scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
SATURDAY
Softball: Bend at McNary, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Crook County, 2 p.m.; Summit at North Medford, 1:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.
Wrestling: Central Oregon Officials Tournament, at Sisters, 10 a.m.
Track and field: Oregon 6A Showcase, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium, Oregon City, 10:30 a.m.; 5A Invitational, at Wilsonville High School, 10 a.m.; 4A state championships, at Siuslaw High School, 11 a.m.; 2A state championships, at Union High School, 10 a.m.
Preps
Boys basketball
Thursday’s Late games
Bend 56, Ridgeview 37
Crook County 78, Summit 63
Molalla 52, Madras 48
Friday’s Games
The Dalles at Bend, late
Ridgeview at La Pine, late
Sisters at Sweet Home, late
Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, late
Girls basketball
Thursday’s Late Games
Madras 53, Molalla 49
Friday’s Games
Summit at Ridgeview, late
Sweet Home at Sisters, late
Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, late
Baseball
Friday’s Games
McNary 5, Summit 4
West Salem 6, Mountain View 2
Sprague 5, Bend 3
Mountain View 13, McNary 7
Sprague 5, Summit 1
West Salem 9, Bend 8
Basketball
NBA playoffs
PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Friday’s Game
(9)Memphis at (8)Golden State, late
FIRST ROUND
(Best of 7)
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., Game 1
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 1:30 p.m., Game 1
Boston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., Game 1
Portland at Denver, 7:30 p.m., Game 1
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 —
Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½
New York 3 1 .750 ½
Washington 1 2 .333 2
Atlanta 1 2 .333 2
Indiana 0 4 .000 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
Seattle 2 1 .667 —
Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½
Minnesota 0 3 .000 2
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Friday’s Games
Washington 101, New York 72
Atlanta 83, Indiana 79
Connecticut at Phoenix, late
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, late
Saturday’s Game
Seattle at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championhip
Friday at Kiawah Island, S.C.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
Second Round
Phil Mickelson 70-69—139
Louis Oosthuizen 71-68—139
Brooks Koepka 69-71—140
Branden Grace 70-71—141
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-70—141
Hideki Matsuyama 73-68—141
Corey Conners 67-75—142
Gary Woodland 70-72—142
Kevin Streelman 70-72—142
Sungjae Im 70-72—142
Paul Casey 71-71—142
Richy Werenski, 71-72—143. Joaquin Niemann, 71-72—143. Harry Higgs, 72-71—143. Martin Laird, 70-73—143. Jason Kokrak, 71-72—143. Bryson DeChambeau, 72-71—143. Charley Hoffman, 73-70—143. Matt Fitzpatrick, 73-71—144. Padraig Harrington, 71-73—144. Ian Poulter, 74-70—144. Shane Lowry, 73-71—144. Keegan Bradley, 69-75—144. Viktor Hovland, 69-75—144.
Daniel van Tonder, 75-70—145. Cameron Smith, 72-73—145. Will Zalatoris, 71-74—145. Bubba Watson, 72-73—145. Lee Westwood, 73-72—145. Tom Lewis, 71-74—145. Collin Morikawa, 70-75—145. Abraham Ancer, 74-72—146. Tony Finau, 74-72—146. Patrick Cantlay, 73-73—146. Tyrrell Hatton, 71-75—146. Scottie Scheffler, 72-74—146. Matt Wallace, 73-73—146. Brad Marek, 73-73—146.
Rasmus Hojgaard, 71-76—147. Jon Rahm, 72-75—147. Carlos Ortiz, 73-74—147. Justin Rose, 72-75—147. Steve Stricker, 76-71—147. Cam Davis, 69-78—147. Joel Dahmen, 74-73—147. Rickie Fowler, 71-76—147. Jimmy Walker, 73-74—147. Stewart Cink, 71-76—147. Rory McIlroy, 75-72—147.
