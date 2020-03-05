scoreboard

On deck
Friday
Boys basketball: 1A state championships at Baker HS, Trinity Lutheran vs. Ione, 8 a.m.
Girls basketball: 6A state playoffs second round, Bend at South Medford, 6:30 p.m.; 5A state playoffs first round, Putnam at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; 4A state playoffs first round, Madras at Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: 6A state playoffs, second round, Summit at Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.; 5A state playoffs first round, Milwaukie at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Stayton, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Wednesday Late Scores
No. 3 Jefferson, 71, No. 30 Sandy 62
Thursday Scores
Quarterfinals 3A Playoffs
No. 9 Oregon Episcopal 58, No. 1 De La Salle North Catholic 51
No. 5 Creswell 74, No. 4 Amity 59
No. 6 St. Mary’s, Medford 71, No. 3 Salem Academy 55
No. 2 Dayton, No. 10 Cascade Christian, late
Quarterfinals 2A Playoffs
No. 1 Toledo 68, No. 9 Bandon 38
No. 4 Knappa 71, No. 5 Oakland 55
No. 6 Columbia Christian 61, No. 3 Coquille 43
No. 2 Western Christian, No. 10 Santiam, late
Quarterfinals 1A Playoffs
No. 1 Damascus Christian 58, No. 8 Ione 46
No. 5 Nixyaawii 66, No. 4 Trinity Lutheran 63
No. 3 Crosshill Christian 63, No. 6 Prairie City 40
No. 2 Triad, No. 7 Joseph, late
Girls Basketball
Wednesday Late Scores
No. 2 St. Paul 58, No. 7 Mohawk 41
Thursday Games
Quarterfinals 3A Playoffs
No. 1 Clatskanie 60, No. 9 Harrisburg 47
No. 5 Brookings-Harbor 53, No. 4 Willamina 37
No. 6 Burns 50, No. 3 Pleasant Hill 38
No. 2 Sutherlin, No. 10 Vale, late
Quarterfinals 2A Playoffs
No. 1 Kennedy 50, No. 9 Coquille 36
No. 5 Bandon 43, No. 4 Gervais 34
No. 6 Monroe 54, No. 3 Central Linn 35
No. 2 Union, No. 10 Portland Christian, late
Consolation 1A Playoffs
No. 4 Damascus Christian 43, Country christian 42
No. 7 Mohawk 51, No. 6 North Douglas 47
Baseball
MLB
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training
———
Thursday’s Games
Houston 5, Boston 0
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis (ss) 7
Phila. 5, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 15, N.Y. Yankees 11
Arizona 11, Texas (ss) 9
Cleveland 7, San Francisco 1
Texas (ss) 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Colorado (ss) 6
Oakland 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 3
San Diego 3, Seattle 0
Colorado (ss) 9, Kansas City 1
St. Louis (ss) 11, Washington 0
College
PAC-12
Wednesday’s Late Games
Michigan 5, California 0
Arizona St. 9, Cal State Fullerton 3
Thursday’s Games
Washington St. 16, Niagara 7
Oregon at Hawaii, late
Softball
College
PAC-12
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. 8, Wright St. 0
Arizona St. 12, Wright St. 0
Michigan at UCLA, late
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 9 .855 —
Toronto 43 18 .705 9½
Boston 42 19 .689 10½
Miami 40 22 .645 13
Indiana 37 25 .597 16
Phila. 37 25 .597 16
Brooklyn 27 34 .443 25½
Orlando 27 35 .435 26
Washington 22 39 .361 30½
Charlotte 21 41 .339 32
Chicago 21 41 .339 32
Detroit 20 43 .317 33½
New York 19 43 .306 34
Atlanta 19 44 .302 34½
Cleveland 17 45 .274 36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 47 13 .783 —
L.A. Clippers 43 19 .694 5
Denver 42 20 .677 6
Houston 39 22 .639 8½
Utah 39 22 .639 8½
Oklahoma City 38 24 .613 10
Dallas 38 25 .603 10½
Memphis 31 31 .500 17
Portland 28 35 .444 20½
Sacramento 27 34 .443 20½
San Antonio 26 34 .433 21
New Orleans 26 36 .419 22
Phoenix 24 38 .387 24
Minnesota 19 42 .311 28½
Golden State 14 48 .226 34
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Late Games
Dallas 127, New Orleans 123, OT
Portland 125, Washington 104
Wednesday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 125, Wizards 104
WASHINGTON (104)
Hachimura 4-11 3-4 11, Robinson 2-9 0-0 5, Wagner 4-8 1-2 9, Beal 10-29 5-6 29, Napier 3-10 2-4 9, Bertans 8-16 1-2 21, Bonga 3-5 1-1 7, Brown Jr. 4-8 0-2 9, Pasecniks 1-3 0-0 2, Payton II 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-103 13-21 104.
