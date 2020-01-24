scoreboard

On Deck
Saturday
Boys basketball: Bend at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: McNary at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; West Salem at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 2 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at Hood River Valley Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Madras at Sisters Invite, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Lowell Tournament, 10 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League and Southern League at XC Oregon Invitational at Mt. Bachelor, 10:30 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Thursday Late Results
Summit 62, Bend 49
McNary 51, Mountain View 50
Hood River Valley 60, Ridgeview 53
Western Christian 77, Culver 36
Trinity Lutheran 67, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad. 32
Friday Results
Redmond at The Dalles, late
Pendleton at Crook County, late
Madras at North Marion, late
Stayton at Sisters, late
La Pine at Creswell, late
Central Christian at Chiloquin, late
North Lake at Gilchrist, late
Girls Basketball
Thursday Late Results
Bend 62, Summit 35
Mountain View 40, McNary 39
Western Christian 47, Culver 31
Friday Results
Crook County at Pendleton, late
The Dalles at Redmond, late
Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late
North Marion at Madras, late
Stayton at Sisters, late
La Pine at Creswell, late
Central Christian at Chiloquin, late
North Lake at Gilchrist, late
Wrestling
Thursday Late Results
Table Rock Duals
North Medford 49, Culver 30
126 — Noah Allen, NM, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 0:34); 132 — Enrique Jaime, NM, over Derek Torres, CULV, (Fall 1:10); 138 — Anthony Hood, CULV, over Jace Garibay, NM, (Fall 3:28); 145 — Lane Downing, CULV, over Oscar Lepe, NM, (Fall 1:32); 152 — Cole Zoller, NM, over Wyatt Corwin, CULV, (Fall 3:46); 160 — Atreaue Roe, NM, over Trevor Smith, CULV, (Fall 2:52); 170 — Ethan Miller, NM, over Isaiah Toomey, CULV, (Dec 10-9); 182 — William Anderson, NM, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (Fall 3:31); 195 — Jeremiah Jackson, NM, over Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, (Maj 19-6); 220 — Brett Rucker, NM, over Cole Brown, CULV, (Fall 3:24); Hwt — David Fuiava, NM, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 3:40); 113 — Brody Piercy, CULV, over Oliver Studebaker, NM, (Fall 0:57); 120 — Noel Navarro, CULV, over Wesley Parks, NM, (Fall 1:45).
Culver 41, Dallas 38
132 — Cole Williams, DAL, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 4:31); 138 — Anthony Hood, CULV, over Zachary Centanni, DAL, (TF 18-0); 145 — Lane Downing, CULV, over Luke Hess, DAL, (Fall 5:56); 152 — Wyatt Corwin, CULV, over Colson Spencer, DAL, (Fall 2:39); 160 — Kadin Thorsted, DAL, over Trevor Smith, CULV, (Maj 9-1); 170 — Isaiah Toomey, CULV, over James Depas, DAL, (Fall 2:17); 182 — Julian Tormis, DAL, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (Fall 1:56); 195 — Cooper Hise, DAL, over Cole Brown, CULV, (Fall 0:53); 220 — Garrett Munkers, DAL, over Eduardo Penaloza, CULV,(Maj 13-0); HWT — Eli Nava, DAL, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 2:21); 106 — Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Caleb Emerson, DAL, (Fall 1:40); 113 — Brody Piercy, CULV, over Noah Torres, DAL, (Fall 3:24); 120 — Noel Navarro, CULV, over Isaac Jones, DAL, (Fall 0:45); 126 — Owen Hess, DAL, over Derek Torres, CULV, (Fall 0:57).
