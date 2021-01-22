scoreboard

Football

NFL playoffs

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Games

NFC

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 12:05 p.m.

AFC

Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Conference Championships

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PACKERS 4 3 51 Bucs

CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills

Golf

PGA Tour

American Express Scores

Friday at La Quia, Calif.

Stadium Course: Yardage, 7,147; par, 72

Nicklaus Tournament Course: Yardage 7,181; par, 72

Second Round

Sungjae Im 68-65—133

Nick Taylor 68-66—134

Tony Finau 68-66—134

Abraham Ancer 69-65—134

Si Woo Kim 66-68—134

Brandon Hagy 64-70—134

Emiliano Grillo 69-66—135

Francesco Molinari 69-66—135

Doug Ghim 67-68—135

John Huh 68-68—136

Brendan Steele 68-68—136

Max Homa 66-70—136

Andrew Putnam 67-69—136

Charley Hoffman 70-66—136

Roger Sloan 69-67—136

Brian Harman 68-68—136

Adam Schenk 68-68—136

Rory Sabbatini, 68-69—137. Ryan Armour, 70-67—137. James Hahn, 68-69—137. Luke List, 69-68—137. Sam Ryder, 67-70—137. Josh Teater, 68-69—137. Paul Casey, 72-65—137. Richy Werenski, 69-68—137.

Cameron Davis, 68-70—138. Chris Kirk, 68-70—138. Kyle Stanley, 70-68—138. Alex Noren, 67-71—138. Gary Woodland, 70-68—138. Ben Martin, 67-71—138. Byeong Hun An, 65-73—138. Adam Long, 68-70—138. Austin Cook, 68-70—138. Matt Jones, 70-68—138. Adam Hadwin, 72-66—138.

David Hearn, 68-71—139. Bronson Burgoon, 71-68—139. Henrik Norlander, 71-68—139. Russell Knox, 69-70—139. Andrew Landry, 70-69—139. Matthew Wolff, 72-67—139. Jamie Lovemark, 68-71—139. Charl Schwartzel, 67-72—139. Michael Thompson, 67-72—139. Tyler Duncan, 67-72—139. .

Jimmy Walker, 69-70—139. Patton Kizzire, 69-70—139. Rickie Fowler, 73-66—139. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 68-71—139. Erik van Rooyen, 70-69—139. Brian Stuard, 74-65—139. Tyler McCumber, 69-70—139. Kramer Hickok, 70-69—139. Chase Seiffert, 72-67—139.

Bo Hoag, 71-69—140. Talor Gooch, 74-66—140. Martin Laird, 66-74—140. Cameron Tringale, 68-72—140. Vaughn Taylor, 73-67—140. Sebastian Cappelen, 70-70—140. Harry Hall, 70-70—140. Hank Lebioda, 69-71—140. Nelson Ledesma, 70-70—140. Doc Redman, 70-70—140.

Will Gordon, 72-68—140. Wyndham Clark, 70-70—140. Zach Johnson, 72-68—140. Patrick Cantlay, 69-71—140. Maverick McNealy, 67-73—140. Rhein Gibson, 70-70—140. Rob Oppenheim, 69-71—140.

LPGA Tour

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Friday at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71

Second Round

Danielle Kang 64-65—129

Nelly Korda 65-66—131

In Gee Chun 68-65—133

Gaby Lopez 65-68—133

Jessica Korda 65-69—134

Cheyenne Knight 69-66—135

Lexi Thompson 67-69—136

Brooke Henderson 67-69—136

Angela Stanford 67-69—136

Sophia Popov 68-69—137

Stacy Lewis 66-71—137

Austin Ernst, 69-70—139. Celine Boutier, 69-70—139. Jasmine Suwannapura, 72-68—140. Hee Young Park, 71-69—140. Georgia Hall, 70-70—140. Mel Reid, 70-70—140. Annie Park, 69-71—140. Brittany Lincicome, 66-74—140. Madelene Sagstrom, 73-69—142. Mi Jung Hur, 71-71—142. Pernilla Lindberg, 70-72—142. Ally Ewing, 70-72—142. Bronte Law, 73-70—143. Cydney Clanton, 75-69—144.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 17

Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 19 16

N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6

Pittsburgh 5 3 2 0 6 18 21

New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11

Boston 4 2 1 1 5 9 9

N.Y. Rangers 4 1 2 1 3 11 12

Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 14 16

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 3 3 0 0 6 13 5

Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6

Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 10 14

Detroit 5 2 3 0 4 10 14

Columbus 5 1 2 2 4 10 16

Chicago 5 1 3 1 3 13 21

Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 7 0

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7

Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 15 10

St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15

Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 14 10

Los Angeles 4 1 1 2 4 12 13

San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 14 18

Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10

Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 5 3 0 2 8 24 16

Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 17

Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10

Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6

Edmonton 6 2 4 0 4 15 20

Vancouver 6 2 4 0 4 18 28

Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Late Games

Montreal 7, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 4, Colorado 2

Friday’s Games

Toronto 4, Edmonton 2

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Chicago 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, San Jose 1

Dallas 7, Nashville 0

Vegas at Arizona, late

Colorado at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 11 a.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 11 5 .688 —

Indiana 9 6 .600 1½

Milwaukee 9 6 .600 1½

Boston 8 6 .571 2

Cleveland 8 7 .533 2½

Atlanta 8 7 .533 2½

Brooklyn 9 8 .529 2½

New York 8 8 .500 3

Chicago 7 8 .467 3½

Orlando 7 9 .438 4

Miami 6 8 .429 4

Toronto 6 9 .400 4½

Charlotte 6 9 .400 4½

Washington 3 8 .273 5½

Detroit 3 12 .200 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 12 4 .750 —

