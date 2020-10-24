scoreboard

Football
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187
Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218
Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141
Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday’s Game
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21
No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17
No. 3 Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3
No. 5 Ohio St. 52, Nebraska 17
No. 6 Oklahoma St. 24, No. 17 Iowa St. 21
Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn St. 35, OT
No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU, late
No. 11 Miami 19, Virginia 14
No. 12 BYU vs. Texas St., late
No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 NC State 21
No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24
Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16
No. 20 Kansas St. 55, Kansas 14
No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlantic 9
No. 25 Co. Carolina 28, Ga. Southern 14
EAST
Army 49, Mercer 3
Boston Coll. 48, Georgia Tech 27
Houston 37, Navy 21
SOUTH
Auburn 35, Mississippi 28
Charlotte 38, UTEP 28
E. Kentucky 31, Cent. Ark. 28
Georgia St. 36, Troy 34
LSU 52, S. Carolina 24
Liberty 56, Southrn Miss. 35
Louisville 48, Florida St. 16
Memphis 41, Temple 29
South Ala. 38, La.-Monroe 14
UCF 51, Tulane 34
W. Kentucky 13, Chattanooga 10
MIDWEST
Indiana 36, Penn St. 35, OT
Kansas St. 55, Kansas 14
Michigan 49, Minnesota 24
Missouri 20, Kentucky 10
Northwestrn 43, Maryland 3
Ohio St. 52, Nebraska 17
Purdue 24, Iowa 20
Rutgers 38, Michigan St. 27
SOUTHWEST
Middle Tenn. 40, Rice 34, 2OT
Oklahoma 33, TCU 14
Okla. St. 24, Iowa St. 21
Stphen F.Austin 35, Abilene Christ. 32, OT
Texas 27, Baylor 16
Texas Tech 34, West Va. 27
FAR WEST
Boise St. 42, Utah St. 13
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Browns 31/2 3 501/2 BENGALS
WASHINGTON +11/2 1 451/2 Cowboys
FALCONS 3 2 541/2 Lions
SAINTS 71/2 7 501/2 Panthers
Bills 13 10 46 JETS
Packers 3 31/2 57 TEXANS
Seahawks 31/2 31/2 55 CARDS
PATRIOTS 3 21/2 441/2 49ers
Chiefs 91/2 71/2 44 BRONCOS
Bucs 21/2 41/2 521/2 RAIDERS
CHARGERS 9 71/2 49 Jaguars
Write-In Game
TITANS +11/2 11/2 501/2 Steelers
Monday
RAMS 51/2 6 45 Bears
Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens
Golf
PGA Tour
PGA Tour ZOZO Championship Scores
Saturday at Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Yardage: 7,027; Par: 72
Third Round
Justin Thomas 65-65-67—197
Jon Rahm 68-67-63—198
Lanto Griffin 66-65-68—199
Sebastian Munoz 64-70-66—200
Ryan Palmer 69-65-66—200
Patrick Cantlay 67-65-68—200
Webb Simpson 69-65-67—201
Brian Harman 66-68-67—201
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-65-67—201
Bubba Watson 70-63-68—201
Scottie Scheffler 67-65-69—201
Dylan Frittelli 66-65-70—201
Cameron Smith, 67-69-66—202. Tony Finau, 69-64-69—202. Cameron Champ, 70-68-65—203. Joel Dahmen, 68-70-65—203. Alex Noren, 67-68-68—203. Russell Henley, 68-72-63—203. Jason Kokrak, 69-65-69—203. Corey Conners, 69-67-68—204. Joaquin Niemann, 70-66-68—204. Kevin Na, 70-65-69—204.
Satoshi Kodaira, 68-66-70—204. Patrick Reed, 70-63-71—204. Carlos Ortiz, 72-65-68—205. Takumi Kanaya, 70-67-68—205. Sungjae Im, 68-68-69—205. Brad Kennedy, 72-67-66—205. Richy Werenski, 72-61-72—205. Harris English, 66-67-72—205. Daniel Berger, 69-68-69—206. Andrew Landry, 69-67-70—206.
Viktor Hovland, 71-64-71—206. Justin Rose, 67-67-72—206. Kevin Kisner, 66-67-73—206. Mackenzie Hughes, 67-72-68—207. Jim Herman, 70-65-72—207. Rory McIlroy, 73-67-67—207. Mark Hubbard, 67-70-71—208. Talor Gooch, 74-63-71—208. Brendon Todd, 69-69-70—208. Tyler Duncan, 68-68-72—208.
