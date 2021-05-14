scoreboard

On Deck
SATURDAY
Baseball: Crook County at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Stayton at Sisters, noon.
Softball: Bend at Sheldon, 1 p.m.; Summit at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County (DH), 11 a.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 1 p.m.
Track and field: Class 5A Intermountain Conference championships, at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
Preps
Baseball
Friday’s Games
Bend 8, Mountain View 2
Redmond vs. Ridgeview (DH), late
La Pine 15, Creswell 2
La Pine vs. Creswell, late
Softball
Thursday’s Late Games
Madras 4, Estacada 2
Friday’s Games
Bend 15, Mountain View 0
Ridgeview at Redmond (DH), late
Boys golf
Friday’s Results
Ridgeview Invitational at Eagle Crest Resort
Team Scores — Summit 294, Bend 319, Crook County 353, Mountain View 362, Ridgeview 369, Redmond 405, La Pine 490
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 16 .590 —
Toronto 20 16 .556 1½
New York 20 17 .541 2
Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3
Baltimore 16 21 .432 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 14 .611 —
Cleveland 21 14 .600 ½
Kansas City 17 20 .459 5½
Minnesota 12 23 .343 9½
Detroit 13 25 .342 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 23 16 .590 —
Houston 21 17 .553 1½
Seattle 18 20 .474 4½
Texas 18 21 .462 5
Los Angeles 16 20 .444 5½
Thursday’s Late Games
Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, late
L.A. Angels at Boston, late
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, late
Philadelphia at Toronto, late
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2nd game, late
Oakland at Minnesota, late
Texas at Houston, late
Cleveland at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-4) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 13 .581 —
Philadelphia 20 18 .526 1½
Atlanta 17 20 .459 4
Miami 17 20 .459 4
Washington 14 19 .424 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 15 .605 —
Milwaukee 20 18 .526 3
Chicago 18 19 .486 4½
Cincinnati 17 18 .486 4½
Pittsburgh 15 22 .405 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 23 14 .622 —
San Diego 21 17 .553 2½
Los Angeles 20 17 .541 3
Arizona 17 21 .447 6½
Colorado 14 24 .368 9½
Thursday’s Late Games
Colorado 13, Cincinnati 8
Miami 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, late
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, late
Philadelphia at Toronto, late
Atlanta at Milwaukee, late
Cincinnati at Colorado, late
Washington at Arizona, late
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late
St. Louis at San Diego, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1) at Colorado (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-2) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 5:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Phila. 48 23 .676 —
x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1½
y-Milwaukee 45 25 .643 2½
x-Atlanta 40 31 .563 8
x-Miami 39 31 .557 8½
x-New York 39 31 .557 8½
Boston 35 35 .500 12½
Charlotte 33 37 .471 14½
Indiana 33 37 .471 14½
Washington 33 38 .465 15
Chicago 30 40 .429 17½
Toronto 27 43 .386 20½
Cleveland 22 49 .310 26
Orlando 21 50 .296 27
Detroit 20 51 .282 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Utah 51 20 .718 —
x-Phoenix 49 21 .700 1½
x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 3½
x-Denver 47 24 .662 4
Dallas 41 29 .586 9½
Portland 41 30 .577 10
L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 10½
Memphis 37 33 .529 13½
Golden State 37 33 .529 13½
San Antonio 33 37 .471 17½
New Orleans 31 39 .443 19½
Sacramento 31 39 .443 19½
Minnesota 22 48 .314 28½
Oklahoma City 21 50 .296 30
Houston 16 54 .229 34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday’s Late Game
Phoenix 118, Portland 117
Friday’s Games
Washington 120, Cleveland 105
Denver 104, Detroit 91
Phila. 122, Orlando 97
Utah 109, Oklahoma City 93
L.A. Clippers at Houston, late
Sacramento at Memphis, late
Toronto at Dallas, late
New Orleans at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at New York, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 10 a.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 10 a.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 11 a.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Late Box Score
Suns 118, Trail Blazers 117
PORTLAND (117)
Covington 5-10 2-4 16, Powell 4-9 2-2 12, Nurkic 3-7 1-2 7, Lillard 16-23 7-8 41, McCollum 11-19 0-0 27, Anthony 1-7 2-2 5, Kanter 3-4 0-0 6, Simons 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 44-81 14-18 117.
