scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 25 12 .676 —
New York 20 14 .588 3½
Toronto 18 16 .529 5½
Baltimore 16 19 .457 8
Boston 12 24 .333 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 14 .611 —
Cleveland 21 14 .600 ½
Minnesota 21 16 .568 1½
Detroit 17 16 .515 3½
Kansas City 14 21 .400 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 —
Houston 19 14 .576 2½
Seattle 15 22 .405 8½
Texas 12 21 .364 9½
Los Angeles 12 24 .333 11
Monday’s Late Games
Atlanta 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Boston 3
Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland at Kansas City, late
Texas at Houston, late
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 4:30 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 4:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 0-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-3), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 5:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 21 14 .600 —
Miami 16 15 .516 3
Philadelphia 16 15 .516 3
New York 15 21 .417 6½
Washington 12 21 .364 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 14 .588 —
St. Louis 14 13 .519 2½
Milwaukee 16 19 .457 4½
Cincinnati 15 21 .417 6
Pittsburgh 10 22 .313 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 10 .722 —
San Diego 22 15 .595 4½
Colorado 17 18 .486 8½
San Francisco 17 19 .472 9
Arizona 14 21 .400 11½
Monday’s Late Games
Atlanta 6, Boston 3
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 6, Colorado 0
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 3, Toronto 2
St. Louis 16, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 0
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Boston 3
Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, late
San Francisco at Colorado, late
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Holland 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 3-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 4:30 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 4:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Basketeball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Tuesday’s Game
Denver 80, Utah 78, Denver wins series 4-3
Wednesday’s Game
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6 p.m., series tied 3-3
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Tuesday’s Game
Boston 102, Toronto 99, Boston leads series 2-0
Wednesday’s Game
Miami vs. Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m., Miami leads series 1-0
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 6 .647 —
Connecticut 8 9 .471 3
Indiana 5 12 .294 6
Washington 4 11 .267 6
Atlanta 4 13 .235 7
New York 2 14 .125 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 3 .813 —
Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½
Los Angeles 12 4 .750 1
Minnesota 11 5 .688 2
Phoenix 9 7 .563 4
Dallas 6 10 .375 7
Monday’s Late Game
Minnesota 96, Los Angeles 78
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 70, New York 65
Atlanta 102, Indiana 90
Phoenix at Las Vegas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Monday’s Late Games
At Toronto
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1
At Edmonton
Colorado 6, Dallas 3, Dallas leads series 3-2
Tuesday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT, N.Y. Islanders lead series 3-2
At Edmonton
Vancouver vs. Vegas, late, Vegas leads series 3-1
Wednesday’s Game
At Edmonton
Colorado vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Dallas leads series 3-2
Cycling
Tour de France
Tuesday’s 4th Stage
A 100-mile ride from Sisteron to Orcières-Merlette
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 4:07:47. 2, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.. 3, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, same time.. 4, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.. 5, Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, same time
6, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno Colombia, Astana Pro Team, same time.. 7, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.. 8, Thibaut Pinot, France Groupama-FDJ, same time.. 9, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, same time.. 10, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
11, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.. 12, Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.. 13, Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.. 14, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, same time.. 15, Rigoberto Uran Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time. 16, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time..
Overall Standings
1, Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 18:07:04.. 2, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :04.. 3, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, :07.. 4, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :11.. 5, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, :13.
6, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :17.. 7, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, :17.. 8, Esteban Chaves, Colombia, Mitchelton-Scott, :17.. 9, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :17.. 10, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno Colombia, Astana Pro Team, :17.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 5 1 3 18 14 8
Columbus 5 1 2 17 12 2
Phila. 4 1 3 15 12 8
Orlando City 4 2 2 14 15 10
Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9
New England 2 1 5 11 7 6
New York 3 3 2 11 7 9
Atlanta 3 4 0 9 7 8
NY City FC 3 5 0 9 6 8
Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 6 12
Nashville SC 2 4 1 7 4 8
Chicago 2 5 1 7 8 14
D.C. United 1 4 3 6 8 13
Inter Miami CF 1 6 0 3 6 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 2 1 16 18 12
Seattle 4 1 2 14 13 5
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 14 11
Portland 3 2 2 11 12 14
Real SL 2 1 4 10 11 8
FC Dallas 2 1 3 9 7 4
LA FC 2 2 3 9 16 15
San Jose 2 2 2 8 12 13
LA Galaxy 2 3 2 8 10 13
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14
Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday’s Game
Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 5 p.m.
