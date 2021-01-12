scoreboard

Hockey

NHL

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Boston 7 3 .700 —

Phila. 8 4 .667 —

Milwaukee 7 4 .636 ½

Indiana 6 4 .600 1

Orlando 6 5 .545 1½

Charlotte 6 5 .545 1½

Brooklyn 6 6 .500 2

Atlanta 5 5 .500 2

New York 5 6 .455 2½

Miami 4 5 .444 2½

Cleveland 5 7 .417 3

Chicago 4 7 .364 3½

Washington 3 8 .273 4½

Toronto 2 8 .200 5

Detroit 2 8 .200 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 9 3 .750 —

Utah 7 4 .636 1½

L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636 1½

Phoenix 7 4 .636 1½

Golden State 6 4 .600 2

Portland 6 4 .600 2

Dallas 5 4 .556 2½

San Antonio 6 5 .545 2½

Oklahoma City 5 5 .500 3

Sacramento 5 6 .455 3½

Denver 5 6 .455 3½

New Orleans 4 5 .444 3½

Memphis 4 6 .400 4

Houston 3 6 .333 4½

Minnesota 3 7 .300 5

Monday’s Late Games

Portland 112, Toronto 111

Sacramento 127, Indiana 122

Tuesday’s Games

Utah 117, Cleveland 87

Brooklyn 122, Denver 116

Phila. 137, Miami 134, OT

L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 100

San Antonio 112, Oklahoma City 102

Boston at Chicago, ppd

Indiana at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, ppd

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Late Box Score

Trail Blazers 112, Raptors 111

TORONTO (111)

Anunoby 6-9 2-2 18, Siakam 9-17 4-4 22, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Lowry 5-17 5-5 18, VanVleet 4-13 0-0 10, Boucher 7-12 1-1 20, Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 2-5 0-0 6, Powell 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 40-88 12-12 111.

PORTLAND (112)

Covington 2-9 2-2 7, Jones Jr. 1-3 2-2 4, Nurkic 1-5 0-0 2, Lillard 8-16 4-4 23, McCollum 10-19 5-6 30, Anthony 6-14 4-4 20, Giles III 0-0 2-2 2, Hood 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 2-7 3-4 8, Kanter 7-8 0-1 14. Totals 38-83 22-25 112.

Toronto 32 28 26 25 — 111

Portland 21 34 21 36 — 112

3-Point Goals—Toronto 19-47 (Boucher 5-8, Anunoby 4-6, Lowry 3-12, Powell 2-4, Davis 2-5, VanVleet 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Siakam 0-2), Portland 14-42 (McCollum 5-11, Anthony 4-9, Lillard 3-6, Trent Jr. 1-5, Covington 1-8, Jones Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 42 (Siakam 13), Portland 42 (Covington 8). Assists—Toronto 27 (Siakam 10), Portland 18 (Lillard, McCollum 5). Total Fouls—Toronto 22, Portland 14.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Stanford 4 1 .800 8 3 .727

Southern Cal 3 1 .750 9 2 .818

Colorado 3 2 .600 9 3 .750

Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750

Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 2 .818

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556

Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444

Utah 1 4 .200 4 5 .444

California 1 5 .167 6 7 .462

Washington 0 5 .000 1 9 .100

Tuesday’s Game

Southern Cal 67, UC Riverside 62

Thursday’s Games

California at Colorado, 11 a.m.

Stanford at Utah, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.

Washington at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 13 West Virginia, ppd.

Oklahoma St. 75, No. 6 Kansas 70

No. 7 Michigan 77, No. 9 Wisconsin 54

No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ppd.

No. 20 Virginia Tech 74, No. 19 Duke 67

Women’s college

COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (31) 10-0 799 1

2. Louisville (1) 10-0 761 2

3. NC State 10-0 731 3

4. South Carolina 8-1 697 4

5. Connecticut 7-0 658 5

6. Baylor 8-1 628 6

7. Texas A&M (1) 12-0 606 7

8. UCLA 7-2 563 9

9. Maryland 9-1 523 12

10. Oregon 9-2 488 11

11. Kentucky 9-3 448 8

12. Michigan 9-0 446 14

13. Arizona 8-2 415 10

14. Mississippi St. 8-2 397 15

15. Ohio St. 6-0 349 16

16. Arkansas 10-4 289 13

17. South Florida 9-1 254 19

18. Indiana 7-3 240 18

19. Gonzaga 10-2 197 21

20. Texas 8-2 170 17

21. Syracuse 5-1 154 20

22. DePaul 6-3 136 22

23. Northwestern 6-2 116 23

24. Tennessee 8-1 63 32

25. Missouri St. 4-2 61 25

Dropped out: No. 24 Michigan State (8-2).

