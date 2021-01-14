scoreboard

Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 6 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Southern Cal 4 1 .800 10 2 .833
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Colorado 4 2 .667 10 3 .769
Stanford 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Washington St. 2 3 .400 9 3 .750
Utah 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
California 1 6 .143 6 8 .429
Washington 0 6 .000 1 10 .091
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 89, California 60
Utah 79, Stanford 65
UCLA 91, Washington St. 61
Southern Cal 95, Washington 68
Arizona at Oregon St., late
Arizona St. at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Colorado, noon
Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.
California at Utah, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70
No. 5 Iowa vs. Michigan St., ppd.
No. 11 Houston at South Florida, ppd.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Washington St. 5 1 .833 7 1 .875
Arizona 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778
Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Southern Cal 3 5 .375 5 5 .500
Colorado 2 5 .286 4 6 .400
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Utah 2 7 .222 3 7 .300
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 7 .000 0 10 .000
Thursday’s Game
No. 11 Arizona 57, No. 10 Oregon 41
Friday’s Games
No. 1 Stanford at Utah, 12:30 p.m.
California at Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
No. 25 Washington St. at Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., ppd.
Washington at No. 8 UCLA, ppd.
Thursday’s Boxscore
No. 11 Arizona 57, No. 10 Oregon 41
OREGON (9-3)
Boley 0-1 0-0 0, Sabally 6-9 3-9 15, Mikesell 0-2 0-0 0, Paopao 2-9 0-0 4, Shelley 2-3 0-0 5, Giomi 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-2 1-2 1, Chavez 1-2 2-2 5, Dugalic 1-5 0-0 2, Parrish 2-8 2-2 7, Scherr 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 8-15 41.
ARIZONA (9-2)
Baptiste 4-13 4-4 14, Reese 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 2-3 6-7 10, McDonald 6-14 2-6 16, Yeaney 1-5 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Pellington 1-7 1-2 3, Pueyo 0-1 1-3 1, Erdogan 0-1 2-2 2, Ware 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 18-52 16-24 57.
Oregon 7 15 5 14 — 41
Arizona 22 14 10 11 — 57
3-Point Goals—Oregon 3-11 (Mikesell 0-2, Paopao 0-3, Shelley 1-1, Chavez 1-2, Parrish 1-2, Scherr 0-1), Arizona 5-16 (Baptiste 2-4, Reese 1-1, Thomas 0-1, McDonald 2-6, Yeaney 0-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Erdogan 0-1). Assists—Oregon 6 (Paopao 2), Arizona 9 (Baptiste 3). Fouled Out—Arizona Reese. Rebounds—Oregon 41 (Sabally 4-7), Arizona 31 (Baptiste 2-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 23, Arizona 17. Technical Fouls—Oregon Team 1. A—0.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 2 Louisville 89, Boston College 70
No. 3 NC State vs. Virginia, ppd.
No. 5 South Carolina 106, Vanderbilt 43
LSU 65, No. 7 Texas A&M 61, OT
No. 9 Maryland 90, Minnesota 73
No. 12 Kentucky at Auburn, ppd.
No. 13 Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40
Alabama 86, No. 14 Mississippi St. 78
No. 17 Arkansas 84, Florida 80
No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 45
No. 20 Gonzaga 71, Santa Clara 52
No. 21 Texas 79, Kansas 72
No. 22 Northwestern at Rutgers, ppd.
Georgia 67, No. 23 Tennessee 66
No. 24 Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ppd.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 7 3 .700 ½
Phila. 9 4 .692 —
Milwaukee 8 4 .667 ½
Indiana 7 4 .636 1
Orlando 6 5 .545 2
Brooklyn 7 6 .538 2
Atlanta 5 5 .500 2½
Charlotte 6 7 .462 3
New York 5 7 .417 3½
Cleveland 5 7 .417 3½
Miami 4 6 .400 3½
Chicago 4 7 .364 4
Toronto 3 8 .273 5
Washington 3 8 .273 5
Detroit 2 9 .182 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 10 3 .769 —
L.A. Clippers 8 4 .667 1½
Utah 7 4 .636 2
Portland 7 4 .636 2
Phoenix 7 4 .636 2
Dallas 6 4 .600 2½
Golden State 6 5 .545 3
San Antonio 6 6 .500 3½
Denver 5 6 .455 4
Memphis 5 6 .455 4
Oklahoma City 5 6 .455 4
Sacramento 5 7 .417 4½
New Orleans 4 6 .400 4½
Houston 4 6 .400 4½
Minnesota 3 8 .273 6
Wednesday’s Late Games
L.A. Clippers 111, New Orleans 106
Portland 132, Sacramento 126
Wednesday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 132, Kings 126
PORTLAND (132)
Covington 4-12 0-0 12, Jones Jr. 3-5 1-2 8, Nurkic 6-8 6-9 18, Lillard 11-23 12-12 40, McCollum 10-23 2-4 28, Anthony 2-4 0-0 6, Hood 0-2 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 6-8 0-0 16, Kanter 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 44-90 21-27 132.
