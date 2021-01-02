scoreboard

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778

Oregon 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 2 1 .667 8 1 .889

Southern Cal 1 1 .500 6 2 .750

Oregon St. 1 1 .500 5 3 .625

Colorado 1 2 .333 7 3 .700

Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571

Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 64, Utah 46

Oregon St. 73, California 64

Arizona St. at Washington, ppd.

UCLA 65, Colorado 62

Stanford at No. 21 Oregon, late

Arizona at Washington St., late

Saturday’s Boxscore

Oregon St. 73, California 64

CALIFORNIA (5-6)

Kelly 5-6 2-3 12, Thiemann 2-3 3-11 7, Betley 2-4 2-2 8, Bradley 2-3 1-2 5, Brown 3-7 0-1 6, Foreman 3-7 4-4 12, Kuany 1-3 0-0 2, Hyder 4-7 2-5 12, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 14-28 64.

OREGON ST. (5-3)

Alatishe 3-11 0-0 6, Andela 3-5 3-5 9, Calloo 5-9 1-2 14, Reichle 1-4 6-6 8, Thompson 6-10 2-4 16, Hunt 2-7 2-2 7, Lucas 3-6 2-2 11, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Silver 0-0 0-0 0, Potts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 16-21 73.

Halftime—California 36-26. 3-Point Goals—California 6-17 (Foreman 2-3, Hyder 2-3, Betley 2-4, Bradley 0-1, Bowser 0-2, Brown 0-2, Kuany 0-2), Oregon St. 9-20 (Lucas 3-4, Calloo 3-6, Thompson 2-4, Hunt 1-3, Alatishe 0-3). Rebounds—California 27 (Thiemann 9), Oregon St. 27 (Andela 11). Assists—California 12 (Brown 5), Oregon St. 17 (Hunt 6). Total Fouls—California 22, Oregon St. 22.

Monday’s Game

Stanford at Oregon St., noon

Saturday’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 85, San Francisco 62

No. 2 Baylor 76, Iowa St. 65

No. 8 Texas 84, No. 3 Kansas 59

No. 4 Villanova at Xavier, ppd.

Alabama 71, No. 7 Tennessee 63

Oklahoma 75, No. 9 West Virginia 71

No. 10 Iowa 77, No. 14 Rutgers 75

No. 11 Creighton 67, Providence 65

No. 12 Missouri 81, Arkansas 68

Oklahoma St. 82, No. 13 Texas Tech 77, OT

No. 15 Illinois 66, Purdue 58

No. 17 Michigan St. 84, Nebraska 77

No. 18 Florida St. vs. No. 20 Duke, ppd.

No. 23 Virginia vs. No. 24 Virginia Tech, ppd.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 6 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Stanford 5 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Arizona 5 1 .833 7 1 .875

Washington St. 3 1 .750 5 1 .833

Arizona St. 3 2 .600 7 2 .778

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Colorado 2 3 .400 4 4 .500

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Washington 1 4 .200 4 4 .500

Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375

Utah 1 5 .167 2 5 .286

California 0 5 .000 0 8 .000

Friday’s Late Boxscore

No. 8 Oregon 92, Southern Cal 69

SOUTHERN CAL (3-5)

Oliver 5-11 2-2 13, Jackson 4-5 0-1 8, Caldwell 4-9 0-0 9, Rogers 5-14 8-8 20, White 1-1 0-0 2, Sanders 3-7 4-4 11, Campbell 2-3 1-2 6, Tinner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 15-17 69.