PORTLAND (125)
Anthony 8-13 6-6 25, Ariza 3-5 7-8 15, Whiteside 10-14 4-5 24, Lillard 6-12 6-6 22, McCollum 9-18 2-4 22, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 1-7 0-0 2, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 3, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Simons 2-6 3-3 8. Totals 42-81 28-32 125.
Washington 30 31 18 25 — 104
Portland 37 35 28 25 — 125
3-Point Goals—Washington 11-35 (Beal 4-9, Bertans 4-12, Brown Jr. 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Napier 1-4, Payton II 0-3), Portland 13-31 (Lillard 4-7, Anthony 3-5, Ariza 2-4, McCollum 2-7, Simons 1-3, Trent Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—Washington None, Portland 1 (Swanigan). Rebounds—Washington 48 (Wagner 9), Portland 47 (Whiteside 16). Assists—Washington 27 (Beal 6), Portland 24 (Lillard, McCollum 5). Total Fouls—Washington 29, Portland 24. A—19,393 (19,393)
Thursday’s Games
Denver 114, Charlotte 112
L.A. Clippers 120, Houston 105
Phila. at Sacramento, late
Toronto at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 4:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college
PAC-12 TOURNAMENT
at Las Vegas
———
Thursday’s Games
California 71, No. 24 Arizona St. 67
Utah 72, Washington 63
Southern Cal 69, Colorado 54
Washington St., vs. No. 14 Oregon St., late
Friday’s games
California vs. No. 13 Arizona, 11:30 a.m.
Utah vs. No. 3 Oregon, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. No. 8 UCLA, 6 p.m.
TBD vs. No. 7 Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
SCORES
Thursday’s Games
———
No. 2 Baylor 69, Texas 53
No. 23 Missouri St. 85, Valparaiso 70
No. 25 Arkansas 90, Auburn 68
EAST
Bryant 65, Wagner 53
CCSU 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 54
Delaware 63, Coll. of Charleston 54
Drexel 52, UNC-Wilmington 50
Fairfield 58, Siena 46
Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Mount St. Mary’s 63
Manhattan 54, Monmouth (NJ) 48
Marist 59, Iona 47
Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Coppin St. 46
Quinnipiac 82, Niagara 76
Rider 72, St. Peter’s 52
Robert Morris 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 29
Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55
Sacred Heart 64, LIU 55, OT
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 72, Grambling St. 52
Alcorn St. 77, Prairie View 39
Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 64
Boston College 85, Clemson 73
Furman 68, Wofford 54
Georgia 68, Alabama 61
Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 58
Howard 76, Delaware St. 71
Jackson St. 76, Alabama St. 56
James Madison 61, Elon 58
LSU 73, Florida 59
Marshall 59, FIU 57, OT
Mercer 63, Chattanooga 55
Middle Tennessee 74, North Texas 63
Morgan St. 73, Norfolk St. 55
N. Kentucky 78, Milwaukee 58
NC Central 65, NC A&T 52
Samford 77, W. Carolina 62
Southern Miss. 59, FAU 55
Southern U. 59, Texas Southern 56
Syracuse 67, Virginia 50
Tennessee 64, Missouri 51
Texas State 59, Louisiana-Monroe 53
Texas-Arlington 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 66
UAB 64, Old Dominion 61, OT
UNC-Greensboro 57, ETSU 47
W. Kentucky 71, Charlotte 60
Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55
William & Mary 66, Towson 62
MIDWEST
Bradley 68, Indiana St. 59
Cleveland St. 63, Wright St. 52
E. Illinois 49, Jacksonville St. 46
Illinois St. 68, Evansville 51
Michigan 81, Nebraska 75
Missouri St. 85, Valparaiso 70
Ohio St. 77, Minnesota 56
Purdue 72, Michigan St. 63
S. Illinois 58, Loyola of Chicago 41
SE Missouri 82, Tennessee Tech 81, OT
UMKC 61, Utah Valley 53
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 90, Auburn 68
Arkansas St. 86, South Alabama 80
Baylor 69, Texas 53
Louisiana Tech 69, UTSA 30
Rice 82, UTEP 59
Troy 70, UALR 54
FAR WEST
California Baptist 82, New Mexico St. 70
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72, Loyola Marymount 63
Santa Clara 72, San Francisco 65, OT
UC Santa Barbara 57, Hawaii 56
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633
Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Arizona St. 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Arizona 9 7 .563 19 10 .655
Stanford 9 8 .529 20 10 .667
California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517
Oregon St. 6 11 .353 16 13 .552
Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Washington 4 13 .235 14 16 .467
———
Thursday’s Games
Washington 90, Arizona St. 83
Oregon St. 68, Stanford 65
Washington St. at Arizona, late
California at No. 13 Oregon, late
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Utah, 11:30 a.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 12:15 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 1:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Stanford at No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m.
