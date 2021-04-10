scoreboard

MONDAY

Baseball: Corbett at Madras, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Madras at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: The Dalles at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Redmond at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Ridgeview Invitational, at The Greens at Redmond, noon.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Bend at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 4 p.m.

Prep Sports

Football

Friday’s Late Games

Mountain View 44, Bend 7

Summit 10, Pendleton 7

Redmond 44, The Dalles 0

La Salle Prep 42, Ridgeview 40

Henley 33, Crook County 14

La Pine 42, South Umpqua 8

Sisters 21, Philomath 15

Volleyball

Saturday’s Game

Sweet Home 3, Sisters 1 (25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19)

Girls soccer

Friday’s Late Game

Ridgeview 2, Hood River Valley 0

Cross-country

Saturday’s Results

Oxford Classic at Juniper Park

Boys 5,000 Meters

Team Scores — Mountain View 23, Summit 55, Bend 77, Henley 82.

Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:35.60; 2. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:58.80; 3. Bailey Martin, SUM, 18:07.20; 4. Kyle Swenson, MV, 18:13.40; 5. Benjamin Clawson, MV, 18:28.80; 6. Jack Creech , MV, 18:34.60; 7. Cody Santaguida, MV, 18:49.40; 8. Zach Bergler, MV, 18:53.30; 9. Micah Pietrowski, BHS, 18:55.60; 10. Sam Iverson, HEN, 19:11.20.

Girls 5,000 Meters

Team Scores — Summit 33, Mountain View 44, Bend 50, Henley 99

Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Makenzie McRae, SUM, 18:55.20; 2. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 19:24.20; 3. Ainslie Knox, SUM, 20:40.20; 4. Olive Nye, BHS, 20:49.00; 5. Hannah Tranby, MV, 21:05.20; 6. Iris Welsh, MV, 21:20.20; 7. Jesy Lopez, BHS, 21:22.90; 8. Emily Moore, MV, 21:24.10; 9. Piper Widmer, BHS, 21:34.50; 10. Sarah Nelson, MV, 22:47.70.

Class 4A State Championship at Marist High School

Boys 5,000 Meters

Team Scores — Siuslaw 70, Philomath 77, Sisters 81, Hidden Valley 96, Tillamook 134, Phoenix 147, Marist 189, Baker 197, La Grande 207, Molalla 252, North Marion 317, Astoria 320.

Individual Results (top 10) — 1. Ethan Hosang, SIS, 15:26.7; 2. Patrick Clayburn, NV, 15:58.8; 3. Will Thorsett, SIS, 15:58.9; 4. Marshall Bush, TIL, 16:00.8; 5. Justin Ash, BAK, 16:06.5; 6. Cristian Mendoza, LG, 16:10.1; 7. Brody Bushnell, PHIL, 16:19.2; 8. Chad Hughes, SIU, 16:19.4; 9. Samuel Ulrich, SIU, 16:23.4; 10. Grant Bohannon, HV, 16:31.4

Girls 5,000 Meters

Team Scores — Siuslaw 81, Sisters 87, Baker 89, La Grande 117, Tillamook 119, Phoenix 146, Philomath 151, Klamath Union 153, Marist 176, Estacada 259, Astoria 300, Corbett 346.

Individuals Results (top 10) — 1. Anika Thompson, JC, 17:57.3; 2. Ella Thorsett, SIS, 18:22.4; 3. Sarah Pullen, TIL, 19:25.4; 4. Sydney Keller, BAK, 19:28.2; 5. Rylee Colton, SIU, 19:34.7; 6. Aliya Larsen, NEW, 19:39.2; 7. Emilie Nelson, MAR, 19:45.0, 8. Kyla Potratz, PHO, 19:50.0; 9. Emily Tubbs, LG, 19:50.1; 10. Ingrid Hellesto, PHIL, 19:59.9.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 5 3 .625 —

Baltimore 4 4 .500 1

Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1

New York 3 5 .375 2

Toronto 3 5 .375 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 5 3 .625 —

