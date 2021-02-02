scoreboard

Football

NFL playoffs

SUPER BOWL

Sunday at Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

America’s Line

SUPER BOWL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 15 6 .714 —

Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2

Milwaukee 12 8 .600 2½

Indiana 12 9 .571 3

Boston 10 8 .556 3½

Atlanta 10 10 .500 4½

Cleveland 10 11 .476 5

Charlotte 10 11 .476 5

Toronto 9 12 .429 6

Chicago 8 11 .421 6

New York 9 13 .409 6½

Orlando 8 14 .364 7½

Miami 7 13 .350 7½

Detroit 5 15 .250 9½

Washington 4 13 .235 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 15 5 .750 —

L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 —

L.A. Lakers 16 6 .727 —

Denver 12 8 .600 3

Phoenix 11 8 .579 3½

Memphis 9 7 .563 4

Golden State 11 9 .550 4

Portland 11 9 .550 4

Houston 10 9 .526 4½

San Antonio 11 10 .524 4½

Sacramento 9 11 .450 6

Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6½

Dallas 8 13 .381 7½

New Orleans 7 12 .368 7½

Minnesota 5 15 .250 10

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 123, Orlando 108

Brooklyn 124, L.A. Clippers 120

Indiana 134, Memphis 116

Portland 132, Washington 121

Boston at Golden State, late

Detroit at Utah, late

Tuesday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 132, Wizards 121

PORTLAND (132)

Covington 6-10 2-2 19, Hood 5-12 2-2 15, Kanter 6-10 2-2 14, Lillard 9-23 10-10 32, Trent Jr. 8-16 3-3 26, Anthony 8-16 4-4 21, Giles III 1-4 0-0 2, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 44-95 23-23 132.

WASHINGTON (121)

Avdija 5-6 1-1 13, Hachimura 10-12 1-2 24, Lopez 1-1 0-0 2, Beal 14-24 3-5 37, Westbrook 7-15 2-2 17, Bertans 2-10 0-0 6, Wagner 3-5 0-0 6, Len 1-1 0-0 2, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 2-5 5-5 11, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Winston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-83 13-17 121.

Portland 40 35 31 26 — 132

Washington 23 40 27 31 — 121

3-Point Goals—Portland 21-46 (Trent Jr. 7-9, Covington 5-8, Lillard 4-14, Hood 3-6, Simons 1-3, Anthony 1-5), Washington 16-40 (Beal 6-12, Hachimura 3-4, Avdija 2-3, Mathews 2-5, Bertans 2-10, Westbrook 1-3, Wagner 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 44 (Kanter 15), Washington 39 (Westbrook 12). Assists—Portland 19 (Lillard 8), Washington 32 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Washington 21.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Phila. at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Women’s college

COACHES POLL

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (20) 14-1 781 3

2. NC State (7) 12-1 759 2

3. Louisville (5) 16-1 743 1

4. UCLA 10-2 671 5

5. Connecticut 11-1 659 4

6. Stanford 15-2 658 6

7. Texas A&M 16-1 642 7

8. Baylor 12-2 574 8

9. Arizona 11-2 541 9

10. Maryland 12-2 518 10

11. Oregon 11-3 452 12

12. Michigan 10-1 418 13

13. Ohio St. 10-2 412 11

14. Kentucky 13-4 400 14

15. Arkansas 13-6 314 18

16. South Florida 10-1 305 16

17. Indiana 10-4 277 15

18. Gonzaga 15-2 268 17

19. Tennessee 12-3 189 22

20. Northwestern 10-3 178 23

21. DePaul 9-4 121 20

22. Mississippi St. 8-5 109 19

23. Missouri St. 11-2 101 25

24. West Virginia 13-2 79 NR

25. Georgia 13-4 61 21

Dropped out: No. 23 Texas (12-4).

Others receiving votes: Texas (12-4) 50; Syracuse (9-3) 45; South Dakota St. (13-2) 37; Florida Gulf Coast (13-2) 19; Iowa (10-4) 8; Southern California (7-7) 3; Dayton (7-1) 3; Oklahoma St. (12-5) 2; Iowa St. (11-6) 1; Georgia Tech (9-3) 1; Alabama (12-4) 1.

