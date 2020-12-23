scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Orlando 1 0 1.000 —

Indiana 1 0 1.000 —

Phila. 1 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 1 0 1.000 —

Boston 1 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Miami 0 1 .000 1

Washington 0 1 .000 1

Charlotte 0 1 .000 1

New York 0 1 .000 1

Detroit 0 1 .000 1

Toronto 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 0 0 .000 ½

Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½

Golden State 0 1 .000 1

San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

New Orleans 1 0 1.000 —

Dallas 0 0 .000 ½

L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

Denver 0 0 .000 ½

Memphis 0 1 .000 1

Houston 0 0 .000 ½

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½

Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½

Portland 0 0 .000 ½

Tuesday’s Late Game

L.A. Clippers 116, L.A. Lakers 109

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 121, Charlotte 114

Orlando 113, Miami 107

Indiana 121, New York 107

Phila. 113, Washington 107

New Orleans 113, Toronto 99

Boston 122, Milwaukee 121

San Antonio 131, Memphis 119

Atlanta 124, Chicago 104

Minnesota 111, Detroit 101

Oklahoma City at Houston, ppd

Sacramento at Denver, late

Utah at Portland, late

Dallas at Phoenix, late

Thursday

No games scheduled

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857

Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556

Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

Tuesday’s Late Games

Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62

Colorado 74, Grand Canyon 64

Tuesday’s Boxscore

Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62

PORTLAND ST. (2-4)

Thomas 3-4 4-5 11, McCray 1-1 2-2 4, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Scott 6-13 2-2 16, Eyman 0-1 2-2 2, Dawson 5-11 1-2 13, Hall 2-7 0-1 5, Greeley 1-2 2-2 4, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 13-16 62.

OREGON ST. (4-3)

Alatishe 4-5 5-7 13, Calloo 2-5 0-0 6, Silva 3-4 0-0 6, Reichle 4-9 5-8 15, Thompson 2-11 2-2 7, Lucas 4-11 4-4 15, Hunt 0-2 0-0 0, Andela 1-3 2-6 4, Tucker 0-2 1-2 1, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 19-29 67.

Halftime—Oregon St. 32-17. 3-Point Goals—Portland St. 7-21 (Scott 2-3, Dawson 2-5, Thomas 1-2, Burke 1-4, Hall 1-4, Greeley 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nelson 0-1), Oregon St. 8-21 (Lucas 3-7, Calloo 2-2, Reichle 2-5, Thompson 1-4, Silver 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Fouled Out—McCray. Rebounds—Portland St. 31 (Thomas, Scott, Hall 5), Oregon St. 31 (Alatishe 11). Assists—Portland St. 8 (Burke, Hall 2), Oregon St. 15 (Alatishe, Reichle 4). Total Fouls—Portland St. 24, Oregon St. 19.

Wednesday’s Games

UCLA at No. 25 Oregon, ppd.

Washington St. 62, Northwestern St. 52

Thursday-Sunday

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 Villanova 85, Marquette 68

No. 8 Tennessee 80, South Carolina Upstate 60

No. 23 Ohio St. 80, No. 11 Rutgers 68

No. 13 Creighton 66, No. 22 Xavier 61

No. 18 Illinois 98, Penn St. 81

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333

California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000

Wednesday’s Games

No. 6 Arizona 96, Idaho 42

Southern Cal 71, Long Beach St. 65

Thursday-Dec. 31

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Top 25 Game

No. 19 Indiana 75, Minnesota 54

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340

Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257

New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301

N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320

Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361

Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386

Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264

Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374

Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287

Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310

Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421

Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295

Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433

N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311

Phila. 4 9 1 .321 303 361

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297

Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321

Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353

Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318

Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388

Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435

West W L T Pct PF PA

x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339

L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269

Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329

San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday’s Game

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Washington, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m.

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY’S LATE GAME

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

No. 13 BYU 49, UCF 23

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

New Orleans Bowl

Ga. Southern 38, La. Tech 3

Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis 25, FAU 10

THURSDAY’S GAME

New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, Texas

Hawaii vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY’S GAME

Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, Ala.

Buffalo vs. Marshall, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Dallas

No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, Ala.

W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 12 Co. Carolina vs. Liberty, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Okla. St., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio

No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.

Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.

