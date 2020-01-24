scoreboard

On Deck

Saturday

Boys basketball: Bend at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: McNary at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; West Salem at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 2 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at Hood River Valley Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Madras at Sisters Invite, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Lowell Tournament, 10 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League and Southern League at XC Oregon Invitational at Mt. Bachelor, 10:30 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Thursday Late Results

Summit 62, Bend 49

McNary 51, Mountain View 50

Hood River Valley 60, Ridgeview 53

Western Christian 77, Culver 36

Trinity Lutheran 67, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad. 32

Friday Results

Redmond at The Dalles, late

Pendleton at Crook County, late

Madras at North Marion, late

Stayton at Sisters, late

La Pine at Creswell, late

Central Christian at Chiloquin, late

North Lake at Gilchrist, late

Girls Basketball

Thursday Late Results

Bend 62, Summit 35

Mountain View 40, McNary 39

Western Christian 47, Culver 31

Friday Results

Crook County at Pendleton, late

The Dalles at Redmond, late

Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late

North Marion at Madras, late

Stayton at Sisters, late

La Pine at Creswell, late

Central Christian at Chiloquin, late

North Lake at Gilchrist, late

Wrestling

Thursday Late Results

Table Rock Duals

North Medford 49, Culver 30

126 — Noah Allen, NM, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 0:34); 132 — Enrique Jaime, NM, over Derek Torres, CULV, (Fall 1:10); 138 — Anthony Hood, CULV, over Jace Garibay, NM, (Fall 3:28); 145 — Lane Downing, CULV, over Oscar Lepe, NM, (Fall 1:32); 152 — Cole Zoller, NM, over Wyatt Corwin, CULV, (Fall 3:46); 160 — Atreaue Roe, NM, over Trevor Smith, CULV, (Fall 2:52); 170 — Ethan Miller, NM, over Isaiah Toomey, CULV, (Dec 10-9); 182 — William Anderson, NM, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (Fall 3:31); 195 — Jeremiah Jackson, NM, over Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, (Maj 19-6); 220 — Brett Rucker, NM, over Cole Brown, CULV, (Fall 3:24); Hwt — David Fuiava, NM, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 3:40); 113 — Brody Piercy, CULV, over Oliver Studebaker, NM, (Fall 0:57); 120 — Noel Navarro, CULV, over Wesley Parks, NM, (Fall 1:45).

Culver 41, Dallas 38

132 — Cole Williams, DAL, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 4:31); 138 — Anthony Hood, CULV, over Zachary Centanni, DAL, (TF 18-0); 145 — Lane Downing, CULV, over Luke Hess, DAL, (Fall 5:56); 152 — Wyatt Corwin, CULV, over Colson Spencer, DAL, (Fall 2:39); 160 — Kadin Thorsted, DAL, over Trevor Smith, CULV, (Maj 9-1); 170 — Isaiah Toomey, CULV, over James Depas, DAL, (Fall 2:17); 182 — Julian Tormis, DAL, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (Fall 1:56); 195 — Cooper Hise, DAL, over Cole Brown, CULV, (Fall 0:53); 220 — Garrett Munkers, DAL, over Eduardo Penaloza, CULV,(Maj 13-0); HWT — Eli Nava, DAL, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 2:21); 106 — Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Caleb Emerson, DAL, (Fall 1:40); 113 — Brody Piercy, CULV, over Noah Torres, DAL, (Fall 3:24); 120 — Noel Navarro, CULV, over Isaac Jones, DAL, (Fall 0:45); 126 — Owen Hess, DAL, over Derek Torres, CULV, (Fall 0:57).

