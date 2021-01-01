scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 4 1 .800 —

Indiana 4 1 .800 —

Orlando 4 1 .800 —

Atlanta 4 1 .800 —

Cleveland 3 2 .600 1

Brooklyn 3 3 .500 1½

Boston 3 3 .500 1½

Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1½

Charlotte 2 3 .400 2

New York 2 3 .400 2

Miami 2 3 .400 2

Chicago 2 4 .333 2½

Toronto 1 3 .250 2½

Detroit 1 4 .200 3

Washington 1 5 .167 3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 —

Phoenix 4 1 .800 —

L.A. Lakers 4 2 .667 ½

New Orleans 3 2 .600 1

Sacramento 3 2 .600 1

Utah 2 2 .500 1½

Portland 2 2 .500 1½

Golden State 2 2 .500 1½

San Antonio 2 3 .400 2

Minnesota 2 3 .400 2

Dallas 2 3 .400 2

Memphis 2 3 .400 2

Houston 1 2 .333 2

Denver 1 3 .250 2½

Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 2½

Thursday’s Late Game

Phoenix 106, Utah 95

Friday’s Games

Detroit 96, Boston 93

Memphis 108, Charlotte 93

Dallas 93, Miami 83

Atlanta 114, Brooklyn 96

Washington 130, Minnesota 109

L.A. Lakers 109, San Antonio 103

Milwaukee 126, Chicago 96

L.A. Clippers at Utah, late

Phoenix at Denver, late

Portland at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento at Houston, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Phila., 4 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875

UCLA 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 2 1 .667 8 1 .889

Colorado 1 1 .500 7 2 .778

Utah 1 1 .500 4 2 .667

Southern Cal 0 1 .000 5 2 .714

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

California 0 3 .000 5 5 .500

Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

Thursday’s Late Games

No. 21 Oregon 82, California 69

Colorado 72, Southern Cal 62

Thursday’s Late Boxscore

No. 21 Oregon 82, California 69

CALIFORNIA (5-5)

Kelly 4-6 0-1 8, Thiemann 2-4 1-2 5, Betley 2-11 0-0 5, Bradley 6-10 5-5 21, Brown 1-3 3-4 5, Foreman 4-9 2-2 14, Kuany 0-1 4-4 4, Thorpe 1-1 1-2 3, Hyder 1-2 1-2 4, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 17-22 69.

OREGON (7-1)

Omoruyi 10-14 5-9 26, Williams 4-10 3-4 13, Duarte 6-13 2-2 19, Hardy 1-3 2-2 4, Figueroa 4-14 1-2 11, Estrada 2-6 1-1 6, Lawson 1-1 1-1 3, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-21 82.

Halftime—Oregon 36-35. 3-Point Goals—California 10-25 (Bradley 4-7, Foreman 4-9, Hyder 1-2, Betley 1-7), Oregon 11-26 (Duarte 5-10, Figueroa 2-4, Williams 2-5, Estrada 1-3, Omoruyi 1-4). Fouled Out—Thiemann, Hardy. Rebounds—California 30 (Kelly, Thiemann 7), Oregon 31 (Omoruyi, Williams 6). Assists—California 10 (Brown 4), Oregon 11 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls—California 21, Oregon 19.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.

Colorado at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Stanford at No. 21 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 6 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Stanford 5 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Arizona 5 1 .833 7 1 .875

Washington St. 3 1 .750 5 1 .833

Arizona St. 3 2 .600 7 2 .778

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Colorado 2 3 .400 4 4 .500

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Washington 1 4 .200 4 4 .500

Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375

Utah 1 5 .167 2 5 .286

California 0 5 .000 0 8 .000

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 79, Utah 74

Colorado 60, Washington 50

No. 1 Stanford 81, No. 6 Arizona 54

Arizona St. 56, California 53

No. 8 Oregon 92, Southern Cal 69

No. 11 UCLA at Oregon St., ppd.

Sunday’s Games

California at No. 6 Arizona, 11 a.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 11 a.m.

No. 11 UCLA at No. 8 Oregon, 1 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 1 p.m.

No. 1 Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.

Friday’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Louisville 74, Northern Kentucky 64

Football

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Peach Bowl — Atlanta

No. 9 Georgia 24, No. 8 Cincinnati 21

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 14 Northwestern 35, Auburn 19

Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., late

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.

No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 1 Alabama vs. Clemson-Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349

Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282

New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339

N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348

Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401

Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423

Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288

Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300

Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397

Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386

West W L T Pct PF PA

*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324

Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447

L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405

Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450

Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315

N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338

Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398

South W L T Pct PF PA

yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330

x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369

Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353

Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335

Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440

Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348

L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289

Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349

San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Washington +1 2 431/2 EAGLES

COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars

Packers 51/2 5 511/2 BEARS

Cowboys 2 11/2 45 GIANTS

BROWNS 6 9 421/2 Steelers

Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS

Saints 5 61/2 471/2 PANTHERS

PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets

Vikings 6 61/2 541/2 LIONS

BUCS 51/2 7 501/2 Falcons

Ravens 111/2 12 441/2 BENGALS

BILLS 41/2 3 441/2 Dolphins

Chargers 11/2 31/2 44 CHIEFS

g-Seahawks 4 61/2 461/2 49ERS

Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS

Cards +41/2 3 391/2 RAMS

g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky 3 21/2 501/2 NC State

Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL

Indiana 7 9 661/2 Mississippi

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ

Iowa St 4 4 571/2 Oregon

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL

Texas A&M 6 71/2 651/2 N Carolina

Deals

TransactionsBASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined F James Johnson, Dallas Mavericks, F’s Cody Martin and Caleb Martin, Charlotte Hornets, for their roles in an on-court altercation on Dec. 30. Fined G Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, for making contact with a game official on Dec. 31.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Josh Thomas and RB Christian Wade from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed WR J.J. Nelson and CB Duke Thomas to the practice squad. Released OL Marguel Harrell, LB Deon Lacey and CB Lafayette Pitts from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Brian Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed TE Mitchell Wilcox from the practice squad to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LT Anthony Castonzo on injured reserve. Promoted C Joey Hunt to active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Dee Virgin.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed K Tristan Viscaino to the practice squad. Promoted DL Alex Barrett to the active roster. Placed T Trent Williams and DL Jordan Willis on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett and ILB Devin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F’s Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin and G Connor Ingram from their European-based loans.

