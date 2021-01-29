scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 14 6 .700 —
Brooklyn 13 8 .619 1½
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 2
Boston 10 7 .588 2½
Indiana 11 8 .579 2½
Atlanta 10 9 .526 3½
Cleveland 9 10 .474 4½
New York 9 11 .450 5
Charlotte 8 11 .421 5½
Chicago 7 10 .412 5½
Orlando 8 12 .400 6
Toronto 7 12 .368 6½
Miami 6 12 .333 7
Detroit 5 14 .263 8½
Washington 3 12 .200 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 14 4 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 15 5 .750 —
L.A. Lakers 14 6 .700 1
San Antonio 11 8 .579 3½
Denver 11 8 .579 3½
Memphis 7 6 .538 4½
Phoenix 9 8 .529 4½
Portland 9 8 .529 4½
Golden State 10 9 .526 4½
Houston 8 9 .471 5½
Dallas 8 10 .444 6
Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 6
Sacramento 8 10 .444 6
New Orleans 7 10 .412 6½
Minnesota 4 14 .222 10
Thursday’s Late Game
Phoenix 114, Golden State 93
Friday’s Games
Charlotte 108, Indiana 105
Atlanta 116, Washington 100
New York 102, Cleveland 81
New Orleans 131, Milwaukee 126
Sacramento 126, Toronto 124
L.A. Clippers 116, Orlando 90
Brooklyn 147, Oklahoma City 125
Phila. 118, Minnesota 94
San Antonio 119, Denver 109
Dallas at Utah, late
Saturday’s Games
Houston at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .813
Colorado 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Stanford 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 6 4 .600 12 4 .750
Oregon St. 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
Arizona St. 2 5 .286 5 8 .385
Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563
Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
California 2 9 .182 7 11 .389
Thursday’s Late Games
Stanford 73, Arizona 64
Arizona St. 72, California 68
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Colorado, 11:30 a.m.
California at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Oregon St. at No. 23 UCLA, 4 p.m.
tanford at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Games
No. 19 Illinois 80, No. 7 Iowa 75
No. 22 Saint Louis at Richmond, ppd.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 11 2 .846 14 2 .875
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Arizona St. 4 5 .444 8 5 .615
Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Oregon St. 3 5 .375 5 5 .500
Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429
Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308
Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 6 Stanford 77, Washington St. 49
Oregon St. 72, Colorado 64
No. 5 UCLA 60, Arizona St. 57
No. 11 Oregon at Utah, ppd.
No. 10 Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.
California at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 72, Colorado 64
OREGON ST. (5-5)
Corosdale 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Mack 6-7 0-0 15, Goforth 4-10 0-0 8, Goodman 7-15 4-4 21, Mitrovic 4-4 0-0 8, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Von Oelhoffen 5-7 0-0 13, Samuel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 4-4 72.
COLORADO (6-8)
Tuitele 1-7 0-0 2, Finau 5-7 0-0 11, Formann 4-12 1-2 13, Hollingshed 8-18 4-4 22, Knight 5-9 0-0 11, Jank 1-4 0-0 3, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0, Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Kulinska 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 5-6 64.
Oregon St. 17 24 12 19 — 72
Colorado 16 23 11 14 — 64
3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 10-19 (Corosdale 1-3, Mack 3-3, Goforth 0-4, Goodman 3-5, Von Oelhoffen 3-4), Colorado 9-20 (Tuitele 0-1, Finau 1-2, Formann 4-7, Hollingshed 2-5, Knight 1-2, Jank 1-3). Assists—Oregon St. 19 (Goodman 5), Colorado 16 (Hollingshed 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 34 (Corosdale 3-7), Colorado 24 (Knight 3-6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 9, Colorado 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 1 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Colorado, ppd.
California at Washington St., ppd.
No. 10 Arizona at No. 5 UCLA, ppd.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 8 5 0 3 13 31 26
Boston 7 5 1 1 11 22 13
Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 26
Pittsburgh 8 4 3 1 9 24 30
Buffalo 8 3 3 2 8 23 24
New Jersey 7 3 3 1 7 15 19
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 14 17
N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 20
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 4 2 3 11 23 25
Dallas 4 4 0 0 8 19 6
Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20
Florida 4 3 0 1 7 16 12
Tampa Bay 5 3 1 1 7 15 11
Chicago 9 2 4 3 7 23 30
Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 10 6
Detroit 8 2 5 1 5 16 29
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
Colorado 8 5 3 0 10 28 18
Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 24 20
St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27
Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26
Anaheim 8 3 3 2 8 14 17
Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 30 25
Montreal 7 5 0 2 12 33 20
Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21
Vancouver 10 5 5 0 10 36 36
Edmonton 9 3 6 0 6 26 33
Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 18 17
Ottawa 8 1 6 1 3 17 36
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Late Games
Colorado 3, San Jose 0
Arizona 3, Anaheim 2
Vancouver 4, Ottawa 1
Toronto 4, Edmonton 3
Friday’s Games
Columbus 2, Chicago 1
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday, Feb. 7
CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs
Golf
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open Partial Scores
Friday at San Diego, Calif.
