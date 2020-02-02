high school scoreboard

On Deck

Monday

Boys basketball: Chemawa at Culver, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Chemawa at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Culver at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: Culver at La Pine, 5 p.m.

Swimming: Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Madras Quad, TBD.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Wrestling: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.

Swimming: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Community sports

Basketball

Adult League

Bend Park & Recreation District

Week 10 Standings

Men’s League A Division

W L

Hoyt’s Hardware 9 1

Rock Supremacy 8 1

Goodyear Auto Care 5 5

Bladt’s Woodworking 4 6

Team Wet Burritos 4 5

The Homies 2 7

Pygmy Goats 1 8

Men’s League B Division

W L

Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 6 4

Ninja Turtles 6 4

Riff Raff 6 4

Widgi Creek 2 8

Week 10 Scores

Hoyt’s Hardware 110, The Homies 72

Goodyear Auto Care 70, Pygmy Goats 61

Kustom Kraft Sheet Metal 2, Ninja Turtles 0

Rock Supremacy 110, Bladt’s Woodworking 98

Riff Raff 73, Widgi Creek 63

Golf

Local

Hole-in-one report

Eagle Crest / Ridge Course

Jan. 30

Stephen Lindeman, Bend

No. 16 145 yards 7-iron

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open

Sunday at Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7.3 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Final

