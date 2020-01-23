On Deck

Friday

Boys basketball: Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 6:30 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at West Albany Tournament, 9 a.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Bend City Meet, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Bend at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: McNary at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; West Salem at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 2 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at Hood River Valley Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Madras at Sisters Invite, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Lowell Tournament, 10 a.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League and Southern League at XC Oregon Invitational at Mt. Bachelor, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis

Australian Open

Thursday at Melbourne, Australia

MEN

Second Round — Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2. Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Andrey Rublev (17), Russia, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Gael Monfils (10), France, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4, 7-5. John Isner (19), United States, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (26), Georgia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (27), Spain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

David Goffin (11), Belgium, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-3. Nick Kyrgios (23), Australia, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Taylor Fritz (29), United States, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2. Stan Wawrinka (15), Switzerland, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Karen Khachanov (16), Russia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8). Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

WOMEN

Second Round — Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-4, 6-2. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 7-5. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-3. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

CiCi Bellis, United States, def. Karolina Muchova (20), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4. Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-3, 6-2. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-3, 6-0. Kiki Bertens (9), Netherlands, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-3, 7-5. Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-3, 7-5. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (1). Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1. Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-4. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Danielle Collins (26), United States, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Football

NFL

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

Pro Bowl

Sunday’s Game

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

College

All Times PST

———

Saturday’s Game

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

South vs. North, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Game

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu

East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

Chiefs 1 1 54½ 49ers

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Columbus 4, Winnipeg 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Thursday-Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic in St. Louis, MO, 5:15 p.m.

Pacific vs. Central in St. Louis, MO, 6:15 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD in St. Louis, MO, 7:15 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —

Miami 31 13 .705 7½

Toronto 30 14 .682 8½

Boston 29 14 .674 9

Indiana 29 16 .644 10

Phila. 29 17 .630 10½

Orlando 21 24 .467 18

Brooklyn 18 24 .429 19½

Detroit 17 28 .378 22

Chicago 17 29 .370 22½

Charlotte 15 30 .333 24

Washington 14 29 .326 24

Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½

New York 12 33 .267 27

Atlanta 11 34 .244 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 35 9 .795 —

Utah 31 13 .705 4

L.A. Clippers 31 14 .689 4½

Denver 30 14 .682 5

Dallas 27 16 .628 7½

Houston 27 16 .628 7½

Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 9½

San Antonio 20 23 .465 14½

Memphis 20 24 .455 15

Portland 19 26 .422 16½

Phoenix 18 26 .409 17

New Orleans 17 28 .378 18½

Minnesota 15 29 .341 20

Sacramento 15 29 .341 20

Golden State 10 36 .217 26

Wednesday’s Late Games

Oklahoma City 120, Orlando 114

Toronto 107, Phila. 95

Detroit 127, Sacramento 106

Atlanta 102, L.A. Clippers 95

L.A. Lakers 100, New York 92

Boston 119, Memphis 95

Miami 134, Washington 129, OT

Houston 121, Denver 105

Chicago 117, Minnesota 110

Indiana 112, Phoenix 87

San Antonio 121, New Orleans 117

Utah 129, Golden State 96

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, late

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, late

Dallas at Portland, late

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, noon

Boston at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

.

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Southern Cal 4 1 .800 15 3 .833

Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833

Oregon 4 2 .667 15 4 .789

Colorado 3 2 .600 14 4 .778

Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722

Washington St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632

Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611

UCLA 2 3 .400 9 9 .500

California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444

Oregon St. 2 4 .333 12 6 .667

Washington 2 4 .333 12 7 .632

Utah 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

———

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Utah, late

Washington St. at No. 23 Colorado, late

Southern Cal at No. 12 Oregon, late

UCLA at Oregon St., late

Friday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 6 Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64

No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60

No. 10 Seton Hall 73, Providence 64

No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67

No. 19 Iowa 85, No. 24 Rutgers 80

Tulsa 80, No. 20 Memphis 40

Thursday’s Games

No. 11 Michigan St. at Indiana, late

No. 25 Houston vs. UConn, late

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

UCLA 5 1 .833 16 1 .941

Stanford 5 1 .833 16 2 .889

Oregon 5 1 .833 15 2 .882

Arizona St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789

Oregon St. 4 2 .667 16 2 .889

Arizona 4 3 .571 15 3 .833

Colorado 2 4 .333 13 4 .765

Washington 2 4 .333 10 7 .588

Utah 2 4 .333 9 8 .529

Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500

Southern Cal 1 5 .167 9 8 .529

California 0 6 .000 8 9 .471

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Utah at California, noon

No. 16 Arizona St. at No. 18 Arizona, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Oregon St. at No. 4 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, 7 p.m.

Washington at No. 10 UCLA, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

SCORES

Thursday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 3 UConn 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45

No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, late

No. 8 N.C. State 88, Pittsburgh 44

No. 9 Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, late

No. 13 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, late

No. 14 Florida St. 70, Wake Forest 65

No. 15 Texas A&M at Alabama, late

No. 17 Indiana 76, Penn St. 60

No. 19 Iowa at Ohio St., late

No. 20 Maryland at Illinois, late

Georgia 64, No. 21 Arkansas 55

No. 22 Northwestern 76, Michigan St. 48

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open

Thursday at San Diego, Calif.

s-Torrey Pines GC (South -Host Course); par 72

n-Torrey Pines GC (North); par 72

First Round

Sebastian Cappelen 32-34-66s

Keegan Bradley 33-33-66n

Byeong Hun An 33-34-67n

Joel Dahmen 33-34-67n

Kevin Tway 34-33-67n

Rory McIlroy 34-33-67n

Xinjun Zhang 32-35-67n

Matthew NeSmith 34-33-67n

Sungjae Im 33-34-67n

Bubba Watson 34-33-67s

Cameron Tringale, 34-34-68n. Billy Horschel, 35-33-68n. Stewart Cink, 36-32-68n. Jon Rahm, 36-32-68n. Cameron Percy, 34-34-68s. Marc Leishman, 36-32-68n. J.B. Holmes, 34-34-68s. Dominic Bozzelli, 34-34-68n. Vincent Whaley, 34-34-68n. Brandon Wu, 36-32-68n