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 12 2 .857 15 2 .882

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833

Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786

Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 5 6 .455 7 7 .500

Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545

Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571

Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429

Utah 3 10 .231 4 10 .286

Washington 1 8 .111 4 8 .333

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 5 UCLA at Washington St., noon

No. 9 Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, 6 p.m.

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 12 Oregon, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 19 Gonzaga 63, BYU 56

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813

Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824

Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750

Arizona 7 4 .636 13 4 .765

Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722

Stanford 6 5 .545 10 7 .588

Oregon St. 4 5 .444 8 7 .533

Utah 4 6 .400 7 7 .500

Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429

Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 7 .588

Washington 2 8 .200 3 12 .200

California 2 10 .167 7 12 .368

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Southern Cal 72, Stanford 66

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Utah, 4 p.m.

Stanford at California, 6 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor 83, No. 6 Texas 69

No. 8 Iowa 84, Michigan St. 78

Mississippi 52, No. 11 Tennessee 50

No. 12 Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT

No. 17 West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 72

No. 19 Wisconsin 72, Penn St. 56

No. 20 Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.

No. 23 Kansas 74, Kansas St. 51

Maryland 61, No. 24 Purdue 60

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31

Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34

Boston 9 6 1 2 14 30 20

Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37

New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26

Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24

N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 22 13

Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16

Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17

Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 24 16

Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34

Chicago 11 3 4 4 10 29 35

Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29

Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 36 32

Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24

Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30

Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17

Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26

Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27

Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 23 26

San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27

Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29

Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 35 31

Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48

Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41

Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 26 23

Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas 6, Columbus 3

Montreal 5, Vancouver 3

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

St. Louis 4, Arizona 3

Carolina 4, Chicago 3, SO

Colorado 2, Minnesota 1

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, late

Ottawa at Edmonton, late

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed IF/OF Kike Hernandez to a two-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Spencer Patton to a minor league contract.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryan Mitchell, David Paulino and Hector Rondon on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jandel Gustave and Chase DeJong on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Erik Greupner chief executive officer and A.J. Preller president of baseball operations and general manager.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Betnijah Laney.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced F/C La Toya Sanders to return for the 2021 season.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Adams assistant defensive backs coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Fred Brown, DE Joel Heath, S Alijah Holder, TE Jordan Leggett and T Darrin Paulo.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Steven Wirtel to reserve/futures contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Aviante Collins to a reserve/futures contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted C Isac Lundestrom to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Andrew Agozzino for assignment to the taxi squad.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Dryden Hunt to the active roster from the taxi squad. Placed RW Christian Fischer on injured reserve.

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated C Arttu Ruotsalainen and RW Karson Kuhlman for assignment to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Designated RW Buddy Robinson and D Connor Mackey for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted C Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackay to the active roster from the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Promoted G Alex Nedeljkovic and C Morgan Geekie to the active roster from the taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Promoted RW Keifer Sherwood, G Hunter Miska, D Jacob MacDonald and C Sheldon Dries to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Shane Bowers and G Adam Werner for assignment to the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Cam Johnson to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Promoted Fs Tanner Kero and Joel L’Esperance to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated RW Ry Dellandrea for assignment to the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated G Stuart Skinner for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted D Evan Bouchard to the active roster from the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Promoted RW Arthur Kaliyev, Ds Austin Strand and Mark Alt and C Lias Andersson to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated LW Bokondji Imama and D Sean Durzi for assignment to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Alexander Romanov for assignment to the taxi squad.

NASVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RWs Eeli Tolvanen and Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated D Kevin Czuczuman and LW Drew O’Connor for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D William Reilly to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Luke Schenn for assignment to the taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Waived F Adam Jahn.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

LA GALAXY — Named Dan Calichman, Nick Theslof and Jason Bent assistant coaches. Named Kevin Hartman goalkeeper coach.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed new contracts for MF Jacori Hayes, Ds Brent Kallman, Callum Montgomery and G Adrian Zendejas.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Spencer Richey. Loaned G Trey Muse to San Diego Loyalty SC (USL championship).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed with W David Milinkovic to a mutual contract termination.

COLLEGE

DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Tony Odorisio head mens soccer coach.

