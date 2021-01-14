scoreboard

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 6 0 1.000 10 2 .833

Southern Cal 4 1 .800 10 2 .833

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Colorado 4 2 .667 10 3 .769

Stanford 4 2 .667 8 4 .667

Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750

Washington St. 2 3 .400 9 3 .750

Utah 2 4 .333 5 5 .500

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444

California 1 6 .143 6 8 .429

Washington 0 6 .000 1 10 .091

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 89, California 60

Utah 79, Stanford 65

UCLA 91, Washington St. 61

Southern Cal 95, Washington 68

Arizona at Oregon St., late

Arizona St. at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Colorado, noon

Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.

California at Utah, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70

No. 5 Iowa vs. Michigan St., ppd.

No. 11 Houston at South Florida, ppd.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000

Washington St. 5 1 .833 7 1 .875

Arizona 7 2 .778 9 2 .818

UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778

Oregon 7 3 .700 9 3 .750

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Southern Cal 3 5 .375 5 5 .500

Colorado 2 5 .286 4 6 .400

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Utah 2 7 .222 3 7 .300

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 7 .000 0 10 .000

Thursday’s Game

No. 11 Arizona 57, No. 10 Oregon 41

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Stanford at Utah, 12:30 p.m.

California at Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

No. 25 Washington St. at Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., ppd.

Washington at No. 8 UCLA, ppd.

Thursday’s Boxscore

No. 11 Arizona 57, No. 10 Oregon 41

OREGON (9-3)

Boley 0-1 0-0 0, Sabally 6-9 3-9 15, Mikesell 0-2 0-0 0, Paopao 2-9 0-0 4, Shelley 2-3 0-0 5, Giomi 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-2 1-2 1, Chavez 1-2 2-2 5, Dugalic 1-5 0-0 2, Parrish 2-8 2-2 7, Scherr 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 8-15 41.

ARIZONA (9-2)

Baptiste 4-13 4-4 14, Reese 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 2-3 6-7 10, McDonald 6-14 2-6 16, Yeaney 1-5 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Pellington 1-7 1-2 3, Pueyo 0-1 1-3 1, Erdogan 0-1 2-2 2, Ware 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 18-52 16-24 57.

Oregon 7 15 5 14 — 41

Arizona 22 14 10 11 — 57

3-Point Goals—Oregon 3-11 (Mikesell 0-2, Paopao 0-3, Shelley 1-1, Chavez 1-2, Parrish 1-2, Scherr 0-1), Arizona 5-16 (Baptiste 2-4, Reese 1-1, Thomas 0-1, McDonald 2-6, Yeaney 0-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Erdogan 0-1). Assists—Oregon 6 (Paopao 2), Arizona 9 (Baptiste 3). Fouled Out—Arizona Reese. Rebounds—Oregon 41 (Sabally 4-7), Arizona 31 (Baptiste 2-6). Total Fouls—Oregon 23, Arizona 17. Technical Fouls—Oregon Team 1. A—0.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 2 Louisville 89, Boston College 70

No. 3 NC State vs. Virginia, ppd.

No. 5 South Carolina 106, Vanderbilt 43

LSU 65, No. 7 Texas A&M 61, OT

No. 9 Maryland 90, Minnesota 73

No. 12 Kentucky at Auburn, ppd.

No. 13 Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40

Alabama 86, No. 14 Mississippi St. 78

No. 17 Arkansas 84, Florida 80

No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 45

No. 20 Gonzaga 71, Santa Clara 52

No. 21 Texas 79, Kansas 72

No. 22 Northwestern at Rutgers, ppd.

Georgia 67, No. 23 Tennessee 66

No. 24 Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ppd.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Boston 7 3 .700 ½

Phila. 9 4 .692 —

Milwaukee 8 4 .667 ½

Indiana 7 4 .636 1

Orlando 6 5 .545 2

Brooklyn 7 6 .538 2

Atlanta 5 5 .500 2½

Charlotte 6 7 .462 3

New York 5 7 .417 3½

Cleveland 5 7 .417 3½

Miami 4 6 .400 3½

Chicago 4 7 .364 4

Toronto 3 8 .273 5

Washington 3 8 .273 5

Detroit 2 9 .182 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 10 3 .769 —

L.A. Clippers 8 4 .667 1½

Utah 7 4 .636 2

Portland 7 4 .636 2

Phoenix 7 4 .636 2

Dallas 6 4 .600 2½

Golden State 6 5 .545 3

San Antonio 6 6 .500 3½

Denver 5 6 .455 4

Memphis 5 6 .455 4

Oklahoma City 5 6 .455 4

Sacramento 5 7 .417 4½

New Orleans 4 6 .400 4½

Houston 4 6 .400 4½

Minnesota 3 8 .273 6

Wednesday’s Late Games

L.A. Clippers 111, New Orleans 106

Portland 132, Sacramento 126

Wednesday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 132, Kings 126

PORTLAND (132)

Covington 4-12 0-0 12, Jones Jr. 3-5 1-2 8, Nurkic 6-8 6-9 18, Lillard 11-23 12-12 40, McCollum 10-23 2-4 28, Anthony 2-4 0-0 6, Hood 0-2 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 6-8 0-0 16, Kanter 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 44-90 21-27 132.

