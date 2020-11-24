scoreboard

Football
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202
New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238
N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259
Houston 3 7 0 .300 227 272
Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174
Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195
Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214
Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276
Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267
L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 6 1 .350 220 254
Dallas 3 7 0 .300 235 318
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Washington 3 7 0 .300 200 227
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222
Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253
Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 6 0 .400 227 287
Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 9:30 a.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at New England, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Seattle at Phila., 5:15 p.m.
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
North W L Pct PF PA
Oregon 3 0 1.000 116 78
Washington 2 0 1.000 71 48
Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 80 92
California 0 2 .000 37 65
Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70
South W L Pct PF PA
Southern Cal 3 0 1.000 95 74
Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74
UCLA 1 2 .333 111 96
Arizona 0 2 .000 57 78
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
Utah 0 1 .000 17 33
———
Friday’s Games
Stanford at California, 1:30 p.m.
No, 15 Oregon at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., ccd.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at No. 18 Southern Cal, 12:30 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Utah vs. Arizona St., ccd.
College Football Playoff Rankings
Record
1. Alabama 7-0
2. Notre Dame 8-0
3. Clemson 7-1
4. Ohio State 4-0
5. Texas A&M 5-1
6. Florida 6-1
7. Cincinnati 8-0
8. Northwestern 5-0
9. Georgia 5-2
10. Miami 7-1
11. Oklahoma 6-2
12. Indiana 4-1
13. Iowa State 6-2
14. BYU 9-0
15. Oregon 3-0
16. Wisconsin 2-1
17. Texas 5-2
18. Southern Cal 3-0
19. North Carolina 6-2
20. Co. Carolina 8-0
21. Marshall 7-0
22. Auburn 5-2
23. Oklahoma State 5-2
24. Iowa 3-2
25. Tulsa 5-1
Note: The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Texans 21/2 3 511/2 LIONS
COWBOYS 3 3 46 Washington
STEELERS 31/2 5 441/2 Ravens
Sunday
Raiders 3 3 551/2 FALCONS
Cards 21/2 21/2 491/2 PATRIOTS
Giants 41/2 51/2 421/2 BENGALS
Browns 7 61/2 49 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 41/2 4 481/2 Panthers
COLTS 31/2 31/2 51 Titans
BILLS 51/2 51/2 531/2 Chargers
Dolphins 7 7 441/2 JETS
Saints 51/2 51/2 431/2 BRONCOS
RAMS 7 7 451/2 49ers
Chiefs 31/2 31/2 551/2 BUCS
PACKERS 81/2 81/2 45 Bears
Monday
Seahawks 6 51/2 501/2 EAGLES
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
AIR FORCE 61/2 51/2 541/2 Colorado St
New Mexico 5 61/2 511/2 UTAH ST
Friday
Ucf 241/2 25 671/2 USF
Notre Dame 4 41/2 661/2 N CAROLINA
CALIFORNIA 21/2 11/2 521/2 Stanford
Oregon 13 14 641/2 OREGON ST
Washington PPD PPD NL WASH ST
TEXAS 2 11/2 571/2 Iowa St
TULANE PPD PPD NL Memphis
IOWA 14 131/2 521/2 Nebraska
San Diego St PPD PPD NL FRESNO ST
Wyoming 15 161/2 511/2 UNLV
UAB 17 PPD NL So Miss
C Michigan 6 7 591/2 E MICHIGAN
Write-In Game
LIBERTY 39 38 561/2 Massachusetts
Saturday
Tcu 24 241/2 521/2 KANSAS
Ga Southern PK 2 531/2 GEORGIA ST
Arkansas +2 PPD NL MISSOURI
Georgia 191/2 211/2 491/2 S CAROLINA
FLORIDA 24 231/2 601/2 Kentucky
Smu 111/2 111/2 671/2 E CAROLINA
CLEMSON 26 241/2 551/2 Pittsburgh
WISCONSIN 211/2 PPD NL Minnesota
CHARLOTTE 1 PPD NL W Kentucky
Cincinnati 35 36 52 TEMPLE
Virginia 10 91/2 591/2 FLORIDA ST
La Tech 4 PPD NL FLA INT’L
Northwestern 11 131/2 411/2 MICHIGAN ST
MICHIGAN 31/2 21/2 581/2 Penn St
NC State 14 141/2 511/2 SYRACUSE
GEORGIA TECH PK PK 581/2 Duke
Oklahoma 11 11 551/2 W VIRGINIA
Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST
INDIANA 14 111/2 621/2 Maryland
PURDUE 11 12 62 Rutgers
BUFFALO 91/2 71/2 681/2 Kent St
W MICHIGAN 181/2 191/2 641/2 No Illinois
TOLEDO 10 91/2 631/2 Ball St
OHIO U 26 251/2 541/2 Bowling Green
Miami-Ohio 14 141/2 541/2 AKRON
HOUSTON 21/2 PPD NL Tulsa
ARIZONA ST PPD PPD NL Utah
BOISE ST 111/2 11 581/2 San Jose St
APP’CHIAN ST 161/2 14 501/2 Troy
UCLA 9 9 681/2 Arizona
USC 131/2 121/2 641/2 Colorado
UTSA 5 31/2 671/2 N Texas
OKLAHOMA ST 111/2 101/2 551/2 Texas Tech
Ohio St 28 281/2 701/2 ILLINOIS
Coastal Caro 161/2 17 581/2 TEXAS ST
ARKANSAS ST 7 61/2 621/2 S Alabama
ALABAMA 24 241/2 62 Auburn
Fla Atlantic 61/2 61/2 471/2 MID TENN ST
BAYLOR 5 51/2 461/2 Kansas St
TEXAS A&M 121/2 14 631/2 Lsu
Tennessee 10 PPD NL VANDERBILT
RICE 91/2 111/2 451/2 Utep
MISSISSIPPI 10 91/2 671/2 Miss St
