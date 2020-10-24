scoreboard

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168

Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113

New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110

N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115

Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182

Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104

Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187

Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196

Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218

Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162

N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141

Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139

Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143

Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114

San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday’s Game

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

No. 3 Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3

No. 5 Ohio St. 52, Nebraska 17

No. 6 Oklahoma St. 24, No. 17 Iowa St. 21

Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn St. 35, OT

No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU, late

No. 11 Miami 19, Virginia 14

No. 12 BYU vs. Texas St., late

No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 NC State 21

No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24

Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16

No. 20 Kansas St. 55, Kansas 14

No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlantic 9

No. 25 Co. Carolina 28, Ga. Southern 14

EAST

Army 49, Mercer 3

Boston Coll. 48, Georgia Tech 27

Houston 37, Navy 21

SOUTH

Auburn 35, Mississippi 28

Charlotte 38, UTEP 28

E. Kentucky 31, Cent. Ark. 28

Georgia St. 36, Troy 34

LSU 52, S. Carolina 24

Liberty 56, Southrn Miss. 35

Louisville 48, Florida St. 16

Memphis 41, Temple 29

South Ala. 38, La.-Monroe 14

UCF 51, Tulane 34

W. Kentucky 13, Chattanooga 10

MIDWEST

Indiana 36, Penn St. 35, OT

Kansas St. 55, Kansas 14

Michigan 49, Minnesota 24

Missouri 20, Kentucky 10

Northwestrn 43, Maryland 3

Ohio St. 52, Nebraska 17

Purdue 24, Iowa 20

Rutgers 38, Michigan St. 27

SOUTHWEST

Middle Tenn. 40, Rice 34, 2OT

Oklahoma 33, TCU 14

Okla. St. 24, Iowa St. 21

Stphen F.Austin 35, Abilene Christ. 32, OT

Texas 27, Baylor 16

Texas Tech 34, West Va. 27

FAR WEST

Boise St. 42, Utah St. 13

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Browns 31/2 3 501/2 BENGALS

WASHINGTON +11/2 1 451/2 Cowboys

FALCONS 3 2 541/2 Lions

SAINTS 71/2 7 501/2 Panthers

Bills 13 10 46 JETS

Packers 3 31/2 57 TEXANS

Seahawks 31/2 31/2 55 CARDS

PATRIOTS 3 21/2 441/2 49ers

Chiefs 91/2 71/2 44 BRONCOS

Bucs 21/2 41/2 521/2 RAIDERS

CHARGERS 9 71/2 49 Jaguars

Write-In Game

TITANS +11/2 11/2 501/2 Steelers

Monday

RAMS 51/2 6 45 Bears

Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens

Golf

PGA Tour

PGA Tour ZOZO Championship Scores

Saturday at Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Yardage: 7,027; Par: 72

Third Round

Justin Thomas 65-65-67—197

Jon Rahm 68-67-63—198

Lanto Griffin 66-65-68—199

Sebastian Munoz 64-70-66—200

Ryan Palmer 69-65-66—200

Patrick Cantlay 67-65-68—200

Webb Simpson 69-65-67—201

Brian Harman 66-68-67—201

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-65-67—201

Bubba Watson 70-63-68—201

Scottie Scheffler 67-65-69—201

Dylan Frittelli 66-65-70—201

Cameron Smith, 67-69-66—202. Tony Finau, 69-64-69—202. Cameron Champ, 70-68-65—203. Joel Dahmen, 68-70-65—203. Alex Noren, 67-68-68—203. Russell Henley, 68-72-63—203. Jason Kokrak, 69-65-69—203. Corey Conners, 69-67-68—204. Joaquin Niemann, 70-66-68—204. Kevin Na, 70-65-69—204.

Satoshi Kodaira, 68-66-70—204. Patrick Reed, 70-63-71—204. Carlos Ortiz, 72-65-68—205. Takumi Kanaya, 70-67-68—205. Sungjae Im, 68-68-69—205. Brad Kennedy, 72-67-66—205. Richy Werenski, 72-61-72—205. Harris English, 66-67-72—205. Daniel Berger, 69-68-69—206. Andrew Landry, 69-67-70—206.

