scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Boston 7 3 .700 —

Milwaukee 8 4 .667 —

Phila. 8 4 .667 —

Indiana 7 4 .636 ½

Orlando 6 5 .545 1½

Brooklyn 7 6 .538 1½

Charlotte 6 6 .500 2

Atlanta 5 5 .500 2

Miami 4 5 .444 2½

New York 5 7 .417 3

Cleveland 5 7 .417 3

Chicago 4 7 .364 3½

Washington 3 8 .273 4½

Toronto 2 8 .200 5

Detroit 2 9 .182 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 10 3 .769 —

Utah 7 4 .636 2

L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636 2

Phoenix 7 4 .636 2

Dallas 6 4 .600 2½

Portland 6 4 .600 2½

Golden State 6 5 .545 3

San Antonio 6 5 .545 3

Sacramento 5 6 .455 4

Denver 5 6 .455 4

Memphis 5 6 .455 4

Oklahoma City 5 6 .455 4

New Orleans 4 5 .444 4

Houston 3 6 .333 5

Minnesota 3 8 .273 6

Tuesday’s Late Game

Indiana 104, Golden State 95

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas 104, Charlotte 93

Milwaukee 110, Detroit 101

Brooklyn 116, New York 109

L.A. Lakers 128, Oklahoma City 99

Memphis 118, Minnesota 107

Utah at Washington, ppd

Orlando at Boston, ppd

Atlanta at Phoenix, ppd

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, late

Portland at Sacramento, late

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Phila., 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Stanford 4 1 .800 8 3 .727

Southern Cal 3 1 .750 9 2 .818

Colorado 3 2 .600 9 3 .750

Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 2 .818

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444

Utah 1 4 .200 4 5 .444

California 1 5 .167 6 7 .462

Washington 0 5 .000 1 9 .100

Thursday’s Games

California at Colorado, 11 a.m.

Stanford at Utah, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.

Washington at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 3 Villanova at Xavier, ppd.

No. 15 Texas Tech 79, No. 4 Texas 77

No. 14 Illinois at Nebraska, ppd.

No. 16 Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65

No. 18 Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68

No. 21 Ohio St. 81, Northwestern 71

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000

Washington St. 5 1 .833 7 1 .875

Oregon 7 2 .778 9 2 .818

Arizona 6 2 .750 8 2 .800

UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Southern Cal 3 5 .375 5 5 .500

Colorado 2 5 .286 4 6 .400

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Utah 2 7 .222 3 7 .300

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 7 .000 0 10 .000

Thursday’s Game

No. 10 Oregon at No. 11 Arizona, 4 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 4 UConn vs. Xavier, ppd.

No. 6 Baylor at Kansas, ppd.

No. 15 Ohio St. 84, Iowa 82, OT

No. 16 South Florida 72, Tulane 53

No. 19 DePaul 101, St. John’s 84

Football

NFL playoffs

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Divisional Playoffs

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

PACKERS 7 61/2 451/2 Rams

BILLS 21/2 21/2 50 Ravens

Sunday

CHIEFS 10 10 57 Browns

SAINTS 31/2 3 52 Bucs

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3

Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5

Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 5 1

Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 5

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 1

Vancouver at Edmonton, late

St. Louis at Colorado, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed Mark Shapiro to a five-year contract extension as president/chief executive officer.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Justin Anderson on a two-year minor league contract and C Drew Butera on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated CBs Kevin Johnson and Denzel Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with George Paton to be general manager.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed T Jared Veldheer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and WR Marcus Kemp to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Clark. Placed CB Deandre Baker on the practice squad injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated WR Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve. Signed WRs Austin Carr and Jake Kumerow and DT Anthony Zettel to the practice squad. Released LS John Denney, WR Jake Lampman and K Blair Walsh.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR John Ursua to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed P Arryn Siposs and WR Khalil Tate to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Jared Pinkney to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Justin Phillips to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

HOCKEY

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Olle Eriksson Ek, Cs Sam Carrick, Trevor Zegras and Andrew Agozzino to San Diego (AHL). Designated Ds Andy Welinski and Kodie Curran, G Anthony Stolarz, RW Vinni Lettieri, C David Backes and LW Max Comtois for assignment taxi squad. Placed LW Max Jones on undisclosed injury.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Released D Jordan Schmaltz and Zane McIntyre. Designated Ds Victor Soderstrom and Jordan Gross, LW Dryden Hunt, Cs Frederik Gauthier and Michael Chaput and RW Hudson Fasching for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LWs Nate Sucese, Michael Bunting and Brayden Burke, Cs Blake Speers, Lane Pederson and Ryan McGregor, G Ivan Prosvetov, Ds Aaron Ness, Dysin Mayo, Cam Dineen and Cam Crotty to Tucson (AHL)

