scoreboard

SATURDAY

Baseball: Crook County at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Stayton at Sisters, noon.

Softball: Bend at Sheldon, 1 p.m.; Summit at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County (DH), 11 a.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 1 p.m.

Track and field: Class 5A Intermountain Conference championships, at Pendleton, 11 a.m.

Preps

Baseball

Friday’s Games

Bend 8, Mountain View 2

Redmond vs. Ridgeview (DH), late

La Pine 15, Creswell 2

La Pine vs. Creswell, late

Softball

Thursday’s Late Games

Madras 4, Estacada 2

Friday’s Games

Bend 15, Mountain View 0

Ridgeview at Redmond (DH), late

Boys golf

Friday’s Results

Ridgeview Invitational at Eagle Crest Resort

Team Scores — Summit 294, Bend 319, Crook County 353, Mountain View 362, Ridgeview 369, Redmond 405, La Pine 490

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 23 16 .590 —

Toronto 20 16 .556 1½

New York 20 17 .541 2

Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3

Baltimore 16 21 .432 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 22 14 .611 —

Cleveland 21 14 .600 ½

Kansas City 17 20 .459 5½

Minnesota 12 23 .343 9½

Detroit 13 25 .342 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 23 16 .590 —

Houston 21 17 .553 1½

Seattle 18 20 .474 4½

Texas 18 21 .462 5

Los Angeles 16 20 .444 5½

Thursday’s Late Games

Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, late

L.A. Angels at Boston, late

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, late

Philadelphia at Toronto, late

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2nd game, late

Oakland at Minnesota, late

Texas at Houston, late

Cleveland at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-4) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 18 13 .581 —

Philadelphia 20 18 .526 1½

Atlanta 17 20 .459 4

Miami 17 20 .459 4

Washington 14 19 .424 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 23 15 .605 —

Milwaukee 20 18 .526 3

Chicago 18 19 .486 4½

Cincinnati 17 18 .486 4½

Pittsburgh 15 22 .405 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 23 14 .622 —

San Diego 21 17 .553 2½

Los Angeles 20 17 .541 3

Arizona 17 21 .447 6½

Colorado 14 24 .368 9½

Thursday’s Late Games

Colorado 13, Cincinnati 8

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, late

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, late

Philadelphia at Toronto, late

Atlanta at Milwaukee, late

Cincinnati at Colorado, late

Washington at Arizona, late

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late

St. Louis at San Diego, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1) at Colorado (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-2) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Phila. 48 23 .676 —

x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1½

y-Milwaukee 45 25 .643 2½

x-Atlanta 40 31 .563 8

x-Miami 39 31 .557 8½

x-New York 39 31 .557 8½

Boston 35 35 .500 12½

Charlotte 33 37 .471 14½

Indiana 33 37 .471 14½

Washington 33 38 .465 15

Chicago 30 40 .429 17½

Toronto 27 43 .386 20½

Cleveland 22 49 .310 26

Orlando 21 50 .296 27

Detroit 20 51 .282 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

y-Utah 51 20 .718 —

x-Phoenix 49 21 .700 1½

x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 3½

x-Denver 47 24 .662 4

Dallas 41 29 .586 9½

Portland 41 30 .577 10

L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 10½

Memphis 37 33 .529 13½

Golden State 37 33 .529 13½

San Antonio 33 37 .471 17½

New Orleans 31 39 .443 19½

Sacramento 31 39 .443 19½

Minnesota 22 48 .314 28½

Oklahoma City 21 50 .296 30

Houston 16 54 .229 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday’s Late Game

Phoenix 118, Portland 117

Friday’s Games

Washington 120, Cleveland 105

Denver 104, Detroit 91

Phila. 122, Orlando 97

Utah 109, Oklahoma City 93

L.A. Clippers at Houston, late

Sacramento at Memphis, late

Toronto at Dallas, late

New Orleans at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at New York, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 10 a.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 11 a.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Late Box Score

Suns 118, Trail Blazers 117

PORTLAND (117)

Covington 5-10 2-4 16, Powell 4-9 2-2 12, Nurkic 3-7 1-2 7, Lillard 16-23 7-8 41, McCollum 11-19 0-0 27, Anthony 1-7 2-2 5, Kanter 3-4 0-0 6, Simons 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 44-81 14-18 117.

