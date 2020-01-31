scoreboard

On Deck

Saturday

Boys basketball: West Salem at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.

Swimming: Sisters at Stayton Invitational, TBD.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 41 6 .872 —

Toronto 35 14 .714 7

Boston 32 15 .681 9

Miami 32 15 .681 9

Indiana 31 17 .646 10½

Phila. 31 18 .633 11

Orlando 21 27 .438 20½

Brooklyn 20 26 .435 20½

Chicago 19 31 .380 23½

Washington 16 31 .340 25

Detroit 17 33 .340 25½

Charlotte 16 32 .333 25½

New York 13 36 .265 29

Cleveland 13 36 .265 29

Atlanta 13 36 .265 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 10 .783 —

Denver 33 15 .688 4

L.A. Clippers 33 15 .688 4

Utah 32 16 .667 5

Dallas 29 18 .617 7½

Houston 29 18 .617 7½

Oklahoma City 29 20 .592 8½

Memphis 24 24 .500 13

San Antonio 21 26 .447 15½

Portland 21 27 .438 16

Phoenix 20 27 .426 16½

New Orleans 19 29 .396 18

Sacramento 18 30 .375 19

Minnesota 15 32 .319 21½

Golden State 10 39 .204 27½

Thursday’s Late Games

Atlanta 127, Phila. 117

Boston 119, Golden State 104

Sacramento 124, L.A. Clippers 103

Denver 106, Utah 100

Friday’s Games

Toronto 105, Detroit 92

Chicago at Brooklyn, late

Dallas at Houston, late

Memphis at New Orleans, late

Denver at Milwaukee, late

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, late

Portland at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 4 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Phila. at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 7 2 .778 18 4 .818

Southern Cal 6 2 .750 17 4 .810

Colorado 5 3 .625 16 5 .762

Stanford 4 3 .571 15 5 .750

Arizona 4 3 .571 14 6 .700

UCLA 4 4 .500 11 10 .524

Washington St. 4 5 .444 13 9 .571

Arizona St. 3 4 .429 12 8 .600

California 3 4 .429 9 11 .450

Utah 3 5 .375 12 8 .600

Oregon St. 3 6 .333 13 8 .619

Washington 2 7 .222 12 10 .545

———

Thursday’s Late Games

No. 11 Oregon 77, California 72

Arizona 75, Washington 72

Southern Cal 56, Utah 52

UCLA 72, No. 20 Colorado 68

Oregon St. 68, Stanford 63

Thursday’s Late Summaries

No. 11 Oregon 77, California 72

OREGON (18-4)

Pritchard 7-13 5-6 21, Duarte 5-8 7-7 19, Juiston 4-6 0-2 9, Richardson 6-10 1-3 15, Lawson 1-4 0-0 2, Mathis 2-4 0-0 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 0-0 5, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 13-18 77.

CALIFORNIA (9-11)

South 4-11 2-2 13, Anticevich 3-5 2-2 10, Bradley 8-16 5-6 25, Austin 3-7 6-7 12, Thiemann 4-4 0-2 8, Brown 0-1 0-2 0, Kelly 0-2 2-2 2, Thorpe 1-1 0-0 2, Kuany 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 17-23 72.

Halftime—32-32. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 10-18 (Richardson 2-2, Duarte 2-3, Mathis 2-4, Pritchard 2-5, Juiston 1-1, Walker 1-2, Patterson 0-1), California 9-18 (Bradley 4-8, South 3-7, Anticevich 2-3). Rebounds—Oregon 25 (Juiston 7), California 23 (Anticevich, Kelly 5). Assists—Oregon 14 (Pritchard 8), California 13 (South, Bradley, Austin, Brown 3). Total Fouls—Oregon 19, California 18. A—6,117 (11,877).

Oregon St. 68, Stanford 63

OREGON ST. (13-8)

Kelley 4-8 2-2 10, Tinkle 5-13 5-5 15, Thompson 6-9 1-2 14, Lucas 5-10 8-9 21, Reichle 1-4 1-2 3, Hollins 1-5 0-0 2, Hunt 1-3 1-2 3, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 18-22 68.

STANFORD (15-5)

da Silva 10-17 1-2 22, Terry 5-12 2-2 13, Davis 5-12 1-2 12, Jones 2-4 2-2 8, Wills 0-3 1-2 1, White 3-4 0-0 7, Delaire 0-5 0-0 0, Keefe 0-1 0-2 0, Kisunas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 7-12 63.

Halftime—Oregon St. 31-22. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 4-20 (Lucas 3-8, Thompson 1-3, Hunt 0-1, Hollins 0-2, Reichle 0-2, Tinkle 0-4), Stanford 6-18 (Jones 2-4, White 1-2, da Silva 1-2, Davis 1-4, Terry 1-5, Delaire 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 29 (Kelley 6), Stanford 31 (da Silva 8). Assists—Oregon St. 8 (Tinkle 4), Stanford 10 (Davis 4). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 18, Stanford 19. A—2,820 (7,392).

