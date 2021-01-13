scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 7 3 .700 —
Milwaukee 8 4 .667 —
Phila. 8 4 .667 —
Indiana 7 4 .636 ½
Orlando 6 5 .545 1½
Brooklyn 7 6 .538 1½
Charlotte 6 6 .500 2
Atlanta 5 5 .500 2
Miami 4 5 .444 2½
New York 5 7 .417 3
Cleveland 5 7 .417 3
Chicago 4 7 .364 3½
Washington 3 8 .273 4½
Toronto 2 8 .200 5
Detroit 2 9 .182 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 10 3 .769 —
Utah 7 4 .636 2
L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636 2
Phoenix 7 4 .636 2
Dallas 6 4 .600 2½
Portland 6 4 .600 2½
Golden State 6 5 .545 3
San Antonio 6 5 .545 3
Sacramento 5 6 .455 4
Denver 5 6 .455 4
Memphis 5 6 .455 4
Oklahoma City 5 6 .455 4
New Orleans 4 5 .444 4
Houston 3 6 .333 5
Minnesota 3 8 .273 6
Tuesday’s Late Game
Indiana 104, Golden State 95
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas 104, Charlotte 93
Milwaukee 110, Detroit 101
Brooklyn 116, New York 109
L.A. Lakers 128, Oklahoma City 99
Memphis 118, Minnesota 107
Utah at Washington, ppd
Orlando at Boston, ppd
Atlanta at Phoenix, ppd
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, late
Portland at Sacramento, late
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Phila., 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Stanford 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Southern Cal 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Colorado 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 2 .818
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Utah 1 4 .200 4 5 .444
California 1 5 .167 6 7 .462
Washington 0 5 .000 1 9 .100
Thursday’s Games
California at Colorado, 11 a.m.
Stanford at Utah, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.
Washington at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 3 Villanova at Xavier, ppd.
No. 15 Texas Tech 79, No. 4 Texas 77
No. 14 Illinois at Nebraska, ppd.
No. 16 Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65
No. 18 Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68
No. 21 Ohio St. 81, Northwestern 71
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Washington St. 5 1 .833 7 1 .875
Oregon 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
Arizona 6 2 .750 8 2 .800
UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Southern Cal 3 5 .375 5 5 .500
Colorado 2 5 .286 4 6 .400
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Utah 2 7 .222 3 7 .300
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 7 .000 0 10 .000
Thursday’s Game
No. 10 Oregon at No. 11 Arizona, 4 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 4 UConn vs. Xavier, ppd.
No. 6 Baylor at Kansas, ppd.
No. 15 Ohio St. 84, Iowa 82, OT
No. 16 South Florida 72, Tulane 53
No. 19 DePaul 101, St. John’s 84
Football
NFL playoffs
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Divisional Playoffs
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
PACKERS 7 61/2 451/2 Rams
BILLS 21/2 21/2 50 Ravens
Sunday
CHIEFS 10 10 57 Browns
SAINTS 31/2 3 52 Bucs
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3
Toronto 5, Montreal 4, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 1
Vancouver at Edmonton, late
St. Louis at Colorado, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed Mark Shapiro to a five-year contract extension as president/chief executive officer.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Justin Anderson on a two-year minor league contract and C Drew Butera on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated CBs Kevin Johnson and Denzel Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with George Paton to be general manager.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed T Jared Veldheer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and WR Marcus Kemp to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Clark. Placed CB Deandre Baker on the practice squad injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated WR Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve. Signed WRs Austin Carr and Jake Kumerow and DT Anthony Zettel to the practice squad. Released LS John Denney, WR Jake Lampman and K Blair Walsh.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR John Ursua to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed P Arryn Siposs and WR Khalil Tate to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Jared Pinkney to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Justin Phillips to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.
