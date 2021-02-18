scoreboard

Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 15 10 3 2 22 44 33
Philadelphia 14 8 3 3 19 48 44
Washington 15 8 4 3 19 53 53
N.Y. Islanders 16 8 5 3 19 39 38
Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 48 51
New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 31 30
N.Y. Rangers 15 5 7 3 13 36 41
Buffalo 13 4 7 2 10 32 41
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 14 10 2 2 22 48 43
Chicago 18 9 5 4 22 52 51
Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32
Carolina 14 10 3 1 21 53 40
Columbus 18 8 6 4 20 53 60
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34
Nashville 16 6 10 0 12 36 55
Detroit 18 4 11 3 11 35 56
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31
St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49
Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27
Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42
Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42
Los Angeles 14 5 6 3 13 44 44
San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51
Minnesota 12 6 6 0 12 30 34
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 18 13 3 2 28 67 48
Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39
Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 63 60
Winnipeg 16 9 6 1 19 55 46
Calgary 16 8 7 1 17 45 45
Vancouver 20 8 11 1 17 62 72
Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 44 78
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Vancouver 5, Calgary 1
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2
Thursday’s Games
Washington 3, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Nashville 0
Toronto 7, Ottawa 3
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
San Jose at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd.
Los Angeles at Arizona, late
Minnesota at Anaheim, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 19 10 .655 —
Brooklyn 18 12 .600 1½
Milwaukee 16 13 .552 3
Indiana 15 14 .517 4
Boston 14 14 .500 4½
Toronto 14 15 .483 5
New York 14 16 .467 5½
Charlotte 13 15 .464 5½
Chicago 12 15 .444 6
Atlanta 12 16 .429 6½
Miami 11 17 .393 7½
Orlando 11 18 .379 8
Washington 9 17 .346 8½
Cleveland 10 19 .345 9
Detroit 8 20 .286 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 24 5 .828 —
L.A. Lakers 22 7 .759 2
L.A. Clippers 21 9 .700 3½
Portland 18 10 .643 5½
Phoenix 17 10 .630 6
San Antonio 16 11 .593 7
Golden State 16 13 .552 8
Denver 15 13 .536 8½
Memphis 12 12 .500 9½
Dallas 13 15 .464 10½
Sacramento 12 15 .444 11
New Orleans 12 16 .429 11½
Houston 11 17 .393 12½
Oklahoma City 11 17 .393 12½
Minnesota 7 22 .241 17
Wednesday’s Late Games
Indiana 134, Minnesota 128, OT
Portland 126, New Orleans 124
Memphis 122, Oklahoma City 113
Utah 114, L.A. Clippers 96
Golden State 120, Miami 112, OT
Wednesday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 126, Pelicans 124
PORTLAND (126)
Covington 5-6 0-0 12, Jones Jr. 6-8 0-0 13, Kanter 5-10 1-2 11, Lillard 14-28 8-8 43, Trent Jr. 7-14 4-4 23, Anthony 5-12 0-0 12, Hood 2-6 1-1 5, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 2-5 2-3 7. Totals 46-90 16-18 126.
NEW ORLEANS (124)
Ingram 4-12 6-6 14, Williamson 12-18 11-15 36, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Ball 7-14 2-2 21, Bledsoe 4-7 0-0 10, Hayes 1-2 2-2 4, Hernangomez 5-13 0-0 11, Hart 2-9 0-0 4, Lewis Jr. 2-6 0-2 6, Redick 5-7 2-2 16. Totals 43-89 23-29 124.
