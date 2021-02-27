scoreboard

On Deck
Monday, March 1
Volleyball: Culver at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Molalla at Madras, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Creswell at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
Volleyball: Summit at Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Bend at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Redmond, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 3
Volleyball: Western Christian at Culver, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna-Triad, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Creswell at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Molalla at Madras, 4 p.m.
Cross-country: Madras, Culver and Trinity Lutheran at Madras XC Triangular, Juniper Hills Park
Thursday, March 4
Volleyball: Mountain View at Crook County, TBD; Redmond at Summit, 6 p.m.; Madras at Mollala, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Philomath at Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 6 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Crook County at Mountain View, 3 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath/Monroe, 3 p.m.
Friday, March 5
Football: Mountain View at Summit, 7 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; Crook County at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine, 7 p.m..
Volleyball: Gilchrist at Hosanna-Triad, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Sisters at Crook County, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Volleyball: Bend at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Pendleton at Bend, 1 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, 12:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 2 p.m.; La Pine at East Linn Christian, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 1 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 1 p.m.
Cross-country: Central Oregon XC Bust Ruster Relays, at Summit.
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 13 3 .813 17 5 .773
Oregon 11 4 .733 16 5 .762
Southern Cal 13 5 .722 19 6 .760
Colorado 12 6 .667 18 7 .720
Arizona 11 8 .579 17 8 .680
Stanford 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Oregon St. 9 9 .500 13 11 .542
Arizona St. 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Utah 7 10 .412 10 11 .476
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 75, Washington 74
Oregon 74, California 63
Oregon St. 73, Stanford 62
Utah 71, No. 19 Southern Cal 61
Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 74, OT
UCLA at Colorado, late
Saturday’s Box Scores
Oregon 74, California 63
OREGON (16-5)
Omoruyi 8-18 5-6 21, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Duarte 5-11 4-5 17, Richardson 3-5 1-2 7, Figueroa 9-13 0-0 20, Lawson 2-2 0-0 4, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 10-13 74.
CALIFORNIA (8-19)
Anticevich 1-3 0-0 2, Kelly 6-9 0-0 12, Betley 5-12 0-0 13, Bradley 4-11 3-3 12, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Celestine 2-3 0-0 5, Kuany 1-1 3-4 5, Hyder 3-7 2-3 10, Thiemann 1-3 0-1 2, Foreman 0-2 0-0 0, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 8-11 63.
Halftime—Oregon 34-27. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 6-15 (Duarte 3-5, Figueroa 2-3, Williams 1-4, Richardson 0-1, Omoruyi 0-2), California 7-19 (Betley 3-9, Hyder 2-3, Celestine 1-1, Bradley 1-4, Anticevich 0-1, Foreman 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon 28 (Figueroa 14), California 27 (Kelly, Bradley 6). Assists—Oregon 11 (Richardson 3), California 14 (Anticevich, Brown 4). Total Fouls—Oregon 11, California 13.
Oregon St. 73, Stanford 62
OREGON ST. (13-11)
Alatishe 5-6 0-2 10, Silva 2-3 1-1 5, Lucas 7-11 10-11 26, Reichle 1-4 0-1 2, Thompson 4-13 3-4 13, Hunt 0-4 0-0 0, Andela 4-7 0-0 8, Calloo 1-4 2-2 5, Silver 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 16-21 73.
STANFORD (14-11)
Delaire 4-8 0-0 9, Kisunas 5-8 2-3 12, D.Begovich 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, O’Connell 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 5-9 1-2 14, Wills 2-3 2-2 7, Jones 4-12 0-0 10, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0, Angel 1-1 0-0 3, Taitz 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-51 5-7 62.
Halftime—Stanford 34-33. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 5-13 (Lucas 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Calloo 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Reichle 0-1), Stanford 9-23 (Williams 3-6, Jones 2-8, Angel 1-1, Wills 1-1, Delaire 1-2, O’Connell 1-2, Taitz 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon St. 29 (Alatishe 8), Stanford 26 (Kisunas 8). Assists—Oregon St. 10 (Thompson 3), Stanford 9 (Wills 4). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 13, Stanford 17. A—1 (7,392).
