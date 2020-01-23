On Deck
Friday
Boys basketball: Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 6:30 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 6:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at West Albany Tournament, 9 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Bend City Meet, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Bend at McNary, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: McNary at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; West Salem at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 2 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Triad, 2 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at Hood River Valley Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Madras at Sisters Invite, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Lowell Tournament, 10 a.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Northern League and Southern League at XC Oregon Invitational at Mt. Bachelor, 10:30 a.m.
Tennis
Australian Open
Thursday at Melbourne, Australia
MEN
Second Round — Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2. Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Andrey Rublev (17), Russia, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Gael Monfils (10), France, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4, 7-5. John Isner (19), United States, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (26), Georgia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (27), Spain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.
David Goffin (11), Belgium, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-3. Nick Kyrgios (23), Australia, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Taylor Fritz (29), United States, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2. Stan Wawrinka (15), Switzerland, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Karen Khachanov (16), Russia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8). Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
WOMEN
Second Round — Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-4, 6-2. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 7-5. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-3. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
CiCi Bellis, United States, def. Karolina Muchova (20), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4. Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-3, 6-2. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-3, 6-0. Kiki Bertens (9), Netherlands, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-3, 7-5. Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-3, 7-5. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (1). Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1. Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-4. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Danielle Collins (26), United States, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Football
NFL
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
Pro Bowl
Sunday’s Game
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, noon (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
College
All Times PST
———
Saturday’s Game
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
South vs. North, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday’s Game
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu
East vs. West, 7:30 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
Chiefs 1 1 54½ 49ers
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Columbus 4, Winnipeg 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Thursday-Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Metropolitan vs. Atlantic in St. Louis, MO, 5:15 p.m.
Pacific vs. Central in St. Louis, MO, 6:15 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD in St. Louis, MO, 7:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —
Miami 31 13 .705 7½
Toronto 30 14 .682 8½
Boston 29 14 .674 9
Indiana 29 16 .644 10
Phila. 29 17 .630 10½
Orlando 21 24 .467 18
Brooklyn 18 24 .429 19½
Detroit 17 28 .378 22
Chicago 17 29 .370 22½
Charlotte 15 30 .333 24
Washington 14 29 .326 24
Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½
New York 12 33 .267 27
Atlanta 11 34 .244 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 35 9 .795 —
Utah 31 13 .705 4
L.A. Clippers 31 14 .689 4½
Denver 30 14 .682 5
Dallas 27 16 .628 7½
Houston 27 16 .628 7½
Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 9½
San Antonio 20 23 .465 14½
Memphis 20 24 .455 15
Portland 19 26 .422 16½
Phoenix 18 26 .409 17
New Orleans 17 28 .378 18½
Minnesota 15 29 .341 20
Sacramento 15 29 .341 20
Golden State 10 36 .217 26
Wednesday’s Late Games
Oklahoma City 120, Orlando 114
Toronto 107, Phila. 95
Detroit 127, Sacramento 106
Atlanta 102, L.A. Clippers 95
L.A. Lakers 100, New York 92
Boston 119, Memphis 95
Miami 134, Washington 129, OT
Houston 121, Denver 105
Chicago 117, Minnesota 110
Indiana 112, Phoenix 87
San Antonio 121, New Orleans 117
Utah 129, Golden State 96
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, late
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, late
Dallas at Portland, late
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, noon
Boston at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
.
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Southern Cal 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Oregon 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Colorado 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Washington St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
UCLA 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Oregon St. 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Washington 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Utah 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
———
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Utah, late
Washington St. at No. 23 Colorado, late
Southern Cal at No. 12 Oregon, late
UCLA at Oregon St., late
Friday
No games scheduled
SCORES
———
Wednesday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 6 Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64
No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60
No. 10 Seton Hall 73, Providence 64
No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67
No. 19 Iowa 85, No. 24 Rutgers 80
Tulsa 80, No. 20 Memphis 40
Thursday’s Games
No. 11 Michigan St. at Indiana, late
No. 25 Houston vs. UConn, late
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
UCLA 5 1 .833 16 1 .941
Stanford 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
Oregon 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Arizona St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Oregon St. 4 2 .667 16 2 .889
Arizona 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Colorado 2 4 .333 13 4 .765
Washington 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Utah 2 4 .333 9 8 .529
Washington St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
Southern Cal 1 5 .167 9 8 .529
California 0 6 .000 8 9 .471
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Utah at California, noon
No. 16 Arizona St. at No. 18 Arizona, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Oregon St. at No. 4 Oregon, 7 p.m.
Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, 7 p.m.
Washington at No. 10 UCLA, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
SCORES
Thursday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 3 UConn 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45
No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, late
No. 8 N.C. State 88, Pittsburgh 44
No. 9 Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, late
No. 13 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, late
No. 14 Florida St. 70, Wake Forest 65
No. 15 Texas A&M at Alabama, late
No. 17 Indiana 76, Penn St. 60
No. 19 Iowa at Ohio St., late
No. 20 Maryland at Illinois, late
Georgia 64, No. 21 Arkansas 55
No. 22 Northwestern 76, Michigan St. 48
Golf
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
Thursday at San Diego, Calif.