Portland 35 24 35 32 — 126
New Orleans 30 39 22 33 — 124
3-Point Goals—Portland 18-41 (Lillard 7-16, Trent Jr. 5-10, Anthony 2-3, Covington 2-3, Jones Jr. 1-2, Simons 1-4, Hood 0-2), New Orleans 15-32 (Ball 5-10, Redick 4-6, Bledsoe 2-3, Lewis Jr. 2-4, Williamson 1-2, Ingram 0-2, Hart 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 31 (Covington 8), New Orleans 51 (Hernangomez 17). Assists—Portland 26 (Lillard 16), New Orleans 25 (Ingram 6). Total Fouls—Portland 19, New Orleans 15. A—1,940 (16,867)
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 110, Milwaukee 96
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, late
Miami at Sacramento, late
Friday’s Games
Denver at Charlotte, ppd
Denver at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Golden State at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, ppd
Detroit at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 12 2 .857 18 3 .857
UCLA 11 3 .786 15 5 .750
Oregon 7 3 .700 12 4 .750
Colorado 10 5 .667 16 6 .727
Stanford 9 6 .600 13 8 .619
Arizona 8 8 .500 14 8 .636
Oregon St. 7 8 .467 11 10 .524
Utah 6 8 .429 9 9 .500
Arizona St. 4 7 .364 7 10 .412
Washington St. 5 10 .333 12 10 .545
Washington 3 12 .200 4 16 .200
California 3 13 .188 8 15 .348
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. 74, Utah 56
UCLA 74, Arizona 60
California at Washington St., late
Colorado at Oregon, late
Stanford at Washington, late
Thursday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 74, Utah 56
UTAH (9-9)
Allen 9-17 6-6 24, Battin 2-8 0-0 6, Carlson 5-7 5-5 16, Larsson 0-2 0-0 0, Plummer 1-11 2-2 4, Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Thioune 3-4 0-0 6, Brenchley 0-1 0-0 0, Kellier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 13-13 56.
OREGON ST. (11-10)
Alatishe 9-14 1-1 19, Silva 1-3 0-0 2, Lucas 2-11 4-4 10, Reichle 1-4 2-2 5, Thompson 8-15 8-8 25, Hunt 1-5 0-0 2, Andela 3-3 1-2 7, Calloo 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 16-17 74.
Halftime—Oregon St. 30-24. 3-Point Goals—Utah 3-18 (Battin 2-7, Carlson 1-1, Brenchley 0-1, Larsson 0-1, Martinez 0-1, Plummer 0-7), Oregon St. 4-18 (Lucas 2-7, Reichle 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Alatishe 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Silver 0-1). Fouled Out—Martinez, Andela. Rebounds—Utah 26 (Allen 9), Oregon St. 35 (Alatishe 9). Assists—Utah 11 (Allen 5), Oregon St. 18 (Thompson 8). Total Fouls—Utah 18, Oregon St. 15.
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Washington St., 1 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 5 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.
California at Washington, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 13 West Virginia, ppd.
No. 3 Michigan 71, Rutgers 64
No. 4 Ohio St. 92, Penn St. 82
Wichita St. 68, No. 6 Houston 63
No. 8 Alabama at Texas A&M, ppd.
No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Texas, ppd.
No. 11 Iowa 77, No. 21 Wisconsin 62
No. 15 Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.
No. 25 San Diego St. at Fresno St., late
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 16 2 .889 19 2 .905
Arizona 12 2 .857 14 2 .875
UCLA 10 3 .769 12 3 .800
Oregon 9 5 .643 12 5 .706
Southern Cal 8 7 .533 10 8 .556
Washington St. 7 9 .438 9 9 .500
Colorado 6 8 .429 8 9 .471
Arizona St. 5 7 .417 10 7 .588
Oregon St. 4 6 .400 6 6 .500
Utah 4 13 .235 5 13 .278
Washington 2 11 .154 5 11 .312
California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Washington St., noon
No. 10 Arizona at California, 12:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon at No. 8 UCLA, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 6 Stanford, 7 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 21 Tennessee 75, No. 2 South Carolina 67
No. 3 Louisville 82, Pittsburgh 58
No. 4 NC State 66, Wake Forest 47
No. 5 Texas A&M vs Missouri, ppd.
No. 14 Indiana 70, No. 11 Michigan 65
No. 15 Ohio St. 100, Purdue 85
BYU 61, No. 16 Gonzaga 56
No. 18 Arkansas vs. Mississippi, ppd.
Tennis
Australian Open
Thursday at Melbourne, Australia
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN’S SINGLES
Semifinals — Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
WOMEN’S SINGLES
Semifinals — Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Serena Williams (10), United States, 6-3, 6-4. Jennifer Brady (22), United States, def. Karolina Muchova (25), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Golf
PGA Tour
Genesis Invitational Scores
Thursday at Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Yardage: 7,040; Par: 71
First Round
Sam Burns 31-33—64
Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-34—66
Max Homa 34-32—66
Wyndham Clark 34-33—67
Patrick Cantlay 31-36—67
Joaquin Niemann 35-32—67
Matt Jones 33-34—67
Scottie Scheffler 31-36—67
Tyler McCumber 33-34—67
Alex Noren 34-33—67
Jason Kokrak 33-34—67
Dustin Johnson, 32-36—68. Francesco Molinari, 33-35—68. Keegan Bradley, 33-35—68. Talor Gooch, 35-33—68. Brooks Koepka, 34-34—68. Sebastian Munoz, 33-35—68. Jordan Spieth, 34-34—68.