NY City FC at New England, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at LA FC, 8 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open
Tuesday at New York
MEN
First Round
Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-2. Sumit Nagal, India, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (6), 6-3, ret. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. Casper Ruud (30), Norway, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.
Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 (4). Andrey Rublev (10), Russia, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. Andy Murray, Britain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4. Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Marin Cilic (31), Croatia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3. Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6). Daniel Evans (23), Britain, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5). Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Guido Pella (29), Argentina, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (3).
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3. Roberto Bautista-Agut (8), Spain, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Milos Raonic (25), Canada, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 3-6, 6-2. Grigor Dimitrov (14), Bulgaria, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Corentin Moutet, France, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 6-3. Richard Gasquet, France, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4), 6-1. Christopher Oconnell, Australia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5. Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Go Soeda, Japan, 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-4. Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. John Millman, Australia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (22), Georgia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
WOMEN
First Round
Garbine Muguruza (10), Spain, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 6-4. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-2, 6-2. Amanda Anisimova (22), United States, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 7-5, 7-5. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 7-5. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.
Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Zhang Shuai (25), China, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-3, 6-7 (0), 6-0. Johanna Konta (9), Britain, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6 (7), 6-1. Katrina Scott, United States, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Sofia Kenin (2), United States, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-2, 6-2. Alize Cornet, France, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0. Madison Keys (7), United States, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-1, 6-1. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 7-5. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.
Serena Williams (3), United States, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 7-5, 6-3. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-2, 7-6 (6). Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Barbara Haas, Austria, 6-1, 6-2. Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, 6-3, 6-3. Karolina Muchova (20), Czech Republic, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-3, 7-5. Olga Govortsova, Belarus, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, 6-1, 6-2. Sloane Stephens (26), United States, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 6-3.
Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 6-1, 6-0. Caty McNally, United States, vs. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-1. Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-0.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Walker Lockett off waivers. Added IF Ty France and C Luis Torrens to the active roster. Optioned C Joe Hudson and IF Donovan Walton to alternate training site. Outrighted RHP Zac Grotz to Tacoma (PCL). Reactivated RHP Kendall Graveman from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Justin Turner on IL retroactive to Aug. 29. Activated INF Edwin Rios and LHP Alex Wood from the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to a minor league contract. Activated RHP Ryan Helsley from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jesus Cruz for assignment. Optioned LHP Rob Kaminsky to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled 3B Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived CB Jalen Davis.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived LB John Daka, WR Michael Dereus and C Sean Pollard.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G Chris Reed on the COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Geremy Davis. Signed LT Taylor Decker to a six-year contract. Claimed DT Albert Huggins off of waivers from Houston Texans.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived QB Alex McGough and DT Albert Huggins.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released FB Roosevelt Nix. Released OT Andrew Ronal and TE Ian Bunting from injured reserve with settlements.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived TE Charles Jones from injured reserve with settlements. Waived RB Leonard Fournette.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed WR Tyrell williams on injured reserve. Waived LB Sharif Finch, DB Nick Nelson and G Jordan Roos. Released C Jordan Devey and RB Rod Smith.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived S Jeremiah Dinson, DE Avery Moss, CB Deatrick Nichols and LB James Crawford. Released WRs Chester Rogers and Ricardo Louis.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Logan Ryan.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived K Brett Maher.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DE James Lockhart.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Ryan Succop. Waived K Elliott Fry.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived WR Darvin Kidsy. Acquired T David Sharpe and 2021 seventh-round draft selections from Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round selection.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned M Alejandro Guido to San Diego Loyal SC of USL Championship through the end of 2020 season.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Emanuel Reynoso via transfer from Boca Juniors of the Argentine Superliga to a designated player contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.