Viktor Hovland, 71-64-71—206. Justin Rose, 67-67-72—206. Kevin Kisner, 66-67-73—206. Mackenzie Hughes, 67-72-68—207. Jim Herman, 70-65-72—207. Rory McIlroy, 73-67-67—207. Mark Hubbard, 67-70-71—208. Talor Gooch, 74-63-71—208. Brendon Todd, 69-69-70—208. Tyler Duncan, 68-68-72—208.

Jason Day, 68-71-69—208. Collin Morikawa, 71-65-72—208. Shugo Imahira, 75-64-69—208. Shaun Norris, 68-73-67—208. Xander Schauffele, 69-72-67—208. Nick Taylor, 70-68-71—209. Jazz Janewattananond, 73-66-70—209. Matt Kuchar, 70-69-70—209. Ryo Ishikawa, 73-66-70—209. Gunn Charoenkul, 73-67-69—209.

Paul Casey, 69-71-69—209. Hideki Matsuyama, 70-71-68—209. Byeong Hun An, 74-68-67—209. Chan Kim, 69-73-67—209. Tyrrell Hatton, 65-68-76—209. Jordan Spieth, 70-66-74—210. Tom Hoge, 71-70-69—210. Brendan Steele, 72-70-68—210. Abraham Ancer, 67-66-77—210. Rickie Fowler, 71-67-73—211.

Kevin Streelman, 74-67-70—211. Tommy Fleetwood, 70-68-74—212. Billy Horschel, 72-67-73—212. Harry Higgs, 73-66-73—212. Adam Hadwin, 75-67-70—212. Rikuya Hoshino, 68-70-75—213. Matthew Wolff, 69-69-75—213. Tiger Woods, 76-66-71—213. Phil Mickelson, 72-74-67—213. Adam Long, 77-72-66—215.

Marc Leishman, 71-73-72—216. Mikumu Horikawa, 74-74-69—217. Danny Lee, 72-76-70—218. Naoki Sekito, 71-80-68—219. Michael Thompson, 76-73-72—221.

LPGA Tour

Drive on Championship — Reynolds Lake Oconee

Saturday at Greensboro, Ga.

Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72

Third Round

Ally McDonald 66-68-69—203

Bianca Pagdanganan 68-67-69—204

Danielle Kang 65-70-70—205

Carlota Ciganda 73-65-68—206

Katherine Kirk 72-65-70—207

Mina Harigae 72-68-68—208

Brittany Altomare 71-67-70—208

Ariya Jutanugarn 67-69-72—208

Lydia Ko 71-70-68—209

Megan Khang 71-70-68—209

Angel Yin 72-67-70—209

Pernilla Lindberg 68-69-72—209

Hannah Green, 74-68-68—210. Lindy Duncan, 71-71-68—210. Yealimi Noh, 72-69-69—210. Chella Choi, 69-69-72—210. Mel Reid, 69-68-73—210. Liz Nagel, 73-73-65—211. Sarah Schmelzel, 72-71-68—211. Gaby Lopez, 70-71-70—211. Jennifer Song, 65-75-71—211. Lindsey Weaver, 67-72-72—211.

Matilda Castren, 69-69-73—211. Cristie Kerr, 73-70-69—212. Su Oh, 71-72-69—212. Brittany Lincicome, 72-70-70—212. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-71-71—212. Stacy Lewis, 70-71-71—212. Alena Sharp, 70-69-73—212. Lexi Thompson, 71-74-68—213. Mariah Stackhouse, 70-75-68—213. Maria Fassi, 73-71-69—213.

Christina Kim, 71-70-72—213. Elizabeth Szokol, 71-70-72—213. Celine Boutier, 69-70-74—213. Austin Ernst, 75-72-67—214. Pornanong Phatlum, 74-70-70—214. Cheyenne Knight, 72-72-70—214. Lauren Coughlin, 69-75-70—214. Esther Lee, 71-72-71—214. Brittany Lang, 71-70-73—214. Robynn Ree, 70-70-74—214.

Marissa Steen, 68-72-74—214. Haeji Kang, 71-75-69—215. Wichanee Meechai, 73-72-70—215. Stephanie Meadow, 74-70-71—215. Caroline Masson, 71-73-71—215. Andrea Lee, 75-68-72—215. Kelly Tan, 70-71-74—215. Perrine Delacour, 69-70-76—215. Yu Liu, 76-69-71—216. Kristen Gillman, 70-75-71—216.