Culver 67, South Medford 12
106 — Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Landon Davis, SM, (Fall 5:31); 113 — Brayden Ostvik, SM, over Brody Piercy, CULV, (Fall 5:34); 120 — Noel Navarro, CULV, over Connor Maukonen, SM, (Fall 0:28); 126 — Derek Torres, CULV, over Calvin Davis, SM, (Fall 5:42); 132 — Chase Imus, SM, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 2:57); 138 — Anthony Hood, CULV, over Kilian Cosgrove, SM, (Dec 6-5); 145 — Lane Downing, CULV, over Wyatt Rasor, SM, (Fall 2:58); 152 — Trevor Smith, CULV, over Lucas Rivera, SM, (Fall 0:50); 160 — Wyatt Corwin, CULV, over Nathanial Olsen-Benton, SM, (Maj 14-0); 170 — Isaiah Toomey, CULV, over Trey Gheen, SM, (Fall 1:09); 182 — Nicolas Navarro, CULV, over Hunter Hernandez, SM, (Fall 5:07); 195 — Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, over Elijah Qualls, SM, (Fall 1:01);
Crater 55, Culver 15
120 — Noel Navarro, CULV, over Ryan Hill, CRT, (Fall 1:27); 126 — Colton Bryant, CRT, over Derek Torres, CULV, (Fall 0:38); 132 — Matthew Bolanos, CRT, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 1:24); 138 — Kellen Kerrigan, CRT, over Anthony Hood, CULV, (Dec 8-3); 145 — Ayden Kerrigan, CRT, over Lane Downing, CULV, (Dec 4-2); 152 — Wyatt Corwin, CULV, over Angel Perez, CRT, (Dec 15-9); 160 — Kabb Christianson, CRT, over Trevor Smith, CULV, (Fall 0:57); 170 — Isaiah Toomey, CULV, over Ethan VanHook, CRT, (Fall 1:57); 182 — Owen Burkhart, CRT, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (Fall 0:28); 195 — Joseph Jordahl, CRT, over Cole Brown, CULV, (Fall 0:56); 220 — Aric Adams, CRT, over Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, (Maj 14-1); Hwt — Isaiah Mays, CRT, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 1:59); 106 — Ayden Taziol , CRT, over Debren Sanabria, CULV, (Fall 1:43); 113 — Ryan McCarty, CRT, over Brody Piercy, CULV, (Dec 10-4).
Friday Results
Bend at Hood River Valley, late
Tod Surmon Invitational at West Albany HS
Ridgeview 44, Dayton 18
138 — Austin Anderson, RV, over Jimmy Larsen, DAY, (Dec 13-7); 145 — Owen Lee, RV, over David Estrada, DAY, (Maj 18-9); 152 — Zach Anderson, RV, over Gavin Koch, DAY, (Fall 1:59); 160 — Ethyne Reid, RV, over Corbin Magee, DAY, (Fall 3:05); 170 — Carson Woods, RV, over Kyle Troutman, DAY, (Fall 4:08); 182 — Anthony Lochner, RV, over David Bowlin, DAY, (Dec 7-5); 195 — Logan Shenk, RV, over Leonel Rosas, DAY, (Maj 15-4); 220 — Cole Jackson, RV, over Daniel Garcia, DAY, (Fall 1:30); 285 — Blake Larsen, DAY, over Joseph Martin, RV, (Fall 0:42).
Canby 42, Ridgeview 31
138 — Austin Anderson, RV, over Dominic Netter, CAN, (Fall 0:29); 145 — K‘den McMullin, CAN, over Owen Lee, RV, (Fall 1:12); 152 — Zach Anderson, RV, over Tyler Hensley, CAN, (Maj 12-3); 160 — Ethyne Reid, RV, over Juan Vargas, CAN, (Fall 1:39); 170 — Kaden Boyd, CAN, over Carson Woods, RV, (Fall 3:02); 182 — Logan Doman, CAN, over Anthony Lochner, RV, (Dec 11-4); 195 — Logan Shenk, RV, over Brent Patterson, CAN, (Dec 5-3); 220 — Cole Jackson, RV, over Matthew Hagen, CAN, (Fall 1:00); 285 — Joseph Martin, RV, over Payton Martin, CAN, (Fall 1:14); 106 — Landon Sprague, CAN, over Elijah Hocker, RV, (Dec 10-9).
