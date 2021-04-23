scoreboard

On Deck
SATURDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview vs. Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.; Mountain View at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Summit vs. Hood River Valley, 1:30 p.m.; Summit at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Bend at South Eugene, 2 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 11 a.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, noon; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 11 a.m.; Redmond at La Grande, 1:30 p.m.
Softball: Pendleton at Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Summit vs. Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; Crook County vs. Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg (DH), 1 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Friday’s Games
Harrisburg at La Pine (DH), canceled
Culver 15, Salem Academy 5
Softball
Friday’s Games
Ridgeview 17, The Dalles 7
Boys tennis
Friday’s Results
Madras at Woodburn, late
North Marion at Sisters, late
Girls tennis
Friday’s Results
Sisters at North Marion, late
Woodburn 6, Madras 2
Thursday’s Late Result
Summit 6, Mountain View 0
Boys golf
Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek
Team scores — Summit 290, Bend 339, Crook County 383, Mountain View 409, La Pine 713.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2
New England 0 0 1 1 2 2
Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2
Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phila. 0 0 1 1 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3
New York 0 1 0 0 1 2
NY City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0
LA FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0
Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0
Real SL 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2
Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1
Austin FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Orlando City 1, Sporting KC 1, tie
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 10 a.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 11 a.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, noon
FC Dallas at San Jose, 12:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA FC, 3 p.m.
Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Miami at Phila., 5 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
New York at LA Galaxy, 2:30 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 8 .619 —
Tampa Bay 10 10 .500 2½
Toronto 9 10 .474 3
Baltimore 8 11 .421 4
New York 8 11 .421 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 11 7 .611 —
Chicago 9 9 .500 2
Cleveland 8 10 .444 3
Minnesota 7 11 .389 4
Detroit 7 13 .350 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 7 .650 —
Seattle 12 8 .600 1
Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2½
Texas 9 10 .474 3½
Houston 8 10 .444 4
Thursday’s Late Game
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 3, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3
Boston 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Angels at Houston, late
Texas at Chicago White Sox, late
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 10:10 a.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 11:10 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Honeywell Jr. 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 7 .533 —
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½
Atlanta 9 10 .474 1
Miami 8 10 .444 1½
Washington 7 10 .412 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 8 .579 —
Chicago 10 9 .526 1
Cincinnati 9 9 .500 1½
Pittsburgh 9 11 .450 2½
St. Louis 8 10 .444 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 5 .737 —
San Francisco 12 7 .632 2
San Diego 11 10 .524 4
Arizona 9 11 .450 5½
Colorado 6 12 .333 7½
Thursday’s Late Games
San Francisco 3, Miami 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 15, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 0
Atlanta 5, Arizona 4
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati at St. Louis, late
Philadelphia at Colorado, late
Miami at San Francisco, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 11:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-2), 11:15 a.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2), 11:20 a.m.
Washington (Ross 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-0), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 4:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 5:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141
Pittsburgh 47 30 14 3 63 164 133
N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107
Boston 46 27 13 6 60 136 117
N.Y. Rangers 48 24 18 6 54 158 128
Philadelphia 47 21 19 7 49 132 168
New Jersey 46 14 26 6 34 116 162
Buffalo 48 13 28 7 33 118 165
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110
Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130
Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122
Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138
Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120
Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151
Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156
Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102
x-Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103
Minnesota 45 29 13 3 61 141 118
Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150
St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139
San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157
Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128
Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129
Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125
Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125
Montreal 44 20 15 9 49 130 126
Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133
Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128
Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday’s Late Game
