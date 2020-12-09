scoreboard

Football
College
All Times PST
———
2020 College Football Playoff Rankings
Dec. 8
Record
1. Alabama 9-0
2. Notre Dame 10-0
3. Clemson 9-1
4. Ohio St. 5-0
5. Texas A&M 7-1
6. Florida 8-1
7. Iowa St. 8-2
8. Cincinnati 8-0
9. Georgia 6-2
10. Miami 8-1
11. Oklahoma 7-2
12. Indiana 6-1
13. Co. Carolina 10-0
14. Northwestern 5-1
15. USC 4-0
16. Iowa 5-2
17. North Carolina 7-3
18. BYU 9-1
19. La. Lafayette 9-1
20. Texas 6-3
21. Colorado 4-0
22. Oklahoma St. 6-3
23. NC State 8-3
24. Tulsa 6-1
25. Missouri 5-3
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140
Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119
Oregon St. 2 3 145 160 2 3 145 160
Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 4 0 133 87 4 0 133 87
Colorado 3 0 107 87 4 0 127 97
UCLA 3 2 163 124 3 2 163 124
Utah 1 2 68 81 1 2 68 81
Arizona 0 4 80 129 0 4 80 129
Arizona St. 0 2 45 53 0 2 45 53
Friday’s Game
Arizona St. at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at No. 21 Colorado, 9 a.m.
Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.
No. 15 Southern Cal at UCLA, 4:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
California at Wash. St., 7:30 p.m.
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306
Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212
New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255
N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326
Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323
Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211
Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231
Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254
Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347
Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320
L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265
Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260
Phila. 3 8 1 .292 253 307
Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299
Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329
Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321
Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296
San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Game
New England at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Denver at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Houston at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Phila., 1:25 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
RAMS 6 5 45 Patriots
Sunday
Packers 81/2 71/2 55 LIONS
Titans 71/2 71/2 531/2 JAGUARS
Cowboys 31/2 31/2 421/2 BENGALS
Cards 2 2 45 GIANTS
Texans 21/2 11/2 441/2 BEARS
PANTHERS 31/2 21/2 NL Broncos
BUCS 61/2 61/2 52 Vikings
Chiefs 71/2 7 491/2 DOLPHINS
Colts 3 3 511/2 RAIDERS
SEAHAWKS 14 131/2 47 Jets
Falcons 21/2 21/2 49 CHARGERS
Saints 61/2 7 44 EAGLES
g-49ERS 3 3 431/2 Washington
BILLS 11/2 21/2 461/2 Steelers
Monday
Ravens 1 1 461/2 BROWNS
g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Fla Atlantic 8 81/2 421/2 SO MISS
Write-In Game
Pittsburgh 7 61/2 54 GEORGIA TECH
Friday
Arizona St 9 111/2 551/2 ARIZONA
Marshall PPD PPD NL FLORIDA INT’L
Write-In Games
N TEXAS 91/2 10 621/2 Utep
MARSHALL 20 PPD NL Charlotte
SAN JOSE ST 21/2 PPD NL Nevada
Saturday
Alabama 31 321/2 681/2 ARKANSAS
Georgia 13 13 531/2 MISSOURI
Tennessee 15 15 501/2 VANDERBILT
IOWA 3 PK 411/2 Wisconsin
INDIANA 111/2 PPD NL Purdue
OHIO ST 30 PPD NL Michigan
PENN ST 15 15 461/2 Michigan St
MARYLAND 71/2 8 581/2 Rutgers
Notre Dame PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST
App’chian St 9 91/2 451/2 GA SOUTHERN
BALL ST 3 21/2 681/2 W Michigan
Miami-Ohio 23 241/2 50 BOWL GREEN
BUFFALO 32 321/2 591/2 Akron
E MICHIGAN 4 6 551/2 No Illinois
KENT ST 6 PPD NL Ohio U
TOLEDO 11 111/2 521/2 C Michigan
FLORIDA 24 231/2 671/2 Lsu
Texas A&M PPD PPD NL TENNESSEE
MIAMI-FLA 4 31/2 671/2 N Carolina
VA TECH 21/2 21/2 621/2 Virginia
NEBRASKA 9 101/2 591/2 Minnesota
NORTHWESTERN 131/2 141/2 401/2 Illinois
Fresno St 11 111/2 601/2 NEW MEXICO
BYU 141/2 16 491/2 San Diego St
ARMY 51/2 7 381/2 Navy
STANFORD PPD PPD NL Oregon St
Usc 3 3 62 UCLA
OREGON 51/2 6 541/2 Washington
California 11/2 21/2 54 WASH ST
Uab 9 71/2 441/2 RICE
S ALABAMA PPD PPD NL Troy
MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Vanderbilt
Write-In Games
LOUISVILLE 21/2 11/2 631/2 Wake Forest
FLORIDA ST 4 5 57 Duke
Oklahoma 11 131/2 561/2 W VIRGINIA
Coastal Caro 131/2 131/2 511/2 TROY
Cincinnati 121/2 PPD NL TULSA
Stanford 31/2 3 521/2 OREGON ST
Texas 291/2 30 601/2 KANSAS
Houston 3 41/2 621/2 MEMPHIS
Boise St 13 111/2 471/2 WYOMING
Oklahoma St 5 5 491/2 BAYLOR
TCU 21 211/2 521/2 La Tech
COLORADO ST 131/2 131/2 52 Utah St
HAWAII 211/2 201/2 571/2 Unlv
Auburn 71/2 61/2 491/2 MISS ST
TEXAS A&M 15 PPD NL Mississippi
COLORADO 11/2 2 491/2 Utah
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
MLS CUP
Saturday’s Game
Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Basketball
Men’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
UCLA 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Arizona 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
Washington 0 1 .000 1 3 .250
California 0 2 .000 2 4 .333
Tuesday’s Late Game
Southern Cal 91, UC Irvine 56
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 85, CS Bakersfield 60
Pepperdine 74, California 62
Washington St. 61, Idaho 58
UCLA 83, San Diego 56
Florida A&M at Oregon, late
Seattle at Washington, late
Loyola Marymount at Stanford, ccd.
