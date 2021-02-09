scoreboard

Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45
N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 25 27
Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
N.Y. Rangers 11 4 5 2 10 29 30
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 11 9 1 1 19 42 20
Florida 10 7 1 2 16 32 28
Chicago 14 6 4 4 16 39 41
Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45
Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27
Dallas 10 5 2 3 13 34 25
Nashville 13 5 8 0 10 31 46
Detroit 14 3 9 2 8 27 46
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43
Vegas 9 7 1 1 15 32 22
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33
Anaheim 13 5 5 3 13 25 34
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
San Jose 10 4 5 1 9 28 37
Los Angeles 11 3 6 2 8 31 38
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 13 10 2 1 21 48 34
Montreal 12 8 2 2 18 48 31
Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 52 52
Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 39 32
Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63
Calgary 11 5 5 1 11 33 31
Ottawa 14 2 11 1 5 31 58
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida 2, Detroit 1
Edmonton 3, Ottawa 2
Chicago 2, Dallas 1, OT
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 1
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd.
Arizona at Colorado, ppd.
Anaheim at Vegas, late
San Jose at Los Angeles, late
Winnipeg at Calgary, late
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 9 2 .818 15 3 .833
UCLA 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Colorado 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Oregon 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Stanford 8 5 .615 12 7 .632
Arizona 7 6 .538 13 6 .684
Oregon St. 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 8 .579
Washington 2 10 .167 3 14 .176
California 2 12 .143 7 14 .333
Thursday’s Games
Utah at California, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
No. 20 Southern Cal at Washington, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Washington St., 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 5 Villanova vs. DePaul, ppd.
No. 14 West Virginia 82, No. 7 Texas Tech 71
No. 11 Alabama 81, South Carolina 78
No. 13 Texas 80, Kansas St. 77
No. 17 Florida St. at No. 18 Virginia Tech, ppd.
No. 19 Creighton 63, Georgetown 48
Women’s college
COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Connecticut (17) 14-1 778 5
2. Louisville (11) 18-1 769 3
3. South Carolina (2) 15-2 735 1
4. Stanford 17-2 681 6
5. Texas A&M 18-1 672 7
6. North Carolina St. 12-2 659 2
7. UCLA 11-3 571 4
8. Arizona 12-2 569 9
9. Baylor 14-2 566 8
10. Maryland 13-2 522 10
11. Ohio St. 12-2 457 13
12. Michigan 10-1 427 12
13. Oregon 12-4 377 11
14. Indiana 11-4 320 17
15. South Florida 10-1 306 16
16. Gonzaga 16-2 302 18
17. Arkansas 14-7 287 15
18. Kentucky 13-5 286 14
19. Tennessee 12-3 237 19
20. Northwestern 11-3 200 20
21. West Virginia 15-2 155 24
22. DePaul 10-4 153 21
23. Missouri St. 11-2 98 23
24. Mississippi St. 8-5 86 22
25. Georgia 14-4 66 25
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. (15-2) 44; Florida Gulf Coast (15-2) 22; Michigan St. (10-5) 13; Texas (13-5) 10; Oklahoma St. (14-5) 7; Dayton (10-1) 7; Syracuse (11-4) 5; Southern California (9-7) 5; Georgia Tech (11-4) 5; Rice (10-1) 2; Iowa (10-6) 1.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 14 2 .875 17 2 .895
Arizona 10 2 .833 12 2 .857
UCLA 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Oregon 9 4 .692 12 4 .750
Southern Cal 7 6 .538 9 7 .562
Washington St. 7 7 .500 9 7 .562
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 9 6 .600
Colorado 5 8 .385 7 9 .438
Utah 4 11 .267 5 11 .312
Washington 1 10 .091 4 10 .286
California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 10 a.m.
California at No. 11 Oregon, 4 p.m.
Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Washington St. at No. 10 Arizona, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Stanford at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 17 7 .708 —
Milwaukee 16 8 .667 1
Boston 12 10 .545 4
Brooklyn 14 12 .538 4
Indiana 12 12 .500 5
Charlotte 12 13 .480 5½
Atlanta 11 12 .478 5½
Toronto 11 13 .458 6
New York 11 15 .423 7
Miami 10 14 .417 7
Cleveland 10 15 .400 7½
Chicago 9 14 .391 7½
Orlando 9 15 .375 8
Washington 6 15 .286 9½
Detroit 6 18 .250 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 19 5 .792 —
L.A. Lakers 19 6 .760 ½
L.A. Clippers 17 8 .680 2½
Phoenix 14 9 .609 4½
San Antonio 14 11 .560 5½
Portland 12 10 .545 6
Sacramento 12 11 .522 6½
Denver 12 11 .522 6½
Golden State 13 12 .520 6½
New Orleans 11 12 .478 7½
Memphis 9 10 .474 7½
Houston 11 13 .458 8
Dallas 11 14 .440 8½
Oklahoma City 10 13 .435 8½
Minnesota 6 18 .250 13
Monday’s Late Games
Phoenix 119, Cleveland 113
Milwaukee 125, Denver 112
L.A. Lakers 119, Oklahoma City 112, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 122, Brooklyn 111
New Orleans 130, Houston 101
Miami 98, New York 96
Golden State 114, San Antonio 91
Boston at Utah, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 7 p.m.
Phila. at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia
TUESDAY
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
First Round — Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, def. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Borna Coric (22), Croatia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Mikael Torpegaard, Denmark, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Hubert Hurkacz (26), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Filip Krajinovic (28), Serbia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5. Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4. Karen Khachanov (19), Russia, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-4. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 6-2, 7-5, 6-3. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. David Goffin (13), Belgium, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Lorenzo Sonego (31), Italy, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (12), Spain, 6-7 (1), 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3. Tommy Paul, United States, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 7-6 (0), 6-4.
Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Li Tu, Australia, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Mario Vilella Martinez, Spain, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-0, 3-0, ret. Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Casper Ruud (24), Norway, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 6-3, 2-1, ret. Fabio Fognini (16), Italy, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Daniel Evans (30), Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Roman Safiullin, Russia, vs. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
WOMEN
First Round — Ann Li, United States, def. Zhang Shuai (31), China, 6-2, 6-0. Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-4, 6-0. Elise Mertens (18), Belgium, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-1, 6-3. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Maddison Inglis, Australia, 7-5, 6-4. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-3, 6-1. Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-5. Zhu Lin, China, def. Whitney Osuigwe, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-1, 6-3. Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka (12), Belarus, 7-5, 6-4. Madison Brengle, United States, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-1, 6-2. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Heather Watson, Britain, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3). Ekaterina Alexandrova (29), Russia, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-4. Coco Gauff, United States, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2. Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Maria Sakkari (20), Greece, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3. Donna Vekic (28), Croatia, def. Wang Yafan, China, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Mayar Sherif, Egypt, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 7-5, 7-5. Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-0, 6-2. Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-5, 6-2. Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 6-2. Danielle Collins, United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-0, 6-0. Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-4, 6-4. Yulia Putintseva (26), Kazakhstan, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Clara Burel, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Francesca Jones, Britain, 6-4, 6-1. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Johanna Konta (13), Britain, 4-6, 2-0, ret. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, vs. Petra Martic (16), Croatia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
WEDNESDAY
MEN
Second Round — Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3. Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), Canada, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
WOMEN
Second Round — Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 6-4. Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-1, 7-5. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Bianca Andreescu (8), Canada, 6-3, 6-2. Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Ann Li, United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 7-6 (6). Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Lagares and INF/OF Phil Gosselin on minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP JT Chargois on a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Archer on a one-year contract.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Zimmermann on a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Yadier Molina on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Joe Hastings assistant special teams coach; Kevin Mawae assistant offensive line coach, Scott Milanovich quarterbacks coach; Scottie Montgomery running backs coach; James Rowe cornerbacks coach; Press Taylor senior offensive assistant; Klayton Adams tight ends coach; Parks Frazier assistant quarterbacks coach; Doug McKenney sports science/conditioning; and David Overstreet II assistant defensive backs coach.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Klint Kubiak offensive coordinator; Andrew Janocko quarterbacks coach; Keenan McCardell wide receivers coach; and Sam Siefkes defensive quality control coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned D Franco Escobar to Newell’s Old Boys (Argentine Primera).
AUSTIN FC — Signed D Freddy Kleemann.
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Brenner Souza da Silva from Sao Paulo FC.
FC DALLAS — Loaned M Brandon Servania to St. Polten.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Bento Estrela to a homegrown contract.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Singed D Jake Nerwinski to a one-year contract with a club option for 2023.
