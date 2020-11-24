scoreboard

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265

Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202

New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238

N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208

Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259

Houston 3 7 0 .300 227 272

Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174

Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261

Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195

Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214

Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276

Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267

L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 6 1 .350 220 254

Dallas 3 7 0 .300 235 318

N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236

Washington 3 7 0 .300 200 227

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222

Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253

Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272

Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258

Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209

Detroit 4 6 0 .400 227 287

Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192

Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287

Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238

San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 9:30 a.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at New England, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Seattle at Phila., 5:15 p.m.

College

All Times PST

PAC-12

North W L Pct PF PA

Oregon 3 0 1.000 116 78

Washington 2 0 1.000 71 48

Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 80 92

California 0 2 .000 37 65

Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70

South W L Pct PF PA

Southern Cal 3 0 1.000 95 74

Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74

UCLA 1 2 .333 111 96

Arizona 0 2 .000 57 78

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

Utah 0 1 .000 17 33

Friday’s Games

Stanford at California, 1:30 p.m.

No, 15 Oregon at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., ccd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at No. 18 Southern Cal, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Utah vs. Arizona St., ccd.

College Football Playoff Rankings

Record

1. Alabama 7-0

2. Notre Dame 8-0

3. Clemson 7-1

4. Ohio State 4-0

5. Texas A&M 5-1

6. Florida 6-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. Northwestern 5-0

9. Georgia 5-2

10. Miami 7-1

11. Oklahoma 6-2

12. Indiana 4-1

13. Iowa State 6-2

14. BYU 9-0

15. Oregon 3-0

16. Wisconsin 2-1

17. Texas 5-2

18. Southern Cal 3-0

19. North Carolina 6-2

20. Co. Carolina 8-0

21. Marshall 7-0

22. Auburn 5-2

23. Oklahoma State 5-2

24. Iowa 3-2

25. Tulsa 5-1

Note: The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Texans 21/2 3 511/2 LIONS

COWBOYS 3 3 46 Washington

STEELERS 31/2 5 441/2 Ravens

Sunday

Raiders 3 3 551/2 FALCONS

Cards 21/2 21/2 491/2 PATRIOTS

Giants 41/2 51/2 421/2 BENGALS

Browns 7 61/2 49 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 41/2 4 481/2 Panthers

