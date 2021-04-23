scoreboard

SATURDAY

Baseball: Ridgeview vs. Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.; Mountain View at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Summit vs. Hood River Valley, 1:30 p.m.; Summit at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Bend at South Eugene, 2 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 11 a.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, noon; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 11 a.m.; Redmond at La Grande, 1:30 p.m.

Softball: Pendleton at Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Summit vs. Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; Crook County vs. Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg (DH), 1 p.m.

Preps

Baseball

Friday’s Games

Harrisburg at La Pine (DH), canceled

Culver 15, Salem Academy 5

Softball

Friday’s Games

Ridgeview 17, The Dalles 7

Boys tennis

Friday’s Results

Madras at Woodburn, late

North Marion at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Friday’s Results

Sisters at North Marion, late

Woodburn 6, Madras 2

Thursday’s Late Result

Summit 6, Mountain View 0

Boys golf

Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek

Team scores — Summit 290, Bend 339, Crook County 383, Mountain View 409, La Pine 713.

Soccer

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2

D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1

Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1

Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2

New England 0 0 1 1 2 2

Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2

Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2

Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0

Phila. 0 0 1 1 0 0

Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0

Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3

New York 0 1 0 0 1 2

NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2

Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0

LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0

LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2

Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1

Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0

FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0

Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0

Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2

Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1

Austin FC 0 1 0 0 0 2

Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Orlando City 1, Sporting KC 1, tie

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at NY City FC, 10 a.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 11 a.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, noon

FC Dallas at San Jose, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA FC, 3 p.m.

Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Miami at Phila., 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

New York at LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 8 .619 —

Tampa Bay 10 10 .500 2½

Toronto 9 10 .474 3

Baltimore 8 11 .421 4

New York 8 11 .421 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 11 7 .611 —

Chicago 9 9 .500 2

Cleveland 8 10 .444 3

Minnesota 7 11 .389 4

Detroit 7 13 .350 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 13 7 .650 —

Seattle 12 8 .600 1

Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2½

Texas 9 10 .474 3½

Houston 8 10 .444 4

Thursday’s Late Game

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels at Houston, late

Texas at Chicago White Sox, late

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 10:10 a.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 10:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 11:10 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Honeywell Jr. 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 8 7 .533 —

Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½

Atlanta 9 10 .474 1

Miami 8 10 .444 1½

Washington 7 10 .412 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 11 8 .579 —

Chicago 10 9 .526 1

Cincinnati 9 9 .500 1½

Pittsburgh 9 11 .450 2½

St. Louis 8 10 .444 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 14 5 .737 —

San Francisco 12 7 .632 2

San Diego 11 10 .524 4

Arizona 9 11 .450 5½

Colorado 6 12 .333 7½

Thursday’s Late Games

San Francisco 3, Miami 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 0

Atlanta 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati at St. Louis, late

Philadelphia at Colorado, late

Miami at San Francisco, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 11:10 a.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-2), 11:15 a.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2), 11:20 a.m.

Washington (Ross 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-0), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 4:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141

Pittsburgh 47 30 14 3 63 164 133

N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107

Boston 46 27 13 6 60 136 117

N.Y. Rangers 48 24 18 6 54 158 128

Philadelphia 47 21 19 7 49 132 168

New Jersey 46 14 26 6 34 116 162

Buffalo 48 13 28 7 33 118 165

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110

Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130

Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122

Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138

Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120

Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151

Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156

Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102

x-Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103

Minnesota 45 29 13 3 61 141 118

Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150

St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139

San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157

Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128

Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129

Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125

Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125

Montreal 44 20 15 9 49 130 126

Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133

Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128

Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday’s Late Game

Ottawa 3, Vancouver 0

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 6, Boston 4

Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Montreal at Calgary, late

Minnesota at Los Angeles, late

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, noon

Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 40 20 .667 —

Phila. 39 20 .661 ½

Milwaukee 36 22 .621 3

New York 33 27 .550 7

Atlanta 33 27 .550 7

Boston 32 28 .533 8

Miami 31 29 .517 9

Charlotte 29 30 .492 10½

Indiana 27 31 .466 12

Washington 26 33 .441 13½

Chicago 25 34 .424 14½

Toronto 25 34 .424 14½

Cleveland 21 38 .356 18½

Orlando 18 41 .305 21½

Detroit 18 42 .300 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 44 15 .746 —

