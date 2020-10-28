scoreboard

Soccer
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Phila. 15 3 6 51 45 20
x-Toronto FC 13 4 7 46 36 28
x-Columbus 13 5 5 44 38 17
x-Orlando City 11 3 9 42 41 24
x-NY City FC 11 10 3 36 30 24
x-New England 8 6 10 34 24 21
x-New York 9 10 5 32 26 29
x-Nashville SC 7 6 7 28 20 18
Montreal 8 14 2 26 34 45
Chicago 6 11 6 24 29 37
D.C. United 5 11 8 23 23 38
Cincinnati 6 14 4 22 14 36
Inter Miami CF 6 15 3 21 24 37
Atlanta 5 15 4 19 20 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Seattle 11 5 6 39 42 20
x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25
LA FC 9 7 6 33 53 41
Portland 9 5 5 32 45 35
San Jose 8 8 7 31 35 48
Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24
FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 24 21
Vancouver 9 15 0 27 29 50
Houston 4 8 11 23 33 39
Real SL 5 7 7 22 24 29
Colorado 5 6 4 19 26 26
LA Galaxy 5 12 4 19 26 45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Late Game
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0
Wednesday’s Games
New York 1, New England 0
Sporting KC 1, Cincinnati 0
Orlando City 4, Atlanta 1
Phila. 2, Chicago 1
NY City FC 1, Toronto FC 0
D.C. United 1, Columbus 0
Minnesota 2, Colorado 1
FC Dallas 2, Miami 1
LA Galaxy at Portland, late
Houston at LA FC, late
Real SL at San Jose, late
Saturday’s Games
Houston at FC Dallas, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times Pacific
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143
N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221
Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197
Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243
Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142
New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174
Carolina 3 4 0 .428 162 168
Atlanta 1 6 0 .142 184 207
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159
Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124
San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136
Thursday’s Game
Atlanta at Carolina, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Miami, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Detroit, 10 a.m.
New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
PANTHERS 3 21/2 51 Falcons
Sunday
Colts 21/2 3 50 LIONS
PACKERS 7 61/2 521/2 Vikings
BILLS 4 31/2 421/2 Patriots
Titans 41/2 51/2 531/2 BENGALS
BROWNS 3 21/2 521/2 Raiders
CHIEFS 21 191/2 481/2 Jets
Rams 41/2 31/2 46 DOLPHINS
Saints 4 4 431/2 BEARS
SEAHAWKS 3 3 53 49ers
EAGLES 31/2 71/2 421/2 Cowboys
Write-In Games
Chargers 1 3 441/2 BRONCOS
RAVENS 6 31/2 461/2 Steelers
Monday
Bucs 10 101/2 46 GIANTS
Bye week: Cards, Texans, Jaguars, Washington
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
GA SOUTHERN 61/2 41/2 511/2 S Alabama
Colorado St. PK 11/2 591/2 FRESNO ST
Friday
Marshall 23 PPD NL FLA INT’L
TULSA 181/2 18 61 E Carolina
Minnesota 201/2 20 601/2 MARYLAND
Hawaii 21/2 1 591/2 WYOMING
Saturday
MICHIGAN 25 241/2 531/2 Michigan St
Wake Forest 11 11 59 SYRACUSE
N Carolina 7 7 611/2 VIRGINIA
FLA ATLANTIC 61/2 5 471/2 Utsa
W VIRGINIA 31/2 31/2 451/2 Kansas St
CLEMSON 311/2 311/2 611/2 Boston Coll
Va Tech 3 31/2 671/2 LOUISVILLE
Notre Dame 19 20 571/2 GEORGIA TECH
DUKE 11 10 561/2 Charlotte
MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Kentucky
Coastal Caro 3 3 601/2 GEORGIA ST
Indiana 12 11 521/2 RUTGERS
Ohio St 12 12 631/2 PENN ST
CINCINNATI 61/2 61/2 551/2 Memphis
Purdue 6 7 581/2 ILLINOIS
San Diego St 71/2 71/2 441/2 UTAH ST
BYU 281/2 29 521/2 W Kentucky
San Jose St 91/2 131/2 581/2 NEW MEXICO
N Texas 41/2 PPD NL UTEP
Boise St 101/2 14 491/2 AIR FORCE
Nevada 10 14 591/2 UNLV
SO MISS 3 11/2 561/2 Rice
SMU 141/2 13 581/2 Navy
IOWA 3 21/2 461/2 Northwestern
OKLAHOMA ST 3 31/2 581/2 Texas
Wisconsin 10 NL NL NEBRASKA
Oklahoma 141/2 141/2 681/2 TEXAS TECH
TULANE 3 4 591/2 Temple
UL-Lafayette 17 161/2 551/2 TEXAS ST
ARKANSAS ST 31/2 3 72 Troy
Tcu 2 21/2 481/2 BAYLOR
Ucf 3 21/2 821/2 HOUSTON
Iowa St 281/2 281/2 521/2 KANSAS
Lsu 2 3 651/2 AUBURN
Uab 91/2 111/2 461/2 LA TECH
Mississippi 18 161/2 64 VANDERBILT
App’chian St 311/2 311/2 55 UL-MONROE
ALABAMA 32 31 631/2 Miss St
TEXAS A&M 10 121/2 541/2 Arkansas
Write-In Games
FLORIDA 13 13 611/2 Missouri
Georgia 141/2 141/2 421/2 KENTUCKY