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived C Par Lindholm. Designated G Dan Vladar, D Urho Vaakanainen, Cs Jack Studnicka, Greg McKegg and Trent Fredric for assignment taxi squad. Assigned D Nick Wolff, Stehen Kampfer and Jack Ahcan, Gs Jeremy Swayman and Callum Booth, Cs Oskar Steen and Cameron Hughes, RWs Zach Senyshyn, Paul Carey and Robert Lantosi, LWs Matt Filipe and Anton Blidh to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated C Casey Mittelstadt, G Jonas Johansson, Ds Brandon Davidson and William Borgen, RW Rasmus Asplund and LW Brandon Biro for assignment taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned C Connor Zary, G Dustin Wolf and C Mathias Emilio Pettersen to Stockton (AHL). Assigned LW Jakob Pelletier to junior club Moncton (QMJHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Designated G Hunter Miska, D Dennis Gilbert, RWs Martin Kaut, Kiefer Sherwood and Logan O’Connor, C Shane Bowers for assignment taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated LWs Stefan Matteau, Nathan Gerbe, Ds Andrew Peeke, Adam Clendening, RW Ryan Macinnis for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RWs Kole Sherwood, Cliff Pu and Trey Fix-Wolansky, G Cam Johnson, C Zac Dalpe, Ds Jake Christiansen and Gavin Bayreuther to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Riley Tufte, Ds Ryan Shea and Joseph Cecconi, Gs Colton Point and Lando Bow and C Tye Felhaber for assignment taxi squad. Assigned D Dawson Barteaux to Texas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Devin Shore to a one-year, two-way contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Rodrigo Abols. Designated LW Mason Marchment, D Brady Keeper, C Aleksi Heponiemi and G Philippe Desrosiers for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LWs Scott Wilson and Grigori Denisenko, RW Cole Schwindt and D Chase Priskie to Syracuse (AHL)

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated D Austin Strand, G Matt Villalta, Cs Lias Andersson and Jaret Anderson-Dolan for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Arthur Kaliyev and C Quinton Byfield to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Designated Cs Kyle Rau and Luke Johnson, Ds Dakota Mermis, Louie Belpedio and Matt Bartkowski and G Andrew Hammond for assignment taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RWs Eeli Tovanen and Mathieu Olivier, LW Cole Smith, G Connor Ingram and D Alexandre Carrier for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Cs Josh Wilkins and Anthony Richard, Rem Pitlick, Tommy Novak, Sean Malone, Patrick Harper and Michael McCarron, Ds Tyler Lewington, Ben Harpur, Brandon Fortunato and Jeremy Davies, Gs Kasimir Kaskisuo and Connor Ingram and LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Assigned RW Luke Evangelista to junior club London (OHL)

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated G Giles Senn, RW Nicholas Merkley, LWs Mikhail Maltsev and Nolan Foote for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Colton White and Josh Jacobs, LW Ben Street, Michael Carcone and C Brandon Gignac to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived LW Dmytro Timashov. Designated G Jakub Skarek, Cs Otto Koivula, Tanner Fritz and Cole Bardreau, RWs Austin Czarnik, Kieffer Bellows and Simon Holmstrom, Ds Parker Wotherspoon, Bode Wilde, Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc, LWs Andrew Ladd and A.J. Greer to Bridgeport (AHL). Placed LW Michael Dal Colle and D Sebastian Aho on undisclosed injury.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated C Matthew Peca, LW Michael Haley and Filip Chlapik, G Joey Daccord and D Jonathan Aspirot for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Lassi Thomson, Christian Jaros, Erick Brannstrom and Olle Alsing, LWs Egor Sokolov and Alex Formenton, RWs Logan Shaw and Jonothan Davidsson, Gs Kevin Mandolese and Filip Gustavsson, Cs Zachary Magwood, Parker Kelly, Mark Kastelic, Ridly Greig, Logan Brown and J.C. Beaudin to Belleville (AHL).

St. LOUIS BLUES — Promoted LW MacKenzie MacEachern and RW Jordan Kyrou to the active roster.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Designated Ds Brinson Pasichnuk and Nicolas Meloche, G Alexei Melnichuk, LW John Leonard, C Fredrik Handemark and RW Noah Gregor for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LW Jeffrey Viel and C Sasha Chmelevski to San Jose (AHL) Assigned D Artemi Kniazev to the junior club Chicoutimi(QMJHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated RW Tyler Johnson, LW Gemel Smith, D Luke Schenn, G Christopher Gibson for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Luke Witkowski, Ds Daniel Walcott and Ben Thomas, G Spencer Martin and C Otto Somppi to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated Ds Rasmus Sandin and Mikko Lehtonen, LW Nicholas Robertson, C Adam Brooks and RW Travis Boyd for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Calle Rosen and Martin Marincin and LW Kenny Agostino to Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANNUCKS — Designated Ds Jake Rathbone and Brogan Rafferty, LW ils Noglander and RW Justin Bailey for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Ashton Sautner and Guillaume Grisebois, LW Marc Michaelsi, C Tyler Gravac and G Arturs Silvos to Utica (AHL). Placed RW Jayce Hawryluk on undisclosed injury.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Designated C Gage Quinney, LW Tomas Jurco, Ds Nick Holden, Nicolas Hague and Dylan Coghlan, G Oscar Dansk for assignment taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract. Assigned C Connor McMichael to Hershey (AHL). Designated C Brian Pinho, Gx Zach Fucale and Pheonix Copley, D Martin Fehervary and LW Daniel Carr for assignment taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated Ds Dylan Sandberg and Logan Stanley, LW Mathieu Perrault, C David Gustafsson and G Mikhail Berdin for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LW C.J. Suess, Ds Nelson Nogler and Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL). Placed LW Marko Dano on undisclose injury.

