scoreboard

Hockey
NHL
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 7 3 .700 —
Phila. 8 4 .667 —
Milwaukee 7 4 .636 ½
Indiana 6 4 .600 1
Orlando 6 5 .545 1½
Charlotte 6 5 .545 1½
Brooklyn 6 6 .500 2
Atlanta 5 5 .500 2
New York 5 6 .455 2½
Miami 4 5 .444 2½
Cleveland 5 7 .417 3
Chicago 4 7 .364 3½
Washington 3 8 .273 4½
Toronto 2 8 .200 5
Detroit 2 8 .200 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 9 3 .750 —
Utah 7 4 .636 1½
L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636 1½
Phoenix 7 4 .636 1½
Golden State 6 4 .600 2
Portland 6 4 .600 2
Dallas 5 4 .556 2½
San Antonio 6 5 .545 2½
Oklahoma City 5 5 .500 3
Sacramento 5 6 .455 3½
Denver 5 6 .455 3½
New Orleans 4 5 .444 3½
Memphis 4 6 .400 4
Houston 3 6 .333 4½
Minnesota 3 7 .300 5
Monday’s Late Games
Portland 112, Toronto 111
Sacramento 127, Indiana 122
Tuesday’s Games
Utah 117, Cleveland 87
Brooklyn 122, Denver 116
Phila. 137, Miami 134, OT
L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 100
San Antonio 112, Oklahoma City 102
Boston at Chicago, ppd
Indiana at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, ppd
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 112, Raptors 111
TORONTO (111)
Anunoby 6-9 2-2 18, Siakam 9-17 4-4 22, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Lowry 5-17 5-5 18, VanVleet 4-13 0-0 10, Boucher 7-12 1-1 20, Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 2-5 0-0 6, Powell 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 40-88 12-12 111.
PORTLAND (112)
Covington 2-9 2-2 7, Jones Jr. 1-3 2-2 4, Nurkic 1-5 0-0 2, Lillard 8-16 4-4 23, McCollum 10-19 5-6 30, Anthony 6-14 4-4 20, Giles III 0-0 2-2 2, Hood 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 2-7 3-4 8, Kanter 7-8 0-1 14. Totals 38-83 22-25 112.
Toronto 32 28 26 25 — 111
Portland 21 34 21 36 — 112
3-Point Goals—Toronto 19-47 (Boucher 5-8, Anunoby 4-6, Lowry 3-12, Powell 2-4, Davis 2-5, VanVleet 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Siakam 0-2), Portland 14-42 (McCollum 5-11, Anthony 4-9, Lillard 3-6, Trent Jr. 1-5, Covington 1-8, Jones Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 42 (Siakam 13), Portland 42 (Covington 8). Assists—Toronto 27 (Siakam 10), Portland 18 (Lillard, McCollum 5). Total Fouls—Toronto 22, Portland 14.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 5 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Stanford 4 1 .800 8 3 .727
Southern Cal 3 1 .750 9 2 .818
Colorado 3 2 .600 9 3 .750
Arizona 3 3 .500 9 3 .750
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 2 .818
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Utah 1 4 .200 4 5 .444
California 1 5 .167 6 7 .462
Washington 0 5 .000 1 9 .100
Tuesday’s Game
Southern Cal 67, UC Riverside 62
Thursday’s Games
California at Colorado, 11 a.m.
Stanford at Utah, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 22 Oregon, ppd.
Washington at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 13 West Virginia, ppd.
Oklahoma St. 75, No. 6 Kansas 70
No. 7 Michigan 77, No. 9 Wisconsin 54
No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ppd.
No. 20 Virginia Tech 74, No. 19 Duke 67
Women’s college
COACHES POLL
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (31) 10-0 799 1
2. Louisville (1) 10-0 761 2
3. NC State 10-0 731 3
4. South Carolina 8-1 697 4
5. Connecticut 7-0 658 5
6. Baylor 8-1 628 6
7. Texas A&M (1) 12-0 606 7
8. UCLA 7-2 563 9
9. Maryland 9-1 523 12
10. Oregon 9-2 488 11
11. Kentucky 9-3 448 8
12. Michigan 9-0 446 14
13. Arizona 8-2 415 10
14. Mississippi St. 8-2 397 15
15. Ohio St. 6-0 349 16
16. Arkansas 10-4 289 13
17. South Florida 9-1 254 19
18. Indiana 7-3 240 18
19. Gonzaga 10-2 197 21
20. Texas 8-2 170 17
21. Syracuse 5-1 154 20
22. DePaul 6-3 136 22
23. Northwestern 6-2 116 23
24. Tennessee 8-1 63 32
25. Missouri St. 4-2 61 25
Dropped out: No. 24 Michigan State (8-2).