OREGON (8-0)

Boley 5-7 0-0 13, Sabally 5-10 5-6 15, Mikesell 6-14 0-0 16, Paopao 6-14 1-2 14, Shelley 5-8 1-3 13, Giomi 3-4 0-0 6, Dugalic 0-3 0-0 0, Scherr 2-5 0-0 4, Watson 4-5 3-5 11, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 10-16 92

Southern Cal 12 7 27 23 — 69

Oregon 19 23 28 22 — 92

3-Point Goals—Southern Cal 6-13 (Oliver 1-2, Caldwell 1-3, Rogers 2-5, Sanders 1-2, Campbell 1-1), Oregon 10-29 (Boley 3-5, Mikesell 4-11, Paopao 1-6, Shelley 2-4, Dugalic 0-1, Scherr 0-2). Assists—Southern Cal 14 (White 4), Oregon 18 (Paopao 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Southern Cal 25 (Team 1-5), Oregon 38 (Sabally 4-6). Total Fouls—Southern Cal 14, Oregon 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Sunday’s Games

California at No. 6 Arizona, 11 a.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 11 a.m.

No. 11 UCLA at No. 8 Oregon, 1 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 1 p.m.

No. 1 Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.

Saturday’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Louisville 97, Bellarmine 46

No. 7 Baylor 74, TCU 50

No. 21 South Florida 71, East Carolina 58

No. 23 Gonzaga 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 37

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 5 1 .833 —

Orlando 4 2 .667 1

Indiana 4 2 .667 1

Cleveland 4 2 .667 1

Atlanta 4 2 .667 1

Brooklyn 3 3 .500 2

New York 3 3 .500 2

Boston 3 3 .500 2

Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2

Miami 2 3 .400 2½

Chicago 2 4 .333 3

Charlotte 2 4 .333 3

Toronto 1 4 .200 3½

Detroit 1 4 .200 3½

Washington 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 5 1 .833 —

New Orleans 4 2 .667 1

L.A. Clippers 4 2 .667 1

L.A. Lakers 4 2 .667 1

Utah 3 2 .600 1½

Portland 3 2 .600 1½

Houston 2 2 .500 2

Sacramento 3 3 .500 2

San Antonio 2 3 .400 2½

Minnesota 2 3 .400 2½

Dallas 2 3 .400 2½

Memphis 2 3 .400 2½

Oklahoma City 2 3 .400 2½

Golden State 2 3 .400 2½

Denver 1 4 .200 3½

Friday’s Late Games

Utah 106, L.A. Clippers 100

Phoenix 106, Denver 103

Portland 123, Golden State 98

Saturday’s Games

Houston 102, Sacramento 94

Oklahoma City 108, Orlando 99

New York 106, Indiana 102

Phila. 127, Charlotte 112

New Orleans 120, Toronto 116

Cleveland 96, Atlanta 91

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, noon

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Late Boxscore

Trail Blazers 123, Warriors 98

PORTLAND (123)

Covington 2-8 2-2 8, Jones Jr. 3-7 1-2 8, Nurkic 3-8 1-4 8, Lillard 11-21 6-6 34, McCollum 11-21 2-3 28, Anthony 5-9 5-5 18, Giles III 1-3 1-2 3, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 1-2 3-4 5, Blevins 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 3-12 2-2 11. Totals 40-92 23-30 123.

GOLDEN STATE (98)

Green 0-3 0-0 0, Wiggins 5-12 4-7 15, Wiseman 2-8 4-4 8, Curry 9-20 4-4 26, Oubre Jr. 4-12 2-3 10, Bazemore 3-4 0-0 8, Lee 0-3 2-2 2, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Paschall 5-7 3-3 13, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 3-3 5, Mulder 1-3 0-0 2, Poole 0-1 5-5 5, Wanamaker 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 31-79 29-33 98.

