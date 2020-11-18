scoreboard

Football

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

North W L Pct PF PA

Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43

Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21

Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71

California 0 0 .000 0 0

Oregon St. 0 2 .000 49 65

Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70

South W L Pct PF PA

Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74

Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48

———

Saturday’s Games

California at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.

UCLA at No. 11 Oregon, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.

No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.

SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 45, E. Michigan 28

Ball St. 31, N. Illinois 25

W. Michigan 52, Cent. Michigan 44

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265

Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182

New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235

Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252

Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165

Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244

Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241

Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254

L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232

N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213

Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224

Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209

Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267

Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 6 3 0 .667 266 210

L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 290 266

San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

Thursday’s Game

Arizona at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.

New England at Houston, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday’s Game

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

SEAHAWKS 31/2 3 571/2 Cards

Sunday

BROWNS 31/2 31/2 47 Eagles

SAINTS 7 5 501/2 Falcons

PANTHERS 3 NL NL Lions

Patriots 21/2 2 48 TEXANS

Steelers 101/2 10 461/2 JAGUARS

COLTS 1 11/2 511/2 Packers

WASHINGTON 1 11/2 461/2 Bengals

RAVENS 6 61/2 49 Titans

VIKINGS 71/2 7 48 Cowboys

Chiefs 7 71/2 561/2 RAIDERS

Dolphins 21/2 3 45 BRONCOS

CHARGERS 91/2 81/2 461/2 Jets

Monday

BUCS 4 4 481/2 Rams

———

Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

WYOMING 181/2 PPD NL Utah St

Write-In Game

TULSA 4 61/2 531/2 Tulane

Friday

LOUISVILLE 18 18 561/2 Syracuse

Purdue 21/2 3 63 MINNESOTA

AIR FORCE 101/2 7 551/2 New Mexico

Write-In Game

FLA ATLANTIC 291/2 321/2 501/2 Massachusetts

Saturday

OREGON 14 131/2 661/2 Ucla

Iowa 21/2 21/2 471/2 PENN ST

Va Tech 3 31/2 55 PITTSBURGH

MIAMI-FLA 181/2 PPD NL Georgia Tech

Wake Forest 6 PPD NL DUKE

E Carolina +21/2 31/2 571/2 TEMPLE

Cincinnati 4 51/2 631/2 UCF

GEORGIA 231/2 25 441/2 Miss St

COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 481/2 App’chian St

Clemson 331/2 35 631/2 FLORIDA ST

Navy 31/2 PPD NL USF

Missouri 51/2 61/2 561/2 S CAROLINA

MARYLAND 6 6 541/2 Michigan St

OHIO ST 201/2 201/2 661/2 Indiana

NC STATE 3 31/2 661/2 Liberty

Michigan 81/2 101/2 55 RUTGERS

MARSHALL 211/2 PPD NL Charlotte

ARMY 41/2 4 411/2 Ga Southern

Usc 3 3 58 UTAH

COLORADO PPD PPD NL Arizona St

COLORADO ST 14 PPD NL Unlv

W KENTUCKY 9 71/2 431/2 Florida Int’l

Rice +2 1 621/2 N TEXAS

WASHINGTON 111/2 111/2 531/2 Arizona

California 6 31/2 491/2 OREGON ST

STANFORD 3 21/2 641/2 Washington St

San Jose St 2 21/2 601/2 FRESNO ST

Utsa 71/2 9 511/2 SO MISS

San Diego St 2 11/2 461/2 NEVADA

NEBRASKA 141/2 151/2 591/2 Illinois

SMU 31/2 PPD NL Houston

Lsu +2 21/2 631/2 ARKANSAS

Wisconsin 7 71/2 431/2 N’WESTERN

ALABAMA 30 30 581/2 Kentucky

Florida 31 311/2 681/2 VANDERBILT

OKLAHOMA 91/2 7 591/2 Oklahoma St

IOWA ST 11 11 461/2 Kansas St

TEXAS A&M 121/2 PPD NL Mississippi

Georgia St 21/2 31/2 581/2 S ALABAMA

Texas 29 PPD NL KANSAS

TROY 12 111/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St

AUBURN 101/2 101/2 501/2 Tennessee

LA TECH 16 PPD NL UL-Monroe

Arkansas St 51/2 6 67 TEXAS ST

Boise St 131/2 14 591/2 HAWAII

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB OFFICE OF COMMISSIONER — Approved the designation of Peter Seidler as control person of the San Diego Padres. Suspended INF Robinson Cano 162 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Robinson Cano on restricted list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sam Clay.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed CB Davontae Harris off waivers from Denver.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed WR DeAndre Carter off waivers from Houston.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CBs Donnie Lewis and Trajan Brady to the practice squad. Placed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin, LS Charley Hughlett and K Cody Parkey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated QB Andy Dalton and DL Tyrone Crawford from reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Artavis Scott to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated CB Chris Harris Jr. to return from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton, DB Jake Gervase and WR J.J. Ioski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster. Elevated DT Benito Jones to active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. Activated TE Jake Burt from the practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Patrick Onwuasor from injured reserve. Designated OLB Frankie Luve to return to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P Riley Dixon and LS Casey Kreiter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced OL coach Mark Colombo was fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Chris Wormley to return from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Javon Kinlaw on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Cincinnati.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Activated OL Phil Haynes from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Senorise Perry from injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Named Stacy Johns chief financial officer. Named Jim Bailey executive consultant.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY — Named Dr. Ty-Ron Douglas associate athletic director.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Announced Hunter Gamble assistant men’s wrestling coach.

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

PLAY-IN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Friday’s Games

(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m

(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus vs. New York, noon

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Sunday’s Games

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

