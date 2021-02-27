scoreboard

Monday, March 1

Volleyball: Culver at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Molalla at Madras, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Creswell at La Pine, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Volleyball: Summit at Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Bend at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mountain View at Redmond, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bend at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3

Volleyball: Western Christian at Culver, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Hosanna-Triad, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Creswell at La Pine, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Molalla at Madras, 4 p.m.

Cross-country: Madras, Culver and Trinity Lutheran at Madras XC Triangular, Juniper Hills Park

Thursday, March 4

Volleyball: Mountain View at Crook County, TBD; Redmond at Summit, 6 p.m.; Madras at Mollala, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at La Pine, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Philomath at Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 6 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Crook County at Mountain View, 3 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath/Monroe, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Football: Mountain View at Summit, 7 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; Crook County at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine, 7 p.m..

Volleyball: Gilchrist at Hosanna-Triad, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Sisters at Crook County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Volleyball: Bend at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Pendleton at Bend, 1 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, 12:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 2 p.m.; La Pine at East Linn Christian, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 1 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 1 p.m.

Cross-country: Central Oregon XC Bust Ruster Relays, at Summit.

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 13 3 .813 17 5 .773

Oregon 11 4 .733 16 5 .762

Southern Cal 13 5 .722 19 6 .760

Colorado 12 6 .667 18 7 .720

Arizona 11 8 .579 17 8 .680

Stanford 10 9 .526 14 11 .560

Oregon St. 9 9 .500 13 11 .542

Arizona St. 7 8 .467 10 11 .476

Utah 7 10 .412 10 11 .476

Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538

Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200

California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 75, Washington 74

Oregon 74, California 63

Oregon St. 73, Stanford 62

Utah 71, No. 19 Southern Cal 61

Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 74, OT

UCLA at Colorado, late

Saturday’s Box Scores

Oregon 74, California 63

OREGON (16-5)

Omoruyi 8-18 5-6 21, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Duarte 5-11 4-5 17, Richardson 3-5 1-2 7, Figueroa 9-13 0-0 20, Lawson 2-2 0-0 4, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 10-13 74.

CALIFORNIA (8-19)

Anticevich 1-3 0-0 2, Kelly 6-9 0-0 12, Betley 5-12 0-0 13, Bradley 4-11 3-3 12, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Celestine 2-3 0-0 5, Kuany 1-1 3-4 5, Hyder 3-7 2-3 10, Thiemann 1-3 0-1 2, Foreman 0-2 0-0 0, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 8-11 63.

Halftime—Oregon 34-27. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 6-15 (Duarte 3-5, Figueroa 2-3, Williams 1-4, Richardson 0-1, Omoruyi 0-2), California 7-19 (Betley 3-9, Hyder 2-3, Celestine 1-1, Bradley 1-4, Anticevich 0-1, Foreman 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon 28 (Figueroa 14), California 27 (Kelly, Bradley 6). Assists—Oregon 11 (Richardson 3), California 14 (Anticevich, Brown 4). Total Fouls—Oregon 11, California 13.

Oregon St. 73, Stanford 62

OREGON ST. (13-11)

Alatishe 5-6 0-2 10, Silva 2-3 1-1 5, Lucas 7-11 10-11 26, Reichle 1-4 0-1 2, Thompson 4-13 3-4 13, Hunt 0-4 0-0 0, Andela 4-7 0-0 8, Calloo 1-4 2-2 5, Silver 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 16-21 73.

STANFORD (14-11)

Delaire 4-8 0-0 9, Kisunas 5-8 2-3 12, D.Begovich 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, O’Connell 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 5-9 1-2 14, Wills 2-3 2-2 7, Jones 4-12 0-0 10, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0, Angel 1-1 0-0 3, Taitz 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-51 5-7 62.

Halftime—Stanford 34-33. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 5-13 (Lucas 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Calloo 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Reichle 0-1), Stanford 9-23 (Williams 3-6, Jones 2-8, Angel 1-1, Wills 1-1, Delaire 1-2, O’Connell 1-2, Taitz 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon St. 29 (Alatishe 8), Stanford 26 (Kisunas 8). Assists—Oregon St. 10 (Thompson 3), Stanford 9 (Wills 4). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 13, Stanford 17. A—1 (7,392).

