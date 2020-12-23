scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Orlando 1 0 1.000 —
Indiana 1 0 1.000 —
Phila. 1 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 —
Boston 1 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1
Charlotte 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
Toronto 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 0 0 .000 ½
Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½
Golden State 0 1 .000 1
San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 —
Dallas 0 0 .000 ½
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1
Denver 0 0 .000 ½
Memphis 0 1 .000 1
Houston 0 0 .000 ½
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½
Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½
Portland 0 0 .000 ½
Tuesday’s Late Game
L.A. Clippers 116, L.A. Lakers 109
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 121, Charlotte 114
Orlando 113, Miami 107
Indiana 121, New York 107
Phila. 113, Washington 107
New Orleans 113, Toronto 99
Boston 122, Milwaukee 121
San Antonio 131, Memphis 119
Atlanta 124, Chicago 104
Minnesota 111, Detroit 101
Oklahoma City at Houston, ppd
Sacramento at Denver, late
Utah at Portland, late
Dallas at Phoenix, late
Thursday
No games scheduled
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143
Tuesday’s Late Games
Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62
Colorado 74, Grand Canyon 64
Tuesday’s Boxscore
Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62
PORTLAND ST. (2-4)
Thomas 3-4 4-5 11, McCray 1-1 2-2 4, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Scott 6-13 2-2 16, Eyman 0-1 2-2 2, Dawson 5-11 1-2 13, Hall 2-7 0-1 5, Greeley 1-2 2-2 4, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 13-16 62.
OREGON ST. (4-3)
Alatishe 4-5 5-7 13, Calloo 2-5 0-0 6, Silva 3-4 0-0 6, Reichle 4-9 5-8 15, Thompson 2-11 2-2 7, Lucas 4-11 4-4 15, Hunt 0-2 0-0 0, Andela 1-3 2-6 4, Tucker 0-2 1-2 1, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 19-29 67.
Halftime—Oregon St. 32-17. 3-Point Goals—Portland St. 7-21 (Scott 2-3, Dawson 2-5, Thomas 1-2, Burke 1-4, Hall 1-4, Greeley 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nelson 0-1), Oregon St. 8-21 (Lucas 3-7, Calloo 2-2, Reichle 2-5, Thompson 1-4, Silver 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Fouled Out—McCray. Rebounds—Portland St. 31 (Thomas, Scott, Hall 5), Oregon St. 31 (Alatishe 11). Assists—Portland St. 8 (Burke, Hall 2), Oregon St. 15 (Alatishe, Reichle 4). Total Fouls—Portland St. 24, Oregon St. 19.
Wednesday’s Games
UCLA at No. 25 Oregon, ppd.
Washington St. 62, Northwestern St. 52
Thursday-Sunday
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 5 Villanova 85, Marquette 68
No. 8 Tennessee 80, South Carolina Upstate 60
No. 23 Ohio St. 80, No. 11 Rutgers 68
No. 13 Creighton 66, No. 22 Xavier 61
No. 18 Illinois 98, Penn St. 81
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000
Wednesday’s Games
No. 6 Arizona 96, Idaho 42
Southern Cal 71, Long Beach St. 65
Thursday-Dec. 31
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Top 25 Game
No. 19 Indiana 75, Minnesota 54
Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301
N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361
Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386
Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264
Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287
Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295
Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311
Phila. 4 9 1 .321 303 361
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297
Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321
Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318
Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339
L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269
Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329
San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday’s Game
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Washington, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m.
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
TUESDAY’S LATE GAME
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
No. 13 BYU 49, UCF 23
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
New Orleans Bowl
Ga. Southern 38, La. Tech 3
Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl
Memphis 25, FAU 10
THURSDAY’S GAME
New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, Texas
Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
FRIDAY’S GAME
Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, Ala.
Buffalo vs. Marshall, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Dallas
No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, Ala.
W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 12 Co. Carolina vs. Liberty, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Okla. St., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio
No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.
Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.
No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas
No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.
No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.
West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl — Houston
TCU vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
Peach Bowl — Atlanta
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.
No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.
