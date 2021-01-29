scoreboard

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 14 6 .700 —

Brooklyn 13 8 .619 1½

Milwaukee 11 7 .611 2

Boston 10 7 .588 2½

Indiana 11 8 .579 2½

Atlanta 10 9 .526 3½

Cleveland 9 10 .474 4½

New York 9 11 .450 5

Charlotte 8 11 .421 5½

Chicago 7 10 .412 5½

Orlando 8 12 .400 6

Toronto 7 12 .368 6½

Miami 6 12 .333 7

Detroit 5 14 .263 8½

Washington 3 12 .200 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 14 4 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 15 5 .750 —

L.A. Lakers 14 6 .700 1

San Antonio 11 8 .579 3½

Denver 11 8 .579 3½

Memphis 7 6 .538 4½

Phoenix 9 8 .529 4½

Portland 9 8 .529 4½

Golden State 10 9 .526 4½

Houston 8 9 .471 5½

Dallas 8 10 .444 6

Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 6

Sacramento 8 10 .444 6

New Orleans 7 10 .412 6½

Minnesota 4 14 .222 10

Thursday’s Late Game

Phoenix 114, Golden State 93

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 108, Indiana 105

Atlanta 116, Washington 100

New York 102, Cleveland 81

New Orleans 131, Milwaukee 126

Sacramento 126, Toronto 124

L.A. Clippers 116, Orlando 90

Brooklyn 147, Oklahoma City 125

Phila. 118, Minnesota 94

San Antonio 119, Denver 109

Dallas at Utah, late

Saturday’s Games

Houston at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800

Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .813

Colorado 7 3 .700 13 4 .765

Stanford 6 3 .667 10 5 .667

Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750

Arizona 6 4 .600 12 4 .750

Oregon St. 4 4 .500 8 6 .571

Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462

Arizona St. 2 5 .286 5 8 .385

Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563

Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214

California 2 9 .182 7 11 .389

Thursday’s Late Games

Stanford 73, Arizona 64

Arizona St. 72, California 68

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Colorado, 11:30 a.m.

California at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Oregon St. at No. 23 UCLA, 4 p.m.

tanford at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Games

No. 19 Illinois 80, No. 7 Iowa 75

No. 22 Saint Louis at Richmond, ppd.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 11 2 .846 14 2 .875

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833

Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786

Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Arizona St. 4 5 .444 8 5 .615

Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Oregon St. 3 5 .375 5 5 .500

Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429

Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308

Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 6 Stanford 77, Washington St. 49

Oregon St. 72, Colorado 64

No. 5 UCLA 60, Arizona St. 57

No. 11 Oregon at Utah, ppd.

No. 10 Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.

California at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Box Score

Oregon St. 72, Colorado 64

OREGON ST. (5-5)

Corosdale 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Mack 6-7 0-0 15, Goforth 4-10 0-0 8, Goodman 7-15 4-4 21, Mitrovic 4-4 0-0 8, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Von Oelhoffen 5-7 0-0 13, Samuel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 4-4 72.

COLORADO (6-8)

Tuitele 1-7 0-0 2, Finau 5-7 0-0 11, Formann 4-12 1-2 13, Hollingshed 8-18 4-4 22, Knight 5-9 0-0 11, Jank 1-4 0-0 3, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0, Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Kulinska 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 5-6 64.

Oregon St. 17 24 12 19 — 72

Colorado 16 23 11 14 — 64

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 10-19 (Corosdale 1-3, Mack 3-3, Goforth 0-4, Goodman 3-5, Von Oelhoffen 3-4), Colorado 9-20 (Tuitele 0-1, Finau 1-2, Formann 4-7, Hollingshed 2-5, Knight 1-2, Jank 1-3). Assists—Oregon St. 19 (Goodman 5), Colorado 16 (Hollingshed 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 34 (Corosdale 3-7), Colorado 24 (Knight 3-6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 9, Colorado 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Colorado, ppd.

California at Washington St., ppd.

No. 10 Arizona at No. 5 UCLA, ppd.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 8 5 0 3 13 31 26

Boston 7 5 1 1 11 22 13

Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 26

Pittsburgh 8 4 3 1 9 24 30

Buffalo 8 3 3 2 8 23 24

New Jersey 7 3 3 1 7 15 19

N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 14 17

N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 20

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 9 4 2 3 11 23 25

Dallas 4 4 0 0 8 19 6

Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20

Florida 4 3 0 1 7 16 12

Tampa Bay 5 3 1 1 7 15 11

Chicago 9 2 4 3 7 23 30

Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 10 6

Detroit 8 2 5 1 5 16 29

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17

Colorado 8 5 3 0 10 28 18

Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 24 20

St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27

Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26

Anaheim 8 3 3 2 8 14 17

Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22

San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 30 25

Montreal 7 5 0 2 12 33 20

Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21

Vancouver 10 5 5 0 10 36 36

Edmonton 9 3 6 0 6 26 33

Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 18 17

Ottawa 8 1 6 1 3 17 36

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Late Games

Colorado 3, San Jose 0

Arizona 3, Anaheim 2

Vancouver 4, Ottawa 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 3

Friday’s Games

Columbus 2, Chicago 1

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

America’s Line

SUPER BOWL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday, Feb. 7

CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open Partial Scores

Friday at San Diego, Calif.