Culver 67, South Medford 12

106 — Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Landon Davis, SM, (Fall 5:31); 113 — Brayden Ostvik, SM, over Brody Piercy, CULV, (Fall 5:34); 120 — Noel Navarro, CULV, over Connor Maukonen, SM, (Fall 0:28); 126 — Derek Torres, CULV, over Calvin Davis, SM, (Fall 5:42); 132 — Chase Imus, SM, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 2:57); 138 — Anthony Hood, CULV, over Kilian Cosgrove, SM, (Dec 6-5); 145 — Lane Downing, CULV, over Wyatt Rasor, SM, (Fall 2:58); 152 — Trevor Smith, CULV, over Lucas Rivera, SM, (Fall 0:50); 160 — Wyatt Corwin, CULV, over Nathanial Olsen-Benton, SM, (Maj 14-0); 170 — Isaiah Toomey, CULV, over Trey Gheen, SM, (Fall 1:09); 182 — Nicolas Navarro, CULV, over Hunter Hernandez, SM, (Fall 5:07); 195 — Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, over Elijah Qualls, SM, (Fall 1:01);

Crater 55, Culver 15

120 — Noel Navarro, CULV, over Ryan Hill, CRT, (Fall 1:27); 126 — Colton Bryant, CRT, over Derek Torres, CULV, (Fall 0:38); 132 — Matthew Bolanos, CRT, over Johan Jaimes, CULV, (Fall 1:24); 138 — Kellen Kerrigan, CRT, over Anthony Hood, CULV, (Dec 8-3); 145 — Ayden Kerrigan, CRT, over Lane Downing, CULV, (Dec 4-2); 152 — Wyatt Corwin, CULV, over Angel Perez, CRT, (Dec 15-9); 160 — Kabb Christianson, CRT, over Trevor Smith, CULV, (Fall 0:57); 170 — Isaiah Toomey, CULV, over Ethan VanHook, CRT, (Fall 1:57); 182 — Owen Burkhart, CRT, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (Fall 0:28); 195 — Joseph Jordahl, CRT, over Cole Brown, CULV, (Fall 0:56); 220 — Aric Adams, CRT, over Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, (Maj 14-1); Hwt — Isaiah Mays, CRT, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 1:59); 106 — Ayden Taziol , CRT, over Debren Sanabria, CULV, (Fall 1:43); 113 — Ryan McCarty, CRT, over Brody Piercy, CULV, (Dec 10-4).

Friday Results

Bend at Hood River Valley, late

Tod Surmon Invitational at West Albany HS

Ridgeview 44, Dayton 18

138 — Austin Anderson, RV, over Jimmy Larsen, DAY, (Dec 13-7); 145 — Owen Lee, RV, over David Estrada, DAY, (Maj 18-9); 152 — Zach Anderson, RV, over Gavin Koch, DAY, (Fall 1:59); 160 — Ethyne Reid, RV, over Corbin Magee, DAY, (Fall 3:05); 170 — Carson Woods, RV, over Kyle Troutman, DAY, (Fall 4:08); 182 — Anthony Lochner, RV, over David Bowlin, DAY, (Dec 7-5); 195 — Logan Shenk, RV, over Leonel Rosas, DAY, (Maj 15-4); 220 — Cole Jackson, RV, over Daniel Garcia, DAY, (Fall 1:30); 285 — Blake Larsen, DAY, over Joseph Martin, RV, (Fall 0:42).

Canby 42, Ridgeview 31

138 — Austin Anderson, RV, over Dominic Netter, CAN, (Fall 0:29); 145 — K‘den McMullin, CAN, over Owen Lee, RV, (Fall 1:12); 152 — Zach Anderson, RV, over Tyler Hensley, CAN, (Maj 12-3); 160 — Ethyne Reid, RV, over Juan Vargas, CAN, (Fall 1:39); 170 — Kaden Boyd, CAN, over Carson Woods, RV, (Fall 3:02); 182 — Logan Doman, CAN, over Anthony Lochner, RV, (Dec 11-4); 195 — Logan Shenk, RV, over Brent Patterson, CAN, (Dec 5-3); 220 — Cole Jackson, RV, over Matthew Hagen, CAN, (Fall 1:00); 285 — Joseph Martin, RV, over Payton Martin, CAN, (Fall 1:14); 106 — Landon Sprague, CAN, over Elijah Hocker, RV, (Dec 10-9).