PHOENIX (118)

Bridges 6-9 6-6 21, Crowder 4-13 0-0 10, Saric 4-12 3-6 12, Booker 5-17 8-8 18, Paul 11-14 2-2 26, Craig 3-4 2-2 10, Kaminsky 0-6 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 8-12 2-2 21. Totals 41-88 23-26 118.

Portland 26 27 24 40 — 117

Phoenix 26 26 33 33 — 118

3-Point Goals—Portland 15-33 (McCollum 5-9, Covington 4-8, Powell 2-3, Lillard 2-6, Simons 1-2, Anthony 1-5), Phoenix 13-32 (Payne 3-3, Bridges 3-5, Paul 2-2, Craig 2-3, Crowder 2-8, Saric 1-4, Kaminsky 0-2, Booker 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 33 (Kanter, Nurkic 8), Phoenix 42 (Bridges 11). Assists—Portland 23 (McCollum 6), Phoenix 22 (Paul 7). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Phoenix 17. A—8,359 (18,422)

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 1 0 1.000 —

Chicago 0 0 .000 ½

Washington 0 0 .000 ½

Atlanta 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 0 0 .000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

Seattle 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —

Friday’s Games

New York 90, Indiana 87

Connecticut 78, Atlanta 67

Phoenix at Minnesota, late

Dallas at Los Angeles, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, noon

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156

x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163

x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136

x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128

N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157

Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201

New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194

Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136

x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153

x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147

x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154

Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154

Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186

Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171

Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

z-Colorado 56 39 13 4 82 197 133

x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124

x-Minnesota 56 35 16 5 75 181 160

x-St. Louis 56 27 20 9 63 169 170

Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176

Los Angeles 56 21 28 7 49 143 170

San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199

Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Toronto 56 35 14 7 77 187 148

x-Edmonton 55 35 18 2 72 182 150

x-Winnipeg 56 30 23 3 63 170 154

x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168

Calgary 53 24 26 3 51 142 150

Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190

Vancouver 52 21 28 3 45 136 173

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Late Games

Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1

Calgary 4, Vancouver 1

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 2

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Edmonton, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:15 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Soccer

NWSL

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Houston at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 2 1 2 8 8 6

New England 2 1 2 8 6 6

NY City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3

New York 2 2 0 6 7 5

D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 9

Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2

Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4

Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4

Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3

Phila. 1 2 2 5 4 5

Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7

Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 6 8

Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10

Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2

San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6

LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8

Houston 2 1 2 8 6 5

Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4

Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5

Sporting KC 2 2 1 7 6 7

Real SL 2 1 0 6 6 4

Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5

FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5

LA FC 1 1 2 5 5 4

Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8

Minnesota United 1 4 0 3 4 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto FC at NY City FC, 10 a.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 12:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Sporting KC, 11 a.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

LA FC at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Scores

Friday in McKinney, Texas

Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72; Second Round

Sam Burns 65-62—127

Alex Noren 65-64—129

K.H. Lee 65-65—130

Doc Redman 64-67—131

J.J. Spaun 63-69—132

Jordan Spieth 63-70—133

Matt Kuchar 67-66—133

Patton Kizzire 69-64—133

Seamus Power 65-68—133

Charl Schwartzel 65-68—133

Carlos Ortiz 67-66—133

Wyndham Clark, 66-68—134. Ted Potter, Jr., 66-68—134. Joseph Bramlett, 64-70—134. Vincent Whaley, 69-65—134. Ben Martin, 65-69—134. Sebastian Munoz, 66-68—134. Brandt Snedeker, 66-68—134. Bronson Burgoon, 68-66—134. Hank Lebioda, 67-67—134. Roger Sloan, 66-68—134. Sepp Straka, 68-67—135. Charles Howell III, 65-70—135. Lee Westwood, 71-64—135. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 64-71—135. Marc Leishman, 66-69—135.

