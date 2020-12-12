scoreboard

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

MLS CUP

Saturday’s Game

Columbus 3, Seattle 0

Football

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100

Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140

Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119

Oregon St. 2 3 145 160 2 3 145 160

Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109

California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 0 176 125

Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135

UCLA 3 3 201 167 3 3 201 167

Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60

Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102

Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

Friday’s Game

Arizona St. 70, Arizona 7

Saturday’s Games

Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21

Washington at Oregon, ccd.

California at Wash. St., ccd.

No. 15 Southern Cal 43, UCLA 38

Stanford at Oregon St., late

SCORES

———

Friday’s Late Game

Nevada 30, San Jose St. 20

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3

No. 4 Ohio St. vs. Michigan, ccd.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss, ppd.

LSU 37, No. 6 Florida 34

No. 8 Cincinnati at No. 24 Tulsa, ccd.

No. 9 Georgia 49, No. 25 Missouri 14

No. 17 North Carolina 62, No. 10 Miami 26

No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia, ccd.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Purdue, ccd.

No. 13 Coastal Carolina 42, Troy 38

No. 14 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10

No. 16 Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7

No. 18 BYU vs. San Diego St., late

No. 20 Texas at Kansas, ccd.

No. 22 Oklahoma St. 42, Baylor 3

OTHER SCORES

Army 15, Navy 0

Buffalo 56, Akron 7

Penn St. 39, Michigan St. 24

Rutgers 27, Maryland 24, OT

App. St. 34, Ga. Southern 26

Auburn 24, Mississippi St. 10

Florida St. 56, Duke 35

Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21

Memphis 30, Houston 27

Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17

Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 15

Ball St. 30, W. Michigan 27

E. Michigan 41, N. Illinois 33

Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17

Toledo 24, Cent. Mich. 23

TCU 52, La. Tech 10

UAB 21, Rice 16

Boise St. 17, Wyoming 9

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306

Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212

New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279

N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326

Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323

Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211

Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231

Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308

West W L T Pct PF PA

x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254

Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347

Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320

L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265

Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260

Phila. 3 8 1 .292 253 307

Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280

Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299

Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329

Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284

Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246

Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321

Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296

San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Denver at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Houston at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Phila., 1:25 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Packers 81/2 8 55 LIONS

Titans 71/2 71/2 521/2 JAGUARS

Cowboys 31/2 31/2 421/2 BENGALS

Cards 2 21/2 461/2 GIANTS

Texans 21/2 11/2 451/2 BEARS

PANTHERS 31/2 31/2 441/2 Broncos

BUCS 61/2 7 521/2 Vikings

Chiefs 71/2 71/2 501/2 DOLPHINS

Colts 3 3 521/2 RAIDERS

SEAHAWKS 14 141/2 471/2 Jets

Falcons 21/2 11/2 491/2 CHARGERS

Saints 61/2 71/2 421/2 EAGLES

g-49ERS 3 3 431/2 Washington

BILLS 11/2 2 481/2 Steelers

Monday

Ravens 1 3 47 BROWNS

g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.

Basketball

NBA preseason

Friday’s Late Games

L.A. Lakers 87, L.A. Clippers 81

Portland 127, Sacramento 102

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 111, Charlotte 100

Cleveland 107, Indiana104

Oklahoma City 121, San Antonio 108

Dallas 112, Milwaukee 102

Memphis 107, Minnesota 105

Golden State 107, Denver 105

Utah 119, Phoenix 105

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

UCLA 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Utah 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600

Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 3 .400

California 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

Washington 0 2 .000 1 4 .200

Friday’s Late Game

UCLA 69, Marquette 60

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 74, Washington 71

Arizona 69, Texas-El Paso 61

BYU 82, Utah 64

Saturday’s Boxscore

Oregon 74, Washington 71

OREGON (4-1)

Omoruyi 3-13 8-8 14, Williams 4-11 3-4 13, Dante 4-6 4-8 12, Duarte 4-9 4-6 14, Hardy 2-4 0-0 4, Figueroa 4-12 1-1 9, Lawson 4-8 0-0 8, Terry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 20-27 74.

WASHINGTON (1-4)

Roberts 3-8 0-0 6, Wright 3-7 0-0 8, Bey 2-5 0-0 4, Green 10-17 5-5 26, Stevenson 2-7 0-0 4, Pryor 1-4 2-2 4, Battle 6-11 3-3 19, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0, Bajema 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 10-10 71.

Halftime—Oregon 41-31. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 4-19 (Williams 2-4, Duarte 2-6, Terry 0-1, Hardy 0-2, Omoruyi 0-2, Figueroa 0-4), Washington 7-19 (Battle 4-6, Wright 2-6, Green 1-3, Pryor 0-1, Stevenson 0-3). Fouled Out—Omoruyi. Rebounds—Oregon 38 (Dante 10), Washington 28 (Roberts 8). Assists—Oregon 13 (Omoruyi, Williams, Hardy 3), Washington 10 (Green 4). Total Fouls—Oregon 16, Washington 20.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at California, noon

No. 23 Arizona St. at Grand Canyon, 1 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 2 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona, ccd.

Missouri 81, No. 6 Illinois 78

No. 10 Duke vs. Charleston Southern, ccd.

