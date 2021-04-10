scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
MONDAY
Baseball: Corbett at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: The Dalles at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Redmond at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Ridgeview Invitational, at The Greens at Redmond, noon.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Bend at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 4 p.m.
Prep Sports
Football
Friday’s Late Games
Mountain View 44, Bend 7
Summit 10, Pendleton 7
Redmond 44, The Dalles 0
La Salle Prep 42, Ridgeview 40
Henley 33, Crook County 14
La Pine 42, South Umpqua 8
Sisters 21, Philomath 15
Volleyball
Saturday’s Game
Sweet Home 3, Sisters 1 (25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19)
Girls soccer
Friday’s Late Game
Ridgeview 2, Hood River Valley 0
Cross-country
Saturday’s Results
Oxford Classic at Juniper Park
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Mountain View 23, Summit 55, Bend 77, Henley 82.
Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:35.60; 2. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:58.80; 3. Bailey Martin, SUM, 18:07.20; 4. Kyle Swenson, MV, 18:13.40; 5. Benjamin Clawson, MV, 18:28.80; 6. Jack Creech , MV, 18:34.60; 7. Cody Santaguida, MV, 18:49.40; 8. Zach Bergler, MV, 18:53.30; 9. Micah Pietrowski, BHS, 18:55.60; 10. Sam Iverson, HEN, 19:11.20.
Girls 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Summit 33, Mountain View 44, Bend 50, Henley 99
Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Makenzie McRae, SUM, 18:55.20; 2. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 19:24.20; 3. Ainslie Knox, SUM, 20:40.20; 4. Olive Nye, BHS, 20:49.00; 5. Hannah Tranby, MV, 21:05.20; 6. Iris Welsh, MV, 21:20.20; 7. Jesy Lopez, BHS, 21:22.90; 8. Emily Moore, MV, 21:24.10; 9. Piper Widmer, BHS, 21:34.50; 10. Sarah Nelson, MV, 22:47.70.
Class 4A State Championship at Marist High School
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Siuslaw 70, Philomath 77, Sisters 81, Hidden Valley 96, Tillamook 134, Phoenix 147, Marist 189, Baker 197, La Grande 207, Molalla 252, North Marion 317, Astoria 320.
Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Ethan Hosang, SIS, 15:26.7; 2. Patrick Clayburn, NV, 15:58.8; 3. Will Thorsett, SIS, 15:58.9; 4. Marshall Bush, TIL, 16:00.8; 5. Justin Ash, BAK, 16:06.5; 6. Cristian Mendoza, LG, 16:10.1; 7. Brody Bushnell, PHIL, 16:19.2; 8. Chad Hughes, SIU, 16:19.4; 9. Samuel Ulrich, SIU, 16:23.4; 10. Grant Bohannon, HV, 16:31.4
Girls 5,000 Meters
Team Scores — Siuslaw 81, Sisters 87, Baker 89, La Grande 117, Tillamook 119, Phoenix 146, Philomath 151, Klamath Union 153, Marist 176, Estacada 259, Astoria 300, Corbett 346.
Individuals Results (top 10) — 1. Anika Thompson, JC, 17:57.3; 2. Ella Thorsett, SIS, 18:22.4; 3. Sarah Pullen, TIL, 19:25.4; 4. Sydney Keller, BAK, 19:28.2; 5. Rylee Colton, SIU, 19:34.7; 6. Aliya Larsen, NEW, 19:39.2; 7. Emilie Nelson, MAR, 19:45.0, 8. Kyla Potratz, PHO, 19:50.0; 9. Emily Tubbs, LG, 19:50.1; 10. Ingrid Hellesto, PHIL, 19:59.9.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 5 3 .625 —
Baltimore 4 4 .500 1
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1
New York 3 5 .375 2
Toronto 3 5 .375 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 3 .625 —
Cleveland 4 3 .571 ½
Chicago 4 4 .500 1
Kansas City 3 3 .500 1
Detroit 3 5 .375 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 —
Houston 6 3 .667 ½
Seattle 4 4 .500 2
Texas 3 5 .375 3
Oakland 3 7 .300 4
Friday’s Late Game
Oakland 6, Houston 2
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Oakland 7, Houston 3
Cleveland 11, Detroit 3
San Diego 7, Texas 4
Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels at Toronto, late
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Baltimore (López 0-1), 10:05 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 10:07 a.m.
