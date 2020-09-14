scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11
Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26
Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. Giants 16
Tennessee at Denver, late
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
BROWNS 61/2 51/2 441/2 Bengals
Sunday
EAGLES 31/2 1 46 Rams
BUCS 71/2 81/2 481/2 Panthers
STEELERS 61/2 61/2 431/2 Broncos
COWBOYS 7 51/2 521/2 Falcons
49ers 61/2 61/2 421/2 JETS
Bills 4 51/2 411/2 DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings
PACKERS 51/2 6 471/2 Lions
BEARS 51/2 51/2 43 Giants
TITANS 10 10 43 Jaguars
CARDS 61/2 61/2 461/2 Redskins
Ravens 61/2 61/2 521/2 TEXANS
Chiefs 7 81/2 49 CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 4 451/2 Patriots
Monday
Saints 51/2 51/2 501/2 RAIDERS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston
Saturday
UL-Lafayette 17 17 601/2 GEORGIA ST
Fla Atlantic 51/2 51/2 501/2 GA SOUTHERN
NC STATE 3 21/2 541/2 Wake Forest
Ucf 71/2 71/2 601/2 GEORGIA TECH
N CAROLINA 27 271/2 611/2 Charlotte
DUKE 6 5 511/2 Boston Coll
LOUISVILLE 11/2 21/2 611/2 Miami-Florida
VA TECH PPD PPD NL Virginia
PITTSBURGH 201/2 211/2 501/2 Syracuse
App’chian St 31/2 31/2 561/2 MARSHALL
W KENTUCKY 13 14 541/2 Liberty
SO MISS 31/2 5 541/2 La Tech
Texas St 2 4 621/2 UL-MONROE
Smu 141/2 14 701/2 N TEXAS
TULANE 71/2 8 501/2 Navy
Troy 31/2 31/2 631/2 MID TENN ST
Byu PPD PPD NL ARMY
NOTRE DAME 251/2 26 521/2 Usf
OKLAHOMA ST 22 23 651/2 Tulsa
BAYLOR 71/2 61/2 611/2 Houston
Cycling
Tour de France
Overall Standings
(15 stages)
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 65:37:07. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :40. 3, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 1:34 4, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 1:45. 5, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 2:03.
6, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 2:13. 7, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 2:16. 8, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 3:15. 9, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, 5:08. 10, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 5:12.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Minnesota 30 18 .625 —
Toronto 26 20 .565 —
Cleveland 26 21 .553 ½
New York 26 21 .553 ½
Houston 23 24 .489 3½
Seattle 22 26 .458 5
Baltimore 21 26 .447 5½
Detroit 20 26 .435 6
Kansas City 20 28 .417 7
Los Angeles 20 28 .417 7
Texas 17 30 .362 9½
Boston 17 31 .354 10
Sunday’s Late Game
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 3:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 3:40 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 5:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 5:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
San Diego 31 17 .646 —
Miami 24 21 .533 —
Philadelphia 23 23 .500 1½
San Francisco 23 24 .489 2
St. Louis 20 21 .488 2
Cincinnati 23 26 .469 3
Milwaukee 21 24 .467 3
Colorado 21 25 .457 3½
New York 21 26 .447 4
Washington 17 28 .378 7
Arizona 17 31 .354 8½
Pittsburgh 14 32 .304 10½
Sunday’s Late Games
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2nd game, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 4:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 5:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4
Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13
Montreal 5 4 1 16 16 13
NY City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9
New England 3 3 5 14 10 11
New York 4 5 2 14 9 13
Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11
Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15
D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15
Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18
Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 6 3 2 20 21 15
Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10
Minnesota United 5 4 2 17 21 17
LA FC 4 4 3 15 25 24
LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15
Portland 4 4 2 14 18 22
Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17
Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19
FC Dallas 3 2 4 13 12 9
Colorado 3 3 4 13 17 16
San Jose 2 4 4 10 15 26
Vancouver 3 7 0 9 12 22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Late Games
Sporting KC 1, Minnesota 0
Montreal 4, Vancouver 2
LA FC 4, Portland 2
LA Galaxy 0, San Jose 0, tie
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SECOND ROUND
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Game
Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m., series tied 3-3
CONFERENCE FINALS
Tuesday’s Game
Miami vs. Boston, 3:40 p.m., Game 1
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
(Seedings in parentheses)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
———
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday’s Games
(7) Connecticut vs. (6) Chicago, 4 p.m.
(8) Washington vs. (5) Phoenix, 6 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Thursday’s Games
TBD vs. (4) Minnesota, 4 p.m.
TBD vs. (3) Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
HOckey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
Monday’s Game
Dallas 3, Vegas 2, Dallas wins series 4-1
Tuesday’s Game
N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hays from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Chris Davis on the 10-day IL. Assigned OF Mason Williams to alternate training site after clearing outright waivers. Released INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on paternity list. Transferred LHP A.J. Puk from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to alternate training site. Recalled INF/OF Tim Lopes as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from alternate training site. Released LHP Robbie Erlin.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated CF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to alternate training site.
MILWAUKAEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Justin Topa from alternate training site. Activated RHP Ray Black from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site. Claimed OF Billy McKinney off waivers from Toronto. Designated INF Ronny Rodriguez and RHP Trey Supak for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated 3B Scott Kingery from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site. INF Neil Walker has elected free agency after clearing waivers.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from alternate training site. Activated RHP Mitch Keller from the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Austin Dean on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun Kim from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Alex Light. Placed S Kentrell Brice on the practice squad IL.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Ledarius Mack to the practice squad. Released DE Abdullah Anderson.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Added K Cody Parkey to the active roster. Placed TE David Njoku on the IR. Waived K Austin Seibert.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured T Dan Skipper.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Alex McGough and TEs Pharaoh Brown and Troy Fumagalli to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Sidney Jones. Placed S Jarrod Wilson on IR.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Rudock.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured S Saquan Hampton.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Added S Sean Chandler and G Chad Slade to the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived/injured G Ross Reynolds.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Adoree Jackson on the IR.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived/injured DB Simeon Thomas. Waived DB Nate Brooks.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Vastervik IK (HockeyAllsvenskan).