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Oregon St., 5 p.m.
No. 24 San Diego St. at No. 23 Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 2 Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52
No. 4 Michigan St. at No. 18 Virginia, ccd.
No. 7 Houston vs. Sam Houston St., ppd.
No. 11 West Virginia vs. Robert Morris, ccd.
No. 12 Tennessee vs. UT-Martin, ccd.
No. 13 Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62
No. 13 Texas 74, Texas St. 53
No. 17 Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44
No. 19 Richmond 78, Northern Iowa 68
No. 20 Florida St. 69, Indiana 67
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Arizona 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Stanford 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
Oregon St. 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
UCLA 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
Washington 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
Utah 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 1 .000 0 3 .000
Colorado 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
Southern Cal 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Tuesday’s Late Boxscore
Utah 85, No. 15 Oregon St. 79
UTAH (1-1)
Pendande 2-8 4-5 8, Torres 0-3 0-0 0, Becker 0-4 1-4 1, Gylten 3-9 4-4 12, Maxwell 10-15 10-10 34, Puc 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 6-15 2-2 15, McFarland 0-2 0-0 0, McQueen 3-4 0-0 9, Rees 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 27-68 21-25 85.
OREGON ST. (3-1)
Corosdale 4-7 2-2 12, Jones 1-10 4-6 6, Mack 2-9 2-2 7, Goforth 4-11 8-11 16, Goodman 7-10 1-1 20, Mitrovic 3-5 0-0 6, Subasic 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-3 0-0 8, Samuel 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-56 19-24 79.
Utah 20 15 24 26 — 85
Oregon St. 24 9 20 26 — 79
3-Point Goals—Utah 10-27 (Pendande 0-1, Torres 0-1, Becker 0-1, Gylten 2-5, Maxwell 4-7, Puc 0-1, Martin 1-6, McQueen 3-4, Rees 0-1), Oregon St. 10-24 (Corosdale 2-5, Mack 1-5, Goforth 0-4, Goodman 5-7, Mitrovic 0-1, Simmons 2-2). Assists—Utah 13 (Gylten 4), Oregon St. 16 (Goodman 4). Fouled Out—Utah Gylten, Oregon St. Goodman. Rebounds—Utah 41 (Becker 6-8), Oregon St. 33 (Corosdale 3-7). Total Fouls—Utah 19, Oregon St. 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Wednesday’s Game
No. 11 UCLA 102, UC Santa Barbara 45
Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. at No. 6 Arizona, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at California, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Top 25 Games
No. 2 Louisville 73, Duke 49
No. 4 NC State 76, Elon 47
No. 9 Kentucky 79, Marshall 45
No. 13 Arkansas 79, Southern Methodist 47
No. 19 Michigan 93, Butler 54
No. 23 Texas 73, Idaho 48
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed C Chadwick Tromp. Signed RHPs Silvino Bracho and Dominic Leone to minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced the invitation of Rochester Red Wings (Triple A), Harrisburg Senators (Double A, Wilmington Blue Rocks (High A) and Fredericksburg Nationals (Low A) to become affiliates of their player development structure.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Named Tim Sinclair public address announcer for all home games.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Agreed to terms with G Theo Maledon and F Aleksej Pokusevski. Signed F Josh Hall and C Moses Brown to two-way contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Denver CB A.J. Bouye six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Jordan Phillips to return from injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS Signed CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Matthew Judon, TE Mark Andrews and practice squad OL Will Holden from the reserve/COVID-19 lists.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated OT Greg Little from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Adarius Taylor to return from injured reserve. Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LB Devante Bond to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Jonah Williams on injured reserve. Activated CB Darius Phillips from injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB Essang Bassey on injured reserve. Designated OLB Derrek Tuszka to return from injured reserve. Placed CB A.J. Bouye on the reserve/suspended list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated G Simon Stepaniak from the reserve/NFI list. Placed RB Tyler Ervin, S Raven Greene and DL Billy Winn on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated OLB Brennan Scarlett to return from reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed C/G Beau Benzschawel to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed T Le’Raven Clark on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to the practice squad. Released P Lachlan Edwards and K J.J. Molson. Designated RB Justin Jackson to return from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Jamal Perry on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Nate Holley to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived LB Jack Cichy. Signed DB Dayon Lake and WR Devin Smith to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated OT Terron Armstead, G Dennis Kelly and practice squad WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 lists. Designated DB Justin Hardee to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated CB Bless Austin and TE Trevan Wesco to return from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Davion Taylor on injured reserve. Promoted DT Raequan Williams to the active roster.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated RB James Conner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad. Designated LB Ulysees Gilbert III to return from injured reserve.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Designated RB Justin Jackson to return from injured reserve. Activated LB Kyzir White from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT T.J. Smith from the practice squad injured reserve. Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted OL Tony Bergstrom to the active roster. Signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designate RB Rashaad Penny and CB Quinton Dunbar to return from injured reserve. Signed QB Alex McGough to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Isaiah Wilson on reserve/NFI list. Designated CB Kareem Orr to return from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted TE Marcus Baugh to the active roster. Placed TE Temarrick Hemingway on injured reserve. Signed RB Michael Warren to the practice squad.
