scoreboard

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 3
At San Diego
Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Wednesday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Friday: Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Saturday: Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:37 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
At Arlington, Texas
Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3
Thursday: Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday: L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta (Minter 1-1), late
x-Saturday: Atlanta (Fried 7-0) vs. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 1:38 p.m.
x-Sunday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:15 p.m.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17
x-Phila. 10 3 5 35 32 16
Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14
Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17
New England 7 4 7 28 20 16
NY City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16
New York 7 8 3 24 21 22
Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17
Montreal 6 10 2 20 27 35
Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26
Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21
Inter Miami CF 5 10 3 18 18 27
Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28
D.C. United 2 10 6 12 15 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17
Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29
Sporting KC 9 6 2 29 29 23
LA FC 7 7 3 24 39 33
FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 22 17
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
San Jose 6 7 5 23 28 43
Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39
Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30
LA Galaxy 4 9 3 15 21 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Sporting KC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
NY City FC at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Real SL at Colorado ppd.
LA FC at Portland, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA TourCJ Cup Scores
Friday at North Las Vegas, Nev.
Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
Second Round
Xander Schauffele 66-64—130
Tyrrell Hatton 65-68—133
Russell Henley 66-68—134
Talor Gooch 70-65—135
Jason Kokrak 70-66—136
Collin Morikawa 71-65—136
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-68—137
Lanto Griffin 70-68—138
Justin Thomas 72-66—138
Kevin Streelman 68-70—138
Tyler Duncan 67-71—138
Hideki Matsuyama 70-68—138
Harry Higgs, 72-67—139. Ian Poulter, 69-70—139. Billy Horschel, 70-70—140. Andrew Landry, 71-69—140. Jason Day, 70-70—140. Jon Rahm, 67-73—140. Joaquin Niemann, 72-68—140. Viktor Hovland, 75-66—141. Harris English, 75-66—141. Mark Hubbard, 70-71—141.
Daniel Berger, 71-70—141. Sebastian Munoz, 71-70—141. Sergio Garcia, 71-70—141. Brian Harman, 71-71—142. Rickie Fowler, 74-68—142. Kevin Na, 76-66—142. Brooks Koepka, 74-68—142. Rory McIlroy, 73-69—142. Richy Werenski, 74-68—142. Abraham Ancer, 69-73—142.
Tom Hoge, 73-70—143. Carlos Ortiz, 72-71—143. Patrick Cantlay, 71-72—143. Hanbyeol Kim, 74-69—143. Cameron Champ, 74-69—143. Joel Dahmen, 68-75—143. Cameron Smith, 69-74—143. Louis Oosthuizen, 70-73—143. Bubba Watson, 74-69—143. Si Woo Kim, 69-74—143.
Danny Lee, 71-72—143. Robby Shelton, 73-70—143. Ryan Palmer, 68-76—144. Adam Hadwin, 75-69—144. Marc Leishman, 73-71—144. Sung Kang, 73-71—144. Matt Kuchar, 76-68—144. Keegan Bradley, 75-70—145. Nick Taylor, 71-74—145. Dylan Frittelli, 74-72—146.
Shane Lowry, 72-74—146. Justin Rose, 74-72—146. Byeong Hun An, 73-73—146. Joohyung Kim, 75-71—146. Jim Herman, 78-69—147. Sungjae Im, 78-69—147. Seonghyeon Kim, 77-70—147. Corey Conners, 77-70—147. Gary Woodland, 73-75—148. Kevin Kisner, 77-71—148.
J.T. Poston, 78-70—148. Mackenzie Hughes, 73-75—148. Scottie Scheffler, 71-77—148. Tommy Fleetwood, 77-71—148. Jordan Spieth, 74-74—148. Tae Hee Lee, 75-75—150. Alex Noren, 77-73—150. Adam Long, 78-72—150. Brendon Todd, 77-73—150. Jeongwoo Ham, 79-71—150.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 78-73—151. Paul Casey, 75-77—152. Michael Thompson, 75-77—152. Brendan Steele, 73-79—152. Jaekyeong Lee, 77-76—153. Matthew Wolff, 80-73—153.
