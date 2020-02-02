On Deck
Monday
Boys basketball: Chemawa at Culver, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Chemawa at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver at La Pine, 5 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Madras Quad, TBD.
Wednesday
Boys basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Wrestling: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Community sports
Basketball
Adult League
Bend Park & Recreation District
Week 10 Standings
Men’s League A Division
W L
Hoyt’s Hardware 9 1
Rock Supremacy 8 1
Goodyear Auto Care 5 5
Bladt’s Woodworking 4 6
Team Wet Burritos 4 5
The Homies 2 7
Pygmy Goats 1 8
Men’s League B Division
W L
Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 6 4
Ninja Turtles 6 4
Riff Raff 6 4
Widgi Creek 2 8
Week 10 Scores
Hoyt’s Hardware 110, The Homies 72
Goodyear Auto Care 70, Pygmy Goats 61
Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 2, Ninja Turtles 0
Rock Supremacy 110, Bladt’s Woodworking 98
Riff Raff 73, Widgi Creek 63
Golf
Local
Hole-in-one report
Eagle Crest / Ridge Course
Jan. 30
Stephen Lindeman, Bend
No. 16 145 yards 7-iron
PGA Tour
Phoenix Open
Sunday at Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.3 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Final
x-Webb Simpson won on first playoff hole
x-Webb Simpson (500), $1,314,000 71-63-64-69—267
Tony Finau (300), $795,700 69-66-62-70—267
Nate Lashley (145), $386,900 66-67-69-68—270
Justin Thomas (145), $386,900 68-68-69-65—270
Bubba Watson (145), $386,900 69-66-69-66—270
Max Homa (95), $255,500 72-67-64-68—271
Scott Piercy (95), $255,500 67-65-68-71—271
Adam Long (85), $228,125 66-68-66-72—272
Daniel Berger (66), $170,768 69-71-66-67—273
Branden Grace (66), $170,768 67-67-70-69—273
Billy Horschel (66), $170,768 63-68-73-69—273
Mark Hubbard (66), $170,768 69-68-64-72—273
Jon Rahm (66), $170,768 67-68-68-70—273
Byeong Hun An (66), $170,768 65-66-70-72—273
Hudson Swafford (66), $170,768 66-67-66-74—273
Harris English (45), $97,212 65-72-68-69—274
Brandon Hagy (45), $97,212 67-69-69-69—274
Matt Kuchar (45), $97,212 68-70-67-69—274
Hideki Matsuyama (45), $97,212 67-74-65-68—274
Keith Mitchell (45), $97,212 68-67-70-69—274
Patrick Rodgers (45), $97,212 67-69-70-68—274
J.B. Holmes (45), $97,212 64-65-70-75—274
Russell Knox (45), $97,212 71-67-67-69—274
Xander Schauffele (45), $97,212 67-67-66-74—274
Bud Cauley (30), $52,601 65-72-70-68—275
James Hahn (30), $52,601 69-67-69-70—275
Harry Higgs (30), $52,601 70-68-68-69—275
Danny Lee (30), $52,601 68-69-69-69—275
Carlos Ortiz (30), $52,601 71-69-67-68—275
Tom Hoge (30), $52,601 65-71-67-72—275
Luke List (30), $52,601 70-69-64-72—275
Collin Morikawa (30), $52,601 69-67-68-71—275
Xinjun Zhang (30), $52,601 69-72-68-66—275
Wyndham Clark (21), $39,785 61-69-74-72—276
Sungjae Im (21), $39,785 66-72-68-70—276
Doc Redman (21), $39,785 69-67-71-69—276
Rickie Fowler (18), $34,675 74-65-69-69—277
J.T. Poston (18), $34,675 70-68-71-68—277
Kevin Tway (18), $34,675 72-67-68-70—277
Aaron Baddeley (14), $28,835 68-70-72-68—278
Adam Hadwin (14), $28,835 69-67-72-70—278
Charley Hoffman (14), $28,835 71-70-67-70—278
John Huh (14), $28,835 71-66-66-75—278
Gary Woodland (14), $28,835 70-67-69-72—278
Corey Conners (11), $23,725 71-69-71-68—279
Andrew Landry (11), $23,725 69-72-69-69—279
Sebastián Muñoz (10), $20,951 70-71-69-70—280
J.J. Spaun (10), $20,951 70-71-68-71—280
Keegan Bradley (9), $18,810 67-70-71-73—281
Brian Harman (9), $18,810 71-68-67-75—281
Nick Taylor (9), $18,810 70-70-71-70—281
Saudi International
Sunday at Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Final
G. McDowell, Northern Ireland 64-68-66-70—268
Dustin Johnson, United States 67-68-68-67—270
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 70-67-69-65—271
Phil Mickelson, United States 66-70-68-67—271
Gavin Green, Malaysia 64-67-70-70—271
Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-68-70-66—273
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-70-67-67—273
Ross Fisher, England 66-68-71-68—273
Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-66-65-69—273
Victor Dubuisson, France 69-65-65-74—273
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —
Toronto 36 14 .720 6½
Boston 33 15 .688 8½
Miami 33 15 .688 8½
Indiana 31 18 .633 11
Phila. 31 19 .620 11½
Brooklyn 21 27 .438 20½
Orlando 21 28 .429 21
Chicago 19 33 .365 24½
Washington 17 31 .354 24½
Detroit 18 33 .353 25
Charlotte 16 33 .327 26
New York 14 36 .280 28½
Cleveland 13 37 .260 29½
Atlanta 13 37 .260 29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —
L.A. Clippers 34 15 .694 3½
Denver 34 16 .680 4
Utah 32 17 .653 5½
Houston 31 18 .633 6½
Dallas 30 19 .612 7½
Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 8
Memphis 24 25 .490 13½
Portland 23 27 .460 15
San Antonio 22 26 .458 15
Phoenix 20 29 .408 17½
New Orleans 20 30 .400 18
Sacramento 18 31 .367 19½
Minnesota 15 33 .313 22
Golden State 11 39 .220 27
Saturday’s Late Games
Boston 116, Phila. 95
San Antonio 114, Charlotte 90
L.A. Lakers 129, Sacramento 113
Portland 124, Utah 107
Saturday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 124, Jazz 107
UTAH (107)
Bogdanovic 6-11 5-5 22, Ingles 1-2 0-0 3, Gobert 1-4 4-4 6, Conley 9-20 0-0 22, Mitchell 11-21 0-0 25, Brantley 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Niang 3-10 0-0 6, O’Neale 1-6 0-0 3, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Clarkson 4-14 0-0 12, Mudiay 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 9-9 107.
