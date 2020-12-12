scoreboard

Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
MLS CUP
Saturday’s Game
Columbus 3, Seattle 0
Football
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140
Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119
Oregon St. 2 3 145 160 2 3 145 160
Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 0 176 125 5 0 176 125
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135
UCLA 3 3 201 167 3 3 201 167
Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60
Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199
Friday’s Game
Arizona St. 70, Arizona 7
Saturday’s Games
Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21
Washington at Oregon, ccd.
California at Wash. St., ccd.
No. 15 Southern Cal 43, UCLA 38
Stanford at Oregon St., late
SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Game
Nevada 30, San Jose St. 20
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
No. 4 Ohio St. vs. Michigan, ccd.
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss, ppd.
LSU 37, No. 6 Florida 34
No. 8 Cincinnati at No. 24 Tulsa, ccd.
No. 9 Georgia 49, No. 25 Missouri 14
No. 17 North Carolina 62, No. 10 Miami 26
No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia, ccd.
No. 12 Indiana vs. Purdue, ccd.
No. 13 Coastal Carolina 42, Troy 38
No. 14 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10
No. 16 Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7
No. 18 BYU vs. San Diego St., late
No. 20 Texas at Kansas, ccd.
No. 22 Oklahoma St. 42, Baylor 3
OTHER SCORES
Army 15, Navy 0
Buffalo 56, Akron 7
Penn St. 39, Michigan St. 24
Rutgers 27, Maryland 24, OT
App. St. 34, Ga. Southern 26
Auburn 24, Mississippi St. 10
Florida St. 56, Duke 35
Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21
Memphis 30, Houston 27
Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 17
Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 15
Ball St. 30, W. Michigan 27
E. Michigan 41, N. Illinois 33
Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17
Toledo 24, Cent. Mich. 23
TCU 52, La. Tech 10
UAB 21, Rice 16
Boise St. 17, Wyoming 9
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306
Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279
N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326
Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323
Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211
Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231
Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254
Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347
Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320
L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265
Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260
Phila. 3 8 1 .292 253 307
Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299
Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329
Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321
Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296
San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Denver at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Houston at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Phila., 1:25 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Packers 81/2 8 55 LIONS
Titans 71/2 71/2 521/2 JAGUARS
Cowboys 31/2 31/2 421/2 BENGALS
Cards 2 21/2 461/2 GIANTS
Texans 21/2 11/2 451/2 BEARS
PANTHERS 31/2 31/2 441/2 Broncos
BUCS 61/2 7 521/2 Vikings
Chiefs 71/2 71/2 501/2 DOLPHINS
Colts 3 3 521/2 RAIDERS
SEAHAWKS 14 141/2 471/2 Jets
Falcons 21/2 11/2 491/2 CHARGERS
Saints 61/2 71/2 421/2 EAGLES
g-49ERS 3 3 431/2 Washington
BILLS 11/2 2 481/2 Steelers
Monday
Ravens 1 3 47 BROWNS
g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.
Basketball
NBA preseason
Friday’s Late Games
L.A. Lakers 87, L.A. Clippers 81
Portland 127, Sacramento 102
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 111, Charlotte 100
Cleveland 107, Indiana104
Oklahoma City 121, San Antonio 108
Dallas 112, Milwaukee 102
Memphis 107, Minnesota 105
Golden State 107, Denver 105
Utah 119, Phoenix 105
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
UCLA 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Utah 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
California 0 2 .000 2 4 .333
Washington 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Friday’s Late Game
UCLA 69, Marquette 60
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 74, Washington 71
Arizona 69, Texas-El Paso 61
BYU 82, Utah 64
Saturday’s Boxscore
Oregon 74, Washington 71
OREGON (4-1)
Omoruyi 3-13 8-8 14, Williams 4-11 3-4 13, Dante 4-6 4-8 12, Duarte 4-9 4-6 14, Hardy 2-4 0-0 4, Figueroa 4-12 1-1 9, Lawson 4-8 0-0 8, Terry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 20-27 74.
WASHINGTON (1-4)
Roberts 3-8 0-0 6, Wright 3-7 0-0 8, Bey 2-5 0-0 4, Green 10-17 5-5 26, Stevenson 2-7 0-0 4, Pryor 1-4 2-2 4, Battle 6-11 3-3 19, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0, Bajema 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 10-10 71.
Halftime—Oregon 41-31. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 4-19 (Williams 2-4, Duarte 2-6, Terry 0-1, Hardy 0-2, Omoruyi 0-2, Figueroa 0-4), Washington 7-19 (Battle 4-6, Wright 2-6, Green 1-3, Pryor 0-1, Stevenson 0-3). Fouled Out—Omoruyi. Rebounds—Oregon 38 (Dante 10), Washington 28 (Roberts 8). Assists—Oregon 13 (Omoruyi, Williams, Hardy 3), Washington 10 (Green 4). Total Fouls—Oregon 16, Washington 20.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at California, noon
No. 23 Arizona St. at Grand Canyon, 1 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 2 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona, ccd.
Missouri 81, No. 6 Illinois 78
No. 10 Duke vs. Charleston Southern, ccd.