Cameron Tringale, 32-37—69. Will Zalatoris, 35-34—69. Mackenzie Hughes, 32-37—69. Charley Hoffman, 33-36—69. Adam Scott, 34-35—69. Tyler Duncan, 34-35—69. Adam Long, 33-36—69. Andrew Landry, 36-33—69. Jim Furyk, 35-34—69. Cameron Smith, 34-35—69. Lanto Griffin, 34-35—69. Wesley Bryan, 33-36—69. Marc Leishman, 34-35—69. Russell Henley, 34-35—69. Tae Hoon Kim, 37-32—69.
Sepp Straka, 32-38—70. Harold Varner III, 34-36—70. Troy Merritt, 34-36—70. Jon Rahm, 34-36—70. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 35-35—70. Matthew NeSmith, 35-35—70. Richy Werenski, 35-35—70. Willie Mack III, 35-35—70. Luke List, 34-36—70. Kevin Na, 35-35—70. J.B. Holmes, 34-36—70. Rickie Fowler, 34-36—70. Kyle Stanley, 33-37—70.
Camilo Villegas, 35-36—71. C.T. Pan, 35-36—71. Ryan Armour, 35-36—71. Bubba Watson, 34-37—71. Sung Kang, 34-37—71. Tony Finau, 37-34—71. Matthew Wolff, 37-34—71. Hideki Matsuyama, 36-35—71. Brandt Snedeker, 37-34—71. Viktor Hovland, 34-37—71. Lucas Glover, 36-35—71. Adam Hadwin, 35-36—71.
Abraham Ancer, 34-37—71. Doug Ghim, 35-36—71. Cameron Davis, 32-39—71. Scott Harrington, 36-35—71. Branden Grace, 35-36—71. Andrew Putnam, 35-36—71. Xander Schauffele, 36-35—71. Matt Kuchar, 34-37—71. Pat Perez, 35-36—71. Brendan Steele, 35-36—71. Si Woo Kim, 35-36—71. Patrick Rodgers, 35-36—71.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLBPI — Named Shawn McDonald vice president/business and legal affairs, Robert Sanzillo vice president/strategy, operations and legal affairs and promoted Zvee Geffen to director of licensing.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP John Schreiber from Detroit waivers. Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced that INF Brian Dozier has retired.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year contract. Announced that INF Nate Orf has retired.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP James Paxton on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Andres Munoz on the 60-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Workman on a one-year contract. Designated INF Sergio Alcantara for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RF Tyler Naquin on a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed LHP Oliver Perez to a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Mark Melancon and Keone Kela on a one-year contract. Placed RHPs Mike Clevinger and Trey Wingenter on the 60-day IL.
Minor League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Mauro Gozzo manager of Gastonia Honey Hunters (ALPB).
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Cayden Hatcher.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Jordan Scott.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released S Ricardo Allen and DE Allen Bailey. Waived QB Kurt Benkert.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released NT Kyle Peko.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DL Joel Heath to a reserve/futures contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL David Irving to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D William Borgen from the taxi squad. Loaned F Casey Mittelstadt to the taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Byron Froese from Stockton (AHL) loan.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Jason Cotton and RW Spencer Smallman to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Loaned C Morgan Geekie to Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C T.J. Tynan from Colorado (AHL) loan.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Matiss Kivlenieks to Cleveland (AHL)
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Cale Fleury from Laval (AHL) taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltseev and Nick Merkley from the New Jersey (AHL) taxi squad. Recalled Fs Jesper Boqvuist and Ben Street from Binghamton (AHL) taxi squad. Assigned D Connor Carrick from New Jersey (AHL) to the taxi squad. Claimed G Eric Comrie from Winnipeg waivers.
PHILADELPHI FLYERS — Recalled LW Matthew Strome from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled C Patrick Brown, D Carl Dahlstrom and G Dylan Ferguson from Henderson (AHL) loan.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen. Loaned D Fernando Meza to Defensa y Justicia of the Argentine Primera Division.