Ridgeview 42, West Salem 27

138 — Austin Anderson, RV, over Zachary Henderson, WS, (Fall 1:04); 152 — Zach Anderson, RV, over Adrian Galindo, WS, (Fall 0:24); 160 — Ethyne Reid, RV, over Andres Galindo, WS, (Fall 0:58); 170 — Cooper Johnson, WS, over Carson Woods, RV, (Fall 0:59); 182 — Colorado Olson, WS, over Anthony Lochner, RV, (Dec 15-13); 285 — Joseph Martin, RV, over Kai Holdaway, WS, (Fall 0:53); 106 — Maxwell Irving, WS, over Elijah Hocker, RV, (Fall 0:59).

Ridgeview 49, Corvallis 30

138 — Austin Anderson, RV, over Kael Compton, COR, (Fall 1:31); 170 — Izaak Worsch, COR, over Carson Woods, RV, (Fall 1:28); 182 — Anthony Lochner, RV, over Ricardo Holmes, COR, (Dec 7-0); 195 — Logan Shenk, RV, over Cade O‘Brien, COR, (Maj 8-0); 220 — Cole Jackson, RV, over Ewan Seaders, COR, (Fall 2:34); 106 — Elijah Hocker, RV, over Katie Hong, COR, (Fall 3:07).

Swimming

Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Bend City Meet, late

Tennis

Australian Open

Friday at Melbourne, Australia

MEN

Third Round — Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic (24), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7). Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4. Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (9), Spain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.

Milos Raonic (32), Canada, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2). Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, def. Guido Pella (22), Argentina, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-3. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. John Millman, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

WOMEN

Third Round — Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Elena Rybakina (29), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (25), Russia, 6-1, 6-2. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Wang Qiang (27), China, def. Serena Williams (8), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5. Maria Sakkari (22), Greece, def. Madison Keys (10), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Alison Riske (18), United States, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Cori Gauff, United States, def. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, 6-3, 6-4. Sofia Kenin (14), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Pro Bowl

Sunday’s Game

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

Saturday’s Game

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

South vs. North, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Game

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

Chiefs 1 1 54 49ers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday-Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic in St. Louis, MO, 5:15 p.m.

Pacific vs. Central in St. Louis, MO, 6:15 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD in St. Louis, MO, 7:15 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —

Miami 31 13 .705 8

Toronto 30 14 .682 9

Boston 29 14 .674 9½

Indiana 29 16 .644 10½

Phila. 29 17 .630 11

Orlando 21 24 .467 18½

Brooklyn 18 25 .419 20½

Detroit 17 28 .378 22½

Chicago 17 29 .370 23

Washington 15 29 .341 24

Charlotte 15 31 .326 25

New York 12 33 .267 27½

Cleveland 12 33 .267 27½

Atlanta 11 34 .244 28½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 9 .800 —

Utah 31 13 .705 4½

L.A. Clippers 31 14 .689 5

Denver 30 14 .682 5½

Dallas 28 16 .636 7½

Houston 27 16 .628 8

Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 10

San Antonio 20 23 .465 15

Memphis 20 24 .455 15½

Portland 19 27 .413 17½

Phoenix 18 26 .409 17½

New Orleans 17 28 .378 19

Minnesota 15 29 .341 20½

Sacramento 15 29 .341 20½

Golden State 10 36 .217 26½

Thursday’s Games

Washington 124, Cleveland 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113

Dallas 133, Portland 125

Thursday’s Late Summary

Mavericks 133, Trail Blazers 125

DALLAS (133)

Finney-Smith 3-5 2-4 11, Hardaway Jr. 4-9 0-0 11, Porzingis 6-11 5-7 20, Curry 6-11 1-1 17, Doncic 11-25 3-6 27, Jackson 2-6 1-1 6, Kleber 6-9 1-1 15, Brunson 6-10 1-2 17, Wright 4-7 1-2 9. Totals 48-93 15-24 133.

PORTLAND (125)

Anthony 7-21 0-0 16, Ariza 7-11 3-4 21, Whiteside 6-8 2-2 14, Lillard 16-28 7-7 47, Simons 2-7 0-0 5, Swanigan 1-2 0-2 2, Trent Jr. 7-10 0-0 20, Hezonja 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 46-91 12-15 125.