Cleveland 4 3 .571 ½

Chicago 4 4 .500 1

Kansas City 3 3 .500 1

Detroit 3 5 .375 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 6 2 .750 —

Houston 6 3 .667 ½

Seattle 4 4 .500 2

Texas 3 5 .375 3

Oakland 3 7 .300 4

Friday’s Late Game

Oakland 6, Houston 2

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Houston 3

Cleveland 11, Detroit 3

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Toronto, late

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Baltimore (López 0-1), 10:05 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 10:07 a.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Honeywell Jr. 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0), 11:10 a.m.

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 11:35 a.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 5 3 .625 —

Atlanta 4 4 .500 1

New York 2 3 .400 1½

Washington 1 3 .250 2

Miami 2 6 .250 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 6 2 .750 —

St. Louis 5 3 .625 1

Chicago 4 4 .500 2

Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2

Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 6 2 .750 —

San Diego 6 3 .667 ½

San Francisco 5 3 .625 1

Arizona 3 6 .333 3½

Colorado 3 6 .333 3½

Friday’s Late Game

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, late

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 1-0), 10:10 a.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 11:15 a.m.

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (De León 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-0) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 4:08 p.m.

Golf

The Masters

Saturday in Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 69-71-65—205

Xander Schauffele 72-69-68—209

Marc Leishman 72-67-70—209

Justin Rose 65-72-72—209

Will Zalatoris 70-68-71—209

Corey Conners 73-69-68—210

Jordan Spieth 71-68-72—211

Brian Harman 69-69-74—212

Tony Finau 74-66-73—213

Robert MacIntyre 74-70-70—214

Si Woo Kim 71-69-74—214

Bernd Wiesberger 74-66-74—214

Patrick Reed, 70-75-70—215. Kevin Na, 75-70-70—215. Henrik Stenson, 73-71-71—215. Stewart Cink, 74-69-72—215. Viktor Hovland, 73-70-72—215. Ryan Palmer, 74-68-73—215. Cameron Smith, 74-68-73—215. Justin Thomas, 73-67-75—215.

Phil Mickelson, 75-72-69—216. Francesco Molinari, 74-73-69—216. Webb Simpson, 70-76-70—216. Joaquin Niemann, 75-71-70—216. Scottie Scheffler, 73-72-71—216. Jon Rahm, 72-72-72—216. Shane Lowry, 71-73-72—216. Mackenzie Hughes, 72-72-72—216.

Matt Wallace, 74-72-71—217. Charl Schwartzel, 74-71-72—217. Martin Laird, 74-71-72—217. Bubba Watson, 74-70-73—217. Matt Fitzpatrick, 74-70-73—217. Tommy Fleetwood, 74-70-73—217. Matt Jones, 74-69-74—217. Collin Morikawa, 73-69-75—217. Cameron Champ, 72-68-77—217.

Sebastian Munoz, 74-73-71—218. Jason Kokrak, 71-76-71—218. Louis Oosthuizen, 76-70-72—218. Harris English, 74-71-73—218. Bryson DeChambeau, 76-67-75—218. Ian Poulter, 74-73-72—219. Tyrrell Hatton, 71-74-74—219. Abraham Ancer, 75-69-75—219. Michael Thompson, 72-72-75—219.

Paul Casey, 73-74-73—220. Billy Horschel, 76-71-73—220. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 70-76-74—220. Gary Woodland, 73-72-75—220. Brendon Todd, 73-71-76—220. Jose Maria Olazabal, 75-71-75—221. Jim Herman, 76-70-76—222. Adam Scott, 74-73-79—226.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 36 17 .679 —

Brooklyn 36 17 .679 —

Milwaukee 32 20 .615 3½

Charlotte 27 24 .529 8

Atlanta 28 25 .528 8

Miami 27 25 .519 8½

Boston 27 26 .509 9

New York 26 27 .491 10

Indiana 24 27 .471 11

Chicago 22 29 .431 13

Toronto 21 32 .396 15

Washington 19 32 .373 16

Cleveland 19 33 .365 16½

Orlando 17 35 .327 18½

Detroit 16 36 .308 19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 40 13 .755 —

