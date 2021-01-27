scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday, Feb. 7
CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 7 4 0 3 11 25 23
Boston 6 4 1 1 9 18 12
Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 25
Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 23 26
New Jersey 6 3 2 1 7 14 16
Buffalo 7 3 3 1 7 21 21
N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 11 11
N.Y. Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 15 18
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20
Columbus 7 2 2 3 7 18 22
Chicago 8 2 3 3 7 22 28
Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 12 3
Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 9
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10
Detroit 7 2 4 1 5 13 22
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27
Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 25 18
Los Angeles 7 3 2 2 8 22 21
Anaheim 7 3 2 2 8 12 14
Minnesota 7 4 3 0 8 19 17
San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 22 28
Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 17 20
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 26 22
Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18
Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21
Vancouver 9 4 5 0 8 32 35
Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29
Calgary 5 2 2 1 5 16 13
Ottawa 7 1 5 1 3 16 32
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Toronto 4, Calgary 3
Anaheim 1, Arizona 0
St. Louis 5, Vegas 4, SO
Colorado 7, San Jose 3
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville 2, Chicago 1, SO
Vancouver 5, Ottawa 1
Thursday’s Games
Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 13 6 .684 —
Milwaukee 11 6 .647 1
Indiana 11 7 .611 1½
Brooklyn 12 8 .600 1½
Boston 10 7 .588 2
Cleveland 9 9 .500 3½
Atlanta 9 9 .500 3½
New York 8 11 .421 5
Orlando 8 11 .421 5
Chicago 7 10 .412 5
Toronto 7 11 .389 5½
Charlotte 7 11 .389 5½
Miami 6 11 .353 6
Detroit 4 14 .222 8½
Washington 3 11 .214 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 14 4 .778 —
L.A. Lakers 14 5 .737 ½
L.A. Clippers 13 5 .722 1
Denver 11 7 .611 3
Portland 9 7 .563 4
San Antonio 10 8 .556 4
Memphis 7 6 .538 4½
Golden State 9 8 .529 4½
Phoenix 8 8 .500 5
Oklahoma City 8 9 .471 5½
Dallas 8 10 .444 6
Houston 7 9 .438 6
Sacramento 7 10 .412 6½
New Orleans 6 10 .375 7
Minnesota 4 12 .250 9
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 116, Charlotte 106
Sacramento 121, Orlando 107
Cleveland 122, Detroit 107
Denver 109, Miami 82
Milwaukee 115, Toronto 108
Brooklyn 132, Atlanta 128, OT
Phila. 107, L.A. Lakers 106
San Antonio 110, Boston 106
Oklahoma City 102, Phoenix 97
Utah 116, Dallas 104
New Orleans 124, Washington 106
Chicago at Memphis, ppd.
Minnesota at Golden State, late
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Colorado 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Arizona 6 3 .667 12 3 .800
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Oregon St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563
Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412
Arizona St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Wednesday’s Game
Colorado 70, Washington St. 58
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 2 p.m.
Oregon at No. 23 UCLA, ppd.
Stanford at Arizona, 7 p.m.
California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor 107, Kansas St. 59
No. 4 Michigan at Penn St., ppd.
No. 13 Ohio St. 83, Penn St. 79
No. 14 Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55
No. 16 Florida St. 81, Miami 59
No. 17 Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81
No. 20 Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51
Clemson 54, No. 25 Louisville 50
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 10 2 .833 13 2 .867
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
UCLA 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Washington St. 6 5 .545 8 5 .615
Arizona St. 4 4 .500 8 4 .667
Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Oregon St. 2 5 .286 4 5 .444
Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308
Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Wednesday’s Game
No. 6 Stanford 71, Washington St. 49
Friday’s Games
No. 6 Stanford at Washington St., noon
No. 11 Oregon at Utah, 2 p.m.
No. 10 Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 5 UCLA, 6 p.m.
California at Washington, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 13 South Florida at Temple, ppd.
No. 24 West Virginia 73, Texas Tech 53
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF D.J. LeMahieu on a six-year contract and RHP Corey Kluber on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Franklin Gutierrez special assignment coach, Kristopher Negron manager Tacoma (AAA), Collin Cowgill manager of Everett (AA) and Eric Young Jr. coach at Tacoma (AAA).TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Steven Matz from the New York Mets in exchange for RHPs Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Ehire Adrianza on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Zack Scott acting general manager.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jurickson Profar on a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jon Lester on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined G Jamal Murray for striking an opponent during a game against Dallas on Jan. 25.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Named Ray Agnew assistant general manager, John Dorsey senior personnel executive and Anthony Lynn offensive coordinator.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Darryl Williams to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Asmar Bilal to a reserve/futures contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived OT Chad Wheeler.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Earl Watford to the practice squad. Released G Nick Leverett.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Traded Trevor Carrick to San Jose for LW Jack Kopacka.
DALLAS STARS — Assigned F Rhett Gardner to the minor league taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated LWs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith for assignment to the taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Traded Jack Kopacka and a 2022 seventh-round pick to San Jose for D Christian Jaros.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived D Yannick Weber then signed him to a one-year, two-way contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived D Jacob Middleton. Traded D Christian Jaros.
WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Logan Stanley and LW Kristian Vasalainen for assignment to the taxi squad.
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Announced approval of expansion team application for the City of Savannah, Ga., for the 2022-23 season.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired F Mason Bergh from Fort Wayne waivers.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired Gs Louis-Phillip Guindon and Stefanos Lekkas, Ds Mathieu Brodeur and Johnny Coughlin and Fs Travis Howe and Nolan Laporte.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Matt Ginn to the active roster. Placed F Shawn Cameron on the commissioners exempt list. Assigned G James Oleander to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.
INDY FUEL — Released D Brandon Fehd from standard player contract (SPC). Traded G Taran Kozun to Rapid City (ECHL).
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Sean Romeo to the active roster. Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Iowa.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Taran Kozun from Indianapolis.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Daniel Fritz and placed him on the reserve list.
TULSA OILERS — Signed F Conlan Keenan to the active roster.
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Hayden Lavigne to the active roster. Placed D Sean Allen on injured reserve. Assigned G Dakota McDonald to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Re-signed D Chris Odoi-Atsem to a two-year contract extension.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Dylan Castanheira from Fort Lauderdale with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
LOS ANGELES FC — Re-signed D Jordan Harvey to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired WB Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City (EC) pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed MF Jose Martinez to two-year contract with club options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed G Stefan Cleveland and D Jimmy Medranda.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Re-signed D/MF Andy Rose through the 2021 season.
National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired the rights to D Haley VanFossen and F Jill Aguilera.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Kumi Yokoyama to two-year contract.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Chris Kapilovic assistant head coach along with maintaining offensive line and run game coordinator.
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY — Signed head coach Pat Fitzgerald to a ten-year contract extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.