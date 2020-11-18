scoreboard

Football
PAC-12
North W L Pct PF PA
Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43
Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21
Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71
California 0 0 .000 0 0
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 49 65
Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70
South W L Pct PF PA
Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48
Saturday’s Games
California at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.
UCLA at No. 11 Oregon, 12:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.
No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 45, E. Michigan 28
Ball St. 31, N. Illinois 25
W. Michigan 52, Cent. Michigan 44
NFL
All Times PST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182
New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252
Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165
Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244
Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241
Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254
L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 6 3 0 .667 266 210
L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 290 266
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Thursday’s Game
Arizona at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New England at Houston, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s Game
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
SEAHAWKS 31/2 3 571/2 Cards
Sunday
BROWNS 31/2 31/2 47 Eagles
SAINTS 7 5 501/2 Falcons
PANTHERS 3 NL NL Lions
Patriots 21/2 2 48 TEXANS
Steelers 101/2 10 461/2 JAGUARS
COLTS 1 11/2 511/2 Packers
WASHINGTON 1 11/2 461/2 Bengals
RAVENS 6 61/2 49 Titans
VIKINGS 71/2 7 48 Cowboys
Chiefs 7 71/2 561/2 RAIDERS
Dolphins 21/2 3 45 BRONCOS
CHARGERS 91/2 81/2 461/2 Jets
Monday
BUCS 4 4 481/2 Rams
Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
WYOMING 181/2 PPD NL Utah St
Write-In Game
TULSA 4 61/2 531/2 Tulane
Friday
LOUISVILLE 18 18 561/2 Syracuse
Purdue 21/2 3 63 MINNESOTA
AIR FORCE 101/2 7 551/2 New Mexico
Write-In Game
FLA ATLANTIC 291/2 321/2 501/2 Massachusetts
Saturday
OREGON 14 131/2 661/2 Ucla
Iowa 21/2 21/2 471/2 PENN ST
Va Tech 3 31/2 55 PITTSBURGH
MIAMI-FLA 181/2 PPD NL Georgia Tech
Wake Forest 6 PPD NL DUKE
E Carolina +21/2 31/2 571/2 TEMPLE
Cincinnati 4 51/2 631/2 UCF
GEORGIA 231/2 25 441/2 Miss St
COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 481/2 App’chian St
Clemson 331/2 35 631/2 FLORIDA ST
Navy 31/2 PPD NL USF
Missouri 51/2 61/2 561/2 S CAROLINA
MARYLAND 6 6 541/2 Michigan St
OHIO ST 201/2 201/2 661/2 Indiana
NC STATE 3 31/2 661/2 Liberty
Michigan 81/2 101/2 55 RUTGERS
MARSHALL 211/2 PPD NL Charlotte
ARMY 41/2 4 411/2 Ga Southern
Usc 3 3 58 UTAH
COLORADO PPD PPD NL Arizona St
COLORADO ST 14 PPD NL Unlv
W KENTUCKY 9 71/2 431/2 Florida Int’l
Rice +2 1 621/2 N TEXAS
WASHINGTON 111/2 111/2 531/2 Arizona
California 6 31/2 491/2 OREGON ST
STANFORD 3 21/2 641/2 Washington St
San Jose St 2 21/2 601/2 FRESNO ST
Utsa 71/2 9 511/2 SO MISS
San Diego St 2 11/2 461/2 NEVADA
NEBRASKA 141/2 151/2 591/2 Illinois
SMU 31/2 PPD NL Houston
Lsu +2 21/2 631/2 ARKANSAS
Wisconsin 7 71/2 431/2 N’WESTERN
ALABAMA 30 30 581/2 Kentucky
Florida 31 311/2 681/2 VANDERBILT
OKLAHOMA 91/2 7 591/2 Oklahoma St
IOWA ST 11 11 461/2 Kansas St
TEXAS A&M 121/2 PPD NL Mississippi
Georgia St 21/2 31/2 581/2 S ALABAMA
Texas 29 PPD NL KANSAS
TROY 12 111/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St
AUBURN 101/2 101/2 501/2 Tennessee
LA TECH 16 PPD NL UL-Monroe
Arkansas St 51/2 6 67 TEXAS ST
Boise St 131/2 14 591/2 HAWAII
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB OFFICE OF COMMISSIONER — Approved the designation of Peter Seidler as control person of the San Diego Padres. Suspended INF Robinson Cano 162 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Robinson Cano on restricted list.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sam Clay.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed CB Davontae Harris off waivers from Denver.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed WR DeAndre Carter off waivers from Houston.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CBs Donnie Lewis and Trajan Brady to the practice squad. Placed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin, LS Charley Hughlett and K Cody Parkey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated QB Andy Dalton and DL Tyrone Crawford from reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Artavis Scott to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated CB Chris Harris Jr. to return from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton, DB Jake Gervase and WR J.J. Ioski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster. Elevated DT Benito Jones to active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. Activated TE Jake Burt from the practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Patrick Onwuasor from injured reserve. Designated OLB Frankie Luve to return to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P Riley Dixon and LS Casey Kreiter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced OL coach Mark Colombo was fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Chris Wormley to return from injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Javon Kinlaw on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Cincinnati.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Activated OL Phil Haynes from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Senorise Perry from injured reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Named Stacy Johns chief financial officer. Named Jim Bailey executive consultant.
COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY — Named Dr. Ty-Ron Douglas associate athletic director.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Announced Hunter Gamble assistant men’s wrestling coach.
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
PLAY-IN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Friday’s Games
(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m
(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 9 a.m.
Columbus vs. New York, noon
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Sunday’s Games
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