No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 11
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson vs. Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
FRIDAY
SAINTS 71/2 7 511/2 Vikings
SATURDAY
Bucs 8 91/2 54 LIONS
CARDS 31/2 5 491/2 49ers
Dolphins 21/2 3 471/2 RAIDERS
SUNDAY
CHARGERS 3 3 481/2 Broncos
Browns 91/2 91/2 471/2 JETS
TEXANS 8 8 46 Bengals
Colts 11/2 11/2 441/2 STEELERS
Bears 7 71/2 471/2 JAGUARS
WASHINGTON 2 21/2 441/2 Panthers
RAVENS 111/2 11 45 Giants
CHIEFS 11 101/2 531/2 Falcons
SEAHAWKS 3 11/2 471/2 Rams
Eagles PK 2 491/2 COWBOYS
PACKERS 4 3 56 Titans
MONDAY
Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
THURSDAY
New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, TX
Houston 11 11 591/2 Hawaii
FRIDAY
Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, AL
Buffalo 3 41/2 541/2 Marshall
SATURDAY
Cure Bowl — Orlando, FL
Coastal Caro 6 7 60 Liberty
First Responder Bowl — Dallas, TX
UL-Lafayette 13 14 571/2 Utsa
LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, AL
Georgia St 5 31/2 501/2 W Kentucky
TUESDAY
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL
Oklahoma St 3 2 581/2 Miami-Florida
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX
Texas 12 91/2 631/2 Colorado
DECEMBER 30
Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC
Wisconsin 7 7 531/2 Wake Forest
Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN
Iowa 14 15 501/2 Missouri
Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX
Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma
DECEMBER 31
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX
Tulsa 2 21/2 491/2 Miss St
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN
West Va 71/2 71/2 421/2 Army
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ
San Jose St 7 8 621/2 Ball St
Texas Bowl — Houston, TX
Tcu 5 6 571/2 Arkansas
JANUARY 1
Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA
Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL
Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn
Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX
Alabama 20 191/2 651/2 Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA
Clemson 7 71/2 651/2 Ohio State
JANUARY 2
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 3 21/2 511/2 NC State
Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL
Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ
Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL
Texas A&M 6 7 681/2 N Carolina
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Andriese on a one-year contract with a club option for the 2022 season.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Urena on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Jose Siri on a minor league contract.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Named Zack Scott senior vice president/general manager.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Houston G James Harden $50,000 for violationg the league’s health and safety protocols.
NBA REFEREE AND DEVELOPMENT — Named Simone Jelks, Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy to full time NBA staff officials.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of Fs P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of F Dylan Windler, Gs Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Krishawn Hogan and Isaac Whitney to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB James Crawford to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Reggie Davis on the practice/squad injured reserve. Signed DB Teez Tabor on the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated CB Tony Brown to return from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated S Ronnie Harrison to return from injured reserve. Signed G Michael Dunn to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Everson Griffen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DT Danny Shelton to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Auzoyah Alufohai to the practice squad. Activated CB Mark Fields II from the exempt/commissioner’s list. Placed G/T Tytus Howard on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Austin Rehkow and TE Andrew Vollert to the practice squad. Placed C Joey Hunt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Noah Togiai from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Josh Hammond and DB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Isaiah Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Nick Kwiatkoski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Myles Gaskin form the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessenberry. Placed CB Stephan Gilmore on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jake Lampman to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Kyler Fackrell to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed DT Quinnen Williams on injured reserve. Placed TE Ryan Griffin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad. Release LS Christian Kuntz. Activated LB Vince Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen to a one-year contract from the Tampa Bay practice squad. Placed WR Trent Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Jordan Matthews to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated CB Tre Flowers and DT Bryan Moore to return from injured reserve. Signed WR Penny Hart and G Alex Boone to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Justin Evans. Signed WR Josh Pearson to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TEs Tyrone Swoopes and Dylan Cantrell to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIANS — Signed RW Michael Frolik to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed RW Mikael Granlund and C Erik Haula to one-year contracts.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G MacKenzie Blackwood to a three-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed Fs Mathieu Joseph to a two-year, one-way contract and Alex Volkov to a one-year, one-way contract.