COLTS 31/2 31/2 51 Titans

BILLS 51/2 51/2 531/2 Chargers

Dolphins 7 7 441/2 JETS

Saints 51/2 51/2 431/2 BRONCOS

RAMS 7 7 451/2 49ers

Chiefs 31/2 31/2 551/2 BUCS

PACKERS 81/2 81/2 45 Bears

Monday

Seahawks 6 51/2 501/2 EAGLES

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

AIR FORCE 61/2 51/2 541/2 Colorado St

New Mexico 5 61/2 511/2 UTAH ST

Friday

Ucf 241/2 25 671/2 USF

Notre Dame 4 41/2 661/2 N CAROLINA

CALIFORNIA 21/2 11/2 521/2 Stanford

Oregon 13 14 641/2 OREGON ST

Washington PPD PPD NL WASH ST

TEXAS 2 11/2 571/2 Iowa St

TULANE PPD PPD NL Memphis

IOWA 14 131/2 521/2 Nebraska

San Diego St PPD PPD NL FRESNO ST

Wyoming 15 161/2 511/2 UNLV

UAB 17 PPD NL So Miss

C Michigan 6 7 591/2 E MICHIGAN

Write-In Game

LIBERTY 39 38 561/2 Massachusetts

Saturday

Tcu 24 241/2 521/2 KANSAS

Ga Southern PK 2 531/2 GEORGIA ST

Arkansas +2 PPD NL MISSOURI

Georgia 191/2 211/2 491/2 S CAROLINA

FLORIDA 24 231/2 601/2 Kentucky

Smu 111/2 111/2 671/2 E CAROLINA

CLEMSON 26 241/2 551/2 Pittsburgh

WISCONSIN 211/2 PPD NL Minnesota

CHARLOTTE 1 PPD NL W Kentucky

Cincinnati 35 36 52 TEMPLE

Virginia 10 91/2 591/2 FLORIDA ST

La Tech 4 PPD NL FLA INT’L

Northwestern 11 131/2 411/2 MICHIGAN ST

MICHIGAN 31/2 21/2 581/2 Penn St

NC State 14 141/2 511/2 SYRACUSE

GEORGIA TECH PK PK 581/2 Duke

Oklahoma 11 11 551/2 W VIRGINIA

Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST

INDIANA 14 111/2 621/2 Maryland

PURDUE 11 12 62 Rutgers

BUFFALO 91/2 71/2 681/2 Kent St

W MICHIGAN 181/2 191/2 641/2 No Illinois

TOLEDO 10 91/2 631/2 Ball St

OHIO U 26 251/2 541/2 Bowling Green

Miami-Ohio 14 141/2 541/2 AKRON

HOUSTON 21/2 PPD NL Tulsa

ARIZONA ST PPD PPD NL Utah

BOISE ST 111/2 11 581/2 San Jose St

APP’CHIAN ST 161/2 14 501/2 Troy

UCLA 9 9 681/2 Arizona

USC 131/2 121/2 641/2 Colorado

UTSA 5 31/2 671/2 N Texas

OKLAHOMA ST 111/2 101/2 551/2 Texas Tech

Ohio St 28 281/2 701/2 ILLINOIS

Coastal Caro 161/2 17 581/2 TEXAS ST

ARKANSAS ST 7 61/2 621/2 S Alabama

ALABAMA 24 241/2 62 Auburn

Fla Atlantic 61/2 61/2 471/2 MID TENN ST

BAYLOR 5 51/2 461/2 Kansas St

TEXAS A&M 121/2 14 631/2 Lsu

Tennessee 10 PPD NL VANDERBILT

RICE 91/2 111/2 451/2 Utep

MISSISSIPPI 10 91/2 671/2 Miss St

UL-Lafayette 26 281/2 541/2 UL-MONROE

Nevada 7 7 591/2 HAWAII

Write-In Games

Louisville 1 PK 551/2 BOSTON COLL

Memphis 111/2 131/2 631/2 NAVY

MISSOURI 16 16 531/2 Vanderbilt

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Stanford, ccd.

California at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. No. 18 Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. California, ccd.

Northern Arizona at Arizona, ccd.

South Dakota vs. Colorado at Manhattan, KS, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at No. 20 Oregon, ppd.

No. 22 UCLA at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington, ccd.

Texas Southern at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Northwest University vs. California at Corvallis, 3 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

California 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Oregon 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Stanford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

UCLA 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Cal Poly at No. 2 Stanford, 11 a.m.

Loyola Marymount at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at No. 9 UCLA, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Western St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at California, TBA

San Diego St. at Washington, 7 p.m.

Soccer

MLS playoffs

FIRST ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s Games

Nashville 1, Toronto 0

New England 2, Phila. 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s Game

LA FC at Seattle, late

Deals

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball League

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Bogdan Bogdanovic to a multi-year contract. Signed Fs Onyeka Okongwu and Nathan Knight and G Skylar Mays. Acquired F Danilo Gallinari from Oklahoma in exchange for a conditional 2025 second-round pick.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F/C Killian Tillie and W Sean McDermott to two-way contracts.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed G Pat Connaughton. Signed F Jordan Nwora. Acquired G Jrue Holiday and the draft rights to 2020 second-round pick Sam Merrill from New Orleans.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Zach Allen to return from injured reserve. Signed TE Evan Baylis, LB Reggie Walker and DLs P.J. Johnson, Daylon Mack and Stacey McGee to the practice squad. Placed S Deionte Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Stephone Anthony, T Rick Leonard and RB Khalfani Muhammad from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Josh Norman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB Sean Chandler to the practice squad. Released K Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DT Anthony Rush.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Joe Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Suspended LB Luke Gifford two games without pay for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Jake Rogers. Activated RB LeVante Bellamy from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Cohl Cabral to the practice squad. Released Kendal Futrell from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOIS COLTS — Designated WR Ashton Dulin to return from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed De Josh Allen, CB D.J. Hayden and S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve. Placed K Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Nathan Cottrell to the active roster. Signed LB Reggie Gilbert off of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Signed S Doug Middleton to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Byron Pringle on injured reserve. Released DB Lavert Hill from the practice squad. Signed G Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived LB Chase Hansen.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad. Released WR Corey Coleman from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed K Sam Ficken and RB La’Mical Perine on injured reserve. Signed TE Ross Travis and RB Josh Adams to the active roster. Re-signed QB Mike White to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc on injured reserve. Designated DE Genard Avery to return from injured reserve. Released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Vance McDonald from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Place TE Zach Gentry on injured reserve. Signed TE KEvin Rader to the active roster. Signed LB/LS Christian Kuntz to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Suspended CB K’Waun Williams for two games for violation of league policy. Signed S Chris Edwards to a one-year contract. Signed S Kai Nacua and WR Shawn Poindester to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Jayon Brown and T Ty Sambrailo on injured reserve. Waived DB Greg Mabin and P Trevor Daniel. Signed QB DeShone Kizer and K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Released P Ryan Allen and K Giorgio Tavecchio from the practice squad.

