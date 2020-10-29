scoreboard

Football
College
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Games
Ga. Southern 24, South Alabama 17
Colorado St. at Fresno St. (0-1), late
NFL
All Times Pacific
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143
N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221
Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197
Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243
Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142
New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174
Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193
Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159
Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124
San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136
Thursday’s Game
Atlanta 25, Carolina 17
Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis at Detroit, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Miami, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday’s Game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Colts 21/2 3 50 LIONS
PACKERS 7 61/2 51 Vikings
BILLS 4 31/2 411/2 Patriots
Titans 41/2 51/2 531/2 BENGALS
BROWNS 3 21/2 511/2 Raiders
CHIEFS 21 191/2 49 Jets
Rams 41/2 31/2 46 DOLPHINS
Saints 4 41/2 431/2 BEARS
SEAHAWKS 3 3 54 49ers
EAGLES 31/2 9 43 Cowboys
Chargers 1 3 441/2 BRONCOS
RAVENS 6 4 461/2 Steelers
Monday
Bucs 10 101/2 46 GIANTS
Bye week: Cards, Texans, Jaguars, Washington
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
Marshall 23 PPD NL FLA INT’L
TULSA 181/2 17 601/2 E Carolina
Minnesota 201/2 20 61 MARYLAND
WYOMING +21/2 1 591/2 Hawaii
Saturday
MICHIGAN 25 241/2 521/2 Michigan St
Wake Forest 11 12 591/2 SYRACUSE
N Carolina 7 7 611/2 VIRGINIA
FLA ATLANTIC 61/2 5 471/2 Utsa
W VIRGINIA 31/2 31/2 451/2 Kansas St
CLEMSON 311/2 311/2 611/2 Boston Coll
Va Tech 3 31/2 671/2 LOUISVILLE
Notre Dame 19 20 571/2 GEORGIA TECH
DUKE 11 91/2 561/2 Charlotte
MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Kentucky
Coastal Caro 3 21/2 601/2 GEORGIA ST
Indiana 12 11 531/2 RUTGERS
Ohio St 12 12 641/2 PENN ST
CINCINNATI 61/2 61/2 551/2 Memphis
Purdue 6 7 581/2 ILLINOIS
San Diego St 71/2 71/2 431/2 UTAH ST
BYU 281/2 29 511/2 W Kentucky
San Jose St 91/2 131/2 561/2 NEW MEXICO
N Texas 41/2 PPD NL UTEP
Boise St 101/2 14 491/2 AIR FORCE
Nevada 10 14 601/2 UNLV
SO MISS 3 11/2 591/2 Rice
SMU 141/2 13 581/2 Navy
IOWA 3 21/2 461/2 Northwestern
OKLAHOMA ST 3 31/2 581/2 Texas
Wisconsin 10 NL NL NEBRASKA
Oklahoma 141/2 141/2 671/2 TEXAS TECH
TULANE 3 4 591/2 Temple
UL-Lafayette 17 161/2 551/2 TEXAS ST
ARKANSAS ST 31/2 3 711/2 Troy
Tcu 2 21/2 481/2 BAYLOR
Ucf 3 21/2 821/2 HOUSTON
Iowa St 281/2 281/2 521/2 KANSAS
Lsu 2 3 651/2 AUBURN
Uab 91/2 12 471/2 LA TECH
Mississippi 18 161/2 631/2 VANDERBILT
App’chian St 311/2 311/2 551/2 UL-MONROE
ALABAMA 32 301/2 631/2 Miss St
TEXAS A&M 10 121/2 541/2 Arkansas
Write-In Games
FLORIDA 13 121/2 611/2 Missouri
Georgia 141/2 17 421/2 KENTUCKY
Golf
PGA Tour
Bermuda Championship Scores Leaderboard
Thursday at Southampton, Bermuda
Yardage: 6,842; Par: 71
First Round
Peter Malnati 32-31—63
Doug Ghim 34-30—64
Ryan Armour 31-33—64
Doc Redman 36-29—65
Vaughn Taylor 34-31—65
Chase Seiffert 33-32—65
Wyndham Clark 32-34—66
Johnson Wagner 34-32—66
Hunter Mahan 34-32—66
Josh Teater 32-34—66
Emiliano Grillo 31-35—66
Ollie Schniederjans 33-33—66
Stewart Cink 34-32—66
Eric Dugas 33-33—66
Soccer
MLS
All Times Pacific
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Phila. 13 3 5 44 41 18
x-Toronto FC 12 4 5 41 30 23
x-Columbus 10 5 5 35 31 17
x-Orlando City 9 3 8 35 35 21
x-NY City FC 10 8 3 33 28 20
x-New York 8 8 5 29 25 25
x-New England 7 6 8 29 22 20
x-Nashville SC 7 6 7 28 20 18
Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40
Inter Miami CF 6 12 3 21 22 32
Chicago 5 9 6 21 27 32
D.C. United 5 10 6 21 20 34
Atlanta 5 12 4 19 20 28
Cincinnati 4 13 4 16 11 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25
x-Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18
x-Portland 10 5 5 35 44 33
x-LA FC 9 7 4 31 44 35
x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24
FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 24 21
San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45
Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43
Real SL 5 8 7 22 24 31
Houston 4 8 9 21 29 35
Colorado 5 6 4 19 26 26
LA Galaxy 5 11 3 18 24 41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Late Games
Portland 5, LA Galaxy 2
LA FC 2, Houston 1
San Jose 2, Real SL 0
Saturday’s Games
Houston at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Taylor Davis, RHPs Marcos Diplan, Mickey Jannis and Ofelky Peralta, INF Ryan Ripken and INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson to minor league contracts. Assigned RHPs David Hess, Branden Kline, Kohl Stewart and INF/OF Andrew Velazquez outright to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Tony La Russa as manager with multi-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Declined 2021 option on RHP Darren O’Day.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHPs Josh A. Smith and Mike Morin outright to Wichita (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Delined 2021 option on OF Ryan Braun.
NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Brad Brach has excercised his player option for 2021.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Edmond Robinson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted G Mike Horton, DB Natrell Jamerson and WR Marken Michel to active roster as COVID-19 replacements.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released DT Albert Higgins. Released LB Elijah Lee.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DB D.J. White from the practice squad with and injury settlement.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed TE Virgil Green on injured reserve. Placed G Ryan Groy on reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed G Will Hernandez on reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced decision to renounce the rights to D Mitchell Miller effective immediately.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Loaned F Kirby Dach to men’s junior Canadian team from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.
DALLAS STARS — Named Rick Bowness to head coach.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Pat Maroon to a two-year contract. Signed D Luke Schenn to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Brandon Vazquez to a multi-year extension.
LA GALAXY — Announced Guillermo Barros Schelotto was relieved as head coach effective immediately. Announced Dominic Kinnear as interim head coach for remainder of 2020 season.
