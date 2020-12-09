scoreboard

Football

College

All Times PST

———

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

Dec. 8

Record

1. Alabama 9-0

2. Notre Dame 10-0

3. Clemson 9-1

4. Ohio St. 5-0

5. Texas A&M 7-1

6. Florida 8-1

7. Iowa St. 8-2

8. Cincinnati 8-0

9. Georgia 6-2

10. Miami 8-1

11. Oklahoma 7-2

12. Indiana 6-1

13. Co. Carolina 10-0

14. Northwestern 5-1

15. USC 4-0

16. Iowa 5-2

17. North Carolina 7-3

18. BYU 9-1

19. La. Lafayette 9-1

20. Texas 6-3

21. Colorado 4-0

22. Oklahoma St. 6-3

23. NC State 8-3

24. Tulsa 6-1

25. Missouri 5-3

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100

Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140

Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119

Oregon St. 2 3 145 160 2 3 145 160

Wash. St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109

California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Southern Cal 4 0 133 87 4 0 133 87

Colorado 3 0 107 87 4 0 127 97

UCLA 3 2 163 124 3 2 163 124

Utah 1 2 68 81 1 2 68 81

Arizona 0 4 80 129 0 4 80 129

Arizona St. 0 2 45 53 0 2 45 53

Friday’s Game

Arizona St. at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at No. 21 Colorado, 9 a.m.

Washington at Oregon, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Southern Cal at UCLA, 4:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

California at Wash. St., 7:30 p.m.

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306

Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212

New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255

N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326

Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323

Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211

Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231

Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308

West W L T Pct PF PA

x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254

Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347

Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320

L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265

Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260

Phila. 3 8 1 .292 253 307

Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280

Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299

Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329

Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284

Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243

Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321

Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296

San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Game

New England at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Denver at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Houston at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Phila., 1:25 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

RAMS 6 5 45 Patriots

Sunday

Packers 81/2 71/2 55 LIONS

Titans 71/2 71/2 531/2 JAGUARS

Cowboys 31/2 31/2 421/2 BENGALS

Cards 2 2 45 GIANTS

Texans 21/2 11/2 441/2 BEARS

PANTHERS 31/2 21/2 NL Broncos

BUCS 61/2 61/2 52 Vikings

Chiefs 71/2 7 491/2 DOLPHINS

Colts 3 3 511/2 RAIDERS

SEAHAWKS 14 131/2 47 Jets

Falcons 21/2 21/2 49 CHARGERS

Saints 61/2 7 44 EAGLES

g-49ERS 3 3 431/2 Washington

BILLS 11/2 21/2 461/2 Steelers

Monday

Ravens 1 1 461/2 BROWNS

g-Game to be played in Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Fla Atlantic 8 81/2 421/2 SO MISS

Write-In Game

Pittsburgh 7 61/2 54 GEORGIA TECH

Friday

Arizona St 9 111/2 551/2 ARIZONA

Marshall PPD PPD NL FLORIDA INT’L

Write-In Games

N TEXAS 91/2 10 621/2 Utep

MARSHALL 20 PPD NL Charlotte

SAN JOSE ST 21/2 PPD NL Nevada

Saturday

Alabama 31 321/2 681/2 ARKANSAS

Georgia 13 13 531/2 MISSOURI

Tennessee 15 15 501/2 VANDERBILT

IOWA 3 PK 411/2 Wisconsin

INDIANA 111/2 PPD NL Purdue

OHIO ST 30 PPD NL Michigan

PENN ST 15 15 461/2 Michigan St

MARYLAND 71/2 8 581/2 Rutgers

Notre Dame PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST

App’chian St 9 91/2 451/2 GA SOUTHERN

BALL ST 3 21/2 681/2 W Michigan

Miami-Ohio 23 241/2 50 BOWL GREEN

BUFFALO 32 321/2 591/2 Akron

E MICHIGAN 4 6 551/2 No Illinois

KENT ST 6 PPD NL Ohio U

TOLEDO 11 111/2 521/2 C Michigan

FLORIDA 24 231/2 671/2 Lsu

Texas A&M PPD PPD NL TENNESSEE

MIAMI-FLA 4 31/2 671/2 N Carolina

VA TECH 21/2 21/2 621/2 Virginia

NEBRASKA 9 101/2 591/2 Minnesota

NORTHWESTERN 131/2 141/2 401/2 Illinois

Fresno St 11 111/2 601/2 NEW MEXICO

BYU 141/2 16 491/2 San Diego St

ARMY 51/2 7 381/2 Navy

STANFORD PPD PPD NL Oregon St

Usc 3 3 62 UCLA

OREGON 51/2 6 541/2 Washington

California 11/2 21/2 54 WASH ST

Uab 9 71/2 441/2 RICE

S ALABAMA PPD PPD NL Troy

MISSOURI PPD PPD NL Vanderbilt

Write-In Games

LOUISVILLE 21/2 11/2 631/2 Wake Forest

FLORIDA ST 4 5 57 Duke

Oklahoma 11 131/2 561/2 W VIRGINIA

Coastal Caro 131/2 131/2 511/2 TROY

Cincinnati 121/2 PPD NL TULSA

Stanford 31/2 3 521/2 OREGON ST

Texas 291/2 30 601/2 KANSAS

Houston 3 41/2 621/2 MEMPHIS

Boise St 13 111/2 471/2 WYOMING

Oklahoma St 5 5 491/2 BAYLOR

TCU 21 211/2 521/2 La Tech

COLORADO ST 131/2 131/2 52 Utah St

HAWAII 211/2 201/2 571/2 Unlv

Auburn 71/2 61/2 491/2 MISS ST

TEXAS A&M 15 PPD NL Mississippi

COLORADO 11/2 2 491/2 Utah

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

MLS CUP

Saturday’s Game

Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball

Men’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Utah 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000

UCLA 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750

Arizona 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 2 .500

Washington 0 1 .000 1 3 .250

California 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

Tuesday’s Late Game

Southern Cal 91, UC Irvine 56

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 85, CS Bakersfield 60

Pepperdine 74, California 62

Washington St. 61, Idaho 58

UCLA 83, San Diego 56

Florida A&M at Oregon, late

Seattle at Washington, late

Loyola Marymount at Stanford, ccd.