Si Woo Kim, 66-70—136. Sung Kang, 67-69—136. Austin Cook, 68-68—136. Daniel Berger, 69-67—136. Sean O’Hair, 67-69—136. Aaron Wise, 64-72—136. Ryan Palmer, 67-69—136. Russell Knox, 69-67—136. Michael Kim, 69-67—136. Ryan Armour, 70-66—136. Mark Hubbard, 65-71—136. Adam Schenk, 66-70—136. Nelson Ledesma, 68-68—136.

Bo Hoag, 66-71—137. Scott Brown, 66-71—137. Scottie Scheffler, 67-70—137. Jon Rahm, 68-69—137. Pat Perez, 70-67—137. Michael Gligic, 65-72—137. Patrick Rodgers, 71-66—137. Brice Garnett, 68-69—137. Bryson DeChambeau, 69-68—137. Luke List, 68-69—137. Jhonattan Vegas, 65-72—137. Rob Oppenheim, 68-69—137. Mark Anderson, 68-69—137.

Johnson Wagner, 67-71—138. Cameron Percy, 68-70—138. Will Zalatoris, 70-68—138. Hideki Matsuyama, 68-70—138. Martin Laird, 72-66—138. Wesley Bryan, 67-71—138. Brian Stuard, 69-69—138. Michael Gellerman, 67-71—138. Dylan Meyer, 66-72—138. Rory Sabbatini, 67-71—138.

Cameron Champ, 72-66—138. Satoshi Kodaira, 67-71—138. Luke Donald, 65-73—138. Harris English, 70-68—138. Troy Merritt, 68-70—138. Keith Mitchell, 67-71—138. D.J. Trahan, 69-69—138. Scott Stallings, 67-71—138. Talor Gooch, 69-69—138. Wes Roach, 68-70—138.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Anthony Rendon from IL. Designated OF Jon Jay for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHELETICS — Activated 2B Chad Pinder from 10-day IL and optioned to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton and Jack Mayfield from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed 1B Evan White and INF Ty France on the 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed OF Travis Blankenhorn from Minnesota. Transferred RHP Dustin May to the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Nate Jones to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Philadelphia C Dwight Howard for one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2020-21 season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Parker Heese.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Tylan Wallace.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Mike Bell and G Steven Gonzalez to one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman, LB Darius Hodge, WR Riley Lees, CB Antonio Phillips, TEs Pro Wells, Cheyenne O’Grady, HB Pooka Williams, Jr and QB Eric Dungey to contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tony Fields II, S Richard LeCounte III and RB Demetric Felton.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Simi Fehoko and DL Quinton Bohanna.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LBs David Curry, Andre Mintze, Curtis Robinson, WRs DeVontes Duke, Warren Jackson, Branden Mack, TE Shaun Beyer, G Nolan Laufenberg, T Drew Himmelman, CB Mac McCain III and FB Adam Prentice to contracts. Released RT Ja’Waun James.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Alim McNeill and RB Jermar Jefferson to contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Roderic Teamer.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C/G Josh Myers, T/G Royce Newman, DL T.J. Slaton, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, T/G Cole Van Lanen, LB Isaiah Mc Duffie and RB Kylin Hill.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Carson Green, WR Damon Hazelton and OL Ryan McCollum.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Waived CB Roderic Teamer.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Tutu Atwell to a four-year rookie contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Jaylen Waddle to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Christian Darrisaw and CB Camryn Bynum to four-year contracts. Signed TE Zach Davidson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Cameron McGrone to a contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Eric Burrell and CB Trill Williams.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WRs Jhamon Ausbon, Trevon Grimes, DB Nate Meadors, G Kayode Awosika, DE JaQuan Bailey, C Harry Crider, QB Jamie Newman and TE Jack Stoll to contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WRs Tamorrion Terry, Cade Johnson, Connor Weddington, RBs Josh Johnson, B.J. Emmons, OTs Greg Eiland, Jake Curhan, OL Pier-Olivier Lestage, CB Bryan Mills, LB Jon Rhattigan, S Aashari Crosswell and G Jared Hocker to contracts. Signed T Stone Forsythe and WR D’Wayne Eskridge to four-year contracts.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed S Bobby McLain to a one-year contract.