SACRAMENTO (126)

Bagley III 4-5 2-4 11, Barnes 3-9 5-6 11, Holmes 6-6 5-6 17, Fox 9-18 6-8 29, Hield 9-21 0-0 26, Robinson III 1-3 0-0 3, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Whiteside 3-6 1-2 7, Haliburton 7-10 0-0 17, Joseph 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 44-84 19-26 126.

Portland 33 32 35 32 — 132

Sacramento 43 25 37 21 — 126

3-Point Goals—Portland 23-48 (Lillard 6-15, McCollum 6-16, Trent Jr. 4-5, Covington 4-7, Anthony 2-2, Jones Jr. 1-3), Sacramento 19-38 (Hield 8-18, Fox 5-8, Haliburton 3-4, Bagley III 1-2, Joseph 1-3, Barnes 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 38 (Nurkic 12), Sacramento 42 (Holmes 9). Assists—Portland 28 (Lillard 13), Sacramento 35 (Haliburton 9). Total Fouls—Portland 24, Sacramento 18. A—0 (17,608)

Thursday’s Games

Phila. 125, Miami 108

Toronto 111, Charlotte 108

Houston 109, San Antonio 105

Golden State at Denver, late

Indiana at Portland, late

Friday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, ppd

Dallas at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, ppd

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL playoffs

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Divisional Playoffs

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

PACKERS 7 61/2 451/2 Rams

BILLS 21/2 21/2 491/2 Ravens

Sunday

CHIEFS 10 10 57 Browns

SAINTS 31/2 3 52 Bucs

Hockey

NHL

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1

Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0

Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1

Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3

Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3

Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0

Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3

Washington 1 1 0 0 2 6 4

Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2

New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3

Buffalo 1 0 1 0 0 4 6

Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4

Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5

Edmonton 1 0 1 0 0 3 5

Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 3

St. Louis 4, Colorado 1

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Buffalo 4

Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 3, Detroit 0

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT

Dallas at Florida, ppd

San Jose at Arizona, late

Vancouver at Edmonton, late

Anaheim at Vegas, late

Minnesota at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Theo Epstein consultant regarding on-field matters.

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Nik Turley from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Floro on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Raquel Egusquiza vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jose Martinez on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Alex Wood to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball League

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G James Harden in exchange for C Jarrett Allen, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov, a swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 of 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2024 2nd round picks, a swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own) and a swap of 2027 1st round picks.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired C Jarrett Allen, F Taurean Prince, the draft rights to F Aleksandar Vezenkov and a swap 2024 2nd round picks in exchange for G Dante Exum, a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own) and a TPE. Rennounced free-agent exception rights for C Ante Zizic and F/C Channing Frye.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Dante Exum, F Rodions Kurucs, G Caris LeVert, a swap of 2021 1st round picks, a 2022 1st round pick (BRK own), a conditional 2022 1st round pick (MIL own), a swap of 2023 1st round picks, a 2024 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2025 1st round picks, a 2026 1st round pick (BRK own), a swap of 2027 1st round picks and a TPE in exchange for G James Harden and a TPE. Waived F Bruno Caboclo. Announced termination of 10 day contract with G Yogi Ferrell.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Godwin Igwebuike, DE Robert McCray and TE Hunter Thedford to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’Amu, WRs Antonio Callaway and Chad Williams to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. Signed DE Austin Edwards to the practice squad. Released C Darryl Williams.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Corliss Waitman, TE Kevin Rader, WRs Anthony Johnson and Cody White, OTs Anthony Coyle, John Leglue and Brandon Walton, S John Battle, LB Tegray Scales, DE Calvin Taylor, DT Demarcus Christmas, LS Christian Kuntz and CB Trevor Williams to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy and DL Daylon Mack to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jay Varady, from Tucson, assistant coach.

BOSTON BRUINS — Designated C Par Lindholm for assignment taxi squad. Recalled C Jack Studnicka from the taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated F Jack Quinn for assignment taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Derek Ryan and G Louis Domingue from the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived G Anton Forsberg.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated D Evan Bouchard for assignment taxi squad. Recalled G Stuart Skinner to the active roster. Assigned LW Tyler Benson to Bakersfield (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Designated C Jake Evans for assignment taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Linus Hogberg, LW David Kase and RW Maxim Sushko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Suspended F Sammy Blais for two games, without pay, for an illeghal check to the head on Colorado D Devon Toews on Jan. 13.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract and designated him for assignment taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Craig Anderson from the taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO —Signed F Tyler Pasher.

LA GALAXY — Signed G Jonathan Bond from West Bromwich Albion (EPL).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Jyri Nieminen goalkeeper coach.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded homegrown player rights for MF Kalil ElMedkhar to FC Dallas for general allocation money, future sell-on fees and addition GAM if he meets certain performance-based metrics.

TORONTO FC — Named Chris Armas head coach.

