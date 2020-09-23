scoreboard

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Wednesday’s Game

Miami 112, Boston 109, Miami leads series 3-1

Thursday’s Game

L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 2-1

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SEMIFINALS

Thursday’s Games

Seattle vs. Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., Seattle leads series 1-0

Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 6:30 p.m., series tied 1-1

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

STANLEY CUP FINAL

(Best-of-7)

Wednesday’s Game

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

Friday’s Game

Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45

New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46

Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52

N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53

Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22

Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40

Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36

Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59

Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43

Phila. 0 2 0 .000 36 64

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78

Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69

Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36

Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37

Thursday’s Game

Miami at Jacksonville, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Phila., 10 a.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

JAGUARS 3 3 48 Dolphins

Sunday

PATRIOTS 61/2 6 471/2 Raiders

BILLS 3 21/2 47 Rams

STEELERS 6 4 45 Texans

49ers 41/2 41/2 411/2 GIANTS

Titans 11/2 21/2 481/2 VIKINGS

BROWNS 61/2 7 441/2 Washington

EAGLES 61/2 51/2 461/2 Bengals

FALCONS 3 31/2 471/2 Bears

COLTS 91/2 101/2 44 Jets

CHARGERS 6 61/2 431/2 Panthers

CARDS 61/2 51/2 551/2 Lions

Bucs 6 6 431/2 BRONCOS

SEAHAWKS 4 41/2 551/2 Cowboys

SAINTS 31/2 3 521/2 Packers

Monday

RAVENS 3 31/2 531/2 Chiefs

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Uab 6 7 471/2 S ALABAMA

Friday

UTSA 5 61/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St

Saturday

Ucf 251/2 27 77 E CAROLINA

Georgia St +1 3 581/2 CHARLOTTE

FLA ATLANTIC 51/2 PPD NL Usf

MIAMI-FLA 10 11 531/2 Florida St

Georgia Tech 71/2 8 521/2 SYRACUSE

PITTSBURGH 31/2 3 551/2 Louisville

Notre Dame 171/2 PPD NL WAKE FOREST

Tennessee 3 31/2 431/2 S CAROLINA

BAYLOR 181/2 171/2 621/2 Kansas

BYU 15 14 61 Troy

Alabama 28 271/2 561/2 MISSOURI

HOUSTON 20 PPD NL N Texas

OKLAHOMA ST 81/2 7 511/2 W Virginia

Florida 121/2 14 571/2 MISSISSIPPI

UL-LAFAYETTE 151/2 131/2 521/2 Ga Southern

OKLAHOMA 27 28 61 Kansas St

Georgia 241/2 26 521/2 ARKANSAS

Texas 161/2 18 701/2 TEXAS TECH

Iowa St 3 21/2 441/2 TCU

LSU 181/2 161/2 571/2 Miss St

TEXAS A&M 29 301/2 461/2 Vanderbilt

AUBURN 8 71/2 491/2 Kentucky

ARKANSAS ST PK PPD NL Tulsa

LIBERTY 61/2 7 59 Florida Int’l

Tulane 31/2 31/2 541/2 SO MISS

CINCINNATI 111/2 131/2 45 Army

UL-MONROE 8 91/2 481/2 Utep

VIRGINIA 6 51/2 451/2 Duke

BOSTON COLL 18 171/2 581/2 Texas St

VA TECH 91/2 7 571/2 Nc State

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 9 1 3 30 22 5

Orlando City 7 2 4 25 25 15

Phila. 7 2 4 25 21 11

Toronto FC 7 2 4 25 21 14

New England 4 3 6 18 13 12

New York 5 6 2 17 13 15

NY City FC 5 6 2 17 10 10

Montreal 5 7 1 16 19 23

Nashville SC 4 5 3 15 10 13

Atlanta 4 7 2 14 13 17

Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 8 17

Chicago 3 7 3 12 16 22

D.C. United 2 6 5 11 11 18

Inter Miami CF 3 8 2 11 12 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 6 2 3 21 26 10

Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20

FC Dallas 5 3 4 19 19 13

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 24 21

Portland 5 4 3 18 25 24

Vancouver 5 7 0 15 17 24

LA Galaxy 4 4 3 15 16 17

LA FC 4 5 3 15 25 27

Houston 3 4 6 15 20 23

Real SL 3 4 5 14 17 21

San Jose 2 6 5 11 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

New England 3, Montreal 1

Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0

Toronto FC 1, NY City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Sporting KC 1

Columbus 2, Minnesota 1

Phila. 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Chicago 4, Houston 0

New York 4, Miami 1

Nashville 1, D.C. United 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 0

LA Galaxy at Real SL, late

Seattle at Portland, late

Vancouver at LA FC, late

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 —

z-New York 32 24 .571 4½

Toronto 29 27 .518 7½

Baltimore 23 33 .411 13½

Boston 22 34 .393 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 —

z-Chicago 34 22 .607 ½

z-Cleveland 32 24 .571 2½

Kansas City 23 33 .411 11½

Detroit 22 32 .407 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Oakland 33 21 .611 —

Houston 28 28 .500 6

Los Angeles 26 31 .456 8½

Seattle 25 31 .446 9

Texas 19 37 .339 15

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Late Games

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Arizona 7, Texas 0

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Arizona 7, Texas 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 7, Detroit 6

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 4:30 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 5:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 5:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 34 22 .607 —

Miami 28 28 .500 6

Philadelphia 28 29 .491 6½

New York 25 31 .446 9

Washington 23 33 .411 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 32 24 .571 —

Cincinnati 29 28 .509 3½

St. Louis 27 26 .509 3½

Milwaukee 27 28 .491 4½

Pittsburgh 17 39 .304 15

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709 —

z-San Diego 34 22 .607 5½

San Francisco 27 27 .500 11½

Colorado 24 30 .444 14½

Arizona 22 34 .393 17½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Arizona 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 4

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, late

Colorado at San Francisco, late

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 10:35 a.m.

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 12:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 5:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORILOLES — Recalled RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site. Placed RHP Evan Phillips on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled CF Braden Bishop from alternate training site. Placed CF Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Tyler Stephenson to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Doyle from alternate training site. Placed LF David Dahl on the 45-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Brett Eibner for assignment. Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to alternate training site. Activated RHP Dellin Betances from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed CF Luis Alexander Basabe on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site. Placed SS Carter Kieboom on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Jaron Brown to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB D.J. White and DT Chris Slayton to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker and RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Placed OL Evan Boehm on the practice squad injured list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. Activated OL Chris Reed from the COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Mark Barron and DE DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Marcus Martin and WR Joe Webb III to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the active roster. Placed K Josh Lambo on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Jahleel Addae to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Patrick Omameh to the practice squad. Placed G Richie Incognito on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman. Placed WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Signed C Javon Patterson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Marqui Christian to the active roster. Signed LBs Bryce Hager and Noah Dawkins and OL Blake Hance to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year contract. Signed DL Dion Jordan to the active roster. Placed DL Nick Bosa and DL Solomon Thomas on injured reserve. Signed DL Alex Barrett and RB Austin Walter to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB Bruce Irvin, S Marquise Blair and WR Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve. Signed CB Linden Stephens and DT Anthony Rush to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the active roster. Signed C Zach Shackelford, CB Ross Cockrell and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the active roster. Placed RB Senorise Perry on injured reserve.