Dallas 45 33 25 30 — 133

Portland 37 26 27 35 — 125

3-Point Goals—Dallas 22-47 (Brunson 4-5, Curry 4-7, Porzingis 3-4, Finney-Smith 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Kleber 2-5, Doncic 2-11, Jackson 1-3), Portland 21-39 (Lillard 8-15, Trent Jr. 6-7, Ariza 4-6, Anthony 2-5, Simons 1-3, Hezonja 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 41 (Finney-Smith 10), Portland 43 (Anthony 11). Assists—Dallas 27 (Doncic 9), Portland 20 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls—Dallas 17, Portland 20. A—19,574 (19,393).

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103

Boston at Orlando, late

Memphis at Detroit, late

Toronto at New York, late

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, late

Denver at New Orleans, late

Houston at Minnesota, late

L.A. Clippers at Miami, late

Sacramento at Chicago, late

Phoenix at San Antonio, late

Indiana at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Dallas at Utah, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phila., 5:30 p.m.

Men’s college

.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833

Oregon 5 2 .714 16 4 .800

Southern Cal 4 2 .667 15 4 .789

Colorado 4 2 .667 15 4 .789

Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722

UCLA 3 3 .500 10 9 .526

Washington St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600

Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611

California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444

Oregon St. 2 5 .286 12 7 .632

Washington 2 5 .286 12 8 .600

Utah 2 4 .333 11 7 .611

———

Thursday’s Games

No. 12 Oregon 79, Southern Cal 70

UCLA 62, Oregon St. 58

Utah 67, Washington 66

No. 23 Colorado 78, Washington St. 56

Thursday’s Late Summaries

No. 12 Oregon 79, Southern Cal 70 (2OT)

SOUTHERN CAL (15-4)

Okongwu 7-13 9-10 23, Utomi 3-10 2-2 10, E.Anderson 1-7 1-3 3, Rakocevic 1-6 6-8 8, Mathews 4-12 2-2 13, Mobley 2-5 1-1 5, Adlesh 1-3 0-0 3, Weaver 2-5 0-0 4, Agbonkpolo 0-1 1-2 1, Sturdivant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 22-28 70.

OREGON (16-4)

Duarte 9-20 9-13 30, Pritchard 8-20 7-8 24, Lawson 4-8 1-2 9, Richardson 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 3-8 0-0 7, Juiston 2-4 0-0 5, Mathis 0-1 0-0 0, Okoro 0-1 2-2 2, Patterson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 19-25 79.

Halftime—Oregon 32-30. 3-Point Goals—Southern Cal 6-19 (Mathews 3-6, Utomi 2-8, Adlesh 1-3, Weaver 0-2), Oregon 6-17 (Duarte 3-6, Juiston 1-2, Walker 1-2, Pritchard 1-4, Mathis 0-1, Richardson 0-2). Fouled Out—Mathews, Richardson, Juiston. Rebounds—Southern Cal 37 (Okongwu 14), Oregon 35 (Duarte 11). Assists—Southern Cal 10 (E.Anderson 4), Oregon 15 (Pritchard 7). Total Fouls—Southern Cal 22, Oregon 25. A—7,497 (12,364).

UCLA 62, Oregon St. 58

UCLA (10-9)

Jaquez 6-12 0-0 14, Campbell 3-7 0-0 7, Singleton 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 0-3 4-4 4, Bernard 3-5 3-4 11, Kyman 2-6 0-0 5, Ali 1-5 2-4 4, Smith 4-6 7-9 15, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Olesinski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 16-21 62.

OREGON ST. (12-7)

Tinkle 4-14 9-9 17, Reichle 3-5 3-4 12, Thompson 4-9 5-7 14, Kelley 3-7 2-5 8, Hollins 1-5 2-2 5, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 15-41 23-29 58.

Halftime—UCLA 27-24. 3-Point Goals—UCLA 6-24 (Bernard 2-4, Jaquez 2-4, Campbell 1-4, Kyman 1-5, Olesinski 0-1, Smith 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Ali 0-3), Oregon St. 5-16 (Reichle 3-4, Hollins 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Tinkle 0-4). Fouled Out—Smith. Rebounds—UCLA 25 (Hill 5), Oregon St. 23 (Tinkle 8). Assists—UCLA 12 (Campbell 4), Oregon St. 10 (Tinkle 4). Total Fouls—UCLA 26, Oregon St. 19. A—4,073 (9,604).