Others receiving votes: South Dakota State (9-2) 49; Georgia (10-1) 41; Washington State (7-1) 40; Iowa (8-2) 25; Florida State (4-1) 15; Michigan State (8-2) 14; IUPUI (8-1) 7; West Virginia (8-2) 6; Clemson (8-4) 5; Dayton (5-1) 4; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 2; Wake Forest (6-3) 1; Delaware (7-1) 1; Arizona State (7-3) 1.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000

Washington St. 5 1 .833 7 1 .875

Oregon 7 2 .778 9 2 .818

Arizona 6 2 .750 8 2 .800

UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Southern Cal 3 5 .375 5 5 .500

Colorado 2 5 .286 4 6 .400

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Utah 2 7 .222 3 7 .300

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 7 .000 0 10 .000

Thursday’s Game

No. 10 Oregon at No. 11 Arizona, 4 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 21 Texas vs. Oklahoma, ppd.

Football

College

FINAL POLLS

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (61) 13-0 1525 1

2. Ohio St. 7-1 1463 3

3. Clemson 10-2 1378 2

4. Texas A&M 9-1 1324 5

5. Notre Dame 10-2 1279 4

6. Oklahoma 9-2 1243 8

7. Georgia 8-2 1144 11

8. Cincinnati 9-1 1074 6

9. Iowa St. 9-3 1035 12

10. Northwestrn 7-2 893 15

11. BYU 11-1 862 13

12. Indiana 6-2 773 7

13. Florida 8-4 764 10

14. Co. Carolina 11-1 725 9

15. La. Lafayette 10-1 664 16

16. Iowa 6-2 581 17

17. Liberty 10-1 576 23

18. North Carolina 8-4 532 14

19. Texas 7-3 485 20

20. Okla. St. 8-3 417 26

21. Southern Cal 5-1 306 21

22. Miami 8-3 284 18

23. Ball St. 7-1 183 31

24. San Jose St. 7-1 80 19

25. Buffalo 6-1 51 28

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina St. 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Va. 1, Marshall 1.

COACHES TOP 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (60) 13-0 1500 1

2. Ohio St. 7-1 1432 3

3. Clemson 10-2 1349 2

4. Texas A&M 9-1 1317 5

5. Notre Dame 10-2 1247 4

6. Oklahoma 9-2 12 7

7. Georgia 8-2 1219 9

8. Cincinnati 9-1 1031 6

9. Iowa St. 9-3 997 12

10. Northwestern 7-2 919 13

11. Brigham Young 11-1 796 15

12. Florida 8-4 766 10

13. Indiana 6-2 762 8

14. Co. Carolina 11-1 649 11

15. Iowa 6-2 606 16

16. La. Lafayette 10-1 596 17

17. North Carolina 8-4 538 14

18. Liberty 10-1 476 23

19. Oklahoma St. 8-3 456 21

20. Texas 7-3 402 24

21. Southern California 5-1 400 19

22. Miami 8-3 275 18

23. Ball St. 7-1 157 NR

24. San Jose St. 7-1 100 20

25. Buffalo 6-1 51 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 North Carolina State (8-4); No. 25 Tulsa (6-3).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (4-3) 38; Oregon (4-3) 36; North Carolina State (8-4) 35; Army (9-3) 34; Tulsa (6-3) 30; Appalachian State (9-3) 30; Nevada (7-2) 17; Auburn (6-5) 17; Memphis (8-3) 14; Utah (3-2) 11; Mississippi (5-5) 10; West Va. (6-4) 7; SMU (7-3) 7; Missouri (5-5) 6; Colorado (4-2) 6; Boise State (5-2) 6; Alabama-Birmingham (6-3) 4; Washington (3-1) 2; Marshall (7-3) 2; Kentucky (5-6) 1.

