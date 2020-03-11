scoreboard

On deck
Thursday
Boys basketball: 5A state championships at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, consolation, Crook County vs. West Albany, 9 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys basketball
5A State Tournament
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Churchill 70, No. 8 Crook County 47
No. 4 Wilsonville 61, No. 5 West Albany 42
No. 3 Crater 77, No. 6 South Albany 42
No. 2 Silverton, No. 7 Willamette, late
Girls Basketball
6A State Tournament
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Beaverton 37, No. 9 Southridge 26
No. 4 Liberty 62, No. 12 Mountainside
No. 6 South Salem 59, No. 14 McMinnville 45
No. 2 South Medford, No. 7 Sheldon
5A State Tournament
Tuesday Late Games
No. 2 La Salle Prep 65, No. 7 Corvallis 46
Wednesday Games
Consolation
No. 4 Churchill 62, No. 8 Ridgeview 37
No. 6 Lebanon 49, No. 7 Corvallis 33
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½
x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½
Miami 41 24 .631 12
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Phila. 39 26 .600 14
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½
Orlando 30 35 .462 23
Washington 24 40 .375 28½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Denver 43 22 .662 7
Utah 41 23 .641 8½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½
Houston 40 24 .625 9½
Dallas 40 27 .597 11
Memphis 32 33 .492 18
Portland 29 37 .439 21½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 22
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Late Games
Portland 121, Phoenix 105
L.A. Clippers 131, Golden State 107
Brooklyn 104, L.A. Lakers 102
Tuesday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 121, Suns 105
PHOENIX (105)
Bridges 4-6 0-0 8, Saric 9-16 2-2 24, Baynes 3-14 0-0 7, Booker 9-25 9-10 29, Rubio 4-10 11-11 21, Jerome 0-3 0-0 0, Okobo 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 4-5 0-0 8, Carter 2-8 2-2 8. Totals 35-87 24-25 105.
PORTLAND (121)
Anthony 9-16 1-2 21, Ariza 7-12 3-4 22, Whiteside 8-12 0-1 16, Lillard 8-17 4-4 25, McCollum 9-20 2-2 22, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Hezonja 3-3 0-0 8, Little 0-2 2-2 2, Simons 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 45-89 14-17 121.
Phoenix 28 25 25 27 — 105
Portland 36 18 28 39 — 121
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 11-32 (Saric 4-6, Rubio 2-3, Carter 2-6, Booker 2-7, Baynes 1-7, Jerome 0-2), Portland 17-35 (Ariza 5-8, Lillard 5-10, Hezonja 2-2, Anthony 2-3, McCollum 2-6, Simons 1-2, Trent Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 43 (Saric 11), Portland 46 (Whiteside 14). Assists—Phoenix 26 (Booker, Rubio 9), Portland 20 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Phoenix 16, Portland 17. A—19,393 (19,393)
Wednesday’s Games
Phila. 124, Detroit 106
Charlotte 109, Miami 98
New York 136, Atlanta 131, OT
Dallas 113, Denver 97
Utah at Oklahoma City, ppd
New Orleans at Sacramento, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, ppd
Boston at Milwaukee, ppd
Memphis at Portland, ppd
Brooklyn at Golden State, ppd
Houston at L.A. Lakers, ppd
Men’s college
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES
———
Pac-12 Conference
at Las Vegas
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. (8) 71, Utah (9) 69
Arizona (5) 77, Washington (12) 70
California (10) 63, Stanford (7) 51
Washington St. (11) vs. Colorado (6), late
Thursday’s Summary
Oregon St. (8) 71, Utah (9) 69
UTAH (16-15)
Allen 6-12 1-1 13, Carlson 3-6 1-2 7, Gach 2-7 0-0 4, Jantunen 0-3 0-0 0, Plummer 12-17 0-1 35, Battin 2-4 3-4 7, Brenchley 0-2 3-5 3. Totals 25-51 8-13 69.
OREGON ST. (18-13)
Hollins 2-3 0-0 5, Kelley 5-6 2-2 12, Tinkle 7-14 4-6 19, Reichle 3-7 0-0 8, Thompson 3-9 5-7 11, Hunt 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas 4-6 0-0 12, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 11-15 71.
Halftime—Utah 39-31. 3-Point Goals—Utah 11-21 (Plummer 11-16, Battin 0-1, Gach 0-1, Jantunen 0-1, Brenchley 0-2), Oregon St. 8-22 (Lucas 4-6, Reichle 2-5, Hollins 1-2, Tinkle 1-6, Hunt 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds—Utah 29 (Battin 8), Oregon St. 17 (Thompson 5). Assists—Utah 13 (Gach 6), Oregon St. 18 (Reichle, Thompson 5). Total Fouls—Utah 16, Oregon St. 13.
