scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

At San Diego

Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Wednesday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday: Houston (Valdez) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell), 3:07 p.m.

x-Saturday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 5:37 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

At Arlington, Texas

Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3

Thursday: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), late

Friday: L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.

x-Saturday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 1:38 p.m.

x-Sunday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:15 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17

x-Phila. 10 3 5 35 32 16

Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14

Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17

New England 7 4 7 28 20 16

NY City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16

New York 7 8 3 24 21 22

Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17

Montreal 6 10 2 20 27 35

Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26

Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21

Inter Miami CF 5 10 3 18 18 27

Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28

D.C. United 2 10 6 12 15 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17

Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29

Sporting KC 9 6 2 29 29 23

LA FC 7 7 3 24 39 33

FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 22 17

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21

San Jose 6 7 5 23 28 43

Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39

Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30

LA Galaxy 4 9 3 15 21 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Late Game

San Jose 4, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday’s Games

Sporting KC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA TourCJ Cup Scores

Thursday at North Las Vegas, Nev.

Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72

First Round

Tyrrell Hatton 35-30—65

Russell Henley 33-33—66

Xander Schauffele 32-34—66

Tyler Duncan 32-35—67

Jon Rahm 33-34—67

Joel Dahmen 35-33—68

Ryan Palmer 35-33—68

Kevin Streelman 32-36—68

Cameron Smith 34-35—69

Ian Poulter 35-34—69

Si Woo Kim 36-33—69

Abraham Ancer 36-33—69

Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-37—69

Talor Gooch, 32-38—70. Billy Horschel, 36-34—70. Jason Day, 35-35—70. Louis Oosthuizen, 35-35—70. Hideki Matsuyama, 34-36—70. Jason Kokrak, 34-36—70. Lanto Griffin, 36-34—70. Mark Hubbard, 35-35—70. Scottie Scheffler, 35-36—71. Andrew Landry, 36-35—71.

Nick Taylor, 35-36—71. Daniel Berger, 37-34—71. Sebastian Munoz, 36-35—71. Sergio Garcia, 37-34—71. Danny Lee, 36-35—71. Brian Harman, 35-36—71. Patrick Cantlay, 37-34—71. Collin Morikawa, 33-38—71. Harry Higgs, 37-35—72. Joaquin Niemann, 35-37—72.

Carlos Ortiz, 34-38—72. Justin Thomas, 35-37—72. Shane Lowry, 38-34—72. Brendan Steele, 36-37—73. Marc Leishman, 35-38—73. Sung Kang, 37-36—73. Rory McIlroy, 38-35—73. Robby Shelton, 37-36—73. Byeong Hun An, 37-36—73. Tom Hoge, 36-37—73.

Gary Woodland, 37-36—73. Mackenzie Hughes, 36-37—73. Jordan Spieth, 36-38—74. Justin Rose, 38-36—74. Bubba Watson, 37-37—74. Richy Werenski, 35-39—74. Rickie Fowler, 35-39—74. Hanbyeol Kim, 33-41—74. Dylan Frittelli, 38-36—74. Cameron Champ, 38-36—74.

Brooks Koepka, 36-38—74. Keegan Bradley, 34-41—75. Joohyung Kim, 37-38—75. Tae Hee Lee, 36-39—75. Paul Casey, 37-38—75. Michael Thompson, 38-37—75. Viktor Hovland, 38-37—75. Adam Hadwin, 36-39—75. Harris English, 39-36—75. Matt Kuchar, 38-38—76.

Kevin Na, 38-38—76. Jaekyeong Lee, 41-36—77. Corey Conners, 38-39—77. Tommy Fleetwood, 41-36—77. Brendon Todd, 39-38—77. Alex Noren, 38-39—77. Kevin Kisner, 40-37—77. Seonghyeon Kim, 37-40—77. Adam Long, 39-39—78. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 38-40—78. Jim Herman, 40-38—78. J.T. Poston, 38-40—78. Sungjae Im, 39-39—78. Jeongwoo Ham, 36-43—79. Matthew Wolff, 43-37—80.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113

N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88

Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140

Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87

Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76

Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149

Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180

Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145

Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133

South W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112

Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90

Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102

San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114

Sunday’s Games

Denver at New England, 10 a.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Game

Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St., late

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PATRIOTS 9 10 441/2 Broncos

PANTHERS 21/2 11/2 441/2 Bears

Lions 3 3 541/2 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 31/2 4 54 Falcons

TITANS 3 3 521/2 Texans

GIANTS 31/2 3 421/2 Washington

STEELERS 41/2 31/2 51 Browns

Ravens 71/2 71/2 471/2 EAGLES

COLTS 91/2 71/2 461/2 Bengals

DOLPHINS 8 9 471/2 Jets

Packers 11/2 1 551/2 BUCS

Rams 3 3 511/2 49ERS

Monday

Chiefs 3 31/2 571/2 BILLS

Cards 21/2 11/2 541/2 COWBOYS

———

Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

Smu 61/2 61/2 641/2 TULANE

Byu 41/2 41/2 621/2 HOUSTON

Saturday

VA TECH 101/2 12 621/2 Boston Coll

MIAMI-FLA 10 131/2 471/2 Pittsburgh

TEMPLE 10 11 541/2 Usf

Navy 21/2 21/2 551/2 E CAROLINA

NC STATE 4 41/2 591/2 Duke

Virginia 21/2 21/2 581/2 WAKE FOREST

Auburn 3 3 511/2 S CAROLINA

N Carolina 10 131/2 631/2 FLORIDA ST

W VIRGINIA 23 221/2 511/2 Kansas

Liberty 21/2 31/2 521/2 SYRACUSE

Clemson 27 27 641/2 GA TECH

TENNESSEE 51/2 6 451/2 Kentucky

S ALABAMA 2 21/2 581/2 Texas St

UAB 121/2 131/2 441/2 W Kentucky

Mississippi 3 21/2 751/2 ARKANSAS

Texas A&M 6 5 541/2 MISS ST

Oklahoma St 61/2 PPD NL BAYLOR

Cincinnati 41/2 PPD NL TULSA

Ucf 21/2 3 731/2 MEMPHIS

Army 7 71/2 491/2 UTSA

NOTRE DAME 151/2 17 611/2 Louisville

FLORIDA 14 PPD NL Lsu

MID TENN ST 7 61/2 721/2 N Texas

CHARLOTTE 61/2 71/2 531/2 Florida Int’l

Marshall 13 131/2 501/2 LA TECH

MISSOURI 181/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt

ALABAMA 5 41/2 561/2 Georgia

So Miss 4 61/2 541/2 UTEP

Write-In Game

GA SOUTHERN 28 31 63 Massachusetts

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced OF Michael A. Taylor cleared waivers and elected free agency.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving from Denver practice squad. Placed LB Chandler Jones on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Kawann Short on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Sam Hubbard on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OLB Cassius Marsh.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Paul Quessenberry from practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DT Jeffery Simmons from reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated S Dane Cruikshank to the practice squad. Placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Alexandar Georgiev.

COLLEGE

CASTLETON UNIVERSITY — Named Tim McAuliffe interim women’s hockey head coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Brad Mason assistant men’s basketball coach. Named Cody Deas new director of analytics and basketball operation.