NFL playoffs

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Divisional Playoffs

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

PACKERS 7 61/2 451/2 Rams

BILLS 21/2 2 50 Ravens

Sunday

CHIEFS 10 10 56 Browns

SAINTS 31/2 3 52 Bucs

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Fulmer on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Hisashi Iwakuma as special assignment coach.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J. Cole to a minor league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Antonio Senzatela on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Troy Stokes Jr. off waivers from Detroit. Designated LHP Nik Turley for assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined F Markieff Morris from the LA Lakers and C DeMarcus Cousins from Houston for their roles in an altercation on Jan. 10.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Greg Mancz and OT Jordan Mills to the practice squad. Designate CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB Zack Moss on injured reserve. Promoted OL Jordan Devey to the active roster. Signed RB Devonta Freeman to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Michael Dunn and CB Robert Jackson on injured reserve. Placed CB A.J. Green on the practice squad/injured reserve list. Signed CB Donovan Olumba.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from Washington waivers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Jared Veldheer from the Indianapolis practice squad. Placed G Simon Stepaniak on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced T Anthony Castonzo retired after ten seasons. Signed OT Jake Benzinger, CB Anthony Chesley and OT Elijah Nkansah to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Release LB Jachai Polite from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Trey Quinn to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Jordan Scarlett to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived RB Trey Edmunds from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed GM John Schneider on a contract extension through the 2027 draft.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DE Daniel Wise, DB DeMarkus Acy and DB Torry McTyer to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Noah Hallett, K Marc Liegghio, DL Nick Dheilly and LB Yanner Cadwallader.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Andrew Oglevie and Arttu Ruotsalainen, Ds Jacob Bryson and Mattias Samuelson to Rocheseter (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Claimed G Anton Forsberg from waivers. Waived G Alex Nedeljkovic. Traded D Maxime Lajoie to Ottawa for C Clark Bishop.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo, Turner Taro Hirose, Chase Pearson, Evgeny Svechnikov and Dominic Turgeon, Ds Joe Hicketts, Brian Lashoff and Dylan McIlrath and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Assigned RW Jordan Weal, LWs Lukas Vejdemo and Joel Teasdale, Gs Cayden Primeau, Michael McNiven and Vasili Demchenko, Ds Xavier Ouellet, Gustav Olofsson and Otto Leskinen, LWs Jake Lucchini and Brandon Baddock, Cs Laurent Dauphin and Joseph Blandisi and RW Alex Belzile to Laval (AHL). Designated RWs Corey Perry and Michael Frolik, LW Ryan Poehling, D Cale Fleury and G Charlie Lindgren for assignment taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Claimed D Luca Sibisa from waivers.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed G Eric Comrie from waivers. Signed C Cam Darcy to minor league contract at Binghamton (AHL)

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Gs Tyler Wall and Adam Huska, RW Austin Rueschhoff, Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Darren Raddysh, C Patrick Khodorenko and LW Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL). Waived RW Leo Komarov.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned C Clark Bishop to Belleville (AHL)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned Ds Egor Zamula, Wyatte Wylie, Tyler Wotherspoon, Derrick Pouliot, Mason Millman, Chris Bigras, Gs Felix Sandstrom and Roddy Ross, RWs Linus Sandin, Zayde Wisdom and Tyson Foerster, LW Matthew Strome and C Pascal Laberge to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Designated D Nate Prosser, C Connor Bunnaman, LWs Carsen Twarynski, Samuel Morin and Andy Andreoff G Alex Lyon for assignment taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Designated RWs Austin Paganski and Jordan Kyrou, D Niko Mikkola, LW MacKenzie MacEachern, G Joel Hofer and C Jacob de la Rose for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Mathias Laferriere to Cape Breton-QMJHL. Assigned Ds Jake Walman, Tyler Tucker, Steven Santini, Mitch Reinke, Scott Perunovich, LWs Nathan Walker, Jake Neighbours, Curtis McKenzie, Hugh McGing, Cs Nolan Stevens, Tanner Kaspick, Dakota Joshua and Sam Anas and Gs Jon Gillies and Evan Fitzpatrick to Utica (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Kurtis Gabriel, C Antti Suomela, Ds Fredrik Claesson, Trevor Carrick and Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL). Claimed LW Rudolfs Balcers from waivers.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed C Boo Nieves to a one-year, two-way contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned Ds Jett Woo and Josh Teves, RWs Will Lockwood and Kole Lind, LW Jonah Gadjovich and G Jake Kielly to Utica (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Paul Cotter to Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned Cs Philippe Maillet and Michael Sgarbossa, Ds Cameron Schilling, Paul LaDue and Lucas Johansen and C Shane Gersich to Hershey (AHL)

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced board approval of two expansion teams from Coralville, Iowa and Trois-Riveres, Quebec for the 2021-22 season.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Jake Hildebrand to the active roster. Activated F Levko Koper. Placed Fs Tommy Marchin and Myles Powell on injured reserve. Released G Jordan Bustard to the emergency backup goalie list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Luc Brown and D Gordi Myer to the active roster. Placed Gordi Myer on the reserve list. Placed Fs Bryan Moore and Karch Bachman on the commissioners exempt list. Released F Travis Howe. Assigned Fs Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling to Ontario.

INDY FUEL — Loaned F Derek Barach to Texas.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Jason Binkley and F Ian McKinnon from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Marquardt and D Jacob Cederholm on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Ross Olsson and D Anthony Florentino.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Mike Pelech on the commissioners exempt list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed D/F Mathieu Gagnon on the commissioners exempt list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Jorge Villafana and a second round (16th overall) pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft from Portland in exchange for a first round (8th overall) pick.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Ian Fleming general manager.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Larrys Mabiala to a multi-year contract extension.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.