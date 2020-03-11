scoreboard

On deck

Thursday

Boys basketball: 5A state championships at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, consolation, Crook County vs. West Albany, 9 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys basketball

5A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Churchill 70, No. 8 Crook County 47

No. 4 Wilsonville 61, No. 5 West Albany 42

No. 3 Crater 77, No. 6 South Albany 42

No. 2 Silverton, No. 7 Willamette, late

Girls Basketball

6A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Beaverton 37, No. 9 Southridge 26

No. 4 Liberty 62, No. 12 Mountainside

No. 6 South Salem 59, No. 14 McMinnville 45

No. 2 South Medford, No. 7 Sheldon

5A State Tournament

Tuesday Late Games

No. 2 La Salle Prep 65, No. 7 Corvallis 46

Wednesday Games

Consolation

No. 4 Churchill 62, No. 8 Ridgeview 37

No. 6 Lebanon 49, No. 7 Corvallis 33

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½

x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½

Miami 41 24 .631 12

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Phila. 39 26 .600 14

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½

Orlando 30 35 .462 23

Washington 24 40 .375 28½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 30

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

New York 21 45 .318 32½

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 34

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Denver 43 22 .662 7

Utah 41 23 .641 8½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½

Houston 40 24 .625 9½

Dallas 40 27 .597 11

Memphis 32 33 .492 18

Portland 29 37 .439 21½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

San Antonio 27 36 .429 22

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Late Games

Portland 121, Phoenix 105

L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107

Brooklyn 104, L.A. Lakers 102

Tuesday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 121, Suns 105

PHOENIX (105)

Bridges 4-6 0-0 8, Saric 9-16 2-2 24, Baynes 3-14 0-0 7, Booker 9-25 9-10 29, Rubio 4-10 11-11 21, Jerome 0-3 0-0 0, Okobo 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 4-5 0-0 8, Carter 2-8 2-2 8. Totals 35-87 24-25 105.

PORTLAND (121)

Anthony 9-16 1-2 21, Ariza 7-12 3-4 22, Whiteside 8-12 0-1 16, Lillard 8-17 4-4 25, McCollum 9-20 2-2 22, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Hezonja 3-3 0-0 8, Little 0-2 2-2 2, Simons 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 45-89 14-17 121.

Phoenix 28 25 25 27 — 105

Portland 36 18 28 39 — 121

3-Point Goals—Phoenix 11-32 (Saric 4-6, Rubio 2-3, Carter 2-6, Booker 2-7, Baynes 1-7, Jerome 0-2), Portland 17-35 (Ariza 5-8, Lillard 5-10, Hezonja 2-2, Anthony 2-3, McCollum 2-6, Simons 1-2, Trent Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 43 (Saric 11), Portland 46 (Whiteside 14). Assists—Phoenix 26 (Booker, Rubio 9), Portland 20 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Phoenix 16, Portland 17. A—19,393 (19,393)

Wednesday’s Games

Phila. 124, Detroit 106

Charlotte 109, Miami 98

New York 136, Atlanta 131, OT

Dallas 113, Denver 97

Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd

New Orleans at Sacramento, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, ppd

Boston at Milwaukee, ppd

Memphis at Portland, ppd

Brooklyn at Golden State, ppd

Houston at L.A. Lakers, ppd

Men’s college

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES

———

Pac-12 Conference

at Las Vegas

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. (8) 71, Utah (9) 69

Arizona (5) 77, Washington (12) 70

California (10) 63, Stanford (7) 51

Washington St. (11) vs. Colorado (6), late

Thursday’s Summary

Oregon St. (8) 71, Utah (9) 69

UTAH (16-15)

Allen 6-12 1-1 13, Carlson 3-6 1-2 7, Gach 2-7 0-0 4, Jantunen 0-3 0-0 0, Plummer 12-17 0-1 35, Battin 2-4 3-4 7, Brenchley 0-2 3-5 3. Totals 25-51 8-13 69.

OREGON ST. (18-13)

Hollins 2-3 0-0 5, Kelley 5-6 2-2 12, Tinkle 7-14 4-6 19, Reichle 3-7 0-0 8, Thompson 3-9 5-7 11, Hunt 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas 4-6 0-0 12, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 11-15 71.

Halftime—Utah 39-31. 3-Point Goals—Utah 11-21 (Plummer 11-16, Battin 0-1, Gach 0-1, Jantunen 0-1, Brenchley 0-2), Oregon St. 8-22 (Lucas 4-6, Reichle 2-5, Hollins 1-2, Tinkle 1-6, Hunt 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds—Utah 29 (Battin 8), Oregon St. 17 (Thompson 5). Assists—Utah 13 (Gach 6), Oregon St. 18 (Reichle, Thompson 5). Total Fouls—Utah 16, Oregon St. 13.