Monday’s Games
Washington St. at Arizona St., noon
Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, late
No. 17 Kansas 71, No. 2 Baylor 58
No. 3 Michigan 73, Indiana 57
No. 5 Illinois 74, No. 23 Wisconsin 69
No. 6 Alabama 64, Mississippi St. 59
Oklahoma St. 94, No. 7 Oklahoma 90, OT
No. 10 West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 43
North Carolina 78, No. 11 Florida St. 70
Xavier 77, No. 13 Creighton 69
No. 18 Texas Tech 68, No. 14 Texas 59
No. 16 Virginia Tech 84, Wake Forest 46
No. 20 Arkansas 83, LSU 75
No. 21 Loyola Chicago 65, Southern Ill. 58, OT
No. 22 San Diego St. 62, Boise St. 58
No. 24 Missouri vs. Texas A&M, ppd.
Auburn 77, No. 25 Tennessee 72
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 22 12 .647 —
Brooklyn 22 13 .629 ½
Milwaukee 20 13 .606 1½
Toronto 17 17 .500 5
New York 17 17 .500 5
Boston 16 17 .485 5½
Miami 16 17 .485 5½
Chicago 15 17 .469 6
Charlotte 15 17 .469 6
Indiana 15 17 .469 6
Atlanta 14 19 .424 7½
Washington 13 18 .419 7½
Orlando 13 21 .382 9
Cleveland 13 21 .382 9
Detroit 9 24 .273 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 7 .794 —
L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3½
L.A. Lakers 23 11 .676 4
Phoenix 21 11 .656 5
San Antonio 17 12 .586 7½
Portland 18 14 .563 8
Golden State 19 15 .559 8
Denver 18 15 .545 8½
Dallas 16 16 .500 10
Memphis 14 15 .483 10½
New Orleans 14 19 .424 12½
Oklahoma City 14 20 .412 13
Sacramento 13 20 .394 13½
Houston 11 20 .355 14½
Minnesota 7 27 .206 20
Friday’s Late Games
Golden State 130, Charlotte 121
L.A. Lakers 102, Portland 93
Saturday’s Games
Washington 128, Minnesota 112
Cleveland 112, Phila. 109, OT
Denver 126, Oklahoma City 96
Utah 124, Orlando 109
New York 110, Indiana 107
San Antonio 117, New Orleans 114
Dallas 115, Brooklyn 98
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 5 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 5 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Late Box Score
Lakers 102, Trail Blazers 93
PORTLAND (93)
Covington 1-8 2-2 4, Jones Jr. 4-6 2-2 11, Kanter 3-9 5-7 11, Lillard 11-24 8-8 35, Trent Jr. 8-20 1-1 19, Anthony 2-7 0-0 4, Hood 2-6 0-0 6, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-83 18-20 93.
L.A. LAKERS (102)
James 11-21 4-8 28, Morris 2-8 0-1 4, Gasol 2-7 3-4 8, Caldwell-Pope 2-5 0-0 5, Schroder 6-14 9-9 22, Kuzma 1-5 2-2 4, Harrell 7-12 3-4 17, Caruso 4-10 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 2-5 0-0 4, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-88 21-28 102.
Portland 29 28 19 17 — 93
L.A. Lakers 24 30 31 17 — 102
3-Point Goals—Portland 11-37 (Lillard 5-13, Hood 2-5, Trent Jr. 2-11, Covington 0-5), L.A. Lakers 7-27 (Caruso 2-5, James 2-5, Schroder 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Gasol 1-5, Morris 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 45 (Kanter 17), L.A. Lakers 52 (James, Kuzma 11). Assists—Portland 19 (Lillard 7), L.A. Lakers 25 (James 7). Total Fouls—Portland 21, L.A. Lakers 23. A—0 (18,997)
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 18 2 .900 21 2 .913
Arizona 13 3 .812 15 3 .833
UCLA 12 4 .750 14 4 .778
Oregon 10 6 .625 13 6 .684
Colorado 8 8 .500 10 9 .526
Oregon St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Washington St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500
Southern Cal 8 10 .444 10 11 .476
Arizona St. 5 9 .357 10 9 .526
Utah 4 15 .211 5 15 .250
Washington 3 12 .200 6 12 .333
California 1 11 .083 1 14 .067
Sunday’s Games
No. 9 Arizona at Arizona St., 11 a.m.
