scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 2 .818 —
Toronto 5 5 .500 3½
Baltimore 5 6 .455 4
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4½
Boston 4 8 .333 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 2 .833 —
Chicago 7 5 .583 3
Cleveland 7 6 .538 3½
Detroit 5 5 .500 4
Kansas City 3 9 .250 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 7 4 .636 —
Houston 6 4 .600 ½
Los Angeles 4 7 .364 3
Texas 3 6 .333 3
Seattle 4 8 .333 3½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Houston 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, late
Houston at Arizona, late
Texas at Oakland, late
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 5 1 .833 —
Atlanta 8 6 .571 1
Washington 4 5 .444 2½
Philadelphia 2 4 .333 3
New York 5 8 .385 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 9 2 .818 —
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 4
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Cincinnati 5 7 .417 4½
Pittsburgh 2 10 .167 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 8 2 .800 —
Los Angeles 8 4 .667 1
San Diego 7 5 .583 2
San Francisco 5 7 .417 4
Arizona 3 8 .273 5½
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Houston 8, Arizona 2
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, late
San Francisco at Colorado, late
Houston at Arizona, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 10:35 a.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
All Times PDT
———
Tuesday’s Late Games
At Toronto
Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1, Carolina wins series 3-0
At Edmonton
Vancouver 4, Minnesota 3, series tied 1-1
Wednesday’s Games
At Toronto
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, New York leads series 2-1
Tampa Bay 3 (2-0, 4 points), Boston 2 (0-2, 0 points)
Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3, Montreal leads series 2-1
At Edmonton
Arizona 4, Nashville 1, Arizona leads series 2-1
Colorado 4 (2-0, 4 points), Dallas 0 (0-2, 0 points)
Chicago vs. Edmonton, late, series tied 1-1
Thursday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia (1-0, 2 points) vs. Washington (0-1, 0 points), 1 p.m.
Columbus vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 11:30 a.m., series tied 1-1
St. Louis ( 0-1, 0 points) vs. Las Vegas (1-0, 2 points), 3:30 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m., Calgary leads series 2-1
Basketball
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800 —
Washington 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 2 .500 1½
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2
Connecticut 0 5 .000 4
New York 0 5 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800 —
Seattle 4 1 .800 —
Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1
Phoenix 3 2 .600 1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1½
Dallas 2 3 .400 2
Tuesday’s Late Game
Seattle 87, Connecticut 74
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 92, New York 66
Las Vegas 83, Washington 77
Indiana at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
NBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 54 14 .794 —
x-Toronto 48 18 .727 5
x-Boston 44 23 .657 9½
x-Miami 43 25 .632 11
x-Indiana 42 26 .618 12
x-Phila. 41 27 .603 13
Brooklyn 32 35 .478 21½
Orlando 32 36 .471 22
Charlotte 23 42 .354 29½
Washington 24 44 .353 30
Chicago 22 43 .338 30½
New York 21 45 .318 32
Detroit 20 46 .303 33
Atlanta 20 47 .299 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 16 .761 —
x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 6
x-Denver 45 23 .662 6½
x-Utah 43 25 .632 8½
x-Oklahoma City 42 25 .627 9
x-Houston 42 25 .627 9
x-Dallas 41 29 .586 11½
Memphis 32 37 .464 20
Portland 31 38 .449 21
San Antonio 29 38 .433 22
New Orleans 29 38 .433 22
Phoenix 29 39 .426 22½
Sacramento 28 39 .418 23
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Late Game
Portland 110, Houston 102
Wednesday’s Games
Utah 124, Memphis 115
Denver 132, San Antonio 126
Phila. 107, Washington 98
Oklahoma City 105, L.A. Lakers 86
Toronto at Orlando, late
Brooklyn at Boston, late
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 a.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 110, Rockets 102
HOUSTON (102)
House Jr. 6-14 1-1 17, Tucker 2-7 0-0 6, Covington 2-11 0-0 6, Harden 7-17 6-7 23, Westbrook 5-14 5-12 15, Green 7-15 3-4 22, McLemore 3-5 0-0 8, Rivers 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 34-87 15-24 102.
PORTLAND (110)
Anthony 5-14 3-5 15, Collins 4-9 0-2 8, Nurkic 6-15 6-6 18, Lillard 6-19 6-7 21, McCollum 8-18 2-4 20, Trent Jr. 5-11 2-2 16, Whiteside 4-5 1-3 9, Simons 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 39-95 20-29 110.
Houston 24 32 24 22 — 102
Portland 29 32 25 24 — 110
3-Point Goals—Houston 19-53 (Green 5-9, House Jr. 4-10, Harden 3-8, McLemore 2-4, Tucker 2-6, Covington 2-11, Rivers 1-3, Westbrook 0-2), Portland 12-31 (Trent Jr. 4-9, Lillard 3-7, Anthony 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Simons 1-3, Collins 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 39 (Covington, Tucker 8), Portland 64 (Nurkic 19). Assists—Houston 24 (Harden, Westbrook 9), Portland 18 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls—Houston 26, Portland 21.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the bereavement list.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Glenn Sparkman and OF Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Luis Cessa from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Ariel Jurado to New York Mets for cash considerations and player to be named later.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Derek Fisher on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Billy McKinney from the Taxi Squad.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed INF Ozzie Albies and INF Matt Adams on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from alternate training site. Activated RF Nick Markakis from the restricted list.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled 2B Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Ariel Jurado in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to alternate training site. Designated OF Ryan Cordell for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated IF/OF JT Riddle from the IL. Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 45-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Kentrell Brice and WR Andre Patton.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated QB Danny Etling, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DT Tyeler Davison and LB Foyesade Oluokun from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Ahmad Thomas and DB Rojesterman Farris.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Ike Brown and S Siran Neal from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Antonio Williams, LB Mike Bell and DE Jonathan Woodard.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Colby Gossett on the reserve/opt out list. Activated QB Garrett Gilbert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kenny Golladay from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed FB John Lovett off of waivers from Kansas City.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Davon Godchaux on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released RB Jeremy Hill.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Isaiah Zuber.
NEW YORK GIANTS — CB Sam Beal has opted out of the 2020 season.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed FS D.J. Reed of waivers from San Francisco.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Jayon Brown from the PUP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.