Detroit (Ureña 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Honeywell Jr. 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0), 11:10 a.m.
San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 11:35 a.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 3 .625 —
Atlanta 4 4 .500 1
New York 2 3 .400 1½
Washington 1 3 .250 2
Miami 2 6 .250 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 6 2 .750 —
St. Louis 5 3 .625 1
Chicago 4 4 .500 2
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 —
San Diego 6 3 .667 ½
San Francisco 5 3 .625 1
Arizona 3 6 .333 3½
Colorado 3 6 .333 3½
Friday’s Late Game
Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 4, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
San Diego 7, Texas 4
Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 1-0), 10:10 a.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 11:15 a.m.
San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 11:35 a.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (De León 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-0) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 4:08 p.m.
Golf
The Masters
Saturday in Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Third Round
Hideki Matsuyama 69-71-65—205
Xander Schauffele 72-69-68—209
Marc Leishman 72-67-70—209
Justin Rose 65-72-72—209
Will Zalatoris 70-68-71—209
Corey Conners 73-69-68—210
Jordan Spieth 71-68-72—211
Brian Harman 69-69-74—212
Tony Finau 74-66-73—213
Robert MacIntyre 74-70-70—214
Si Woo Kim 71-69-74—214
Bernd Wiesberger 74-66-74—214
Patrick Reed, 70-75-70—215. Kevin Na, 75-70-70—215. Henrik Stenson, 73-71-71—215. Stewart Cink, 74-69-72—215. Viktor Hovland, 73-70-72—215. Ryan Palmer, 74-68-73—215. Cameron Smith, 74-68-73—215. Justin Thomas, 73-67-75—215.
Phil Mickelson, 75-72-69—216. Francesco Molinari, 74-73-69—216. Webb Simpson, 70-76-70—216. Joaquin Niemann, 75-71-70—216. Scottie Scheffler, 73-72-71—216. Jon Rahm, 72-72-72—216. Shane Lowry, 71-73-72—216. Mackenzie Hughes, 72-72-72—216.
Matt Wallace, 74-72-71—217. Charl Schwartzel, 74-71-72—217. Martin Laird, 74-71-72—217. Bubba Watson, 74-70-73—217. Matt Fitzpatrick, 74-70-73—217. Tommy Fleetwood, 74-70-73—217. Matt Jones, 74-69-74—217. Collin Morikawa, 73-69-75—217. Cameron Champ, 72-68-77—217.
Sebastian Munoz, 74-73-71—218. Jason Kokrak, 71-76-71—218. Louis Oosthuizen, 76-70-72—218. Harris English, 74-71-73—218. Bryson DeChambeau, 76-67-75—218. Ian Poulter, 74-73-72—219. Tyrrell Hatton, 71-74-74—219. Abraham Ancer, 75-69-75—219. Michael Thompson, 72-72-75—219.