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES —Activated LHP Wade LeBlanc from the 60-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Collin McHugh from the restricted list. Assigned INF Jose Peraza, OF Cesar Puello and RHP Dylan Covey outright to Pawtucket Red Sox (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Activated CF JaCoby Jones, 2B Jonathan Schoop, RHP Ivan Nova, 1B C.J. Cron and LF Troy Stokes from the 60-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Matt Harvey from the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated SS Andrelton Simmons from the restricted list.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated LHP James Paxton from the 60-day IL.
SEATTTLE MARINERS — Declined 2021 options on 2B Dee Gordon and RHP Kendall Graveman.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Juan Nicasio from the restricted list. Activated RHP Edinson Volquez from the 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Declined club options on RHPs Junior Guerra, Mike Leake and Hector Rondon.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Cole Hamels from the 60-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Tyler Thornburg for the 60-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined 2021 mutual option on 1B Daniel Murphy.
MIAMI MARLINS — Activated C Francisco Cervelli and 2B Loga Forsythe from the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated LHP Brett Anderson.
NEW YORK METS — Activated LF Yoenis Cespedes and RHP Marcus Stroman from the restricted list. Activated INFs Jed Lowrie, Eduardo Nunez and C Rene Rivera from the 60-day IL. Declined 2021 options on Cs Wilson Ramos, Robinson Chirinos and INF Todd Frazier.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated LHP Jose Alvarez from the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Keone Kela from the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Declined 2021 club option for 2B Kolten Wong.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Kirby Yates from the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated 1B Ryan Zimmerman from the restricted list. Named Tim Bogar bench coach, Randy Knorr fist base coach, Bob Henly third base coach, Kevin Long hitting coach, Jim Hickey pitching coach, Henry Blanco bullpen coach and Pat Roessler assistant hitting coach. Declined 2021 club options for OF Adam Eaton and RHP Anibal Sanchez. Declined 2021 mutual options on INFs Howie Kendrick and Eric Thames.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Josh Mauro.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Charles Jones to the practice squad. Designated C Levi Wallace and LB Del’Shawn Phillips to return from injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired G/C B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from Seattle for DE Carlos Dunlap.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated WR KhaDarel Hodge to return from injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Daryl Worley and DT Dontari Poe.
DETROIT LIONS — Acquired DE Everson Griffin from Dallas for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Allen Lazare and LB Christian Kirksey to return from injured reserve. Signed G Ben Braden and CB KeiVarae Russell to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated WR Isaiah Coulter from reserve/injured list. Placed G/T Max Scharping on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated WR Michael Pittman to return from injured reserve. Designated DE Kemoko Turay to return to practice from reserve/PUP list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed S Terrell Burgess on injured reserve. Designated G Joseph Noteboom to return from injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Adam Shaheen to a two-year contract exrension. Activated RHP Drew Steckenrider, LHP Brandon Leibrandt and LHP Brian Moran from the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Brett Jones to the practice squad. Placed CB Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve. Placed TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Trent Harris.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated DE Jabari Zuniga from injured reserve. Designated LB Patrick Onwuasor to return from injured reserve. Released WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad injured reserve. Released QB David Fales. Placed DE Kyle Phillips on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated TE Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated TE Jordan Reed, RB Tevin Coleman and CB K’Waun Williams to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Alex Barrett, WR Chris Finke and CB Parnell Motley to the practice squad. Released DL Josiah Coatney.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Quinton Bell to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated RB Senorise Perry to return from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR/KR Trevor Davis to the practice squad.