Portland 36 31 31 25 — 123

Golden State 21 34 25 18 — 98

3-Point Goals—Portland 20-43 (Lillard 6-10, McCollum 4-11, Anthony 3-4, Simons 3-8, Covington 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-2), Golden State 7-35 (Curry 4-12, Bazemore 2-3, Wiggins 1-3, Green 0-2, Mulder 0-2, Wiseman 0-2, Lee 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 51 (Covington 11), Golden State 44 (Curry 8). Assists—Portland 23 (Lillard 8), Golden State 19 (Curry 5). Total Fouls—Portland 27, Golden State 28. A—0 (18,064)

Football

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349

Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282

New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339

N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348

Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401

Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423

Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288

Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300

Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397

Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386

West W L T Pct PF PA

*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324

Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447

L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405

Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450

Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315

N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338

Phila. 4 10 1 .300 320 398

South W L T Pct PF PA

yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330

x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369

Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353

Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335

Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440

Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348

L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289

Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349

San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Washington at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY’S LATE GAME

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans

No. 3 Ohio St. 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky 23, No. 23 NC State 21

Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.

Mississippi 26, No. 11 Indiana 20

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa St. 34, No. 25 Oregon 17

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Texas A&M 41, No. 13 North Carolina 27

Fiesta Bowl Summary

No. 10 Iowa St. 34, No. 25 Oregon 17

Oregon 7 10 0 0 — 17

Iowa St. 7 21 3 3 — 34

First Quarter

ISU—Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 7:24.

ORE—Brown 6 run (Katleman kick), 4:14.

Second Quarter

ISU—Kolar 14 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:58.

ORE—Brown 16 run (Katleman kick), 3:17.

ISU—Purdy 1 run (Assalley kick), 1:44.

ISU—Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 1:27.

ORE—FG Katleman 47, :13.

Third Quarter

ISU—FG Assalley 33, 6:30.

Fourth Quarter

ISU—FG Assalley 39, 6:11.

\ ORE ISU

First downs 17 25

Rushes-yards 18-86 56-228

Passing 226 156

Comp-Att-Int 19-28-1 20-29-0

Return Yards 111 27

Punts-Avg. 3-47.3 3-37.3

Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0

Penalties-Yards 3-30 4-20

Time of Possession 17:12 42:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Oregon, Dye 8-52, Brown 4-36, Shough 4-8, Habibi-Likio 1-0, Pittman 1-(minus 10). Iowa St., Hall 34-136, Nwangwu 11-55, Purdy 9-39, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

Passing—Oregon, Brown 12-19-0-147, Shough 7-9-1-79. Iowa St., Purdy 20-29-0-156.

Receiving—Oregon, Johnson III 4-41, Pittman 3-34, Redd 3-29, Kampmoyer 3-28, D.Williams 2-22, Habibi-Likio 1-26, Delgado 1-20, Dye 1-18, D.Johnson 1-8. Iowa St., Kolar 5-53, Hutchinson 4-45, Allen 3-21, Hall 2-10, Soehner 2-8, Milton 2-(minus 4), Akers 1-16, Shaw 1-7.

Missed Field Goals—None.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Washington +1 31/2 431/2 EAGLES

