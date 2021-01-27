scoreboard

Football

NFL playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

America’s Line

SUPER BOWL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday, Feb. 7

CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 7 4 0 3 11 25 23

Boston 6 4 1 1 9 18 12

Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 25

Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 23 26

New Jersey 6 3 2 1 7 14 16

Buffalo 7 3 3 1 7 21 21

N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 11 11

N.Y. Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 15 18

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20

Columbus 7 2 2 3 7 18 22

Chicago 8 2 3 3 7 22 28

Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 12 3

Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 9

Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10

Detroit 7 2 4 1 5 13 22

Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17

St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27

Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 25 18

Los Angeles 7 3 2 2 8 22 21

Anaheim 7 3 2 2 8 12 14

Minnesota 7 4 3 0 8 19 17

San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 22 28

Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 17 20

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 26 22

Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18

Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21

Vancouver 9 4 5 0 8 32 35

Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29

Calgary 5 2 2 1 5 16 13

Ottawa 7 1 5 1 3 16 32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Toronto 4, Calgary 3

Anaheim 1, Arizona 0

St. Louis 5, Vegas 4, SO

Colorado 7, San Jose 3

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville 2, Chicago 1, SO

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 1

Thursday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 13 6 .684 —

Milwaukee 11 6 .647 1

Indiana 11 7 .611 1½

Brooklyn 12 8 .600 1½

Boston 10 7 .588 2

Cleveland 9 9 .500 3½

Atlanta 9 9 .500 3½

New York 8 11 .421 5

Orlando 8 11 .421 5

Chicago 7 10 .412 5

Toronto 7 11 .389 5½

Charlotte 7 11 .389 5½

Miami 6 11 .353 6

Detroit 4 14 .222 8½

Washington 3 11 .214 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 14 4 .778 —

L.A. Lakers 14 5 .737 ½

L.A. Clippers 13 5 .722 1

Denver 11 7 .611 3

Portland 9 7 .563 4

San Antonio 10 8 .556 4

Memphis 7 6 .538 4½

Golden State 9 8 .529 4½

Phoenix 8 8 .500 5

Oklahoma City 8 9 .471 5½

Dallas 8 10 .444 6

Houston 7 9 .438 6

Sacramento 7 10 .412 6½

New Orleans 6 10 .375 7

Minnesota 4 12 .250 9

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 116, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 121, Orlando 107

Cleveland 122, Detroit 107

Denver 109, Miami 82

Milwaukee 115, Toronto 108

Brooklyn 132, Atlanta 128, OT

Phila. 107, L.A. Lakers 106

San Antonio 110, Boston 106

Oklahoma City 102, Phoenix 97

Utah 116, Dallas 104

New Orleans 124, Washington 106

Chicago at Memphis, ppd.

Minnesota at Golden State, late

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800

Southern Cal 6 2 .750 12 3 .800

Colorado 7 3 .700 13 4 .765

Arizona 6 3 .667 12 3 .800

Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750

Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643

Oregon St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615

Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462

Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563

Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214

California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412

Arizona St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333

Wednesday’s Game

Colorado 70, Washington St. 58

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 2 p.m.

Oregon at No. 23 UCLA, ppd.

Stanford at Arizona, 7 p.m.

California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor 107, Kansas St. 59

No. 4 Michigan at Penn St., ppd.

No. 13 Ohio St. 83, Penn St. 79

No. 14 Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55

No. 16 Florida St. 81, Miami 59

No. 17 Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81

No. 20 Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51

Clemson 54, No. 25 Louisville 50

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 10 2 .833 13 2 .867

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

UCLA 7 2 .778 9 2 .818

Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786

Washington St. 6 5 .545 8 5 .615

Arizona St. 4 4 .500 8 4 .667

Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Oregon St. 2 5 .286 4 5 .444

Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308

Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Wednesday’s Game

No. 6 Stanford 71, Washington St. 49

Friday’s Games

No. 6 Stanford at Washington St., noon

No. 11 Oregon at Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 5 UCLA, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 13 South Florida at Temple, ppd.

No. 24 West Virginia 73, Texas Tech 53

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF D.J. LeMahieu on a six-year contract and RHP Corey Kluber on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Franklin Gutierrez special assignment coach, Kristopher Negron manager Tacoma (AAA), Collin Cowgill manager of Everett (AA) and Eric Young Jr. coach at Tacoma (AAA).TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Steven Matz from the New York Mets in exchange for RHPs Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Ehire Adrianza on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Zack Scott acting general manager.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jurickson Profar on a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jon Lester on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined G Jamal Murray for striking an opponent during a game against Dallas on Jan. 25.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Named Ray Agnew assistant general manager, John Dorsey senior personnel executive and Anthony Lynn offensive coordinator.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Darryl Williams to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Asmar Bilal to a reserve/futures contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived OT Chad Wheeler.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Earl Watford to the practice squad. Released G Nick Leverett.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Traded Trevor Carrick to San Jose for LW Jack Kopacka.

DALLAS STARS — Assigned F Rhett Gardner to the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated LWs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith for assignment to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Traded Jack Kopacka and a 2022 seventh-round pick to San Jose for D Christian Jaros.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived D Yannick Weber then signed him to a one-year, two-way contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived D Jacob Middleton. Traded D Christian Jaros.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Logan Stanley and LW Kristian Vasalainen for assignment to the taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced approval of expansion team application for the City of Savannah, Ga., for the 2022-23 season.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired F Mason Bergh from Fort Wayne waivers.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired Gs Louis-Phillip Guindon and Stefanos Lekkas, Ds Mathieu Brodeur and Johnny Coughlin and Fs Travis Howe and Nolan Laporte.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Matt Ginn to the active roster. Placed F Shawn Cameron on the commissioners exempt list. Assigned G James Oleander to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

INDY FUEL — Released D Brandon Fehd from standard player contract (SPC). Traded G Taran Kozun to Rapid City (ECHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Sean Romeo to the active roster. Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Iowa.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Taran Kozun from Indianapolis.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Daniel Fritz and placed him on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Conlan Keenan to the active roster.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Hayden Lavigne to the active roster. Placed D Sean Allen on injured reserve. Assigned G Dakota McDonald to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Re-signed D Chris Odoi-Atsem to a two-year contract extension.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Dylan Castanheira from Fort Lauderdale with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

LOS ANGELES FC — Re-signed D Jordan Harvey to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired WB Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City (EC) pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed MF Jose Martinez to two-year contract with club options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed G Stefan Cleveland and D Jimmy Medranda.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Re-signed D/MF Andy Rose through the 2021 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired the rights to D Haley VanFossen and F Jill Aguilera.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Kumi Yokoyama to two-year contract.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Chris Kapilovic assistant head coach along with maintaining offensive line and run game coordinator.

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY — Signed head coach Pat Fitzgerald to a ten-year contract extension.