Ridgeview 42, West Salem 27
138 — Austin Anderson, RV, over Zachary Henderson, WS, (Fall 1:04); 152 — Zach Anderson, RV, over Adrian Galindo, WS, (Fall 0:24); 160 — Ethyne Reid, RV, over Andres Galindo, WS, (Fall 0:58); 170 — Cooper Johnson, WS, over Carson Woods, RV, (Fall 0:59); 182 — Colorado Olson, WS, over Anthony Lochner, RV, (Dec 15-13); 285 — Joseph Martin, RV, over Kai Holdaway, WS, (Fall 0:53); 106 — Maxwell Irving, WS, over Elijah Hocker, RV, (Fall 0:59).
Ridgeview 49, Corvallis 30
138 — Austin Anderson, RV, over Kael Compton, COR, (Fall 1:31); 170 — Izaak Worsch, COR, over Carson Woods, RV, (Fall 1:28); 182 — Anthony Lochner, RV, over Ricardo Holmes, COR, (Dec 7-0); 195 — Logan Shenk, RV, over Cade O‘Brien, COR, (Maj 8-0); 220 — Cole Jackson, RV, over Ewan Seaders, COR, (Fall 2:34); 106 — Elijah Hocker, RV, over Katie Hong, COR, (Fall 3:07).
Swimming
Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Bend City Meet, late
Tennis
Australian Open
Friday at Melbourne, Australia
MEN
Third Round — Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic (24), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7). Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4. Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (9), Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.
Milos Raonic (32), Canada, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2). Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, def. Guido Pella (22), Argentina, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-3. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. John Millman, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).
WOMEN
Third Round — Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Elena Rybakina (29), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (25), Russia, 6-1, 6-2. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Wang Qiang (27), China, def. Serena Williams (8), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5. Maria Sakkari (22), Greece, def. Madison Keys (10), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Alison Riske (18), United States, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Cori Gauff, United States, def. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, 6-3, 6-4. Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 7-6 (7).
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
Pro Bowl
Sunday’s Game
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
Saturday’s Game
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
South vs. North, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday’s Game
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
Chiefs 1 1 54 49ers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday-Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Metropolitan vs. Atlantic in St. Louis, MO, 5:15 p.m.
Pacific vs. Central in St. Louis, MO, 6:15 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD in St. Louis, MO, 7:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —
Miami 31 13 .705 8
Toronto 30 14 .682 9
Boston 29 14 .674 9½
Indiana 29 16 .644 10½
Phila. 29 17 .630 11
Orlando 21 24 .467 18½
Brooklyn 18 25 .419 20½
Detroit 17 28 .378 22½
Chicago 17 29 .370 23
Washington 15 29 .341 24
Charlotte 15 31 .326 25
New York 12 33 .267 27½
Cleveland 12 33 .267 27½
Atlanta 11 34 .244 28½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 9 .800 —
Utah 31 13 .705 4½
L.A. Clippers 31 14 .689 5
Denver 30 14 .682 5½
Dallas 28 16 .636 7½
Houston 27 16 .628 8
Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 10
San Antonio 20 23 .465 15
Memphis 20 24 .455 15½
Portland 19 27 .413 17½
Phoenix 18 26 .409 17½
New Orleans 17 28 .378 19
Minnesota 15 29 .341 20½
Sacramento 15 29 .341 20½
Golden State 10 36 .217 26½
Thursday’s Games
Washington 124, Cleveland 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113
Dallas 133, Portland 125
Thursday’s Late Summary
Mavericks 133, Trail Blazers 125
DALLAS (133)
Finney-Smith 3-5 2-4 11, Hardaway Jr. 4-9 0-0 11, Porzingis 6-11 5-7 20, Curry 6-11 1-1 17, Doncic 11-25 3-6 27, Jackson 2-6 1-1 6, Kleber 6-9 1-1 15, Brunson 6-10 1-2 17, Wright 4-7 1-2 9. Totals 48-93 15-24 133.
PORTLAND (125)
Anthony 7-21 0-0 16, Ariza 7-11 3-4 21, Whiteside 6-8 2-2 14, Lillard 16-28 7-7 47, Simons 2-7 0-0 5, Swanigan 1-2 0-2 2, Trent Jr. 7-10 0-0 20, Hezonja 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 46-91 12-15 125.
