scoreboard

Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½
x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½
Miami 41 24 .631 12
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Phila. 39 26 .600 14
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½
Orlando 30 35 .462 23
Washington 24 40 .375 28½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Denver 43 22 .662 7
Utah 41 23 .641 8½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½
Houston 40 24 .625 9½
Dallas 40 27 .597 11
Memphis 32 33 .492 18
Portland 29 37 .439 21½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 22
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Women’s college
2019-20 AP All-America Teams
FIRST TEAM
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, senior, Walnut Creek, Calif., 17.5 ppg, 9.1 apg, 8.6 rpg (30 of 30 first-place votes, 150 points); Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, sophomore, Cleveland, Tenn., 23.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 38.2 3-point % (23, 134); Ruthy Hebard , Oregon, 6-4, senior, Fairbanks, Alaska, 17.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 68.5 fg%, (21, 126); Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, senior, Flower Mound, Texas, 12.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 blocks (20, 116); Megan Walker,, UConn, 6-1, junior, Chesterfield, Va., 19.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 47.7 fg% (14, 97).
SECOND TEAM
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, freshman, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., 12.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 60.9 fg% (6, 74); Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, 5-7, junior, Mansfield, Texas, 21.3 ppg, 3.5 apg, 4.3 rpg (7, 72); Satou Sabally, Oregon, 6-4, junior, Berlin, Germany, 16.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 79.2 ft% (6, 71); Aari McDonald Arizona, 5-6, junior, Fresno, Calif. 20.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 79.1 ft% (6, 69); Dana Evans , Louisville, 5-6, junior, Gary, Ind., 18.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 89.0 ft% (3, 69).
THIRD TEAM
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, senior, Noblesville, Ind., 12.1 ppg, 5.7 apg, 86.7 ft% (7, 57); Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 6-0, junior, Aurora, Colo., 19.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 46.9 fg% (0, 39); Kathleen Doyle, Iowa, 5-9, senior, LaGrange Park, Ill., 18.1 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.6 rpg (1, 36); Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State, 6-5, sophomore, Summerfield, N.C., 16.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 54.7 fg% (0, 32); Kaila Charles, Maryland, 6-1 senior, Glenn Dale, Md., 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 50 fg% (0, 31).
HONORABLE MENTION (alphabetical order)
Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton; Bella Alarie, Princeton; Te’a Cooper, Baylor; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciara Duffy, South Dakota; Haley Gorecki, Duke; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Stella Johnson, Rider; Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor; Chante Stonewall, DePaul; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Kiana Williams, Stanford.
Soccer
MLS
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Phila. 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
NY City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
LA FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real SL 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP David Hess, OF Cedric Mullins, and INFs Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías to Triple-A Norfolk (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHPs Logan Allen and Scott Moss, INFs Bobby Bradley and Yu Chang and OF Daniel Johnson to Columbus (IL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Ryon Healy to San Antonio (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OFs Austin Dean and Justin Williams, INF Edmundo Sosa and RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired DL Jurrell Casey from Tennessee for a 2020 seventh-round pick.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed TE Anthony Auclair and WR Bryant Mitchell to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Ryan McGregor to a three-year contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.