Xiyu Lin, 74-69-73—216. Eun-Hee Ji, 72-70-74—216. Gerina Piller, 72-75-70—217. Jenny Shin, 71-76-70—217. Jing Yan, 75-70-72—217. Daniela Darquea, 72-73-72—217. Moriya Jutanugarn, 75-69-73—217. Sophia Popov, 72-71-74—217. Azahara Munoz, 75-72-71—218. Haley Moore, 71-75-72—218.

Annie Park, 74-71-73—218. Angela Stanford, 72-72-74—218. Patty Tavatanakit, 72-71-75—218. Minjee Lee, 70-73-75—218. Jessica Korda, 74-67-77—218. Leona Maguire, 74-72-73—219. Morgan Pressel, 71-76-73—220. Linnea Johansson, 73-73-74—220. Amy Olson, 72-73-75—220. Anne van Dam, 74-70-76—220.

Julieta Granada, 74-73-75—222. Brianna Do, 72-74-76—222. Alana Uriell, 71-76-76—223. Ashleigh Buhai, 72-74-77—223. Yujeong Son, 76-71-77—224. Jiwon Jeon, 72-75-78—225.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Phila. 12 3 5 41 39 17

x-Toronto FC 12 3 5 41 30 22

x-Columbus 10 4 5 35 31 16

x-Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20

NY City FC 9 8 3 30 27 20

New England 7 5 8 29 22 19

New York 7 8 5 26 24 25

Nashville SC 6 6 7 25 19 18

Montreal 7 11 2 23 30 39

Chicago 5 8 6 21 26 30

Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30

Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24

D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34

Cincinnati 4 12 4 16 11 31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 10 6 3 33 35 25

Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18

Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31

Minnesota United 7 5 6 27 29 23

LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34

FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20

San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43

Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40

Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29

Houston 4 7 9 21 28 33

Colorado 5 5 4 19 25 24

LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Miami 2, Orlando City 1

D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1

New York 2, Chicago 2, tie

Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 0

NY City FC 3, Montreal 1

Phila. 5, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 1, Houston 1, tie

Sporting KC 4, Colorado 0

FC Dallas at Real SL, late

San Jose at Vancouver, late

Sunday’s Game

LA Galaxy at LA FC, 12:30 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Dodgers 2, Tampa Bay 1

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 20: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Friday, Oct. 23: L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 24: L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Tampa Bay, late

Sunday, Oct. 25: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed TEs Dawson Knox, Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (PUP list) and Nate Becker (practice squad) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Duke Williams, OL Jordan Devey, LB Andre Smith and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster. Placed LB Tyrel Dodson on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Michael Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT Mike Daniels form injured reserve to active roster. Waived DT Kahlil McKenzie. Promoted CB Winston Rose to the active roster. Placed CB Torry McTyer on the practice squad injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated OL Cam Erving to active roster. Placed LT Brandon Knight on injured reserve. Promoted C Adam Redmond and OT Jordan Mills to the active roster.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated CB A.J. Bouye, DE Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve. Released CB De’Vante Busby, DL Timmy Jernigan and DL Sylvester Williams.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DB Mike Ford and RB Bo Scarbrough from injured reserve. Promoted TE Isaac Nauta to active roster. Signed OL Beau Benzschawel and P Arryn Siposs to the practice squad. Released CB Chris Jones, G Kenny Wiggens, RB Dalyn Dawkins and TE Matt Sokol.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Cassius Marsh to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced T David Bakhtiari is downgraded to out for game against Houston. Signed LB James Burgess from Atlanta practice squad. Activated LB Lamal Martin from injured reserve. Signed G Ben Braden and DL Billy Winn to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DE Melvin Ingram and DT Justin Jones form injured reserve. Waived DE Jessie Lemonier and WR Jason Moore. Promoted RB Troymaine Pope to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated C David Andrews from injured reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and DL Nick Thurman from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Denzel Mims and OL Cam Clark from injured reserve. Promoted K/P Sergio Castillo and LB Bryce Hager to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a new contract. Promoted Trey Edmunds and LB Jayrone Elliot to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Dane Cruishank from injured reserve. Elevated LB Darren Bates and OL David Quessenberry from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Tony Brown to the active roster. Promoted WR Jeff Badet and DT Devaroe Lawrence to the active roster. Signed TE Marcus Baugh to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Fabian Zetterlund to AIK (Hockey Allesveskan, Sweden).

