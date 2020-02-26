scoreboard

On deck
Friday
Boys basketball: Bend at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: West Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: OSAA State Championships at Portland (Veterans Memorial Coliseum), 8:30 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 10 a.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Class 1A state playoffs second round, TBD at Trinity Lutheran, TBD.
Wrestling: OSAA State Championships at Portland (Veterans Memorial Coliseum), 9 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls GS at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 10 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Tuesday Late Scores
Crook County 63, Redmond 59
Pendleton 95, Ridgeview 58
1A — Mountain Valley All-League Selections
MVP
Matt Eidler, Trinity Lutheran
First Team
Silas Roth, North Lake; Michael Irvine, Triad; Scooty Gilbert, Trinity Lutheran; Josh Biever, Central Christian
Ethan Mortiz, Triad
Second Team
Camden Frehlich, Paisley; Jace Mills, Central Christian
Zane Sorg, Triad; Isaiah Christensen, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Tyce Grassman, North Lake
Honorable Mention
Micah Young, Triad; Ethan Roe, Triad; Cash Niemeyer, Trinity Lutheran; Ethan Milligan, Hosanna Christian; Will Maupin, Hosanna Christian; Aiden Jones, Paisley; Ruban Tovar, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Jaekob Spurlock, Gilchrist
Girls Basketball
Tuesday Late Scores
McKay 37, Mountain View 35
Wednesday Scores
South Salem 55, Bend 29
1A — Mountain Valley All-League Selections
Co-MVP
Mia Milasinovic, Paisley
Elli Kent, Trinity Lutheran
First Team
Paris Quave, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Lani Jackson, Chiloquin; Hannah Schroeder, Chiloquin; Daley Jones, Paisley; Briana Church, North Lake
Second Team
Katie Eskildson, Triad; Emma Bishoff, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Rayenee Hoover, Gilchrist; Madelyn Bennett, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Riley Mills, Central Christian
Honorable Mention
Makayla Johnston, Hosanna Christian; Alyssa Oliver, Prospect; Jessica House, North Lake; Venessa Koon, Chiloquin; Kaitlyn FirzHenry, Trinity Lutheran; Katherine Biever, Central Christian; Isabelle Zamora, Rogue Valley Adventist Acad.; Haleigh Froehlich, Paisley; Abby Sanders, Paisley; Andrea Roth, North Lake; Samantha Spurlock, Gilchrist; Baylee Rogers, Triad
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 —
Toronto 42 16 .724 8
Boston 40 17 .702 9½
Miami 36 22 .621 14
Phila. 36 23 .610 14½
Indiana 34 24 .586 16
Brooklyn 26 31 .456 23½
Orlando 26 32 .448 24
Washington 21 36 .368 28½
Charlotte 20 38 .345 30
Chicago 20 39 .339 30½
Detroit 19 41 .317 32
New York 17 41 .293 33
Cleveland 17 41 .293 33
Atlanta 17 43 .283 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 44 12 .786 —
Denver 40 18 .690 5
L.A. Clippers 38 19 .667 6½
Houston 38 20 .655 7
Utah 36 21 .632 8½
Oklahoma City 36 22 .621 9
Dallas 36 23 .610 9½
Memphis 28 30 .483 17
Portland 26 33 .441 19½
New Orleans 25 33 .431 20
Sacramento 24 33 .421 20½
San Antonio 24 33 .421 20½
Phoenix 24 34 .414 21
Minnesota 17 40 .298 27½
Golden State 12 46 .207 33
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Late Games
Denver 115, Detroit 98
Boston 118, Portland 106
L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109
Sacramento 112, Golden State 94
Tuesday’s Late Summary
Celtics 118, Trail Blazers 106
BOSTON (118)
Hayward 5-7 1-2 12, Tatum 14-22 0-0 36, Theis 4-9 2-2 10, J.Brown 8-19 5-5 24, Smart 4-16 0-0 12, Langford 0-3 0-0 0, Ojeleye 1-1 0-0 3, Poirier 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 1-3 2-2 4, Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 4-6 3-3 13. Totals 43-90 13-14 118.
