scoreboard

Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Oregon 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 2 1 .667 8 1 .889
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Colorado 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125
California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455
Saturday’s Games
Southern Cal 64, Utah 46
Oregon St. 73, California 64
Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.
UCLA 65, Colorado 62
Stanford at No. 21 Oregon, late
Arizona at Washington St., late
Saturday’s Boxscore
Oregon St. 73, California 64
CALIFORNIA (5-6)
Kelly 5-6 2-3 12, Thiemann 2-3 3-11 7, Betley 2-4 2-2 8, Bradley 2-3 1-2 5, Brown 3-7 0-1 6, Foreman 3-7 4-4 12, Kuany 1-3 0-0 2, Hyder 4-7 2-5 12, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 14-28 64.
OREGON ST. (5-3)
Alatishe 3-11 0-0 6, Andela 3-5 3-5 9, Calloo 5-9 1-2 14, Reichle 1-4 6-6 8, Thompson 6-10 2-4 16, Hunt 2-7 2-2 7, Lucas 3-6 2-2 11, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Silver 0-0 0-0 0, Potts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 16-21 73.
Halftime—California 36-26. 3-Point Goals—California 6-17 (Foreman 2-3, Hyder 2-3, Betley 2-4, Bradley 0-1, Bowser 0-2, Brown 0-2, Kuany 0-2), Oregon St. 9-20 (Lucas 3-4, Calloo 3-6, Thompson 2-4, Hunt 1-3, Alatishe 0-3). Rebounds—California 27 (Thiemann 9), Oregon St. 27 (Andela 11). Assists—California 12 (Brown 5), Oregon St. 17 (Hunt 6). Total Fouls—California 22, Oregon St. 22.
Monday’s Game
Stanford at Oregon St., noon
Saturday’s Top 25 Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 85, San Francisco 62
No. 2 Baylor 76, Iowa St. 65
No. 8 Texas 84, No. 3 Kansas 59
No. 4 Villanova at Xavier, ppd.
Alabama 71, No. 7 Tennessee 63
Oklahoma 75, No. 9 West Virginia 71
No. 10 Iowa 77, No. 14 Rutgers 75
No. 11 Creighton 67, Providence 65
No. 12 Missouri 81, Arkansas 68
Oklahoma St. 82, No. 13 Texas Tech 77, OT
No. 15 Illinois 66, Purdue 58
No. 17 Michigan St. 84, Nebraska 77
No. 18 Florida St. vs. No. 20 Duke, ppd.
No. 23 Virginia vs. No. 24 Virginia Tech, ppd.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 6 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Stanford 5 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Arizona 5 1 .833 7 1 .875
Washington St. 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
Arizona St. 3 2 .600 7 2 .778
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Colorado 2 3 .400 4 4 .500
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Washington 1 4 .200 4 4 .500
Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375
Utah 1 5 .167 2 5 .286
California 0 5 .000 0 8 .000
Friday’s Late Boxscore
No. 8 Oregon 92, Southern Cal 69
SOUTHERN CAL (3-5)
Oliver 5-11 2-2 13, Jackson 4-5 0-1 8, Caldwell 4-9 0-0 9, Rogers 5-14 8-8 20, White 1-1 0-0 2, Sanders 3-7 4-4 11, Campbell 2-3 1-2 6, Tinner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 15-17 69.
OREGON (8-0)
Boley 5-7 0-0 13, Sabally 5-10 5-6 15, Mikesell 6-14 0-0 16, Paopao 6-14 1-2 14, Shelley 5-8 1-3 13, Giomi 3-4 0-0 6, Dugalic 0-3 0-0 0, Scherr 2-5 0-0 4, Watson 4-5 3-5 11, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 10-16 92
Southern Cal 12 7 27 23 — 69
Oregon 19 23 28 22 — 92
3-Point Goals—Southern Cal 6-13 (Oliver 1-2, Caldwell 1-3, Rogers 2-5, Sanders 1-2, Campbell 1-1), Oregon 10-29 (Boley 3-5, Mikesell 4-11, Paopao 1-6, Shelley 2-4, Dugalic 0-1, Scherr 0-2). Assists—Southern Cal 14 (White 4), Oregon 18 (Paopao 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Southern Cal 25 (Team 1-5), Oregon 38 (Sabally 4-6). Total Fouls—Southern Cal 14, Oregon 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Sunday’s Games
California at No. 6 Arizona, 11 a.m.
Washington St. at Colorado, 11 a.m.
No. 11 UCLA at No. 8 Oregon, 1 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 1 p.m.
No. 1 Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.