Others receiving votes: South Dakota State (9-2) 49; Georgia (10-1) 41; Washington State (7-1) 40; Iowa (8-2) 25; Florida State (4-1) 15; Michigan State (8-2) 14; IUPUI (8-1) 7; West Virginia (8-2) 6; Clemson (8-4) 5; Dayton (5-1) 4; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 2; Wake Forest (6-3) 1; Delaware (7-1) 1; Arizona State (7-3) 1.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 7 0 1.000 10 0 1.000
Washington St. 5 1 .833 7 1 .875
Oregon 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
Arizona 6 2 .750 8 2 .800
UCLA 5 2 .714 7 2 .778
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Southern Cal 3 5 .375 5 5 .500
Colorado 2 5 .286 4 6 .400
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Utah 2 7 .222 3 7 .300
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 7 .000 0 10 .000
Thursday’s Game
No. 10 Oregon at No. 11 Arizona, 4 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 21 Texas vs. Oklahoma, ppd.
Football
College
FINAL POLLS
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (61) 13-0 1525 1
2. Ohio St. 7-1 1463 3
3. Clemson 10-2 1378 2
4. Texas A&M 9-1 1324 5
5. Notre Dame 10-2 1279 4
6. Oklahoma 9-2 1243 8
7. Georgia 8-2 1144 11
8. Cincinnati 9-1 1074 6
9. Iowa St. 9-3 1035 12
10. Northwestrn 7-2 893 15
11. BYU 11-1 862 13
12. Indiana 6-2 773 7
13. Florida 8-4 764 10
14. Co. Carolina 11-1 725 9
15. La. Lafayette 10-1 664 16
16. Iowa 6-2 581 17
17. Liberty 10-1 576 23
18. North Carolina 8-4 532 14
19. Texas 7-3 485 20
20. Okla. St. 8-3 417 26
21. Southern Cal 5-1 306 21
22. Miami 8-3 284 18
23. Ball St. 7-1 183 31
24. San Jose St. 7-1 80 19
25. Buffalo 6-1 51 28
Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina St. 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Va. 1, Marshall 1.
COACHES TOP 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (60) 13-0 1500 1
2. Ohio St. 7-1 1432 3
3. Clemson 10-2 1349 2
4. Texas A&M 9-1 1317 5
5. Notre Dame 10-2 1247 4
6. Oklahoma 9-2 12 7
7. Georgia 8-2 1219 9
8. Cincinnati 9-1 1031 6
9. Iowa St. 9-3 997 12
10. Northwestern 7-2 919 13
11. Brigham Young 11-1 796 15
12. Florida 8-4 766 10
13. Indiana 6-2 762 8
14. Co. Carolina 11-1 649 11
15. Iowa 6-2 606 16
16. La. Lafayette 10-1 596 17
17. North Carolina 8-4 538 14
18. Liberty 10-1 476 23
19. Oklahoma St. 8-3 456 21
20. Texas 7-3 402 24
21. Southern California 5-1 400 19
22. Miami 8-3 275 18
23. Ball St. 7-1 157 NR
24. San Jose St. 7-1 100 20
25. Buffalo 6-1 51 NR
Dropped out: No. 22 North Carolina State (8-4); No. 25 Tulsa (6-3).
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (4-3) 38; Oregon (4-3) 36; North Carolina State (8-4) 35; Army (9-3) 34; Tulsa (6-3) 30; Appalachian State (9-3) 30; Nevada (7-2) 17; Auburn (6-5) 17; Memphis (8-3) 14; Utah (3-2) 11; Mississippi (5-5) 10; West Va. (6-4) 7; SMU (7-3) 7; Missouri (5-5) 6; Colorado (4-2) 6; Boise State (5-2) 6; Alabama-Birmingham (6-3) 4; Washington (3-1) 2; Marshall (7-3) 2; Kentucky (5-6) 1.
NFL playoffs
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Divisional Playoffs
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
PACKERS 7 61/2 451/2 Rams
BILLS 21/2 2 50 Ravens
Sunday
CHIEFS 10 10 56 Browns
SAINTS 31/2 3 52 Bucs
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Fulmer on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Hisashi Iwakuma as special assignment coach.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J. Cole to a minor league contract.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Antonio Senzatela on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Troy Stokes Jr. off waivers from Detroit. Designated LHP Nik Turley for assignment.
BASKETBALL
NBA — Fined F Markieff Morris from the LA Lakers and C DeMarcus Cousins from Houston for their roles in an altercation on Jan. 10.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Greg Mancz and OT Jordan Mills to the practice squad. Designate CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB Zack Moss on injured reserve. Promoted OL Jordan Devey to the active roster. Signed RB Devonta Freeman to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Michael Dunn and CB Robert Jackson on injured reserve. Placed CB A.J. Green on the practice squad/injured reserve list. Signed CB Donovan Olumba.