x-Webb Simpson won on first playoff hole

x-Webb Simpson (500), $1,314,000 71-63-64-69—267

Tony Finau (300), $795,700 69-66-62-70—267

Nate Lashley (145), $386,900 66-67-69-68—270

Justin Thomas (145), $386,900 68-68-69-65—270

Bubba Watson (145), $386,900 69-66-69-66—270

Max Homa (95), $255,500 72-67-64-68—271

Scott Piercy (95), $255,500 67-65-68-71—271

Adam Long (85), $228,125 66-68-66-72—272

Daniel Berger (66), $170,768 69-71-66-67—273

Branden Grace (66), $170,768 67-67-70-69—273

Billy Horschel (66), $170,768 63-68-73-69—273

Mark Hubbard (66), $170,768 69-68-64-72—273

Jon Rahm (66), $170,768 67-68-68-70—273

Byeong Hun An (66), $170,768 65-66-70-72—273

Hudson Swafford (66), $170,768 66-67-66-74—273

Harris English (45), $97,212 65-72-68-69—274

Brandon Hagy (45), $97,212 67-69-69-69—274

Matt Kuchar (45), $97,212 68-70-67-69—274

Hideki Matsuyama (45), $97,212 67-74-65-68—274

Keith Mitchell (45), $97,212 68-67-70-69—274

Patrick Rodgers (45), $97,212 67-69-70-68—274

J.B. Holmes (45), $97,212 64-65-70-75—274

Russell Knox (45), $97,212 71-67-67-69—274

Xander Schauffele (45), $97,212 67-67-66-74—274

Bud Cauley (30), $52,601 65-72-70-68—275

James Hahn (30), $52,601 69-67-69-70—275

Harry Higgs (30), $52,601 70-68-68-69—275

Danny Lee (30), $52,601 68-69-69-69—275

Carlos Ortiz (30), $52,601 71-69-67-68—275

Tom Hoge (30), $52,601 65-71-67-72—275

Luke List (30), $52,601 70-69-64-72—275

Collin Morikawa (30), $52,601 69-67-68-71—275

Xinjun Zhang (30), $52,601 69-72-68-66—275

Wyndham Clark (21), $39,785 61-69-74-72—276

Sungjae Im (21), $39,785 66-72-68-70—276

Doc Redman (21), $39,785 69-67-71-69—276

Rickie Fowler (18), $34,675 74-65-69-69—277

J.T. Poston (18), $34,675 70-68-71-68—277

Kevin Tway (18), $34,675 72-67-68-70—277

Aaron Baddeley (14), $28,835 68-70-72-68—278

Adam Hadwin (14), $28,835 69-67-72-70—278

Charley Hoffman (14), $28,835 71-70-67-70—278

John Huh (14), $28,835 71-66-66-75—278

Gary Woodland (14), $28,835 70-67-69-72—278

Corey Conners (11), $23,725 71-69-71-68—279

Andrew Landry (11), $23,725 69-72-69-69—279

Sebastián Muñoz (10), $20,951 70-71-69-70—280

J.J. Spaun (10), $20,951 70-71-68-71—280

Keegan Bradley (9), $18,810 67-70-71-73—281

Brian Harman (9), $18,810 71-68-67-75—281

Nick Taylor (9), $18,810 70-70-71-70—281

Saudi International

Sunday at Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70

Final

G. McDowell, Northern Ireland 64-68-66-70—268

Dustin Johnson, United States 67-68-68-67—270

Thomas Pieters, Belgium 70-67-69-65—271

Phil Mickelson, United States 66-70-68-67—271

Gavin Green, Malaysia 64-67-70-70—271

Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-68-70-66—273

Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-70-67-67—273

Ross Fisher, England 66-68-71-68—273

Thomas Detry, Belgium 73-66-65-69—273

Victor Dubuisson, France 69-65-65-74—273

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —

Toronto 36 14 .720 6½

Boston 33 15 .688 8½

Miami 33 15 .688 8½

Indiana 31 18 .633 11

Phila. 31 19 .620 11½

Brooklyn 21 27 .438 20½

Orlando 21 28 .429 21

Chicago 19 33 .365 24½

Washington 17 31 .354 24½

Detroit 18 33 .353 25

Charlotte 16 33 .327 26

New York 14 36 .280 28½

Cleveland 13 37 .260 29½

Atlanta 13 37 .260 29½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —

L.A. Clippers 34 15 .694 3½

Denver 34 16 .680 4

Utah 32 17 .653 5½

Houston 31 18 .633 6½

Dallas 30 19 .612 7½

Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 8

Memphis 24 25 .490 13½

Portland 23 27 .460 15

San Antonio 22 26 .458 15

Phoenix 20 29 .408 17½

New Orleans 20 30 .400 18

Sacramento 18 31 .367 19½

Minnesota 15 33 .313 22

Golden State 11 39 .220 27

Saturday’s Late Games

Boston 116, Phila. 95

San Antonio 114, Charlotte 90

L.A. Lakers 129, Sacramento 113

Portland 124, Utah 107

Saturday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 124, Jazz 107

UTAH (107)

Bogdanovic 6-11 5-5 22, Ingles 1-2 0-0 3, Gobert 1-4 4-4 6, Conley 9-20 0-0 22, Mitchell 11-21 0-0 25, Brantley 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Niang 3-10 0-0 6, O’Neale 1-6 0-0 3, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Clarkson 4-14 0-0 12, Mudiay 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 9-9 107.

PORTLAND (124)

Anthony 5-15 4-4 15, Ariza 3-6 0-0 6, Whiteside 7-10 3-6 17, Lillard 17-29 8-8 51, McCollum 6-14 0-0 14, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 3-9 0-0 7, Little 3-3 0-0 7, Simons 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 47-92 15-18 124.

Utah 34 19 30 24 — 107

Portland 33 30 31 30 — 124

3-Point Goals—Utah 18-41 (Bogdanovic 5-9, Conley 4-6, Clarkson 4-8, Mitchell 3-6, Ingles 1-2, O’Neale 1-4, Niang 0-5), Portland 15-29 (Lillard 9-15, McCollum 2-4, Anthony 1-3, Trent Jr. 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 37 (Gobert 11), Portland 51 (Whiteside 21). Assists—Utah 19 (Ingles 5), Portland 20 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls—Utah 17, Portland 19. A—19,603 (19,393)

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 128, Denver 123, OT

Houston 117, New Orleans 109

Milwaukee 129, Phoenix 108

Toronto 129, Chicago 102

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 4 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Phila. at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783

Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773

Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773

Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762

Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714

UCLA 5 4 .556 12 10 .545

Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619

California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476

Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565

Utah 3 6 .333 12 9 .571

Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591

Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522

———

Saturday’s Late Games

No. 20 Colorado 78, Southern Cal 57

Arizona St. 87, Washington 83

Sunday’s Game

UCLA 73, Utah 57

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

Saturday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 4 San Diego St. 80, Utah St. 68

Sunday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 18 Iowa 72, No. 19 Illinois 65

EAST

Canisius 66, Marist 65

Duquesne 71, La Salle 69

Georgetown 73, St. John’s 72

Manhattan 72, Iona 49

Monmouth (NJ) 90, Rider 84

Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 59

Pittsburgh 62, Miami 57

St. Peter’s 85, Siena 80

MIDWEST

Green Bay 92, Wright St. 89

N. Kentucky 65, Milwaukee 56

South Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 80

FAR WEST

Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 9 1 .900 19 2 .905

Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909

UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905

Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857

Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818

Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727

Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667

Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524

Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476

Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455

Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476

California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429

———

Sunday’s Games

No. 16 Arizona 73, Southern Cal 57

No. 8 UCLA 70, No. 19 Arizona St. 61

No. 6 Stanford 71, Washington St. 49

California 81, Washington 74

Monday’s Game

No. 3 Oregon at No. 4 UConn, 4 p.m.

SCORES

Sunday’s Games

———

No. 1 South Carolina 69, No. 22 Tennessee 48

No. 7 N.C. State 63, Duke 60

No. 11 DePaul 93, Providence 71

Florida 70, No. 13 Kentucky 62

LSU 59, No. 15 Texas A&M 58

Michigan 78, No. 18 Iowa 63

No. 21 South Dakota 92, Denver 60

No. 23 Northwestern 82, Penn St. 59

No. 24 Missouri St. 87, Illinois St. 74

No. 25 Arkansas 85, Missouri 81

EAST

Boston College 67, Wake Forest 54

Dayton 59, Saint Joseph’s 44

Drexel 70, James Madison 48

Northeastern 63, UNC-Wilmington 61

Northwestern 82, Penn St. 59

Saint Louis 59, George Washington 45

Seton Hall 65, Villanova 63

St. John’s 74, Georgetown 68

West Virginia 79, Iowa St. 71

SOUTH

Alabama 57, Mississippi 56

Auburn 70, Vanderbilt 62

Duquesne 79, VCU 76

North Carolina 86, Clemson 72

Notre Dame 59, Georgia Tech 51

Richmond 63, St. Bonaventure 59

South Carolina 69, Tennessee 48

UMass 70, Davidson 62

Virginia 57, Syracuse 41

Virginia Tech 69, Miami 45

MIDWEST

Arkansas 85, Missouri 81

Cincinnati 60, South Florida 55

Drake 80, Loyola of Chicago 52

Marquette 52, Creighton 50

Minnesota 73, Rutgers 71

N. Iowa 77, Valparaiso 70

Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 74

Oklahoma 94, Kansas 82

S. Illinois 64, Bradley 50

Wisconsin 73, Illinois 64

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137

Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145

Toronto 52 28 17 7 63 188 171

Florida 50 28 17 5 61 183 167

Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166

Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161

Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176

Detroit 53 12 37 4 28 111 204

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158

Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142

Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135

N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136

Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139

Philadelphia 52 28 17 7 63 167 157

N.Y. Rangers 50 25 21 4 54 163 161

New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150

Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149

Dallas 51 29 18 4 62 134 129

Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163

Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164

Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171

Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159

Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162

Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162

Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163

Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148

San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177

Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161

Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Late Games

Edmonton 8, Calgary 3

Tampa Bay 3, San Jose 0

Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 1

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Columbus 4, Montreal 3

Carolina 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open

Sunday at Melbourne, Australia

MEN

Championship — Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment. Claimed RHP Reggie McClain off waivers from Seattle.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford (AHL).