SACRAMENTO (126)
Bagley III 4-5 2-4 11, Barnes 3-9 5-6 11, Holmes 6-6 5-6 17, Fox 9-18 6-8 29, Hield 9-21 0-0 26, Robinson III 1-3 0-0 3, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Whiteside 3-6 1-2 7, Haliburton 7-10 0-0 17, Joseph 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 44-84 19-26 126.
Portland 33 32 35 32 — 132
Sacramento 43 25 37 21 — 126
3-Point Goals—Portland 23-48 (Lillard 6-15, McCollum 6-16, Trent Jr. 4-5, Covington 4-7, Anthony 2-2, Jones Jr. 1-3), Sacramento 19-38 (Hield 8-18, Fox 5-8, Haliburton 3-4, Bagley III 1-2, Joseph 1-3, Barnes 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 38 (Nurkic 12), Sacramento 42 (Holmes 9). Assists—Portland 28 (Lillard 13), Sacramento 35 (Haliburton 9). Total Fouls—Portland 24, Sacramento 18. A—0 (17,608)
Thursday’s Games
Phila. 125, Miami 108
Toronto 111, Charlotte 108
Houston 109, San Antonio 105
Golden State at Denver, late
Indiana at Portland, late
Friday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, ppd
Dallas at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, ppd
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL playoffs
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Divisional Playoffs
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
PACKERS 7 61/2 451/2 Rams
BILLS 21/2 21/2 491/2 Ravens
Sunday
CHIEFS 10 10 57 Browns
SAINTS 31/2 3 52 Bucs
Hockey
NHL
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1
Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3
Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3
Washington 1 1 0 0 2 6 4
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
Buffalo 1 0 1 0 0 4 6
Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
Edmonton 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 3
St. Louis 4, Colorado 1
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Buffalo 4
Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Carolina 3, Detroit 0
Nashville 3, Columbus 1
Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT
Dallas at Florida, ppd
San Jose at Arizona, late
Vancouver at Edmonton, late
Anaheim at Vegas, late
Minnesota at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, ppd
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Named Theo Epstein consultant regarding on-field matters.
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Nik Turley from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Floro on a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Raquel Egusquiza vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jose Martinez on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Alex Wood to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League
BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G James Harden in exchange for C Jarrett Allen, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov, a swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 of 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2024 2nd round picks, a swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own) and a swap of 2027 1st round picks.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired C Jarrett Allen, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov and a swap 2024 2nd round picks in exchange for G Dante Exum, a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own) and a TPE. Rennounced free-agent exception rights for C Ante Zizic and F/C Channing Frye.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Dante Exum, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, a swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 1st round pick (BRK own), a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own), a swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2027 1st round picks and a TPE in exchange for G James Harden and a TPE. Waived F Bruno Caboclo. Announced termination of 10 day contract with G Yogi Ferrell.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Godwin Igwebuike, DE Robert McCray and TE Hunter Thedford to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’Amu, WRs Antonio Callaway and Chad Williams to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. Signed DE Austin Edwards to the practice squad. Released C Darryl Williams.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Corliss Waitman, TE Kevin Rader, WRs Anthony Johnson and Cody White, OTs Anthony Coyle, John Leglue and Brandon Walton, S John Battle, LB Tegray Scales, DE Calvin Taylor, DT Demarcus Christmas, LS Christian Kuntz and CB Trevor Williams to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy and DL Daylon Mack to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jay Varady, from Tucson, assistant coach.
BOSTON BRUINS — Designated C Par Lindholm for assignment taxi squad. Recalled C Jack Studnicka from the taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Designated F Jack Quinn for assignment taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Derek Ryan and G Louis Domingue from the taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived G Anton Forsberg.
EDMONTON OILERS — Designated D Evan Bouchard for assignment taxi squad. Recalled G Stuart Skinner to the active roster. Assigned LW Tyler Benson to Bakersfield (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIANS — Designated C Jake Evans for assignment taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Linus Hogberg, LW David Kase and RW Maxim Sushko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Suspended F Sammy Blais for two games, without pay, for an illeghal check to the head on Colorado D Devon Toews on Jan. 13.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract and designated him for assignment taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Craig Anderson from the taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO —Signed F Tyler Pasher.
LA GALAXY — Signed G Jonathan Bond from West Bromwich Albion (EPL).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Jyri Nieminen goalkeeper coach.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded homegrown player rights for MF Kalil ElMedkhar to FC Dallas for general allocation money, future sell-on fees and addition GAM if he meets certain performance-based metrics.
TORONTO FC — Named Chris Armas head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.