scoreboard

Friday

Boys basketball: Bend at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: West Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: OSAA State Championships at Portland (Veterans Memorial Coliseum), 8:30 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 10 a.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Class 1A state playoffs second round, TBD at Trinity Lutheran, TBD.

Wrestling: OSAA State Championships at Portland (Veterans Memorial Coliseum), 9 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 10 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Tuesday Late Scores

Crook County 63, Redmond 59

Pendleton 95, Ridgeview 58

1A — Mountain Valley All-League Selections

MVP

Matt Eidler, Trinity Lutheran

First Team

Silas Roth, North Lake; Michael Irvine, Triad; Scooty Gilbert, Trinity Lutheran; Josh Biever, Central Christian

Ethan Mortiz, Triad

Second Team

Camden Frehlich, Paisley; Jace Mills, Central Christian

Zane Sorg, Triad; Isaiah Christensen, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Tyce Grassman, North Lake

Honorable Mention

Micah Young, Triad; Ethan Roe, Triad; Cash Niemeyer, Trinity Lutheran; Ethan Milligan, Hosanna Christian; Will Maupin, Hosanna Christian; Aiden Jones, Paisley; Ruban Tovar, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Jaekob Spurlock, Gilchrist

Girls Basketball

Tuesday Late Scores

McKay 37, Mountain View 35

Wednesday Scores

South Salem 55, Bend 29

1A — Mountain Valley All-League Selections

Co-MVP

Mia Milasinovic, Paisley

Elli Kent, Trinity Lutheran

First Team

Paris Quave, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Lani Jackson, Chiloquin; Hannah Schroeder, Chiloquin; Daley Jones, Paisley; Briana Church, North Lake

Second Team

Katie Eskildson, Triad; Emma Bishoff, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Rayenee Hoover, Gilchrist; Madelyn Bennett, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Riley Mills, Central Christian

Honorable Mention

Makayla Johnston, Hosanna Christian; Alyssa Oliver, Prospect; Jessica House, North Lake; Venessa Koon, Chiloquin; Kaitlyn FirzHenry, Trinity Lutheran; Katherine Biever, Central Christian; Isabelle Zamora, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Haleigh Froehlich, Paisley; Abby Sanders, Paisley; Andrea Roth, North Lake; Samantha Spurlock, Gilchrist; Baylee Rogers, Triad

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 —

Toronto 42 16 .724 8

Boston 40 17 .702 9½

Miami 36 22 .621 14

Phila. 36 23 .610 14½

Indiana 34 24 .586 16

Brooklyn 26 31 .456 23½

Orlando 26 32 .448 24

Washington 21 36 .368 28½

Charlotte 20 38 .345 30

Chicago 20 39 .339 30½

Detroit 19 41 .317 32

New York 17 41 .293 33

Cleveland 17 41 .293 33

Atlanta 17 43 .283 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 44 12 .786 —

Denver 40 18 .690 5

L.A. Clippers 38 19 .667 6½

Houston 38 20 .655 7

Utah 36 21 .632 8½

Oklahoma City 36 22 .621 9

Dallas 36 23 .610 9½

Memphis 28 30 .483 17

Portland 26 33 .441 19½

New Orleans 25 33 .431 20

Sacramento 24 33 .421 20½

San Antonio 24 33 .421 20½

Phoenix 24 34 .414 21

Minnesota 17 40 .298 27½

Golden State 12 46 .207 33

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Late Games

Denver 115, Detroit 98

Boston 118, Portland 106

L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109

Sacramento 112, Golden State 94

Tuesday’s Late Summary

Celtics 118, Trail Blazers 106

BOSTON (118)

Hayward 5-7 1-2 12, Tatum 14-22 0-0 36, Theis 4-9 2-2 10, J.Brown 8-19 5-5 24, Smart 4-16 0-0 12, Langford 0-3 0-0 0, Ojeleye 1-1 0-0 3, Poirier 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 1-3 2-2 4, Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 4-6 3-3 13. Totals 43-90 13-14 118.