UL-Lafayette 26 281/2 541/2 UL-MONROE
Nevada 7 7 591/2 HAWAII
Write-In Games
Louisville 1 PK 551/2 BOSTON COLL
Memphis 111/2 131/2 631/2 NAVY
MISSOURI 16 16 531/2 Vanderbilt
Basketball
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wednesday’s Games
Utah Valley at Stanford, ccd.
California at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. No. 18 Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. California, ccd.
Northern Arizona at Arizona, ccd.
South Dakota vs. Colorado at Manhattan, KS, 5 p.m.
California Baptist at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
E. Washington at No. 20 Oregon, ppd.
No. 22 UCLA at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington, ccd.
Texas Southern at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Northwest University vs. California at Corvallis, 3 p.m.
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wednesday’s Games
Cal Poly at No. 2 Stanford, 11 a.m.
Loyola Marymount at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.
Cal State Fullerton at No. 9 UCLA, 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Western St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.
San Jose St. at California, TBA
San Diego St. at Washington, 7 p.m.
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
FIRST ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s Games
Nashville 1, Toronto 0
New England 2, Phila. 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Tuesday’s Game
LA FC at Seattle, late
Deals
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Bogdan Bogdanovic to a multi-year contract. Signed Fs Onyeka Okongwu and Nathan Knight and G Skylar Mays. Acquired F Danilo Gallinari from Oklahoma in exchange for a conditional 2025 second-round pick.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F/C Killian Tillie and W Sean McDermott to two-way contracts.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed G Pat Connaughton. Signed F Jordan Nwora. Acquired G Jrue Holiday and the draft rights to 2020 second-round pick Sam Merrill from New Orleans.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Zach Allen to return from injured reserve. Signed TE Evan Baylis, LB Reggie Walker and DLs P.J. Johnson, Daylon Mack and Stacey McGee to the practice squad. Placed S Deionte Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Stephone Anthony, T Rick Leonard and RB Khalfani Muhammad from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Josh Norman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB Sean Chandler to the practice squad. Released K Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DT Anthony Rush.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Joe Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Suspended LB Luke Gifford two games without pay for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Jake Rogers. Activated RB LeVante Bellamy from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Cohl Cabral to the practice squad. Released Kendal Futrell from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOIS COLTS — Designated WR Ashton Dulin to return from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed De Josh Allen, CB D.J. Hayden and S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve. Placed K Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Nathan Cottrell to the active roster. Signed LB Reggie Gilbert off of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Signed S Doug Middleton to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Byron Pringle on injured reserve. Released DB Lavert Hill from the practice squad. Signed G Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones to the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived LB Chase Hansen.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad. Released WR Corey Coleman from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed K Sam Ficken and RB La’Mical Perine on injured reserve. Signed TE Ross Travis and RB Josh Adams to the active roster. Re-signed QB Mike White to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc on injured reserve. Designated DE Genard Avery to return from injured reserve. Released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Vance McDonald from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Place TE Zach Gentry on injured reserve. Signed TE KEvin Rader to the active roster. Signed LB/LS Christian Kuntz to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Suspended CB K’Waun Williams for two games for violation of league policy. Signed S Chris Edwards to a one-year contract. Signed S Kai Nacua and WR Shawn Poindester to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Jayon Brown and T Ty Sambrailo on injured reserve. Waived DB Greg Mabin and P Trevor Daniel. Signed QB DeShone Kizer and K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Released P Ryan Allen and K Giorgio Tavecchio from the practice squad.
