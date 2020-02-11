scoreboard

On Deck
Wednesday
Boys basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters at Cascade Duals, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. The Dalles at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: McNary at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:45 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:15 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 2 p.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem), TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.
Saturday
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 11 a.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 10 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem); Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls GS at Willamette Pass, 8 a.m.
Prep Sports
Boys Basketball
Tuesday Scores
Bend at McKay, late
Summit 60, Mountain View 46
Redmond 82, The Dalles 27
Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late
Crook County at Pendleton, late
Woodburn 55, Sisters 26
La Pine at Harrisburg, late
Culver 53, Gervais 33
Central Christian at Paisley, late
Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, late
Trinity Lutheran 68, North Lake 41
Girls Basketball
Tuesday Scores
Bend 55, McKay 26
Summit 60, Mountain View 39
Redmond at The Dalles, late
Ridgeview 59, Hood River Valley 30
Pendleton at Crook County, late
Sisters at Woodburn, late
Harrisburg 57, La Pine 39
Gervais 57, Culver 17
Central Christian at Paisley, late
Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, late
North Lake 44, Trinity Lutheran 18
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 57 34 11 12 80 188 143
Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152
Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189
Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188
Montreal 58 27 24 7 61 179 176
Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178
Ottawa 55 18 26 11 47 147 188
Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172
Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150
N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151
Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139
Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170
Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157
N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174
New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160
Colorado 54 32 16 6 70 197 154
Dallas 56 32 19 5 69 151 142
Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176
Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181
Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183
Chicago 55 25 22 8 58 163 173
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 57 31 21 5 67 187 175
Edmonton 55 29 20 6 64 176 173
Calgary 57 29 22 6 64 161 173
Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178
Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162
Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173
San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187
Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Late Games
Arizona 3, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1, OT
Vancouver 6, Nashville 2
Calgary 6, San Jose 2
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3
Florida 5, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Toronto 3, Arizona 2, OT
Minnesota 4, Vegas 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 4, Carolina 1
Chicago at Edmonton, late
Ottawa at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Anaheim, late
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Oregon 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Arizona 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Southern Cal 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
UCLA 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Stanford 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Utah 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
Washington St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
California 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Oregon St. 4 7 .364 14 9 .609
Washington 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
———
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No. 16 Colorado at No. 17 Oregon, 6 p.m.
Utah at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Arizona at California, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
TOP 25
Monday’s Late Games
No. 1 Baylor 52, Texas 45
No. 7 Duke 70, No. 8 Florida St. 65
No. 24 Texas Tech 88, TCU 42
Tuesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 4 San Diego St. vs. New Mexico, late
No. 6 Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67
No. 9 Maryland 72, Nebraska 70
No. 12 Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64
No. 13 Penn St. 88, Purdue 76
Michigan St. 70, No. 22 Illinois 69
No. 25 LSU 82, Missouri 78
EAST
NC State 79, Syracuse 74
St. Bonaventure 74, Saint Joseph’s 56
SOUTH
Davidson 79, Fordham 49
Mississippi 83, Mississippi St. 58
Tennessee 82, Arkansas 61
Wake Forest 74, North Carolina 57
MIDWEST
Akron 74, Bowling Green 59
Ball St. 63, N. Illinois 59
Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67
E. Michigan 73, Cent. Michigan 70
Ohio 73, W. Michigan 61
Toledo 65, Miami (Ohio) 57
FAR WEST
Boise St. 74, Air Force 57
Women’s collegePAC-12
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 11 1 .917 22 2 .917
UCLA 10 2 .833 21 2 .913
Stanford 10 2 .833 21 3 .875
Arizona 8 4 .667 19 4 .826
Oregon St. 7 5 .583 19 5 .792
Arizona St. 6 6 .500 16 8 .667
Utah 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
Southern Cal 4 8 .333 12 11 .522
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Colorado 3 9 .250 14 9 .609
Washington 3 9 .250 11 12 .478
California 1 11 .083 9 14 .391
———
Monday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No. 8 Stanford at Utah, 6 p.m.
Washington at No. 12 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Washington St. at No. 22 Arizona St., 6 p.m.