No. 12 Tennessee 65, Cincinnati 56

No. 16 North Carolina 73, NC Central 67

No. 17 Texas Tech 77, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 57

No. 20 Florida St. 83, Florida 71

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 4 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Oregon 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Stanford 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 1 0 .000

Oregon St. 1 1 .500 3 1 .750

UCLA 1 1 .500 3 1 .750

Utah 1 1 .500 2 1 .667

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 2 .667

Washington 1 2 .333 3 2 .600

California 0 1 .000 0 4 .000

Colorado 0 2 .000 2 3 .400

Southern Cal 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No. 11 UCLA at Southern Cal, noon

San Diego at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 15 Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Stanford at California, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 UConn 79, UMass Lowell 23

Northern Iowa 65, No. 22 South Dakota St. 48

Golf

U.S. Women’s Open

Saturday at Houston, Texas

Cypress Creek: Yardage: 6,731; Par: 71

Purse: $1.3 million

(a)-amateur

Third Round

Hinako Shibuno 68-67-74—209

Amy Olson 67-72-71—210

Moriya Jutanugarn 68-72-72—212

Ji Yeong Kim 75-70-67—212

Lydia Ko 71-70-72—213

Yealimi Noh 72-69-72—213

Megan Khang 70-69-74—213

Kaitlyn Papp (a) 71-68-74—213

Jin Young Ko 73-70-71—214

A Lim Kim 68-74-72—214

Hae Ran Ryu 72-72-70—214

Sei Young Kim 72-69-73—214

Ariya Jutanugarn 70-70-74—214

Cristie Kerr 71-69-74—214

Jeongeun Lee6, 73-69-73—215. Maja Stark (a), 70-72-73—215. Ingrid Lindblad (a), 72-69-74—215. Lindsey Weaver, 70-70-75—215. Cheyenne Knight, 75-69-72—216. Perrine Delacour, 72-71-73—216. Bronte Law, 73-72-71—216. Lizette Salas, 72-69-75—216. Sarah Schmelzel, 71-69-76—216. Linn Grant (a), 69-69-78—216.

Linnea Strom, 69-75-73—217. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-72-75—217. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (a), 70-72-75—217. Eri Okayama, 76-69-72—217. Yuka Saso, 69-71-77—217. Stacy Lewis, 72-68-77—217. Madelene Sagstrom, 74-71-72—217. Sayaka Takahashi, 73-72-72—217.

Inbee Park, 71-72-75—218. Lauren Stephenson, 72-72-74—218. Minyoung2 Lee, 74-68-76—218. Brittany Lincicome, 70-75-73—218. Hannah Green, 72-73-73—218. So Yeon Ryu, 72-73-73—218.

Gabriela Ruffels (a), 71-72-76—219. Seon Woo Bae, 75-68-76—219. Hyejin Choi, 70-73-76—219. Pernilla Lindberg, 74-70-75—219. Jenny Shin, 72-70-77—219. Anna Nordqvist, 73-71-75—219. Nasa Hataoka, 71-73-75—219. Azahara Munoz, 71-70-78—219. Ashleigh Buhai, 71-69-79—219. Jessica Korda, 72-73-74—219. Gaby Lopez, 74-71-74—219. Yui Kawamoto, 73-72-74—219.

Mone Inami, 73-71-76—220. Charley Hull, 69-73-78—220. Chella Choi, 73-72-75—220. Mamiko Higa, 73-72-75—220. Minjee Lee, 74-71-75—220. Sophia Popov, 69-76-75—220. Mina Harigae, 70-74-77—221. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 70-72-79—221. Jennifer Song, 77-68-76—221.

Ally Ewing, 73-72-76—222. Danielle Kang, 72-71-79—222. Brooke Henderson, 72-73-77—222. Narin An, 72-72-79—223. Su Oh, 75-70-78—223. Kana Mikashima, 75-69-80—224. Mi Hyang Lee, 72-73-79—224.

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Jonathan Joseph on injured reserve. Waived DT Trevon Coley.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton. Waived LB Chris Orr.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad. Activated OT Jonah Williams from PUP list. Signed WR Stanley Morgan and S Trayvon Henderson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated C Tyler Biadesz from injured reserve. Waived C Adam Redmond.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Troy Fumagalli, S Alijah Holder and CB Nate Hairston.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad. Promoted WR Travis Fulgham to active roster. Placed DL DaShawn Hand on injured reserve. Placed DE Everson Griffen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RD A.J. Dillon from the exempt/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Dominique Dafney from the practice squad. Elevated WR Juwan Winfree and G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Isaac Nauta to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Jonathan Owens. Waived DE Nate Orchard.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted WR C.J. Board and K Aldrick Rosas to active roster. Waived CB Tae Hayes and K Chase McLaughlin.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Chris Smith. Placed S Jeff Heath on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Greg Dortch to the practice squad. Placed LB Landis Durham and RB Justin Jackson on injured reserve. Waived LB Asmar Asmar Bilal.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Rashard Causey to the practice squad. Promoted RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Placed RB Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson. Waived FS Curtis Riley.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad. Released OT Nate Wozniak. Placed CB Patrick Robinson on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve. Activated OL Brent Qvale from injured reserve. Placed RG Greg Van Roten, S Bennett Jackson and S Ashtyn Davis on injured reserve. Signed S Saquan Hampton and WR Lawrence Cager.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Deontay Burnett to the practice squad. Placed WR Alshon Jeffery and OT Jason Peters on injured reserve. Promoted WR Robert Davis to active roster. Signed CB Kevon Seymour.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Robert Spillane on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Alex Barrett. Placed TE Garrett Celek and OG Tom Compton on injured reserve. Promoted TE Daniel Helm from practice squad to active roster. Signed DB Jacob Thieneman to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Chad Wheeler.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Breon Borders on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed T David Steinmetz from the practice squad. Elevated RB Javon Leake from the practice squad. Placed DE Ryan Anderson on injured reserve.