Colorado at Utah, 11 a.m.
California at No. 4 Stanford, 1 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 1 p.m.
Oregon St. at No. 14 Oregon, 3 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 UConn 97, Butler 68
No. 7 Baylor 85, Kansas St. 49
No. 11 Indiana 87, No. 15 Ohio St. 75
Houston 67, No. 13 South Florida 49
No. 18 West Virginia 72, Kansas 68
No. 21 Gonzaga 77, Loyola Marymount 39
No. 22 South Dakota St. 72, Kansas City 66
No. 23 Missouri St. 64, Loyola Chicago 50
No. 24 DePaul 75, Providence 49
Golf
PGA Tour
WGC - Workday Championship Partial Scores
Saturday at Bradenton, Fla.
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
Third Round
Collin Morikawa 70-64-67—201
Billy Horschel 67-67-69—203
Brooks Koepka 67-66-70—203
Webb Simpson 66-69-69—204
Rory McIlroy 69-70-66—205
Patrick Reed 68-68-69—205
Viktor Hovland 71-69-66—206
Scottie Scheffler 69-70-67—206
Hideki Matsuyama 72-66-68—206
Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-69-71—206
Abraham Ancer, 71-66-70—207. Louis Oosthuizen, 69-68-70—207. Tony Finau, 68-67-72—207. Sergio Garcia, 67-74-67—208. Jason Kokrak, 70-69-69—208. Will Zalatoris, 72-69-68—209. Jason Day, 71-69-69—209. Justin Thomas, 73-66-70—209. Max Homa, 73-70-67—210.
Min Woo Lee, 74-71-66—211. Sungjae Im, 68-74-69—211. Kevin Na, 73-69-69—211. Aaron Rai, 72-70-69—211. Sebastian Munoz, 69-72-70—211. Gary Woodland, 71-69-71—211. Cameron Smith, 68-66-77—211. Brendon Todd, 74-71-67—212.
Puerto Rico Open Partial Scores
Saturday at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
Third Round
Grayson Murray 71-66-65—202
Rafael Campos 66-69-67—202
Cameron Percy 67-69-67—203
Branden Grace 67-68-68—203
Andrew Putnam 67-70-67—204
Nelson Ledesma 69-67-68—204
Brandon Wu 66-67-71—204
Ted Potter, Jr. 69-69-67—205
Jhonattan Vegas 68-68-69—205
Seamus Power 69-70-67—206
Lee Hodges, 66-72-69—207. Rob Oppenheim, 68-70-69—207. Thomas Pieters, 69-67-71—207. Josh Teater, 67-73-68—208. Ryan Brehm, 68-71-69—208. Brice Garnett, 67-71-70—208. Fabian Gomez, 66-71-71—208. Vincent Whaley, 72-69-68—209. Charlie Beljan, 70-71-68—209. Wes Roach, 69-70-70—209. Peter Uihlein, 69-70-70—209.
Bo Van Pelt, 71-72-67—210. Byeong Hun An, 72-70-68—210. Ian Poulter, 71-70-69—210. Roger Sloan, 70-69-71—210. Emiliano Grillo, 71-68-71—210. Chase Seiffert, 68-70-72—210. David Lingmerth, 68-70-72—210. Joohyung Kim, 71-66-73—210. Lucas Glover, 68-69-73—210. Greg Chalmers, 66-68-76—210.
LPGA Tour
Gainbridge Partial Scores
Saturday at Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 6,701; Par: 72
Third Round
Nelly Korda 67-68-68—203
Patty Tavatanakit 69-69-66—204
Angel Yin 72-69-65—206
Jin Young Ko 68-72-66—206
Lydia Ko 65-69-72—206
Lexi Thompson 71-68-68—207
Chella Choi 69-69-69—207
Brooke M. Henderson 71-69-68—208
Marissa Steen 69-71-68—208
In Gee Chun 69-68-71—208
Stacy Lewis, 71-68-70—209. Jessica Korda, 71-68-70—209. Sarah Kemp, 70-69-70—209. Jennifer Kupcho, 68-71-70—209. Ashleigh Buhai, 71-67-71—209. Leona Maguire, 69-72-69—210. Sophia Popov, 70-70-70—210. Yu Liu, 73-72-66—211. Lindy Duncan, 70-73-68—211. Xiyu Lin, 68-71-72—211.
