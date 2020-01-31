scoreboard

On Deck
Saturday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Stayton Invitational, TBD.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —
Toronto 35 14 .714 7
Boston 32 15 .681 9
Miami 32 15 .681 9
Indiana 31 17 .646 10½
Phila. 31 18 .633 11
Orlando 21 27 .438 20½
Brooklyn 20 26 .435 20½
Chicago 19 31 .380 23½
Washington 16 31 .340 25
Detroit 17 33 .340 25½
Charlotte 16 32 .333 25½
New York 13 36 .265 29
Cleveland 13 36 .265 29
Atlanta 13 36 .265 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —
Denver 33 15 .688 4
L.A. Clippers 33 15 .688 4
Utah 32 16 .667 5
Dallas 29 18 .617 7½
Houston 29 18 .617 7½
Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 8½
Memphis 24 24 .500 13
San Antonio 21 26 .447 15½
Portland 21 27 .438 16
Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½
New Orleans 19 29 .396 18
Sacramento 18 30 .375 19
Minnesota 15 32 .319 21½
Golden State 10 39 .204 27½
Thursday’s Late Games
Atlanta 127, Phila. 117
Boston 119, Golden State 104
Sacramento 124, L.A. Clippers 103
Denver 106, Utah 100
Friday’s Games
Toronto 105, Detroit 92
Chicago at Brooklyn, late
Dallas at Houston, late
Memphis at New Orleans, late
Denver at Milwaukee, late
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, late
Portland at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 4 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Washington, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Phila. at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 7 2 .778 18 4 .818
Southern Cal 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Colorado 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Stanford 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
Arizona 4 3 .571 14 6 .700
UCLA 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Washington St. 4 5 .444 13 9 .571
Arizona St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
California 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Utah 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Oregon St. 3 6 .333 13 8 .619
Washington 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
———
Thursday’s Late Games
No. 11 Oregon 77, California 72
Arizona 75, Washington 72
Southern Cal 56, Utah 52
UCLA 72, No. 20 Colorado 68
Oregon St. 68, Stanford 63
Thursday’s Late Summaries
No. 11 Oregon 77, California 72
OREGON (18-4)
Pritchard 7-13 5-6 21, Duarte 5-8 7-7 19, Juiston 4-6 0-2 9, Richardson 6-10 1-3 15, Lawson 1-4 0-0 2, Mathis 2-4 0-0 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 0-0 5, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 13-18 77.
CALIFORNIA (9-11)
South 4-11 2-2 13, Anticevich 3-5 2-2 10, Bradley 8-16 5-6 25, Austin 3-7 6-7 12, Thiemann 4-4 0-2 8, Brown 0-1 0-2 0, Kelly 0-2 2-2 2, Thorpe 1-1 0-0 2, Kuany 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 17-23 72.
Halftime—32-32. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 10-18 (Richardson 2-2, Duarte 2-3, Mathis 2-4, Pritchard 2-5, Juiston 1-1, Walker 1-2, Patterson 0-1), California 9-18 (Bradley 4-8, South 3-7, Anticevich 2-3). Rebounds—Oregon 25 (Juiston 7), California 23 (Anticevich, Kelly 5). Assists—Oregon 14 (Pritchard 8), California 13 (South, Bradley, Austin, Brown 3). Total Fouls—Oregon 19, California 18. A—6,117 (11,877).
Oregon St. 68, Stanford 63
OREGON ST. (13-8)
Kelley 4-8 2-2 10, Tinkle 5-13 5-5 15, Thompson 6-9 1-2 14, Lucas 5-10 8-9 21, Reichle 1-4 1-2 3, Hollins 1-5 0-0 2, Hunt 1-3 1-2 3, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 18-22 68.
STANFORD (15-5)
da Silva 10-17 1-2 22, Terry 5-12 2-2 13, Davis 5-12 1-2 12, Jones 2-4 2-2 8, Wills 0-3 1-2 1, White 3-4 0-0 7, Delaire 0-5 0-0 0, Keefe 0-1 0-2 0, Kisunas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 7-12 63.
Halftime—Oregon St. 31-22. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 4-20 (Lucas 3-8, Thompson 1-3, Hunt 0-1, Hollins 0-2, Reichle 0-2, Tinkle 0-4), Stanford 6-18 (Jones 2-4, White 1-2, da Silva 1-2, Davis 1-4, Terry 1-5, Delaire 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 29 (Kelley 6), Stanford 31 (da Silva 8). Assists—Oregon St. 8 (Tinkle 4), Stanford 10 (Davis 4). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 18, Stanford 19. A—2,820 (7,392).