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. (8) vs. Oregon (1), noon

Arizona (5) vs. Southern Cal (4), 2:30 p.m.

California (10) vs. UCLA (2), 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Arizona St. (3), 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Games

Atlantic Coast Conference

Second Round

Clemson 69, Miami 64

NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58

Syracuse vs. North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference

First Round

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Fordham 72, George Washington 52

Big East Conference

First Round

St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62

Xavier vs. DePaul, 9:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

First Round

Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54

Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69

Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62

Big Ten Conference

First Round

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57

Indiana vs. Nebraska, late

Big 12 Conference

First Round

Oklahoma State 72, Iowa State 71

TCU vs. Kansas State, 9:30 p.m.

Conference USA

First Round

Florida Atlantic 66, Old Dominion 56

FIU 85, Rice 76

UAB vs. UTSA , late

Marshall vs. UTEP, late

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Siena 63, Manhattan 49

St. Peter’s vs. Iona, late

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

North Carolina Central 92, Delaware State 75

North Carolina A&T vs. Howard, 8:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Championship

Boston U. 64, Colgate 61

Southeastern Conference

First Round

Georgia 81, Mississippi 63

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, 9:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

First Round

Northwestern State 79, A&M Corpus Christi 62

Lamar vs. McNeese State, 8:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference

Third Round

Georgia Southern 81, Georgia State 62

Texas State 85, Appalachian State 68

Women’s college

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Games

Atlantic Sun Conference

Florida Gulf Coast 73, North Florida 57

Liberty 90, North Alabama 87, OT

Big Sky Conference

Semifinals

Montana State 76, Northern Arizona 71

Idaho St. vs. Idaho, late

Big West Conference

Second Round

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly, late

Hawaii vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, late

Colonial Athletic Association

First Round

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55

Elon 71, Hofstra 51

Conference USA

First Round

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63

UTEP 95, FAU 67

Charlotte 71, North Texas 67

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Rider 79, Niagara 74

Marist 68, Monmouth 44

Mid-American Conference

Quarterfinals

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69

Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75

E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63

Kent St. 72, Buffalo 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55

Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45

Sun Belt Conference

Second Round

Texas-Arlington vs. South Alabama, late

UALR vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, late

Western Athletic Conference

First Round

UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52

New Mexico St. 73, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61

Utah Valley vs. Seattle, late

Grand Canyon vs. CS Bakersfield, late

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 70 25 33 12 62 189 240

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191

Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 70 29 32 9 67 185 222

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 6, San Jose 2

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Anaheim, late

Ottawa at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

All Times PDT

———

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2

New York 1 0 1 4 4 3

Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3

Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1

D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3

Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3

New England 0 1 1 1 2 3

Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2

Phila. 0 1 1 1 3 5

Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5

Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3

NY City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 2 0 0 6 7 1

Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3

Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2

FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2

LA FC 1 0 1 4 4 3

Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2

Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3

Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3

Real SL 0 0 2 2 1 1

LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2

San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7

Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5

Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

FC Dallas at NY City FC, 9:30 a.m.

LA Galaxy at Miami, 11:30 a.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 1 p.m.

Real SL at Columbus, 2 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at New England, 10:30 a.m.

New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, Houston 2

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 14, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 6, Texas 4

Kansas City at Cleveland, canceled

Oakland at L.A. Angels, canceled

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, canceled

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., late

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Late Game

California 9, San Jose St. 8

Wednesday’s Game

Xavier at Southern Cal, ppd.

Softball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Late Game

Arizona St. 5, South Dakota 0

Arizona 11, St. Joseph’s 1

Wednesday’s Game

Oregon 4, St. Mary’s (CA) 0

Football

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

DC 3 2 .600 82 89

St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77

New York 3 2 .600 79 85

Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111

Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102

Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122

Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

Saturday’s Games

Houston at New York, 11 a.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at DC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned LHP Anthoney Misiewicz to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kolby Allard and RHP Demarcus Evans to the Nashville Sounds(PCL). Optioned INF Sherten Apostel and OF Leody Taveras to the Frisco Roughriders(Texas) Re-assigned RHP Joe Barlow and LHPs Brian Flynn and James Jones to minor league camp. Placed LHP Yohander Mendez on the suspended list.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optiond EHP James Norwood to the Iowa Cubs (PCL). Re-assigned RHPs Dakota Mekkes and Ben Taylor and LHPs Danny Hultzen and Wyatt Short to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL).

PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the retirement of MF Benny Feilhaber.