Anne van Dam, 73-72-67—212. Lauren Stephenson, 71-73-68—212. Morgan Pressel, 70-74-68—212. Amy Yang, 72-70-70—212. Dani Holmqvist, 74-67-71—212. Georgia Hall, 72-69-71—212. Jenny Shin, 71-70-71—212.
Motor Sports
NASCAR Cup Series
Homestead-Miami Lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Homestead, Fla.; Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota. 2, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 3, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota. 4, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford. 5, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet.
6, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 7, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford. 8, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet. 9, (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota. 10, (41) Cole Custer, Ford.
11, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet. 12, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford. 13, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 14, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford. 15, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet.
16, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 17, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 18, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 19, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota. 20, (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.
21, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet. 22, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 23, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford. 24, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota. 25, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet.
26, (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet. 27, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford. 28, (53) Garrett Smithley, Ford. 29, (15) James Davison, Chevrolet. 30, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford.
31, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet. 32, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 33, (66) Timmy Hill, Ford. 34, (78) BJ McLeod, Ford. 35, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet.
36, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford. 37, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford. 38, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 20 11 5 4 26 70 67
Boston 18 11 5 2 24 55 49
N.Y. Islanders 20 10 6 4 24 54 49
Philadelphia 17 10 4 3 23 58 54
Pittsburgh 19 11 7 1 23 60 63
N.Y. Rangers 18 7 8 3 17 49 48
New Jersey 16 7 7 2 16 43 49
Buffalo 18 6 9 3 15 44 54
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 19 14 4 1 29 69 39
Florida 20 13 4 3 29 65 57
Carolina 20 13 6 1 27 69 56
Chicago 22 11 7 4 26 66 66
Columbus 22 8 9 5 21 61 74
Nashville 20 9 11 0 18 46 63
Detroit 23 7 13 3 17 49 71
Dallas 16 6 6 4 16 46 45
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 18 12 6 0 24 57 44
Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34
Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 55 42
Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56
St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61
Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64
San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64
Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 22 16 4 2 34 78 55
Edmonton 23 14 9 0 28 79 69
Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 67 52
Montreal 19 9 6 4 22 64 58
Calgary 22 10 10 2 22 58 65
Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85
Ottawa 23 7 15 1 15 61 91
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Late Game
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0
Calgary 6, Ottawa 3
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Nashville 2, Columbus 1
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 0
Toronto 4, Edmonton 0
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Carolina 4, Florida 3, SO
Detroit 5, Chicago 3
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Colorado 6, Arizona 2
Montreal at Winnipeg, late
Vegas at Anaheim, late
St. Louis at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 9 a.m.
Columbus at Nashville, noon
Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon
Washington at New Jersey, noon
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Zach Bryant from the Chicago Cubs as the player to be named later in the Aug. 31 trade for LHP Josh Osich.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Zack Burdi, Jimmy Cordero, Garrett Crouchet, Matt Foster, Codi Heuer, Tyler Johnson, Jimmy Lambert, Jose Ruiz, LHPs Dylan Cease, Bernardo Flores Jr., Michael Kopech and Jonathn Stiever, Cs Zack Collins, Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala, INFs Jake Burger, Nick Madrigal, Danny Mendick and Gavin Sheets, OFs Micker Adolfo, Luis Gonzalez and Blake Rutherford on one-year contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed INF Robel Garcia from Los Angeles Angels waivers. Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 60-day IL.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Claimed D Jarred Tinordi from waivers.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jonas Johansson and D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Glenn Gawdin from the minor league taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Frans Nielsen and RW Evgeny Svechnikov from the minor league taxi squad. Designated G Kaden Fulcher for assignment to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Brandon Baddock and Joel Teasdale from Laval (AHL) loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Eeli Tolvanen from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned D Connor Carrick to Binghamton (AHL) from the taxi squad. Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski and C Connor Gunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated D Timothy Liljegren and LW Kenny Agostino for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned D Martin Marincin and LW Alex Galchenyuk tom Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Pheonix Copley to Hershey (AHL). Designated G Ilya Samsonov for assignment to the taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Logan Stanley from the minor league taxi squad.
