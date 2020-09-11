scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Lake Buena Vista, FL
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Friday’s Games
Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105, L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2
Boston vs. Toronto, late, series tied 3-3
Saturday’s Game
L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 5 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1
WNBA
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 12 10 .545 —
x-Connecticut 10 12 .455 2
Washington 7 13 .350 4
Atlanta 7 14 .333 4½
Indiana 6 15 .286 5½
New York 2 18 .100 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 17 3 .850 —
x-Las Vegas 16 4 .800 1
x-Los Angeles 15 6 .714 2½
x-Phoenix 13 8 .619 4½
x-Minnesota 13 8 .619 4½
Dallas 7 14 .333 10½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Late Game
Washington 80, Los Angeles 72
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 82, Connecticut 75
Chicago 95, Dallas 88
Seattle at Phoenix, late
Saturday’s Games
Washington at New York, 9 a.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, noon
Minnesota at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Edmonton, Alberta
CONFERENCE FINALS
Friday’s Game
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
Saturday’s Game
Vegas vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Dallas leads series 2-1
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 29 16 .644 —
Toronto 24 20 .545 4½
New York 24 21 .533 5
Baltimore 20 24 .455 8½
Boston 16 30 .348 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 16 .628 —
Minnesota 27 18 .600 1
Cleveland 26 18 .591 1½
Detroit 20 23 .465 7
Kansas City 17 28 .378 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 27 15 .643 —
Houston 22 23 .489 6½
Seattle 19 24 .442 8½
Los Angeles 18 27 .400 10½
Texas 15 28 .349 12½
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1
Oakland at Texas, late
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, late
Cleveland at Minnesota, late
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, late
L.A. Angels at Colorado, late
Seattle at Arizona, late
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 10:05 a.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 5:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 5:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 10:05 a.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 11:05 a.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 11:10 a.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 11:10 a.m.
Oakland at Texas, 11:35 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 26 19 .578 —
Philadelphia 22 19 .537 2
Miami 20 20 .500 3½
New York 21 24 .467 5
Washington 17 26 .395 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 20 .565 —
St. Louis 19 19 .500 3
Milwaukee 20 22 .476 4
Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5½
Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 13 .711 —
San Diego 29 17 .630 3½
San Francisco 23 22 .511 9
Colorado 20 23 .465 11
Arizona 16 29 .356 16
Thursday’s Late Games
Miami 7, Philadelphia 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, late
Philadelphia at Miami, 2nd game, late
L.A. Angels at Colorado, late
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Seattle at Arizona, late
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 5:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Antone 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 5:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
Thursday’s Late Summary
Chiefs 34, Texans 20
Houston 7 0 0 13 — 20
Kansas City 0 17 7 10 — 34
First Quarter
Hou—Da.Johnson 19 run (Fairbairn kick), 4:54.
Second Quarter
KC—Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:13.
KC—S.Watkins 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:26.
KC—FG Butker 29, :00.
Third Quarter
KC—Edwards-Helaire 27 run (Butker kick), 10:53.
Fourth Quarter
KC—Hill 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:25.
Hou—Akins 19 pass from Watson (pass failed), 7:15.
Hou—Watson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:38.
KC—FG Butker 19, :30.
A—15,895.
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Carolina, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Washington, 10 a.m.
Miami at New England, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 7:10 p.m.
America’s Line
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
N CAROLINA 161/2 23 651/2 Syracuse
APP’CHIAN ST 201/2 17 591/2 Charlotte
FLORIDA ST 11 121/2 511/2 Georgia Tech
KANSAS 31/2 61/2 561/2 Coastal Caro
LOUISVILLE 131/2 12 571/2 W Kentucky
Clemson 31 331/2 601/2 WAKE FOREST
NOTRE DAME 20 201/2 531/2 Duke
ARMY 19 22 561/2 UL-Monroe
IOWA ST 111/2 111/2 581/2 UL-Lafayette
TEXAS 41 43 581/2 Utep
BAYLOR 171/2 PPD NL La Tech
TEXAS ST 7 61/2 581/2 Utsa
TCU NL PPD NL Smu
OKLAHOMA ST 21 PPD NL Tulsa
KANSAS ST 101/2 121/2 541/2 Arkansas St
Tulane 9 10 521/2 S ALABAMA
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 6 61/2 421/2 Dolphins
RAVENS 9 71/2 471/2 Browns
BILLS 51/2 61/2 391/2 Jets
Raiders PK 3 471/2 PANTHERS
Seahawks 1 21/2 49 FALCONS
Eagles 6 51/2 421/2 REDSKINS
LIONS 1 21/2 421/2 Bears
Colts 71/2 8 451/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 31/2 21/2 45 Packers
Chargers 31/2 3 42 BENGALS
49ERS 8 7 48 Cards
SAINTS 41/2 31/2 481/2 Bucs
Cowboys 3 21/2 511/2 RAMS
Monday
Steelers 31/2 6 461/2 GIANTS
Titans +21/2 2 411/2 BRONCOS
TEnnis
U.S. Open
Friday in New York
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Semifinals — Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).
