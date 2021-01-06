scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 7 1 .875 —

Orlando 6 2 .750 1

Indiana 6 2 .750 1

Boston 6 3 .667 1½

New York 5 3 .625 2

Milwaukee 5 3 .625 2

Cleveland 4 4 .500 3

Atlanta 4 4 .500 3

Brooklyn 4 4 .500 3

Chicago 4 4 .500 3

Miami 3 4 .429 3½

Charlotte 3 5 .375 4

Washington 2 6 .250 5

Toronto 1 5 .167 5

Detroit 1 7 .125 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 6 2 .750 —

Phoenix 5 2 .714 ½

L.A. Clippers 5 3 .625 1

Golden State 4 3 .571 1½

New Orleans 4 4 .500 2

Utah 4 4 .500 2

Sacramento 3 4 .429 2½

Dallas 3 4 .429 2½

Denver 3 4 .429 2½

San Antonio 3 4 .429 2½

Portland 3 4 .429 2½

Oklahoma City 3 4 .429 2½

Houston 2 4 .333 3

Minnesota 2 5 .286 3½

Memphis 2 5 .286 3½

Tuesday’s Late Games

San Antonio 116, L.A. Clippers 113

Chicago 111, Portland 108

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

Bulls 111, Trail Blazers 108

CHICAGO (111)

Porter Jr. 7-14 1-2 19, Williams 5-8 2-2 14, Carter Jr. 4-9 5-6 13, LaVine 6-18 3-3 18, White 8-19 3-4 21, Temple 5-10 0-0 14, Young 4-8 1-1 10, Gafford 1-2 0-0 2, Valentine 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-91 15-18 111.

PORTLAND (108)

Covington 5-10 0-0 14, Jones Jr. 2-7 1-4 5, Nurkic 6-15 0-0 12, Lillard 6-17 9-11 24, McCollum 10-21 0-0 26, Anthony 4-9 0-0 12, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 5-10 1-2 13, Kanter 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 11-17 108.

Chicago 21 24 36 30 — 111

Portland 39 15 31 23 — 108

3-Point Goals—Chicago 16-41 (Porter Jr. 4-7, Temple 4-9, LaVine 3-10, Williams 2-2, White 2-7, Young 1-2, Carter Jr. 0-2, Valentine 0-2), Portland 19-51 (McCollum 6-14, Anthony 4-6, Covington 4-9, Lillard 3-11, Trent Jr. 2-5, Nurkic 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 52 (Porter Jr. 13), Portland 46 (Nurkic 11). Assists—Chicago 27 (LaVine 9), Portland 23 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls—Chicago 19, Portland 16.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 105, Cleveland 94

Indiana 114, Houston 107

Phila. 141, Washington 136

New York 112, Utah 100

Charlotte 102, Atlanta 94

Boston 107, Miami 105

Oklahoma City 111, New Orleans 110

Milwaukee 130, Detroit 115

Toronto at Phoenix, late

Chicago at Sacramento, late

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late

Thursday’s Games

Phila. at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 6 0 1.000 9 0 1.000

Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889

Oregon 6 1 .857 8 1 .889

Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857

UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444

Utah 2 5 .286 3 5 .375

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375

California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 11 Oregon at No. 1 Stanford, 11:30 a.m.

Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, 4 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, ppd.

Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.

No. 7 Arizona at Washington, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 18 South Florida vs. Wichita St.

No. 22 Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889

UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 3 1 .750 9 1 .900

Stanford 2 1 .667 6 3 .667

Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 1 .889

Southern Cal 1 1 .500 6 2 .750

Colorado 1 2 .333 7 3 .700

Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556

California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455

Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

Wednesday’s Game

Oregon St. at Utah, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

No. 17 Oregon at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61

No. 7 Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53

No. 9 Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74

No. 10 Michigan 82, No. 16 Minnesota 57

No. 11 Houston 70, Wichita St. 63

Louisville 73, No. 19 Virginia Tech 71

No. 21 Duke 83, Boston College 82

No. 22 Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61

No. 23 Saint Louis at La Salle, ppd.

Football

NFL playoffs

WILD CARD

Saturday’s Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 10:05 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.

College

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

Wild-card playoffs

BILLS 61/2 61/2 511/2 Colts

SEAHAWKS 41/2 31/2 421/2 Rams

Bucs 7 81/2 451/2 WASHINGTON

Sunday

Wild-card playoffs

Ravens 31/2 3 55 TITANS

SAINTS 91/2 91/2 471/2 Bears

STEELERS 3.5 6 471/2 Browns

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Monday

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DE Austin Edwards from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLs Shaq Calhoun and Sean Harlow, WR Rico Gafford, LB Shareef Miller and DL David Perry to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB T.J. Yeldon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Anthony Fabiano. Activated LB B.J. Goodson and LB Elijah Benton from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practice squad/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Gary Jennings and RB Benny LeMay to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones to the practice squad. Placed DE Michael Danna on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LS Liam McCullough to a reserve/futures contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Cooper Kupp from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned. Signed WR Kisk Merritt to a reserve/futures contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Michel Pinckney to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Designated WRs Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris from injured reserve. Activated RBs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington and practice squad FB Michael Burton and DB Keith Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jordan Chunn to a reserve/futures contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Matt Feiler and LB Robert Spillane to return from injured reserve. Signed DB Trevor Williams to the practice squad. Released LB/LS Christian Kuntz.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Trent Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Chase Harrell and DB Jared Mayde to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Waived LS Colin Holba.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated S Damarious Randall from the reserve/COVID-19-list. Signed CB Jordan Miller to the practice squad. Promoted TE Luke Wilson to the acive roster. Placed CB Jayson Stanley on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated OL Shaquil Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Deone Bucannon to the practice squad. Released G Nick Leverett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad. Waived WR Rashard Davis. Designated OLB Tuzar Skipper from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Agreed to terms with RW Oliver Bjorkstrand for a five-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Re-signed C Luke Kunin to a two-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Carson Focht to a three-year entry level contract.