PORTLAND (106)

Anthony 5-14 2-2 14, Ariza 5-6 5-5 17, Whiteside 8-12 1-3 18, McCollum 10-24 3-6 28, Trent Jr. 3-10 0-0 7, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 3, Swanigan 2-2 4-5 8, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 3-11 2-2 9. Totals 38-85 17-23 106.

Boston 28 28 29 33 — 118

Portland 24 24 22 36 — 106

3-Point Goals—Boston 19-39 (Tatum 8-12, Smart 4-9, J.Brown 3-7, Wanamaker 2-2, Hayward 1-2, Langford 0-2, Theis 0-3), Portland 13-31 (McCollum 5-12, Ariza 2-2, Anthony 2-6, Simons 1-3, Trent Jr. 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 45 (Theis 9), Portland 41 (Whiteside 19). Assists—Boston 19 (Wanamaker 4), Portland 24 (McCollum 10). Total Fouls—Boston 19, Portland 15. A—19,460 (19,393)

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 108, Phila. 94

Charlotte 107, New York 101

Washington 110, Brooklyn 106

Orlando 130, Atlanta 120

Minnesota 129, Miami 126

Houston 140, Memphis 112

Dallas 109, San Antonio 103

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late

Boston at Utah, late

Thursday’s Games

New York at Phila., 4 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona St. 10 4 .714 19 8 .704

Colorado 10 5 .667 21 7 .750

Oregon 10 5 .667 21 7 .750

UCLA 10 5 .667 17 11 .607

Arizona 9 5 .643 19 8 .704

Southern Cal 8 7 .533 19 9 .679

Stanford 7 7 .500 18 9 .667

Utah 6 9 .400 15 12 .556

California 5 9 .357 11 16 .407

Oregon St. 5 10 .333 15 12 .556

Washington St. 5 10 .333 14 14 .500

Washington 3 12 .200 13 15 .464

Wednesday’s Games

Utah at Stanford, late

Thursday’s Games

No. 21 Colorado at California, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 5 San Diego St. 66, Colorado St. 60

Wednesday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 9 Maryland 74, Minnesota 73

No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60

No. 16 Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64

EAST

American U. 79, Lafayette 59

Army 67, Holy Cross 61

Binghamton 76, UMBC 74

Bucknell 71, Colgate 70

Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT

Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54

Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT

Manhattan 65, Marist 56

Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69

Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

New Hampshire 77, Maine 70

Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61

Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75

Richmond 73, George Washington 70

Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77

Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49

UConn 81, UCF 65

UMass 60, VCU 52

SOUTH

Chattanooga 71, VMI 64

ETSU 60, Wofford 54

Florida 81, LSU 66

Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Arkansas St. 74

McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82

Mercer 73, The Citadel 57

Missouri 61, Vanderbilt 52

South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT

South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT

Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75

Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53

W. Carolina 109, Samford 78

MIDWEST

Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT

Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51

Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68

Marquette 93, Georgetown 72

N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64

Nebraska-Omaha 84, North Dakota 83, OT

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 85, Sam Houston St. 69

Arkansas 86, Tennessee 69

Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66

Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85

Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59

FAR WEST

Air Force 60, New Mexico 58

Women’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 15 1 .938 26 2 .929

Stanford 13 3 .813 24 4 .857

UCLA 12 4 .750 23 4 .852

Arizona 11 5 .688 22 5 .815

Arizona St. 9 7 .563 19 9 .679

Oregon St. 8 8 .500 20 8 .714

Southern Cal 6 10 .375 14 13 .519

Utah 6 10 .375 13 14 .481

Colorado 5 11 .313 16 11 .593

Washington 5 11 .313 13 14 .481

Washington St. 4 12 .250 11 17 .393

California 2 14 .125 10 17 .370

———

Tuesday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 4 Stanford at No. 13 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Washington at No. 17 Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

California at No. 24 Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at No. 3 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, 8 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 6 UConn 105, Cincinnati 58