Saturday’s Top 25 Games
No. 2 Louisville 97, Bellarmine 46
No. 7 Baylor 74, TCU 50
No. 21 South Florida 71, East Carolina 58
No. 23 Gonzaga 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 37
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 5 1 .833 —
Orlando 4 2 .667 1
Indiana 4 2 .667 1
Cleveland 4 2 .667 1
Atlanta 4 2 .667 1
Brooklyn 3 3 .500 2
New York 3 3 .500 2
Boston 3 3 .500 2
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2
Miami 2 3 .400 2½
Chicago 2 4 .333 3
Charlotte 2 4 .333 3
Toronto 1 4 .200 3½
Detroit 1 4 .200 3½
Washington 1 5 .167 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 5 1 .833 —
New Orleans 4 2 .667 1
L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 1
L.A. Lakers 4 2 .667 1
Utah 3 2 .600 1½
Portland 3 2 .600 1½
Houston 2 2 .500 2
Sacramento 3 3 .500 2
San Antonio 2 3 .400 2½
Minnesota 2 3 .400 2½
Dallas 2 3 .400 2½
Memphis 2 3 .400 2½
Oklahoma City 2 3 .400 2½
Golden State 2 3 .400 2½
Denver 1 4 .200 3½
Friday’s Late Games
Utah 106, L.A. Clippers 100
Phoenix 106, Denver 103
Portland 123, Golden State 98
Saturday’s Games
Houston 102, Sacramento 94
Oklahoma City 108, Orlando 99
New York 106, Indiana 102
Phila. 127, Charlotte 112
New Orleans 120, Toronto 116
Cleveland 96, Atlanta 91
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, noon
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s Late Boxscore
Trail Blazers 123, Warriors 98
PORTLAND (123)
Covington 2-8 2-2 8, Jones Jr. 3-7 1-2 8, Nurkic 3-8 1-4 8, Lillard 11-21 6-6 34, McCollum 11-21 2-3 28, Anthony 5-9 5-5 18, Giles III 1-3 1-2 3, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 1-2 3-4 5, Blevins 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 3-12 2-2 11. Totals 40-92 23-30 123.
GOLDEN STATE (98)
Green 0-3 0-0 0, Wiggins 5-12 4-7 15, Wiseman 2-8 4-4 8, Curry 9-20 4-4 26, Oubre Jr. 4-12 2-3 10, Bazemore 3-4 0-0 8, Lee 0-3 2-2 2, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Paschall 5-7 3-3 13, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 3-3 5, Mulder 1-3 0-0 2, Poole 0-1 5-5 5, Wanamaker 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 31-79 29-33 98.
Portland 36 31 31 25 — 123
Golden State 21 34 25 18 — 98
3-Point Goals—Portland 20-43 (Lillard 6-10, McCollum 4-11, Anthony 3-4, Simons 3-8, Covington 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-2), Golden State 7-35 (Curry 4-12, Bazemore 2-3, Wiggins 1-3, Green 0-2, Mulder 0-2, Wiseman 0-2, Lee 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 51 (Covington 11), Golden State 44 (Curry 8). Assists—Portland 23 (Lillard 8), Golden State 19 (Curry 5). Total Fouls—Portland 27, Golden State 28. A—0 (18,064)
Football
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339
N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288
Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300
Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397
Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386
West W L T Pct PF PA
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338
Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398
South W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369
Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY’S LATE GAME
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans
No. 3 Ohio St. 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.
Kentucky 23, No. 23 NC State 21
Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.
Mississippi 26, No. 11 Indiana 20
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.
No. 10 Iowa St. 34, No. 25 Oregon 17
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 5 Texas A&M 41, No. 13 North Carolina 27
Fiesta Bowl Summary
No. 10 Iowa St. 34, No. 25 Oregon 17
Oregon 7 10 0 0 — 17
Iowa St. 7 21 3 3 — 34
First Quarter
ISU—Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 7:24.
ORE—Brown 6 run (Katleman kick), 4:14.
Second Quarter
ISU—Kolar 14 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:58.
ORE—Brown 16 run (Katleman kick), 3:17.
ISU—Purdy 1 run (Assalley kick), 1:44.
ISU—Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 1:27.
ORE—FG Katleman 47, :13.
Third Quarter
ISU—FG Assalley 33, 6:30.
Fourth Quarter
ISU—FG Assalley 39, 6:11.
\ ORE ISU
First downs 17 25
Rushes-yards 18-86 56-228
Passing 226 156
Comp-Att-Int 19-28-1 20-29-0
Return Yards 111 27
Punts-Avg. 3-47.3 3-37.3
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 4-20
Time of Possession 17:12 42:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Oregon, Dye 8-52, Brown 4-36, Shough 4-8, Habibi-Likio 1-0, Pittman 1-(minus 10). Iowa St., Hall 34-136, Nwangwu 11-55, Purdy 9-39, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
Passing—Oregon, Brown 12-19-0-147, Shough 7-9-1-79. Iowa St., Purdy 20-29-0-156.
Receiving—Oregon, Johnson III 4-41, Pittman 3-34, Redd 3-29, Kampmoyer 3-28, D.Williams 2-22, Habibi-Likio 1-26, Delgado 1-20, Dye 1-18, D.Johnson 1-8. Iowa St., Kolar 5-53, Hutchinson 4-45, Allen 3-21, Hall 2-10, Soehner 2-8, Milton 2-(minus 4), Akers 1-16, Shaw 1-7.
