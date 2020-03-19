scoreboard

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½

x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½

Miami 41 24 .631 12

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Phila. 39 26 .600 14

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½

Orlando 30 35 .462 23

Washington 24 40 .375 28½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 30

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

New York 21 45 .318 32½

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 34

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Denver 43 22 .662 7

Utah 41 23 .641 8½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½

Houston 40 24 .625 9½

Dallas 40 27 .597 11

Memphis 32 33 .492 18

Portland 29 37 .439 21½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

San Antonio 27 36 .429 22

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Women’s college

2019-20 AP All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, senior, Walnut Creek, Calif., 17.5 ppg, 9.1 apg, 8.6 rpg (30 of 30 first-place votes, 150 points); Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, sophomore, Cleveland, Tenn., 23.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 38.2 3-point % (23, 134); Ruthy Hebard , Oregon, 6-4, senior, Fairbanks, Alaska, 17.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 68.5 fg%, (21, 126); Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, senior, Flower Mound, Texas, 12.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 blocks (20, 116); Megan Walker,, UConn, 6-1, junior, Chesterfield, Va., 19.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 47.7 fg% (14, 97).

SECOND TEAM

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, freshman, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., 12.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 60.9 fg% (6, 74); Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, 5-7, junior, Mansfield, Texas, 21.3 ppg, 3.5 apg, 4.3 rpg (7, 72); Satou Sabally, Oregon, 6-4, junior, Berlin, Germany, 16.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 79.2 ft% (6, 71); Aari McDonald Arizona, 5-6, junior, Fresno, Calif. 20.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 79.1 ft% (6, 69); Dana Evans , Louisville, 5-6, junior, Gary, Ind., 18.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 89.0 ft% (3, 69).

THIRD TEAM

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, senior, Noblesville, Ind., 12.1 ppg, 5.7 apg, 86.7 ft% (7, 57); Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 6-0, junior, Aurora, Colo., 19.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 46.9 fg% (0, 39); Kathleen Doyle, Iowa, 5-9, senior, LaGrange Park, Ill., 18.1 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.6 rpg (1, 36); Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State, 6-5, sophomore, Summerfield, N.C., 16.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 54.7 fg% (0, 32); Kaila Charles, Maryland, 6-1 senior, Glenn Dale, Md., 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 50 fg% (0, 31).

HONORABLE MENTION (alphabetical order)

Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton; Bella Alarie, Princeton; Te’a Cooper, Baylor; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Haley Gorecki, Duke; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Stella Johnson, Rider; Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Chante Stonewall, DePaul; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Kiana Williams, Stanford.

Soccer

MLS

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2

Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3

New York 1 0 1 4 4 3

Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1

D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3

Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3

New England 0 1 1 1 2 3

Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2

Phila. 0 1 1 1 3 5

Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5

Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3

NY City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 2 0 0 6 7 1

Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3

Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2

FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2

LA FC 1 0 1 4 4 3

Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2

Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3

Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3

Real SL 0 0 2 2 1 1

LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2

San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7

Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5

Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP David Hess, OF Cedric Mullins, and INFs Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías to Triple-A Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHPs Logan Allen and Scott Moss, INFs Bobby Bradley and Yu Chang and OF Daniel Johnson to Columbus (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Ryon Healy to San Antonio (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OFs Austin Dean and Justin Williams, INF Edmundo Sosa and RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired DL Jurrell Casey from Tennessee for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed TE Anthony Auclair and WR Bryant Mitchell to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Ryan McGregor to a three-year contract.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.