PHOENIX (118)
Bridges 6-9 6-6 21, Crowder 4-13 0-0 10, Saric 4-12 3-6 12, Booker 5-17 8-8 18, Paul 11-14 2-2 26, Craig 3-4 2-2 10, Kaminsky 0-6 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 8-12 2-2 21. Totals 41-88 23-26 118.
Portland 26 27 24 40 — 117
Phoenix 26 26 33 33 — 118
3-Point Goals—Portland 15-33 (McCollum 5-9, Covington 4-8, Powell 2-3, Lillard 2-6, Simons 1-2, Anthony 1-5), Phoenix 13-32 (Payne 3-3, Bridges 3-5, Paul 2-2, Craig 2-3, Crowder 2-8, Saric 1-4, Kaminsky 0-2, Booker 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 33 (Kanter, Nurkic 8), Phoenix 42 (Bridges 11). Assists—Portland 23 (McCollum 6), Phoenix 22 (Paul 7). Total Fouls—Portland 18, Phoenix 17. A—8,359 (18,422)
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 —
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 0 0 .000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
Seattle 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —
Friday’s Games
New York 90, Indiana 87
Connecticut 78, Atlanta 67
Phoenix at Minnesota, late
Dallas at Los Angeles, late
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, noon
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156
x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163
x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136
x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128
N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157
Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201
New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194
Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136
x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153
x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147
x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154
Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154
Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186
Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171
Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 56 39 13 4 82 197 133
x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124
x-Minnesota 56 35 16 5 75 181 160
x-St. Louis 56 27 20 9 63 169 170
Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176
Los Angeles 56 21 28 7 49 143 170
San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199
Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Toronto 56 35 14 7 77 187 148
x-Edmonton 55 35 18 2 72 182 150
x-Winnipeg 56 30 23 3 63 170 154
x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168
Calgary 53 24 26 3 51 142 150
Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190
Vancouver 52 21 28 3 45 136 173
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Late Games
Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1
Calgary 4, Vancouver 1
Friday’s Game
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 2
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Edmonton, 12:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:15 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Soccer
NWSL
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Houston at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 2 1 2 8 8 6
New England 2 1 2 8 6 6
NY City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3
New York 2 2 0 6 7 5
D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 9
Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2
Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4
Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4
Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3
Phila. 1 2 2 5 4 5
Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7
Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 6 8
Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2
San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6
LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8
Houston 2 1 2 8 6 5
Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4
Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5
Sporting KC 2 2 1 7 6 7
Real SL 2 1 0 6 6 4
Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5
LA FC 1 1 2 5 5 4
Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8
Minnesota United 1 4 0 3 4 10
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto FC at NY City FC, 10 a.m.
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 12:30 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver at Sporting KC, 11 a.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
LA FC at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Byron Nelson Scores
Friday in McKinney, Texas
Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72; Second Round
Sam Burns 65-62—127
Alex Noren 65-64—129
K.H. Lee 65-65—130
Doc Redman 64-67—131
J.J. Spaun 63-69—132
Jordan Spieth 63-70—133
Matt Kuchar 67-66—133
Patton Kizzire 69-64—133
Seamus Power 65-68—133
Charl Schwartzel 65-68—133
Carlos Ortiz 67-66—133
Wyndham Clark, 66-68—134. Ted Potter, Jr., 66-68—134. Joseph Bramlett, 64-70—134. Vincent Whaley, 69-65—134. Ben Martin, 65-69—134. Sebastian Munoz, 66-68—134. Brandt Snedeker, 66-68—134. Bronson Burgoon, 68-66—134. Hank Lebioda, 67-67—134. Roger Sloan, 66-68—134. Sepp Straka, 68-67—135. Charles Howell III, 65-70—135. Lee Westwood, 71-64—135. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 64-71—135. Marc Leishman, 66-69—135.