s-Torrey Pines GC (South -Host Course); par 72
n-Torrey Pines GC (North); par 72
First Round
Sebastian Cappelen 32-34-66s
Keegan Bradley 33-33-66n
Byeong Hun An 33-34-67n
Joel Dahmen 33-34-67n
Kevin Tway 34-33-67n
Rory McIlroy 34-33-67n
Xinjun Zhang 32-35-67n
Matthew NeSmith 34-33-67n
Sungjae Im 33-34-67n
Bubba Watson 34-33-67s
Cameron Tringale, 34-34-68n. Billy Horschel, 35-33-68n. Stewart Cink, 36-32-68n. Jon Rahm, 36-32-68n. Cameron Percy, 34-34-68s. Marc Leishman, 36-32-68n. J.B. Holmes, 34-34-68s. Dominic Bozzelli, 34-34-68n. Vincent Whaley, 34-34-68n. Brandon Wu, 36-32-68n
Wyndham Clark, 34-35-69n. Jhonattan Vegas, 36-33-69n. Charley Hoffman, 36-33-69n. Patrick Reed, 37-32-69n. Patton Kizzire, 35-34-69n. Brandt Snedeker, 34-35-69n. Russell Knox, 35-34-69s. Tiger Woods, 33-36-69n. KK Limbhasut, 33-36-69n. Jason Kokrak, 34-35-69n
Sung Kang, 32-37-69n. Pat Perez, 35-34-69n. Rhein Gibson, 34-35-69n. Doc Redman, 35-35-70n. John Huh, 34-36-70n. Tony Finau, 36-34-70s. Jason Dufner, 34-36-70s. Cameron Smith, 34-36-70n. Collin Morikawa, 35-35-70n. Zack Sucher, 34-36-70s
Harry Higgs, 34-36-70n. Nelson Ledesma, 35-35-70n. Denny McCarthy, 34-36-70n. Jordan Spieth, 33-37-70s. Grayson Murray, 36-34-70n. Patrick Rodgers, 34-36-70s. Michael Gellerman, 34-36-70n. Ryan Brehm, 36-34-70n. Vince Covello, 35-35-70n. Tom Hoge, 36-35-71s
Scott Stallings, 36-35-71s. Emiliano Grillo, 38-33-71n. Josh Teater, 35-36-71n. Joseph Bramlett, 35-36-71n. Maverick McNealy, 35-36-71s. Ben Taylor, 35-36-71s. Kristoffer Ventura, 36-35-71s. Chase Seiffert, 36-35-71n. Michael Gligic, 35-36-71n. Aaron Baddeley, 34-37-71s
Rory Sabbatini, 35-36-71s. Talor Gooch, 35-36-71n. Peter Malnati, 35-36-71n. Michael Thompson, 37-34-71n. Martin Laird, 34-37-71s. Bud Cauley, 34-37-71n. Jimmy Walker, 34-37-71n. Cameron Champ, 35-36-71n. Joaquin Niemann, 36-35-71n. Robby Shelton, 39-32-71n
Richy Werenski, 36-36-72s. Harris English, 35-37-72s. Tim Wilkinson, 37-35-72n. Ryan Palmer, 34-38-72s. Chris Baker, 35-37-72s. Tyler McCumber, 35-37-72n. Hank Lebioda, 36-36-72n. Eddie Olson, 37-35-72n. Nick Watney, 38-34-72n. Kevin Streelman, 34-38-72s
Beau Hossler, 36-36-72s. Bill Haas, 35-37-72n. K.J. Choi, 36-36-72s. Phil Mickelson, 34-38-72s. Zac Blair, 35-37-72s. Ben Martin, 37-35-72n. Kyle Stanley, 38-35-73n. Mackenzie Hughes, 36-37-73n. K.-H. Lee, 36-37-73s. Ted Potter, Jr., 36-37-73s
Martin Trainer, 33-40-73s. Jamie Lovemark, 36-37-73n. Max Homa, 35-38-73s. Hideki Matsuyama, 37-36-73s. C.T. Pan, 35-38-73s. Luke List, 34-39-73s. Justin Suh, 37-36-73n. Henrik Norlander, 35-38-73s. J.J. Spaun, 37-36-73s. Sam Ryder, 36-37-73n
Jason Day, 37-36-73s. Satoshi Kodaira, 37-36-73n. Lucas Glover, 36-37-73n. Chesson Hadley, 32-42-74s. Brandon Hagy, 36-38-74s. Sebastián Muñoz, 38-36-74n. Keith Mitchell, 35-39-74s. Sam Burns, 35-39-74s. Wes Roach, 39-35-74n. Kramer Hickok, 38-36-74n
Bronson Burgoon, 34-40-74s. Carlos Ortiz, 40-34-74n. Brendan Steele, 36-38-74n. Xander Schauffele, 36-38-74s. Steve Stricker, 34-40-74s. Harold Varner III, 36-38-74s. Mark Anderson, 35-39-74s. Doug Ghim, 37-37-74n.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Steve Fanelli vice president/ticket sales and analytics.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Named Luis Rojas manager, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Signeed F Ivan Rabb.
Women’s NBA
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the retirement of G/F Alana Beard.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Kenneth Durden to a reserve/future contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Brett Nenaber director of player performance and Jeff Zgonina assisant defensive line coach.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded RB Jordan Robinson to Edmonton for the rights to a player from the club’s negotiation list. Signed WR/KR Charles Nelson to a two-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski, G Calvin Pickard and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Adam Huska from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON — Named Aron McGuire CEO.
USA SWIMMING — Named Anne Berry, Alex Blavatnik, Jill Bornstein, Cynthia Eubanks, Jordan Kaplan and Teresa Lee to the USA Swimming Foundation board of directors.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M/F Jake Mulraney by transfer from Midlothian (Premiership-Scotland).
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Gadi Kinda on a one-year loan from Beitar Jerusalem (Premier League-Israel).
TORONTO — Signed F Jayden Nelson.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed D Gianfranco Facchineri and M Patrick Metcalfe.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Illinois G Alan Griffin two games for stepping on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic.
MYRTLE BEACH BOWL — Named Rachel Quigley executive director.
OKLAHOMA — Announced Ruffin McNeill is stepping down as assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach.
