 70 88
San Jose 27 11 13 3 25 80 96
Anaheim 30 8 16 6 22 67 103
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79
Edmonton 33 20 13 0 40 112 95
Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 98 87
Montreal 29 13 8 8 34 93 80
Vancouver 33 15 16 2 32 92 104
Calgary 30 14 13 3 31 83 92
Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130
Wednesday’s Late Games
Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 1
Edmonton 7, Calgary 3
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3, OT
Vegas 5, San Jose 4
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Nashville 2, Florida 1
Boston 4, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Carolina 2, OT
New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 3, Dallas 2
Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
Arizona at Anaheim, late
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Toronto, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Waived RHP Ashton Goudeau.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHPs Elvis Luciano and Ty Tice, INF Otto Lopez and C/DH Gabriel Moreno to minor league group. Reassigned RHPs Bryan Baker, Hobie Harris, Adam Kloffenstein, Alek Monoah, Joey Murray, Jackson Rees, CJ Van Eyk, Jacob Waguespack, Simeon Woods Richardson and Yosver Zulueta, LHP Nick Allgeyer, C/DHs Chris Bec and Phil Clarke, INFs Jordan Groshans Leo Jimenez, Cullen Large, Austin Martin, Orelvis Martinez and Logan Warmoth, and OF Chavez Young to minor league group.
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from Baltimore. Placed RHP Dedniel Nunezon the 60-day injured list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired F Torrey Craig from Milwaukee in exchange for cash and a traded player exception (TPE).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with K Matt Prater on a two-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR David Mooreto a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Kyle Fuller.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OT Drake Dorbeck. Re-signed LB Malcolm Smith.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Carlos Watkins to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Acquired DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles for an undisclosed draft selection. Released QB Chase Daniel. Signed K Randy Bullock. Signed WR Breshad Perriman to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Bryan Anger and TE Darren Fells. Signed DB Desmond King to a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Kyle Long. Signed G Joe Thuney.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS —Signed C Nick Martin.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P Ty Long and TE Jared Cook to one-year contracts.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Justin Coleman and WR Robert Foster. Signed RB Malcolm Brown as an unrestricted free agent from Los Angeles. Signed QB Jacoby Brissett as an unrestricted free agent from Indianapolis. Signed DL Adam Butler as unrestricted free agent from New England. Signed TE Cethan Carter as unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati pending a physical exam.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired OT Trent Brown in a trade with Las Vegas. Traded OT Marcus Cannon and TE Ryan Izzo to Houston. Released DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Leonard Williams to a new contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to one-year contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed C Ethan Pocic to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Denico Autry and T Kendall Lamm on multi-year contracts. Agreed to terms with LS Morgan Cox on a one-year contract. Signed CB Kevin Johnson to a one-year contract.
WASHIHNGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed QB Kyle Allen to a one-year contract. Signed C Tyler Larson to a one-year contract.
