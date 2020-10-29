scoreboard

Football

College

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Games

Ga. Southern 24, South Alabama 17

Colorado St. at Fresno St. (0-1), late

NFL

All Times Pacific

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178

Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113

New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143

N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115

Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217

Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104

Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221

Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143

Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197

Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196

Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243

Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142

New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174

Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193

Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159

Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165

Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172

Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146

L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124

San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136

Thursday’s Game

Atlanta 25, Carolina 17

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Detroit, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday’s Game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Colts 21/2 3 50 LIONS

PACKERS 7 61/2 51 Vikings

BILLS 4 31/2 411/2 Patriots

Titans 41/2 51/2 531/2 BENGALS

BROWNS 3 21/2 511/2 Raiders

CHIEFS 21 191/2 49 Jets

Rams 41/2 31/2 46 DOLPHINS

Saints 4 41/2 431/2 BEARS

SEAHAWKS 3 3 54 49ers

EAGLES 31/2 9 43 Cowboys

Chargers 1 3 441/2 BRONCOS

RAVENS 6 4 461/2 Steelers

Monday

Bucs 10 101/2 46 GIANTS

Bye week: Cards, Texans, Jaguars, Washington

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

Marshall 23 PPD NL FLA INT’L

TULSA 181/2 17 601/2 E Carolina

Minnesota 201/2 20 61 MARYLAND

WYOMING +21/2 1 591/2 Hawaii

Saturday

MICHIGAN 25 241/2 521/2 Michigan St

Wake Forest 11 12 591/2 SYRACUSE

N Carolina 7 7 611/2 VIRGINIA

FLA ATLANTIC 61/2 5 471/2 Utsa

W VIRGINIA 31/2 31/2 451/2 Kansas St

CLEMSON 311/2 311/2 611/2 Boston Coll

Va Tech 3 31/2 671/2 LOUISVILLE

Notre Dame 19 20 571/2 GEORGIA TECH

DUKE 11 91/2 561/2 Charlotte

MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Kentucky

Coastal Caro 3 21/2 601/2 GEORGIA ST

Indiana 12 11 531/2 RUTGERS

Ohio St 12 12 641/2 PENN ST

CINCINNATI 61/2 61/2 551/2 Memphis

Purdue 6 7 581/2 ILLINOIS

San Diego St 71/2 71/2 431/2 UTAH ST

BYU 281/2 29 511/2 W Kentucky

San Jose St 91/2 131/2 561/2 NEW MEXICO

N Texas 41/2 PPD NL UTEP

Boise St 101/2 14 491/2 AIR FORCE

Nevada 10 14 601/2 UNLV

SO MISS 3 11/2 591/2 Rice

SMU 141/2 13 581/2 Navy

IOWA 3 21/2 461/2 Northwestern

OKLAHOMA ST 3 31/2 581/2 Texas

Wisconsin 10 NL NL NEBRASKA

Oklahoma 141/2 141/2 671/2 TEXAS TECH

TULANE 3 4 591/2 Temple

UL-Lafayette 17 161/2 551/2 TEXAS ST

ARKANSAS ST 31/2 3 711/2 Troy

Tcu 2 21/2 481/2 BAYLOR

Ucf 3 21/2 821/2 HOUSTON

Iowa St 281/2 281/2 521/2 KANSAS

Lsu 2 3 651/2 AUBURN

Uab 91/2 12 471/2 LA TECH

Mississippi 18 161/2 631/2 VANDERBILT

App’chian St 311/2 311/2 551/2 UL-MONROE

ALABAMA 32 301/2 631/2 Miss St

TEXAS A&M 10 121/2 541/2 Arkansas

Write-In Games

FLORIDA 13 121/2 611/2 Missouri

Georgia 141/2 17 421/2 KENTUCKY

Golf

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship Scores Leaderboard

Thursday at Southampton, Bermuda

Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71

First Round

Peter Malnati 32-31—63

Doug Ghim 34-30—64

Ryan Armour 31-33—64

Doc Redman 36-29—65

Vaughn Taylor 34-31—65

Chase Seiffert 33-32—65

Wyndham Clark 32-34—66

Johnson Wagner 34-32—66

Hunter Mahan 34-32—66

Josh Teater 32-34—66

Emiliano Grillo 31-35—66

Ollie Schniederjans 33-33—66

Stewart Cink 34-32—66

Eric Dugas 33-33—66

Soccer

MLS

All Times Pacific

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Phila. 13 3 5 44 41 18

x-Toronto FC 12 4 5 41 30 23

x-Columbus 10 5 5 35 31 17

x-Orlando City 9 3 8 35 35 21

x-NY City FC 10 8 3 33 28 20

x-New York 8 8 5 29 25 25

x-New England 7 6 8 29 22 20

x-Nashville SC 7 6 7 28 20 18

Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40

Inter Miami CF 6 12 3 21 22 32

Chicago 5 9 6 21 27 32

D.C. United 5 10 6 21 20 34

Atlanta 5 12 4 19 20 28

Cincinnati 4 13 4 16 11 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25

x-Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18

x-Portland 10 5 5 35 44 33

x-LA FC 9 7 4 31 44 35

x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24

FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 24 21

San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45

Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43

Real SL 5 8 7 22 24 31

Houston 4 8 9 21 29 35

Colorado 5 6 4 19 26 26

LA Galaxy 5 11 3 18 24 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Late Games

Portland 5, LA Galaxy 2

LA FC 2, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Real SL 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Taylor Davis, RHPs Marcos Diplan, Mickey Jannis and Ofelky Peralta, INF Ryan Ripken and INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson to minor league contracts. Assigned RHPs David Hess, Branden Kline, Kohl Stewart and INF/OF Andrew Velazquez outright to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Tony La Russa as manager with multi-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Declined 2021 option on RHP Darren O’Day.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHPs Josh A. Smith and Mike Morin outright to Wichita (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Delined 2021 option on OF Ryan Braun.

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Brad Brach has excercised his player option for 2021.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Edmond Robinson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted G Mike Horton, DB Natrell Jamerson and WR Marken Michel to active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released DT Albert Higgins. Released LB Elijah Lee.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DB D.J. White from the practice squad with and injury settlement.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed TE Virgil Green on injured reserve. Placed G Ryan Groy on reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed G Will Hernandez on reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced decision to renounce the rights to D Mitchell Miller effective immediately.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Loaned F Kirby Dach to men’s junior Canadian team from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

DALLAS STARS — Named Rick Bowness to head coach.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Pat Maroon to a two-year contract. Signed D Luke Schenn to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Brandon Vazquez to a multi-year extension.

LA GALAXY — Announced Guillermo Barros Schelotto was relieved as head coach effective immediately. Announced Dominic Kinnear as interim head coach for remainder of 2020 season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.