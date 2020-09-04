scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Friday’s Games
Miami 115, Milwaukee 100, Miami leads series 3-0
Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Toronto vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m., Boston leads series 2-1
Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 1-0
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 8 .579 —
Connecticut 8 10 .444 2½
Washington 5 12 .294 5
Atlanta 5 13 .278 5½
Indiana 5 13 .278 5½
New York 2 15 .118 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 14 3 .824 —
x-Las Vegas 13 4 .765 1
x-Los Angeles 13 4 .765 1
x-Minnesota 13 5 .722 1½
x-Phoenix 11 7 .611 3½
Dallas 6 12 .333 8½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Late Game
Phoenix 105, Indiana 81
Friday’s Games
Washington 79, Chicago 69
Minnesota 88, Dallas 75
Seattle at Los Angeles, late
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Thursday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Vancouver 4, Vegas 0, series tied 3-3
Friday’s Games
At Edmonton
Dallas 5, Colorado 4, Dallas wins series 4-3
Vancouver vs. Vegas, late, series tied 3-3
Saturday’s Game
At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., series tied 3-3
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 27 12 .692 —
New York 21 16 .568 5
Toronto 21 17 .553 5½
Baltimore 16 21 .432 10
Boston 13 27 .325 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 23 15 .605 —
Cleveland 23 15 .605 —
Minnesota 24 16 .600 —
Detroit 17 19 .472 5
Kansas City 14 24 .368 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 —
Houston 21 15 .583 2
Seattle 15 22 .405 8½
Texas 13 23 .361 10
Los Angeles 13 25 .342 11
Thursday’s Late Games
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6
Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late
Houston at L.A. Angels, late
Texas at Seattle, late
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 2nd game, late
San Diego at Oakland, late
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 7:37 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 23 15 .605 —
Philadelphia 19 15 .559 2
Miami 16 17 .485 4½
New York 17 22 .436 6½
Washington 13 24 .351 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 15 .595 —
St. Louis 14 14 .500 3½
Milwaukee 18 19 .486 4
Cincinnati 17 22 .436 6
Pittsburgh 12 25 .324 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 29 10 .744 —
San Diego 23 16 .590 6
Colorado 18 19 .486 10
San Francisco 18 20 .474 10½
Arizona 14 24 .368 14½
Thursday’s Late Game
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 10, Atlanta 9, 7 innings, 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Diego at Oakland, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-0), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-2), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 6:15 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open
Friday at New York
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Third Round
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. David Goffin (7), Belgium, def. Filip Krajinovic (26), Serbia, 6-1, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-4, 6-1.
Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, def. Taylor Fritz (19), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino (32), France, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (28), Germany, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.
WOMEN
Third Round
Petra Martic (8), Croatia, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-3, 6-3. Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-3, 6-4. Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
Jennifer Brady (28), United States, def. Caroline Garcia (32), France, 6-3, 6-3. Anett Kontaveit (14), Estonia, def. Magda Linette (24), Poland, 6-3, 6-2. Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-4. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Cycling
Tour de France
Friday’s 7th Stage
A 104 mile ride from Millau to Lavaur
(Top 41 riders all finished with same time)
1, Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 3:32:03. 2, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, NTT Pro Cycling, same time. 3, Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time. 4, Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time. 5, Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
6, Clement Venturini, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 7, Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up-Nation, same time. 8, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, same time. 9, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time. 10, Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar Team, same time.
11, Hugo Hofstetter, France, Astana Pro Team, same time. 12, Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, same time. 13, Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 14, Warren Barguil, France, Team ArkeaSamsic, same time. 15, Mikael Cherel, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.
16, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 17, Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time. 18, Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time. 19, Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 20, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, same time.
Overall Standings
1, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 30:36:00. 2, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, :03. 3, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis :09. 4, Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :13. 5, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, :13.
6, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :13. 7, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, 0:00:13. 8, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, :13. 9, Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :13. 10, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, :13.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 6 1 2 20 13 2
Toronto FC 5 1 3 18 14 8
Orlando City 4 2 3 15 16 11
Phila. 4 2 3 15 12 9
Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9
NY City FC 4 5 0 12 8 8
New England 2 2 5 11 7 8
New York 3 4 2 11 7 10
Atlanta 3 4 1 10 7 8
D.C. United 2 4 3 9 9 13
Cincinnati 2 4 3 9 6 12
Nashville SC 2 4 2 8 5 9
Chicago 2 5 2 8 8 14
Inter Miami CF 1 6 1 4 6 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 2 2 17 19 13
Seattle 4 1 3 15 15 7
LA FC 3 2 3 12 21 16
Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 14 14
LA Galaxy 3 3 2 11 13 15
Portland 3 3 2 11 14 17
Real SL 2 1 5 11 13 10
FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5
Houston 2 2 4 10 14 13
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14
San Jose 2 3 2 8 13 18
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
NY City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Phila. at New York, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 5 p.m.
