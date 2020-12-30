scoreboard

Football
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339
N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288
Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300
Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397
Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386
West W L T Pct PF PA
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338
Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398
South W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369
Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
TUESDAY’S LATE GAME
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio
No. 20 Texas 55, Colorado 23
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.
Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28
Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas
No. 6 Oklahoma 55,No. 7 Florida 20
Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.
No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, ccd.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas
No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.
No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.
West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl — Houston
TCU vs. Arkansas, ccd.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Peach Bowl — Atlanta
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.
No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.
No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 11
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Washington +1 11/2 431/2 EAGLES
COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars
Packers 51/2 51/2 511/2 BEARS
Cowboys 2 11/2 45 GIANTS
BROWNS 6 10 421/2 Steelers
Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS
Saints 5 61/2 471/2 PANTHERS
PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets
Vikings 6 7 541/2 LIONS
BUCS 51/2 61/2 501/2 Falcons
Ravens 111/2 12 441/2 BENGALS
BILLS 41/2 2 441/2 Dolphins
Chargers 11/2 31/2 44 CHIEFS
g-Seahawks 4 6 461/2 49ERS
Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS
Cards +41/2 3 391/2 RAMS
g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
THURSDAY
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX
Tulsa 2 11/2 451/2 Miss St
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN
W Virginia 71/2 7 411/2 Army
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ
San Jose St 7 9 63 Ball St
Texas Bowl — Houston, TX
Tcu 5 PPD NL Arkansas
FRIDAY
Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA
Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL
Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn
Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX
Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA
Clemson 7 71/2 661/2 Ohio State
SATURDAY
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 3 21/2 501/2 NC State
Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL
Indiana 7 8 651/2 Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ
Iowa St 4 4 571/2 Oregon
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL
Texas A&M 6 71/2 651/2 N Carolina
Basketball
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000
Friday’s Games
Washington St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
California at Arizona St., 2 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m.
No. 1 Stanford at No. 6 Arizona, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at No. 8 Oregon, 6 p.m.
No. 11 UCLA at Oregon St., ppd.
Wednesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 21 South Florida 63, Tulsa 35
No. 23 Gonzaga 58, Pepperdine 42
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Colorado 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143
Thursday’s Games
Utah at UCLA, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.
California at No. 21 Oregon, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.
Stanford at Oregon St., ppd.
Wednesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 2 Baylor 105, Alcorn St. 76
No. 4 Villanova vs. St. John’s, ppd.
No. 7 Tennessee 73, No. 12 Missouri 53
No. 23 Virginia 66, Notre Dame 57
No. 25 Ohio St. 90, Nebraska 54
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Orlando 4 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 3 1 .750 1
Phila. 3 1 .750 1
Indiana 3 1 .750 1
Atlanta 3 1 .750 1
Brooklyn 3 2 .600 1½
Boston 3 2 .600 1½
Charlotte 2 2 .500 2
New York 2 2 .500 2
Miami 2 2 .500 2
Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2½
Chicago 1 3 .250 3
Toronto 0 3 .000 3½
Washington 0 4 .000 4
Detroit 0 4 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 3 1 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 3 1 .750 —
Sacramento 3 1 .750 —
Utah 2 1 .667 ½
Portland 2 1 .667 ½
L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600 ½
New Orleans 2 2 .500 1
Minnesota 2 2 .500 1
San Antonio 2 2 .500 1
Golden State 2 2 .500 1
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1½
Dallas 1 3 .250 2
Denver 1 3 .250 2
Memphis 1 3 .250 2
Houston 0 2 .000 2
Tuesday’s Late Games
L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 101
Phoenix 111, New Orleans 86
Sacramento 125, Denver 115
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 126, Memphis 107
Brooklyn 145, Atlanta 141
Miami 119, Milwaukee 108
Charlotte 118, Dallas 99
L.A. Lakers 121, San Antonio 107
Portland at L.A. Clippers, late
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, noon
Chicago at Washington, 2 p.m.
Phila. at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 4 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Adam Engel on a one-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Zach Davies, minor league INFs Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana and minor league OFs Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena from San Diego in exchange for RHP Yu Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and a cash consideration.
NEW YORK METS — Named Tony Tarasco first base coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed P Sam Koch on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OT Bobby Massie to return from injured reserve. Signed DB Sojourn Shelton to the practice squad. Placed OL Badara Traore on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Sheldon Day to the practice squad. Activated S Ronnie Harrison from injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Javon Patterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated G Zack Martin and DB Steven Parker to return from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Sam Jones to the practice squad. Activated OT Braden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated LB Dorian O’Daniel to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tyler Clark to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Daryl Worley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Clelin Ferrell on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LT Andrew Whitworth to return from injured reserve. Activated LB Micah Kiser from injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Riley Reiff on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Jordan Thomas.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated CB Patrick Robinson to return from injured reserve. Placed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR David Sills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DB Madre Harper to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB La’Mical Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated Gs Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten to return from injured reserve. Placed RB Frank Gore and OL Josh Andrews on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Brandon Brooks and LB Davion Taylor to return from injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed K Robbie Gould on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Tom Compton to return from injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Luke Wilson and LB Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster. Placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Cody Hollister from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman to the practice squad. Released WR Michael Warren.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Jermarcus Hardrick on a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with D Zdeno Chara on a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati — Signed M/F Ben Mines.
