scoreboard

Boys basketball: 1A state championships at Baker HS, Trinity Lutheran vs. Ione, 8 a.m.

Girls basketball: 6A state playoffs second round, Bend at South Medford, 6:30 p.m.; 5A state playoffs first round, Putnam at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; 4A state playoffs first round, Madras at Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball: 6A state playoffs, second round, Summit at Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.; 5A state playoffs first round, Milwaukie at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Stayton, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Wednesday Late Scores

No. 3 Jefferson, 71, No. 30 Sandy 62

Thursday Scores

Quarterfinals 3A Playoffs

No. 9 Oregon Episcopal 58, No. 1 De La Salle North Catholic 51

No. 5 Creswell 74, No. 4 Amity 59

No. 6 St. Mary’s, Medford 71, No. 3 Salem Academy 55

No. 2 Dayton, No. 10 Cascade Christian, late

Quarterfinals 2A Playoffs

No. 1 Toledo 68, No. 9 Bandon 38

No. 4 Knappa 71, No. 5 Oakland 55

No. 6 Columbia Christian 61, No. 3 Coquille 43

No. 2 Western Christian, No. 10 Santiam, late

Quarterfinals 1A Playoffs

No. 1 Damascus Christian 58, No. 8 Ione 46

No. 5 Nixyaawii 66, No. 4 Trinity Lutheran 63

No. 3 Crosshill Christian 63, No. 6 Prairie City 40

No. 2 Triad, No. 7 Joseph, late

Girls Basketball

Wednesday Late Scores

No. 2 St. Paul 58, No. 7 Mohawk 41

Thursday Games

Quarterfinals 3A Playoffs

No. 1 Clatskanie 60, No. 9 Harrisburg 47

No. 5 Brookings-Harbor 53, No. 4 Willamina 37

No. 6 Burns 50, No. 3 Pleasant Hill 38

No. 2 Sutherlin, No. 10 Vale, late

Quarterfinals 2A Playoffs

No. 1 Kennedy 50, No. 9 Coquille 36

No. 5 Bandon 43, No. 4 Gervais 34

No. 6 Monroe 54, No. 3 Central Linn 35

No. 2 Union, No. 10 Portland Christian, late

Consolation 1A Playoffs

No. 4 Damascus Christian 43, Country christian 42

No. 7 Mohawk 51, No. 6 North Douglas 47

Baseball

MLB

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training

Thursday’s Games

Houston 5, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis (ss) 7

Phila. 5, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 15, N.Y. Yankees 11

Arizona 11, Texas (ss) 9

Cleveland 7, San Francisco 1

Texas (ss) 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Colorado (ss) 6

Oakland 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 3

San Diego 3, Seattle 0

Colorado (ss) 9, Kansas City 1

St. Louis (ss) 11, Washington 0

College

PAC-12

Wednesday’s Late Games

Michigan 5, California 0

Arizona St. 9, Cal State Fullerton 3

Thursday’s Games

Washington St. 16, Niagara 7

Oregon at Hawaii, late

Softball

College

PAC-12

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. 8, Wright St. 0

Arizona St. 12, Wright St. 0

Michigan at UCLA, late

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 9 .855 —

Toronto 43 18 .705 9½

Boston 42 19 .689 10½

Miami 40 22 .645 13

Indiana 37 25 .597 16

Phila. 37 25 .597 16

Brooklyn 27 34 .443 25½

Orlando 27 35 .435 26

Washington 22 39 .361 30½

Charlotte 21 41 .339 32

Chicago 21 41 .339 32

Detroit 20 43 .317 33½

New York 19 43 .306 34

Atlanta 19 44 .302 34½

Cleveland 17 45 .274 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 47 13 .783 —

L.A. Clippers 43 19 .694 5

Denver 42 20 .677 6

Houston 39 22 .639 8½

Utah 39 22 .639 8½

Oklahoma City 38 24 .613 10

Dallas 38 25 .603 10½

Memphis 31 31 .500 17

Portland 28 35 .444 20½

Sacramento 27 34 .443 20½

San Antonio 26 34 .433 21

New Orleans 26 36 .419 22

Phoenix 24 38 .387 24

Minnesota 19 42 .311 28½

Golden State 14 48 .226 34

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Late Games

Dallas 127, New Orleans 123, OT

Portland 125, Washington 104

Wednesday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 125, Wizards 104

WASHINGTON (104)

Hachimura 4-11 3-4 11, Robinson 2-9 0-0 5, Wagner 4-8 1-2 9, Beal 10-29 5-6 29, Napier 3-10 2-4 9, Bertans 8-16 1-2 21, Bonga 3-5 1-1 7, Brown Jr. 4-8 0-2 9, Pasecniks 1-3 0-0 2, Payton II 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-103 13-21 104.

