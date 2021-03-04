scoreboard

Prep sports
Volleyball
Wednesday’s Late Scores
Summit 3, Mountain View 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-6)
Ridgeview 3, The Dalles 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-8)
Central Christian, Hosanna-Triad (25-21, 25-18, 25-2)
Central Christian, Rogue Valley Adventist (25-21, 26-28, 25-16, 26-24)
Thursday’s Scores
Mountain View vs. Crook County, late
Redmond vs. Summit, late
Sisters vs. Cascade, late
Trinity Lutheran vs. La Pine, late
Boys soccer
Thursday’s Scores
Summit vs. Ridgeview, late
Madras vs. Molalla, late
Girls soccer
Thursday’s Scores
Crook County vs. Mountain View, late
Summit vs. Ridgeview, late
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 13 4 .765 18 5 .783
Southern Cal 14 5 .737 20 6 .769
UCLA 13 5 .722 17 7 .708
Colorado 14 6 .700 20 7 .741
Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654
Oregon St. 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Stanford 10 10 .500 14 12 .538
Arizona St. 7 9 .438 10 12 .455
Utah 7 11 .389 10 12 .455
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296
Wednesday’s Late Game
Southern Cal 79, Stanford 42
Thursday’s Game
No. 24 Colorado 75, Arizona St. 61
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 1 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 2 Michigan 69, Michigan St. 50
No. 3 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma St. 70
No. 5 Iowa 102, Nebraska 64
No. 6 West Virginia 76, TCU 67
No. 13 Kansas 67, UTEP 62
No. 15 Texas 69, No. 16 Oklahoma 65
No. 18 Texas Tech 81, Iowa St. 54
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Games in Las Vegas
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday’s Late Game
(11)Washington 68, (6)Colorado 54
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s Games
(5)Oregon St. 71, (4)Oregon 64
(1)Stanford 92, (8)Southern Cal 53
(2)Arizona 60, (7)Washington St. 44
(3)UCLA vs. (11)Washington, late
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s Games
(5)Oregon St. vs. (1)Stanford, 5 p.m.
(2)Arizona vs. (3)UCLA-(11)Washington winner, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 71, No. 19 Oregon 64
OREGON ST. (11-6)
Corosdale 3-6 0-0 8, Jones 4-11 2-2 10, Mack 1-1 1-1 3, Goforth 4-8 1-2 10, Goodman 4-7 4-4 13, Mitrovic 4-5 0-1 8, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Von Oelhoffen 7-16 3-5 19. Totals 27-56 11-15 71.
OREGON (13-8)
Boley 2-7 0-0 4, Sabally 6-11 4-5 16, Chavez 1-4 0-0 3, Mikesell 10-19 2-2 24, Scherr 0-3 0-0 0, Dugalic 0-1 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 4-9 0-0 8, Parrish 1-1 2-2 5, Shelley 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 2-3 0-0 4.Totals 26-60 8-9 64.
Oregon St. 5 19 31 16 — 71
Oregon 10 9 21 24 — 64
3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-13 (Corosdale 2-3, Goforth 1-2, Goodman 1-2, Von Oelhoffen 2-6), Oregon 4-16 (Boley 0-3, Sabally 0-1, Chavez 1-3, Mikesell 2-7, Prince 0-1, Parrish 1-1). Assists—Oregon St. 16 (Goodman 7), Oregon 10 (Boley 2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 36 (Von Oelhoffen 3-6), Oregon 31 (Boley 4-6). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 8, Oregon 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 8 Maryland 88, No. 12 Michigan 63
Ole Miss 69, No. 13 Arkansas 60
UCF 58, No. 15 South Florida 45
No. 17 Kentucky 73, Florida 64
NBA
NBA Conference Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 24 12 .667 —
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 2
Boston 19 17 .528 5
New York 19 18 .514 5½
Miami 18 18 .500 6
Charlotte 17 18 .486 6½
Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Chicago 16 18 .471 7
Indiana 16 19 .457 7½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 8
Washington 14 20 .412 9
Cleveland 14 22 .389 10
Orlando 13 23 .361 11
Detroit 10 26 .278 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Phoenix 23 11 .676 3
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 3½
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4
Portland 20 14 .588 6
Denver 21 15 .583 6
San Antonio 18 14 .563 7
Dallas 18 16 .529 8
Golden State 19 17 .528 8
Memphis 16 16 .500 9
New Orleans 15 21 .417 12
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12
Sacramento 14 21 .400 12½
Houston 11 23 .324 15
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Wednesday’s Late Games
Portland 108, Golden State 106
Sacramento 123, L.A. Lakers 120
Thursday’s Games
Boston 132, Toronto 125
Washington 119, L.A. Clippers 117
New York 114, Detroit 104
Denver 113, Indiana 103
Milwaukee 112, Memphis 111
Miami 103, New Orleans 93
Oklahoma City 107, San Antonio 102
Golden State at Phoenix, late
Sacramento at Portland, late
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 108, Warriors 106
GOLDEN STATE (106)
Green 2-5 0-0 5, Wiggins 6-15 0-0 14, Looney 3-7 3-4 9, Bazemore 5-12 0-0 12, Curry 13-28 4-5 35, Lee 4-9 0-0 10, Paschall 1-7 1-2 3, Toscano-Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Wiseman 3-4 0-0 6, Mulder 2-6 0-2 6, Wanamaker 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 41-97 9-14 106.
