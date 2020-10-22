scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168

Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113

New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110

N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115

Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182

Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104

Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187

Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218

Phila. 1 4 1 .250 141 175

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152

Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141

Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139

Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143

Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114

San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Phila., late

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday’s Game

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Browns 31/2 3 501/2 BENGALS

Cowboys 11/2 PK 461/2 WASHINGTON

FALCONS 3 21/2 551/2 Lions

SAINTS 71/2 71/2 511/2 Panthers

Bills 13 121/2 451/2 JETS

Packers 3 31/2 57 TEXANS

Seahawks 31/2 31/2 561/2 CARDS

PATRIOTS 3 21/2 431/2 49ers

Chiefs 91/2 91/2 451/2 BRONCOS

Bucs 21/2 31/2 531/2 RAIDERS

CHARGERS 9 8 49 Jaguars

Write-In Game

TITANS +11/2 1 501/2 Steelers

Monday

RAMS 51/2 6 45 Bears

Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

Tulsa 91/2 101/2 51 USF

UL-Lafayette +2 21/2 50 UAB

WISCONSIN 20 20 511/2 Rutgers

Saturday

BOSTON COLL 4 31/2 541/2 Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE 6 5 611/2 Florida St

Georgia PPD PPD — KENTUCKY

Notre Dame 91/2 10 431/2 PITTSBURGH

Alabama 20 211/2 651/2 TENNESSEE

N CAROLINA 141/2 151/2 601/2 Nc State

Va Tech 7 9 681/2 WAKE FOREST

CLEMSON 441/2 461/2 611/2 Syracuse

COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 511/2 Ga Southern

MIAMI-FLA 11 121/2 571/2 Virginia

UCF 181/2 191/2 721/2 Tulane

FLORIDA PPD PPD — Missouri

Houston 121/2 141/2 551/2 NAVY

Penn St 61/2 6 601/2 INDIANA

MICHIGAN ST 14 131/2 441/2 Rutgers

OHIO ST 26 261/2 671/2 Nebraska

Iowa 4 3 531/2 PURDUE

TEXAS 11 9 611/2 Baylor

SMU PK 21/2 551/2 Cincinnati

OKLAHOMA ST 31/2 31/2 521/2 Iowa St

Oklahoma 61/2 61/2 591/2 TCU

Auburn 31/2 31/2 701/2 MISSISSIPPI

W Virginia 3 3 541/2 TEXAS TECH

MEMPHIS 13 131/2 70 Temple

KANSAS ST 181/2 20 481/2 Kansas

LSU 61/2 6 551/2 S Carolina

S ALABAMA 131/2 141/2 561/2 UL-Monroe

NORTHWESTERN 8 11 541/2 Maryland

BYU 30 281/2 601/2 Texas St

COLORADO ST 181/2 PPD — New Mexico

BOISE ST 141/2 161/2 531/2 Utah St

MARSHALL 141/2 17 511/2 Fla Atlantic

FRESNO ST 41/2 4 661/2 Hawaii

SAN DIEGO ST 14 141/2 481/2 Unlv

Air Force 7 7 621/2 SAN JOSE ST

Wyoming 3 41/2 51 NEVADA

LIBERTY 11 121/2 611/2 So Miss

Michigan 21/2 3 541/2 MINNESOTA

TROY 11/2 21/2 681/2 Georgia St

CHARLOTTE 131/2 141/2 481/2 Utep

RICE 2 31/2 501/2 Mid Tenn St

La Tech 11/2 2 54 UTSA

Write-In Game

Kentucky 6 51/2 471/2 MISSOURI

College

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Game

Appalachian St. 45, Arkansas St. 17

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 1

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 20: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Friday, Oct. 23: L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 5:08 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Zozo Championship Leaderboard

Thursday at Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Yardage: 7,027; Par: 72

First Round

Sebastián Muñoz 32-32—64

Tyrrell Hatton 32-33—65

Justin Thomas 36-29—65

Brian Harman 31-35—66

Lanto Griffin 31-35—66

Kevin Kisner 33-33—66

Harris English 33-33—66

Dylan Frittelli 32-34—66

Mackenzie Hughes 34-33—67

Patrick Cantlay 33-34—67

Cameron Smith 34-33—67

Justin Rose 35-32—67

Alex Noren 34-33—67

Scottie Scheffler 31-36—67

Abraham Ancer 33-34—67

Mark Hubbard 34-33—67

LPGA Tour

Drive On — Reynolds Lake Oconee Leaderboard

Thursday at Greensboro, Ga.;

Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72

First Round

Danielle Kang 33-32—65

Jennifer Song 34-31—65

Ally McDonald 34-32—66

Ariya Jutanugarn 34-33—67

Lindsey Weaver 35-32—67

Marissa Steen 33-35—68

Bianca Pagdanganan 32-36—68

Pernilla Lindberg 35-33—68

Lauren Coughlin 35-34—69

Matilda Castren 33-36—69

Perrine Delacour 35-34—69

Mel Reid 34-35—69

Celine Boutier 35-34—69

Chella Choi 36-33—69

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17

x-Phila. 11 3 5 38 34 17

x-Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15

x-Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18

New England 7 5 7 28 21 18

NY City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19

New York 7 8 4 25 22 23

Nashville SC 6 6 6 24 18 17

Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36

Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28

Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22

Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29

Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30

D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 4 4 31 35 17

Portland 9 5 4 31 38 30

Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25

LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34

Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23

FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20

San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43

Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40

Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29

Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Game

Portland at Seattle, late

Friday’s Game

New England at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced LHP Nestor Cortes, RHPs Carl Edwards Jr. and Matt Magill elected free agency from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with IF/OF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated DT Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Ahmad Gooden to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated CB Justin Coleman to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released G Beau Benzschawel.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated RB Nathan Cottrell, TE Ben Ellefson, LBs Nate Evans and Joe Giles-Harris, WRs Terry Godwin, Trey Quinn and Josh Hammond, OLs Jared Hilbers and Austen Pleasants, S Doug Middleton and CB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for undisclosed draft choices. Placed S George Iloka on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WRs Sterling Shepard and Alex Bachman to the active roster. Elevated L Trent Harris to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Zach Ertz on injured reserve. Promoted G Jamon Brown and DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Hurst to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Robert Foster from the Green Bay practice squad. Waived TE Marcus Baugh. Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Nelson to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Denis Gurianov to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Jonathan Mensah to a multi-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to OL Reign in exchange for G Casey Murphy.

OL REIGN — Traded F/D Crystal Dunn to the Portland Thorns for one 2021 international slot, a first round 2022 NWSL draft pick and allocation money.