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113
N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88
Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140
Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76
Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149
Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180
Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145
Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133
South W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114
Sunday’s Games
Denver at New England, 10 a.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Game
Arkansas St. 59,. Georgia St.,52
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 14 BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0), late
No. 17 SMU 37, Tulane 34, OT
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 9 9 441/2 Broncos
PANTHERS 21/2 11/2 441/2 Bears
Lions 3 3 541/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 31/2 4 54 Falcons
TITANS 3 31/2 531/2 Texans
GIANTS 31/2 3 43 Washington
STEELERS 41/2 31/2 51 Browns
Ravens 71/2 91/2 471/2 EAGLES
COLTS 91/2 71/2 461/2 Bengals
DOLPHINS 8 9 471/2 Jets
Packers 11/2 1 55 BUCS
Rams 3 3 511/2 49ERS
Monday
Chiefs 3 41/2 571/2 BILLS
Cards 21/2 11/2 541/2 COWBOYS
———
Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
VA TECH 101/2 13 631/2 Boston Coll
MIAMI-FLA 10 131/2 471/2 Pittsburgh
TEMPLE 10 13 531/2 Usf
Navy 21/2 21/2 551/2 E CAROLINA
NC STATE 4 41/2 591/2 Duke
Virginia 21/2 21/2 571/2 WAKE FOREST
Auburn 3 3 521/2 S CAROLINA
N Carolina 10 131/2 641/2 FLORIDA ST
W VIRGINIA 23 22 491/2 Kansas
Liberty 21/2 3 541/2 SYRACUSE
Clemson 27 27 641/2 GA TECH
TENNESSEE 51/2 61/2 451/2 Kentucky
S ALABAMA 2 31/2 581/2 Texas St
UAB 121/2 131/2 441/2 W Kentucky
Mississippi 3 11/2 761/2 ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 6 5 551/2 MISS ST
Oklahoma St 61/2 PPD NL BAYLOR
Cincinnati 41/2 PPD NL TULSA
Ucf 21/2 21/2 751/2 MEMPHIS
Army 7 8 491/2 UTSA
NOTRE DAME 151/2 17 621/2 Louisville
FLORIDA 14 PPD NL Lsu
MID TENN ST 7 61/2 72 N Texas
CHARLOTTE 61/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l
Marshall 13 131/2 491/2 LA TECH
MISSOURI 181/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt
ALABAMA 5 41/2 581/2 Georgia
So Miss 4 PPD NL UTEP
Write-In Game
GA SOUTHERN 28 31 621/2 Massachusetts
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Eduardo Soriano to a minor-league contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Joandy Duran, Yohan Crispin, Waimer Fabian, Jose Lopez, Jose Romero, LHP Marino Santy, OF Jerry Torres, INF Andrws Cruz, SS Leonel Espinoza and C Jose Herrera to minor-league contracts.
CINCINNATI REDS — Outrighted 1B Matt Davidson, RHP Matt Bowman, OF Travis Jankowski and LHP Jesse Biddle to Louisville Bats (IL). Jesse Biddle elected free agency.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Edrian Robinson to a minor-league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Jose Montilla to a minor-league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OL Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Daniel McCullers to the practice squad. Released DT Daniel McCullers. Activated DL John Jenkins from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE Hunter Bryant on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DL Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB David Mayor from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OL Matt Pryor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated FB Khari Blasingame from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon from injured reserve. Placed CB Greg Stroman on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Gabriel Fontaine and D Darren Raddysh.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined D Ali Adnan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on Oct. 14. Dismissed action against D Erik Duenas for yellow card incident in match with Vancouver on Oct. 14.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agrees to transfer of M Brenden Aaronson to FC Red Bull Salzburg (Champions League).