PORTLAND (125)

Anthony 8-13 6-6 25, Ariza 3-5 7-8 15, Whiteside 10-14 4-5 24, Lillard 6-12 6-6 22, McCollum 9-18 2-4 22, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 1-7 0-0 2, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 3, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Simons 2-6 3-3 8. Totals 42-81 28-32 125.

Washington 30 31 18 25 — 104

Portland 37 35 28 25 — 125

3-Point Goals—Washington 11-35 (Beal 4-9, Bertans 4-12, Brown Jr. 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Napier 1-4, Payton II 0-3), Portland 13-31 (Lillard 4-7, Anthony 3-5, Ariza 2-4, McCollum 2-7, Simons 1-3, Trent Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—Washington None, Portland 1 (Swanigan). Rebounds—Washington 48 (Wagner 9), Portland 47 (Whiteside 16). Assists—Washington 27 (Beal 6), Portland 24 (Lillard, McCollum 5). Total Fouls—Washington 29, Portland 24. A—19,393 (19,393)

Thursday’s Games

Denver 114, Charlotte 112

L.A. Clippers 120, Houston 105

Phila. at Sacramento, late

Toronto at Golden State, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 4:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12 TOURNAMENT

at Las Vegas

Thursday’s Games

California 71, No. 24 Arizona St. 67

Utah 72, Washington 63

Southern Cal 69, Colorado 54

Washington St., vs. No. 14 Oregon St., late

Friday’s games

California vs. No. 13 Arizona, 11:30 a.m.

Utah vs. No. 3 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. No. 8 UCLA, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 7 Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor 69, Texas 53

No. 23 Missouri St. 85, Valparaiso 70

No. 25 Arkansas 90, Auburn 68

EAST

Bryant 65, Wagner 53

CCSU 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 54

Delaware 63, Coll. of Charleston 54

Drexel 52, UNC-Wilmington 50

Fairfield 58, Siena 46

Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Mount St. Mary’s 63

Manhattan 54, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Marist 59, Iona 47

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Coppin St. 46

Quinnipiac 82, Niagara 76

Rider 72, St. Peter’s 52

Robert Morris 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 29

Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55

Sacred Heart 64, LIU 55, OT

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 72, Grambling St. 52

Alcorn St. 77, Prairie View 39

Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 64

Boston College 85, Clemson 73

Furman 68, Wofford 54

Georgia 68, Alabama 61

Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 58

Howard 76, Delaware St. 71

Jackson St. 76, Alabama St. 56

James Madison 61, Elon 58

LSU 73, Florida 59

Marshall 59, FIU 57, OT

Mercer 63, Chattanooga 55

Middle Tennessee 74, North Texas 63

Morgan St. 73, Norfolk St. 55

N. Kentucky 78, Milwaukee 58

NC Central 65, NC A&T 52

Samford 77, W. Carolina 62

Southern Miss. 59, FAU 55

Southern U. 59, Texas Southern 56

Syracuse 67, Virginia 50

Tennessee 64, Missouri 51

Texas State 59, Louisiana-Monroe 53

Texas-Arlington 73, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

UAB 64, Old Dominion 61, OT

UNC-Greensboro 57, ETSU 47

W. Kentucky 71, Charlotte 60

Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55

William & Mary 66, Towson 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 68, Indiana St. 59

Cleveland St. 63, Wright St. 52

E. Illinois 49, Jacksonville St. 46

Illinois St. 68, Evansville 51

Michigan 81, Nebraska 75

Missouri St. 85, Valparaiso 70

Ohio St. 77, Minnesota 56

Purdue 72, Michigan St. 63

S. Illinois 58, Loyola of Chicago 41

SE Missouri 82, Tennessee Tech 81, OT

UMKC 61, Utah Valley 53

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 90, Auburn 68

Arkansas St. 86, South Alabama 80

Baylor 69, Texas 53

Louisiana Tech 69, UTSA 30

Rice 82, UTEP 59

Troy 70, UALR 54

FAR WEST

California Baptist 82, New Mexico St. 70

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72, Loyola Marymount 63

Santa Clara 72, San Francisco 65, OT

UC Santa Barbara 57, Hawaii 56

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633

Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759

Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700

Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700

Arizona St. 10 7 .588 19 11 .633

Arizona 9 7 .563 19 10 .655

Stanford 9 8 .529 20 10 .667

California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448

Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517

Oregon St. 6 11 .353 16 13 .552

Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517

Washington 4 13 .235 14 16 .467

Thursday’s Games

Washington 90, Arizona St. 83

Oregon St. 68, Stanford 65

Washington St. at Arizona, late

California at No. 13 Oregon, late

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 11:30 a.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 12:15 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 1:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m.