Golf
LPGA Tour
ANA Inspiration Leaderboard
Friday at Rancho Mirage, California
Purse: $3.1 million
Yardage: 6,865; Par: 72
Second Round
Nelly Korda 66-67 — 133
Mirim Lee 70-65 — 135
Lexi Thompson 70-67 — 137
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 68-69 — 137
Kelly Tan 68-70 — 138
In Gee Chun 67-71 — 138
Katherine Kirk 72-67 — 139
Gabriela Ruffels (a) 71-68 — 139
Maria Fernanda Torres 70-69 — 139
Christina Kim 70-69 — 139
Mi Hyang Lee 69-70 — 139
Sei Young Kim 69-70 — 139
Mel Reid 69-70 — 139
Brooke M. Henderson 68-71 — 139
Yu Liu 68-71 — 139
PGA Tour
Safeway Open Leaderboard
Friday at Napa, Calif.
Yardage: 7,166; Par: 72
Purse: $6.6 Million
Second Round
Sam Burns 64-65 — 129
Harry Higgs 69-62 — 131
Cameron Percy 64-68 — 132
Russell Knox 63-69 — 132
D.J. Trahan 67-65 — 132
James Hahn 68-65 — 133
Doug Ghim 67-66 — 133
Pat Perez 65-69 — 134
Rob Oppenheim 68-66 — 134
Tom Hoge 66-68 — 134
Brian Stuard 67-67 — 134
Cycling
Tour de France
Friday’s 13th Stage
A 118.9-mile ride from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal
1, Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 05:01:47. 2, Lennard Kämna, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, :04. 3, Maximilian Schachmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, :51. 4, Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:33. 5, Pierre Rolland, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, 1:42.
6, Nicolas Edet, France, Cofidis, 1:53. 7, Simon Geschke, Germany, CCC Team, 2:35. 8, Marc Soler, Spain, Movistar Team, 2:43. 9, Hugh Carthy, Britain, EF Pro Cycling, 3:18. 10, David De la Cruz Melgarejo, Spain, UAE Team Emirates, 3:52.
Overall Standings
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 56:34:35. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :44. 3, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :59. 4, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 01:10. 5, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, 01:12.
6, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 01:31. 7, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 01:42. 8, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 01:55. 9, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 02:06. 10, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 02:54.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Phila. 5 2 3 18 15 9
Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12
New England 3 2 5 14 9 9
Montreal 4 4 1 13 12 11
NY City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8
Atlanta 3 5 2 11 9 11
New York 3 5 2 11 7 13
D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13
Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9
Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15
Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 8 12
Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10
Minnesota United 5 3 2 17 21 16
Sporting KC 5 3 2 17 20 15
LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15
Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18
Houston 3 2 5 14 17 15
Real SL 3 2 5 14 16 14
LA FC 3 4 3 12 21 22
FC Dallas 2 2 4 10 10 8
Colorado 2 3 4 10 12 16
Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18
San Jose 2 4 3 9 15 26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Thursday’s Late Game
Seattle 7, San Jose 1
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
New England at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from alternate training site. Placed SS J.P. Crawford on the bereavement list. Outrighted OF Mallex Smith to Triple-A Tacoma. Recalled RHP Brady Lail from alternate training site. Placed 2B Shed Long Jr. on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 10.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LF Joe Pederson from the paternity list. Optioned 1B Matt Beaty to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Connor Brogdon to alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Ronald Torreyes from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from alternate training site. Activated LHP Adam Morgan from the 10-day IL. Designated 1B Neil Walker for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Luis Perdomo from the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Announced that Houston Rockets F Danuel House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season for violation of campus health and safety protocols.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed WR KeeSean Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB T.J. Green to practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DTs Joey Ivie and Tanzel Smart to practice squad. Released T Brady Aiello and RB Benny LeMay.
DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with K Brandon McManus on a four-year contract extension through 2024.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DB Nate Brooks from injured reserve with a settlement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released C Corey Levin from practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released De Anthony Lanier from injured reserve with a settlement.