No. 12 Tennessee 65, Cincinnati 56
No. 16 North Carolina 73, NC Central 67
No. 17 Texas Tech 77, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 57
No. 20 Florida St. 83, Florida 71
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 4 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Oregon 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Stanford 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 1 0 .000
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
UCLA 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
Utah 1 1 .500 2 1 .667
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 2 .667
Washington 1 2 .333 3 2 .600
California 0 1 .000 0 4 .000
Colorado 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
Southern Cal 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
No. 11 UCLA at Southern Cal, noon
San Diego at Arizona St., 2 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon at No. 15 Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Stanford at California, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Top 25 Games
No. 3 UConn 79, UMass Lowell 23
Northern Iowa 65, No. 22 South Dakota St. 48
Golf
U.S. Women’s Open
Saturday at Houston, Texas
Cypress Creek: Yardage: 6,731; Par: 71
Purse: $1.3 million
(a)-amateur
Third Round
Hinako Shibuno 68-67-74—209
Amy Olson 67-72-71—210
Moriya Jutanugarn 68-72-72—212
Ji Yeong Kim 75-70-67—212
Lydia Ko 71-70-72—213
Yealimi Noh 72-69-72—213
Megan Khang 70-69-74—213
Kaitlyn Papp (a) 71-68-74—213
Jin Young Ko 73-70-71—214
A Lim Kim 68-74-72—214
Hae Ran Ryu 72-72-70—214
Sei Young Kim 72-69-73—214
Ariya Jutanugarn 70-70-74—214
Cristie Kerr 71-69-74—214
Jeongeun Lee6, 73-69-73—215. Maja Stark (a), 70-72-73—215. Ingrid Lindblad (a), 72-69-74—215. Lindsey Weaver, 70-70-75—215. Cheyenne Knight, 75-69-72—216. Perrine Delacour, 72-71-73—216. Bronte Law, 73-72-71—216. Lizette Salas, 72-69-75—216. Sarah Schmelzel, 71-69-76—216. Linn Grant (a), 69-69-78—216.
Linnea Strom, 69-75-73—217. Jennifer Kupcho, 70-72-75—217. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (a), 70-72-75—217. Eri Okayama, 76-69-72—217. Yuka Saso, 69-71-77—217. Stacy Lewis, 72-68-77—217. Madelene Sagstrom, 74-71-72—217. Sayaka Takahashi, 73-72-72—217.
Inbee Park, 71-72-75—218. Lauren Stephenson, 72-72-74—218. Minyoung2 Lee, 74-68-76—218. Brittany Lincicome, 70-75-73—218. Hannah Green, 72-73-73—218. So Yeon Ryu, 72-73-73—218.
Gabriela Ruffels (a), 71-72-76—219. Seon Woo Bae, 75-68-76—219. Hyejin Choi, 70-73-76—219. Pernilla Lindberg, 74-70-75—219. Jenny Shin, 72-70-77—219. Anna Nordqvist, 73-71-75—219. Nasa Hataoka, 71-73-75—219. Azahara Munoz, 71-70-78—219. Ashleigh Buhai, 71-69-79—219. Jessica Korda, 72-73-74—219. Gaby Lopez, 74-71-74—219. Yui Kawamoto, 73-72-74—219.
Mone Inami, 73-71-76—220. Charley Hull, 69-73-78—220. Chella Choi, 73-72-75—220. Mamiko Higa, 73-72-75—220. Minjee Lee, 74-71-75—220. Sophia Popov, 69-76-75—220. Mina Harigae, 70-74-77—221. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 70-72-79—221. Jennifer Song, 77-68-76—221.
Ally Ewing, 73-72-76—222. Danielle Kang, 72-71-79—222. Brooke Henderson, 72-73-77—222. Narin An, 72-72-79—223. Su Oh, 75-70-78—223. Kana Mikashima, 75-69-80—224. Mi Hyang Lee, 72-73-79—224.
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Jonathan Joseph on injured reserve. Waived DT Trevon Coley.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton. Waived LB Chris Orr.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad. Activated OT Jonah Williams from PUP list. Signed WR Stanley Morgan and S Trayvon Henderson.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated C Tyler Biadesz from injured reserve. Waived C Adam Redmond.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Troy Fumagalli, S Alijah Holder and CB Nate Hairston.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad. Promoted WR Travis Fulgham to active roster. Placed DL DaShawn Hand on injured reserve. Placed DE Everson Griffen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RD A.J. Dillon from the exempt/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Dominique Dafney from the practice squad. Elevated WR Juwan Winfree and G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Isaac Nauta to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Jonathan Owens. Waived DE Nate Orchard.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted WR C.J. Board and K Aldrick Rosas to active roster. Waived CB Tae Hayes and K Chase McLaughlin.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Chris Smith. Placed S Jeff Heath on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Greg Dortch to the practice squad. Placed LB Landis Durham and RB Justin Jackson on injured reserve. Waived LB Asmar Asmar Bilal.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Rashard Causey to the practice squad. Promoted RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Placed RB Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson. Waived FS Curtis Riley.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad. Released OT Nate Wozniak. Placed CB Patrick Robinson on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve. Activated OL Brent Qvale from injured reserve. Placed RG Greg Van Roten, S Bennett Jackson and S Ashtyn Davis on injured reserve. Signed S Saquan Hampton and WR Lawrence Cager.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Deontay Burnett to the practice squad. Placed WR Alshon Jeffery and OT Jason Peters on injured reserve. Promoted WR Robert Davis to active roster. Signed CB Kevon Seymour.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Robert Spillane on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Alex Barrett. Placed TE Garrett Celek and OG Tom Compton on injured reserve. Promoted TE Daniel Helm from practice squad to active roster. Signed DB Jacob Thieneman to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Chad Wheeler.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Breon Borders on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed T David Steinmetz from the practice squad. Elevated RB Javon Leake from the practice squad. Placed DE Ryan Anderson on injured reserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.