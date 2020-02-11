scoreboard

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 4 p.m.

Wrestling: Sisters at Cascade Duals, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. The Dalles at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: McNary at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:45 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:15 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 2 p.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem), TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 11 a.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 10 a.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem); Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls GS at Willamette Pass, 8 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday Scores

Bend at McKay, late

Summit 60, Mountain View 46

Redmond 82, The Dalles 27

Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late

Crook County at Pendleton, late

Woodburn 55, Sisters 26

La Pine at Harrisburg, late

Culver 53, Gervais 33

Central Christian at Paisley, late

Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, late

Trinity Lutheran 68, North Lake 41

Girls Basketball

Tuesday Scores

Bend 55, McKay 26

Summit 60, Mountain View 39

Redmond at The Dalles, late

Ridgeview 59, Hood River Valley 30

Pendleton at Crook County, late

Sisters at Woodburn, late

Harrisburg 57, La Pine 39

Gervais 57, Culver 17

Central Christian at Paisley, late

Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, late

North Lake 44, Trinity Lutheran 18

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 57 34 11 12 80 188 143

Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152

Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189

Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188

Montreal 58 27 24 7 61 179 176

Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178

Ottawa 55 18 26 11 47 147 188

Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172

Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150

N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151

Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139

Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170

Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157

N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174

New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160

Colorado 54 32 16 6 70 197 154

Dallas 56 32 19 5 69 151 142

Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176

Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181

Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183

Chicago 55 25 22 8 58 163 173

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 57 31 21 5 67 187 175

Edmonton 55 29 20 6 64 176 173

Calgary 57 29 22 6 64 161 173

Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178

Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162

Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173

San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187

Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Late Games

Arizona 3, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1, OT

Vancouver 6, Nashville 2

Calgary 6, San Jose 2

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3

Florida 5, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Toronto 3, Arizona 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Vegas 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Chicago at Edmonton, late

Ottawa at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Anaheim, late

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Colorado 8 3 .727 19 5 .792

Oregon 7 4 .636 18 6 .750

Arizona 6 4 .600 16 7 .696

Arizona St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652

Southern Cal 6 5 .545 17 7 .708

UCLA 6 5 .545 13 11 .542

Stanford 5 5 .500 16 7 .696

Utah 5 6 .455 14 9 .609

Washington St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583

California 4 6 .400 10 13 .435

Oregon St. 4 7 .364 14 9 .609

Washington 2 9 .182 12 12 .500

———

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No. 16 Colorado at No. 17 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Utah at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Arizona at California, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Monday’s Late Games

No. 1 Baylor 52, Texas 45

No. 7 Duke 70, No. 8 Florida St. 65

No. 24 Texas Tech 88, TCU 42

Tuesday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 4 San Diego St. vs. New Mexico, late

No. 6 Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67

No. 9 Maryland 72, Nebraska 70

No. 12 Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64

No. 13 Penn St. 88, Purdue 76

Michigan St. 70, No. 22 Illinois 69

No. 25 LSU 82, Missouri 78

EAST

NC State 79, Syracuse 74

St. Bonaventure 74, Saint Joseph’s 56

SOUTH

Davidson 79, Fordham 49

Mississippi 83, Mississippi St. 58

Tennessee 82, Arkansas 61

Wake Forest 74, North Carolina 57

MIDWEST

Akron 74, Bowling Green 59

Ball St. 63, N. Illinois 59

Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67

E. Michigan 73, Cent. Michigan 70

Ohio 73, W. Michigan 61

Toledo 65, Miami (Ohio) 57

FAR WEST

Boise St. 74, Air Force 57

Women’s collegePAC-12

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 11 1 .917 22 2 .917

UCLA 10 2 .833 21 2 .913

Stanford 10 2 .833 21 3 .875

Arizona 8 4 .667 19 4 .826

Oregon St. 7 5 .583 19 5 .792

Arizona St. 6 6 .500 16 8 .667

Utah 5 7 .417 12 11 .522

Southern Cal 4 8 .333 12 11 .522

Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 13 .458

Colorado 3 9 .250 14 9 .609

Washington 3 9 .250 11 12 .478

California 1 11 .083 9 14 .391

———

Monday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 8 Stanford at Utah, 6 p.m.

Washington at No. 12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Washington St. at No. 22 Arizona St., 6 p.m.