Friday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Thursday’s Late Games

Indiana 67, No. 11 Michigan St. 63

No. 25 Houston 63, UConn 59

Friday’s Game

No. 13 Butler vs. Marquette, late

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 1 .833 16 1 .941

Stanford 5 1 .833 16 2 .889

Oregon 5 1 .833 15 2 .882

Arizona St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789

Oregon St. 4 2 .667 16 2 .889

Arizona 4 3 .571 15 3 .833

Utah 3 4 .429 10 8 .556

Colorado 2 4 .333 13 4 .765

Washington 2 4 .333 10 7 .588

Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500

Southern Cal 1 5 .167 9 8 .529

California 0 7 .000 8 10 .444

———

Friday’s Games

Utah 71, California 62

No. 16 Arizona St. at No. 18 Arizona, late

No. 7 Oregon St. at No. 4 Oregon, late

Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, late

Washington at No. 10 UCLA, late

Washington St. at Southern Cal, late

SCORES

TOP 25

———

Thursday’s Games

No. 3 UConn 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45

No. 5 Louisville 71, Virginia 56

No. 8 N.C. State 88, Pittsburgh 44

No. 9 Mississippi St. 68, Vanderbilt 52

No. 13 Gonzaga 70, Pepperdine 36

No. 14 Florida St. 70, Wake Forest 65

No. 15 Texas A&M 79, Alabama 74

No. 17 Indiana 76, Penn St. 60

No. 19 Iowa 77, Ohio St. 68

No. 20 Maryland 79, Illinois 60

Georgia 64, No. 21 Arkansas 55

No. 22 Northwestern 76, Michigan St. 48

Friday’s Games

No. 11 DePaul vs. Villanova, late

No. 24 South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, late

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open

Friday at San Diego

Torrey Pines GC (South -Host Course); par 72

n-Torrey Pines GC (North); par 72

Second Round

Ryan Palmer 72s-62n—134

Brandt Snedeker 69n-67s—136

J.B. Holmes 68s-69n—137

Jhonattan Vegas 69n-68s—137

Sebastian Cappelen 66s-71n—137

Matthew NeSmith 67n-70s—137

Beau Hossler 72s-66n—138

Keegan Bradley 66n-72s—138

Zac Blair 72s-66n—138

Patrick Reed 69n-69s—138

Harry Higgs 70n-68s—138

Cameron Champ, 71n-68s—139. Patrick Rodgers, 70s-69n—139. Stewart Cink, 68n-71s—139. Collin Morikawa, 70n-69s—139. Jon Rahm, 68n-71s—139. J.J. Spaun, 73s-67n—140. Sungjae Im, 67n-73s—140. Marc Leishman, 68n-72s—140. Sung Kang, 69n-71s—140. Bubba Watson, 67s-73n—140.

Jason Day, 73s-67n—140. Jordan Spieth, 70s-70n—140. Lucas Glover, 73n-67s—140. Brandon Wu, 68n-72s—140. Mark Anderson, 74s-66n—140. Richy Werenski, 72s-68n—140. Joel Dahmen, 67n-73s—140. Scott Stallings, 71s-69n—140. Billy Horschel, 68n-72s—140. Tony Finau, 70s-70n—140. Rory McIlroy, 67n-73s—140. Hideki Matsuyama, 73s-67n—140. Tiger Woods, 69n-71s—140. Tyler McCumber, 72n-68s—140. Chris Baker, 72s-68n—140. Ben Taylor, 71s-69n—140.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Dominic Leone to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Reggie McClain for assignment. Claimed LHP Nick Margevicius off waivers from San Diego.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Andrew Carleton to Indy Eleven (USL Championship).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Bought out the contract of F Angelo Rodriguez.

ORLANDO CITY — Named Antonio Nocerino coach of the development academy.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed M Blake Bodily.

COLLEGE

KENTUCKY — Freshman F Kahlil Whitney is leaving the men’s basketball team.

PENN STATE — Named Brian Buchkovich director of ability athletics and coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Named Todd Orlando defensive coordinator.