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Oregon St., 5 p.m.

No. 24 San Diego St. at No. 23 Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52

No. 4 Michigan St. at No. 18 Virginia, ccd.

No. 7 Houston vs. Sam Houston St., ppd.

No. 11 West Virginia vs. Robert Morris, ccd.

No. 12 Tennessee vs. UT-Martin, ccd.

No. 13 Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62

No. 13 Texas 74, Texas St. 53

No. 17 Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44

No. 19 Richmond 78, Northern Iowa 68

No. 20 Florida St. 69, Indiana 67

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Arizona 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Stanford 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Arizona St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800

Oregon St. 1 1 .500 3 1 .750

UCLA 1 1 .500 3 1 .750

Washington 1 1 .500 3 1 .750

Utah 1 1 .500 1 1 .500

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

California 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Colorado 0 2 .000 2 3 .400

Southern Cal 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

Utah 85, No. 15 Oregon St. 79

UTAH (1-1)

Pendande 2-8 4-5 8, Torres 0-3 0-0 0, Becker 0-4 1-4 1, Gylten 3-9 4-4 12, Maxwell 10-15 10-10 34, Puc 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 6-15 2-2 15, McFarland 0-2 0-0 0, McQueen 3-4 0-0 9, Rees 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 27-68 21-25 85.

OREGON ST. (3-1)

Corosdale 4-7 2-2 12, Jones 1-10 4-6 6, Mack 2-9 2-2 7, Goforth 4-11 8-11 16, Goodman 7-10 1-1 20, Mitrovic 3-5 0-0 6, Subasic 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-3 0-0 8, Samuel 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-56 19-24 79.

Utah 20 15 24 26 — 85

Oregon St. 24 9 20 26 — 79

3-Point Goals—Utah 10-27 (Pendande 0-1, Torres 0-1, Becker 0-1, Gylten 2-5, Maxwell 4-7, Puc 0-1, Martin 1-6, McQueen 3-4, Rees 0-1), Oregon St. 10-24 (Corosdale 2-5, Mack 1-5, Goforth 0-4, Goodman 5-7, Mitrovic 0-1, Simmons 2-2). Assists—Utah 13 (Gylten 4), Oregon St. 16 (Goodman 4). Fouled Out—Utah Gylten, Oregon St. Goodman. Rebounds—Utah 41 (Becker 6-8), Oregon St. 33 (Corosdale 3-7). Total Fouls—Utah 19, Oregon St. 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Wednesday’s Game

No. 11 UCLA 102, UC Santa Barbara 45

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at No. 6 Arizona, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at California, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 Louisville 73, Duke 49

No. 4 NC State 76, Elon 47

No. 9 Kentucky 79, Marshall 45

No. 13 Arkansas 79, Southern Methodist 47

No. 19 Michigan 93, Butler 54

No. 23 Texas 73, Idaho 48

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed C Chadwick Tromp. Signed RHPs Silvino Bracho and Dominic Leone to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced the invitation of Rochester Red Wings (Triple A), Harrisburg Senators (Double A, Wilmington Blue Rocks (High A) and Fredericksburg Nationals (Low A) to become affiliates of their player development structure.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Tim Sinclair public address announcer for all home games.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Agreed to terms with G Theo Maledon and F Aleksej Pokusevski. Signed F Josh Hall and C Moses Brown to two-way contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Denver CB A.J. Bouye six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Jordan Phillips to return from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS Signed CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Matthew Judon, TE Mark Andrews and practice squad OL Will Holden from the reserve/COVID-19 lists.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated OT Greg Little from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Adarius Taylor to return from injured reserve. Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LB Devante Bond to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Jonah Williams on injured reserve. Activated CB Darius Phillips from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB Essang Bassey on injured reserve. Designated OLB Derrek Tuszka to return from injured reserve. Placed CB A.J. Bouye on the reserve/suspended list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated G Simon Stepaniak from the reserve/NFI list. Placed RB Tyler Ervin, S Raven Greene and DL Billy Winn on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated OLB Brennan Scarlett to return from reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed C/G Beau Benzschawel to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed T Le’Raven Clark on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to the practice squad. Released P Lachlan Edwards and K J.J. Molson. Designated RB Justin Jackson to return from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Jamal Perry on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Nate Holley to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived LB Jack Cichy. Signed DB Dayon Lake and WR Devin Smith to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated OT Terron Armstead, G Dennis Kelly and practice squad WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 lists. Designated DB Justin Hardee to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated CB Bless Austin and TE Trevan Wesco to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Davion Taylor on injured reserve. Promoted DT Raequan Williams to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated RB James Conner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad. Designated LB Ulysees Gilbert III to return from injured reserve.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Designated RB Justin Jackson to return from injured reserve. Activated LB Kyzir White from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT T.J. Smith from the practice squad injured reserve. Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted OL Tony Bergstrom to the active roster. Signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designate RB Rashaad Penny and CB Quinton Dunbar to return from injured reserve. Signed QB Alex McGough to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Isaiah Wilson on reserve/NFI list. Designated CB Kareem Orr to return from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted TE Marcus Baugh to the active roster. Placed TE Temarrick Hemingway on injured reserve. Signed RB Michael Warren to the practice squad.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.