North Course: yardage 7,269; par 72
South Course: yardage 7,818; par 72
Second Round
Viktor Hovland 70-65—135
Jon Rahm 69-67—136
Adam Scott 67-69—136
Tony Finau 69-67—136
Lanto Griffin 66-70—136
Ryan Palmer 66-70—136
Patrick Reed 64-72—136
Will Gordon 67-70—137
Robby Shelton 73-64—137
Peter Malnati 66-71—137
Alex Noren, 64-74—138. Sam Burns, 66-72—138. Richy Werenski, 69-69—138. Will Zalatoris, 68-71—139. Jason Kokrak, 70-69—139. Rory McIlroy, 68-71—139. Adam Hadwin, 69-70—139. Rory Sabbatini, 72-67—139. Brandt Snedeker, 69-70—139. Max Homa, 71-68—139.
Sam Ryder, 71-69—140. Harry Higgs, 71-69—140. Carlos Ortiz, 72-68—140. Talor Gooch, 66-74—140. Wyndham Clark, 67-73—140. Lucas Glover, 68-72—140. Ted Potter, Jr., 71-69—140. Chase Seiffert, 72-68—140.
Cameron Tringale, 72-69—141. Marc Leishman, 71-70—141. Bo Hoag, 72-69—141. Brandon Hagy, 66-75—141. Doug Ghim, 70-71—141. Cameron Davis, 70-71—141. John Huh, 69-72—141. Gary Woodland, 66-75—141. Pat Perez, 71-70—141. Danny Lee, 74-67—141. Roger Sloan, 68-73—141.
Hideki Matsuyama, 74-68—142. K.J. Choi, 66-76—142. Denny McCarthy, 67-75—142. Charl Schwartzel, 70-72—142. Joseph Bramlett, 69-73—142. Kyle Mendoza, 73-69—142. Kyle Stanley, 72-70—142. Kelly Kraft, 73-69—142. Grayson Murray, 69-73—142. Xander Schauffele, 70-72—142. Steve Stricker, 72-70—142. Bill Haas, 71-71—142. Henrik Norlander, 73-69—142. Rhein Gibson, 66-76—142.
Tim Wilkinson, 67-76—143. Matt Jones, 70-73—143. Sepp Straka, 69-74—143. Kevin Streelman, 68-75—143. Dylan Frittelli, 70-73—143. Sungjae Im, 69-74—143. Justin Suh, 71-72—143. Cameron Percy, 71-72—143. Xinjun Zhang, 70-73—143. Bronson Burgoon, 69-74—143.
Luke List, 66-77—143. Matthew NeSmith, 70-73—143. J.T. Poston, 69-74—143. Kevin Stadler, 71-72—143. Jason Dufner, 74-69—143. Phil Mickelson, 71-72—143. Michael Kim, 69-74—143. Corey Conners, 72-71—143. Troy Merritt, 71-72—143. Rickie Fowler, 70-73—143.
Tom Lewis, 68-75—143. Francesco Molinari, 72-71—143. Louis Oosthuizen, 72-71—143. Byeong Hun An, 72-71—143. Tain Lee, 71-72—143. Tyler McCumber, 76-67—143.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Named Ken Griffey Jr. senior adviser to the Commissioner.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Ben Crockett to senior vice-president, baseball operations, Brian Abraham to director, player development, Chris Stasio to manager, baseball development, Kirby Retzer to assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Paddy Steinfort to mental skills coordinator and Adan Severino to Latin American mental skills coordinator. Hired Harry Roberson as coordinator, player development and Julio Rangel as pitching coordinator, performance.
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed C Wilson Ramos to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Joel Firman to director, analytics, Tim Stanton director, baseball operations, Andrew Herrera to assistant director, international scouting and John Choiniere to manager, analytics. Added John Edwards as analyst, Alex Lipman as assistant, baseball projects and Dan Kaplan as assistant video coordinator.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Ivan Nova on a minor league contract. Designated RHP Ian Hamilton for assignment. Re-signed C J.T. Realmuto to a five-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Bobby Dickerson returns bench/third base coach, Skip Schumaker associate manager, Damion Easley hitting coach, Larry Rothschild pitching coach, Wayne Kirby first base coach, Ben Fritz bullpen coach, Rod Barajas catching and quality control, Ryan Flaherty major league advance scout/development coach, Keith Werman major league development/coordinator and Peter Summerville bullpen catcher/coaching assistant.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced hiring Kyle Smith as VP of player personnel.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Nick Boyle to a two-year contract extension.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Bill McGovern as ILB coach. Promoted Bill Shuey to OLB coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Mark Delone to coaching staff.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Derrick Moncrief to a futures contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Restored WE Cyril Grayson to practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Todd Downing to offensive coordinator and Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated D Anton Lindholm and LW Michal Teply for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned D Madison Bowey to minors Rockford (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Rhett Gardner and Joel L’Esperance to taxi squad. Loaned D Thomas Harley to Dallas (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived LW Ryan Lomberg.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed MF Kelyn Rowe.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed G Evan Newton to a two-year contract with a third-year club option.
COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Larry Porter running backs coach.
SOUTHERN MISS — Named Jeremy Darveau offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.