California at Colorado, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

Monday’s Late Scores

TOP 25

No. 1 South Carolina 70, No. 5 UConn 52

No. 19 Northwestern 85, Michigan St. 55

Tuesday’s Games

EAST

Kansas St. 56, West Virginia 55

Marist 63, Rider 58

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Iona 50

SOUTH

Campbell 68, High Point 66

Gardner-Webb 73, Longwood 70

Hampton 62, Winthrop 48

Kennesaw St. 94, Shorter 55

SC-Upstate 71, Charleston Southern 64

UNC-Asheville 64, Presbyterian 48

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 73, Oklahoma 69

SMU 53, East Carolina 45

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 7 .868 —

Toronto 40 14 .741 6½

Boston 37 15 .712 8½

Miami 35 18 .660 11

Phila. 34 21 .618 13

Indiana 31 23 .574 15½

Brooklyn 24 28 .462 21½

Orlando 23 31 .426 23½

Washington 19 33 .365 26½

Chicago 19 36 .345 28

Detroit 19 37 .339 28½

Charlotte 17 36 .321 29

New York 17 37 .315 29½

Atlanta 15 40 .273 32

Cleveland 13 40 .245 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 —

Denver 38 16 .704 3

L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4

Utah 35 18 .660 5½

Houston 33 20 .623 7½

Dallas 32 22 .593 9

Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 9

Memphis 27 26 .509 13½

Portland 25 30 .455 16½

San Antonio 23 31 .426 18

New Orleans 23 31 .426 18

Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½

Phoenix 21 33 .389 20

Minnesota 16 36 .308 24

Golden State 12 42 .222 29

Monday’s Late Games

Toronto 137, Minnesota 126

Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111

Utah 123, Dallas 119

Denver 127, San Antonio 120

Miami 113, Golden State 101

L.A. Lakers 125, Phoenix 100

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 126, Chicago 114

Phila. 110, L.A. Clippers 103

New Orleans 138, Portland 117

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Boston at Houston, late

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Summary

Pelicans 138, Trail Blazers 117

PORTLAND (117)

Anthony 8-16 2-2 18, Ariza 3-3 0-0 7, Whiteside 8-12 1-1 17, Lillard 6-16 8-9 20, McCollum 7-17 2-2 20, Gabriel 5-7 1-2 12, Hoard 2-3 2-2 6, Swanigan 1-4 1-2 3, Trent Jr. 2-8 0-0 4, Brown 0-1 1-4 1, Simons 2-6 4-4 9. Totals 44-93 22-28 117.

NEW ORLEANS (138)

Hart 7-10 1-1 17, Williamson 10-17 11-14 31, Favors 3-4 0-0 6, Ball 4-11 0-0 9, Holiday 7-12 1-2 16, Hayes 2-2 5-6 9, Melli 4-10 0-0 10, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 4-7 2-3 13, Moore 3-7 0-0 7, Redick 5-10 6-6 20. Totals 49-92 26-32 138.

Portland 36 29 21 31 — 117

New Orleans 27 36 41 34 — 138

3-Point Goals—Portland 7-29 (McCollum 4-8, Gabriel 1-2, Simons 1-4, Lillard 0-4, Trent Jr. 0-4, Anthony 0-5), New Orleans 14-34 (Redick 4-7, Jackson 3-4, Hart 2-5, Melli 2-8, Ball 1-4, Holiday 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 40 (Whiteside 14), New Orleans 50 (Melli, Williamson 9). Assists—Portland 21 (Lillard 6), New Orleans 40 (Ball, Holiday 10). Total Fouls—Portland 26, New Orleans 20. A—15,739 (16,867)

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Ramón Urías off waivers from St. Louis. Assigned INF Pat Valaika outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager. Signed C Juan Centeno and OF César Puello to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Manny Bañuelos, LHP Wei-Yin Chen, OF Eric Filia and INF Alen Hanson to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Jungmann on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Sal Romano outright to Louisville (IL).

BASKETBALL

Women’s NBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Rebekkah Brunson assistant coach.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Elena Delle Donne.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Burke Nihill and Gil Beverly to senior vice presidents of both the Titans and Nissan Stadium.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Taylor Fedun to Texas (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Brandon Crawley to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Callum Montgomery to San Antonio FC (USL).

LOS ANGELES FC — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC for $600,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM), $350,000 in 2021 GAM, and a 2020 international roster spot.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired M Raheem Edwards from Chicago for D Wyatt Omsberg.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Montreal for a 2020 international roster slot.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Lindsay Crowdus volunteer assistant softball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Joe Susan special assistant to the head coach.