Real SL at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 7 p.m.
LA FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day IL. Recalled Ramon Urias from alternate training site. Assigned OF Mason Williams outright to alternate training site. Assigned LHP Zac Lowther to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Matt Hall from alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Sergio Alcantara from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Chris Devenski from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Joe Biagini to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site. Placed RF Max Kepler on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Willians Astudillo from alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Placed 3B Gio Urshela and RHP Jonathan Loasiga on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Miguel Andujar and RHP Miguel Yajure from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Clarke Schmidt from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ben Heller to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated 3B Dylan Moore from the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Nick Anderson from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Jose Alvarado from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated RF Brett Phillips from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP John King from alternate training site. Designated INF Yadiel Rivera for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Patrick Weigel from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 2. Recalled RHP Jose Mujica from alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site. Activated RHP Ryne Stanek from the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 3B Jedd Gyorko from bereavement list. Optioned RHP Justin Topa, INF Gabe Holt, OF Carlos Rodriguez and RHPs Bowden Francis and Phil Bickford to alternate training site. Activated 1B Daniel Vogelbach.
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez from alternate training site. Designated OF Billy Hamilton for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated C Matt Wieters from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Andrew Knizner to alternate training site. Assigned RHP Jesus Cruz to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred LHP Jose Castillo from the 10-day IL to the 45-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Luis Campusano from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Will Crowe from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived DL Miles Brown, WR Hakeem Butler, P Ryan Winslow and OL Sam Jones. Waived OL Brett Toth with an injury designation.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed FB Patrick DiMarco on injured reserve. Waived LBs Vosean Joseph and Corey Thompson. Activated TE Tommy Sweeney from the PUP list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Tommylee Lewis from inured reserve with a settlement.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Traded LB Austin Calitro to Denver for DL Christian Covington.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Brady Aiello.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Cody Wichmann. Waived RB Darius Anderson, TE Cole Hikutini and DE Joe Jackson. Waived OT Wyatt Miller from injured reserve with a settlement.
DENVER BRONCOS — Traded DL Christian Covington to Cincinnati for LB Austin Calitro. Released LB Todd Davis.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DE Caraun Reid. Placed RB Ryquell Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived LB Emmanuel Smith from injured reserve with a settlement.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released S Damarious Randall.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived Ks Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis, DBs Adonis Alexander, Jake Gervase, Juju Hughes, Dayan Lake and Tyrique McGhee, LBs Daniel Bituli and Derrick Moncrief, TE Kendall Blanton, C Cohl Cabral, Gs Jamil Demby and Jeremiah Kolone, RB John Kelly and WRs Earnest Edwards, J.J. Koski and Easop Winston.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DT Michael Barnett on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Logan Ryan. Placed WR David Sills on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Released LB James Burgess.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived CBs Trevor Williams and Michel Jacquet, DE Matt Leo, TE Caleb Wilson, S Grayland Arnold and DT T.Y. McGill. Signed CB Craig James to one-year contract extension.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived WR Anthony Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Jamar Taylor. Waived DE Jonathan Kongbo from injured reserve with a settlement.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Matt Gay. Waived RB Dare Ogunbowale.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released RB Adrian Peterson.
Golf
PGA Tour
Tour Championship
Friday at Atlanta
Yardage 7,346; Par: 70
Purse: $60 million
First Round
Dustin Johnson (-10) 35-32—67
Jon Rahm (-8) 34-31—65
Justin Thomas (-7) 33-33—66
Rory McIlroy (-3) 34-30—64
Abraham Ancer (-1) 31-33—64
Xander Schauffele (-3) 34-33—67
Brendon Todd (-3) 33-34—67
Sungjae Im (-4) 32-36—68
Webb Simpson (-6) 38-32—70
Marc Leishman (-1) 32-34—66
Tyrrell Hatton (-2) 31-36—67
Lanto Griffin (-2) 35-32—67
Daniel Berger (-4) 35-34—69
Tony Finau, (-2) 34-34—68. Hideki Matsuyama, (-4) 37-33—70. Harris English, (-4) 35-35—70. Collin Morikawa, (-5) 33-38—71. Cameron Champ, (E) 33-35—68. Cameron Smith, (E) 35-33—68. Kevin Na, (-1) 33-36—69. Sebastián Muñoz, (-3) 34-37—71. Patrick Reed, (-3) 38-33—71. Bryson DeChambeau, (-4) 38-34—72.
Viktor Hovland, (E) 35-34—69. Scottie Scheffler, (-2) 35-36—71. Billy Horschel, (E) 36-34—70. Mackenzie Hughes, (E) 33-37—70. Joaquin Niemann, (-2) 35-37—72. Ryan Palmer, (-1) 35-37—72. Kevin Kisner, (-1) 36-36—72.
