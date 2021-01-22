scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Games
NFC
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 12:05 p.m.
AFC
Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Conference Championships
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PACKERS 4 3 51 Bucs
CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills
Golf
PGA Tour
American Express Scores
Friday at La Quia, Calif.
Stadium Course: Yardage, 7,147; par, 72
Nicklaus Tournament Course: Yardage 7,181; par, 72
Second Round
Sungjae Im 68-65—133
Nick Taylor 68-66—134
Tony Finau 68-66—134
Abraham Ancer 69-65—134
Si Woo Kim 66-68—134
Brandon Hagy 64-70—134
Emiliano Grillo 69-66—135
Francesco Molinari 69-66—135
Doug Ghim 67-68—135
John Huh 68-68—136
Brendan Steele 68-68—136
Max Homa 66-70—136
Andrew Putnam 67-69—136
Charley Hoffman 70-66—136
Roger Sloan 69-67—136
Brian Harman 68-68—136
Adam Schenk 68-68—136
Rory Sabbatini, 68-69—137. Ryan Armour, 70-67—137. James Hahn, 68-69—137. Luke List, 69-68—137. Sam Ryder, 67-70—137. Josh Teater, 68-69—137. Paul Casey, 72-65—137. Richy Werenski, 69-68—137.
Cameron Davis, 68-70—138. Chris Kirk, 68-70—138. Kyle Stanley, 70-68—138. Alex Noren, 67-71—138. Gary Woodland, 70-68—138. Ben Martin, 67-71—138. Byeong Hun An, 65-73—138. Adam Long, 68-70—138. Austin Cook, 68-70—138. Matt Jones, 70-68—138. Adam Hadwin, 72-66—138.
David Hearn, 68-71—139. Bronson Burgoon, 71-68—139. Henrik Norlander, 71-68—139. Russell Knox, 69-70—139. Andrew Landry, 70-69—139. Matthew Wolff, 72-67—139. Jamie Lovemark, 68-71—139. Charl Schwartzel, 67-72—139. Michael Thompson, 67-72—139. Tyler Duncan, 67-72—139. .
Jimmy Walker, 69-70—139. Patton Kizzire, 69-70—139. Rickie Fowler, 73-66—139. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 68-71—139. Erik van Rooyen, 70-69—139. Brian Stuard, 74-65—139. Tyler McCumber, 69-70—139. Kramer Hickok, 70-69—139. Chase Seiffert, 72-67—139.
Bo Hoag, 71-69—140. Talor Gooch, 74-66—140. Martin Laird, 66-74—140. Cameron Tringale, 68-72—140. Vaughn Taylor, 73-67—140. Sebastian Cappelen, 70-70—140. Harry Hall, 70-70—140. Hank Lebioda, 69-71—140. Nelson Ledesma, 70-70—140. Doc Redman, 70-70—140.
Will Gordon, 72-68—140. Wyndham Clark, 70-70—140. Zach Johnson, 72-68—140. Patrick Cantlay, 69-71—140. Maverick McNealy, 67-73—140. Rhein Gibson, 70-70—140. Rob Oppenheim, 69-71—140.
LPGA Tour
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores
Friday at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Second Round
Danielle Kang 64-65—129
Nelly Korda 65-66—131
In Gee Chun 68-65—133
Gaby Lopez 65-68—133
Jessica Korda 65-69—134
Cheyenne Knight 69-66—135
Lexi Thompson 67-69—136
Brooke Henderson 67-69—136
Angela Stanford 67-69—136
Sophia Popov 68-69—137
Stacy Lewis 66-71—137
Austin Ernst, 69-70—139. Celine Boutier, 69-70—139. Jasmine Suwannapura, 72-68—140. Hee Young Park, 71-69—140. Georgia Hall, 70-70—140. Mel Reid, 70-70—140. Annie Park, 69-71—140. Brittany Lincicome, 66-74—140. Madelene Sagstrom, 73-69—142. Mi Jung Hur, 71-71—142. Pernilla Lindberg, 70-72—142. Ally Ewing, 70-72—142. Bronte Law, 73-70—143. Cydney Clanton, 75-69—144.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 17
Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 19 16
N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6
Pittsburgh 5 3 2 0 6 18 21
New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11
Boston 4 2 1 1 5 9 9
N.Y. Rangers 4 1 2 1 3 11 12
Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 14 16
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 0 6 13 5
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 10 14
Detroit 5 2 3 0 4 10 14
Columbus 5 1 2 2 4 10 16
Chicago 5 1 3 1 3 13 21
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 7 0
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7
Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 15 10
St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15
Colorado 4 2 2 0 4 14 10
Los Angeles 4 1 1 2 4 12 13
San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 14 18
Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10
Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 5 3 0 2 8 24 16
Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 17
Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
Edmonton 6 2 4 0 4 15 20
Vancouver 6 2 4 0 4 18 28
Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Late Games
Montreal 7, Vancouver 3
Los Angeles 4, Colorado 2
Friday’s Games
Toronto 4, Edmonton 2
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Chicago 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota 4, San Jose 1
Dallas 7, Nashville 0
Vegas at Arizona, late
Colorado at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Carolina, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 11 a.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 11 5 .688 —
Indiana 9 6 .600 1½
Milwaukee 9 6 .600 1½
Boston 8 6 .571 2
Cleveland 8 7 .533 2½
Atlanta 8 7 .533 2½
Brooklyn 9 8 .529 2½
New York 8 8 .500 3
Chicago 7 8 .467 3½
Orlando 7 9 .438 4
Miami 6 8 .429 4
Toronto 6 9 .400 4½
Charlotte 6 9 .400 4½
Washington 3 8 .273 5½
Detroit 3 12 .200 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 12 4 .750 —
Utah 11 4 .733 ½
L.A. Clippers 11 4 .733 ½
Phoenix 8 5 .615 2½
Portland 8 6 .571 3
Memphis 7 6 .538 3½
Dallas 8 7 .533 3½
Golden State 8 7 .533 3½
Denver 7 7 .500 4
San Antonio 8 8 .500 4
Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 4½
New Orleans 5 9 .357 6
Houston 5 9 .357 6
Sacramento 5 10 .333 6½
Minnesota 3 11 .214 8
Thursday’s Late Games
New York 119, Golden State 104
Utah 129, New Orleans 118
Friday’s Games
Chicago 123, Charlotte 110
Houston 103, Detroit 102
Indiana 120, Orlando 118, OT
Toronto 101, Miami 81
Cleveland 125, Brooklyn 113
Phila. 122, Boston 110
Atlanta 116, Minnesota 98
Dallas 122, San Antonio 117
Denver at Phoenix, late
New York at Sacramento, late
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, late
Washington at Milwaukee, ppd.