Texas 77, No. 25 TCU 67

EAST

Binghamton 66, UMBC 58

Boston U. 48, Lehigh 47

Bucknell 76, Colgate 65

Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 72

Davidson 70, La Salle 61, OT

Hartford 70, Stony Brook 67

Holy Cross 64, Army 61

Lafayette 55, American U. 48

Loyola (Md.) 64, Navy 54

Maine 71, New Hampshire 62

Mass.-Lowell 78, Albany (NY) 75

UMass 51, Saint Joseph’s 47

SOUTH

Nicholls 57, Houston Baptist 53

Old Dominion 60, FAU 49

SE Louisiana 87, McNeese St. 48

Saint Louis 60, Richmond 57

Stephen F. Austin 61, Northwestern St. 45

UCF 67, Temple 64

VCU 48, George Mason 36

MIDWEST

Ball St. 66, Toledo 60

Bowling Green 82, Ohio 68

Cent. Michigan 76, W. Michigan 60

Dayton 78, St. Bonaventure 51

Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51

Kent St. 68, Akron 50

Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58

N. Illinois 65, E. Michigan 59

UConn 105, Cincinnati 58

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 94, Sam Houston St. 91

Incarnate Word 68, Lamar 67, OT

Kansas 83, Oklahoma 80

Oklahoma St. 74, Texas Tech 58

Texas A&M-CC 43, New Orleans 40

FAR WEST

Utah Valley 74, California Baptist 57

Baseball

MLB

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Scores

———

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Washington 2

Miami 8, St. Louis (ss) 7

Minnesota (ss) 10, Tampa Bay 8

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 3

Phila. 5, Minnesota (ss) 4

Baltimore 4, Atlanta 3

Detroit at Toronto, ppd.

Houston (ss) 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Kansas City (ss) 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 16, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox 6

San Diego 8, Cleveland 0

Colorado 4, Texas 3

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. 6, New Mexico St. 5

California 8, Stanford 4

Southern Cal 7, Cal State Fullerton 1

Wednesday’s Games

Central Michigan at Arizona, late

Keio (Japan) at Southern Cal, late

Pepperdine at UCLA, late

Softball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

———

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 64 39 13 12 90 210 164

Tampa Bay 63 40 18 5 85 224 175

Toronto 64 33 23 8 74 224 213

Florida 63 33 24 6 72 219 213

Montreal 65 29 27 9 67 197 199

Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196

Ottawa 64 21 31 12 54 169 219

Detroit 65 15 46 4 34 131 244

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 63 39 18 6 84 222 193

Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168

Philadelphia 63 36 20 7 79 210 185

N.Y. Islanders 62 35 20 7 77 179 168

Columbus 65 31 20 14 76 170 171

Carolina 62 35 23 4 74 202 176

N.Y. Rangers 62 34 24 4 72 207 191

New Jersey 62 25 27 10 60 171 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 64 37 17 10 84 206 179

Colorado 62 37 18 7 81 215 168

Dallas 63 37 20 6 80 171 160

Nashville 62 31 23 8 70 198 198

Winnipeg 65 32 27 6 70 196 195

Minnesota 62 30 25 7 67 191 201

Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 187 203

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196

Vancouver 62 34 22 6 74 207 190

Edmonton 63 33 22 8 74 201 196

Calgary 64 33 25 6 72 192 198

Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176

Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200

San Jose 63 26 33 4 56 161 207

Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Florida 2, Arizona 1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 3, Buffalo 2

Edmonton at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Football

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

St. Louis 2 1 .667 68 46

DC 2 1 .667 67 58

New York 1 2 .333 32 59

Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68

Dallas 2 1 .667 58 45

Los Angeles 1 2 .333 74 71

Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64

———

Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Chance Adams, RHP Jorge Lopez, RHP Foster Griffin, LHP Randy Rosario, LHP Erik Skogland, RHP Josh Staumont, INF Ryan O’Hearn and OF Brett Phillips.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phila. C Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and using profane language during a live television interview at a Feb. 24 game against Atlanta. Suspended Charlotte G Malik Monk was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released LB Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin. Named Amos Jones assistant coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F John Hayden $2,016 for cross-checking Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi during a Feb. 25 game.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Jeremy Ebobisse to a multiyear contract extension.

