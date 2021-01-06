scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 7 1 .875 —
Orlando 6 2 .750 1
Indiana 6 2 .750 1
Boston 6 3 .667 1½
New York 5 3 .625 2
Milwaukee 5 3 .625 2
Cleveland 4 4 .500 3
Atlanta 4 4 .500 3
Brooklyn 4 4 .500 3
Chicago 4 4 .500 3
Miami 3 4 .429 3½
Charlotte 3 5 .375 4
Washington 2 6 .250 5
Toronto 1 5 .167 5
Detroit 1 7 .125 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 6 2 .750 —
Phoenix 5 2 .714 ½
L.A. Clippers 5 3 .625 1
Golden State 4 3 .571 1½
New Orleans 4 4 .500 2
Utah 4 4 .500 2
Sacramento 3 4 .429 2½
Dallas 3 4 .429 2½
Denver 3 4 .429 2½
San Antonio 3 4 .429 2½
Portland 3 4 .429 2½
Oklahoma City 3 4 .429 2½
Houston 2 4 .333 3
Minnesota 2 5 .286 3½
Memphis 2 5 .286 3½
Tuesday’s Late Games
San Antonio 116, L.A. Clippers 113
Chicago 111, Portland 108
Tuesday’s Late Boxscore
Bulls 111, Trail Blazers 108
CHICAGO (111)
Porter Jr. 7-14 1-2 19, Williams 5-8 2-2 14, Carter Jr. 4-9 5-6 13, LaVine 6-18 3-3 18, White 8-19 3-4 21, Temple 5-10 0-0 14, Young 4-8 1-1 10, Gafford 1-2 0-0 2, Valentine 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 15-18 111.
PORTLAND (108)
Covington 5-10 0-0 14, Jones Jr. 2-7 1-4 5, Nurkic 6-15 0-0 12, Lillard 6-17 9-11 24, McCollum 10-21 0-0 26, Anthony 4-9 0-0 12, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 5-10 1-2 13, Kanter 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 11-17 108.
Chicago 21 24 36 30 — 111
Portland 39 15 31 23 — 108
3-Point Goals—Chicago 16-41 (Porter Jr. 4-7, Temple 4-9, LaVine 3-10, Williams 2-2, White 2-7, Young 1-2, Carter Jr. 0-2, Valentine 0-2), Portland 19-51 (McCollum 6-14, Anthony 4-6, Covington 4-9, Lillard 3-11, Trent Jr. 2-5, Nurkic 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 52 (Porter Jr. 13), Portland 46 (Nurkic 11). Assists—Chicago 27 (LaVine 9), Portland 23 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Chicago 19, Portland 16.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 105, Cleveland 94
Indiana 114, Houston 107
Phila. 141, Washington 136
New York 112, Utah 100
Charlotte 102, Atlanta 94
Boston 107, Miami 105
Oklahoma City 111, New Orleans 110
Milwaukee 130, Detroit 115
Toronto at Phoenix, late
Chicago at Sacramento, late
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late
Thursday’s Games
Phila. at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 6 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Oregon 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857
UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444
Utah 2 5 .286 3 5 .375
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375
California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 11 Oregon at No. 1 Stanford, 11:30 a.m.
Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, 4 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, ppd.
Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.
No. 7 Arizona at Washington, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 18 South Florida vs. Wichita St.
No. 22 Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Stanford 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Colorado 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455
Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125
Wednesday’s Game
Oregon St. at Utah, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
No. 17 Oregon at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Washington vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61
No. 7 Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53
No. 9 Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74
No. 10 Michigan 82, No. 16 Minnesota 57
No. 11 Houston 70, Wichita St. 63
Louisville 73, No. 19 Virginia Tech 71
No. 21 Duke 83, Boston College 82
No. 22 Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61
No. 23 Saint Louis at La Salle, ppd.
Football
NFL playoffs
WILD CARD
Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 10:05 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.
College
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
Wild-card playoffs
BILLS 61/2 61/2 511/2 Colts
SEAHAWKS 41/2 31/2 421/2 Rams
Bucs 7 81/2 451/2 WASHINGTON
Sunday
Wild-card playoffs
Ravens 31/2 3 55 TITANS
SAINTS 91/2 91/2 471/2 Bears
STEELERS 3.5 6 471/2 Browns
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
Monday
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DE Austin Edwards from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLs Shaq Calhoun and Sean Harlow, WR Rico Gafford, LB Shareef Miller and DL David Perry to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB T.J. Yeldon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Anthony Fabiano. Activated LB B.J. Goodson and LB Elijah Benton from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practice squad/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Gary Jennings and RB Benny LeMay to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones to the practice squad. Placed DE Michael Danna on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LS Liam McCullough to a reserve/futures contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Cooper Kupp from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned. Signed WR Kisk Merritt to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Michel Pinckney to a reserve/future contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Designated WRs Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris from injured reserve. Activated RBs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington and practice squad FB Michael Burton and DB Keith Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jordan Chunn to a reserve/futures contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Matt Feiler and LB Robert Spillane to return from injured reserve. Signed DB Trevor Williams to the practice squad. Released LB/LS Christian Kuntz.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Trent Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Chase Harrell and DB Jared Mayde to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Waived LS Colin Holba.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated S Damarious Randall from the reserve/COVID-19-list. Signed CB Jordan Miller to the practice squad. Promoted TE Luke Wilson to the acive roster. Placed CB Jayson Stanley on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated OL Shaquil Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Deone Bucannon to the practice squad. Released G Nick Leverett.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad. Waived WR Rashard Davis. Designated OLB Tuzar Skipper from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Agreed to terms with RW Oliver Bjorkstrand for a five-year contract extension.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Re-signed C Luke Kunin to a two-year contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Carson Focht to a three-year entry level contract.