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. (8) vs. Oregon (1), noon
Arizona (5) vs. Southern Cal (4), 2:30 p.m.
California (10) vs. UCLA (2), 6 p.m.
TBD vs. Arizona St. (3), 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES
———
Wednesday’s Games
Atlantic Coast Conference
Second Round
Clemson 69, Miami 64
NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58
Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58
Syracuse vs. North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round
George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
Fordham 72, George Washington 52
Big East Conference
First Round
St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62
Xavier vs. DePaul, 9:30 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
First Round
Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54
Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69
Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62
Big Ten Conference
First Round
Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57
Indiana vs. Nebraska, late
Big 12 Conference
First Round
Oklahoma State 72, Iowa State 71
TCU vs. Kansas State, 9:30 p.m.
Conference USA
First Round
Florida Atlantic 66, Old Dominion 56
FIU 85, Rice 76
UAB vs. UTSA , late
Marshall vs. UTEP, late
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Siena 63, Manhattan 49
St. Peter’s vs. Iona, late
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
North Carolina Central 92, Delaware State 75
North Carolina A&T vs. Howard, 8:30 p.m.
Patriot League
Championship
Boston U. 64, Colgate 61
Southeastern Conference
First Round
Georgia 81, Mississippi 63
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, 9:30 p.m.
Southland Conference
First Round
Northwestern State 79, A&M Corpus Christi 62
Lamar vs. McNeese State, 8:30 p.m.
Sun Belt Conference
Third Round
Georgia Southern 81, Georgia State 62
Texas State 85, Appalachian State 68
Women’s college
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES
———
Wednesday’s Games
Atlantic Sun Conference
Florida Gulf Coast 73, North Florida 57
Liberty 90, North Alabama 87, OT
Big Sky Conference
Semifinals
Montana State 76, Northern Arizona 71
Idaho St. vs. Idaho, late
Big West Conference
Second Round
UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly, late
Hawaii vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, late
Colonial Athletic Association
First Round
UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55
Elon 71, Hofstra 51
Conference USA
First Round
Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT
Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63
UTEP 95, FAU 67
Charlotte 71, North Texas 67
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Rider 79, Niagara 74
Marist 68, Monmouth 44
Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals
Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69
Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75
E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63
Kent St. 72, Buffalo 66
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55
Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45
Sun Belt Conference
Second Round
Texas-Arlington vs. South Alabama, late
UALR vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, late
Western Athletic Conference
First Round
UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52
New Mexico St. 73, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61
Utah Valley vs. Seattle, late
Grand Canyon vs. CS Bakersfield, late
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 70 25 33 12 62 189 240
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 69 37 28 4 78 232 219
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 70 29 32 9 67 185 222
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2
Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 6, San Jose 2
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Anaheim, late
Ottawa at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
All Times PDT
———
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Phila. 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
NY City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
LA FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real SL 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
FC Dallas at NY City FC, 9:30 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Miami, 11:30 a.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 1 p.m.
Real SL at Columbus, 2 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland at New England, 10:30 a.m.
New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 6, Houston 2
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 2
Toronto 14, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 6, Texas 4
Kansas City at Cleveland, canceled
Oakland at L.A. Angels, canceled
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, canceled
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late
Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., late
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Late Game
California 9, San Jose St. 8
Wednesday’s Game
Xavier at Southern Cal, ppd.
Softball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Late Game
Arizona St. 5, South Dakota 0
Arizona 11, St. Joseph’s 1
Wednesday’s Game
Oregon 4, St. Mary’s (CA) 0
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
DC 3 2 .600 82 89
St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77
New York 3 2 .600 79 85
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111
Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122
Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119
Saturday’s Games
Houston at New York, 11 a.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at DC, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor league camp.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned LHP Anthoney Misiewicz to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kolby Allard and RHP Demarcus Evans to the Nashville Sounds(PCL). Optioned INF Sherten Apostel and OF Leody Taveras to the Frisco Roughriders(Texas) Re-assigned RHP Joe Barlow and LHPs Brian Flynn and James Jones to minor league camp. Placed LHP Yohander Mendez on the suspended list.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optiond EHP James Norwood to the Iowa Cubs (PCL). Re-assigned RHPs Dakota Mekkes and Ben Taylor and LHPs Danny Hultzen and Wyatt Short to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL).
PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the retirement of MF Benny Feilhaber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.