North Course: yardage 7,269; par 72

South Course: yardage 7,818; par 72

Second Round

Viktor Hovland 70-65—135

Jon Rahm 69-67—136

Adam Scott 67-69—136

Tony Finau 69-67—136

Lanto Griffin 66-70—136

Ryan Palmer 66-70—136

Patrick Reed 64-72—136

Will Gordon 67-70—137

Robby Shelton 73-64—137

Peter Malnati 66-71—137

Alex Noren, 64-74—138. Sam Burns, 66-72—138. Richy Werenski, 69-69—138. Will Zalatoris, 68-71—139. Jason Kokrak, 70-69—139. Rory McIlroy, 68-71—139. Adam Hadwin, 69-70—139. Rory Sabbatini, 72-67—139. Brandt Snedeker, 69-70—139. Max Homa, 71-68—139.

Sam Ryder, 71-69—140. Harry Higgs, 71-69—140. Carlos Ortiz, 72-68—140. Talor Gooch, 66-74—140. Wyndham Clark, 67-73—140. Lucas Glover, 68-72—140. Ted Potter, Jr., 71-69—140. Chase Seiffert, 72-68—140.

Cameron Tringale, 72-69—141. Marc Leishman, 71-70—141. Bo Hoag, 72-69—141. Brandon Hagy, 66-75—141. Doug Ghim, 70-71—141. Cameron Davis, 70-71—141. John Huh, 69-72—141. Gary Woodland, 66-75—141. Pat Perez, 71-70—141. Danny Lee, 74-67—141. Roger Sloan, 68-73—141.

Hideki Matsuyama, 74-68—142. K.J. Choi, 66-76—142. Denny McCarthy, 67-75—142. Charl Schwartzel, 70-72—142. Joseph Bramlett, 69-73—142. Kyle Mendoza, 73-69—142. Kyle Stanley, 72-70—142. Kelly Kraft, 73-69—142. Grayson Murray, 69-73—142. Xander Schauffele, 70-72—142. Steve Stricker, 72-70—142. Bill Haas, 71-71—142. Henrik Norlander, 73-69—142. Rhein Gibson, 66-76—142.

Tim Wilkinson, 67-76—143. Matt Jones, 70-73—143. Sepp Straka, 69-74—143. Kevin Streelman, 68-75—143. Dylan Frittelli, 70-73—143. Sungjae Im, 69-74—143. Justin Suh, 71-72—143. Cameron Percy, 71-72—143. Xinjun Zhang, 70-73—143. Bronson Burgoon, 69-74—143.

Luke List, 66-77—143. Matthew NeSmith, 70-73—143. J.T. Poston, 69-74—143. Kevin Stadler, 71-72—143. Jason Dufner, 74-69—143. Phil Mickelson, 71-72—143. Michael Kim, 69-74—143. Corey Conners, 72-71—143. Troy Merritt, 71-72—143. Rickie Fowler, 70-73—143.

Tom Lewis, 68-75—143. Francesco Molinari, 72-71—143. Louis Oosthuizen, 72-71—143. Byeong Hun An, 72-71—143. Tain Lee, 71-72—143. Tyler McCumber, 76-67—143.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Named Ken Griffey Jr. senior adviser to the Commissioner.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Ben Crockett to senior vice-president, baseball operations, Brian Abraham to director, player development, Chris Stasio to manager, baseball development, Kirby Retzer to assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Paddy Steinfort to mental skills coordinator and Adan Severino to Latin American mental skills coordinator. Hired Harry Roberson as coordinator, player development and Julio Rangel as pitching coordinator, performance.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed C Wilson Ramos to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Joel Firman to director, analytics, Tim Stanton director, baseball operations, Andrew Herrera to assistant director, international scouting and John Choiniere to manager, analytics. Added John Edwards as analyst, Alex Lipman as assistant, baseball projects and Dan Kaplan as assistant video coordinator.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Ivan Nova on a minor league contract. Designated RHP Ian Hamilton for assignment. Re-signed C J.T. Realmuto to a five-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Bobby Dickerson returns bench/third base coach, Skip Schumaker associate manager, Damion Easley hitting coach, Larry Rothschild pitching coach, Wayne Kirby first base coach, Ben Fritz bullpen coach, Rod Barajas catching and quality control, Ryan Flaherty major league advance scout/development coach, Keith Werman major league development/coordinator and Peter Summerville bullpen catcher/coaching assistant.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced hiring Kyle Smith as VP of player personnel.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Nick Boyle to a two-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Bill McGovern as ILB coach. Promoted Bill Shuey to OLB coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Mark Delone to coaching staff.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Derrick Moncrief to a futures contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Restored WE Cyril Grayson to practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Todd Downing to offensive coordinator and Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated D Anton Lindholm and LW Michal Teply for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned D Madison Bowey to minors Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Rhett Gardner and Joel L’Esperance to taxi squad. Loaned D Thomas Harley to Dallas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived LW Ryan Lomberg.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed MF Kelyn Rowe.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed G Evan Newton to a two-year contract with a third-year club option.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Larry Porter running backs coach.

SOUTHERN MISS — Named Jeremy Darveau offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