Jason Day, 68-71-69—208. Collin Morikawa, 71-65-72—208. Shugo Imahira, 75-64-69—208. Shaun Norris, 68-73-67—208. Xander Schauffele, 69-72-67—208. Nick Taylor, 70-68-71—209. Jazz Janewattananond, 73-66-70—209. Matt Kuchar, 70-69-70—209. Ryo Ishikawa, 73-66-70—209. Gunn Charoenkul, 73-67-69—209.
Paul Casey, 69-71-69—209. Hideki Matsuyama, 70-71-68—209. Byeong Hun An, 74-68-67—209. Chan Kim, 69-73-67—209. Tyrrell Hatton, 65-68-76—209. Jordan Spieth, 70-66-74—210. Tom Hoge, 71-70-69—210. Brendan Steele, 72-70-68—210. Abraham Ancer, 67-66-77—210. Rickie Fowler, 71-67-73—211.
Kevin Streelman, 74-67-70—211. Tommy Fleetwood, 70-68-74—212. Billy Horschel, 72-67-73—212. Harry Higgs, 73-66-73—212. Adam Hadwin, 75-67-70—212. Rikuya Hoshino, 68-70-75—213. Matthew Wolff, 69-69-75—213. Tiger Woods, 76-66-71—213. Phil Mickelson, 72-74-67—213. Adam Long, 77-72-66—215.
Marc Leishman, 71-73-72—216. Mikumu Horikawa, 74-74-69—217. Danny Lee, 72-76-70—218. Naoki Sekito, 71-80-68—219. Michael Thompson, 76-73-72—221.
LPGA Tour
Drive on Championship — Reynolds Lake Oconee
Saturday at Greensboro, Ga.
Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72
Third Round
Ally McDonald 66-68-69—203
Bianca Pagdanganan 68-67-69—204
Danielle Kang 65-70-70—205
Carlota Ciganda 73-65-68—206
Katherine Kirk 72-65-70—207
Mina Harigae 72-68-68—208
Brittany Altomare 71-67-70—208
Ariya Jutanugarn 67-69-72—208
Lydia Ko 71-70-68—209
Megan Khang 71-70-68—209
Angel Yin 72-67-70—209
Pernilla Lindberg 68-69-72—209
Hannah Green, 74-68-68—210. Lindy Duncan, 71-71-68—210. Yealimi Noh, 72-69-69—210. Chella Choi, 69-69-72—210. Mel Reid, 69-68-73—210. Liz Nagel, 73-73-65—211. Sarah Schmelzel, 72-71-68—211. Gaby Lopez, 70-71-70—211. Jennifer Song, 65-75-71—211. Lindsey Weaver, 67-72-72—211.
Matilda Castren, 69-69-73—211. Cristie Kerr, 73-70-69—212. Su Oh, 71-72-69—212. Brittany Lincicome, 72-70-70—212. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-71-71—212. Stacy Lewis, 70-71-71—212. Alena Sharp, 70-69-73—212. Lexi Thompson, 71-74-68—213. Mariah Stackhouse, 70-75-68—213. Maria Fassi, 73-71-69—213.
Christina Kim, 71-70-72—213. Elizabeth Szokol, 71-70-72—213. Celine Boutier, 69-70-74—213. Austin Ernst, 75-72-67—214. Pornanong Phatlum, 74-70-70—214. Cheyenne Knight, 72-72-70—214. Lauren Coughlin, 69-75-70—214. Esther Lee, 71-72-71—214. Brittany Lang, 71-70-73—214. Robynn Ree, 70-70-74—214.
Marissa Steen, 68-72-74—214. Haeji Kang, 71-75-69—215. Wichanee Meechai, 73-72-70—215. Stephanie Meadow, 74-70-71—215. Caroline Masson, 71-73-71—215. Andrea Lee, 75-68-72—215. Kelly Tan, 70-71-74—215. Perrine Delacour, 69-70-76—215. Yu Liu, 76-69-71—216. Kristen Gillman, 70-75-71—216.