PORTLAND (108)
Covington 5-12 2-4 15, Jones Jr. 2-6 2-2 8, Kanter 4-5 3-3 11, Lillard 6-17 7-8 22, Trent Jr. 6-16 2-2 15, Anthony 8-13 4-5 22, Hood 2-6 0-0 5, Little 0-4 2-2 2, Simons 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 36-86 22-26 108.
Golden State 29 27 24 26 — 106
Portland 28 27 27 26 — 108
3-Point Goals—Golden State 15-42 (Curry 5-14, Wiggins 2-5, Bazemore 2-6, Mulder 2-6, Lee 2-7), Portland 14-49 (Covington 3-9, Lillard 3-10, Jones Jr. 2-4, Simons 2-5, Anthony 2-6, Hood 1-5, Trent Jr. 1-8, Little 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 54 (Green 9), Portland 47 (Kanter 14). Assists—Golden State 27 (Green 12), Portland 15 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls—Golden State 24, Portland 16. A—0 (19,393)
Golf
PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer Invitational Partial Scores
Thursday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72
First Round
Rory McIlroy 31-35—66
Corey Conners 35-31—66
Bryson DeChambeau 33-34—67
Jason Kokrak 33-35—68
Byeong Hun An 33-35—68
Sebastian Munoz 33-35—68
Victor Perez 32-37—69
Martin Laird 35-34—69
Lanto Griffin 35-34—69
Lee Westwood 36-33—69
Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-35—69
Viktor Hovland 35-34—69
Sungjae Im 35-34—69
Keegan Bradley 35-34—69
Andrew Putnam, 36-34—70. Jordan Spieth, 36-34—70. Cameron Tringale, 33-37—70. Tommy Fleetwood, 36-34—70. Peter Malnati, 35-35—70. Matt Wallace, 37-33—70. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 35-35—70. Rory Sabbatini, 36-34—70. Paul Casey, 35-35—70. Ian Poulter, 37-33—70. Adam Long, 34-36—70. Max Homa, 35-35—70. Jason Day, 36-34—70. Padraig Harrington, 36-34—70.
Luke List, 35-36—71. Emiliano Grillo, 34-37—71. Henrik Norlander, 36-35—71. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 37-34—71. Maverick McNealy, 34-37—71. Brendan Steele, 36-35—71. Justin Rose, 33-38—71. Chris Kirk, 38-33—71. Mark Hubbard, 38-33—71. Charley Hoffman, 36-35—71. Doug Ghim, 35-36—71. Richy Werenski, 35-36—71. Kevin Na, 36-35—71. Robert MacIntyre, 36-35—71.
Bernd Wiesberger, 36-36—72. Harold Varner III, 35-37—72. Steve Stricker, 36-36—72. Tyler Duncan, 37-35—72. Denny McCarthy, 38-34—72. Alex Noren, 35-37—72. Cameron Percy, 36-36—72. Lucas Glover, 37-35—72. Will Gordon, 38-34—72. Anirban Lahiri, 36-36—72. Sung Kang, 37-35—72. Erik van Rooyen, 37-35—72. Matthew NeSmith, 35-37—72.
LPGA Tour
Drive On Championship Partial Scores
Thursday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72
First Round
Nelly Korda 34-33—67
Jennifer Kupcho 32-35—67
Austin Ernst 36-31—67
Jing Yan 35-33—68
Jaye Marie Green 33-35—68
Mi Jung Hur 35-34—69
Lydia Ko 33-36—69
Megan Khang 34-35—69
Gaby Lopez 35-34—69
Jeongeun Lee6 35-34—69
Lindy Duncan 36-33—69
Mariah Stackhouse 35-34—69
Jessica Korda 35-34—69
Leona Maguire 34-35—69
Katherine Kirk 36-33—69
Ashleigh Buhai, 34-36—70. Patty Tavatanakit, 35-35—70. Brittany Altomare, 35-35—70. Mel Reid, 34-36—70. Dani Holmqvist, 35-35—70. Albane Valenzuela, 34-36—70. Caroline Masson, 35-35—70. Bronte Law, 36-34—70. Yu Liu, 37-33—70. In Gee Chun, 37-33—70. Jane Park, 37-33—70. Jenny Coleman, 33-37—70. Jennifer Song, 37-33—70.
