scoreboard

Football

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349

Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282

New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339

N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348

Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401

Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423

Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288

Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300

Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397

Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386

West W L T Pct PF PA

*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324

Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447

L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405

Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450

Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315

N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338

Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398

South W L T Pct PF PA

yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330

x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369

Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353

Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335

Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440

Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348

L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289

Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349

San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY’S LATE GAME

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio

No. 20 Texas 55, Colorado 23

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.

Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma 55,No. 7 Florida 20

Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.

No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, ccd.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas

No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.

No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.

West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl — Houston

TCU vs. Arkansas, ccd.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Peach Bowl — Atlanta

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.

No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Washington +1 11/2 431/2 EAGLES

COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars

Packers 51/2 51/2 511/2 BEARS

Cowboys 2 11/2 45 GIANTS

BROWNS 6 10 421/2 Steelers

Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS

Saints 5 61/2 471/2 PANTHERS

PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets

Vikings 6 7 541/2 LIONS

BUCS 51/2 61/2 501/2 Falcons

Ravens 111/2 12 441/2 BENGALS

BILLS 41/2 2 441/2 Dolphins

Chargers 11/2 31/2 44 CHIEFS

g-Seahawks 4 6 461/2 49ERS

Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS

Cards +41/2 3 391/2 RAMS

g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

THURSDAY

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa 2 11/2 451/2 Miss St

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN

W Virginia 71/2 7 411/2 Army

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ

San Jose St 7 9 63 Ball St

Texas Bowl — Houston, TX

Tcu 5 PPD NL Arkansas

FRIDAY

Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA

Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL

Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn

Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX

Alabama 20 20 651/2 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA

Clemson 7 71/2 661/2 Ohio State

SATURDAY

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky 3 21/2 501/2 NC State

Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL

Indiana 7 8 651/2 Mississippi

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ

Iowa St 4 4 571/2 Oregon

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL

Texas A&M 6 71/2 651/2 N Carolina

Basketball

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333

California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000

Friday’s Games

Washington St. at Utah, 11 a.m.

California at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Stanford at No. 6 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at No. 8 Oregon, 6 p.m.

No. 11 UCLA at Oregon St., ppd.

Wednesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 South Florida 63, Tulsa 35

No. 23 Gonzaga 58, Pepperdine 42

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 1 1 .500 7 1 .875

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 1 .833

Colorado 0 1 .000 6 2 .750

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556

Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

Thursday’s Games

Utah at UCLA, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.

California at No. 21 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.

Stanford at Oregon St., ppd.

Wednesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Baylor 105, Alcorn St. 76

No. 4 Villanova vs. St. John’s, ppd.

No. 7 Tennessee 73, No. 12 Missouri 53

No. 23 Virginia 66, Notre Dame 57

No. 25 Ohio St. 90, Nebraska 54

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Orlando 4 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 3 1 .750 1

Phila. 3 1 .750 1

Indiana 3 1 .750 1

Atlanta 3 1 .750 1

Brooklyn 3 2 .600 1½

Boston 3 2 .600 1½

Charlotte 2 2 .500 2

New York 2 2 .500 2

Miami 2 2 .500 2

Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2½

Chicago 1 3 .250 3

Toronto 0 3 .000 3½

Washington 0 4 .000 4

Detroit 0 4 .000 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 3 1 .750 —

L.A. Clippers 3 1 .750 —

Sacramento 3 1 .750 —

Utah 2 1 .667 ½

Portland 2 1 .667 ½

L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600 ½

New Orleans 2 2 .500 1

Minnesota 2 2 .500 1

San Antonio 2 2 .500 1

Golden State 2 2 .500 1

Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1½

Dallas 1 3 .250 2

Denver 1 3 .250 2

Memphis 1 3 .250 2

Houston 0 2 .000 2

Tuesday’s Late Games

L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 101

Phoenix 111, New Orleans 86

Sacramento 125, Denver 115

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 126, Memphis 107

Brooklyn 145, Atlanta 141

Miami 119, Milwaukee 108

Charlotte 118, Dallas 99

L.A. Lakers 121, San Antonio 107

Portland at L.A. Clippers, late

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Indiana, noon

Chicago at Washington, 2 p.m.

Phila. at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 4 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 6 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Adam Engel on a one-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Zach Davies, minor league INFs Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana and minor league OFs Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena from San Diego in exchange for RHP Yu Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and a cash consideration.

NEW YORK METS — Named Tony Tarasco first base coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed P Sam Koch on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OT Bobby Massie to return from injured reserve. Signed DB Sojourn Shelton to the practice squad. Placed OL Badara Traore on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Sheldon Day to the practice squad. Activated S Ronnie Harrison from injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Javon Patterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated G Zack Martin and DB Steven Parker to return from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Sam Jones to the practice squad. Activated OT Braden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated LB Dorian O’Daniel to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tyler Clark to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Daryl Worley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Clelin Ferrell on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LT Andrew Whitworth to return from injured reserve. Activated LB Micah Kiser from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Riley Reiff on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Jordan Thomas.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated CB Patrick Robinson to return from injured reserve. Placed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR David Sills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DB Madre Harper to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB La’Mical Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated Gs Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten to return from injured reserve. Placed RB Frank Gore and OL Josh Andrews on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Brandon Brooks and LB Davion Taylor to return from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed K Robbie Gould on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Tom Compton to return from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Luke Wilson and LB Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster. Placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Cody Hollister from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman to the practice squad. Released WR Michael Warren.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Jermarcus Hardrick on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with D Zdeno Chara on a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC Cincinnati — Signed M/F Ben Mines.

