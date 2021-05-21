scoreboard

SATURDAY

Softball: Bend at McNary, 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Mountain View at Crook County, 2 p.m.; Summit at North Medford, 1:45 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.

Wrestling: Central Oregon Officials Tournament, at Sisters, 10 a.m.

Track and field: Oregon 6A Showcase, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium, Oregon City, 10:30 a.m.; 5A Invitational, at Wilsonville High School, 10 a.m.; 4A state championships, at Siuslaw High School, 11 a.m.; 2A state championships, at Union High School, 10 a.m.

Preps

Boys basketball

Thursday’s Late games

Bend 56, Ridgeview 37

Crook County 78, Summit 63

Molalla 52, Madras 48

Friday’s Games

The Dalles at Bend, late

Ridgeview at La Pine, late

Sisters at Sweet Home, late

Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, late

Girls basketball

Thursday’s Late Games

Madras 53, Molalla 49

Friday’s Games

Summit at Ridgeview, late

Sweet Home at Sisters, late

Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, late

Baseball

Friday’s Games

McNary 5, Summit 4

West Salem 6, Mountain View 2

Sprague 5, Bend 3

Mountain View 13, McNary 7

Sprague 5, Summit 1

West Salem 9, Bend 8

Basketball

NBA playoffs

PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Friday’s Game

(9)Memphis at (8)Golden State, late

FIRST ROUND

(Best of 7)

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., Game 1

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 1:30 p.m., Game 1

Boston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., Game 1

Portland at Denver, 7:30 p.m., Game 1

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 3 0 1.000 —

Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½

New York 3 1 .750 ½

Washington 1 2 .333 2

Atlanta 1 2 .333 2

Indiana 0 4 .000 3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 2 1 .667 —

Seattle 2 1 .667 —

Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½

Minnesota 0 3 .000 2

Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Friday’s Games

Washington 101, New York 72

Atlanta 83, Indiana 79

Connecticut at Phoenix, late

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, late

Saturday’s Game

Seattle at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championhip

Friday at Kiawah Island, S.C.

Purse: $8.1 million

Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72

Second Round

Phil Mickelson 70-69—139

Louis Oosthuizen 71-68—139

Brooks Koepka 69-71—140

Branden Grace 70-71—141

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-70—141

Hideki Matsuyama 73-68—141

Corey Conners 67-75—142

Gary Woodland 70-72—142

Kevin Streelman 70-72—142

Sungjae Im 70-72—142

Paul Casey 71-71—142

Richy Werenski, 71-72—143. Joaquin Niemann, 71-72—143. Harry Higgs, 72-71—143. Martin Laird, 70-73—143. Jason Kokrak, 71-72—143. Bryson DeChambeau, 72-71—143. Charley Hoffman, 73-70—143. Matt Fitzpatrick, 73-71—144. Padraig Harrington, 71-73—144. Ian Poulter, 74-70—144. Shane Lowry, 73-71—144. Keegan Bradley, 69-75—144. Viktor Hovland, 69-75—144.

Daniel van Tonder, 75-70—145. Cameron Smith, 72-73—145. Will Zalatoris, 71-74—145. Bubba Watson, 72-73—145. Lee Westwood, 73-72—145. Tom Lewis, 71-74—145. Collin Morikawa, 70-75—145. Abraham Ancer, 74-72—146. Tony Finau, 74-72—146. Patrick Cantlay, 73-73—146. Tyrrell Hatton, 71-75—146. Scottie Scheffler, 72-74—146. Matt Wallace, 73-73—146. Brad Marek, 73-73—146.

Rasmus Hojgaard, 71-76—147. Jon Rahm, 72-75—147. Carlos Ortiz, 73-74—147. Justin Rose, 72-75—147. Steve Stricker, 76-71—147. Cam Davis, 69-78—147. Joel Dahmen, 74-73—147. Rickie Fowler, 71-76—147. Jimmy Walker, 73-74—147. Stewart Cink, 71-76—147. Rory McIlroy, 75-72—147.

