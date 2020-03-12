scoreboard

Prep sports
Boys Basketball
5A State Tournament
Wednesday Late Games
No. 2 Silverton 75, No. 7 Willamette 34
Thursday Games
No. 8 Crook County 72, No. 5 West Albany 50
Girls Basketball
6A State Tournament
Wednesday Late Games
No. 2 South Medford 56, No. 7 Sheldon 47
Thursday Games
No. 12 Mountainside 56, No. 9 Southridge 42
No. 7 Sheldon 51, No. 14 McMinnville 20
Golf
The Players Championship
Thursday at Palm Valley, Fla.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,189 Par: 72
First Round
Hideki Matsuyama 30-33—63
Harris English 33-32—65
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 32-33—65
Si Woo Kim 33-32—65
Patrick Cantlay 34-33—67
Marc Leishman 35-32—67
Rory Sabbatini 33-35—68
Michael Thompson 34-34—68
Scottie Scheffler 37-31—68
Jason Dufner 35-33—68
Graeme McDowell 37-31—68
Daniel Berger 33-35—68
Webb Simpson 34-34—68
Jim Herman 35-33—68
Cameron Champ 35-33—68
Nate Lashley 33-35—68
Corey Conners 35-33—68
Keith Mitchell 36-32—68
Viktor Hovland 34-34—68
Collin Morikawa 34-34—68
Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-33—68
Sepp Straka, 34-35—69. Sungjae Im, 34-35—69. Jimmy Walker, 34-35—69. Tyrrell Hatton, 34-35—69. Pat Perez, 34-35—69. Adam Hadwin, 34-35—69. Jason Kokrak, 34-35—69. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 34-35—69. Victor Perez, 34-35—69. Martin Laird, 36-33—69.
Matthew Wolff, 36-33—69. Brendon Todd, 35-34—69. Danny Willett, 35-34—69. Jon Rahm, 36-33—69. Adam Long, 35-34—69. J.J. Spaun, 34-36—70. Lucas Glover, 36-34—70. Brian Stuard, 32-38—70. Jhonattan Vegas, 36-34—70. Bryson DeChambeau, 38-32—70.
Dustin Johnson, 35-35—70. Max Homa, 33-37—70. Charles Howell III, 35-35—70. Ryan Moore, 35-35—70. Branden Grace, 38-32—70. Joel Dahmen, 35-35—70. K.-H. Lee, 33-37—70. Tom Hoge, 37-33—70. Luke List, 33-37—70. Retief Goosen, 33-37—70.
Matt Jones, 37-33—70. Kyle Stanley, 36-34—70. Ian Poulter, 36-34—70. Matt Kuchar, 35-35—70. Sebastián Muñoz, 36-34—70. Adam Scott, 38-32—70. Xander Schauffele, 36-34—70. Brooks Koepka, 37-33—70. T. Duncan, 34-36—70. Byeong Hun An, 36-34—70.
Charley Hoffman, 34-36—70. Brian Harman, 36-35—71. Denny McCarthy, 36-35—71. Aaron Baddeley, 38-33—71. Bubba Watson, 37-34—71. Chez Reavie, 37-34—71. Justin Thomas, 34-37—71. Dylan Frittelli, 36-35—71. J.T. Poston, 38-33—71. Lanto Griffin, 35-36—71.
Adam Schenk, 35-36—71. Peter Malnati, 34-37—71. Bud Cauley, 35-36—71. Sergio Garcia, 37-34—71. Kevin Kisner, 36-35—71. Andrew Landry, 36-35—71. Billy Horschel, 35-36—71. Jim Furyk, 36-35—71. Zach Johnson, 36-35—71. Vaughn Taylor, 36-35—71.
Scott Brown, 36-36—72. Brice Garnett, 37-35—72. Scott Piercy, 37-35—72. Danny Lee, 38-34—72. Chesson Hadley, 37-35—72. Patrick Rodgers, 34-38—72. Troy Merritt, 36-36—72. Rory McIlroy, 38-34—72. Brendan Steele, 37-35—72. Andrew Putnam, 37-35—72.
Aaron Wise, 37-35—72. Harold Varner III, 35-37—72. Mackenzie Hughes, 37-35—72. Erik van Rooyen, 39-33—72. Russell Henley, 34-39—73. Ryan Armour, 37-36—73. Patrick Reed, 40-33—73. Sung Kang, 40-33—73. Russell Knox, 40-33—73. Nick Taylor, 37-36—73.
Sam Ryder, 35-38—73. Sam Burns, 36-37—73. Wyndham Clark, 37-36—73. Cameron Smith, 37-36—73. Ryan Palmer, 36-37—73. Joaquin Niemann, 37-36—73. Shane Lowry, 38-35—73. Kevin Na, 38-35—73. Brian Gay, 37-37—74. J.B. Holmes, 39-35—74.
Gary Woodland, 39-35—74. Kevin Tway, 37-37—74. Paul Casey, 36-38—74. Abraham Ancer, 35-39—74. Talor Gooch, 36-38—74. Bernd Wiesberger, 36-38—74. Henrik Stenson, 36-38—74. Brandt Snedeker, 38-36—74. Chris Stroud, 38-36—74. Cameron Tringale, 38-37—75.
Matt Wallace, 38-37—75. Phil Mickelson, 37-38—75. Jordan Spieth, 36-39—75. Carlos Ortiz, 42-33—75. Justin Rose, 38-37—75. Tony Finau, 39-36—75. Emiliano Grillo, 40-35—75. Roger Sloan, 39-36—75. Scott Stallings, 37-39—76. Rickie Fowler, 40-36—76.
Francesco Molinari, 37-39—76. Jazz Janewattananond, 39-37—76. Jason Day, 40-36—76. Matt Every, 37-40—77. Keegan Bradley, 42-36—78. Tommy Fleetwood, 38-40—78. Patton Kizzire, 40-39—79. Nick Watney, 38-41—79.
Did not finish
Bronson Burgoon, 35-0—000. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 39-0—000. Mark Hubbard, 35-0—000. Kevin Streelman, 37-0—000
.
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½
x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½
Miami 41 24 .631 12
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Phila. 39 26 .600 14
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½
Orlando 30 35 .462 23
Washington 24 40 .375 28½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Denver 43 22 .662 7
Utah 41 23 .641 8½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½
Houston 40 24 .625 9½
Dallas 40 27 .597 11
Memphis 32 33 .492 18
Portland 29 37 .439 21½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 22
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Men’s college
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCORES
———
Pac-12 Conference
at Las Vegas
Wednesday’s Late Game
Washington St. (11) 82, Colorado (6) 68
Soccer
MLS
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
All Times PDT
———
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Phila. 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
NY City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
LA FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real SL 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
DC 3 2 .600 82 89
St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77
New York 3 2 .600 79 85
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111
Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122
Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119
Baseball
MLB
Wednesday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego (ss) 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 1
Seattle 4, San Diego (ss) 2
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 2
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2
Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
Office of the Commissoner — Major League Baseball to delay 2020 opening day by at least two weeks.
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHP Ljay Newsome to minor league camp.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI Bengals — Signed CB Tony Brown to a one-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Jimmy Graham. Named Butch Barry senior analyst. Promoted Luke Getsy to QB/passing game coordinator and Jason Vrable to WR coach.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced tendered exclusive rights to WR Isaiah Ford, LB Trent Harris and DT Zach Sieler.