COLTS 131/2 14 50 Jaguars

Packers 51/2 4 491/2 BEARS

Cowboys 2 11/2 441/2 GIANTS

BROWNS 6 9 43 Steelers

Titans 71/2 71/2 561/2 TEXANS

Saints 5 6 461/2 PANTHERS

PATRIOTS 3 3 391/2 Jets

Vikings 6 41/2 531/2 LIONS

BUCS 51/2 61/2 501/2 Falcons

Ravens 111/2 13 441/2 BENGALS

BILLS 41/2 2 421/2 Dolphins

Chargers 11/2 41/2 43 CHIEFS

g-Seahawks 4 61/2 46 49ERS

Raiders +1 21/2 501/2 BRONCOS

Cards +41/2 3 401/2 RAMS

g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

JANUARY 11

National Championship — Miami Gardens, FL

Alabama 7 8 76 Ohio State

Deals

TransactionsFOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed WR Christian Kirk on reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoited DL Stacy Lee, LB Terrance Smith and CB Jace Whittaker to the active roster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Elevated WR Devin Gray and Chris Rowland from the practice squad. Elevated TE Jared Pinkney from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted DB Nate Brooks and QB Tyler Huntley to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed TE Tyler Kroft on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated TE Nate Becker, CB Dane Jackson, DE Mike Love and RB Antonio Williams from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted QB Tommy Stevens, OT Aaron Monteiro and LB Clay Johnson to the active roster. Placed CB Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DB Xavier Crawford to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Mike Daniels on Reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad. Elevated LB Keandre Joes and CB Winston Rose from the active roster to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Kevin Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed G Blake Hance from the Jets practice squad. Activated S Karl Joseph from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated CB A.J. Green, G Cordell Iwuagwa, LB Montrel Meander and T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated G Zack Martin and S Steven Parker from injured reserve. Promoted T William Sweet and DT Walter Palmore. Placed LB Justin March-Lillard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR K.J. Hamler on injured reserve. Promoted LB Josh Watson to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Bobby Price from the practice squad. Activated DT Danny Shelton from injured reserved. Elevated DT albert Huggins and C Evan Brown from the practice squad to the active/inactive list. Released DL Frank Herron. Restored LB Anthony Pittman from the COVID-19 List to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed T David Bakhtiari on injured reserve. Signed G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated DL Brian Price from the practice squad to active roster. Signed DL Anthony Rush to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OL Brent Qvale on injured reserve. Promoted G Beau Benzschawel, WR Steven Mitchell and OL Greg Mancz to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Noah Togiai from injured reserve. Waived WR Marcus Johnson. Elevated S Ibraheim Campbell and T Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted WR Terry Godwin and OL Tre’vour Wallace-Simms to the active roster. Activated P Logan Cooke from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Collin Johnson on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived TE Ricky Seals-Jones. Promoted QB Matt Moore, WR Gehrig Dieter, G Patrick Omameh and DB Deandre Baker to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Jeff Heath from injured reserve. Promoted C Erik Magnuson and LB James Onwualu to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted CB John Brannon to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted QB Bryce Perkins to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted S Nate Holley to the active roster. Waived FB Chandler Cox. Elevated WR Marcus Kemp and QB Reid Sinnett.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Elevated CBs Cordrea Tankersley and Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated DE Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB Damien Harris on injured reserve. Promoted TE Rashod Berry, DB Michael Jackson, G Ross Reynolds, LB Cassh Maluia and DB D’Angelo Ross to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed S D.J. Swearinger, RB Latavius Murray, RB Dwayne Washington and FB Michael Burton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CB Grant Haley, LB Chase Hansen, WR Tommylee Lewis, RB Tony Jones Jr., TE Garrett Griffin, LB Andrew Dowell and WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB Kyler Fackrell and CB Madre Harper from injured reserve. Elevated P Ryan Santoso from the practice squad. Placed FB Eli Penny on injured reserve. Released QB Joe Webb.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated RG Greg Van Roten from injured reserve. Waived K Sam Ficken. Promoted DL Tanzel Smart, LB Sharif Finch, LB Noah Dawkins and LB Brady Sheldon to the active roster.

PHILADELPIA EAGLES — Promoted DE Joe Ostma, T Prince Tega Wanogho and S Blake Countess to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed CB Joe Haden, TE Eric Ebron and OLB Cassius Marsh on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL Anthony Coyle, WR Kevin Radar and K Matthew Wright to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed P Drew Kaser to the practice squad. Released C Aaron Neary. Promoted DT Josiah Coatney, OT Tom Compton, WR Jordan Matthews, K Tristan Vizcaino and G Isaiah Williams to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated CB Tre Flowers from injured reserve. Placed OT Brandon Shell and S Damarious Randall on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Alex Collins, WR Penny Hart and G Alex Boone to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Jack Cichy off the New England Patriots practice squad. Elevated CB Herb Miller and DL Benning Potoa’e from practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated P Brett Kern from the COVID-19/Reserve list. Elevated LB Brooks Reed and K Sam Sloman from the practice squad to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed C Chase Roullier to a multi-year extension. Promoted WR Dontrelle Inman to the active roster.