DETROIT LIONS — Claimed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from Washington waivers.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Jared Veldheer from the Indianapolis practice squad. Placed G Simon Stepaniak on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced T Anthony Castonzo retired after ten seasons. Signed OT Jake Benzinger, CB Anthony Chesley and OT Elijah Nkansah to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Release LB Jachai Polite from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Trey Quinn to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Jordan Scarlett to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived RB Trey Edmunds from injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed GM John Schneider on a contract extension through the 2027 draft.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DE Daniel Wise, DB DeMarkus Acy and DB Torry McTyer to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Noah Hallett, K Marc Liegghio, DL Nick Dheilly and LB Yanner Cadwallader.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Andrew Oglevie and Arttu Ruotsalainen, Ds Jacob Bryson and Mattias Samuelson to Rocheseter (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Claimed G Anton Forsberg from waivers. Waived G Alex Nedeljkovic. Traded D Maxime Lajoie to Ottawa for C Clark Bishop.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo, Turner Taro Hirose, Chase Pearson, Evgeny Svechnikov and Dominic Turgeon, Ds Joe Hicketts, Brian Lashoff and Dylan McIlrath and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIANS — Assigned RW Jordan Weal, LWs Lukas Vejdemo and Joel Teasdale, Gs Cayden Primeau, Michael McNiven and Vasili Demchenko, Ds Xavier Ouellet, Gustav Olofsson and Otto Leskinen, LWs Jake Lucchini and Brandon Baddock, Cs Laurent Dauphin and Joseph Blandisi and RW Alex Belzile to Laval (AHL). Designated RWs Corey Perry and Michael Frolik, LW Ryan Poehling, D Cale Fleury and G Charlie Lindgren for assignment taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Claimed D Luca Sibisa from waivers.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed G Eric Comrie from waivers. Signed C Cam Darcy to minor league contract at Binghamton (AHL)
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Gs Tyler Wall and Adam Huska, RW Austin Rueschhoff, Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Darren Raddysh, C Patrick Khodorenko and LW Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL). Waived RW Leo Komarov.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned C Clark Bishop to Belleville (AHL)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned Ds Egor Zamula, Wyatte Wylie, Tyler Wotherspoon, Derrick Pouliot, Mason Millman, Chris Bigras, Gs Felix Sandstrom and Roddy Ross, RWs Linus Sandin, Zayde Wisdom and Tyson Foerster, LW Matthew Strome and C Pascal Laberge to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Designated D Nate Prosser, C Connor Bunnaman, LWs Carsen Twarynski, Samuel Morin and Andy Andreoff G Alex Lyon for assignment taxi squad.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Designated RWs Austin Paganski and Jordan Kyrou, D Niko Mikkola, LW MacKenzie MacEachern, G Joel Hofer and C Jacob de la Rose for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Mathias Laferriere to Cape Breton-QMJHL. Assigned Ds Jake Walman, Tyler Tucker, Steven Santini, Mitch Reinke, Scott Perunovich, LWs Nathan Walker, Jake Neighbours, Curtis McKenzie, Hugh McGing, Cs Nolan Stevens, Tanner Kaspick, Dakota Joshua and Sam Anas and Gs Jon Gillies and Evan Fitzpatrick to Utica (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Kurtis Gabriel, C Antti Suomela, Ds Fredrik Claesson, Trevor Carrick and Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL). Claimed LW Rudolfs Balcers from waivers.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed C Boo Nieves to a one-year, two-way contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned Ds Jett Woo and Josh Teves, RWs Will Lockwood and Kole Lind, LW Jonah Gadjovich and G Jake Kielly to Utica (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Paul Cotter to Henderson (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned Cs Philippe Maillet and Michael Sgarbossa, Ds Cameron Schilling, Paul LaDue and Lucas Johansen and C Shane Gersich to Hershey (AHL)
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Announced board approval of two expansion teams from Coralville, Iowa and Trois-Riveres, Quebec for the 2021-22 season.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Jake Hildebrand to the active roster. Activated F Levko Koper. Placed Fs Tommy Marchin and Myles Powell on injured reserve. Released G Jordan Bustard to the emergency backup goalie list.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Luc Brown and D Gordi Myer to the active roster. Placed Gordi Myer on the reserve list. Placed Fs Bryan Moore and Karch Bachman on the commissioners exempt list. Released F Travis Howe. Assigned Fs Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling to Ontario.
INDY FUEL — Loaned F Derek Barach to Texas.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Jason Binkley and F Ian McKinnon from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Marquardt and D Jacob Cederholm on the reserve list.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Ross Olsson and D Anthony Florentino.
WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Mike Pelech on the commissioners exempt list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Placed D/F Mathieu Gagnon on the commissioners exempt list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Acquired D Jorge Villafana and a second round (16th overall) pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft from Portland in exchange for a first round (8th overall) pick.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Ian Fleming general manager.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Larrys Mabiala to a multi-year contract extension.
