scoreboard

FRIDAY

Baseball: Summit at McNary, noon; Mountain View at West Salem, noon; Bend at Sprague, noon; Mountain View at McNary, 3 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 3 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 3 p.m.

Boys basketball: The Dalles at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Summit at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field: Oregon 6A Showcase, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium, Oregon City, 11:45 a.m.; 5A Invitational, at Wilsonville High School, 10 a.m.; 4A state championships, at Siuslaw High School, 11 a.m.

Preps

Boys basketball

Thursday’s games

Ridgeview at Bend, late

Crook County at Summit, late

Madras at Molalla, late

Girls basketball

Wednesday’s Late Games

Mountain View 54, Sisters 22

Thursday’s Games

Molalla at Madras, late

Baseball

Thursday’s Games

Sheldon 6, Bend 1

Basketball

NBA playoffs

PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Wednesday’s Late Game

(7)L.A. Lakers 103, (8)Golden State 100

PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Thursday’s Game

(8)Washington 142, (9)Indiana 115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Friday’s Game

(9)Memphis at (8)Golden State, 6 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 3 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 3 0 1.000 —

Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½

Washington 0 2 .000 2½

Atlanta 0 2 .000 2½

Indiana 0 3 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 2 1 .667 —

Seattle 2 1 .667 —

Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½

Minnesota 0 3 .000 2

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Thursday’s Game

Seattle 90, Minnesota 78

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.

New York at Washington, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championhip

Thursday at Kiawah Island, S.C.

Purse: $8.1 million

Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72

First Round

Corey Conners 34-33—67

Keegan Bradley 33-36—69

Viktor Hovland 35-34—69

Brooks Koepka 33-36—69

Aaron Wise 32-37—69

Sam Horsfield 35-34—69

Cam Davis 36-33—69

Cameron Tringale 33-37—70

Martin Laird 36-34—70

Collin Morikawa 36-34—70

Phil Mickelson 38-32—70

Branden Grace 37-33—70

Gary Woodland 36-34—70

Kevin Streelman 35-35—70

Sungjae Im 33-37—70

Talor Gooch, 34-37—71. Paul Casey, 36-35—71. Rickie Fowler, 37-34—71. Tyrrell Hatton, 35-36—71. Jason Dufner, 34-37—71. Louis Oosthuizen, 35-36—71. Stewart Cink, 35-36—71. Tom Lewis, 34-37—71. Jason Kokrak, 36-35—71. Richy Werenski, 34-37—71. Joaquin Niemann, 34-37—71. Padraig Harrington, 35-36—71. Rasmus Hojgaard, 34-37—71. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 35-36—71. Will Zalatoris, 35-36—71.

Adam Long, 34-38—72. Harry Higgs, 37-35—72. Scottie Scheffler, 35-37—72. Bubba Watson, 35-37—72. Bryson DeChambeau, 34-38—72. Erik van Rooyen, 38-34—72. Jon Rahm, 36-36—72. Justin Rose, 35-37—72. Cameron Smith, 36-36—72. Ben Cook, 33-39—72.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 27 18 .600 —

Tampa Bay 26 19 .578 1

New York 25 19 .568 1½

Toronto 23 19 .548 2½

Baltimore 17 26 .395 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 26 16 .619 —

Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½

Kansas City 20 22 .476 6

Detroit 17 26 .395 9½

Minnesota 15 28 .349 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 18 .591 —

Oakland 26 19 .578 ½

Seattle 21 23 .477 5

Los Angeles 19 25 .432 7

Texas 19 27 .413 8

Wednesday’s Late Games

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Detroit 6, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 8, Oakland 4

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 8, Toronto 7

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Toronto (TBD), 4:37 p.m.

Houston (Ivey 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 3-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 1-4) at Kansas City (Minor 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 6:38 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 20 17 .541 —

Philadelphia 22 22 .500 1½

Miami 20 23 .465 3

Atlanta 20 24 .455 3½

Washington 17 23 .425 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 25 18 .581 —

Chicago 22 21 .512 3

Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4

Cincinnati 19 23 .452 5½

Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 28 16 .636 —

San Diego 27 17 .614 1

Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2½

Arizona 18 26 .409 10

Colorado 15 29 .341 13

Wednesday’s Late Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 19, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 2

Miami 6, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Holloway 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 4:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-4), 5:15 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-0), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Wednesday’s Late Games

Colorado 6, St. Louis 3, Colorado leads series 2-0

Thursday’s Games

Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh leads series 2-1

Montreal 2, Toronto 1, Montreal leads series 1-0

Vegas at Minnesota, late, series tied 1-1

Friday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m., Boston leads series 2-1

Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m., Carolina leads series 2-0

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m., Winnipeg leads series 1-0

Colorado at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m

., Colorado leads series 2-0

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 3 1 2 11 7 6

Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2

NY City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4

Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4

Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7

Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5

Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9

Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4

New York 2 3 0 6 7 6

D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10

Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4

Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9

Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10.

Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13.

WESTERN CONFERENCE.

W L T Pts GF GA.

Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2.

LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8.

Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7.

Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6.

San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8.

Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8.

Real SL 2 1 1 7 6 4.

Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7.

Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8.

Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7.

Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10.

FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6.

LA FC 1 2 2 5 5 6.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Montreal, 10 a.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Columbus at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Real SL at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

New York at New England, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sporting KC at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Colorado at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.

Phila. at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 6 p.m

.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0

Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0

Orlando 0 0 1 1 1 1

Washington 0 0 1 1 1 1

Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0

North Carolina 0 0 1 1 0 0

Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0

Louisville 0 0 1 1 0 0

Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago 0 1 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Washington at Louisville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Gotham FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reign FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 4 p.m

.

