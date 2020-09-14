scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11

Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21

N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16

Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16

Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20

L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13

Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30

Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26

Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38

Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27

Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17

Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. Giants 16

Tennessee at Denver, late

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

BROWNS 61/2 51/2 441/2 Bengals

Sunday

EAGLES 31/2 1 46 Rams

BUCS 71/2 81/2 481/2 Panthers

STEELERS 61/2 61/2 431/2 Broncos

COWBOYS 7 51/2 521/2 Falcons

49ers 61/2 61/2 421/2 JETS

Bills 4 51/2 411/2 DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings

PACKERS 51/2 6 471/2 Lions

BEARS 51/2 51/2 43 Giants

TITANS 10 10 43 Jaguars

CARDS 61/2 61/2 461/2 Redskins

Ravens 61/2 61/2 521/2 TEXANS

Chiefs 7 81/2 49 CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 4 451/2 Patriots

Monday

Saints 51/2 51/2 501/2 RAIDERS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston

Saturday

UL-Lafayette 17 17 601/2 GEORGIA ST

Fla Atlantic 51/2 51/2 501/2 GA SOUTHERN

NC STATE 3 21/2 541/2 Wake Forest

Ucf 71/2 71/2 601/2 GEORGIA TECH

N CAROLINA 27 271/2 611/2 Charlotte

DUKE 6 5 511/2 Boston Coll

LOUISVILLE 11/2 21/2 611/2 Miami-Florida

VA TECH PPD PPD NL Virginia

PITTSBURGH 201/2 211/2 501/2 Syracuse

App’chian St 31/2 31/2 561/2 MARSHALL

W KENTUCKY 13 14 541/2 Liberty

SO MISS 31/2 5 541/2 La Tech

Texas St 2 4 621/2 UL-MONROE

Smu 141/2 14 701/2 N TEXAS

TULANE 71/2 8 501/2 Navy

Troy 31/2 31/2 631/2 MID TENN ST

Byu PPD PPD NL ARMY

NOTRE DAME 251/2 26 521/2 Usf

OKLAHOMA ST 22 23 651/2 Tulsa

BAYLOR 71/2 61/2 611/2 Houston

Cycling

Tour de France

Overall Standings

(15 stages)

1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 65:37:07. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :40. 3, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 1:34 4, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 1:45. 5, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 2:03.

6, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 2:13. 7, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 2:16. 8, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 3:15. 9, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, 5:08. 10, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 5:12.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB

Minnesota 30 18 .625 —

Toronto 26 20 .565 —

Cleveland 26 21 .553 ½

New York 26 21 .553 ½

Houston 23 24 .489 3½

Seattle 22 26 .458 5

Baltimore 21 26 .447 5½

Detroit 20 26 .435 6

Kansas City 20 28 .417 7

Los Angeles 20 28 .417 7

Texas 17 30 .362 9½

Boston 17 31 .354 10

Sunday’s Late Game

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 5:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 5:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB

San Diego 31 17 .646 —

Miami 24 21 .533 —

Philadelphia 23 23 .500 1½

San Francisco 23 24 .489 2

St. Louis 20 21 .488 2

Cincinnati 23 26 .469 3

Milwaukee 21 24 .467 3

Colorado 21 25 .457 3½

New York 21 26 .447 4

Washington 17 28 .378 7

Arizona 17 31 .354 8½

Pittsburgh 14 32 .304 10½

Sunday’s Late Games

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2nd game, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 4:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 5:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4

Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10

Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12

Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13

Montreal 5 4 1 16 16 13

NY City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9

New England 3 3 5 14 10 11

New York 4 5 2 14 9 13

Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11

Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15

D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15

Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18

Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17

Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 6 3 2 20 21 15

Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10

Minnesota United 5 4 2 17 21 17

LA FC 4 4 3 15 25 24

LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15

Portland 4 4 2 14 18 22

Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17

Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19

FC Dallas 3 2 4 13 12 9

Colorado 3 3 4 13 17 16

San Jose 2 4 4 10 15 26

Vancouver 3 7 0 9 12 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Late Games

Sporting KC 1, Minnesota 0

Montreal 4, Vancouver 2

LA FC 4, Portland 2

LA Galaxy 0, San Jose 0, tie

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SECOND ROUND

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Game

Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m., series tied 3-3

CONFERENCE FINALS

Tuesday’s Game

Miami vs. Boston, 3:40 p.m., Game 1

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

(Seedings in parentheses)

All games played at Bradenton, Fla.

———

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday’s Games

(7) Connecticut vs. (6) Chicago, 4 p.m.

(8) Washington vs. (5) Phoenix, 6 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. (4) Minnesota, 4 p.m.

TBD vs. (3) Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

HOckey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

Monday’s Game

Dallas 3, Vegas 2, Dallas wins series 4-1

Tuesday’s Game

N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hays from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Chris Davis on the 10-day IL. Assigned OF Mason Williams to alternate training site after clearing outright waivers. Released INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on paternity list. Transferred LHP A.J. Puk from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to alternate training site. Recalled INF/OF Tim Lopes as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from alternate training site. Released LHP Robbie Erlin.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated CF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to alternate training site.

MILWAUKAEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Justin Topa from alternate training site. Activated RHP Ray Black from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site. Claimed OF Billy McKinney off waivers from Toronto. Designated INF Ronny Rodriguez and RHP Trey Supak for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated 3B Scott Kingery from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site. INF Neil Walker has elected free agency after clearing waivers.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from alternate training site. Activated RHP Mitch Keller from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Austin Dean on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun Kim from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Alex Light. Placed S Kentrell Brice on the practice squad IL.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Ledarius Mack to the practice squad. Released DE Abdullah Anderson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Added K Cody Parkey to the active roster. Placed TE David Njoku on the IR. Waived K Austin Seibert.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured T Dan Skipper.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Alex McGough and TEs Pharaoh Brown and Troy Fumagalli to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Sidney Jones. Placed S Jarrod Wilson on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Rudock.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured S Saquan Hampton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Added S Sean Chandler and G Chad Slade to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived/injured G Ross Reynolds.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Adoree Jackson on the IR.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived/injured DB Simeon Thomas. Waived DB Nate Brooks.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Vastervik IK (HockeyAllsvenskan).