Phoenix 36 15 .706 3

L.A. Clippers 36 18 .667 4½

Denver 34 18 .654 5½

L.A. Lakers 33 20 .623 7

Portland 30 21 .588 9

Dallas 29 22 .569 10

Memphis 26 24 .520 12½

San Antonio 24 26 .480 14½

Golden State 24 28 .462 15½

New Orleans 23 29 .442 16½

Sacramento 22 31 .415 18

Oklahoma City 20 33 .377 20

Houston 14 38 .269 25½

Minnesota 13 40 .245 27

Friday’s Late Games

Charlotte 127, Milwaukee 119

Denver 121, San Antonio 119

L.A. Clippers 126, Houston 109

Washington 110, Golden State 107

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 135, Cleveland 115

L.A. Lakers 126, Brooklyn 101

Phila. 117, Oklahoma City 93

Utah 128, Sacramento 112

Detroit at Portland, late

Houston at Golden State, late

Washington at Phoenix, late

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 10 a.m.

Boston at Denver, noon

Milwaukee at Orlando, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 5 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 41 26 11 4 56 138 125

N.Y. Islanders 41 26 11 4 56 122 96

Pittsburgh 41 26 13 2 54 141 116

Boston 38 21 11 6 48 108 96

Philadelphia 40 19 15 6 44 119 143

N.Y. Rangers 40 19 16 5 43 131 109

New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 101 127

Buffalo 40 9 25 6 24 93 141

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 40 27 9 4 58 132 99

Tampa Bay 41 28 11 2 58 141 101

Florida 42 26 12 4 56 133 115

Nashville 42 22 19 1 45 109 119

Chicago 42 19 18 5 43 118 132

Dallas 39 15 14 10 40 109 101

Columbus 43 15 20 8 38 109 141

Detroit 43 14 23 6 34 96 139

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 40 27 9 4 58 142 95

Vegas 39 26 11 2 54 127 92

Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109

St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128

Arizona 41 19 17 5 43 114 129

San Jose 39 18 17 4 40 111 129

Los Angeles 39 15 18 6 36 106 115

Anaheim 41 12 22 7 31 92 133

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 41 28 10 3 59 139 105

Winnipeg 41 25 13 3 53 134 109

Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115

Montreal 38 17 12 9 43 118 108

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124

Ottawa 42 13 25 4 30 112 159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Late Games

Colorado 2, Anaheim 0

Vegas 7, Arizona 4

San Jose 5, Los Angeles 2

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 4, Florida 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Toronto 6, Ottawa 5

Winnipeg 5, Montreal 0

Detroit 5, Carolina 4, SO

Chicago 4, Columbus 3

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 0

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd.

Los Angeles at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 11 a.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF D.J. Stewart from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — placed designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Michael Chavis from the alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alex Lange from the alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Jake Odorizzi to the alternate training site. Placed RHPs Pedro Baez on the 10-day IL and Austin Pruitt on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INFs Gio Urshela and Rougned Odor from the COVID IL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade and 1B Mike Ford to the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Domingo German to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Lourdes Gurriel on reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LHP Ryan Borucki from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ty Tice to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site. Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Alan Trejo from the alternate training site. Designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from San Francisco.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day IL and transfered RHP Bobby Wahl from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of INF/OF Jace Peterson from the alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 7th. Selected the contract of INF Jose Peraza to the major league roster. Designated RHP Franklyn Kilome for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Patrick Corbin from injured list. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin and added to taxi squad. Returned INF Adrian Sanchez to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed CB Nate Hairston.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Thiago Andrade from Brazilian side EC Bahia on a contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired D Dylan Nealis from Inter Miami in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) for the 2021 season and options through 2023.