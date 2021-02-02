scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
SUPER BOWL
Sunday at Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 15 6 .714 —
Brooklyn 14 9 .609 2
Milwaukee 12 8 .600 2½
Indiana 12 9 .571 3
Boston 10 8 .556 3½
Atlanta 10 10 .500 4½
Cleveland 10 11 .476 5
Charlotte 10 11 .476 5
Toronto 9 12 .429 6
Chicago 8 11 .421 6
New York 9 13 .409 6½
Orlando 8 14 .364 7½
Miami 7 13 .350 7½
Detroit 5 15 .250 9½
Washington 4 13 .235 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 15 5 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 —
L.A. Lakers 16 6 .727 —
Denver 12 8 .600 3
Phoenix 11 8 .579 3½
Memphis 9 7 .563 4
Golden State 11 9 .550 4
Portland 11 9 .550 4
Houston 10 9 .526 4½
San Antonio 11 10 .524 4½
Sacramento 9 11 .450 6
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6½
Dallas 8 13 .381 7½
New Orleans 7 12 .368 7½
Minnesota 5 15 .250 10
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 123, Orlando 108
Brooklyn 124, L.A. Clippers 120
Indiana 134, Memphis 116
Portland 132, Washington 121
Boston at Golden State, late
Detroit at Utah, late
Tuesday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 132, Wizards 121
PORTLAND (132)
Covington 6-10 2-2 19, Hood 5-12 2-2 15, Kanter 6-10 2-2 14, Lillard 9-23 10-10 32, Trent Jr. 8-16 3-3 26, Anthony 8-16 4-4 21, Giles III 1-4 0-0 2, Elleby 0-0 0-0 0, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 44-95 23-23 132.
WASHINGTON (121)
Avdija 5-6 1-1 13, Hachimura 10-12 1-2 24, Lopez 1-1 0-0 2, Beal 14-24 3-5 37, Westbrook 7-15 2-2 17, Bertans 2-10 0-0 6, Wagner 3-5 0-0 6, Len 1-1 0-0 2, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 2-5 5-5 11, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Winston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-83 13-17 121.
Portland 40 35 31 26 — 132
Washington 23 40 27 31 — 121
3-Point Goals—Portland 21-46 (Trent Jr. 7-9, Covington 5-8, Lillard 4-14, Hood 3-6, Simons 1-3, Anthony 1-5), Washington 16-40 (Beal 6-12, Hachimura 3-4, Avdija 2-3, Mathews 2-5, Bertans 2-10, Westbrook 1-3, Wagner 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 44 (Kanter 15), Washington 39 (Westbrook 12). Assists—Portland 19 (Lillard 8), Washington 32 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Washington 21.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Phila. at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Women’s college
COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (20) 14-1 781 3
2. NC State (7) 12-1 759 2
3. Louisville (5) 16-1 743 1
4. UCLA 10-2 671 5
5. Connecticut 11-1 659 4
6. Stanford 15-2 658 6
7. Texas A&M 16-1 642 7
8. Baylor 12-2 574 8
9. Arizona 11-2 541 9
10. Maryland 12-2 518 10
11. Oregon 11-3 452 12
12. Michigan 10-1 418 13
13. Ohio St. 10-2 412 11
14. Kentucky 13-4 400 14
15. Arkansas 13-6 314 18
16. South Florida 10-1 305 16
17. Indiana 10-4 277 15
18. Gonzaga 15-2 268 17
19. Tennessee 12-3 189 22
20. Northwestern 10-3 178 23
21. DePaul 9-4 121 20
22. Mississippi St. 8-5 109 19
23. Missouri St. 11-2 101 25
24. West Virginia 13-2 79 NR
25. Georgia 13-4 61 21
Dropped out: No. 23 Texas (12-4).
Others receiving votes: Texas (12-4) 50; Syracuse (9-3) 45; South Dakota St. (13-2) 37; Florida Gulf Coast (13-2) 19; Iowa (10-4) 8; Southern California (7-7) 3; Dayton (7-1) 3; Oklahoma St. (12-5) 2; Iowa St. (11-6) 1; Georgia Tech (9-3) 1; Alabama (12-4) 1.
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 12 2 .857 15 2 .882
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
UCLA 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Washington St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 5 6 .455 7 7 .500
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 8 6 .571
Colorado 4 7 .364 6 8 .429
Utah 3 10 .231 4 10 .286
Washington 1 8 .111 4 8 .333
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 5 UCLA at Washington St., noon
No. 9 Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Colorado at No. 6 Stanford, 6 p.m.