Stephanie Meadow, 37-34—71. Ally Ewing, 34-37—71. Cheyenne Knight, 35-36—71. Angel Yin, 37-34—71. Carlota Ciganda, 36-35—71. Tiffany Chan, 38-33—71. Perrine Delacour, 35-36—71. Sarah Schmelzel, 37-34—71. Ryann O’Toole, 35-36—71. Stacy Lewis, 36-35—71. Madelene Sagstrom, 35-36—71. Annie Park, 35-36—71.
Nicole Broch Larsen, 37-35—72. Sei Young Kim, 37-35—72. Xiyu Lin, 35-37—72. Mind Muangkhumsakul, 37-35—72. Lindsey Weaver, 36-36—72. Elizabeth Szokol, 38-34—72. Anne van Dam, 37-35—72. Sarah Kemp, 36-36—72. Danielle Kang, 37-35—72. Aditi Ashok, 36-36—72. Ssu-Chia Cheng, 37-35—72. Daniela Darquea, 37-35—72.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 22 13 5 4 30 75 70
N.Y. Islanders 23 13 6 4 30 63 52
Philadelphia 20 12 5 3 27 67 62
Boston 20 12 5 3 27 60 52
Pittsburgh 22 12 9 1 25 68 71
N.Y. Rangers 21 9 9 3 21 59 55
New Jersey 19 7 10 2 16 47 60
Buffalo 21 6 12 3 15 48 65
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 21 16 4 1 33 74 41
Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 81 62
Florida 22 14 4 4 32 72 64
Chicago 24 12 7 5 29 75 71
Columbus 25 10 10 5 25 69 80
Nashville 23 10 13 0 20 55 73
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
Dallas 18 6 8 4 16 48 50
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 61 41
St. Louis 23 13 8 2 28 75 73
Colorado 20 12 7 1 25 61 48
Minnesota 20 12 7 1 25 62 54
Arizona 22 10 9 3 23 59 66
Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 62 59
San Jose 20 8 10 2 18 59 77
Anaheim 23 6 12 5 17 48 69
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 18 4 2 38 87 56
Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 78 62
Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 80 78
Montreal 22 10 6 6 26 71 65
Calgary 24 11 11 2 24 66 73
Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90
Ottawa 26 8 17 1 17 70 102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2
Colorado 4, San Jose 0
St. Louis 3, Anaheim 2
Vegas 5, Minnesota 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3, OT
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 1
Carolina 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 2, OT
Florida 5, Nashville 4
Columbus 3, Dallas 2
Calgary 7, Ottawa 3
Toronto at Vancouver, late
Friday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs, A.J. Alexy, Kyle Cody, Brett de Geus, Dane Dunning, Demarcus Evans, Joe Gatto, Jonathan Hernandez, Tyler Phillips, and Josh Sborz, LHPs Kolby Allard, Wes Benjamin, Brock Burke, Taylor Hearn, John King, Brett Martin, and Joe Palumbo, Cs David Garcia, Jonah Heim, Sam Huff, and Jose Trevino, INFs Sherten Apostel, Ronald Guzman, Nate Lowe, Nick Solak, and Anderson Tejeda, and OFs Willie Calhoun, Leody Taveras, and Eli White on one-year contracts.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Swarzak on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Ian Desmond o the restricted list.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G Jaylen Adams.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Thomas Davis and TE Greg Olsen to a one-day contract for retirement with the club.
DETROIT LIONS — Announced that they have tendered the contracts for FB Jason Cabinda, P Jack Fox and T Matt Nelson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed DE Stephen Weatherly.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released P Thomas Morstead.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released WR Golden Tate and LB David Mayo.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Washington F Alex Ovechkin for spearing Boston’s Trent Frederic during a March 3 game. Fined Carolina D Brett Pesce $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Detroit’s F Robby Fabbri during the second period of Thursday’s game.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Anthony Stolarz, RW Vinni Lettieri, D Jamie Drysdale and C Chase De Leo from San Diego (AHL). Assigned G Lukas Dostal, D Hunter Drew and LW Maxim Golod to San Diego (AHL). Waived D Brendan Guhle.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jaco Bryson from the minor league taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean and G Alex Nedeljkovic from the minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned C Sheldon Dries to Colorado (AHL) and C Josh Dickinson to Utah (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Mathias Brome from the minor league taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Jeremy Davis and Ben Harpur, G Kasimir Kaskisuo and Cs Rem Pitlick and Brett Seney form the minor league taxi squad. Assigned LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Activated F Brad Richardson from injured reserve. Placed G Juuse Saros on injured reserve. Assigned D Alexandre Carrier to the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Janne Kuokkanen from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Ds Braden Schneider on a one-year contract and Mason Geertsen on one-year contract then loaned him to Hartford (AHL). Recalled RW Patrick Newell from Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Mason Geertsen to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Braydon Coburn from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Ben Lundgaard to a two-year contract.
LA GALAXY — Acquired D Derrick Williams from DC United in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM) and signed him to a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Patrick Weah to a four-year contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF James Sands to a five-year contract extension. Signed G Cody Mizell for 2021 season.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Fredy Montero to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Named Charlie Cobb to football’s CFP Selection Committee.