Paul Casey, 73-74-73—220. Billy Horschel, 76-71-73—220. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 70-76-74—220. Gary Woodland, 73-72-75—220. Brendon Todd, 73-71-76—220. Jose Maria Olazabal, 75-71-75—221. Jim Herman, 76-70-76—222. Adam Scott, 74-73-79—226.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 36 17 .679 —
Brooklyn 36 17 .679 —
Milwaukee 32 20 .615 3½
Charlotte 27 24 .529 8
Atlanta 28 25 .528 8
Miami 27 25 .519 8½
Boston 27 26 .509 9
New York 26 27 .491 10
Indiana 24 27 .471 11
Chicago 22 29 .431 13
Toronto 21 32 .396 15
Washington 19 32 .373 16
Cleveland 19 33 .365 16½
Orlando 17 35 .327 18½
Detroit 16 36 .308 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 40 13 .755 —
Phoenix 36 15 .706 3
L.A. Clippers 36 18 .667 4½
Denver 34 18 .654 5½
L.A. Lakers 33 20 .623 7
Portland 30 21 .588 9
Dallas 29 22 .569 10
Memphis 26 24 .520 12½
San Antonio 24 26 .480 14½
Golden State 24 28 .462 15½
New Orleans 23 29 .442 16½
Sacramento 22 31 .415 18
Oklahoma City 20 33 .377 20
Houston 14 38 .269 25½
Minnesota 13 40 .245 27
Friday’s Late Games
Charlotte 127, Milwaukee 119
Denver 121, San Antonio 119
L.A. Clippers 126, Houston 109
Washington 110, Golden State 107
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 135, Cleveland 115
L.A. Lakers 126, Brooklyn 101
Phila. 117, Oklahoma City 93
Utah 128, Sacramento 112
Detroit at Portland, late
Houston at Golden State, late
Washington at Phoenix, late
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 10 a.m.
Boston at Denver, noon
Milwaukee at Orlando, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 5 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 26 11 4 56 138 125
N.Y. Islanders 41 26 11 4 56 122 96
Pittsburgh 41 26 13 2 54 141 116
Boston 38 21 11 6 48 108 96
Philadelphia 40 19 15 6 44 119 143
N.Y. Rangers 40 19 16 5 43 131 109
New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 101 127
Buffalo 40 9 25 6 24 93 141
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 40 27 9 4 58 132 99
Tampa Bay 41 28 11 2 58 141 101
Florida 42 26 12 4 56 133 115
Nashville 42 22 19 1 45 109 119
Chicago 42 19 18 5 43 118 132
Dallas 39 15 14 10 40 109 101
Columbus 43 15 20 8 38 109 141
Detroit 43 14 23 6 34 96 139
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 40 27 9 4 58 142 95
Vegas 39 26 11 2 54 127 92
Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109
St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128
Arizona 41 19 17 5 43 114 129
San Jose 39 18 17 4 40 111 129
Los Angeles 39 15 18 6 36 106 115
Anaheim 41 12 22 7 31 92 133
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 41 28 10 3 59 139 105
Winnipeg 41 25 13 3 53 134 109
Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115
Montreal 38 17 12 9 43 118 108
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124
Ottawa 42 13 25 4 30 112 159
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Late Games
Colorado 2, Anaheim 0
Vegas 7, Arizona 4
San Jose 5, Los Angeles 2
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 4, Florida 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Toronto 6, Ottawa 5
Winnipeg 5, Montreal 0
Detroit 5, Carolina 4, SO
Chicago 4, Columbus 3
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 0
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, ppd.
Los Angeles at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 11 a.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF D.J. Stewart from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — placed designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Michael Chavis from the alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alex Lange from the alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Jake Odorizzi to the alternate training site. Placed RHPs Pedro Baez on the 10-day IL and Austin Pruitt on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INFs Gio Urshela and Rougned Odor from the COVID IL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade and 1B Mike Ford to the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Domingo German to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Lourdes Gurriel on reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LHP Ryan Borucki from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ty Tice to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site. Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Alan Trejo from the alternate training site. Designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from San Francisco.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day IL and transfered RHP Bobby Wahl from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of INF/OF Jace Peterson from the alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Placed INF J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 7th. Selected the contract of INF Jose Peraza to the major league roster. Designated RHP Franklyn Kilome for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from injured list. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin and added to taxi squad. Returned INF Adrian Sanchez to alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed CB Nate Hairston.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Thiago Andrade from Brazilian side EC Bahia on a contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired D Dylan Nealis from Inter Miami in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) for the 2021 season and options through 2023.