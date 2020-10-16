scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 3

At San Diego

Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Wednesday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday: Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Saturday: Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:37 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

At Arlington, Texas

Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3

Thursday: Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday: L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta (Minter 1-1), late

x-Saturday: Atlanta (Fried 7-0) vs. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 1:38 p.m.

x-Sunday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:15 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17

x-Phila. 10 3 5 35 32 16

Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14

Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17

New England 7 4 7 28 20 16

NY City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16

New York 7 8 3 24 21 22

Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17

Montreal 6 10 2 20 27 35

Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26

Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21

Inter Miami CF 5 10 3 18 18 27

Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28

D.C. United 2 10 6 12 15 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17

Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29

Sporting KC 9 6 2 29 29 23

LA FC 7 7 3 24 39 33

FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 22 17

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21

San Jose 6 7 5 23 28 43

Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39

Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30

LA Galaxy 4 9 3 15 21 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Sporting KC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NY City FC at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Real SL at Colorado ppd.

LA FC at Portland, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA TourCJ Cup Scores

Friday at North Las Vegas, Nev.

Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72

Second Round

Xander Schauffele 66-64—130

Tyrrell Hatton 65-68—133

Russell Henley 66-68—134

Talor Gooch 70-65—135

Jason Kokrak 70-66—136

Collin Morikawa 71-65—136

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-68—137

Lanto Griffin 70-68—138

Justin Thomas 72-66—138

Kevin Streelman 68-70—138

Tyler Duncan 67-71—138

Hideki Matsuyama 70-68—138

Harry Higgs, 72-67—139. Ian Poulter, 69-70—139. Billy Horschel, 70-70—140. Andrew Landry, 71-69—140. Jason Day, 70-70—140. Jon Rahm, 67-73—140. Joaquin Niemann, 72-68—140. Viktor Hovland, 75-66—141. Harris English, 75-66—141. Mark Hubbard, 70-71—141.

Daniel Berger, 71-70—141. Sebastian Munoz, 71-70—141. Sergio Garcia, 71-70—141. Brian Harman, 71-71—142. Rickie Fowler, 74-68—142. Kevin Na, 76-66—142. Brooks Koepka, 74-68—142. Rory McIlroy, 73-69—142. Richy Werenski, 74-68—142. Abraham Ancer, 69-73—142.

Tom Hoge, 73-70—143. Carlos Ortiz, 72-71—143. Patrick Cantlay, 71-72—143. Hanbyeol Kim, 74-69—143. Cameron Champ, 74-69—143. Joel Dahmen, 68-75—143. Cameron Smith, 69-74—143. Louis Oosthuizen, 70-73—143. Bubba Watson, 74-69—143. Si Woo Kim, 69-74—143.

Danny Lee, 71-72—143. Robby Shelton, 73-70—143. Ryan Palmer, 68-76—144. Adam Hadwin, 75-69—144. Marc Leishman, 73-71—144. Sung Kang, 73-71—144. Matt Kuchar, 76-68—144. Keegan Bradley, 75-70—145. Nick Taylor, 71-74—145. Dylan Frittelli, 74-72—146.

Shane Lowry, 72-74—146. Justin Rose, 74-72—146. Byeong Hun An, 73-73—146. Joohyung Kim, 75-71—146. Jim Herman, 78-69—147. Sungjae Im, 78-69—147. Seonghyeon Kim, 77-70—147. Corey Conners, 77-70—147. Gary Woodland, 73-75—148. Kevin Kisner, 77-71—148.