Monday’s Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., noon

Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, late

No. 17 Kansas 71, No. 2 Baylor 58

No. 3 Michigan 73, Indiana 57

No. 5 Illinois 74, No. 23 Wisconsin 69

No. 6 Alabama 64, Mississippi St. 59

Oklahoma St. 94, No. 7 Oklahoma 90, OT

No. 10 West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 43

North Carolina 78, No. 11 Florida St. 70

Xavier 77, No. 13 Creighton 69

No. 18 Texas Tech 68, No. 14 Texas 59

No. 16 Virginia Tech 84, Wake Forest 46

No. 20 Arkansas 83, LSU 75

No. 21 Loyola Chicago 65, Southern Ill. 58, OT

No. 22 San Diego St. 62, Boise St. 58

No. 24 Missouri vs. Texas A&M, ppd.

Auburn 77, No. 25 Tennessee 72

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 22 12 .647 —

Brooklyn 22 13 .629 ½

Milwaukee 20 13 .606 1½

Toronto 17 17 .500 5

New York 17 17 .500 5

Boston 16 17 .485 5½

Miami 16 17 .485 5½

Chicago 15 17 .469 6

Charlotte 15 17 .469 6

Indiana 15 17 .469 6

Atlanta 14 19 .424 7½

Washington 13 18 .419 7½

Orlando 13 21 .382 9

Cleveland 13 21 .382 9

Detroit 9 24 .273 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 27 7 .794 —

L.A. Clippers 24 11 .686 3½

L.A. Lakers 23 11 .676 4

Phoenix 21 11 .656 5

San Antonio 17 12 .586 7½

Portland 18 14 .563 8

Golden State 19 15 .559 8

Denver 18 15 .545 8½

Dallas 16 16 .500 10

Memphis 14 15 .483 10½

New Orleans 14 19 .424 12½

Oklahoma City 14 20 .412 13

Sacramento 13 20 .394 13½

Houston 11 20 .355 14½

Minnesota 7 27 .206 20

Friday’s Late Games

Golden State 130, Charlotte 121

L.A. Lakers 102, Portland 93

Saturday’s Games

Washington 128, Minnesota 112

Cleveland 112, Phila. 109, OT

Denver 126, Oklahoma City 96

Utah 124, Orlando 109

New York 110, Indiana 107

San Antonio 117, New Orleans 114

Dallas 115, Brooklyn 98

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 5 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 5 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Late Box Score

Lakers 102, Trail Blazers 93

PORTLAND (93)

Covington 1-8 2-2 4, Jones Jr. 4-6 2-2 11, Kanter 3-9 5-7 11, Lillard 11-24 8-8 35, Trent Jr. 8-20 1-1 19, Anthony 2-7 0-0 4, Hood 2-6 0-0 6, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-83 18-20 93.

L.A. LAKERS (102)

James 11-21 4-8 28, Morris 2-8 0-1 4, Gasol 2-7 3-4 8, Caldwell-Pope 2-5 0-0 5, Schroder 6-14 9-9 22, Kuzma 1-5 2-2 4, Harrell 7-12 3-4 17, Caruso 4-10 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 2-5 0-0 4, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-88 21-28 102.

Portland 29 28 19 17 — 93

L.A. Lakers 24 30 31 17 — 102

3-Point Goals—Portland 11-37 (Lillard 5-13, Hood 2-5, Trent Jr. 2-11, Covington 0-5), L.A. Lakers 7-27 (Caruso 2-5, James 2-5, Schroder 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Gasol 1-5, Morris 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 45 (Kanter 17), L.A. Lakers 52 (James, Kuzma 11). Assists—Portland 19 (Lillard 7), L.A. Lakers 25 (James 7). Total Fouls—Portland 21, L.A. Lakers 23. A—0 (18,997)

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 18 2 .900 21 2 .913

Arizona 13 3 .812 15 3 .833

UCLA 12 4 .750 14 4 .778

Oregon 10 6 .625 13 6 .684

Colorado 8 8 .500 10 9 .526

Oregon St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Washington St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500

Southern Cal 8 10 .444 10 11 .476

Arizona St. 5 9 .357 10 9 .526

Utah 4 15 .211 5 15 .250

Washington 3 12 .200 6 12 .333

California 1 11 .083 1 14 .067

Sunday’s Games

No. 9 Arizona at Arizona St., 11 a.m.

Colorado at Utah, 11 a.m.

