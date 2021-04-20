scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Eagle Crest Challenge, noon.
Track and field: Culver, La Pine at Mountain View, 3 p.m.; Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Culver, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Cascade at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Madras at Cascade, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Ridgeview Invitational, 3 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Monday’s Late Game
North Marion 7, Madras 1
Tuesday’s Games
Summit 7, Mountain View 6
The Dalles at Ridgeview, late
Pendleton 10, Redmond 2
Hood River Valley 9, Crook County 3
La Pine at Harrisburg, late
Softball
Monday’s Late Games
Madras 15, North Marion 0
Tuesday’s Games
Summit 5, Mountain View 4
Ridgeview 15, The Dalles 0
Pendleton 16, Redmond 1
Hood River Valley at Crook County, late
Harrisburg at La Pine, late
Kennedy 15, Culver 0
Boys tennis
Tuesday’s Matches
Summit at Bend, late
Madras at Sisters, late
Girls tennis
Tuesday’s Matches
Sisters 5, Madras 3
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Mountain View Invitational at Awbrey Glen
Team scores — Summit 286, Bend 330, Crook County 354, Mountain View 373, Ridgeview 376, Redmond 412, La Pine 480.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2
Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phila. 0 0 1 1 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3
NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
Sporting KC 1 0 0 3 2 1
Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0
Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0
Austin FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4
Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1
Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Orlando City at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 10 a.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 11 a.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, noon
FC Dallas at San Jose, 12:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA FC, 3 p.m.
Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Miami at Phila., 5 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
New York at LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 39 18 .684 —
Brooklyn 39 19 .672 ½
Milwaukee 35 22 .614 4
Atlanta 32 26 .552 7½
New York 32 27 .542 8
Boston 31 27 .534 8½
Miami 30 28 .517 9½
Charlotte 28 29 .491 11
Indiana 26 31 .456 13
Chicago 24 33 .421 15
Washington 24 33 .421 15
Toronto 24 34 .414 15½
Cleveland 20 37 .351 19
Orlando 18 40 .310 21½
Detroit 18 40 .310 21½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 43 15 .741 —
Phoenix 41 16 .719 1½
L.A. Clippers 40 19 .678 3½
Denver 37 20 .649 5½
L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 8
Portland 32 24 .571 10
Dallas 30 26 .536 12
Memphis 29 27 .518 13
Golden State 29 29 .500 14
San Antonio 28 28 .500 14
New Orleans 25 33 .431 18
Sacramento 23 34 .404 19½
Oklahoma City 20 38 .345 23
Houston 15 43 .259 28
Minnesota 15 43 .259 28
Monday’s Late Games
Denver 139, Memphis 137, 2OT
Utah 111, L.A. Lakers 97
Tuesday’s Games
New York 109, Charlotte 97
Atlanta 112, Orlando 96
Brooklyn 134, New Orleans 129
L.A. Clippers at Portland, late
Minnesota at Sacramento, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Phila., 4 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 6 .667 —
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2½
Baltimore 8 9 .471 3½
Toronto 7 10 .412 4½
New York 6 10 .375 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 9 6 .600 —
Chicago 9 9 .500 1½
Cleveland 8 8 .500 1½
Minnesota 6 9 .400 3
Detroit 6 10 .375 3½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 7 .611 —
Oakland 10 7 .588 ½
Los Angeles 8 6 .571 1
Texas 8 9 .471 2½
Houston 7 8 .467 2½
Monday’s Late Games
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, late
Houston at Colorado, late
Minnesota at Oakland, 2nd game, late
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 12:37 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 3:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 4 .636 —
Philadelphia 8 9 .471 2
Miami 7 9 .438 2½
Atlanta 7 10 .412 3
Washington 6 9 .400 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 —
Milwaukee 9 7 .563 ½
St. Louis 8 9 .471 2
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½
Chicago 6 9 .400 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 —
San Francisco 11 6 .647 2½
San Diego 10 8 .556 4
Arizona 6 10 .375 7
Colorado 4 12 .250 9
Monday’s Late Games
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Washington 3, St. Louis 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7
Arizona at Cincinnati, delayed/late
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, late
Houston at Colorado, late
Milwaukee at San Diego, late
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 10:05 a.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 11:10 a.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 3:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 4:40 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141
N.Y. Islanders 46 29 13 4 62 133 106
Pittsburgh 46 29 14 3 61 159 132
Boston 44 26 12 6 58 127 110
N.Y. Rangers 46 23 17 6 52 152 124
Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162
New Jersey 45 14 25 6 34 115 157
Buffalo 46 12 27 7 31 111 156
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 45 30 10 5 65 146 108
Florida 47 30 12 5 65 152 126
Tampa Bay 46 30 14 2 62 153 121
Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132
Dallas 44 18 14 12 48 125 111
Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144
Detroit 47 16 24 7 39 105 148
Columbus 48 15 24 9 39 117 163
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100
Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101
Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117
Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146
St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135
San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152
Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127
Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120
Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120
Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121
Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123
Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122
Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Monday’s Late Games
Edmonton 4, Montreal 1
Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Ottawa 4, Calgary 2
Vegas 3, San Jose 2, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 6, N.Y. Rangers 1
Florida 5, Columbus 1
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 7, New Jersey 6
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd.
Detroit at Dallas, late
Toronto at Vancouver, late
Anaheim at Los Angeles, late
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated DH/OF Yordan Alvarez, 3B Alex Bregman, INF Robel Garcia and CC Martin Maldonaldo from the IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to alternate training site and placed on taxi squad. Returned OF Ronnie Dawson and INF Alex De Goti to alternate training site. Placed INF Taylor Jones on the IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OFs Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler and LHP Caleb on the COVID-19 IL. Activated OF Brent Rooker from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Travis Blankenhorn and LHP Lewis Thorpe from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from taxi squad.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from paternity list. Designated OF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 19. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled OF Lewis Brinson from alternate training site. Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones and LHP Cristopher Sanchez to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso and LHP Bailey Falter from the alternate training site. INF Neil Walker announced hie retirement.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb from the IL. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to alternate training site. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Brent Honeywell from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Steven Fuentes. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Placed OF Juan Soto on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Jasmine Walker to a rookie scale contract. Announced G Tierra Ruffin-Pratt cleared waivers.
SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Peyton Williams and G Brittany Brown to training camp contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Dallas CB Rashard Robinson two games for violating the NFL
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez to a contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Will Clapp. Signed C Christian Montano to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OG Kyle Fuller to an exclusive rights contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin.