SCORES
Thursday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No. 5 San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60
No. 19 Ohio St. 71, No. 23 Illinois 63
UConn 77, No. 21 Houston 71
No. 25 Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
EAST
Boston U. 69, Navy 63
Bucknell 64, American U. 59
Colgate 83, Lehigh 70
Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Lafayette 73, Army 68
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 58, Grambling St. 57
Alcorn St. 80, Prairie View 71
Bethune-Cookman 72, Florida A&M 70, OT
Delaware St. 100, Howard 88
Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62
Hampton 78, Longwood 53
Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 59
Liberty 66, Stetson 62
Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71
NC Central 86, NC A&T 80
Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 62
Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48
Southern U. 89, Texas Southern 74
Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70
MIDWEST
Drake 75, Illinois St. 65
E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48
Green Bay 78, Oakland 63
Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61
FAR WEST
Boise St. 67, UNLV 61
E. Washington 100, Idaho St. 75
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 68 43 13 12 98 222 169
Tampa Bay 67 42 20 5 89 235 185
Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223
Florida 67 33 26 8 74 225 226
Montreal 69 31 29 9 71 209 213
Buffalo 67 29 30 8 66 191 212
Ottawa 68 24 32 12 60 185 234
Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 67 40 20 7 87 233 210
Philadelphia 67 40 20 7 87 229 193
Pittsburgh 66 39 21 6 84 215 183
Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182
N.Y. Islanders 66 35 23 8 78 186 185
N.Y. Rangers 67 36 27 4 76 224 211
Carolina 65 35 25 5 75 208 187
New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185
Colorado 66 40 18 8 88 226 177
Dallas 67 37 22 8 82 178 172
Nashville 67 33 26 8 74 210 215
Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199
Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207
Chicago 67 31 28 8 70 205 212
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202
Edmonton 68 36 24 8 80 217 209
Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208
Vancouver 66 34 26 6 74 216 208
Arizona 68 33 27 8 74 191 180
San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211
Anaheim 67 27 32 8 62 174 214
Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT
Arizona 4, Vancouver 2
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5, OT
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Boston 2, Florida 1, OT
Nashville 2, Dallas 0
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3
Minnesota at San Jose, late
Toronto at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62
DC 2 2 .500 67 83
New York 2 2 .500 49 73
Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88
Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88
Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87
———
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m.
New York at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Thursday at Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72
First Round
Matt Every 32-33—65
Rory McIlroy 31-35—66
Talor Gooch 35-32—67
Scottie Scheffler 34-33—67
Sam Burns 31-37—68
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-33—68
Tyrrell Hatton 35-33—68
Brendon Todd 35-33—68
Keith Mitchell 34-34—68
Graeme McDowell 35-33—68
Scott Brown, 34-35—69. Sung Kang, 34-35—69. Adam Long, 36-33—69. Matt Wallace, 35-34—69. Rob Oppenheim, 37-32—69. Harris English, 34-35—69. Hideki Matsuyama, 33-36—69. Ian Poulter, 36-33—69. Emiliano Grillo, 36-34—70. Charley Hoffman, 35-35—70.
Harold Varner III, 37-33—70. Xinjun Zhang, 36-34—70. Kevin Na, 35-35—70. Collin Morikawa, 37-33—70. Tom Hoge, 36-34—70. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 36-34—70. Rory Sabbatini, 35-35—70. Sungjae Im, 36-34—70. Patrick Reed, 34-36—70. Matthew NeSmith, 36-34—70.
Danny Lee, 37-34—71. Scott Harrington, 35-36—71. Kevin Streelman, 39-32—71. Lanto Griffin, 38-33—71. Scott Piercy, 36-35—71. Danny Willett, 36-35—71. Troy Merritt, 34-37—71. Bud Cauley, 37-34—71. Ryan Moore, 36-35—71. Byeong Hun An, 37-34—71.
Dylan Frittelli, 37-34—71. Marc Leishman, 35-36—71. Rickie Fowler, 35-36—71. Jason Kokrak, 33-38—71.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Collin McHugh to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Hector Velazquez for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned C Kellin Deglan to minor league camp. Reassigned C Wynston Sawyer to minor league camp.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Gossett, RHP Grant Holmes and RHP James Kapriellian to the Los Vegas Aviators(PCL). Reassigned RHP Tanner Anderson, Wandisson and Miguel Romero to minor league camp.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Josiah Gray and Edwin Uceta to minor league camp.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Fined G Marcus Smart $35,000 for confronting and verbally abusing officials.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Daniel Brunskill. TE Ross Dwelley, CB Emmanuel Mosley, QB Nick Mullens and RB Heff Wilson Jr. Excecised 2020 contract options for FB Kyle Juszczyk and CB K’Waun Williams.
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Damien Riat to a two-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Reggie Cannon on a four-year contract.
CHICAGO FIRE — Agreed to a new affiliation with Forward Madison FC.
DC UNITED — Signed M Russell Canouse to a three-year contract extension.