J.T. Poston, 78-70—148. Mackenzie Hughes, 73-75—148. Scottie Scheffler, 71-77—148. Tommy Fleetwood, 77-71—148. Jordan Spieth, 74-74—148. Tae Hee Lee, 75-75—150. Alex Noren, 77-73—150. Adam Long, 78-72—150. Brendon Todd, 77-73—150. Jeongwoo Ham, 79-71—150.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 78-73—151. Paul Casey, 75-77—152. Michael Thompson, 75-77—152. Brendan Steele, 73-79—152. Jaekyeong Lee, 77-76—153. Matthew Wolff, 80-73—153.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113

N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88

Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140

Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87

Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76

Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149

Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180

Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145

Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133

South W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112

Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90

Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102

San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114

Sunday’s Games

Denver at New England, 10 a.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Game

Arkansas St. 59,. Georgia St.,52

Friday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 14 BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0), late

No. 17 SMU 37, Tulane 34, OT

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PATRIOTS 9 9 441/2 Broncos

PANTHERS 21/2 11/2 441/2 Bears

Lions 3 3 541/2 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 31/2 4 54 Falcons

TITANS 3 31/2 531/2 Texans

GIANTS 31/2 3 43 Washington

STEELERS 41/2 31/2 51 Browns

Ravens 71/2 91/2 471/2 EAGLES

COLTS 91/2 71/2 461/2 Bengals

DOLPHINS 8 9 471/2 Jets

Packers 11/2 1 55 BUCS

Rams 3 3 511/2 49ERS

Monday

Chiefs 3 41/2 571/2 BILLS

Cards 21/2 11/2 541/2 COWBOYS

———

Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

VA TECH 101/2 13 631/2 Boston Coll

MIAMI-FLA 10 131/2 471/2 Pittsburgh

TEMPLE 10 13 531/2 Usf

Navy 21/2 21/2 551/2 E CAROLINA

NC STATE 4 41/2 591/2 Duke

Virginia 21/2 21/2 571/2 WAKE FOREST

Auburn 3 3 521/2 S CAROLINA

N Carolina 10 131/2 641/2 FLORIDA ST

W VIRGINIA 23 22 491/2 Kansas

Liberty 21/2 3 541/2 SYRACUSE

Clemson 27 27 641/2 GA TECH

TENNESSEE 51/2 61/2 451/2 Kentucky

S ALABAMA 2 31/2 581/2 Texas St

UAB 121/2 131/2 441/2 W Kentucky

Mississippi 3 11/2 761/2 ARKANSAS

Texas A&M 6 5 551/2 MISS ST

Oklahoma St 61/2 PPD NL BAYLOR

Cincinnati 41/2 PPD NL TULSA

Ucf 21/2 21/2 751/2 MEMPHIS

Army 7 8 491/2 UTSA

NOTRE DAME 151/2 17 621/2 Louisville

FLORIDA 14 PPD NL Lsu

MID TENN ST 7 61/2 72 N Texas

CHARLOTTE 61/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l

Marshall 13 131/2 491/2 LA TECH

MISSOURI 181/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt

ALABAMA 5 41/2 581/2 Georgia

So Miss 4 PPD NL UTEP

Write-In Game

GA SOUTHERN 28 31 621/2 Massachusetts

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Eduardo Soriano to a minor-league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Joandy Duran, Yohan Crispin, Waimer Fabian, Jose Lopez, Jose Romero, LHP Marino Santy, OF Jerry Torres, INF Andrws Cruz, SS Leonel Espinoza and C Jose Herrera to minor-league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Outrighted 1B Matt Davidson, RHP Matt Bowman, OF Travis Jankowski and LHP Jesse Biddle to Louisville Bats (IL). Jesse Biddle elected free agency.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Edrian Robinson to a minor-league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Jose Montilla to a minor-league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OL Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Daniel McCullers to the practice squad. Released DT Daniel McCullers. Activated DL John Jenkins from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE Hunter Bryant on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DL Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB David Mayor from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OL Matt Pryor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated FB Khari Blasingame from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon from injured reserve. Placed CB Greg Stroman on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Gabriel Fontaine and D Darren Raddysh.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined D Ali Adnan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on Oct. 14. Dismissed action against D Erik Duenas for yellow card incident in match with Vancouver on Oct. 14.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agrees to transfer of M Brenden Aaronson to FC Red Bull Salzburg (Champions League).