Adam Hadwin, 77-71—148. Russell Henley, 78-70—148. Daniel Berger, 79-69—148. Jordan Spieth, 73-75—148. Lucas Herbert, 76-72—148. Dean Burmester, 74-74—148. Matt Jones, 73-75—148. Byeong Hun An, 73-75—148. Robert MacIntyre, 75-73—148. Danny Willett, 77-71—148. Jason Scrivener, 73-75—148. Brian Gay, 77-71—148. Aaron Wise, 69-79—148.
Robert Streb, 77-72—149. Wyndham Clark, 75-74—149. Sam Horsfield, 69-80—149. Jason Day, 74-75—149. Patrick Reed, 74-75—149. Billy Horschel, 77-72—149. Webb Simpson, 75-74—149. Ben Cook, 72-77—149. Talor Gooch, 71-78—149. Brendan Steele, 75-74—149.
Harold Varner III, 73-76—149. Garrick Higgo, 73-76—149. Tom Hoge, 74-75—149. Henrik Stenson, 73-76—149. Harris English, 75-74—149. Alex Noren, 77-72—149. Emiliano Grillo, 77-72—149. Chan Kim, 75-74—149. Denny McCarthy, 73-76—149.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Thursday’s Late Game
Vegas 5, Minnesota 2, Vegas leads series 2-1
Friday’s Games
Boston 4, Washington 1, Boston leads series 3-1
Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT, Carolina leads series 2-1
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late, Winnipeg leads series 1-0
Colorado at St. Louis, late, Colorado leads series 2-0
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Tampa Bay, 9:30 a.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, noon, Pittsburgh leads series 2-1
Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m., Montreal leads series 1-0
Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Vegas leads series 2-1
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 28 18 .609 —
New York 26 19 .578 1½
Tampa Bay 26 19 .578 1½
Toronto 23 19 .548 3
Baltimore 17 27 .386 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 17 .605 —
Cleveland 23 19 .548 2½
Kansas City 20 22 .476 5½
Detroit 17 26 .395 9
Minnesota 16 28 .364 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 18 .591 —
Oakland 26 19 .578 ½
Seattle 21 23 .477 5
Los Angeles 19 25 .432 7
Texas 19 27 .413 8
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay at Toronto, late
Houston at Texas, late
Detroit at Kansas City, late
Oakland at L.A. Angels, late
Seattle at San Diego, late
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 10:05 a.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 4:37 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 7:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 20 17 .541 —
Philadelphia 22 23 .489 2
Atlanta 21 24 .467 3
Miami 20 23 .465 3
Washington 18 23 .439 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 25 18 .581 —
Chicago 22 21 .512 3
Milwaukee 21 23 .477 4½
Cincinnati 20 23 .465 5
Pittsburgh 18 26 .409 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 28 16 .636 —
San Diego 27 17 .614 1
Los Angeles 26 18 .591 2
Arizona 18 27 .400 10½
Colorado 15 29 .341 13
Thursday’s Late Game
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets at Miami, late
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, late
Arizona at Colorado, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, late
Seattle at San Diego, late
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:15 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Softball
NCAA Regionals
Scores had not moved as of The Bulletin’s press deadline; scores for first two days of Regionals will appear in Sunday’s edition
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 3 1 2 11 7 6
Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2
NY City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4
Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4
Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7
Phila. 2 2 2 8 5 5
Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9
Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4
New York 2 3 0 6 7 6
D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10
Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4
Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9
Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10.
Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13.
WESTERN CONFERENCE.
W L T Pts GF GA.
Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2.
LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8.
Sporting KC 3 2 1 10 9 7.
Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6.
San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8.
Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8.
Real SL 2 1 1 7 6 4.
Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7.
Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8.
Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7.
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10.
FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6.
LA FC 1 2 2 5 5 6.
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Montreal, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Columbus at NY City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Real SL at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
New York at New England, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.
Sporting KC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Colorado at LA FC, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 1 0 1 4 2 0
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 0
Gotham FC 1 0 0 3 1 0
Orlando 0 0 1 1 1 1
Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 1 1 0 0
Reign FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
Washington 0 1 1 1 1 3
Houston 0 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago 0 1 0 0 0 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Louisville 2, Washington 0
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Gotham FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.