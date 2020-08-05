scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 9 2 .818 —

Toronto 5 5 .500 3½

Baltimore 5 6 .455 4

Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4½

Boston 4 8 .333 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 10 2 .833 —

Chicago 7 5 .583 3

Cleveland 7 6 .538 3½

Detroit 5 5 .500 4

Kansas City 3 9 .250 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 7 4 .636 —

Houston 6 4 .600 ½

Los Angeles 4 7 .364 3

Texas 3 6 .333 3

Seattle 4 8 .333 3½

Tuesday’s Late Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Houston 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, late

Houston at Arizona, late

Texas at Oakland, late

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 5 1 .833 —

Atlanta 8 6 .571 1

Washington 4 5 .444 2½

Philadelphia 2 4 .333 3

New York 5 8 .385 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 9 2 .818 —

Milwaukee 4 5 .444 4

St. Louis 2 3 .400 4

Cincinnati 5 7 .417 4½

Pittsburgh 2 10 .167 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 8 2 .800 —

Los Angeles 8 4 .667 1

San Diego 7 5 .583 2

San Francisco 5 7 .417 4

Arizona 3 8 .273 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Houston 8, Arizona 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, late

San Francisco at Colorado, late

Houston at Arizona, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 10:35 a.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

All Times PDT

———

Tuesday’s Late Games

At Toronto

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1, Carolina wins series 3-0

At Edmonton

Vancouver 4, Minnesota 3, series tied 1-1

Wednesday’s Games

At Toronto

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, New York leads series 2-1

Tampa Bay 3 (2-0, 4 points), Boston 2 (0-2, 0 points)

Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3, Montreal leads series 2-1

At Edmonton

Arizona 4, Nashville 1, Arizona leads series 2-1

Colorado 4 (2-0, 4 points), Dallas 0 (0-2, 0 points)

Chicago vs. Edmonton, late, series tied 1-1

Thursday’s Games

At Toronto

Philadelphia (1-0, 2 points) vs. Washington (0-1, 0 points), 1 p.m.

Columbus vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1

At Edmonton

Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 11:30 a.m., series tied 1-1

St. Louis ( 0-1, 0 points) vs. Las Vegas (1-0, 2 points), 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m., Calgary leads series 2-1

Basketball

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 1 .800 —

Washington 3 2 .600 1

Indiana 2 2 .500 1½

Atlanta 2 3 .400 2

Connecticut 0 5 .000 4

New York 0 5 .000 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 4 1 .800 —

Seattle 4 1 .800 —

Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1

Phoenix 3 2 .600 1

Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1½

Dallas 2 3 .400 2

Tuesday’s Late Game

Seattle 87, Connecticut 74

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 92, New York 66

Las Vegas 83, Washington 77

Indiana at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

NBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

y-Milwaukee 54 14 .794 —

x-Toronto 48 18 .727 5

x-Boston 44 23 .657 9½

x-Miami 43 25 .632 11

x-Indiana 42 26 .618 12

x-Phila. 41 27 .603 13

Brooklyn 32 35 .478 21½

Orlando 32 36 .471 22

Charlotte 23 42 .354 29½

Washington 24 44 .353 30

Chicago 22 43 .338 30½

New York 21 45 .318 32

Detroit 20 46 .303 33

Atlanta 20 47 .299 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 51 16 .761 —

x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 6

x-Denver 45 23 .662 6½

x-Utah 43 25 .632 8½

x-Oklahoma City 42 25 .627 9

x-Houston 42 25 .627 9

x-Dallas 41 29 .586 11½

Memphis 32 37 .464 20

Portland 31 38 .449 21

San Antonio 29 38 .433 22

New Orleans 29 38 .433 22

Phoenix 29 39 .426 22½

Sacramento 28 39 .418 23

Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday’s Late Game

Portland 110, Houston 102

Wednesday’s Games

Utah 124, Memphis 115

Denver 132, San Antonio 126

Phila. 107, Washington 98

Oklahoma City 105, L.A. Lakers 86

Toronto at Orlando, late

Brooklyn at Boston, late

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 a.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 110, Rockets 102

HOUSTON (102)

House Jr. 6-14 1-1 17, Tucker 2-7 0-0 6, Covington 2-11 0-0 6, Harden 7-17 6-7 23, Westbrook 5-14 5-12 15, Green 7-15 3-4 22, McLemore 3-5 0-0 8, Rivers 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 34-87 15-24 102.

PORTLAND (110)

Anthony 5-14 3-5 15, Collins 4-9 0-2 8, Nurkic 6-15 6-6 18, Lillard 6-19 6-7 21, McCollum 8-18 2-4 20, Trent Jr. 5-11 2-2 16, Whiteside 4-5 1-3 9, Simons 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 39-95 20-29 110.

Houston 24 32 24 22 — 102

Portland 29 32 25 24 — 110

3-Point Goals—Houston 19-53 (Green 5-9, House Jr. 4-10, Harden 3-8, McLemore 2-4, Tucker 2-6, Covington 2-11, Rivers 1-3, Westbrook 0-2), Portland 12-31 (Trent Jr. 4-9, Lillard 3-7, Anthony 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Simons 1-3, Collins 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 39 (Covington, Tucker 8), Portland 64 (Nurkic 19). Assists—Houston 24 (Harden, Westbrook 9), Portland 18 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls—Houston 26, Portland 21.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the bereavement list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Glenn Sparkman and OF Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Luis Cessa from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Ariel Jurado to New York Mets for cash considerations and player to be named later.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Derek Fisher on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Billy McKinney from the Taxi Squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed INF Ozzie Albies and INF Matt Adams on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site. Activated RF Nick Markakis from the restricted list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled 2B Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Ariel Jurado in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to alternate training site. Designated OF Ryan Cordell for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated IF/OF JT Riddle from the IL. Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 45-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Kentrell Brice and WR Andre Patton.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated QB Danny Etling, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DT Tyeler Davison and LB Foyesade Oluokun from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Ahmad Thomas and DB Rojesterman Farris.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Ike Brown and S Siran Neal from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Antonio Williams, LB Mike Bell and DE Jonathan Woodard.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Colby Gossett on the reserve/opt out list. Activated QB Garrett Gilbert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kenny Golladay from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed FB John Lovett off of waivers from Kansas City.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Davon Godchaux on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released RB Jeremy Hill.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Isaiah Zuber.

NEW YORK GIANTS — CB Sam Beal has opted out of the 2020 season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed FS D.J. Reed of waivers from San Francisco.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Jayon Brown from the PUP.

