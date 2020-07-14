scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
2020 Restart Schedule
All Times PDT
All games in Orlando, Fla.
Thursday, July 30
Utah vs. New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
Memphis vs. Portland, 1 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Houston vs. Dallas, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Miami vs. Denver, 10 a.m.
Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Washington vs. Brooklyn, 11 a.m.
Portland vs. Boston, 12:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Memphis, 1 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Orlando, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Toronto vs. Miami, 10:30 a.m.
Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Memphis vs. New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m.
Dallas vs. Sacramento, 11:30 a.m.
Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 1 p.m.
Orlando vs. Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Boston vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Portland, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Memphis vs. Utah, 11:30 a.m.
Philadelphia vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto vs. Orlando, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Boston, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 10:30 a.m.
Miami vs. Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Denver, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Utah vs. San Antonio, 10 a.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 1 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Washington vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 10 a.m.
Utah vs. Denver, 12:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 9:30 a.m.
Memphis vs. Toronto, 11 a.m.
San Antonio vs. New Orleans, noon
Orlando vs. Boston, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix, 11:30 a.m.
Dallas vs. Utah, noon
Toronto vs. Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Miami, 5 p.m.
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 10 a.m.
Houston vs. San Antonio, 11 a.m.
Phoenix vs. Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 2 p.m.
Boston vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Washington, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Indianapolis vs. Houston, 1 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Washington vs. Boston, TBA
Portland vs. Brooklyn, TBA
Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers, TBA
Milwaukee vs. Memphis, TBA
New Orleans vs. Orlando, TBA
Dallas vs. Phoenix, TBA
San Antonio vs. Utah, TBA
Friday, Aug. 14
Philadelphia vs. Houston, TBA
Miami vs. Indianapolis, TBA
Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, TBA
Denver vs. Toronto, TBA
Deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed SS Richie Martin on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Hector Vealaquea to Bowie Baysox.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Wilmer Font on 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Yasiel Puig.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Pedro Baez from the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Agreed to a four-year contract extension with DT Chris Jones.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LT Jason Peters to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed RW Troy Terry to a three-year contract extension.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Sign D Jack Rathbone to a three-year entry level contract.
East Coast Hockey League
BOISE STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with RW Zach Walker.
READING ROYALS — Re-signed D Garrett Cecere.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Drew Callin and F Ross Olsson.
COLLEGE
DREW UNIVERSITY — Named Gary Preston Jr. as head coach for men’s volleyball and assistant women’s volleyball coach.
ERSKINE COLLEGE — Named Andrew Preston as sports information director and Ben Auten as assistant sports information director.
EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Announced that Brittany Morris has been named assistant women’s basketball coach.
SAINT AUGUSTINE’S UNIVERSITY — Announced that Tacara Moxey as new head volleyball coach.