California at No. 4 Stanford, 1 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 1 p.m.

Oregon St. at No. 14 Oregon, 3 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 UConn 97, Butler 68

No. 7 Baylor 85, Kansas St. 49

No. 11 Indiana 87, No. 15 Ohio St. 75

Houston 67, No. 13 South Florida 49

No. 18 West Virginia 72, Kansas 68

No. 21 Gonzaga 77, Loyola Marymount 39

No. 22 South Dakota St. 72, Kansas City 66

No. 23 Missouri St. 64, Loyola Chicago 50

No. 24 DePaul 75, Providence 49

Golf

PGA Tour

WGC - Workday Championship Partial Scores

Saturday at Bradenton, Fla.

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Third Round

Collin Morikawa 70-64-67—201

Billy Horschel 67-67-69—203

Brooks Koepka 67-66-70—203

Webb Simpson 66-69-69—204

Rory McIlroy 69-70-66—205

Patrick Reed 68-68-69—205

Viktor Hovland 71-69-66—206

Scottie Scheffler 69-70-67—206

Hideki Matsuyama 72-66-68—206

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-69-71—206

Abraham Ancer, 71-66-70—207. Louis Oosthuizen, 69-68-70—207. Tony Finau, 68-67-72—207. Sergio Garcia, 67-74-67—208. Jason Kokrak, 70-69-69—208. Will Zalatoris, 72-69-68—209. Jason Day, 71-69-69—209. Justin Thomas, 73-66-70—209. Max Homa, 73-70-67—210.

Min Woo Lee, 74-71-66—211. Sungjae Im, 68-74-69—211. Kevin Na, 73-69-69—211. Aaron Rai, 72-70-69—211. Sebastian Munoz, 69-72-70—211. Gary Woodland, 71-69-71—211. Cameron Smith, 68-66-77—211. Brendon Todd, 74-71-67—212.

Puerto Rico Open Partial Scores

Saturday at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72

Third Round

Grayson Murray 71-66-65—202

Rafael Campos 66-69-67—202

Cameron Percy 67-69-67—203

Branden Grace 67-68-68—203

Andrew Putnam 67-70-67—204

Nelson Ledesma 69-67-68—204

Brandon Wu 66-67-71—204

Ted Potter, Jr. 69-69-67—205

Jhonattan Vegas 68-68-69—205

Seamus Power 69-70-67—206

Lee Hodges, 66-72-69—207. Rob Oppenheim, 68-70-69—207. Thomas Pieters, 69-67-71—207. Josh Teater, 67-73-68—208. Ryan Brehm, 68-71-69—208. Brice Garnett, 67-71-70—208. Fabian Gomez, 66-71-71—208. Vincent Whaley, 72-69-68—209. Charlie Beljan, 70-71-68—209. Wes Roach, 69-70-70—209. Peter Uihlein, 69-70-70—209.

Bo Van Pelt, 71-72-67—210. Byeong Hun An, 72-70-68—210. Ian Poulter, 71-70-69—210. Roger Sloan, 70-69-71—210. Emiliano Grillo, 71-68-71—210. Chase Seiffert, 68-70-72—210. David Lingmerth, 68-70-72—210. Joohyung Kim, 71-66-73—210. Lucas Glover, 68-69-73—210. Greg Chalmers, 66-68-76—210.

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge Partial Scores

Saturday at Orlando, Fla.

Yardage: 6,701; Par: 72

Third Round

Nelly Korda 67-68-68—203

Patty Tavatanakit 69-69-66—204

Angel Yin 72-69-65—206

Jin Young Ko 68-72-66—206

Lydia Ko 65-69-72—206

Lexi Thompson 71-68-68—207

Chella Choi 69-69-69—207

Brooke M. Henderson 71-69-68—208

Marissa Steen 69-71-68—208

In Gee Chun 69-68-71—208

Stacy Lewis, 71-68-70—209. Jessica Korda, 71-68-70—209. Sarah Kemp, 70-69-70—209. Jennifer Kupcho, 68-71-70—209. Ashleigh Buhai, 71-67-71—209. Leona Maguire, 69-72-69—210. Sophia Popov, 70-70-70—210. Yu Liu, 73-72-66—211. Lindy Duncan, 70-73-68—211. Xiyu Lin, 68-71-72—211.