Missed Field Goals—None.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Washington +1 31/2 431/2 EAGLES
COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars
Packers 51/2 4 491/2 BEARS
Cowboys 2 11/2 441/2 GIANTS
BROWNS 6 9 43 Steelers
Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS
Saints 5 6 461/2 PANTHERS
PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets
Vikings 6 41/2 531/2 LIONS
BUCS 51/2 61/2 501/2 Falcons
Ravens 111/2 13 441/2 BENGALS
BILLS 41/2 2 421/2 Dolphins
Chargers 11/2 41/2 43 CHIEFS
g-Seahawks 4 61/2 46 49ERS
Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS
Cards +41/2 3 401/2 RAMS
g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
JANUARY 11
National Championship — Miami Gardens, FL
Alabama 7 8 76 Ohio State
Deals
TransactionsFOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed WR Christian Kirk on reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoited DL Stacy Lee, LB Terrance Smith and CB Jace Whittaker to the active roster.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Elevated WR Devin Gray and Chris Rowland from the practice squad. Elevated TE Jared Pinkney from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted DB Nate Brooks and QB Tyler Huntley to the active roster.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed TE Tyler Kroft on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated TE Nate Becker, CB Dane Jackson, DE Mike Love and RB Antonio Williams from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted QB Tommy Stevens, OT Aaron Monteiro and LB Clay Johnson to the active roster. Placed CB Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DB Xavier Crawford to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Mike Daniels on Reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad. Elevated LB Keandre Joes and CB Winston Rose from the active roster to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Kevin Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed G Blake Hance from the Jets practice squad. Activated S Karl Joseph from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated CB A.J. Green, G Cordell Iwuagwa, LB Montrel Meander and T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated G Zack Martin and S Steven Parker from injured reserve. Promoted T William Sweet and DT Walter Palmore. Placed LB Justin March-Lillard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR K.J. Hamler on injured reserve. Promoted LB Josh Watson to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Bobby Price from the practice squad. Activated DT Danny Shelton from injured reserved. Elevated DT albert Huggins and C Evan Brown from the practice squad to the active/inactive list. Released DL Frank Herron. Restored LB Anthony Pittman from the COVID-19 List to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed T David Bakhtiari on injured reserve. Signed G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated DL Brian Price from the practice squad to active roster. Signed DL Anthony Rush to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OL Brent Qvale on injured reserve. Promoted G Beau Benzschawel, WR Steven Mitchell and OL Greg Mancz to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Noah Togiai from injured reserve. Waived WR Marcus Johnson. Elevated S Ibraheim Campbell and T Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted WR Terry Godwin and OL Tre’vour Wallace-Simms to the active roster. Activated P Logan Cooke from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Collin Johnson on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived TE Ricky Seals-Jones. Promoted QB Matt Moore, WR Gehrig Dieter, G Patrick Omameh and DB Deandre Baker to the active roster.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Jeff Heath from injured reserve. Promoted C Erik Magnuson and LB James Onwualu to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted CB John Brannon to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted QB Bryce Perkins to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted S Nate Holley to the active roster. Waived FB Chandler Cox. Elevated WR Marcus Kemp and QB Reid Sinnett.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Elevated CBs Cordrea Tankersley and Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated DE Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB Damien Harris on injured reserve. Promoted TE Rashod Berry, DB Michael Jackson, G Ross Reynolds, LB Cassh Maluia and DB D’Angelo Ross to the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed S D.J. Swearinger, RB Latavius Murray, RB Dwayne Washington and FB Michael Burton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CB Grant Haley, LB Chase Hansen, WR Tommylee Lewis, RB Tony Jones Jr., TE Garrett Griffin, LB Andrew Dowell and WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB Kyler Fackrell and CB Madre Harper from injured reserve. Elevated P Ryan Santoso from the practice squad. Placed FB Eli Penny on injured reserve. Released QB Joe Webb.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated RG Greg Van Roten from injured reserve. Waived K Sam Ficken. Promoted DL Tanzel Smart, LB Sharif Finch, LB Noah Dawkins and LB Brady Sheldon to the active roster.
PHILADELPIA EAGLES — Promoted DE Joe Ostma, T Prince Tega Wanogho and S Blake Countess to the active roster.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed CB Joe Haden, TE Eric Ebron and OLB Cassius Marsh on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL Anthony Coyle, WR Kevin Radar and K Matthew Wright to the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed P Drew Kaser to the practice squad. Released C Aaron Neary. Promoted DT Josiah Coatney, OT Tom Compton, WR Jordan Matthews, K Tristan Vizcaino and G Isaiah Williams to the active roster.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated CB Tre Flowers from injured reserve. Placed OT Brandon Shell and S Damarious Randall on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Alex Collins, WR Penny Hart and G Alex Boone to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Jack Cichy off the New England Patriots practice squad. Elevated CB Herb Miller and DL Benning Potoa’e from practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated P Brett Kern from the COVID-19/Reserve list. Elevated LB Brooks Reed and K Sam Sloman from the practice squad to the active roster.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed C Chase Roullier to a multi-year extension. Promoted WR Dontrelle Inman to the active roster.