Wyndham Clark, 34-35-69n. Jhonattan Vegas, 36-33-69n. Charley Hoffman, 36-33-69n. Patrick Reed, 37-32-69n. Patton Kizzire, 35-34-69n. Brandt Snedeker, 34-35-69n. Russell Knox, 35-34-69s. Tiger Woods, 33-36-69n. KK Limbhasut, 33-36-69n. Jason Kokrak, 34-35-69n

Sung Kang, 32-37-69n. Pat Perez, 35-34-69n. Rhein Gibson, 34-35-69n. Doc Redman, 35-35-70n. John Huh, 34-36-70n. Tony Finau, 36-34-70s. Jason Dufner, 34-36-70s. Cameron Smith, 34-36-70n. Collin Morikawa, 35-35-70n. Zack Sucher, 34-36-70s

Harry Higgs, 34-36-70n. Nelson Ledesma, 35-35-70n. Denny McCarthy, 34-36-70n. Jordan Spieth, 33-37-70s. Grayson Murray, 36-34-70n. Patrick Rodgers, 34-36-70s. Michael Gellerman, 34-36-70n. Ryan Brehm, 36-34-70n. Vince Covello, 35-35-70n. Tom Hoge, 36-35-71s

Scott Stallings, 36-35-71s. Emiliano Grillo, 38-33-71n. Josh Teater, 35-36-71n. Joseph Bramlett, 35-36-71n. Maverick McNealy, 35-36-71s. Ben Taylor, 35-36-71s. Kristoffer Ventura, 36-35-71s. Chase Seiffert, 36-35-71n. Michael Gligic, 35-36-71n. Aaron Baddeley, 34-37-71s

Rory Sabbatini, 35-36-71s. Talor Gooch, 35-36-71n. Peter Malnati, 35-36-71n. Michael Thompson, 37-34-71n. Martin Laird, 34-37-71s. Bud Cauley, 34-37-71n. Jimmy Walker, 34-37-71n. Cameron Champ, 35-36-71n. Joaquin Niemann, 36-35-71n. Robby Shelton, 39-32-71n

Richy Werenski, 36-36-72s. Harris English, 35-37-72s. Tim Wilkinson, 37-35-72n. Ryan Palmer, 34-38-72s. Chris Baker, 35-37-72s. Tyler McCumber, 35-37-72n. Hank Lebioda, 36-36-72n. Eddie Olson, 37-35-72n. Nick Watney, 38-34-72n. Kevin Streelman, 34-38-72s

Beau Hossler, 36-36-72s. Bill Haas, 35-37-72n. K.J. Choi, 36-36-72s. Phil Mickelson, 34-38-72s. Zac Blair, 35-37-72s. Ben Martin, 37-35-72n. Kyle Stanley, 38-35-73n. Mackenzie Hughes, 36-37-73n. K.-H. Lee, 36-37-73s. Ted Potter, Jr., 36-37-73s

Martin Trainer, 33-40-73s. Jamie Lovemark, 36-37-73n. Max Homa, 35-38-73s. Hideki Matsuyama, 37-36-73s. C.T. Pan, 35-38-73s. Luke List, 34-39-73s. Justin Suh, 37-36-73n. Henrik Norlander, 35-38-73s. J.J. Spaun, 37-36-73s. Sam Ryder, 36-37-73n

Jason Day, 37-36-73s. Satoshi Kodaira, 37-36-73n. Lucas Glover, 36-37-73n. Chesson Hadley, 32-42-74s. Brandon Hagy, 36-38-74s. Sebastián Muñoz, 38-36-74n. Keith Mitchell, 35-39-74s. Sam Burns, 35-39-74s. Wes Roach, 39-35-74n. Kramer Hickok, 38-36-74n

Bronson Burgoon, 34-40-74s. Carlos Ortiz, 40-34-74n. Brendan Steele, 36-38-74n. Xander Schauffele, 36-38-74s. Steve Stricker, 34-40-74s. Harold Varner III, 36-38-74s. Mark Anderson, 35-39-74s. Doug Ghim, 37-37-74n.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Steve Fanelli vice president/ticket sales and analytics.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Luis Rojas manager, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Signeed F Ivan Rabb.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the retirement of G/F Alana Beard.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Kenneth Durden to a reserve/future contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Brett Nenaber director of player performance and Jeff Zgonina assisant defensive line coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded RB Jordan Robinson to Edmonton for the rights to a player from the club’s negotiation list. Signed WR/KR Charles Nelson to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski, G Calvin Pickard and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Adam Huska from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON — Named Aron McGuire CEO.

USA SWIMMING — Named Anne Berry, Alex Blavatnik, Jill Bornstein, Cynthia Eubanks, Jordan Kaplan and Teresa Lee to the USA Swimming Foundation board of directors.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M/F Jake Mulraney by transfer from Midlothian (Premiership-Scotland).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Gadi Kinda on a one-year loan from Beitar Jerusalem (Premier League-Israel).

TORONTO — Signed F Jayden Nelson.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed D Gianfranco Facchineri and M Patrick Metcalfe.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Illinois G Alan Griffin two games for stepping on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic.

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL — Named Rachel Quigley executive director.

OKLAHOMA — Announced Ruffin McNeill is stepping down as assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach.

