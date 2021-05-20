scoreboard

On Deck
Baseball: Summit at McNary, noon; Mountain View at West Salem, noon; Bend at Sprague, noon; Mountain View at McNary, 3 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 3 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 3 p.m.
Boys basketball: The Dalles at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 5:30 p.m.
Track and Field: Oregon 6A Showcase, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium, Oregon City, 11:45 a.m.; 5A Invitational, at Wilsonville High School, 10 a.m.; 4A state championships, at Siuslaw High School, 11 a.m.
Preps
Boys basketball
Thursday’s games
Ridgeview at Bend, late
Crook County at Summit, late
Madras at Molalla, late
Girls basketball
Wednesday’s Late Games
Mountain View 54, Sisters 22
Thursday’s Games
Molalla at Madras, late
Baseball
Thursday’s Games
Sheldon 6, Bend 1
Basketball
NBA playoffs
PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Wednesday’s Late Game
(7)L.A. Lakers 103, (8)Golden State 100
PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Thursday’s Game
(8)Washington 142, (9)Indiana 115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Friday’s Game
(9)Memphis at (8)Golden State, 6 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 3 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 —
Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½
Washington 0 2 .000 2½
Atlanta 0 2 .000 2½
Indiana 0 3 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
Seattle 2 1 .667 —
Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½
Minnesota 0 3 .000 2
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Thursday’s Game
Seattle 90, Minnesota 78
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.
New York at Washington, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championhip
Thursday at Kiawah Island, S.C.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
First Round
Corey Conners 34-33—67
Keegan Bradley 33-36—69
Viktor Hovland 35-34—69
Brooks Koepka 33-36—69
Aaron Wise 32-37—69
Sam Horsfield 35-34—69
Cam Davis 36-33—69
Cameron Tringale 33-37—70
Martin Laird 36-34—70
Collin Morikawa 36-34—70
Phil Mickelson 38-32—70
Branden Grace 37-33—70
Gary Woodland 36-34—70
Kevin Streelman 35-35—70
Sungjae Im 33-37—70
Talor Gooch, 34-37—71. Paul Casey, 36-35—71. Rickie Fowler, 37-34—71. Tyrrell Hatton, 35-36—71. Jason Dufner, 34-37—71. Louis Oosthuizen, 35-36—71. Stewart Cink, 35-36—71. Tom Lewis, 34-37—71. Jason Kokrak, 36-35—71. Richy Werenski, 34-37—71. Joaquin Niemann, 34-37—71. Padraig Harrington, 35-36—71. Rasmus Hojgaard, 34-37—71. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 35-36—71. Will Zalatoris, 35-36—71.
Adam Long, 34-38—72. Harry Higgs, 37-35—72. Scottie Scheffler, 35-37—72. Bubba Watson, 35-37—72. Bryson DeChambeau, 34-38—72. Erik van Rooyen, 38-34—72. Jon Rahm, 36-36—72. Justin Rose, 35-37—72. Cameron Smith, 36-36—72. Ben Cook, 33-39—72.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 27 18 .600 —
Tampa Bay 26 19 .578 1
New York 25 19 .568 1½
Toronto 23 19 .548 2½
Baltimore 17 26 .395 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 16 .619 —
Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½
Kansas City 20 22 .476 6
Detroit 17 26 .395 9½
Minnesota 15 28 .349 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 18 .591 —
Oakland 26 19 .578 ½
Seattle 21 23 .477 5
Los Angeles 19 25 .432 7
Texas 19 27 .413 8
Wednesday’s Late Games
Houston 8, Oakland 1
Detroit 6, Seattle 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Houston 8, Oakland 4
Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 8, Toronto 7
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.
Houston (Ivey 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 3-0), 5:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 1-4) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 6:38 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 20 17 .541 —
Philadelphia 22 22 .500 1½
Miami 20 23 .465 3
Atlanta 20 24 .455 3½
Washington 17 23 .425 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 25 18 .581 —
Chicago 22 21 .512 3
Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4
Cincinnati 19 23 .452 5½
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 28 16 .636 —
San Diego 27 17 .614 1
Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2½
Arizona 18 26 .409 10
Colorado 15 29 .341 13
Wednesday’s Late Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 19, Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 2
Miami 6, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Holloway 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 4:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-4), 5:15 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-0), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday’s Late Games
Colorado 6, St. Louis 3, Colorado leads series 2-0
Thursday’s Games
Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh leads series 2-1
Montreal 2, Toronto 1, Montreal leads series 1-0
Vegas at Minnesota, late, series tied 1-1
Friday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m., Boston leads series 2-1
Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m., Carolina leads series 2-0
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m., Winnipeg leads series 1-0
Colorado at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m
., Colorado leads series 2-0
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 3 1 2 11 7 6
Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2
NY City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4
Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4
Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7
Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5
Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9
Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4
New York 2 3 0 6 7 6
D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10
Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4
Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9
Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10.
Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13.
WESTERN CONFERENCE.
W L T Pts GF GA.
Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2.
LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8.
Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7.
Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6.
San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8.
Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8.
Real SL 2 1 1 7 6 4.
Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7.
Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8.
Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7.
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10.
FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6.
LA FC 1 2 2 5 5 6.
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Montreal, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Columbus at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Real SL at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
New York at New England, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.
Sporting KC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Colorado at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.
Phila. at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Austin FC at Nashville, 6 p.m.
.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0
Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0
Orlando 0 0 1 1 1 1
Washington 0 0 1 1 1 1
Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 1 1 0 0
Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
Louisville 0 0 1 1 0 0
Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago 0 1 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Washington at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Gotham FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Reign FC at Portland, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 4 p.m.
.
