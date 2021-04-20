scoreboard

On Deck

Prep sports

WEDNESDAY

Baseball: Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4 p.m.

Softball: Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Eagle Crest Challenge, noon.

Track and field: Culver, La Pine at Mountain View, 3 p.m.; Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Culver, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Cascade at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Madras at Cascade, 4 p.m.

Track and field: Ridgeview Invitational, 3 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Monday’s Late Game

North Marion 7, Madras 1

Tuesday’s Games

Summit 7, Mountain View 6

The Dalles at Ridgeview, late

Pendleton 10, Redmond 2

Hood River Valley 9, Crook County 3

La Pine at Harrisburg, late

Softball

Monday’s Late Games

Madras 15, North Marion 0

Tuesday’s Games

Summit 5, Mountain View 4

Ridgeview 15, The Dalles 0

Pendleton 16, Redmond 1

Hood River Valley at Crook County, late

Harrisburg at La Pine, late

Kennedy 15, Culver 0

Boys tennis

Tuesday’s Matches

Summit at Bend, late

Madras at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday’s Matches

Sisters 5, Madras 3

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Mountain View Invitational at Awbrey Glen

Team scores — Summit 286, Bend 330, Crook County 354, Mountain View 373, Ridgeview 376, Redmond 412, La Pine 480.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2

D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1

Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2

Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2

Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2

New England 0 0 1 1 2 2

Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0

Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0

Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0

Phila. 0 0 1 1 0 0

Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3

NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2

New York 0 1 0 0 1 2

Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1

LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0

LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2

Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0

Sporting KC 1 0 0 3 2 1

Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0

Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0

FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0

Austin FC 0 1 0 0 0 2

Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4

Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1

Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Orlando City at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at NY City FC, 10 a.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 11 a.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, noon

FC Dallas at San Jose, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA FC, 3 p.m.

Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Miami at Phila., 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

New York at LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 39 18 .684 —

Brooklyn 39 19 .672 ½

Milwaukee 35 22 .614 4

Atlanta 32 26 .552 7½

New York 32 27 .542 8

Boston 31 27 .534 8½

Miami 30 28 .517 9½

Charlotte 28 29 .491 11

Indiana 26 31 .456 13

Chicago 24 33 .421 15

Washington 24 33 .421 15

Toronto 24 34 .414 15½

Cleveland 20 37 .351 19

Orlando 18 40 .310 21½

Detroit 18 40 .310 21½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 43 15 .741 —

Phoenix 41 16 .719 1½

L.A. Clippers 40 19 .678 3½

Denver 37 20 .649 5½

L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 8

Portland 32 24 .571 10

Dallas 30 26 .536 12

Memphis 29 27 .518 13

Golden State 29 29 .500 14

San Antonio 28 28 .500 14

New Orleans 25 33 .431 18

Sacramento 23 34 .404 19½

Oklahoma City 20 38 .345 23

Houston 15 43 .259 28

Minnesota 15 43 .259 28

Monday’s Late Games

Denver 139, Memphis 137, 2OT

Utah 111, L.A. Lakers 97

Tuesday’s Games

New York 109, Charlotte 97

Atlanta 112, Orlando 96

Brooklyn 134, New Orleans 129

L.A. Clippers at Portland, late

Minnesota at Sacramento, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Phila., 4 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 12 6 .667 —

Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2½

Baltimore 8 9 .471 3½

Toronto 7 10 .412 4½

New York 6 10 .375 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 9 6 .600 —

Chicago 9 9 .500 1½

Cleveland 8 8 .500 1½

Minnesota 6 9 .400 3

Detroit 6 10 .375 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 11 7 .611 —

Oakland 10 7 .588 ½

Los Angeles 8 6 .571 1

Texas 8 9 .471 2½

Houston 7 8 .467 2½

Monday’s Late Games

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, late

Houston at Colorado, late

Minnesota at Oakland, 2nd game, late

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 10:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 12:37 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 3:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 7 4 .636 —

Philadelphia 8 9 .471 2

Miami 7 9 .438 2½

Atlanta 7 10 .412 3

Washington 6 9 .400 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 9 6 .600 —

Milwaukee 9 7 .563 ½

St. Louis 8 9 .471 2

Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½

Chicago 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 14 4 .778 —

San Francisco 11 6 .647 2½

San Diego 10 8 .556 4

Arizona 6 10 .375 7

Colorado 4 12 .250 9

Monday’s Late Games

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

Arizona at Cincinnati, delayed/late

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, late

Houston at Colorado, late

Milwaukee at San Diego, late

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 10:05 a.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 10:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 3:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 4:40 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141

N.Y. Islanders 46 29 13 4 62 133 106

Pittsburgh 46 29 14 3 61 159 132

Boston 44 26 12 6 58 127 110

N.Y. Rangers 46 23 17 6 52 152 124

Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162

New Jersey 45 14 25 6 34 115 157

Buffalo 46 12 27 7 31 111 156

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 45 30 10 5 65 146 108

Florida 47 30 12 5 65 152 126

Tampa Bay 46 30 14 2 62 153 121

Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132

Dallas 44 18 14 12 48 125 111

Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144

Detroit 47 16 24 7 39 105 148

Columbus 48 15 24 9 39 117 163

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100

Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101

Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117

Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146

St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135

San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152

Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127

Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120

Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120

Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121

Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123

Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133

Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122

Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday’s Late Games

Edmonton 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Ottawa 4, Calgary 2

Vegas 3, San Jose 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 6, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 5, Columbus 1

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 7, New Jersey 6

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd.

Detroit at Dallas, late

Toronto at Vancouver, late

Anaheim at Los Angeles, late

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated DH/OF Yordan Alvarez, 3B Alex Bregman, INF Robel Garcia and CC Martin Maldonaldo from the IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to alternate training site and placed on taxi squad. Returned OF Ronnie Dawson and INF Alex De Goti to alternate training site. Placed INF Taylor Jones on the IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OFs Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler and LHP Caleb on the COVID-19 IL. Activated OF Brent Rooker from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Travis Blankenhorn and LHP Lewis Thorpe from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from taxi squad.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from paternity list. Designated OF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 19. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled OF Lewis Brinson from alternate training site. Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones and LHP Cristopher Sanchez to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso and LHP Bailey Falter from the alternate training site. INF Neil Walker announced hie retirement.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb from the IL. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to alternate training site. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Brent Honeywell from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Steven Fuentes. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Placed OF Juan Soto on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Jasmine Walker to a rookie scale contract. Announced G Tierra Ruffin-Pratt cleared waivers.

SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Peyton Williams and G Brittany Brown to training camp contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Dallas CB Rashard Robinson two games for violating the NFL

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez to a contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Will Clapp. Signed C Christian Montano to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OG Kyle Fuller to an exclusive rights contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.