Dallas 45 33 25 30 — 133
Portland 37 26 27 35 — 125
3-Point Goals—Dallas 22-47 (Brunson 4-5, Curry 4-7, Porzingis 3-4, Finney-Smith 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Kleber 2-5, Doncic 2-11, Jackson 1-3), Portland 21-39 (Lillard 8-15, Trent Jr. 6-7, Ariza 4-6, Anthony 2-5, Simons 1-3, Hezonja 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 41 (Finney-Smith 10), Portland 43 (Anthony 11). Assists—Dallas 27 (Doncic 9), Portland 20 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls—Dallas 17, Portland 20. A—19,574 (19,393).
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103
Boston at Orlando, late
Memphis at Detroit, late
Toronto at New York, late
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, late
Denver at New Orleans, late
Houston at Minnesota, late
L.A. Clippers at Miami, late
Sacramento at Chicago, late
Phoenix at San Antonio, late
Indiana at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Dallas at Utah, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phila., 5:30 p.m.
Men’s college
.
PAC-12
All Times PST
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Oregon 5 2 .714 16 4 .800
Southern Cal 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Colorado 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
UCLA 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
Washington St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Oregon St. 2 5 .286 12 7 .632
Washington 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
Utah 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Thursday’s Games
No. 12 Oregon 79, Southern Cal 70
UCLA 62, Oregon St. 58
Utah 67, Washington 66
No. 23 Colorado 78, Washington St. 56
Thursday’s Late Summaries
No. 12 Oregon 79, Southern Cal 70 (2OT)
SOUTHERN CAL (15-4)
Okongwu 7-13 9-10 23, Utomi 3-10 2-2 10, E.Anderson 1-7 1-3 3, Rakocevic 1-6 6-8 8, Mathews 4-12 2-2 13, Mobley 2-5 1-1 5, Adlesh 1-3 0-0 3, Weaver 2-5 0-0 4, Agbonkpolo 0-1 1-2 1, Sturdivant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 22-28 70.
OREGON (16-4)
Duarte 9-20 9-13 30, Pritchard 8-20 7-8 24, Lawson 4-8 1-2 9, Richardson 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 3-8 0-0 7, Juiston 2-4 0-0 5, Mathis 0-1 0-0 0, Okoro 0-1 2-2 2, Patterson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 19-25 79.
Halftime—Oregon 32-30. 3-Point Goals—Southern Cal 6-19 (Mathews 3-6, Utomi 2-8, Adlesh 1-3, Weaver 0-2), Oregon 6-17 (Duarte 3-6, Juiston 1-2, Walker 1-2, Pritchard 1-4, Mathis 0-1, Richardson 0-2). Fouled Out—Mathews, Richardson, Juiston. Rebounds—Southern Cal 37 (Okongwu 14), Oregon 35 (Duarte 11). Assists—Southern Cal 10 (E.Anderson 4), Oregon 15 (Pritchard 7). Total Fouls—Southern Cal 22, Oregon 25. A—7,497 (12,364).
UCLA 62, Oregon St. 58
UCLA (10-9)
Jaquez 6-12 0-0 14, Campbell 3-7 0-0 7, Singleton 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 0-3 4-4 4, Bernard 3-5 3-4 11, Kyman 2-6 0-0 5, Ali 1-5 2-4 4, Smith 4-6 7-9 15, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Olesinski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 16-21 62.
OREGON ST. (12-7)
Tinkle 4-14 9-9 17, Reichle 3-5 3-4 12, Thompson 4-9 5-7 14, Kelley 3-7 2-5 8, Hollins 1-5 2-2 5, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 15-41 23-29 58.
Halftime—UCLA 27-24. 3-Point Goals—UCLA 6-24 (Bernard 2-4, Jaquez 2-4, Campbell 1-4, Kyman 1-5, Olesinski 0-1, Smith 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Ali 0-3), Oregon St. 5-16 (Reichle 3-4, Hollins 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Tinkle 0-4). Fouled Out—Smith. Rebounds—UCLA 25 (Hill 5), Oregon St. 23 (Tinkle 8). Assists—UCLA 12 (Campbell 4), Oregon St. 10 (Tinkle 4). Total Fouls—UCLA 26, Oregon St. 19. A—4,073 (9,604).