SCORES

Thursday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 5 San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

No. 19 Ohio St. 71, No. 23 Illinois 63

UConn 77, No. 21 Houston 71

No. 25 Michigan 82, Nebraska 58

EAST

Boston U. 69, Navy 63

Bucknell 64, American U. 59

Colgate 83, Lehigh 70

Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Lafayette 73, Army 68

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 58, Grambling St. 57

Alcorn St. 80, Prairie View 71

Bethune-Cookman 72, Florida A&M 70, OT

Delaware St. 100, Howard 88

Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62

Hampton 78, Longwood 53

Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 59

Liberty 66, Stetson 62

Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71

NC Central 86, NC A&T 80

Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 62

Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48

Southern U. 89, Texas Southern 74

Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

MIDWEST

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65

E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48

Green Bay 78, Oakland 63

Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61

FAR WEST

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61

E. Washington 100, Idaho St. 75

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 68 43 13 12 98 222 169

Tampa Bay 67 42 20 5 89 235 185

Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223

Florida 67 33 26 8 74 225 226

Montreal 69 31 29 9 71 209 213

Buffalo 67 29 30 8 66 191 212

Ottawa 68 24 32 12 60 185 234

Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 67 40 20 7 87 233 210

Philadelphia 67 40 20 7 87 229 193

Pittsburgh 66 39 21 6 84 215 183

Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182

N.Y. Islanders 66 35 23 8 78 186 185

N.Y. Rangers 67 36 27 4 76 224 211

Carolina 65 35 25 5 75 208 187

New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185

Colorado 66 40 18 8 88 226 177

Dallas 67 37 22 8 82 178 172

Nashville 67 33 26 8 74 210 215

Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199

Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207

Chicago 67 31 28 8 70 205 212

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202

Edmonton 68 36 24 8 80 217 209

Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208

Vancouver 66 34 26 6 74 216 208

Arizona 68 33 27 8 74 191 180

San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211

Anaheim 67 27 32 8 62 174 214

Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT

Arizona 4, Vancouver 2

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5, OT

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Boston 2, Florida 1, OT

Nashville 2, Dallas 0

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3

Minnesota at San Jose, late

Toronto at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Football

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62

DC 2 2 .500 67 83

New York 2 2 .500 49 73

Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88

Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72

Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88

Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m.

New York at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Thursday at Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $9.3 million

Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72

First Round

Matt Every 32-33—65

Rory McIlroy 31-35—66

Talor Gooch 35-32—67

Scottie Scheffler 34-33—67

Sam Burns 31-37—68

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-33—68

Tyrrell Hatton 35-33—68

Brendon Todd 35-33—68

Keith Mitchell 34-34—68

Graeme McDowell 35-33—68

Scott Brown, 34-35—69. Sung Kang, 34-35—69. Adam Long, 36-33—69. Matt Wallace, 35-34—69. Rob Oppenheim, 37-32—69. Harris English, 34-35—69. Hideki Matsuyama, 33-36—69. Ian Poulter, 36-33—69. Emiliano Grillo, 36-34—70. Charley Hoffman, 35-35—70.

Harold Varner III, 37-33—70. Xinjun Zhang, 36-34—70. Kevin Na, 35-35—70. Collin Morikawa, 37-33—70. Tom Hoge, 36-34—70. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 36-34—70. Rory Sabbatini, 35-35—70. Sungjae Im, 36-34—70. Patrick Reed, 34-36—70. Matthew NeSmith, 36-34—70.

Danny Lee, 37-34—71. Scott Harrington, 35-36—71. Kevin Streelman, 39-32—71. Lanto Griffin, 38-33—71. Scott Piercy, 36-35—71. Danny Willett, 36-35—71. Troy Merritt, 34-37—71. Bud Cauley, 37-34—71. Ryan Moore, 36-35—71. Byeong Hun An, 37-34—71.

Dylan Frittelli, 37-34—71. Marc Leishman, 35-36—71. Rickie Fowler, 35-36—71. Jason Kokrak, 33-38—71.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Collin McHugh to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Hector Velazquez for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned C Kellin Deglan to minor league camp. Reassigned C Wynston Sawyer to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Gossett, RHP Grant Holmes and RHP James Kapriellian to the Los Vegas Aviators(PCL). Reassigned RHP Tanner Anderson, Wandisson and Miguel Romero to minor league camp.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Josiah Gray and Edwin Uceta to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Fined G Marcus Smart $35,000 for confronting and verbally abusing officials.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Daniel Brunskill. TE Ross Dwelley, CB Emmanuel Mosley, QB Nick Mullens and RB Heff Wilson Jr. Excecised 2020 contract options for FB Kyle Juszczyk and CB K’Waun Williams.

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Damien Riat to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Reggie Cannon on a four-year contract.

CHICAGO FIRE — Agreed to a new affiliation with Forward Madison FC.

DC UNITED — Signed M Russell Canouse to a three-year contract extension.