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at California, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Stanford, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 5 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 2 Gonzaga 87, Santa Clara 72

No. 15 Maryland 82, No. 18 Iowa 72

Friday’s Games

TOP 25

No games scheduled

EAST

Marist 67, Niagara 48

Penn 75, Harvard 72

Siena 87, Iona 64

Yale 93, Columbia 62

MIDWEST

Kent St. 68, Akron 67

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 8 1 .889 18 2 .900

Stanford 7 1 .875 18 2 .900

UCLA 7 2 .778 18 2 .900

Arizona 6 3 .667 17 3 .850

Arizona St. 6 3 .667 16 5 .762

Oregon St. 5 4 .556 17 4 .810

Colorado 3 6 .333 14 6 .700

Southern Cal 3 6 .333 11 9 .550

Utah 3 6 .333 10 10 .500

Washington 2 6 .250 10 9 .526

Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450

California 0 8 .000 8 11 .421

———

Thursday’s Games

No. 10 Oregon St. 79, Colorado 52

No. 3 Oregon 90, Utah 63

Thursday’s Late Summaries

No. 3 Oregon 90, Utah 63

OREGON (18-2)

Boley 3-6 3-4 11, Hebard 9-12 3-4 21, Sabally 7-12 6-6 23, Ionescu 3-7 2-2 10, Moore 3-4 0-2 6, Cochrane 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 1-1 0-0 2, Chavez 3-4 0-0 7, Shelley 1-7 5-6 8, Winterburn 1-3 0-0 2, Yaeger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 19-24 90.

UTAH (10-10)

Pendande 2-4 2-2 6, Torres 2-5 0-0 5, Gylten 2-5 1-2 5, Maxwell 3-6 0-0 8, Provo 4-13 0-0 9, Corbin 1-2 0-0 2, Makurat 0-0 0-0 0, Noti 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 2-8 0-0 5, Brosseau 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 6-10 1-2 15, Moore 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 25-65 4-6 63.

Oregon 31 21 24 14 — 90

Utah 16 10 22 15 — 63

3-Point Goals—Oregon 9-20 (Boley 2-5, Sabally 3-4, Ionescu 2-3, Moore 0-1, Chavez 1-2, Shelley 1-4, Winterburn 0-1), Utah 9-35 (Torres 1-4, Gylten 0-3, Maxwell 2-4, Provo 1-7, Becker 1-4, Brosseau 0-3, Martin 2-4, Moore 2-6). Assists—Oregon 20 (Ionescu 10), Utah 10 (Gylten 3). Fouled Out—Utah Pendande. Rebounds—Oregon 40 (Hebard 5-13), Utah 27 (Corbin 5-7). Total Fouls—Oregon 10, Utah 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,326.

No. 10 Oregon St. 79, Colorado 52

OREGON ST. (17-4)

Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Jones 2-3 2-2 6, Pivec 3-5 2-3 8, Slocum 4-10 0-0 11, Tudor 1-3 0-0 3, Morris 1-2 1-2 3, Thropay 2-2 0-0 5, Goodman 9-14 1-2 26, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 2-3 3-5 8, Washington 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 28-53 10-17 79.

COLORADO (14-6)

Tuitele 3-6 3-5 9, Caylao-Do 0-6 1-2 1, Clarke 2-10 0-0 5, Hollingshed 6-18 1-1 16, Sherrod 2-4 2-2 6, Jank 0-2 0-0 0, Whittaker 3-8 3-4 10, Volcy 0-1 0-0 0, Finau 0-4 2-2 2, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Kulinska 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 17-64 13-18 52.

Oregon St. 19 18 24 18 — 79

Colorado 12 16 11 13 — 52

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 13-19 (Slocum 3-6, Tudor 1-2, Thropay 1-1, Goodman 7-9, Simmons 1-1), Colorado 5-26 (Tuitele 0-1, Caylao-Do 0-2, Clarke 1-7, Hollingshed 3-9, Jank 0-2, Whittaker 1-1, Finau 0-2, Knight 0-1, Kulinska 0-1). Assists—Oregon St. 20 (Slocum 7), Colorado 11 (Caylao-Do 3). Fouled Out—Colorado Clarke. Rebounds—Oregon St. 50 (Brown 3-13), Colorado 27 (Tuitele 3-6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 16, Colorado 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—1,900.

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75

No. 16 Arizona 92, No. 8 UCLA 66

No. 6 Stanford at Washington, late

California at Washington St., late

Saturday’s Games

No. 10 Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Oregon at Colorado, 1 p.m.