Utah 11 4 .733 ½

L.A. Clippers 11 4 .733 ½

Phoenix 8 5 .615 2½

Portland 8 6 .571 3

Memphis 7 6 .538 3½

Dallas 8 7 .533 3½

Golden State 8 7 .533 3½

Denver 7 7 .500 4

San Antonio 8 8 .500 4

Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4½

New Orleans 5 9 .357 6

Houston 5 9 .357 6

Sacramento 5 10 .333 6½

Minnesota 3 11 .214 8

Thursday’s Late Games

New York 119, Golden State 104

Utah 129, New Orleans 118

Friday’s Games

Chicago 123, Charlotte 110

Houston 103, Detroit 102

Indiana 120, Orlando 118, OT

Toronto 101, Miami 81

Cleveland 125, Brooklyn 113

Phila. 122, Boston 110

Atlanta 116, Minnesota 98

Dallas 122, San Antonio 117

Denver at Phoenix, late

New York at Sacramento, late

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, late

Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.

Memphis at Portland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 6 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 8 1 .889 11 1 .917

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

UCLA 6 2 .750 8 2 .800

Oregon 8 3 .727 10 3 .769

Arizona St. 4 3 .571 8 3 .727

Washington St. 5 4 .556 7 4 .636

Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500

Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Utah 2 9 .182 3 9 .250

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 51, Colorado 47

No. 10 Arizona 66, Utah 54

No. 13 Oregon 58, Washington St. 50

No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 5 Stanford, late

Washington at Oregon St., ppd.

Southern Cal at California, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at No. 10 Arizona, noon

Utah at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 2 p.m.

Washington at No. 13 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at No. 5 Stanford, 4 p.m.

No. 6 UCLA at California, ppd.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 8 0 1.000 12 2 .857

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786

Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786

Colorado 5 3 .625 11 4 .733

Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615

Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583

Utah 3 5 .375 6 6 .500

Washington St. 2 5 .286 9 5 .643

California 2 7 .222 7 9 .438

Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364

Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

Thursday’s Late Game

Utah 71, Washington St. 56

Saturday’s Games

No. 24 UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at No. 21 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Utah at Washington, 1 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Friday’s Game

No. 7 Michigan 70, Purdue 53

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Tony Pena Jr. assistant coach, Terry Bradshaw hitting coach, Carl Eldred pitching coach, Rusty Kumntz first base coach, Pedro Grifol bench coach, John Mabry major league coach, Vance Wilson third base coach, Rafael Belliard special assistant to the general manager and Dannon Hollins minor league coach.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP J.A. Happ on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Starlin Aguilar, OFs Juan Cruz and Victor Labrada to one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP Hector Perez to Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Christian Marrero assistant hitting coach and Mike Rabelo field coordinator.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced offensive coach Dirk Koetter to retire.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Deon Cain to a reserve/futures contract. Named Rob Ryan inside linebacker coach and Anthony Weaver run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Matthew Wright to a reserve/futures contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Keith Washington Jr. to a reserve/futures contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced TE Vance McDonald to retire.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated T Vita Vea from injured reserve. Waived OL Earl Watford.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Martin Mayhew general manager.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed WR Richie Sindani.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed DT Brett Wade.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed QBs Philip Nelson and Broc Rutter and WRs Jordan Lasley, Eli Rogers, Nelson Spruce and Reggie White Jr.

OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DLs Reshaan Davis and Darius Jackson, OL Andrew Pickett.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed QB Tom Flacco.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Steve Potvin head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, John Slaney continues as assistant coach and Jay Varady will join Coyotes coaching staff. Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from the minor league taxi squad. Designate D Jordan for assignment to taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LW Brandon Hagel from minor league taxi squad. Designate LW Brandon Pirri for assignment to taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Emil Bemstrom for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled LW Nathan Gerbe from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Givani Smith from the minor league taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield (AHL). Designated LW Joakim Nygard for assignment to taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Jonathan Ang.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Pierre-Olivier Joseph from the minor league taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Brian Pinho from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Placed Fs Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve. Promoted D Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named Noah Segall video and team services/travel coordinator.

East Coast Hockey League

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Rob Bordson from the reserve list. Placed F Austin Farley on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Zack Andrusiak to the active roster and placed him on the reserve list. Activated D Kevin Lohan from injured reserve. Placed D Richie Boyd on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Signed D Nick Minerva, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka, Dino Balsamo and Tyler Kobryn to the active roster. Placed G Olle Eridsson Ek, D J.C. Brassard, Fs Charlie Sampair and Maxim Golod and Ds Austin McEneny and Kyle Jenkins on the commissioners exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Brad Barone from the reserve list. Placed G Evan Buitenhuis on the reserve list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed F Kekua Manneh.

LA GALAXY — Signed D Marcus Ferkranus.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Jesus David Murillo on a permanent transfer for Colombian, Deportivo Independiente Medellin.

NASHVILLE SC — Announced D Miguel Nazarit was loaned to Colombian, Independiente Santa Fe.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired G Brandon Austin on a six-month loan with an option for another six-months from Tottenham Hotspur (EPL) pending receipt of his ITC.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced F Jordan Morris was loaned to Swansea City (ECL) through 2020-21 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Phoebe McClemon to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY — Named Jack Rowlett men’s lacrosse volunteer assistant coach.

UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG — Named Lee Lewis and Greg Hofmann co-head coaches of the swimming program.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Greg Adkins offensive line coach and Jimmy Lindsey as defensive line coach.