Xiyu Lin, 74-69-73—216. Eun-Hee Ji, 72-70-74—216. Gerina Piller, 72-75-70—217. Jenny Shin, 71-76-70—217. Jing Yan, 75-70-72—217. Daniela Darquea, 72-73-72—217. Moriya Jutanugarn, 75-69-73—217. Sophia Popov, 72-71-74—217. Azahara Munoz, 75-72-71—218. Haley Moore, 71-75-72—218.
Annie Park, 74-71-73—218. Angela Stanford, 72-72-74—218. Patty Tavatanakit, 72-71-75—218. Minjee Lee, 70-73-75—218. Jessica Korda, 74-67-77—218. Leona Maguire, 74-72-73—219. Morgan Pressel, 71-76-73—220. Linnea Johansson, 73-73-74—220. Amy Olson, 72-73-75—220. Anne van Dam, 74-70-76—220.
Julieta Granada, 74-73-75—222. Brianna Do, 72-74-76—222. Alana Uriell, 71-76-76—223. Ashleigh Buhai, 72-74-77—223. Yujeong Son, 76-71-77—224. Jiwon Jeon, 72-75-78—225.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Phila. 12 3 5 41 39 17
x-Toronto FC 12 3 5 41 30 22
x-Columbus 10 4 5 35 31 16
x-Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20
NY City FC 9 8 3 30 27 20
New England 7 5 8 29 22 19
New York 7 8 5 26 24 25
Nashville SC 6 6 7 25 19 18
Montreal 7 11 2 23 30 39
Chicago 5 8 6 21 26 30
Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30
Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24
D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34
Cincinnati 4 12 4 16 11 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 10 6 3 33 35 25
Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18
Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31
Minnesota United 7 5 6 27 29 23
LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34
FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20
San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43
Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40
Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29
Houston 4 7 9 21 28 33
Colorado 5 5 4 19 25 24
LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Miami 2, Orlando City 1
D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1
New York 2, Chicago 2, tie
Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 0
NY City FC 3, Montreal 1
Phila. 5, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 1, Houston 1, tie
Sporting KC 4, Colorado 0
FC Dallas at Real SL, late
San Jose at Vancouver, late
Sunday’s Game
LA Galaxy at LA FC, 12:30 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Dodgers 2, Tampa Bay 1
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 20: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Friday, Oct. 23: L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, Oct. 24: L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Tampa Bay, late
Sunday, Oct. 25: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed TEs Dawson Knox, Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (PUP list) and Nate Becker (practice squad) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Duke Williams, OL Jordan Devey, LB Andre Smith and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster. Placed LB Tyrel Dodson on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Michael Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT Mike Daniels form injured reserve to active roster. Waived DT Kahlil McKenzie. Promoted CB Winston Rose to the active roster. Placed CB Torry McTyer on the practice squad injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated OL Cam Erving to active roster. Placed LT Brandon Knight on injured reserve. Promoted C Adam Redmond and OT Jordan Mills to the active roster.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated CB A.J. Bouye, DE Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve. Released CB De’Vante Busby, DL Timmy Jernigan and DL Sylvester Williams.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated DB Mike Ford and RB Bo Scarbrough from injured reserve. Promoted TE Isaac Nauta to active roster. Signed OL Beau Benzschawel and P Arryn Siposs to the practice squad. Released CB Chris Jones, G Kenny Wiggens, RB Dalyn Dawkins and TE Matt Sokol.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Cassius Marsh to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced T David Bakhtiari is downgraded to out for game against Houston. Signed LB James Burgess from Atlanta practice squad. Activated LB Lamal Martin from injured reserve. Signed G Ben Braden and DL Billy Winn to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DE Melvin Ingram and DT Justin Jones form injured reserve. Waived DE Jessie Lemonier and WR Jason Moore. Promoted RB Troymaine Pope to the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated C David Andrews from injured reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and DL Nick Thurman from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Denzel Mims and OL Cam Clark from injured reserve. Promoted K/P Sergio Castillo and LB Bryce Hager to the active roster.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a new contract. Promoted Trey Edmunds and LB Jayrone Elliot to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Dane Cruishank from injured reserve. Elevated LB Darren Bates and OL David Quessenberry from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Tony Brown to the active roster. Promoted WR Jeff Badet and DT Devaroe Lawrence to the active roster. Signed TE Marcus Baugh to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Fabian Zetterlund to AIK (Hockey Allesveskan, Sweden).