Si Woo Kim, 66-70—136. Sung Kang, 67-69—136. Austin Cook, 68-68—136. Daniel Berger, 69-67—136. Sean O’Hair, 67-69—136. Aaron Wise, 64-72—136. Ryan Palmer, 67-69—136. Russell Knox, 69-67—136. Michael Kim, 69-67—136. Ryan Armour, 70-66—136. Mark Hubbard, 65-71—136. Adam Schenk, 66-70—136. Nelson Ledesma, 68-68—136.
Bo Hoag, 66-71—137. Scott Brown, 66-71—137. Scottie Scheffler, 67-70—137. Jon Rahm, 68-69—137. Pat Perez, 70-67—137. Michael Gligic, 65-72—137. Patrick Rodgers, 71-66—137. Brice Garnett, 68-69—137. Bryson DeChambeau, 69-68—137. Luke List, 68-69—137. Jhonattan Vegas, 65-72—137. Rob Oppenheim, 68-69—137. Mark Anderson, 68-69—137.
Johnson Wagner, 67-71—138. Cameron Percy, 68-70—138. Will Zalatoris, 70-68—138. Hideki Matsuyama, 68-70—138. Martin Laird, 72-66—138. Wesley Bryan, 67-71—138. Brian Stuard, 69-69—138. Michael Gellerman, 67-71—138. Dylan Meyer, 66-72—138. Rory Sabbatini, 67-71—138.
Cameron Champ, 72-66—138. Satoshi Kodaira, 67-71—138. Luke Donald, 65-73—138. Harris English, 70-68—138. Troy Merritt, 68-70—138. Keith Mitchell, 67-71—138. D.J. Trahan, 69-69—138. Scott Stallings, 67-71—138. Talor Gooch, 69-69—138. Wes Roach, 68-70—138.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Anthony Rendon from IL. Designated OF Jon Jay for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHELETICS — Activated 2B Chad Pinder from 10-day IL and optioned to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton and Jack Mayfield from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed 1B Evan White and INF Ty France on the 10-day IL.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed OF Travis Blankenhorn from Minnesota. Transferred RHP Dustin May to the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Nate Jones to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Philadelphia C Dwight Howard for one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2020-21 season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Parker Heese.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Tylan Wallace.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Mike Bell and G Steven Gonzalez to one-year contracts.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman, LB Darius Hodge, WR Riley Lees, CB Antonio Phillips, TEs Pro Wells, Cheyenne O’Grady, HB Pooka Williams, Jr and QB Eric Dungey to contracts.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tony Fields II, S Richard LeCounte III and RB Demetric Felton.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Simi Fehoko and DL Quinton Bohanna.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LBs David Curry, Andre Mintze, Curtis Robinson, WRs DeVontes Duke, Warren Jackson, Branden Mack, TE Shaun Beyer, G Nolan Laufenberg, T Drew Himmelman, CB Mac McCain III and FB Adam Prentice to contracts. Released RT Ja’Waun James.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Alim McNeill and RB Jermar Jefferson to contracts.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Roderic Teamer.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C/G Josh Myers, T/G Royce Newman, DL T.J. Slaton, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, T/G Cole Van Lanen, LB Isaiah Mc Duffie and RB Kylin Hill.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Carson Green, WR Damon Hazelton and OL Ryan McCollum.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Waived CB Roderic Teamer.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Tutu Atwell to a four-year rookie contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Jaylen Waddle to a four-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Christian Darrisaw and CB Camryn Bynum to four-year contracts. Signed TE Zach Davidson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Cameron McGrone to a contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Eric Burrell and CB Trill Williams.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WRs Jhamon Ausbon, Trevon Grimes, DB Nate Meadors, G Kayode Awosika, DE JaQuan Bailey, C Harry Crider, QB Jamie Newman and TE Jack Stoll to contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WRs Tamorrion Terry, Cade Johnson, Connor Weddington, RBs Josh Johnson, B.J. Emmons, OTs Greg Eiland, Jake Curhan, OL Pier-Olivier Lestage, CB Bryan Mills, LB Jon Rhattigan, S Aashari Crosswell and G Jared Hocker to contracts. Signed T Stone Forsythe and WR D’Wayne Eskridge to four-year contracts.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed S Bobby McLain to a one-year contract.