Ottawa 3, Vancouver 0
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo 6, Boston 4
Nashville 3, Chicago 1
Montreal at Calgary, late
Minnesota at Los Angeles, late
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, noon
Carolina at Florida, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 40 20 .667 —
Phila. 39 20 .661 ½
Milwaukee 36 22 .621 3
New York 33 27 .550 7
Atlanta 33 27 .550 7
Boston 32 28 .533 8
Miami 31 29 .517 9
Charlotte 29 30 .492 10½
Indiana 27 31 .466 12
Washington 26 33 .441 13½
Chicago 25 34 .424 14½
Toronto 25 34 .424 14½
Cleveland 21 38 .356 18½
Orlando 18 41 .305 21½
Detroit 18 42 .300 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 44 15 .746 —
Phoenix 42 17 .712 2
L.A. Clippers 43 19 .694 2½
Denver 38 20 .655 5½
L.A. Lakers 35 24 .593 9
Portland 32 26 .552 11½
Dallas 32 26 .552 11½
Memphis 29 28 .509 14
San Antonio 29 29 .500 14½
Golden State 29 30 .492 15
New Orleans 26 33 .441 18
Sacramento 24 35 .407 20
Oklahoma City 20 40 .333 24½
Minnesota 16 44 .267 28½
Houston 15 45 .250 29½
Thursday’s Late Game
Dallas 115, L.A. Lakers 110
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 118, Miami 103
Brooklyn 109, Boston 104
Charlotte 108, Cleveland 102
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 104
Washington 129, Oklahoma City 109
Denver at Golden State, late
Memphis at Portland, late
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at New York, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 6 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores
Friday in Avondale, La.; Yardage: 7,425 Par: 72
Second Round
Champ/Finau 63-68—131
Hovland/Ventura 62-69—131
Stenson/Rose 65-68—133
Watson/Scheffler 64-69—133
Werenski/Uihlein 65-69—134
Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 63-71—134
Leishman/Smith 63-72—135
Kokrak/Perez 65-70—135
Oppenheim/Murray 66-70—136
Percy/Chalmers 66-70—136
Rahm/Palmer 65-71—136
Horschel/Burns 63-73—136
Todd/Kirk 66-70—136
Bradley/Steele 63-73—136
McDowell/Wallace 66-70—136
Duncan/Schenk, 64-73—137. Garnett/Stallings, 62-75—137. Homa/Gooch, 66-71—137. Noren/Norlander, 67-70—137. Pieters/Lewis, 67-70—137. Mitchell/Snedeker, 66-71—137. Redman/Ryder, 66-71—137. Lee/Stanley, 63-74—137.
Hoffman/Watney, 64-74—138. Malnati/Baker, 65-73—138. Suh/Ghim, 65-73—138. Gligic/Whaley, 67-71—138. Clark/van Rooyen, 64-74—138. Kim/Hagy, 67-71—138. Schauffele/Cantlay, 64-74—138. Willett/Hatton, 65-73—138. Hearn/Sucher, 67-71—138. Straka/Teater, 68-70—138.
LPGA Tour
L.A. Open Partial Scores
Friday in Los Angeles, Calif.
Yardage: 6,450; Par: 71; a-amateur
Third Round
Jessica Korda 64-65-68—197
Jin Young Ko 67-65-66—198
Brooke M. Henderson 69-65-67—201
Angela Stanford 68-66-68—202
So Yeon Ryu 68-67-69—204
Hannah Green 68-67-69—204
Morgan Pressel 68-71-66—205
Tiffany Chan 65-70-70—205
Xiyu Lin 68-72-67—207
Jeongeun Lee6 68-69-70—207
Ashleigh Buhai, 71-69-68—208. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 71-68-69—208. Muni He, 67-71-70—208. Gabriela Ruffels, 70-67-71—208. Inbee Park, 68-68-72—208. Ally Ewing, 67-69-72—208. Austin Ernst, 66-70-72—208.
Brittany Altomare, 72-69-68—209. Lauren Stephenson, 71-69-69—209. Ryann O’Toole, 69-70-70—209. Nelly Korda, 66-73-70—209. Jennifer Kupcho, 68-70-71—209. Carlota Ciganda, 66-72-71—209. Moriya Jutanugarn, 65-72-72—209. Dana Finkelstein, 66-70-73—209. Sei Young Kim, 67-66-76—209.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alex McRae to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Kent Emmanuel from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brad Brach from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent OF Jon Jay outright to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the hiring of Rob Scheidegger, Sean Johnson, Kate Weiss and Jameel Battle to the athletic training staff.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Louis Head from alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Tyler Chatwood from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Travis Bergen from alternate training site. Placed RHP Tanner Roark on family medical emergency list. Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from alternate training site. Released RHP Anthony Swarzak.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Shelby Miller on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22. Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled OF DJ Peters from alternate training site. Placed UTL Zach McKinstry on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Jace Peterson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 22.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed CF Ka’ai Tom on the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B/OF John Nogowski on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred LHP Adrian Morejon from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Northcraft from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived C LaMarcus Aldridge. Signed G Mike James to a 10-day contract.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed C Amida Brimah to a two-way contract. Waived F Brian Bowen II.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Re-signed G Jared Harper to a 10-day contract. Signed G Myles Powell to a two-way contract.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted La Toya Sanders to assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed P Jack Fox to an exclusive rights contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Acquired T Orlando Brown, a 2021 second-round pick and a sixth-round 2022 pick from Baltimore in exchange for a first-round, third-round and fourth-round 2021 pick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Maurice Hurst and DL Arden Key to one-year contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Pierre Desir.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined LA Galaxy F Sebastian Lletget an undisclosed amount and suspended for two matches for the use of a homophobic slur in an Instagram post on April 9.
