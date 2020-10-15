scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
At San Diego
Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Wednesday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Friday: Houston (Valdez) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell), 3:07 p.m.
x-Saturday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 5:37 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
At Arlington, Texas
Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3
Thursday: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), late
Friday: L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.
x-Saturday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 1:38 p.m.
x-Sunday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:15 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17
x-Phila. 10 3 5 35 32 16
Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14
Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17
New England 7 4 7 28 20 16
NY City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16
New York 7 8 3 24 21 22
Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17
Montreal 6 10 2 20 27 35
Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26
Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21
Inter Miami CF 5 10 3 18 18 27
Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28
D.C. United 2 10 6 12 15 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17
Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29
Sporting KC 9 6 2 29 29 23
LA FC 7 7 3 24 39 33
FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 22 17
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
San Jose 6 7 5 23 28 43
Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39
Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30
LA Galaxy 4 9 3 15 21 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Late Game
San Jose 4, LA Galaxy 0
Saturday’s Games
Sporting KC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA TourCJ Cup Scores
Thursday at North Las Vegas, Nev.
Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
First Round
Tyrrell Hatton 35-30—65
Russell Henley 33-33—66
Xander Schauffele 32-34—66
Tyler Duncan 32-35—67
Jon Rahm 33-34—67
Joel Dahmen 35-33—68
Ryan Palmer 35-33—68
Kevin Streelman 32-36—68
Cameron Smith 34-35—69
Ian Poulter 35-34—69
Si Woo Kim 36-33—69
Abraham Ancer 36-33—69
Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-37—69
Talor Gooch, 32-38—70. Billy Horschel, 36-34—70. Jason Day, 35-35—70. Louis Oosthuizen, 35-35—70. Hideki Matsuyama, 34-36—70. Jason Kokrak, 34-36—70. Lanto Griffin, 36-34—70. Mark Hubbard, 35-35—70. Scottie Scheffler, 35-36—71. Andrew Landry, 36-35—71.
Nick Taylor, 35-36—71. Daniel Berger, 37-34—71. Sebastian Munoz, 36-35—71. Sergio Garcia, 37-34—71. Danny Lee, 36-35—71. Brian Harman, 35-36—71. Patrick Cantlay, 37-34—71. Collin Morikawa, 33-38—71. Harry Higgs, 37-35—72. Joaquin Niemann, 35-37—72.
Carlos Ortiz, 34-38—72. Justin Thomas, 35-37—72. Shane Lowry, 38-34—72. Brendan Steele, 36-37—73. Marc Leishman, 35-38—73. Sung Kang, 37-36—73. Rory McIlroy, 38-35—73. Robby Shelton, 37-36—73. Byeong Hun An, 37-36—73. Tom Hoge, 36-37—73.
Gary Woodland, 37-36—73. Mackenzie Hughes, 36-37—73. Jordan Spieth, 36-38—74. Justin Rose, 38-36—74. Bubba Watson, 37-37—74. Richy Werenski, 35-39—74. Rickie Fowler, 35-39—74. Hanbyeol Kim, 33-41—74. Dylan Frittelli, 38-36—74. Cameron Champ, 38-36—74.
Brooks Koepka, 36-38—74. Keegan Bradley, 34-41—75. Joohyung Kim, 37-38—75. Tae Hee Lee, 36-39—75. Paul Casey, 37-38—75. Michael Thompson, 38-37—75. Viktor Hovland, 38-37—75. Adam Hadwin, 36-39—75. Harris English, 39-36—75. Matt Kuchar, 38-38—76.
Kevin Na, 38-38—76. Jaekyeong Lee, 41-36—77. Corey Conners, 38-39—77. Tommy Fleetwood, 41-36—77. Brendon Todd, 39-38—77. Alex Noren, 38-39—77. Kevin Kisner, 40-37—77. Seonghyeon Kim, 37-40—77. Adam Long, 39-39—78. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 38-40—78. Jim Herman, 40-38—78. J.T. Poston, 38-40—78. Sungjae Im, 39-39—78. Jeongwoo Ham, 36-43—79. Matthew Wolff, 43-37—80.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113
N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88
Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140
Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76
Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149
Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180
Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145
Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133
South W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114
Sunday’s Games
Denver at New England, 10 a.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Game
Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St., late
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 9 10 441/2 Broncos
PANTHERS 21/2 11/2 441/2 Bears
Lions 3 3 541/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 31/2 4 54 Falcons
TITANS 3 3 521/2 Texans
GIANTS 31/2 3 421/2 Washington
STEELERS 41/2 31/2 51 Browns
Ravens 71/2 71/2 471/2 EAGLES
COLTS 91/2 71/2 461/2 Bengals
DOLPHINS 8 9 471/2 Jets
Packers 11/2 1 551/2 BUCS
Rams 3 3 511/2 49ERS
Monday
Chiefs 3 31/2 571/2 BILLS
Cards 21/2 11/2 541/2 COWBOYS
———
Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
Smu 61/2 61/2 641/2 TULANE
Byu 41/2 41/2 621/2 HOUSTON
Saturday
VA TECH 101/2 12 621/2 Boston Coll
MIAMI-FLA 10 131/2 471/2 Pittsburgh
TEMPLE 10 11 541/2 Usf
Navy 21/2 21/2 551/2 E CAROLINA
NC STATE 4 41/2 591/2 Duke
Virginia 21/2 21/2 581/2 WAKE FOREST
Auburn 3 3 511/2 S CAROLINA
N Carolina 10 131/2 631/2 FLORIDA ST
W VIRGINIA 23 221/2 511/2 Kansas
Liberty 21/2 31/2 521/2 SYRACUSE
Clemson 27 27 641/2 GA TECH
TENNESSEE 51/2 6 451/2 Kentucky
S ALABAMA 2 21/2 581/2 Texas St
UAB 121/2 131/2 441/2 W Kentucky
Mississippi 3 21/2 751/2 ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 6 5 541/2 MISS ST
Oklahoma St 61/2 PPD NL BAYLOR
Cincinnati 41/2 PPD NL TULSA
Ucf 21/2 3 731/2 MEMPHIS
Army 7 71/2 491/2 UTSA
NOTRE DAME 151/2 17 611/2 Louisville
FLORIDA 14 PPD NL Lsu
MID TENN ST 7 61/2 721/2 N Texas
CHARLOTTE 61/2 71/2 531/2 Florida Int’l
Marshall 13 131/2 501/2 LA TECH
MISSOURI 181/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt
ALABAMA 5 41/2 561/2 Georgia
So Miss 4 61/2 541/2 UTEP
Write-In Game
GA SOUTHERN 28 31 63 Massachusetts
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced OF Michael A. Taylor cleared waivers and elected free agency.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving from Denver practice squad. Placed LB Chandler Jones on injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Kawann Short on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Sam Hubbard on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OLB Cassius Marsh.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Paul Quessenberry from practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DT Jeffery Simmons from reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated S Dane Cruikshank to the practice squad. Placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Alexandar Georgiev.
COLLEGE
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY — Named Tim McAuliffe interim women’s hockey head coach.
THE CITADEL — Named Brad Mason assistant men’s basketball coach. Named Cody Deas new director of analytics and basketball operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.