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at California, 1 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Stanford, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 5 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 2 Gonzaga 87, Santa Clara 72
No. 15 Maryland 82, No. 18 Iowa 72
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
No games scheduled
EAST
Marist 67, Niagara 48
Penn 75, Harvard 72
Siena 87, Iona 64
Yale 93, Columbia 62
MIDWEST
Kent St. 68, Akron 67
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 8 1 .889 18 2 .900
Stanford 7 1 .875 18 2 .900
UCLA 7 2 .778 18 2 .900
Arizona 6 3 .667 17 3 .850
Arizona St. 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Oregon St. 5 4 .556 17 4 .810
Colorado 3 6 .333 14 6 .700
Southern Cal 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Utah 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
Washington 2 6 .250 10 9 .526
Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
California 0 8 .000 8 11 .421
———
Thursday’s Games
No. 10 Oregon St. 79, Colorado 52
No. 3 Oregon 90, Utah 63
Thursday’s Late Summaries
No. 3 Oregon 90, Utah 63
OREGON (18-2)
Boley 3-6 3-4 11, Hebard 9-12 3-4 21, Sabally 7-12 6-6 23, Ionescu 3-7 2-2 10, Moore 3-4 0-2 6, Cochrane 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 1-1 0-0 2, Chavez 3-4 0-0 7, Shelley 1-7 5-6 8, Winterburn 1-3 0-0 2, Yaeger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 19-24 90.
UTAH (10-10)
Pendande 2-4 2-2 6, Torres 2-5 0-0 5, Gylten 2-5 1-2 5, Maxwell 3-6 0-0 8, Provo 4-13 0-0 9, Corbin 1-2 0-0 2, Makurat 0-0 0-0 0, Noti 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 2-8 0-0 5, Brosseau 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 6-10 1-2 15, Moore 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 25-65 4-6 63.
Oregon 31 21 24 14 — 90
Utah 16 10 22 15 — 63
3-Point Goals—Oregon 9-20 (Boley 2-5, Sabally 3-4, Ionescu 2-3, Moore 0-1, Chavez 1-2, Shelley 1-4, Winterburn 0-1), Utah 9-35 (Torres 1-4, Gylten 0-3, Maxwell 2-4, Provo 1-7, Becker 1-4, Brosseau 0-3, Martin 2-4, Moore 2-6). Assists—Oregon 20 (Ionescu 10), Utah 10 (Gylten 3). Fouled Out—Utah Pendande. Rebounds—Oregon 40 (Hebard 5-13), Utah 27 (Corbin 5-7). Total Fouls—Oregon 10, Utah 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,326.
No. 10 Oregon St. 79, Colorado 52
OREGON ST. (17-4)
Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Jones 2-3 2-2 6, Pivec 3-5 2-3 8, Slocum 4-10 0-0 11, Tudor 1-3 0-0 3, Morris 1-2 1-2 3, Thropay 2-2 0-0 5, Goodman 9-14 1-2 26, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 2-3 3-5 8, Washington 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 28-53 10-17 79.
COLORADO (14-6)
Tuitele 3-6 3-5 9, Caylao-Do 0-6 1-2 1, Clarke 2-10 0-0 5, Hollingshed 6-18 1-1 16, Sherrod 2-4 2-2 6, Jank 0-2 0-0 0, Whittaker 3-8 3-4 10, Volcy 0-1 0-0 0, Finau 0-4 2-2 2, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Kulinska 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 17-64 13-18 52.
Oregon St. 19 18 24 18 — 79
Colorado 12 16 11 13 — 52
3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 13-19 (Slocum 3-6, Tudor 1-2, Thropay 1-1, Goodman 7-9, Simmons 1-1), Colorado 5-26 (Tuitele 0-1, Caylao-Do 0-2, Clarke 1-7, Hollingshed 3-9, Jank 0-2, Whittaker 1-1, Finau 0-2, Knight 0-1, Kulinska 0-1). Assists—Oregon St. 20 (Slocum 7), Colorado 11 (Caylao-Do 3). Fouled Out—Colorado Clarke. Rebounds—Oregon St. 50 (Brown 3-13), Colorado 27 (Tuitele 3-6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 16, Colorado 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—1,900.
Friday’s Games
Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75
No. 16 Arizona 92, No. 8 UCLA 66
No. 6 Stanford at Washington, late
California at Washington St., late
Saturday’s Games
No. 10 Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Oregon at Colorado, 1 p.m.
