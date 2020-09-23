scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Wednesday’s Game
Miami 112, Boston 109, Miami leads series 3-1
Thursday’s Game
L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 2-1
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SEMIFINALS
Thursday’s Games
Seattle vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., Seattle leads series 1-0
Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 6:30 p.m., series tied 1-1
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
STANLEY CUP FINAL
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday’s Game
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
Friday’s Game
Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45
New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46
Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53
Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36
Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59
Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43
Phila. 0 2 0 .000 36 64
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37
Thursday’s Game
Miami at Jacksonville, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Phila., 10 a.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
JAGUARS 3 3 48 Dolphins
Sunday
PATRIOTS 61/2 6 471/2 Raiders
BILLS 3 21/2 47 Rams
STEELERS 6 4 45 Texans
49ers 41/2 41/2 411/2 GIANTS
Titans 11/2 21/2 481/2 VIKINGS
BROWNS 61/2 7 441/2 Washington
EAGLES 61/2 51/2 461/2 Bengals
FALCONS 3 31/2 471/2 Bears
COLTS 91/2 101/2 44 Jets
CHARGERS 6 61/2 431/2 Panthers
CARDS 61/2 51/2 551/2 Lions
Bucs 6 6 431/2 BRONCOS
SEAHAWKS 4 41/2 551/2 Cowboys
SAINTS 31/2 3 521/2 Packers
Monday
RAVENS 3 31/2 531/2 Chiefs
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Uab 6 7 471/2 S ALABAMA
Friday
UTSA 5 61/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St
Saturday
Ucf 251/2 27 77 E CAROLINA
Georgia St +1 3 581/2 CHARLOTTE
FLA ATLANTIC 51/2 PPD NL Usf
MIAMI-FLA 10 11 531/2 Florida St
Georgia Tech 71/2 8 521/2 SYRACUSE
PITTSBURGH 31/2 3 551/2 Louisville
Notre Dame 171/2 PPD NL WAKE FOREST
Tennessee 3 31/2 431/2 S CAROLINA
BAYLOR 181/2 171/2 621/2 Kansas
BYU 15 14 61 Troy
Alabama 28 271/2 561/2 MISSOURI
HOUSTON 20 PPD NL N Texas
OKLAHOMA ST 81/2 7 511/2 W Virginia
Florida 121/2 14 571/2 MISSISSIPPI
UL-LAFAYETTE 151/2 131/2 521/2 Ga Southern
OKLAHOMA 27 28 61 Kansas St
Georgia 241/2 26 521/2 ARKANSAS
Texas 161/2 18 701/2 TEXAS TECH
Iowa St 3 21/2 441/2 TCU
LSU 181/2 161/2 571/2 Miss St
TEXAS A&M 29 301/2 461/2 Vanderbilt
AUBURN 8 71/2 491/2 Kentucky
ARKANSAS ST PK PPD NL Tulsa
LIBERTY 61/2 7 59 Florida Int’l
Tulane 31/2 31/2 541/2 SO MISS
CINCINNATI 111/2 131/2 45 Army
UL-MONROE 8 91/2 481/2 Utep
VIRGINIA 6 51/2 451/2 Duke
BOSTON COLL 18 171/2 581/2 Texas St
VA TECH 91/2 7 571/2 Nc State
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 1 3 30 22 5
Orlando City 7 2 4 25 25 15
Phila. 7 2 4 25 21 11
Toronto FC 7 2 4 25 21 14
New England 4 3 6 18 13 12
New York 5 6 2 17 13 15
NY City FC 5 6 2 17 10 10
Montreal 5 7 1 16 19 23
Nashville SC 4 5 3 15 10 13
Atlanta 4 7 2 14 13 17
Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 8 17
Chicago 3 7 3 12 16 22
D.C. United 2 6 5 11 11 18
Inter Miami CF 3 8 2 11 12 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 2 3 21 26 10
Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 4 19 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 24 21
Portland 5 4 3 18 25 24
Vancouver 5 7 0 15 17 24
LA Galaxy 4 4 3 15 16 17
LA FC 4 5 3 15 25 27
Houston 3 4 6 15 20 23
Real SL 3 4 5 14 17 21
San Jose 2 6 5 11 17 38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Games
New England 3, Montreal 1
Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0
Toronto FC 1, NY City FC 0
Orlando City 2, Sporting KC 1
Columbus 2, Minnesota 1
Phila. 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Chicago 4, Houston 0
New York 4, Miami 1
Nashville 1, D.C. United 0
Colorado 5, San Jose 0
LA Galaxy at Real SL, late
Seattle at Portland, late
Vancouver at LA FC, late
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 —
z-New York 32 24 .571 4½
Toronto 29 27 .518 7½
Baltimore 23 33 .411 13½
Boston 22 34 .393 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 —
z-Chicago 34 22 .607 ½
z-Cleveland 32 24 .571 2½
Kansas City 23 33 .411 11½
Detroit 22 32 .407 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 33 21 .611 —
Houston 28 28 .500 6
Los Angeles 26 31 .456 8½
Seattle 25 31 .446 9
Texas 19 37 .339 15
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Late Games
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Arizona 7, Texas 0
Houston 6, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 7, Detroit 6
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 4:30 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 5:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 5:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 34 22 .607 —
Miami 28 28 .500 6
Philadelphia 28 29 .491 6½
New York 25 31 .446 9
Washington 23 33 .411 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 32 24 .571 —
Cincinnati 29 28 .509 3½
St. Louis 27 26 .509 3½
Milwaukee 27 28 .491 4½
Pittsburgh 17 39 .304 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709 —
z-San Diego 34 22 .607 5½
San Francisco 27 27 .500 11½
Colorado 24 30 .444 14½
Arizona 22 34 .393 17½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 11, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Arizona 7, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 9, Miami 4
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 10:35 a.m.
Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 12:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 5:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORILOLES — Recalled RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site. Placed RHP Evan Phillips on the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled CF Braden Bishop from alternate training site. Placed CF Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Tyler Stephenson to alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Doyle from alternate training site. Placed LF David Dahl on the 45-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Brett Eibner for assignment. Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to alternate training site. Activated RHP Dellin Betances from the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed CF Luis Alexander Basabe on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site. Placed SS Carter Kieboom on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Jaron Brown to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB D.J. White and DT Chris Slayton to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker and RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Placed OL Evan Boehm on the practice squad injured list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. Activated OL Chris Reed from the COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Mark Barron and DE DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Marcus Martin and WR Joe Webb III to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the active roster. Placed K Josh Lambo on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Jahleel Addae to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Patrick Omameh to the practice squad. Placed G Richie Incognito on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman. Placed WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Signed C Javon Patterson to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Marqui Christian to the active roster. Signed LBs Bryce Hager and Noah Dawkins and OL Blake Hance to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year contract. Signed DL Dion Jordan to the active roster. Placed DL Nick Bosa and DL Solomon Thomas on injured reserve. Signed DL Alex Barrett and RB Austin Walter to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB Bruce Irvin, S Marquise Blair and WR Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve. Signed CB Linden Stephens and DT Anthony Rush to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the active roster. Signed C Zach Shackelford, CB Ross Cockrell and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the active roster. Placed RB Senorise Perry on injured reserve.