PORTLAND (124)
Anthony 5-15 4-4 15, Ariza 3-6 0-0 6, Whiteside 7-10 3-6 17, Lillard 17-29 8-8 51, McCollum 6-14 0-0 14, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 3-9 0-0 7, Little 3-3 0-0 7, Simons 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 47-92 15-18 124.
Utah 34 19 30 24 — 107
Portland 33 30 31 30 — 124
3-Point Goals—Utah 18-41 (Bogdanovic 5-9, Conley 4-6, Clarkson 4-8, Mitchell 3-6, Ingles 1-2, O’Neale 1-4, Niang 0-5), Portland 15-29 (Lillard 9-15, McCollum 2-4, Anthony 1-3, Trent Jr. 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 37 (Gobert 11), Portland 51 (Whiteside 21). Assists—Utah 19 (Ingles 5), Portland 20 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls—Utah 17, Portland 19. A—19,603 (19,393)
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 128, Denver 123, OT
Houston 117, New Orleans 109
Milwaukee 129, Phoenix 108
Toronto 129, Chicago 102
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 4 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UCLA 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Utah 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591
Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
———
Saturday’s Late Games
No. 20 Colorado 78, Southern Cal 57
Arizona St. 87, Washington 83
Sunday’s Game
UCLA 73, Utah 57
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
SCORES
———
Saturday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 4 San Diego St. 80, Utah St. 68
Sunday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 18 Iowa 72, No. 19 Illinois 65
EAST
Canisius 66, Marist 65
Duquesne 71, La Salle 69
Georgetown 73, St. John’s 72
Manhattan 72, Iona 49
Monmouth (NJ) 90, Rider 84
Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 59
Pittsburgh 62, Miami 57
St. Peter’s 85, Siena 80
MIDWEST
Green Bay 92, Wright St. 89
N. Kentucky 65, Milwaukee 56
South Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 80
FAR WEST
Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 9 1 .900 19 2 .905
Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909
UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905
Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857
Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667
Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476
California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429
———
Sunday’s Games
No. 16 Arizona 73, Southern Cal 57
No. 8 UCLA 70, No. 19 Arizona St. 61
No. 6 Stanford 71, Washington St. 49
California 81, Washington 74
Monday’s Game
No. 3 Oregon at No. 4 UConn, 4 p.m.
SCORES
Sunday’s Games
———
No. 1 South Carolina 69, No. 22 Tennessee 48
No. 7 N.C. State 63, Duke 60
No. 11 DePaul 93, Providence 71
Florida 70, No. 13 Kentucky 62
LSU 59, No. 15 Texas A&M 58
Michigan 78, No. 18 Iowa 63
No. 21 South Dakota 92, Denver 60
No. 23 Northwestern 82, Penn St. 59
No. 24 Missouri St. 87, Illinois St. 74
No. 25 Arkansas 85, Missouri 81
EAST
Boston College 67, Wake Forest 54
Dayton 59, Saint Joseph’s 44
Drexel 70, James Madison 48
Northeastern 63, UNC-Wilmington 61
Northwestern 82, Penn St. 59
Saint Louis 59, George Washington 45
Seton Hall 65, Villanova 63
St. John’s 74, Georgetown 68
West Virginia 79, Iowa St. 71
SOUTH
Alabama 57, Mississippi 56
Auburn 70, Vanderbilt 62
Duquesne 79, VCU 76
North Carolina 86, Clemson 72
Notre Dame 59, Georgia Tech 51
Richmond 63, St. Bonaventure 59
South Carolina 69, Tennessee 48
UMass 70, Davidson 62
Virginia 57, Syracuse 41
Virginia Tech 69, Miami 45
MIDWEST
Arkansas 85, Missouri 81
Cincinnati 60, South Florida 55
Drake 80, Loyola of Chicago 52
Marquette 52, Creighton 50
Minnesota 73, Rutgers 71
N. Iowa 77, Valparaiso 70
Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 74
Oklahoma 94, Kansas 82
S. Illinois 64, Bradley 50
Wisconsin 73, Illinois 64
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137
Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145
Toronto 52 28 17 7 63 188 171
Florida 50 28 17 5 61 183 167
Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166
Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161
Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176
Detroit 53 12 37 4 28 111 204
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135
N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136
Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139
Philadelphia 52 28 17 7 63 167 157
N.Y. Rangers 50 25 21 4 54 163 161
New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150
Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149
Dallas 51 29 18 4 62 134 129
Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163
Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164
Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171
Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159
Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162
Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162
Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163
Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148
San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177
Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161
Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Late Games
Edmonton 8, Calgary 3
Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 0
Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 1
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
Columbus 4, Montreal 3
Carolina 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open
Sunday at Melbourne, Australia
MEN
Championship — Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment. Claimed RHP Reggie McClain off waivers from Seattle.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford (AHL).