Friday
No games scheduled
SCORES
TOP 25
Thursday’s Late Games
Indiana 67, No. 11 Michigan St. 63
No. 25 Houston 63, UConn 59
Friday’s Game
No. 13 Butler vs. Marquette, late
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 1 .833 16 1 .941
Stanford 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
Oregon 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Arizona St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Oregon St. 4 2 .667 16 2 .889
Arizona 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Utah 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
Colorado 2 4 .333 13 4 .765
Washington 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
Southern Cal 1 5 .167 9 8 .529
California 0 7 .000 8 10 .444
Friday’s Games
Utah 71, California 62
No. 16 Arizona St. at No. 18 Arizona, late
No. 7 Oregon St. at No. 4 Oregon, late
Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, late
Washington at No. 10 UCLA, late
Washington St. at Southern Cal, late
SCORES
TOP 25
Thursday’s Games
No. 3 UConn 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45
No. 5 Louisville 71, Virginia 56
No. 8 N.C. State 88, Pittsburgh 44
No. 9 Mississippi St. 68, Vanderbilt 52
No. 13 Gonzaga 70, Pepperdine 36
No. 14 Florida St. 70, Wake Forest 65
No. 15 Texas A&M 79, Alabama 74
No. 17 Indiana 76, Penn St. 60
No. 19 Iowa 77, Ohio St. 68
No. 20 Maryland 79, Illinois 60
Georgia 64, No. 21 Arkansas 55
No. 22 Northwestern 76, Michigan St. 48
Friday’s Games
No. 11 DePaul vs. Villanova, late
No. 24 South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, late
Golf
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
Friday at San Diego
Torrey Pines GC (South -Host Course); par 72
n-Torrey Pines GC (North); par 72
Second Round
Ryan Palmer 72s-62n—134
Brandt Snedeker 69n-67s—136
J.B. Holmes 68s-69n—137
Jhonattan Vegas 69n-68s—137
Sebastian Cappelen 66s-71n—137
Matthew NeSmith 67n-70s—137
Beau Hossler 72s-66n—138
Keegan Bradley 66n-72s—138
Zac Blair 72s-66n—138
Patrick Reed 69n-69s—138
Harry Higgs 70n-68s—138
Cameron Champ, 71n-68s—139. Patrick Rodgers, 70s-69n—139. Stewart Cink, 68n-71s—139. Collin Morikawa, 70n-69s—139. Jon Rahm, 68n-71s—139. J.J. Spaun, 73s-67n—140. Sungjae Im, 67n-73s—140. Marc Leishman, 68n-72s—140. Sung Kang, 69n-71s—140. Bubba Watson, 67s-73n—140.
Jason Day, 73s-67n—140. Jordan Spieth, 70s-70n—140. Lucas Glover, 73n-67s—140. Brandon Wu, 68n-72s—140. Mark Anderson, 74s-66n—140. Richy Werenski, 72s-68n—140. Joel Dahmen, 67n-73s—140. Scott Stallings, 71s-69n—140. Billy Horschel, 68n-72s—140. Tony Finau, 70s-70n—140. Rory McIlroy, 67n-73s—140. Hideki Matsuyama, 73s-67n—140. Tiger Woods, 69n-71s—140. Tyler McCumber, 72n-68s—140. Chris Baker, 72s-68n—140. Ben Taylor, 71s-69n—140.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Dominic Leone to a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Reggie McClain for assignment. Claimed LHP Nick Margevicius off waivers from San Diego.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Andrew Carleton to Indy Eleven (USL Championship).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Bought out the contract of F Angelo Rodriguez.
ORLANDO CITY — Named Antonio Nocerino coach of the development academy.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed M Blake Bodily.
COLLEGE
KENTUCKY — Freshman F Kahlil Whitney is leaving the men’s basketball team.
PENN STATE — Named Brian Buchkovich director of ability athletics and coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — Named Todd Orlando defensive coordinator.