Anne van Dam, 73-72-67—212. Lauren Stephenson, 71-73-68—212. Morgan Pressel, 70-74-68—212. Amy Yang, 72-70-70—212. Dani Holmqvist, 74-67-71—212. Georgia Hall, 72-69-71—212. Jenny Shin, 71-70-71—212.

Motor Sports

NASCAR Cup Series

Homestead-Miami Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Homestead, Fla.; Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1, (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota. 2, (22) Joey Logano, Ford. 3, (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota. 4, (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford. 5, (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet.

6, (34) Michael McDowell, Ford. 7, (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford. 8, (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet. 9, (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota. 10, (41) Cole Custer, Ford.

11, (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet. 12, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford. 13, (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet. 14, (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford. 15, (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet.

16, (10) Aric Almirola, Ford. 17, (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet. 18, (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet. 19, (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota. 20, (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.

21, (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet. 22, (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet. 23, (6) Ryan Newman, Ford. 24, (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota. 25, (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet.

26, (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet. 27, (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford. 28, (53) Garrett Smithley, Ford. 29, (15) James Davison, Chevrolet. 30, (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford.

31, (24) William Byron, Chevrolet. 32, (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet. 33, (66) Timmy Hill, Ford. 34, (78) BJ McLeod, Ford. 35, (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet.

36, (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford. 37, (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford. 38, (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 20 11 5 4 26 70 67

Boston 18 11 5 2 24 55 49

N.Y. Islanders 20 10 6 4 24 54 49

Philadelphia 17 10 4 3 23 58 54

Pittsburgh 19 11 7 1 23 60 63

N.Y. Rangers 18 7 8 3 17 49 48

New Jersey 16 7 7 2 16 43 49

Buffalo 18 6 9 3 15 44 54

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 19 14 4 1 29 69 39

Florida 20 13 4 3 29 65 57

Carolina 20 13 6 1 27 69 56

Chicago 22 11 7 4 26 66 66

Columbus 22 8 9 5 21 61 74

Nashville 20 9 11 0 18 46 63

Detroit 23 7 13 3 17 49 71

Dallas 16 6 6 4 16 46 45

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 18 12 6 0 24 57 44

Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34

Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 55 42

Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56

St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61

Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64

San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64

Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 22 16 4 2 34 78 55

Edmonton 23 14 9 0 28 79 69

Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 67 52

Montreal 19 9 6 4 22 64 58

Calgary 22 10 10 2 22 58 65

Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85

Ottawa 23 7 15 1 15 61 91

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Late Game

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Calgary 6, Ottawa 3

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Nashville 2, Columbus 1

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 0

Toronto 4, Edmonton 0

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Carolina 4, Florida 3, SO

Detroit 5, Chicago 3

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Colorado 6, Arizona 2

Montreal at Winnipeg, late

Vegas at Anaheim, late

St. Louis at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 9 a.m.

Columbus at Nashville, noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon

Washington at New Jersey, noon

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Zach Bryant from the Chicago Cubs as the player to be named later in the Aug. 31 trade for LHP Josh Osich.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Zack Burdi, Jimmy Cordero, Garrett Crouchet, Matt Foster, Codi Heuer, Tyler Johnson, Jimmy Lambert, Jose Ruiz, LHPs Dylan Cease, Bernardo Flores Jr., Michael Kopech and Jonathn Stiever, Cs Zack Collins, Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala, INFs Jake Burger, Nick Madrigal, Danny Mendick and Gavin Sheets, OFs Micker Adolfo, Luis Gonzalez and Blake Rutherford on one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed INF Robel Garcia from Los Angeles Angels waivers. Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 60-day IL.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Claimed D Jarred Tinordi from waivers.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jonas Johansson and D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Glenn Gawdin from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Frans Nielsen and RW Evgeny Svechnikov from the minor league taxi squad. Designated G Kaden Fulcher for assignment to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Brandon Baddock and Joel Teasdale from Laval (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Eeli Tolvanen from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned D Connor Carrick to Binghamton (AHL) from the taxi squad. Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski and C Connor Gunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated D Timothy Liljegren and LW Kenny Agostino for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned D Martin Marincin and LW Alex Galchenyuk tom Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Pheonix Copley to Hershey (AHL). Designated G Ilya Samsonov for assignment to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Logan Stanley from the minor league taxi squad.

