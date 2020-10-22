scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187
Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218
Phila. 1 4 1 .250 141 175
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152
Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141
Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Phila., late
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday’s Game
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Browns 31/2 3 501/2 BENGALS
Cowboys 11/2 PK 461/2 WASHINGTON
FALCONS 3 21/2 551/2 Lions
SAINTS 71/2 71/2 511/2 Panthers
Bills 13 121/2 451/2 JETS
Packers 3 31/2 57 TEXANS
Seahawks 31/2 31/2 561/2 CARDS
PATRIOTS 3 21/2 431/2 49ers
Chiefs 91/2 91/2 451/2 BRONCOS
Bucs 21/2 31/2 531/2 RAIDERS
CHARGERS 9 8 49 Jaguars
Write-In Game
TITANS +11/2 1 501/2 Steelers
Monday
RAMS 51/2 6 45 Bears
Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
Tulsa 91/2 101/2 51 USF
UL-Lafayette +2 21/2 50 UAB
WISCONSIN 20 20 511/2 Rutgers
Saturday
BOSTON COLL 4 31/2 541/2 Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE 6 5 611/2 Florida St
Georgia PPD PPD — KENTUCKY
Notre Dame 91/2 10 431/2 PITTSBURGH
Alabama 20 211/2 651/2 TENNESSEE
N CAROLINA 141/2 151/2 601/2 Nc State
Va Tech 7 9 681/2 WAKE FOREST
CLEMSON 441/2 461/2 611/2 Syracuse
COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 511/2 Ga Southern
MIAMI-FLA 11 121/2 571/2 Virginia
UCF 181/2 191/2 721/2 Tulane
FLORIDA PPD PPD — Missouri
Houston 121/2 141/2 551/2 NAVY
Penn St 61/2 6 601/2 INDIANA
MICHIGAN ST 14 131/2 441/2 Rutgers
OHIO ST 26 261/2 671/2 Nebraska
Iowa 4 3 531/2 PURDUE
TEXAS 11 9 611/2 Baylor
SMU PK 21/2 551/2 Cincinnati
OKLAHOMA ST 31/2 31/2 521/2 Iowa St
Oklahoma 61/2 61/2 591/2 TCU
Auburn 31/2 31/2 701/2 MISSISSIPPI
W Virginia 3 3 541/2 TEXAS TECH
MEMPHIS 13 131/2 70 Temple
KANSAS ST 181/2 20 481/2 Kansas
LSU 61/2 6 551/2 S Carolina
S ALABAMA 131/2 141/2 561/2 UL-Monroe
NORTHWESTERN 8 11 541/2 Maryland
BYU 30 281/2 601/2 Texas St
COLORADO ST 181/2 PPD — New Mexico
BOISE ST 141/2 161/2 531/2 Utah St
MARSHALL 141/2 17 511/2 Fla Atlantic
FRESNO ST 41/2 4 661/2 Hawaii
SAN DIEGO ST 14 141/2 481/2 Unlv
Air Force 7 7 621/2 SAN JOSE ST
Wyoming 3 41/2 51 NEVADA
LIBERTY 11 121/2 611/2 So Miss
Michigan 21/2 3 541/2 MINNESOTA
TROY 11/2 21/2 681/2 Georgia St
CHARLOTTE 131/2 141/2 481/2 Utep
RICE 2 31/2 501/2 Mid Tenn St
La Tech 11/2 2 54 UTSA
Write-In Game
Kentucky 6 51/2 471/2 MISSOURI
College
SCORES

Thursday’s Game
Appalachian St. 45, Arkansas St. 17
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 1
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 20: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Friday, Oct. 23: L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:08 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24: L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Zozo Championship Leaderboard
Thursday at Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Yardage: 7,027; Par: 72
First Round
Sebastián Muñoz 32-32—64
Tyrrell Hatton 32-33—65
Justin Thomas 36-29—65
Brian Harman 31-35—66
Lanto Griffin 31-35—66
Kevin Kisner 33-33—66
Harris English 33-33—66
Dylan Frittelli 32-34—66
Mackenzie Hughes 34-33—67
Patrick Cantlay 33-34—67
Cameron Smith 34-33—67
Justin Rose 35-32—67
Alex Noren 34-33—67
Scottie Scheffler 31-36—67
Abraham Ancer 33-34—67
Mark Hubbard 34-33—67
LPGA Tour
Drive On — Reynolds Lake Oconee Leaderboard
Thursday at Greensboro, Ga.;
Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72
First Round
Danielle Kang 33-32—65
Jennifer Song 34-31—65
Ally McDonald 34-32—66
Ariya Jutanugarn 34-33—67
Lindsey Weaver 35-32—67
Marissa Steen 33-35—68
Bianca Pagdanganan 32-36—68
Pernilla Lindberg 35-33—68
Lauren Coughlin 35-34—69
Matilda Castren 33-36—69
Perrine Delacour 35-34—69
Mel Reid 34-35—69
Celine Boutier 35-34—69
Chella Choi 36-33—69
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17
x-Phila. 11 3 5 38 34 17
x-Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15
x-Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18
New England 7 5 7 28 21 18
NY City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19
New York 7 8 4 25 22 23
Nashville SC 6 6 6 24 18 17
Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36
Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28
Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22
Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29
Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30
D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 4 31 35 17
Portland 9 5 4 31 38 30
Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25
LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34
Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23
FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20
San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43
Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40
Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29
Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Game
Portland at Seattle, late
Friday’s Game
New England at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Nestor Cortes, RHPs Carl Edwards Jr. and Matt Magill elected free agency from Tacoma (PCL).
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with IF/OF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated DT Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Ahmad Gooden to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated CB Justin Coleman to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated RB Nathan Cottrell, TE Ben Ellefson, LBs Nate Evans and Joe Giles-Harris, WRs Terry Godwin, Trey Quinn and Josh Hammond, OLs Jared Hilbers and Austen Pleasants, S Doug Middleton and CB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for undisclosed draft choices. Placed S George Iloka on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WRs Sterling Shepard and Alex Bachman to the active roster. Elevated L Trent Harris to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Zach Ertz on injured reserve. Promoted G Jamon Brown and DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Robert Foster from the Green Bay practice squad. Waived TE Marcus Baugh. Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Nelson to a one-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Denis Gurianov to a two-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Jonathan Mensah to a multi-year contract extension.
National Women’s Soccer League
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to OL Reign in exchange for G Casey Murphy.
OL REIGN — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to the Portland Thorns for one 2021 international slot, a first round 2022 NWSL draft pick and allocation money.