HOCKEY
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Olle Eriksson Ek, Cs Sam Carrick, Trevor Zegras and Andrew Agozzino to San Diego (AHL). Designated Ds Andy Welinski and Kodie Curran, G Anthony Stolarz, RW Vinni Lettieri, C David Backes and LW Max Comtois for assignment taxi squad. Placed LW Max Jones on undisclosed injury.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Released D Jordan Schmaltz and Zane McIntyre. Designated Ds Victor Soderstrom and Jordan Gross, LW Dryden Hunt, Cs Frederik Gauthier and Michael Chaput and RW Hudson Fasching for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LWs Nate Sucese, Michael Bunting and Brayden Burke, Cs Blake Speers, Lane Pederson and Ryan McGregor, G Ivan Prosvetov, Ds Aaron Ness, Dysin Mayo, Cam Dineen and Cam Crotty to Tucson (AHL)
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived C Par Lindholm. Designated G Dan Vladar, D Urho Vaakanainen, Cs Jack Studnicka, Greg McKegg and Trent Fredric for assignment taxi squad. Assigned D Nick Wolff, Stehen Kampfer and Jack Ahcan, Gs Jeremy Swayman and Callum Booth, Cs Oskar Steen and Cameron Hughes, RWs Zach Senyshyn, Paul Carey and Robert Lantosi, LWs Matt Filipe and Anton Blidh to Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Designated C Casey Mittelstadt, G Jonas Johansson, Ds Brandon Davidson and William Borgen, RW Rasmus Asplund and LW Brandon Biro for assignment taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned C Connor Zary, G Dustin Wolf and C Mathias Emilio Pettersen to Stockton (AHL). Assigned LW Jakob Pelletier to junior club Moncton (QMJHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Designated G Hunter Miska, D Dennis Gilbert, RWs Martin Kaut, Kiefer Sherwood and Logan O’Connor, C Shane Bowers for assignment taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated LWs Stefan Matteau, Nathan Gerbe, Ds Andrew Peeke, Adam Clendening, RW Ryan Macinnis for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RWs Kole Sherwood, Cliff Pu and Trey Fix-Wolansky, G Cam Johnson, C Zac Dalpe, Ds Jake Christiansen and Gavin Bayreuther to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Riley Tufte, Ds Ryan Shea and Joseph Cecconi, Gs Colton Point and Lando Bow and C Tye Felhaber for assignment taxi squad. Assigned D Dawson Barteaux to Texas (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Devin Shore to a one-year, two-way contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Rodrigo Abols. Designated LW Mason Marchment, D Brady Keeper, C Aleksi Heponiemi and G Philippe Desrosiers for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LWs Scott Wilson and Grigori Denisenko, RW Cole Schwindt and D Chase Priskie to Syracuse (AHL)
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated D Austin Strand, G Matt Villalta, Cs Lias Andersson and Jaret Anderson-Dolan for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Arthur Kaliyev and C Quinton Byfield to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Designated Cs Kyle Rau and Luke Johnson, Ds Dakota Mermis, Louie Belpedio and Matt Bartkowski and G Andrew Hammond for assignment taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RWs Eeli Tovanen and Mathieu Olivier, LW Cole Smith, G Connor Ingram and D Alexandre Carrier for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Cs Josh Wilkins and Anthony Richard, Rem Pitlick, Tommy Novak, Sean Malone, Patrick Harper and Michael McCarron, Ds Tyler Lewington, Ben Harpur, Brandon Fortunato and Jeremy Davies, Gs Kasimir Kaskisuo and Connor Ingram and LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Assigned RW Luke Evangelista to junior club London (OHL)
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated G Giles Senn, RW Nicholas Merkley, LWs Mikhail Maltsev and Nolan Foote for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Colton White and Josh Jacobs, LW Ben Street, Michael Carcone and C Brandon Gignac to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived LW Dmytro Timashov. Designated G Jakub Skarek, Cs Otto Koivula, Tanner Fritz and Cole Bardreau, RWs Austin Czarnik, Kieffer Bellows and Simon Holmstrom, Ds Parker Wotherspoon, Bode Wilde, Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc, LWs Andrew Ladd and A.J. Greer to Bridgeport (AHL). Placed LW Michael Dal Colle and D Sebastian Aho on undisclosed injury.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated C Matthew Peca, LW Michael Haley and Filip Chlapik, G Joey Daccord and D Jonathan Aspirot for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Lassi Thomson, Christian Jaros, Erick Brannstrom and Olle Alsing, LWs Egor Sokolov and Alex Formenton, RWs Logan Shaw and Jonothan Davidsson, Gs Kevin Mandolese and Filip Gustavsson, Cs Zachary Magwood, Parker Kelly, Mark Kastelic, Ridly Greig, Logan Brown and J.C. Beaudin to Belleville (AHL).
St. LOUIS BLUES — Promoted LW MacKenzie MacEachern and RW Jordan Kyrou to the active roster.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Designated Ds Brinson Pasichnuk and Nicolas Meloche, G Alexei Melnichuk, LW John Leonard, C Fredrik Handemark and RW Noah Gregor for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LW Jeffrey Viel and C Sasha Chmelevski to San Jose (AHL) Assigned D Artemi Kniazev to the junior club Chicoutimi(QMJHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated RW Tyler Johnson, LW Gemel Smith, D Luke Schenn, G Christopher Gibson for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Luke Witkowski, Ds Daniel Walcott and Ben Thomas, G Spencer Martin and C Otto Somppi to Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated Ds Rasmus Sandin and Mikko Lehtonen, LW Nicholas Robertson, C Adam Brooks and RW Travis Boyd for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Calle Rosen and Martin Marincin and LW Kenny Agostino to Toronto (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANNUCKS — Designated Ds Jake Rathbone and Brogan Rafferty, LW ils Noglander and RW Justin Bailey for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Ashton Sautner and Guillaume Grisebois, LW Marc Michaelsi, C Tyler Gravac and G Arturs Silvos to Utica (AHL). Placed RW Jayce Hawryluk on undisclosed injury.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Designated C Gage Quinney, LW Tomas Jurco, Ds Nick Holden, Nicolas Hague and Dylan Coghlan, G Oscar Dansk for assignment taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract. Assigned C Connor McMichael to Hershey (AHL). Designated C Brian Pinho, Gx Zach Fucale and Pheonix Copley, D Martin Fehervary and LW Daniel Carr for assignment taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Designated Ds Dylan Sandberg and Logan Stanley, LW Mathieu Perrault, C David Gustafsson and G Mikhail Berdin for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LW C.J. Suess, Ds Nelson Nogler and Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL). Placed LW Marko Dano on undisclose injury.