No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas

No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.

No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.

West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl — Houston

TCU vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY, JAN. 1

Peach Bowl — Atlanta

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY, JAN. 2

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.

No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson vs. Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

FRIDAY

SAINTS 71/2 7 511/2 Vikings

SATURDAY

Bucs 8 91/2 54 LIONS

CARDS 31/2 5 491/2 49ers

Dolphins 21/2 3 471/2 RAIDERS

SUNDAY

CHARGERS 3 3 481/2 Broncos

Browns 91/2 91/2 471/2 JETS

TEXANS 8 8 46 Bengals

Colts 11/2 11/2 441/2 STEELERS

Bears 7 71/2 471/2 JAGUARS

WASHINGTON 2 21/2 441/2 Panthers

RAVENS 111/2 11 45 Giants

CHIEFS 11 101/2 531/2 Falcons

SEAHAWKS 3 11/2 471/2 Rams

Eagles PK 2 491/2 COWBOYS

PACKERS 4 3 56 Titans

MONDAY

Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

THURSDAY

New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, TX

Houston 11 11 591/2 Hawaii

FRIDAY

Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, AL

Buffalo 3 41/2 541/2 Marshall

SATURDAY

Cure Bowl — Orlando, FL

Coastal Caro 6 7 60 Liberty

First Responder Bowl — Dallas, TX

UL-Lafayette 13 14 571/2 Utsa

LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, AL

Georgia St 5 31/2 501/2 W Kentucky

TUESDAY

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL

Oklahoma St 3 2 581/2 Miami-Florida

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX

Texas 12 91/2 631/2 Colorado

DECEMBER 30

Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC

Wisconsin 7 7 531/2 Wake Forest

Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN

Iowa 14 15 501/2 Missouri

Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX

Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma

DECEMBER 31

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa 2 21/2 491/2 Miss St

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN

West Va 71/2 71/2 421/2 Army

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ

San Jose St 7 8 621/2 Ball St

Texas Bowl — Houston, TX

Tcu 5 6 571/2 Arkansas

JANUARY 1

Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA

Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL

Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn

Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX

Alabama 20 191/2 651/2 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA

Clemson 7 71/2 651/2 Ohio State

JANUARY 2

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky 3 21/2 511/2 NC State

Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL

Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ

Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL

Texas A&M 6 7 681/2 N Carolina

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Andriese on a one-year contract with a club option for the 2022 season.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Urena on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Jose Siri on a minor league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Zack Scott senior vice president/general manager.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Houston G James Harden $50,000 for violationg the league’s health and safety protocols.

NBA REFEREE AND DEVELOPMENT — Named Simone Jelks, Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy to full time NBA staff officials.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of Fs P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of F Dylan Windler, Gs Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Krishawn Hogan and Isaac Whitney to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB James Crawford to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Reggie Davis on the practice/squad injured reserve. Signed DB Teez Tabor on the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated CB Tony Brown to return from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated S Ronnie Harrison to return from injured reserve. Signed G Michael Dunn to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Everson Griffen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DT Danny Shelton to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Auzoyah Alufohai to the practice squad. Activated CB Mark Fields II from the exempt/commissioner’s list. Placed G/T Tytus Howard on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Austin Rehkow and TE Andrew Vollert to the practice squad. Placed C Joey Hunt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Noah Togiai from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Josh Hammond and DB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Isaiah Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Nick Kwiatkoski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Myles Gaskin form the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessenberry. Placed CB Stephan Gilmore on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jake Lampman to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Kyler Fackrell to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DT Quinnen Williams on injured reserve. Placed TE Ryan Griffin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad. Release LS Christian Kuntz. Activated LB Vince Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen to a one-year contract from the Tampa Bay practice squad. Placed WR Trent Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Jordan Matthews to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated CB Tre Flowers and DT Bryan Moore to return from injured reserve. Signed WR Penny Hart and G Alex Boone to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Justin Evans. Signed WR Josh Pearson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TEs Tyrone Swoopes and Dylan Cantrell to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Signed RW Michael Frolik to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed RW Mikael Granlund and C Erik Haula to one-year contracts.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G MacKenzie Blackwood to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed Fs Mathieu Joseph to a two-year, one-way contract and Alex Volkov to a one-year, one-way contract.