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 12 Gonzaga 57, San Diego 46

No. 22 Tennessee 78, Vanderbilt 69

Friday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 2 Baylor 64, Texas 44

Creighton 63, No. 11 DePaul 61

No. 24 Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56

EAST

Cornell 74, Brown 63

Drexel 59, Towson 50

Harvard 58, Penn 51

James Madison 60, Delaware 39

Northeastern 72, Coll. of Charleston 68

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 34

Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47

UNC-Wilmington 62, Hofstra 59

Villanova 66, St. John’s 64

Yale 85, Columbia 60

SOUTH

William & Mary 84, Elon 77

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Xavier 61

Drake 87, Valparaiso 66

Illinois St. 62, S. Illinois 54

Indiana St. 68, Evansville 58

Marquette 85, Providence 55

Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56

N. Iowa 70, Loyola of Chicago 50

FAR WEST

Hawaii 94, UC Irvine 70

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170

Montreal 52 23 22 7 53 160 162

Buffalo 51 22 22 7 51 148 160

Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169

Detroit 52 12 36 4 28 111 203

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151

Pittsburgh 51 32 14 5 69 172 139

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 51 27 17 7 61 161 154

N.Y. Rangers 49 24 21 4 52 162 161

New Jersey 50 18 24 8 44 135 182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127

Nashville 50 24 19 7 55 169 168

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152

Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155

Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157

Arizona 53 26 21 6 58 150 145

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174

Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156

Los Angeles 52 19 28 5 43 130 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Late Games

Montreal 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 6, New Jersey 5, SO

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, OT

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Vegas at Carolina, late

Washington at Ottawa, late

Boston at Winnipeg, late

St. Louis at Edmonton, late

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m.

Florida at Montreal, 11 a.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY’S GAME

Chiefs 1 1 54½ 49ers

Tennis

Australian Open

Friday at Melbourne, Australia

MEN

Semifinal — Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Golf

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open

Friday at Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7,300,000

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Second Round

J.B. Holmes 64-65—129

Wyndham Clark 61-69—130

Billy Horschel 63-68—131

Byeong Hun An 65-66—131

Scott Piercy 67-65—132

Hudson Swafford 66-67—133

Nate Lashley 66-67—133

Adam Long 66-68—134

Branden Grace 67-67—134

Xander Schauffele 67-67—134

Webb Simpson 71-63—134

Bubba Watson, 69-66—135. Tony Finau, 69-66—135. Jon Rahm, 67-68—135. Keith Mitchell, 68-67—135. C.T. Pan, 69-66—135. Brandon Hagy, 67-69—136. Patrick Rodgers, 67-69—136. James Hahn, 69-67—136. Tom Hoge, 65-71—136. Adam Hadwin, 69-67—136.

Collin Morikawa, 69-67—136. Justin Thomas, 68-68—136. Doc Redman, 69-67—136. Danny Lee, 68-69—137. Bud Cauley, 65-72—137. Keegan Bradley, 67-70—137. Sam Ryder, 71-66—137. Mark Hubbard, 69-68—137. Gary Woodland, 70-67—137. Harris English, 65-72—137.

John Huh, 71-66—137. Aaron Baddeley, 68-70—138. Harry Higgs, 70-68—138. J.T. Poston, 70-68—138. Russell Knox, 71-67—138. Matt Kuchar, 68-70—138. Grayson Murray, 70-68—138. Sungjae Im, 66-72—138.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Travis Lakins off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Designated INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced RHP Reggie McClain was claimed off waivers by Phila..

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trevor Story on a two-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — OF Curtis Granderson announced his retirement.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF-OF JT Riddle on a one-year contract and with LHPs Robbie Erlin and Derek Holland, C Andrew Susac and OF Charlie Tilson on minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Darin Ruf and INF Yolmer Sanchez on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach, Matt Lombardi assistant quarterbacks coach, Jeff Nixon running backs coach, Brian Angelichio tight ends coach, Frisman Jackson wide receivers coach, Pat Meyer offensive line coach, Marcus Satterfield assistant offensive line coach, E.J. Barthel offensive assistant, Al Holcomb defensive run game coordinator, Mike Phair defensive line coach, Frank Okam assistant defensive line coach, Mike Siravo linebackers coach, Jason Simmons defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, Evan Cooper cornerbacks coach, Cedric Whitaker and Grant Udiski coaching assistants, Ed Foley assistant special teams coach, Jeremy Scott strength and conditioning coach and Matthew Delgado assistant to the head coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bill Callahan offensive line coach and Callie Brownson chief of staff.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Ville Husso and D Niko Mikkola to two-year, one-way contracts.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred M Tito Villalba to Club Libertad (Paraguay) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2022 international roster spot for the 2020 MLS season from Inter Miami for M Wil Trapp.

INTER MIAMI — Signed F Lewis Morgan from Celtic FC (Scotland) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Kemar Lawrence to R.S.C. Anderlecht (Belgium).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jakob Glesnes from Stromsgodset Toppfotball to a two-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money for an undisclosed transfer fee.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Felipe Mora on a one-year loan from Pumas UNAM (Mexico) using Targeted Allocation Money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M João Paulo as a designated player. Loaned M Emanuel Cecchini to Unión de Sante Fe (Argentina) until the end of 2020.

TORONTO FC — Signed G Quentin Westberg.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Tripp Weaver safeties coach.

GEORGE MASON — Named Greg Pieczynski golf coach.

MICHIGAN — Reinstated men’s basektball G Zavier Simpson from his one-game suspension.

UCONN — Announced assistant women’s basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence and will be replaced by Jamelle Elliott.

VANDERBILT — Named Aaron Henry cornerbacks coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.