Adam Hadwin, 77-71—148. Russell Henley, 78-70—148. Daniel Berger, 79-69—148. Jordan Spieth, 73-75—148. Lucas Herbert, 76-72—148. Dean Burmester, 74-74—148. Matt Jones, 73-75—148. Byeong Hun An, 73-75—148. Robert MacIntyre, 75-73—148. Danny Willett, 77-71—148. Jason Scrivener, 73-75—148. Brian Gay, 77-71—148. Aaron Wise, 69-79—148.

Robert Streb, 77-72—149. Wyndham Clark, 75-74—149. Sam Horsfield, 69-80—149. Jason Day, 74-75—149. Patrick Reed, 74-75—149. Billy Horschel, 77-72—149. Webb Simpson, 75-74—149. Ben Cook, 72-77—149. Talor Gooch, 71-78—149. Brendan Steele, 75-74—149.

Harold Varner III, 73-76—149. Garrick Higgo, 73-76—149. Tom Hoge, 74-75—149. Henrik Stenson, 73-76—149. Harris English, 75-74—149. Alex Noren, 77-72—149. Emiliano Grillo, 77-72—149. Chan Kim, 75-74—149. Denny McCarthy, 73-76—149.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Thursday’s Late Game

Vegas 5, Minnesota 2, Vegas leads series 2-1

Friday’s Games

Boston 4, Washington 1, Boston leads series 3-1

Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT, Carolina leads series 2-1

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late, Winnipeg leads series 1-0

Colorado at St. Louis, late, Colorado leads series 2-0

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Tampa Bay, 9:30 a.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, noon, Pittsburgh leads series 2-1

Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m., Montreal leads series 1-0

Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Vegas leads series 2-1

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 28 18 .609 —

New York 26 19 .578 1½

Tampa Bay 26 19 .578 1½

Toronto 23 19 .548 3

Baltimore 17 27 .386 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 26 17 .605 —

Cleveland 23 19 .548 2½

Kansas City 20 22 .476 5½

Detroit 17 26 .395 9

Minnesota 16 28 .364 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 18 .591 —

Oakland 26 19 .578 ½

Seattle 21 23 .477 5

Los Angeles 19 25 .432 7

Texas 19 27 .413 8

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay at Toronto, late

Houston at Texas, late

Detroit at Kansas City, late

Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

Seattle at San Diego, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 10:05 a.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 4:37 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 20 17 .541 —

Philadelphia 22 23 .489 2

Atlanta 21 24 .467 3

Miami 20 23 .465 3

Washington 18 23 .439 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 25 18 .581 —

Chicago 22 21 .512 3

Milwaukee 21 23 .477 4½

Cincinnati 20 23 .465 5

Pittsburgh 18 26 .409 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 28 16 .636 —

San Diego 27 17 .614 1

Los Angeles 26 18 .591 2

Arizona 18 27 .400 10½

Colorado 15 29 .341 13

Thursday’s Late Game

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets at Miami, late

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, late

Arizona at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, late

Seattle at San Diego, late

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:15 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Softball

NCAA Regionals

Scores had not moved as of The Bulletin’s press deadline; scores for first two days of Regionals will appear in Sunday’s edition

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 3 1 2 11 7 6

Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2

NY City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4

Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4

Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7

Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5

Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9

Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4

New York 2 3 0 6 7 6

D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10

Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4

Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9

Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10.

Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13.

WESTERN CONFERENCE.

W L T Pts GF GA.

Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2.

LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8.

Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7.

Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6.

San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8.

Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8.

Real SL 2 1 1 7 6 4.

Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7.

Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8.

Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7.

Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10.

FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6.

LA FC 1 2 2 5 5 6.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Montreal, 10 a.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Columbus at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Real SL at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

New York at New England, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sporting KC at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Colorado at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

Louisville 1 0 1 4 2 0

Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0

Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0

Orlando 0 0 1 1 1 1

Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0

North Carolina 0 0 1 1 0 0

Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0

Washington 0 1 1 1 1 3

Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago 0 1 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Louisville 2, Washington 0

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Gotham FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