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 12 Oregon, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 19 Gonzaga 63, BYU 56
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 7 4 .636 13 4 .765
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Stanford 6 5 .545 10 7 .588
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Utah 4 6 .400 7 7 .500
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 7 .588
Washington 2 8 .200 3 12 .200
California 2 10 .167 7 12 .368
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Southern Cal 72, Stanford 66
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Utah, 4 p.m.
Stanford at California, 6 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor 83, No. 6 Texas 69
No. 8 Iowa 84, Michigan St. 78
Mississippi 52, No. 11 Tennessee 50
No. 12 Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT
No. 17 West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 72
No. 19 Wisconsin 72, Penn St. 56
No. 20 Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.
No. 23 Kansas 74, Kansas St. 51
Maryland 61, No. 24 Purdue 60
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31
Washington 10 6 1 3 15 38 34
Boston 9 6 1 2 14 30 20
Pittsburgh 10 5 4 1 11 30 37
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24
N.Y. Rangers 9 3 4 2 8 25 26
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 22 13
Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16
Dallas 7 5 1 1 11 29 17
Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 24 16
Columbus 11 4 4 3 11 27 34
Chicago 11 3 4 4 10 29 35
Nashville 9 4 5 0 8 22 29
Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 36 32
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26
Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27
Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 23 26
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 10 7 1 2 16 44 27
Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29
Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 35 31
Vancouver 13 6 7 0 12 45 48
Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41
Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 26 23
Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas 6, Columbus 3
Montreal 5, Vancouver 3
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
St. Louis 4, Arizona 3
Carolina 4, Chicago 3, SO
Colorado 2, Minnesota 1
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, ppd.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, late
Ottawa at Edmonton, late
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 2:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed IF/OF Kike Hernandez to a two-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Deolis Guerra and C Carlos Perez on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Spencer Patton to a minor league contract.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Bryan Mitchell, David Paulino and Hector Rondon on minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jandel Gustave and Chase DeJong on minor league contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Erik Greupner chief executive officer and A.J. Preller president of baseball operations and general manager.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G/F Betnijah Laney.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced F/C La Toya Sanders to return for the 2021 season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Adams assistant defensive backs coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Fred Brown, DE Joel Heath, S Alijah Holder, TE Jordan Leggett and T Darrin Paulo.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Steven Wirtel to reserve/futures contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Aviante Collins to a reserve/futures contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Promoted C Isac Lundestrom to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Andrew Agozzino for assignment to the taxi squad.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Dryden Hunt to the active roster from the taxi squad. Placed RW Christian Fischer on injured reserve.
BUFFALO SABRES — Designated C Arttu Ruotsalainen and RW Karson Kuhlman for assignment to the taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Designated RW Buddy Robinson and D Connor Mackey for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted C Derek Ryan and D Connor Mackay to the active roster from the taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Promoted G Alex Nedeljkovic and C Morgan Geekie to the active roster from the taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Promoted RW Keifer Sherwood, G Hunter Miska, D Jacob MacDonald and C Sheldon Dries to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated C Shane Bowers and G Adam Werner for assignment to the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Cam Johnson to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Promoted Fs Tanner Kero and Joel L’Esperance to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated RW Ry Dellandrea for assignment to the taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Designated G Stuart Skinner for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted D Evan Bouchard to the active roster from the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Promoted RW Arthur Kaliyev, Ds Austin Strand and Mark Alt and C Lias Andersson to the active roster from the taxi squad. Designated LW Bokondji Imama and D Sean Durzi for assignment to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Alexander Romanov for assignment to the taxi squad.
NASVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RWs Eeli Tolvanen and Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated D Kevin Czuczuman and LW Drew O’Connor for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned D William Reilly to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Luke Schenn for assignment to the taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Waived F Adam Jahn.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed G William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year.
LA GALAXY — Named Dan Calichman, Nick Theslof and Jason Bent assistant coaches. Named Kevin Hartman goalkeeper coach.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed new contracts for MF Jacori Hayes, Ds Brent Kallman, Callum Montgomery and G Adrian Zendejas.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed G Spencer Richey. Loaned G Trey Muse to San Diego Loyalty SC (USL championship).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed with W David Milinkovic to a mutual contract termination.
COLLEGE
DOANE UNIVERSITY — Named Tony Odorisio head mens soccer coach.