Phoenix 42 17 .712 2

L.A. Clippers 43 19 .694 2½

Denver 38 20 .655 5½

L.A. Lakers 35 24 .593 9

Portland 32 26 .552 11½

Dallas 32 26 .552 11½

Memphis 29 28 .509 14

San Antonio 29 29 .500 14½

Golden State 29 30 .492 15

New Orleans 26 33 .441 18

Sacramento 24 35 .407 20

Oklahoma City 20 40 .333 24½

Minnesota 16 44 .267 28½

Houston 15 45 .250 29½

Thursday’s Late Game

Dallas 115, L.A. Lakers 110

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 118, Miami 103

Brooklyn 109, Boston 104

Charlotte 108, Cleveland 102

L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 104

Washington 129, Oklahoma City 109

Denver at Golden State, late

Memphis at Portland, late

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at New York, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 6 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores

Friday in Avondale, La.; Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72

Second Round

Champ/Finau 63-68—131

Hovland/Ventura 62-69—131

Stenson/Rose 65-68—133

Watson/Scheffler 64-69—133

Werenski/Uihlein 65-69—134

Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 63-71—134

Leishman/Smith 63-72—135

Kokrak/Perez 65-70—135

Oppenheim/Murray 66-70—136

Percy/Chalmers 66-70—136

Rahm/Palmer 65-71—136

Horschel/Burns 63-73—136

Todd/Kirk 66-70—136

Bradley/Steele 63-73—136

McDowell/Wallace 66-70—136

Duncan/Schenk, 64-73—137. Garnett/Stallings, 62-75—137. Homa/Gooch, 66-71—137. Noren/Norlander, 67-70—137. Pieters/Lewis, 67-70—137. Mitchell/Snedeker, 66-71—137. Redman/Ryder, 66-71—137. Lee/Stanley, 63-74—137.

Hoffman/Watney, 64-74—138. Malnati/Baker, 65-73—138. Suh/Ghim, 65-73—138. Gligic/Whaley, 67-71—138. Clark/van Rooyen, 64-74—138. Kim/Hagy, 67-71—138. Schauffele/Cantlay, 64-74—138. Willett/Hatton, 65-73—138. Hearn/Sucher, 67-71—138. Straka/Teater, 68-70—138.

LPGA Tour

L.A. Open Partial Scores

Friday in Los Angeles, Calif.

Yardage: 6,450; Par: 71; a-amateur

Third Round

Jessica Korda 64-65-68—197

Jin Young Ko 67-65-66—198

Brooke M. Henderson 69-65-67—201

Angela Stanford 68-66-68—202

So Yeon Ryu 68-67-69—204

Hannah Green 68-67-69—204

Morgan Pressel 68-71-66—205

Tiffany Chan 65-70-70—205

Xiyu Lin 68-72-67—207

Jeongeun Lee6 68-69-70—207

Ashleigh Buhai, 71-69-68—208. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 71-68-69—208. Muni He, 67-71-70—208. Gabriela Ruffels, 70-67-71—208. Inbee Park, 68-68-72—208. Ally Ewing, 67-69-72—208. Austin Ernst, 66-70-72—208.

Brittany Altomare, 72-69-68—209. Lauren Stephenson, 71-69-69—209. Ryann O’Toole, 69-70-70—209. Nelly Korda, 66-73-70—209. Jennifer Kupcho, 68-70-71—209. Carlota Ciganda, 66-72-71—209. Moriya Jutanugarn, 65-72-72—209. Dana Finkelstein, 66-70-73—209. Sei Young Kim, 67-66-76—209.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alex McRae to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Kent Emmanuel from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brad Brach from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent OF Jon Jay outright to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the hiring of Rob Scheidegger, Sean Johnson, Kate Weiss and Jameel Battle to the athletic training staff.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Louis Head from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Tyler Chatwood from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Travis Bergen from alternate training site. Placed RHP Tanner Roark on family medical emergency list. Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from alternate training site. Released RHP Anthony Swarzak.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Shelby Miller on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF DJ Peters from alternate training site. Placed UTL Zach McKinstry on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Jace Peterson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed CF Ka’ai Tom on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B/OF John Nogowski on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred LHP Adrian Morejon from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Northcraft from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived C LaMarcus Aldridge. Signed G Mike James to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed C Amida Brimah to a two-way contract. Waived F Brian Bowen II.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Re-signed G Jared Harper to a 10-day contract. Signed G Myles Powell to a two-way contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted La Toya Sanders to assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed P Jack Fox to an exclusive rights contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Acquired T Orlando Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and a sixth-round 2022 pick from Baltimore in exchange for a first-round, third-round and fourth-round 2021 pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Maurice Hurst and DL Arden Key to one-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Pierre Desir.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined LA Galaxy F Sebastian Lletget an undisclosed amount and suspended for two matches for the use of a homophobic slur in an Instagram post on April 9.

