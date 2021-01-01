scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 4 1 .800 —
Indiana 4 1 .800 —
Orlando 4 1 .800 —
Atlanta 4 1 .800 —
Cleveland 3 2 .600 1
Brooklyn 3 3 .500 1½
Boston 3 3 .500 1½
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1½
Charlotte 2 3 .400 2
New York 2 3 .400 2
Miami 2 3 .400 2
Chicago 2 4 .333 2½
Toronto 1 3 .250 2½
Detroit 1 4 .200 3
Washington 1 5 .167 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 —
Phoenix 4 1 .800 —
L.A. Lakers 4 2 .667 ½
New Orleans 3 2 .600 1
Sacramento 3 2 .600 1
Utah 2 2 .500 1½
Portland 2 2 .500 1½
Golden State 2 2 .500 1½
San Antonio 2 3 .400 2
Minnesota 2 3 .400 2
Dallas 2 3 .400 2
Memphis 2 3 .400 2
Houston 1 2 .333 2
Denver 1 3 .250 2½
Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 2½
Thursday’s Late Game
Phoenix 106, Utah 95
Friday’s Games
Detroit 96, Boston 93
Memphis 108, Charlotte 93
Dallas 93, Miami 83
Atlanta 114, Brooklyn 96
Washington 130, Minnesota 109
L.A. Lakers 109, San Antonio 103
Milwaukee 126, Chicago 96
L.A. Clippers at Utah, late
Phoenix at Denver, late
Portland at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento at Houston, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Phila., 4 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
UCLA 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 2 1 .667 8 1 .889
Colorado 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Utah 1 1 .500 4 2 .667
Southern Cal 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 3 .000 5 5 .500
Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125
Thursday’s Late Games
No. 21 Oregon 82, California 69
Colorado 72, Southern Cal 62
Thursday’s Late Boxscore
No. 21 Oregon 82, California 69
CALIFORNIA (5-5)
Kelly 4-6 0-1 8, Thiemann 2-4 1-2 5, Betley 2-11 0-0 5, Bradley 6-10 5-5 21, Brown 1-3 3-4 5, Foreman 4-9 2-2 14, Kuany 0-1 4-4 4, Thorpe 1-1 1-2 3, Hyder 1-2 1-2 4, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 17-22 69.
OREGON (7-1)
Omoruyi 10-14 5-9 26, Williams 4-10 3-4 13, Duarte 6-13 2-2 19, Hardy 1-3 2-2 4, Figueroa 4-14 1-2 11, Estrada 2-6 1-1 6, Lawson 1-1 1-1 3, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-21 82.
Halftime—Oregon 36-35. 3-Point Goals—California 10-25 (Bradley 4-7, Foreman 4-9, Hyder 1-2, Betley 1-7), Oregon 11-26 (Duarte 5-10, Figueroa 2-4, Williams 2-5, Estrada 1-3, Omoruyi 1-4). Fouled Out—Thiemann, Hardy. Rebounds—California 30 (Kelly, Thiemann 7), Oregon 31 (Omoruyi, Williams 6). Assists—California 10 (Brown 4), Oregon 11 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls—California 21, Oregon 19.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.
Colorado at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Stanford at No. 21 Oregon, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 6 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Stanford 5 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Arizona 5 1 .833 7 1 .875
Washington St. 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
Arizona St. 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Colorado 2 3 .400 4 4 .500
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Washington 1 4 .200 4 4 .500
Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375
Utah 1 5 .167 2 5 .286
California 0 5 .000 0 8 .000
Friday’s Games
Washington St. 79, Utah 74
Colorado 60, Washington 50
No. 1 Stanford 81, No. 6 Arizona 54
Arizona St. 56, California 53
No. 8 Oregon 92, Southern Cal 69
No. 11 UCLA at Oregon St., ppd.
Sunday’s Games
California at No. 6 Arizona, 11 a.m.
Washington St. at Colorado, 11 a.m.
No. 11 UCLA at No. 8 Oregon, 1 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 1 p.m.
No. 1 Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.
Friday’s Top 25 Games
No. 2 Louisville 74, Northern Kentucky 64
Football
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Peach Bowl — Atlanta
No. 9 Georgia 24, No. 8 Cincinnati 21
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 14 Northwestern 35, Auburn 19
Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., late
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.
No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.
No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 11
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Alabama vs. Clemson-Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339
N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288
Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300
Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397
Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386
West W L T Pct PF PA
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338
Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398
South W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369
Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Washington +1 2 431/2 EAGLES
COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars
Packers 51/2 5 511/2 BEARS
Cowboys 2 11/2 45 GIANTS
BROWNS 6 9 421/2 Steelers
Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS
Saints 5 61/2 471/2 PANTHERS
PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets
Vikings 6 61/2 541/2 LIONS
BUCS 51/2 7 501/2 Falcons
Ravens 111/2 12 441/2 BENGALS
BILLS 41/2 3 441/2 Dolphins
Chargers 11/2 31/2 44 CHIEFS
g-Seahawks 4 61/2 461/2 49ERS
Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS
Cards +41/2 3 391/2 RAMS
g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 3 21/2 501/2 NC State
Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL
Indiana 7 9 661/2 Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ
Iowa St 4 4 571/2 Oregon
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL
Texas A&M 6 71/2 651/2 N Carolina
Deals
TransactionsBASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined F James Johnson, Dallas Mavericks, F’s Cody Martin and Caleb Martin, Charlotte Hornets, for their roles in an on-court altercation on Dec. 30. Fined G Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, for making contact with a game official on Dec. 31.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Josh Thomas and RB Christian Wade from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed WR J.J. Nelson and CB Duke Thomas to the practice squad. Released OL Marguel Harrell, LB Deon Lacey and CB Lafayette Pitts from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Brian Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed TE Mitchell Wilcox from the practice squad to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LT Anthony Castonzo on injured reserve. Promoted C Joey Hunt to active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Dee Virgin.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed K Tristan Viscaino to the practice squad. Promoted DL Alex Barrett to the active roster. Placed T Trent Williams and DL Jordan Willis on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett and ILB Devin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F’s Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin and G Connor Ingram from their European-based loans.