Memphis at Portland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 6 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 8 1 .889 11 1 .917
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
UCLA 6 2 .750 8 2 .800
Oregon 8 3 .727 10 3 .769
Arizona St. 4 3 .571 8 3 .727
Washington St. 5 4 .556 7 4 .636
Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500
Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Utah 2 9 .182 3 9 .250
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
Arizona St. 51, Colorado 47
No. 10 Arizona 66, Utah 54
No. 13 Oregon 58, Washington St. 50
No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 5 Stanford, late
Washington at Oregon St., ppd.
Southern Cal at California, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at No. 10 Arizona, noon
Utah at Arizona St., 1 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 2 p.m.
Washington at No. 13 Oregon, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at No. 5 Stanford, 4 p.m.
No. 6 UCLA at California, ppd.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Colorado 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
Stanford 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Utah 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Washington St. 2 5 .286 9 5 .643
California 2 7 .222 7 9 .438
Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364
Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154
Thursday’s Late Game
Utah 71, Washington St. 56
Saturday’s Games
No. 24 UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 5 p.m.
Oregon St. at No. 21 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Utah at Washington, 1 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Friday’s Game
No. 7 Michigan 70, Purdue 53
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Tony Pena Jr. assistant coach, Terry Bradshaw hitting coach, Carl Eldred pitching coach, Rusty Kumntz first base coach, Pedro Grifol bench coach, John Mabry major league coach, Vance Wilson third base coach, Rafael Belliard special assistant to the general manager and Dannon Hollins minor league coach.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP J.A. Happ on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Starlin Aguilar, OFs Juan Cruz and Victor Labrada to one-year contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP Hector Perez to Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Christian Marrero assistant hitting coach and Mike Rabelo field coordinator.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced offensive coach Dirk Koetter to retire.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Deon Cain to a reserve/futures contract. Named Rob Ryan inside linebacker coach and Anthony Weaver run game coordinator/defensive line coach.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Matthew Wright to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Keith Washington Jr. to a reserve/futures contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced TE Vance McDonald to retire.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated T Vita Vea from injured reserve. Waived OL Earl Watford.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Martin Mayhew general manager.
Canadian Football League
CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed WR Richie Sindani.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed DT Brett Wade.
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed QBs Philip Nelson and Broc Rutter and WRs Jordan Lasley, Eli Rogers, Nelson Spruce and Reggie White Jr.
OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DLs Reshaan Davis and Darius Jackson, OL Andrew Pickett.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed QB Tom Flacco.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Steve Potvin head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, John Slaney continues as assistant coach and Jay Varady will join Coyotes coaching staff. Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from the minor league taxi squad. Designate D Jordan for assignment to taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LW Brandon Hagel from minor league taxi squad. Designate LW Brandon Pirri for assignment to taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Emil Bemstrom for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled LW Nathan Gerbe from the minor league taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Givani Smith from the minor league taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield (AHL). Designated LW Joakim Nygard for assignment to taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Jonathan Ang.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Pierre-Olivier Joseph from the minor league taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Brian Pinho from the minor league taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Placed Fs Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve. Promoted D Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named Noah Segall video and team services/travel coordinator.
East Coast Hockey League
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Rob Bordson from the reserve list. Placed F Austin Farley on the reserve list.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Zack Andrusiak to the active roster and placed him on the reserve list. Activated D Kevin Lohan from injured reserve. Placed D Richie Boyd on the reserve list.
TULSA OILERS — Signed D Nick Minerva, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka, Dino Balsamo and Tyler Kobryn to the active roster. Placed G Olle Eridsson Ek, D J.C. Brassard, Fs Charlie Sampair and Maxim Golod and Ds Austin McEneny and Kyle Jenkins on the commissioners exempt list.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Brad Barone from the reserve list. Placed G Evan Buitenhuis on the reserve list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed F Kekua Manneh.
LA GALAXY — Signed D Marcus Ferkranus.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Jesus David Murillo on a permanent transfer for Colombian, Deportivo Independiente Medellin.
NASHVILLE SC — Announced D Miguel Nazarit was loaned to Colombian, Independiente Santa Fe.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired G Brandon Austin on a six-month loan with an option for another six-months from Tottenham Hotspur (EPL) pending receipt of his ITC.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced F Jordan Morris was loaned to Swansea City (ECL) through 2020-21 season.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Phoebe McClemon to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY — Named Jack Rowlett men’s lacrosse volunteer assistant coach.
UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG — Named Lee Lewis and Greg Hofmann co-head coaches of the swimming program.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Greg Adkins offensive line coach and Jimmy Lindsey as defensive line coach.