PORTLAND (106)
Anthony 5-14 2-2 14, Ariza 5-6 5-5 17, Whiteside 8-12 1-3 18, McCollum 10-24 3-6 28, Trent Jr. 3-10 0-0 7, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 3, Swanigan 2-2 4-5 8, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 3-11 2-2 9. Totals 38-85 17-23 106.
Boston 28 28 29 33 — 118
Portland 24 24 22 36 — 106
3-Point Goals—Boston 19-39 (Tatum 8-12, Smart 4-9, J.Brown 3-7, Wanamaker 2-2, Hayward 1-2, Langford 0-2, Theis 0-3), Portland 13-31 (McCollum 5-12, Ariza 2-2, Anthony 2-6, Simons 1-3, Trent Jr. 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 45 (Theis 9), Portland 41 (Whiteside 19). Assists—Boston 19 (Wanamaker 4), Portland 24 (McCollum 10). Total Fouls—Boston 19, Portland 15. A—19,460 (19,393)
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 108, Phila. 94
Charlotte 107, New York 101
Washington 110, Brooklyn 106
Orlando 130, Atlanta 120
Minnesota 129, Miami 126
Houston 140, Memphis 112
Dallas 109, San Antonio 103
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, late
Boston at Utah, late
Thursday’s Games
New York at Phila., 4 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 10 4 .714 19 8 .704
Colorado 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Oregon 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
UCLA 10 5 .667 17 11 .607
Arizona 9 5 .643 19 8 .704
Southern Cal 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
Stanford 7 7 .500 18 9 .667
Utah 6 9 .400 15 12 .556
California 5 9 .357 11 16 .407
Oregon St. 5 10 .333 15 12 .556
Washington St. 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
Washington 3 12 .200 13 15 .464
Wednesday’s Games
Utah at Stanford, late
Thursday’s Games
No. 21 Colorado at California, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 5 San Diego St. 66, Colorado St. 60
Wednesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 9 Maryland 74, Minnesota 73
No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60
No. 16 Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64
EAST
American U. 79, Lafayette 59
Army 67, Holy Cross 61
Binghamton 76, UMBC 74
Bucknell 71, Colgate 70
Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT
Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54
Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT
Manhattan 65, Marist 56
Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69
Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57
New Hampshire 77, Maine 70
Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61
Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75
Richmond 73, George Washington 70
Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77
Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49
UConn 81, UCF 65
UMass 60, VCU 52
SOUTH
Chattanooga 71, VMI 64
ETSU 60, Wofford 54
Florida 81, LSU 66
Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Arkansas St. 74
McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82
Mercer 73, The Citadel 57
Missouri 61, Vanderbilt 52
South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT
South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT
Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75
Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53
W. Carolina 109, Samford 78
MIDWEST
Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT
Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51
Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68
Marquette 93, Georgetown 72
N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64
Nebraska-Omaha 84, North Dakota 83, OT
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 85, Sam Houston St. 69
Arkansas 86, Tennessee 69
Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66
Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85
Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59
FAR WEST
Air Force 60, New Mexico 58
Women’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 15 1 .938 26 2 .929
Stanford 13 3 .813 24 4 .857
UCLA 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
Arizona 11 5 .688 22 5 .815
Arizona St. 9 7 .563 19 9 .679
Oregon St. 8 8 .500 20 8 .714
Southern Cal 6 10 .375 14 13 .519
Utah 6 10 .375 13 14 .481
Colorado 5 11 .313 16 11 .593
Washington 5 11 .313 13 14 .481
Washington St. 4 12 .250 11 17 .393
California 2 14 .125 10 17 .370
———
Tuesday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No. 4 Stanford at No. 13 Arizona, 5 p.m.
Washington at No. 17 Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
California at No. 24 Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. at No. 3 Oregon, 8 p.m.
Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, 8 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 6 UConn 105, Cincinnati 58
Texas 77, No. 25 TCU 67
EAST
Binghamton 66, UMBC 58
Boston U. 48, Lehigh 47
Bucknell 76, Colgate 65
Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 72
Davidson 70, La Salle 61, OT
Hartford 70, Stony Brook 67
Holy Cross 64, Army 61
Lafayette 55, American U. 48
Loyola (Md.) 64, Navy 54
Maine 71, New Hampshire 62
Mass.-Lowell 78, Albany (NY) 75
UMass 51, Saint Joseph’s 47
SOUTH
Nicholls 57, Houston Baptist 53
Old Dominion 60, FAU 49
SE Louisiana 87, McNeese St. 48
Saint Louis 60, Richmond 57
Stephen F. Austin 61, Northwestern St. 45
UCF 67, Temple 64
VCU 48, George Mason 36
MIDWEST
Ball St. 66, Toledo 60
Bowling Green 82, Ohio 68
Cent. Michigan 76, W. Michigan 60
Dayton 78, St. Bonaventure 51
Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51
Kent St. 68, Akron 50
Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58
N. Illinois 65, E. Michigan 59
UConn 105, Cincinnati 58
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 94, Sam Houston St. 91
Incarnate Word 68, Lamar 67, OT
Kansas 83, Oklahoma 80
Oklahoma St. 74, Texas Tech 58
Texas A&M-CC 43, New Orleans 40
FAR WEST
Utah Valley 74, California Baptist 57
Baseball
MLB
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Scores
———
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 5
N.Y. Yankees 8, Washington 2
Miami 8, St. Louis (ss) 7
Minnesota (ss) 10, Tampa Bay 8
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 3
Phila. 5, Minnesota (ss) 4
Baltimore 4, Atlanta 3
Detroit at Toronto, ppd.
Houston (ss) 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Kansas City (ss) 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 16, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox 6
San Diego 8, Cleveland 0
Colorado 4, Texas 3
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona St. 6, New Mexico St. 5
California 8, Stanford 4
Southern Cal 7, Cal State Fullerton 1
Wednesday’s Games
Central Michigan at Arizona, late
Keio (Japan) at Southern Cal, late
Pepperdine at UCLA, late
Softball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
———
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 64 39 13 12 90 210 164
Tampa Bay 63 40 18 5 85 224 175
Toronto 64 33 23 8 74 224 213
Florida 63 33 24 6 72 219 213
Montreal 65 29 27 9 67 197 199
Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196
Ottawa 64 21 31 12 54 169 219
Detroit 65 15 46 4 34 131 244
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 63 39 18 6 84 222 193
Pittsburgh 61 37 18 6 80 201 168
Philadelphia 63 36 20 7 79 210 185
N.Y. Islanders 62 35 20 7 77 179 168
Columbus 65 31 20 14 76 170 171
Carolina 62 35 23 4 74 202 176
N.Y. Rangers 62 34 24 4 72 207 191
New Jersey 62 25 27 10 60 171 211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 64 37 17 10 84 206 179
Colorado 62 37 18 7 81 215 168
Dallas 63 37 20 6 80 171 160
Nashville 62 31 23 8 70 198 198
Winnipeg 65 32 27 6 70 196 195
Minnesota 62 30 25 7 67 191 201
Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 187 203
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 64 34 22 8 76 208 196
Vancouver 62 34 22 6 74 207 190
Edmonton 63 33 22 8 74 201 196
Calgary 64 33 25 6 72 192 198
Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176
Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200
San Jose 63 26 33 4 56 161 207
Los Angeles 63 22 35 6 50 156 203
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Florida 2, Arizona 1
Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 3, Buffalo 2
Edmonton at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 2 1 .667 68 46
DC 2 1 .667 67 58
New York 1 2 .333 32 59
Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68
Dallas 2 1 .667 58 45
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 74 71
Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64
———
Saturday’s Games
Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.
DC at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Chance Adams, RHP Jorge Lopez, RHP Foster Griffin, LHP Randy Rosario, LHP Erik Skogland, RHP Josh Staumont, INF Ryan O’Hearn and OF Brett Phillips.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phila. C Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and using profane language during a live television interview at a Feb. 24 game against Atlanta. Suspended Charlotte G Malik Monk was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released LB Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin. Named Amos Jones assistant coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined F John Hayden $2,016 for cross-checking Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi during a Feb. 25 game.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Jeremy Ebobisse to a multiyear contract extension.