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 12 Gonzaga 57, San Diego 46
No. 22 Tennessee 78, Vanderbilt 69
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 2 Baylor 64, Texas 44
Creighton 63, No. 11 DePaul 61
No. 24 Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56
EAST
Cornell 74, Brown 63
Drexel 59, Towson 50
Harvard 58, Penn 51
James Madison 60, Delaware 39
Northeastern 72, Coll. of Charleston 68
Princeton 66, Dartmouth 34
Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47
UNC-Wilmington 62, Hofstra 59
Villanova 66, St. John’s 64
Yale 85, Columbia 60
SOUTH
William & Mary 84, Elon 77
MIDWEST
Butler 63, Xavier 61
Drake 87, Valparaiso 66
Illinois St. 62, S. Illinois 54
Indiana St. 68, Evansville 58
Marquette 85, Providence 55
Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56
N. Iowa 70, Loyola of Chicago 50
FAR WEST
Hawaii 94, UC Irvine 70
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170
Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162
Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160
Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169
Detroit 52 12 36 4 28 111 203
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151
Pittsburgh 51 32 14 5 69 172 139
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 51 27 17 7 61 161 154
N.Y. Rangers 49 24 21 4 52 162 161
New Jersey 50 18 24 8 44 135 182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127
Nashville 50 24 19 7 55 169 168
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152
Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155
Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157
Arizona 53 26 21 6 58 150 145
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174
Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156
Los Angeles 52 19 28 5 43 130 164
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Late Games
Montreal 3, Buffalo 1
Nashville 6, New Jersey 5, SO
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, OT
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Vegas at Carolina, late
Washington at Ottawa, late
Boston at Winnipeg, late
St. Louis at Edmonton, late
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.
Florida at Montreal, 11 a.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY’S GAME
Chiefs 1 1 54½ 49ers
Tennis
Australian Open
Friday at Melbourne, Australia
MEN
Semifinal — Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).
Golf
PGA Tour
Phoenix Open
Friday at Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7,300,000
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Second Round
J.B. Holmes 64-65—129
Wyndham Clark 61-69—130
Billy Horschel 63-68—131
Byeong Hun An 65-66—131
Scott Piercy 67-65—132
Hudson Swafford 66-67—133
Nate Lashley 66-67—133
Adam Long 66-68—134
Branden Grace 67-67—134
Xander Schauffele 67-67—134
Webb Simpson 71-63—134
Bubba Watson, 69-66—135. Tony Finau, 69-66—135. Jon Rahm, 67-68—135. Keith Mitchell, 68-67—135. C.T. Pan, 69-66—135. Brandon Hagy, 67-69—136. Patrick Rodgers, 67-69—136. James Hahn, 69-67—136. Tom Hoge, 65-71—136. Adam Hadwin, 69-67—136.
Collin Morikawa, 69-67—136. Justin Thomas, 68-68—136. Doc Redman, 69-67—136. Danny Lee, 68-69—137. Bud Cauley, 65-72—137. Keegan Bradley, 67-70—137. Sam Ryder, 71-66—137. Mark Hubbard, 69-68—137. Gary Woodland, 70-67—137. Harris English, 65-72—137.
John Huh, 71-66—137. Aaron Baddeley, 68-70—138. Harry Higgs, 70-68—138. J.T. Poston, 70-68—138. Russell Knox, 71-67—138. Matt Kuchar, 68-70—138. Grayson Murray, 70-68—138. Sungjae Im, 66-72—138.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Travis Lakins off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Designated INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced RHP Reggie McClain was claimed off waivers by Phila..
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trevor Story on a two-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — OF Curtis Granderson announced his retirement.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF-OF JT Riddle on a one-year contract and with LHPs Robbie Erlin and Derek Holland, C Andrew Susac and OF Charlie Tilson on minor league contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Darin Ruf and INF Yolmer Sanchez on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach, Matt Lombardi assistant quarterbacks coach, Jeff Nixon running backs coach, Brian Angelichio tight ends coach, Frisman Jackson wide receivers coach, Pat Meyer offensive line coach, Marcus Satterfield assistant offensive line coach, E.J. Barthel offensive assistant, Al Holcomb defensive run game coordinator, Mike Phair defensive line coach, Frank Okam assistant defensive line coach, Mike Siravo linebackers coach, Jason Simmons defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, Evan Cooper cornerbacks coach, Cedric Whitaker and Grant Udiski coaching assistants, Ed Foley assistant special teams coach, Jeremy Scott strength and conditioning coach and Matthew Delgado assistant to the head coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bill Callahan offensive line coach and Callie Brownson chief of staff.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Ville Husso and D Niko Mikkola to two-year, one-way contracts.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred M Tito Villalba to Club Libertad (Paraguay) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2022 international roster spot for the 2020 MLS season from Inter Miami for M Wil Trapp.
INTER MIAMI — Signed F Lewis Morgan from Celtic FC (Scotland) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Kemar Lawrence to R.S.C. Anderlecht (Belgium).
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jakob Glesnes from Stromsgodset Toppfotball to a two-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money for an undisclosed transfer fee.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Felipe Mora on a one-year loan from Pumas UNAM (Mexico) using Targeted Allocation Money.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M João Paulo as a designated player. Loaned M Emanuel Cecchini to Unión de Sante Fe (Argentina) until the end of 2020.
TORONTO FC — Signed G Quentin Westberg.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named Tripp Weaver safeties coach.
GEORGE MASON — Named Greg Pieczynski golf coach.
MICHIGAN — Reinstated men’s basektball G Zavier Simpson from his one-game suspension.
UCONN — Announced assistant women’s basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence and will be replaced by Jamelle Elliott.
VANDERBILT — Named Aaron Henry cornerbacks coach.