California at Colorado, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
Monday’s Late Scores
TOP 25
No. 1 South Carolina 70, No. 5 UConn 52
No. 19 Northwestern 85, Michigan St. 55
Tuesday’s Games
EAST
Kansas St. 56, West Virginia 55
Marist 63, Rider 58
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Iona 50
SOUTH
Campbell 68, High Point 66
Gardner-Webb 73, Longwood 70
Hampton 62, Winthrop 48
Kennesaw St. 94, Shorter 55
SC-Upstate 71, Charleston Southern 64
UNC-Asheville 64, Presbyterian 48
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 73, Oklahoma 69
SMU 53, East Carolina 45
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 7 .868 —
Toronto 40 14 .741 6½
Boston 37 15 .712 8½
Miami 35 18 .660 11
Phila. 34 21 .618 13
Indiana 31 23 .574 15½
Brooklyn 24 28 .462 21½
Orlando 23 31 .426 23½
Washington 19 33 .365 26½
Chicago 19 36 .345 28
Detroit 19 37 .339 28½
Charlotte 17 36 .321 29
New York 17 37 .315 29½
Atlanta 15 40 .273 32
Cleveland 13 40 .245 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 —
Denver 38 16 .704 3
L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4
Utah 35 18 .660 5½
Houston 33 20 .623 7½
Dallas 32 22 .593 9
Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 9
Memphis 27 26 .509 13½
Portland 25 30 .455 16½
San Antonio 23 31 .426 18
New Orleans 23 31 .426 18
Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½
Phoenix 21 33 .389 20
Minnesota 16 36 .308 24
Golden State 12 42 .222 29
Monday’s Late Games
Toronto 137, Minnesota 126
Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111
Utah 123, Dallas 119
Denver 127, San Antonio 120
Miami 113, Golden State 101
L.A. Lakers 125, Phoenix 100
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 126, Chicago 114
Phila. 110, L.A. Clippers 103
New Orleans 138, Portland 117
San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106
Boston at Houston, late
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Summary
Pelicans 138, Trail Blazers 117
PORTLAND (117)
Anthony 8-16 2-2 18, Ariza 3-3 0-0 7, Whiteside 8-12 1-1 17, Lillard 6-16 8-9 20, McCollum 7-17 2-2 20, Gabriel 5-7 1-2 12, Hoard 2-3 2-2 6, Swanigan 1-4 1-2 3, Trent Jr. 2-8 0-0 4, Brown 0-1 1-4 1, Simons 2-6 4-4 9. Totals 44-93 22-28 117.
NEW ORLEANS (138)
Hart 7-10 1-1 17, Williamson 10-17 11-14 31, Favors 3-4 0-0 6, Ball 4-11 0-0 9, Holiday 7-12 1-2 16, Hayes 2-2 5-6 9, Melli 4-10 0-0 10, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 4-7 2-3 13, Moore 3-7 0-0 7, Redick 5-10 6-6 20. Totals 49-92 26-32 138.
Portland 36 29 21 31 — 117
New Orleans 27 36 41 34 — 138
3-Point Goals—Portland 7-29 (McCollum 4-8, Gabriel 1-2, Simons 1-4, Lillard 0-4, Trent Jr. 0-4, Anthony 0-5), New Orleans 14-34 (Redick 4-7, Jackson 3-4, Hart 2-5, Melli 2-8, Ball 1-4, Holiday 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 40 (Whiteside 14), New Orleans 50 (Melli, Williamson 9). Assists—Portland 21 (Lillard 6), New Orleans 40 (Ball, Holiday 10). Total Fouls—Portland 26, New Orleans 20. A—15,739 (16,867)
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Ramón Urías off waivers from St. Louis. Assigned INF Pat Valaika outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager. Signed C Juan Centeno and OF César Puello to minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Manny Bañuelos, LHP Wei-Yin Chen, OF Eric Filia and INF Alen Hanson to minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Jungmann on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Sal Romano outright to Louisville (IL).
BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA
CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Rebekkah Brunson assistant coach.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Elena Delle Donne.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Burke Nihill and Gil Beverly to senior vice presidents of both the Titans and Nissan Stadium.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.
DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Taylor Fedun to Texas (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Brandon Crawley to Hartford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Loaned D Callum Montgomery to San Antonio FC (USL).
LOS ANGELES FC — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC for $600,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM), $350,000 in 2021 GAM, and a 2020 international roster spot.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired M Raheem Edwards from Chicago for D Wyatt Omsberg.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Montreal for a 2020 international roster slot.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Lindsay Crowdus volunteer assistant softball coach.
RUTGERS — Named Joe Susan special assistant to the head coach.
